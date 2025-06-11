deeplearning/physicsnemo/physicsnemo-core/_modules/physicsnemo/utils/domino/utils.html

# SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2023 - 2024 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. # SPDX-FileCopyrightText: All rights reserved. # SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 # # Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); # you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. # You may obtain a copy of the License at # # http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 # # Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software # distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, # WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. # See the License for the specific language governing permissions and # limitations under the License. """ Important utilities for data processing and training, testing DoMINO. """ import os from typing import Any , List , Optional , Sequence , Tuple , Union import numpy as np from scipy.spatial import KDTree from physicsnemo.utils.profiling import profile try : import cupy as cp CUPY_AVAILABLE = True except ImportError : CUPY_AVAILABLE = False try : import pyvista as pv PV_AVAILABLE = True except ImportError : PV_AVAILABLE = False try : import vtk from vtk import vtkDataSetTriangleFilter from vtk.util import numpy_support VTK_AVAILABLE = True except ImportError : VTK_AVAILABLE = False # Define a typing that works for both numpy and cupy if CUPY_AVAILABLE : ArrayType = Union [ np . ndarray , cp . ndarray ] else : # Or just numpy, if cupy is not available. ArrayType = np . ndarray [docs] def array_type ( arr : ArrayType ): """Function to return the array type. It's just leveraging cupy to do this if available, fallback is numpy. """ if CUPY_AVAILABLE : return cp . get_array_module ( arr ) else : return np [docs] def calculate_center_of_mass ( stl_centers : ArrayType , stl_sizes : ArrayType ) -> ArrayType : """Function to calculate center of mass""" xp = array_type ( stl_centers ) stl_sizes = xp . expand_dims ( stl_sizes , - 1 ) center_of_mass = xp . sum ( stl_centers * stl_sizes , axis = 0 ) / xp . sum ( stl_sizes , axis = 0 ) return center_of_mass [docs] def normalize ( field : ArrayType , mx : ArrayType , mn : ArrayType ) -> ArrayType : """Function to normalize fields""" return 2.0 * ( field - mn ) / ( mx - mn ) - 1.0 [docs] def unnormalize ( field : ArrayType , mx : ArrayType , mn : ArrayType ) -> ArrayType : """Function to unnormalize fields""" return ( field + 1.0 ) * ( mx - mn ) * 0.5 + mn [docs] def standardize ( field : ArrayType , mean : ArrayType , std : ArrayType ) -> ArrayType : """Function to standardize fields""" return ( field - mean ) / std [docs] def unstandardize ( field : ArrayType , mean : ArrayType , std : ArrayType ) -> ArrayType : """Function to unstandardize fields""" return field * std + mean [docs] def write_to_vtp ( polydata : Any , filename : str ): """Function to write polydata to vtp""" if not VTK_AVAILABLE : raise ImportError ( "VTK or is not installed. This function cannot be used." ) writer = vtk . vtkXMLPolyDataWriter () writer . SetFileName ( filename ) writer . SetInputData ( polydata ) writer . Write () [docs] def write_to_vtu ( polydata : Any , filename : str ): """Function to write polydata to vtu""" if not VTK_AVAILABLE : raise ImportError ( "VTK or is not installed. This function cannot be used." ) writer = vtk . vtkXMLUnstructuredGridWriter () writer . SetFileName ( filename ) writer . SetInputData ( polydata ) writer . Write () [docs] def extract_surface_triangles ( tet_mesh : Any ) -> List [ int ]: """Extracts the surface triangles from a triangular mesh.""" if not VTK_AVAILABLE : raise ImportError ( "VTK or is not installed. This function cannot be used." ) if not PV_AVAILABLE : raise ImportError ( "PyVista is not installed. This function cannot be used." ) surface_filter = vtk . vtkDataSetSurfaceFilter () surface_filter . SetInputData ( tet_mesh ) surface_filter . Update () surface_mesh = pv . wrap ( surface_filter . GetOutput ()) triangle_indices = [] faces = surface_mesh . faces . reshape (( - 1 , 4 )) for face in faces : if face [ 0 ] == 3 : triangle_indices . extend ([ face [ 1 ], face [ 2 ], face [ 3 ]]) else : raise ValueError ( "Face is not a triangle" ) return triangle_indices [docs] def convert_to_tet_mesh ( polydata : Any ) -> Any : """Function to convert tet to stl""" if not VTK_AVAILABLE : raise ImportError ( "VTK or is not installed. This function cannot be used." ) # Create a VTK DataSetTriangleFilter object tet_filter = vtkDataSetTriangleFilter () tet_filter . SetInputData ( polydata ) tet_filter . Update () # Update to apply the filter # Get the output as an UnstructuredGrid # tet_mesh = pv.wrap(tet_filter.GetOutput()) tet_mesh = tet_filter . GetOutput () return tet_mesh [docs] def get_node_to_elem ( polydata : Any ) -> Any : """Function to convert node to elem""" if not VTK_AVAILABLE : raise ImportError ( "VTK or is not installed. This function cannot be used." ) c2p = vtk . vtkPointDataToCellData () c2p . SetInputData ( polydata ) c2p . Update () cell_data = c2p . GetOutput () return cell_data [docs] def get_fields_from_cell ( ptdata , var_list ): """Function to get fields from elem""" fields = [] for var in var_list : variable = ptdata . GetArray ( var ) num_tuples = variable . GetNumberOfTuples () cell_fields = [] for j in range ( num_tuples ): variable_value = np . array ( variable . GetTuple ( j )) cell_fields . append ( variable_value ) cell_fields = np . asarray ( cell_fields ) fields . append ( cell_fields ) fields = np . transpose ( np . asarray ( fields ), ( 1 , 0 )) return fields [docs] def get_fields ( data , variables ): """Function to get fields from VTP/VTU""" if not VTK_AVAILABLE : raise ImportError ( "VTK or is not installed. This function cannot be used." ) fields = [] for array_name in variables : try : array = data . GetArray ( array_name ) except ValueError : raise ValueError ( f "Failed to get array { array_name } from the unstructured grid." ) array_data = numpy_support . vtk_to_numpy ( array ) . reshape ( array . GetNumberOfTuples (), array . GetNumberOfComponents () ) fields . append ( array_data ) return fields [docs] def get_vertices ( polydata ): """Function to get vertices""" if not VTK_AVAILABLE : raise ImportError ( "VTK or is not installed. This function cannot be used." ) points = polydata . GetPoints () vertices = numpy_support . vtk_to_numpy ( points . GetData ()) return vertices [docs] def get_volume_data ( polydata , variables ): """Function to get volume data""" vertices = get_vertices ( polydata ) point_data = polydata . GetPointData () fields = get_fields ( point_data , variables ) return vertices , fields [docs] def get_surface_data ( polydata , variables ): """Function to get surface data""" if not VTK_AVAILABLE : raise ImportError ( "VTK or is not installed. This function cannot be used." ) points = polydata . GetPoints () vertices = np . array ([ points . GetPoint ( i ) for i in range ( points . GetNumberOfPoints ())]) point_data = polydata . GetPointData () fields = [] for array_name in variables : try : array = point_data . GetArray ( array_name ) except ValueError : raise ValueError ( f "Failed to get array { array_name } from the unstructured grid." ) array_data = np . zeros ( ( points . GetNumberOfPoints (), array . GetNumberOfComponents ()) ) for j in range ( points . GetNumberOfPoints ()): array . GetTuple ( j , array_data [ j ]) fields . append ( array_data ) polys = polydata . GetPolys () if polys is None : raise ValueError ( "Failed to get polygons from the polydata." ) polys . InitTraversal () edges = [] id_list = vtk . vtkIdList () for _ in range ( polys . GetNumberOfCells ()): polys . GetNextCell ( id_list ) num_ids = id_list . GetNumberOfIds () edges = [ ( id_list . GetId ( j ), id_list . GetId (( j + 1 ) % num_ids )) for j in range ( num_ids ) ] return vertices , fields , edges [docs] def calculate_normal_positional_encoding ( coordinates_a : ArrayType , coordinates_b : Optional [ ArrayType ] = None , cell_length : Sequence [ float ] = [], ) -> ArrayType : """Function to get normal positional encoding""" dx = cell_length [ 0 ] dy = cell_length [ 1 ] dz = cell_length [ 2 ] xp = array_type ( coordinates_a ) if coordinates_b is not None : normals = coordinates_a - coordinates_b pos_x = xp . asarray ( calculate_pos_encoding ( normals [:, 0 ] / dx , d = 4 )) pos_y = xp . asarray ( calculate_pos_encoding ( normals [:, 1 ] / dy , d = 4 )) pos_z = xp . asarray ( calculate_pos_encoding ( normals [:, 2 ] / dz , d = 4 )) pos_normals = xp . concatenate (( pos_x , pos_y , pos_z ), axis = 0 ) . reshape ( - 1 , 12 ) else : normals = coordinates_a pos_x = xp . asarray ( calculate_pos_encoding ( normals [:, 0 ] / dx , d = 4 )) pos_y = xp . asarray ( calculate_pos_encoding ( normals [:, 1 ] / dy , d = 4 )) pos_z = xp . asarray ( calculate_pos_encoding ( normals [:, 2 ] / dz , d = 4 )) pos_normals = xp . concatenate (( pos_x , pos_y , pos_z ), axis = 0 ) . reshape ( - 1 , 12 ) return pos_normals [docs] def nd_interpolator ( coodinates , field , grid ): """Function to for nd interpolation""" # TODO - this function should get updated for cuml if using cupy. interp_func = KDTree ( coodinates [ 0 ]) dd , ii = interp_func . query ( grid , k = 2 ) field_grid = field [ ii ] field_grid = np . float32 ( np . mean ( field_grid , ( 3 ))) return field_grid [docs] def pad ( arr : ArrayType , npoin : int , pad_value : float = 0.0 ) -> ArrayType : """Function for padding""" xp = array_type ( arr ) arr_pad = pad_value * xp . ones ( ( npoin - arr . shape [ 0 ], arr . shape [ 1 ]), dtype = xp . float32 ) arr_padded = xp . concatenate (( arr , arr_pad ), axis = 0 ) return arr_padded [docs] def pad_inp ( arr : ArrayType , npoin : int , pad_value : float = 0.0 ) -> ArrayType : """Function for padding arrays""" xp = array_type ( arr ) arr_pad = pad_value * xp . ones ( ( npoin - arr . shape [ 0 ], arr . shape [ 1 ], arr . shape [ 2 ]), dtype = xp . float32 ) arr_padded = xp . concatenate (( arr , arr_pad ), axis = 0 ) return arr_padded [docs] @profile def shuffle_array ( arr : ArrayType , npoin : int , ) -> Tuple [ ArrayType , ArrayType ]: """Function for shuffling arrays""" xp = array_type ( arr ) if npoin > arr . shape [ 0 ]: # If asking too many points, truncate the ask but still shuffle. npoin = arr . shape [ 0 ] idx = xp . random . choice ( arr . shape [ 0 ], size = npoin , replace = False ) return arr [ idx ], idx [docs] def shuffle_array_without_sampling ( arr : ArrayType ) -> Tuple [ ArrayType , ArrayType ]: """Function for shuffline arrays without sampling.""" xp = array_type ( arr ) idx = xp . arange ( arr . shape [ 0 ]) xp . random . shuffle ( idx ) return arr [ idx ], idx [docs] def create_directory ( filepath : str ) -> None : """Function to create directories""" if not os . path . exists ( filepath ): os . makedirs ( filepath ) [docs] def get_filenames ( filepath : str , exclude_dirs : bool = False ) -> List [ str ]: """Function to get filenames from a directory""" if os . path . exists ( filepath ): filenames = [] for item in os . listdir ( filepath ): item_path = os . path . join ( filepath , item ) if exclude_dirs and os . path . isdir ( item_path ): # Include directories ending with .zarr even when exclude_dirs is True if item . endswith ( ".zarr" ): filenames . append ( item ) continue filenames . append ( item ) return filenames else : FileNotFoundError () [docs] def calculate_pos_encoding ( nx : ArrayType , d : int = 8 ) -> ArrayType : """Function for calculating positional encoding""" vec = [] xp = array_type ( nx ) for k in range ( int ( d / 2 )): vec . append ( xp . sin ( nx / 10000 ** ( 2 * ( k ) / d ))) vec . append ( xp . cos ( nx / 10000 ** ( 2 * ( k ) / d ))) return vec [docs] def combine_dict ( old_dict , new_dict ): """Function to combine dictionaries""" for j in old_dict . keys (): old_dict [ j ] += new_dict [ j ] return old_dict [docs] def merge ( * lists ): """Function to merge lists""" newlist = lists [:] for x in lists : if x not in newlist : newlist . extend ( x ) return newlist [docs] def create_grid ( mx : ArrayType , mn : ArrayType , nres : ArrayType ) -> ArrayType : """Function to create grid""" xp = array_type ( mx ) dx = xp . linspace ( mn [ 0 ], mx [ 0 ], nres [ 0 ], dtype = mx . dtype ) dy = xp . linspace ( mn [ 1 ], mx [ 1 ], nres [ 1 ], dtype = mx . dtype ) dz = xp . linspace ( mn [ 2 ], mx [ 2 ], nres [ 2 ], dtype = mx . dtype ) xv , yv , zv = xp . meshgrid ( dx , dy , dz ) xv = xp . expand_dims ( xv , - 1 ) yv = xp . expand_dims ( yv , - 1 ) zv = xp . expand_dims ( zv , - 1 ) grid = xp . concatenate (( xv , yv , zv ), axis =- 1 ) grid = xp . transpose ( grid , ( 1 , 0 , 2 , 3 )) return grid [docs] def mean_std_sampling ( field : ArrayType , mean : ArrayType , std : ArrayType , tolerance : float = 3.0 ) -> ArrayType : """Function for mean/std based sampling""" xp = array_type ( field ) idx_all = [] for v in range ( field . shape [ - 1 ]): fv = field [:, v ] idx = xp . where ( ( fv > mean [ v ] + tolerance * std [ v ]) | ( fv < mean [ v ] - tolerance * std [ v ]) ) if len ( idx [ 0 ]) != 0 : idx_all += list ( idx [ 0 ]) return idx_all [docs] def dict_to_device ( state_dict , device , exclude_keys = [ "filename" ]): """Function to load dictionary to device""" new_state_dict = {} for k , v in state_dict . items (): if k not in exclude_keys : new_state_dict [ k ] = v . to ( device ) return new_state_dict [docs] def area_weighted_shuffle_array ( arr : ArrayType , npoin : int , area : ArrayType ) -> Tuple [ ArrayType , ArrayType ]: """Function for area weighted shuffling""" xp = array_type ( arr ) # Compute the total_area: factor = 1.0 total_area = xp . sum ( area ** factor ) probs = area ** factor / total_area if npoin > arr . shape [ 0 ]: npoin = arr . shape [ 0 ] idx = xp . arange ( arr . shape [ 0 ]) # This is too memory intensive to run on the GPU. if xp == cp : idx = idx . get () probs = probs . get () # Under the hood, this has a search over the probabilities. # It's very expensive in memory, as far as I can tell. # In principle, we could use the Alias method to speed this up # on the GPU but it's not yet a bottleneck. ids = np . random . choice ( idx , npoin , p = probs ) ids = xp . asarray ( ids ) else : # Chug along on the CPU: ids = xp . random . choice ( idx , npoin , p = probs ) return arr [ ids ], ids