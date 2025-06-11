deeplearning/physicsnemo/physicsnemo-core/_modules/physicsnemo/utils/generative/deterministic_sampler.html

# SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2023 - 2024 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. # SPDX-FileCopyrightText: All rights reserved. # SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 # # Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); # you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. # You may obtain a copy of the License at # # http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 # # Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software # distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, # WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. # See the License for the specific language governing permissions and # limitations under the License. from typing import Callable , Literal , Optional import numpy as np import nvtx import torch from physicsnemo.models.diffusion import EDMPrecond # ruff: noqa: E731 [docs] @nvtx . annotate ( message = "deterministic_sampler" , color = "red" ) def deterministic_sampler ( net : torch . nn . Module , latents : torch . Tensor , img_lr : torch . Tensor , class_labels : Optional [ torch . Tensor ] = None , randn_like : Callable = torch . randn_like , num_steps : int = 18 , sigma_min : Optional [ float ] = None , sigma_max : Optional [ float ] = None , rho : float = 7.0 , solver : Literal [ "heun" , "euler" ] = "heun" , discretization : Literal [ "vp" , "ve" , "iddpm" , "edm" ] = "edm" , schedule : Literal [ "vp" , "ve" , "linear" ] = "linear" , scaling : Literal [ "vp" , "none" ] = "none" , epsilon_s : float = 1e-3 , C_1 : float = 0.001 , C_2 : float = 0.008 , M : int = 1000 , alpha : float = 1.0 , S_churn : int = 0 , S_min : float = 0.0 , S_max : float = float ( "inf" ), S_noise : float = 1.0 , ) -> torch . Tensor : """ Generalized sampler, representing the superset of all sampling methods discussed in the paper "Elucidating the Design Space of Diffusion-Based Generative Models" (EDM). - https://arxiv.org/abs/2206.00364 This function integrates an ODE (probability flow) or SDE over multiple time-steps to generate samples from the diffusion model provided by the argument 'net'. It can be used to combine multiple choices to design a custom sampler, including multiple integration solver, discretization method, noise schedule, and so on. Parameters: ----------- net : torch.nn.Module The diffusion model to use in the sampling process. latents : torch.Tensor The latent random noise used as the initial condition for the stochastic ODE. img_lr : torch.Tensor Low-resolution input image for conditioning the diffusion process. Passed as a keywork argument to the model 'net'. class_labels : Optional[torch.Tensor] Labels of the classes used as input to a class-conditionned diffusion model. Passed as a keyword argument to the model 'net'. If provided, it must be a tensor containing integer values. Defaults to None, in which case it is ignored. randn_like: Callable Random Number Generator to generate random noise that is added during the stochastic sampling. Must have the same signature as torch.randn_like and return torch.Tensor. Defaults to torch.randn_like. num_steps : Optional[int] Number of time-steps for the stochastic ODE integration. Defaults to 18. sigma_min : Optional[float] Minimum noise level for the diffusion process. 'sigma_min', 'sigma_max', and 'rho' are used to compute the time-step discretization, based on the choice of discretization. For the default choice ("discretization='heun'"), the noise level schedule is computed as: :math:`\sigma_i = (\sigma_{max}^{1/

ho} + i / (num_steps - 1) * (\sigma_{min}^{1/

ho} - \sigma_{max}^{1/

ho}))^{rho}`. For other choices of 'discretization', see details in the EDM paper. Defaults to None, in which case defaults values depending of the specified discretization are used. sigma_max : Optional[float] Maximum noise level for the diffusion process. See sigma_min for details. Defaults to None, in which case defaults values depending of the specified discretization are used. rho : float, optional Exponent used in the noise schedule. See sigma_min for details. Only used when 'discretization' is 'heun'. Values in the range [5, 10] produce better images. Lower values lead to truncation errors equalized over all time steps. Defaults to 7. solver : Literal["heun", "euler"] The numerical method used to integrate the stochastic ODE. "euler" is 1st order solver, which is faster but produces lower-quality images. "heun" is 2nd order, more expensive, but produces higher-quality images. Defaults to "heun". discretization : Literal["vp", "ve", "iddpm", "edm"] The method to discretize time-steps :math:`t_i` in the diffusion process. See the EDM papper for details. Defaults to "edm". schedule : Literal["vp", "ve", "linear"] The type of noise level schedule. Defaults to "linear". If schedule='ve', then :math:`\sigma(t) = \sqrt{t}`. If schedule='linear', then :math:`\sigma(t) = t`. If schedule='vp', see EDM paper for details. Defaults to "linear". scaling : Literal["vp", "none"] The type of time-dependent signal scaling :math:`s(t)`, such that :math:`x = s(t) \hat{x}`. See EDM paper for details on the 'vp' scaling. Defaults to 'none', in which case :math:`s(t)=1`. epsilon_s : float, optional Parameter to compute both the noise level schedule and the time-step discetization. Only used when discretization='vp' or schedule='vp'. Ignored in other cases. Defaults to 1e-3. C_1 : float, optional Parameters to compute the time-step discetization. Only used when discretization='iddpm'. Defaults to 0.001. C_2 : float, optional Same as for C_1. Only used when discretization='iddpm'. Defaults to 0.008. M : int, optional Same as for C_1 and C_2. Only used when discretization='iddpm'. Defaults to 1000. alpha : float, optional Controls (i.e. multiplies) the step size :math:`t_{i+1} - \hat{t}_i` in the stochastic sampler, where :math:`\hat{t}_i` is the temporarily increased noise level. Defaults to 1.0, which is the recommended value. S_churn : int, optional Controls the amount of stochasticty injected in the SDE in the stochatsic sampler. Larger values of S_churn lead to larger values of :math:`\hat{t}_i`, which in turn lead to injecting more stochasticity in the SDE by Defaults to 0, which means no stochasticity is injected. S_min : float, optional S_min and S_max control the time-step range obver which stochasticty is injected in the SDE. Stochasticity is injected through `\hat{t}_i` for time-steps :math:`t_i` such that :math:`S_{min} \leq t_i \leq S_{max}`. Defaults to 0.0. S_max : float, optional See S_min. Defaults to float("inf"). S_noise : float, optional Controls the amount of stochasticty injected in the SDE in the stochatsic sampler. Added signal noise is proportinal to :math:`\epsilon_i` where `\epsilon_i ~ N(0, S_{noise}^2)`. Defaults to 1.0. Returns ------- torch.Tensor: Generated batch of samples. Same shape as the input 'latents'. """ # conditioning x_lr = img_lr if solver not in [ "euler" , "heun" ]: raise ValueError ( f "Unknown solver { solver } " ) if discretization not in [ "vp" , "ve" , "iddpm" , "edm" ]: raise ValueError ( f "Unknown discretization { discretization } " ) if schedule not in [ "vp" , "ve" , "linear" ]: raise ValueError ( f "Unknown schedule { schedule } " ) if scaling not in [ "vp" , "none" ]: raise ValueError ( f "Unknown scaling { scaling } " ) # Helper functions for VP & VE noise level schedules. vp_sigma = ( lambda beta_d , beta_min : lambda t : ( np . e ** ( 0.5 * beta_d * ( t ** 2 ) + beta_min * t ) - 1 ) ** 0.5 ) vp_sigma_deriv = ( lambda beta_d , beta_min : lambda t : 0.5 * ( beta_min + beta_d * t ) * ( sigma ( t ) + 1 / sigma ( t )) ) vp_sigma_inv = ( lambda beta_d , beta_min : lambda sigma : ( ( beta_min ** 2 + 2 * beta_d * ( sigma ** 2 + 1 ) . log ()) . sqrt () - beta_min ) / beta_d ) ve_sigma = lambda t : t . sqrt () ve_sigma_deriv = lambda t : 0.5 / t . sqrt () ve_sigma_inv = lambda sigma : sigma ** 2 # Select default noise level range based on the specified # time step discretization. if sigma_min is None : vp_def = vp_sigma ( beta_d = 19.1 , beta_min = 0.1 )( t = epsilon_s ) sigma_min = { "vp" : vp_def , "ve" : 0.02 , "iddpm" : 0.002 , "edm" : 0.002 }[ discretization ] if sigma_max is None : vp_def = vp_sigma ( beta_d = 19.1 , beta_min = 0.1 )( t = 1 ) sigma_max = { "vp" : vp_def , "ve" : 100 , "iddpm" : 81 , "edm" : 80 }[ discretization ] # Adjust noise levels based on what's supported by the network. sigma_min = max ( sigma_min , net . sigma_min ) sigma_max = min ( sigma_max , net . sigma_max ) # Compute corresponding betas for VP. vp_beta_d = ( 2 * ( np . log ( sigma_min ** 2 + 1 ) / epsilon_s - np . log ( sigma_max ** 2 + 1 )) / ( epsilon_s - 1 ) ) vp_beta_min = np . log ( sigma_max ** 2 + 1 ) - 0.5 * vp_beta_d # Define time steps in terms of noise level. step_indices = torch . arange ( num_steps , dtype = torch . float64 , device = latents . device ) if discretization == "vp" : orig_t_steps = 1 + step_indices / ( num_steps - 1 ) * ( epsilon_s - 1 ) sigma_steps = vp_sigma ( vp_beta_d , vp_beta_min )( orig_t_steps ) elif discretization == "ve" : orig_t_steps = ( sigma_max ** 2 ) * ( ( sigma_min ** 2 / sigma_max ** 2 ) ** ( step_indices / ( num_steps - 1 )) ) sigma_steps = ve_sigma ( orig_t_steps ) elif discretization == "iddpm" : u = torch . zeros ( M + 1 , dtype = torch . float64 , device = latents . device ) alpha_bar = lambda j : ( 0.5 * np . pi * j / M / ( C_2 + 1 )) . sin () ** 2 for j in torch . arange ( M , 0 , - 1 , device = latents . device ): # M, ..., 1 u [ j - 1 ] = ( ( u [ j ] ** 2 + 1 ) / ( alpha_bar ( j - 1 ) / alpha_bar ( j )) . clip ( min = C_1 ) - 1 ) . sqrt () u_filtered = u [ torch . logical_and ( u >= sigma_min , u <= sigma_max )] sigma_steps = u_filtered [ (( len ( u_filtered ) - 1 ) / ( num_steps - 1 ) * step_indices ) . round () . to ( torch . int64 ) ] else : sigma_steps = ( sigma_max ** ( 1 / rho ) + step_indices / ( num_steps - 1 ) * ( sigma_min ** ( 1 / rho ) - sigma_max ** ( 1 / rho )) ) ** rho # Define noise level schedule. if schedule == "vp" : sigma = vp_sigma ( vp_beta_d , vp_beta_min ) sigma_deriv = vp_sigma_deriv ( vp_beta_d , vp_beta_min ) sigma_inv = vp_sigma_inv ( vp_beta_d , vp_beta_min ) elif schedule == "ve" : sigma = ve_sigma sigma_deriv = ve_sigma_deriv sigma_inv = ve_sigma_inv else : sigma = lambda t : t sigma_deriv = lambda t : 1 sigma_inv = lambda sigma : sigma # Define scaling schedule. if scaling == "vp" : s = lambda t : 1 / ( 1 + sigma ( t ) ** 2 ) . sqrt () s_deriv = lambda t : - sigma ( t ) * sigma_deriv ( t ) * ( s ( t ) ** 3 ) else : s = lambda t : 1 s_deriv = lambda t : 0 # Compute final time steps based on the corresponding noise levels. t_steps = sigma_inv ( net . round_sigma ( sigma_steps )) t_steps = torch . cat ([ t_steps , torch . zeros_like ( t_steps [: 1 ])]) # t_N = 0 # Main sampling loop. t_next = t_steps [ 0 ] x_next = latents . to ( torch . float64 ) * ( sigma ( t_next ) * s ( t_next )) for i , ( t_cur , t_next ) in enumerate ( zip ( t_steps [: - 1 ], t_steps [ 1 :])): # 0, ..., N-1 x_cur = x_next # Increase noise temporarily. gamma = ( min ( S_churn / num_steps , np . sqrt ( 2 ) - 1 ) if S_min <= sigma ( t_cur ) <= S_max else 0 ) t_hat = sigma_inv ( net . round_sigma ( sigma ( t_cur ) + gamma * sigma ( t_cur ))) x_hat = s ( t_hat ) / s ( t_cur ) * x_cur + ( sigma ( t_hat ) ** 2 - sigma ( t_cur ) ** 2 ) . clip ( min = 0 ) . sqrt () * s ( t_hat ) * S_noise * randn_like ( x_cur ) # Euler step. h = t_next - t_hat if isinstance ( net , EDMPrecond ): # Conditioning info is passed as keyword arg denoised = net ( x_hat / s ( t_hat ), sigma ( t_hat ), condition = x_lr , class_labels = class_labels , ) . to ( torch . float64 ) else : denoised = net ( x_hat / s ( t_hat ), x_lr , sigma ( t_hat ), class_labels ) . to ( torch . float64 ) d_cur = ( sigma_deriv ( t_hat ) / sigma ( t_hat ) + s_deriv ( t_hat ) / s ( t_hat ) ) * x_hat - sigma_deriv ( t_hat ) * s ( t_hat ) / sigma ( t_hat ) * denoised x_prime = x_hat + alpha * h * d_cur t_prime = t_hat + alpha * h # Apply 2nd order correction. if solver == "euler" or i == num_steps - 1 : x_next = x_hat + h * d_cur else : if isinstance ( net , EDMPrecond ): # Conditioning info is passed as keyword arg denoised = net ( x_prime / s ( t_prime ), sigma ( t_prime ), condition = x_lr , class_labels = class_labels , ) . to ( torch . float64 ) else : denoised = net ( x_prime / s ( t_prime ), x_lr , sigma ( t_prime ), class_labels ) . to ( torch . float64 ) d_prime = ( sigma_deriv ( t_prime ) / sigma ( t_prime ) + s_deriv ( t_prime ) / s ( t_prime ) ) * x_prime - sigma_deriv ( t_prime ) * s ( t_prime ) / sigma ( t_prime ) * denoised x_next = x_hat + h * ( ( 1 - 1 / ( 2 * alpha )) * d_cur + 1 / ( 2 * alpha ) * d_prime ) return x_next