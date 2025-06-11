deeplearning/physicsnemo/physicsnemo-core/_modules/physicsnemo/utils/generative/stochastic_sampler.html

NVIDIA PhysicsNeMo Core (Latest Release)
from typing import Callable, Optional
import torch
from torch import Tensor
from physicsnemo.utils.patching import GridPatching2D
[docs]def stochastic_sampler(
net: torch.nn.Module,
latents: Tensor,
img_lr: Tensor,
class_labels: Optional[Tensor] = None,
randn_like: Callable[[Tensor], Tensor] = torch.randn_like,
patching: Optional[GridPatching2D] = None,
mean_hr: Optional[Tensor] = None,
lead_time_label: Optional[Tensor] = None,
num_steps: int = 18,
sigma_min: float = 0.002,
sigma_max: float = 800,
rho: float = 7,
S_churn: float = 0,
S_min: float = 0,
S_max: float = float("inf"),
S_noise: float = 1,
) -> Tensor:
"""
Proposed EDM sampler (Algorithm 2) with minor changes to enable
super-resolution and patch-based diffusion.
Parameters
----------
net : torch.nn.Module
The neural network model that generates denoised images from noisy
inputs.
Expected signature: `net(x, x_lr, t_hat, class_labels,
lead_time_label=lead_time_label, embedding_selector=embedding_selector)`,
where:
x (torch.Tensor): Noisy input of shape (batch_size, C_out, H, W)
x_lr (torch.Tensor): Conditioning input of shape (batch_size, C_cond, H, W)
t_hat (torch.Tensor): Noise level of shape (batch_size, 1, 1, 1) or scalar
class_labels (torch.Tensor, optional): Optional class labels
lead_time_label (torch.Tensor, optional): Optional lead time labels
embedding_selector (callable, optional): Function to select
positional embeddings. Used for patch-based diffusion.
Returns:
torch.Tensor: Denoised prediction of shape (batch_size, C_out, H, W)
Required attributes:
sigma_min (float): Minimum supported noise level for the model
sigma_max (float): Maximum supported noise level for the model
round_sigma (callable): Method to convert sigma values to tensor representation
latents : Tensor
The latent variables (e.g., noise) used as the initial input for the
sampler. Has shape (batch_size, C_out, img_shape_y, img_shape_x).
img_lr : Tensor
Low-resolution input image for conditioning the super-resolution
process. Must have shape (batch_size, C_lr, img_lr_ shape_y,
img_lr_shape_x).
class_labels : Optional[Tensor], optional
Class labels for conditional generation, if required by the model. By
default None.
randn_like : Callable[[Tensor], Tensor]
Function to generate random noise with the same shape as the input
tensor.
By default torch.randn_like.
patching : Optional[GridPatching2D], optional
A patching utility for patch-based diffusion. Implements methods to
extract patches from an image and batch the patches along `dim=0`.
Should also implement a `fuse` method to reconstruct the original image
from a batch of patches. See
:class:`physicsnemo.utils.patching.GridPatching2D` for details. By
default None, in which case non-patched diffusion is used.
mean_hr : Optional[Tensor], optional
Optional tensor containing mean high-resolution images for
conditioning. Must have same height and width as `img_lr`, with shape
(B_hr, C_hr, img_lr_shape_y, img_lr_shape_x) where the batch dimension
B_hr can be either 1, either equal to batch_size, or can be omitted. If
B_hr = 1 or is omitted, `mean_hr` will be expanded to match the shape
of `img_lr`. By default None.
lead_time_label : Optional[Tensor], optional
Optional lead time labels. By default None.
num_steps : int
Number of time steps for the sampler. By default 18.
sigma_min : float
Minimum noise level. By default 0.002.
sigma_max : float
Maximum noise level. By default 800.
rho : float
Exponent used in the time step discretization. By default 7.
S_churn : float
Churn parameter controlling the level of noise added in each step. By
default 0.
S_min : float
Minimum time step for applying churn. By default 0.
S_max : float
Maximum time step for applying churn. By default float("inf").
S_noise : float
Noise scaling factor applied during the churn step. By default 1.
Returns
-------
Tensor
The final denoised image produced by the sampler. Same shape as
`latents`: (batch_size, C_out, img_shape_y, img_shape_x).
See Also
--------
:class:`physicsnemo.models.diffusion.EDMPrecondSuperResolution`: A model
wrapper that provides preconditioning for super-resolution diffusion
models and implements the required interface for this sampler.
"""
# Adjust noise levels based on what's supported by the network.
# Proposed EDM sampler (Algorithm 2) with minor changes to enable
# super-resolution/
sigma_min = max(sigma_min, net.sigma_min)
sigma_max = min(sigma_max, net.sigma_max)
# Safety check on type of patching
if patching is not None and not isinstance(patching, GridPatching2D):
raise ValueError("patching must be an instance of GridPatching2D.")
# Safety check: if patching is used then img_lr and latents must have same
# height and width, otherwise there is mismatch in the number
# of patches extracted to form the final batch_size.
if patching:
if img_lr.shape[-2:] != latents.shape[-2:]:
raise ValueError(
f"img_lr and latents must have the same height and width, "
f"but found {img_lr.shape[-2:]} vs {latents.shape[-2:]}. "
)
# img_lr and latents must also have the same batch_size, otherwise mismatch
# when processed by the network
if img_lr.shape[0] != latents.shape[0]:
raise ValueError(
f"img_lr and latents must have the same batch size, but found "
f"{img_lr.shape[0]} vs {latents.shape[0]}."
)
# Time step discretization.
step_indices = torch.arange(num_steps, dtype=torch.float64, device=latents.device)
t_steps = (
sigma_max ** (1 / rho)
+ step_indices
/ (num_steps - 1)
* (sigma_min ** (1 / rho) - sigma_max ** (1 / rho))
) ** rho
t_steps = torch.cat(
[net.round_sigma(t_steps), torch.zeros_like(t_steps[:1])]
) # t_N = 0
batch_size = img_lr.shape[0]
# conditioning = [mean_hr, img_lr, global_lr, pos_embd]
x_lr = img_lr
if mean_hr is not None:
if mean_hr.shape[-2:] != img_lr.shape[-2:]:
raise ValueError(
f"mean_hr and img_lr must have the same height and width, "
f"but found {mean_hr.shape[-2:]} vs {img_lr.shape[-2:]}."
)
x_lr = torch.cat((mean_hr.expand(x_lr.shape[0], -1, -1, -1), x_lr), dim=1)
# input and position padding + patching
if patching:
# Patched conditioning [x_lr, mean_hr]
# (batch_size * patch_num, C_in + C_out, patch_shape_y, patch_shape_x)
x_lr = patching.apply(input=x_lr, additional_input=img_lr)
# Function to select the correct positional embedding for each patch
def patch_embedding_selector(emb):
# emb: (N_pe, image_shape_y, image_shape_x)
# return: (batch_size * patch_num, N_pe, patch_shape_y, patch_shape_x)
return patching.apply(emb[None].expand(batch_size, -1, -1, -1))
else:
patch_embedding_selector = None
# Main sampling loop.
x_next = latents.to(torch.float64) * t_steps[0]
for i, (t_cur, t_next) in enumerate(zip(t_steps[:-1], t_steps[1:])): # 0, ..., N-1
x_cur = x_next
# Increase noise temporarily.
gamma = S_churn / num_steps if S_min <= t_cur <= S_max else 0
t_hat = net.round_sigma(t_cur + gamma * t_cur)
x_hat = x_cur + (t_hat**2 - t_cur**2).sqrt() * S_noise * randn_like(x_cur)
# Euler step. Perform patching operation on score tensor if patch-based
# generation is used denoised = net(x_hat, t_hat,
# class_labels,lead_time_label=lead_time_label).to(torch.float64)
x_hat_batch = (patching.apply(input=x_hat) if patching else x_hat).to(
latents.device
)
x_lr = x_lr.to(latents.device)
if lead_time_label is not None:
denoised = net(
x_hat_batch,
x_lr,
t_hat,
class_labels,
lead_time_label=lead_time_label,
embedding_selector=patch_embedding_selector,
).to(torch.float64)
else:
denoised = net(
x_hat_batch,
x_lr,
t_hat,
class_labels,
embedding_selector=patch_embedding_selector,
).to(torch.float64)
if patching:
# Un-patch the denoised image
# (batch_size, C_out, img_shape_y, img_shape_x)
denoised = patching.fuse(input=denoised, batch_size=batch_size)
d_cur = (x_hat - denoised) / t_hat
x_next = x_hat + (t_next - t_hat) * d_cur
# Apply 2nd order correction.
if i < num_steps - 1:
# Patched input
# (batch_size * patch_num, C_out, patch_shape_y, patch_shape_x)
x_next_batch = (patching.apply(input=x_next) if patching else x_next).to(
latents.device
)
if lead_time_label is not None:
denoised = net(
x_next_batch,
x_lr,
t_next,
class_labels,
lead_time_label=lead_time_label,
embedding_selector=patch_embedding_selector,
).to(torch.float64)
else:
denoised = net(
x_next_batch,
x_lr,
t_next,
class_labels,
embedding_selector=patch_embedding_selector,
).to(torch.float64)
if patching:
# Un-patch the denoised image
# (batch_size, C_out, img_shape_y, img_shape_x)
denoised = patching.fuse(input=denoised, batch_size=batch_size)
d_prime = (x_next - denoised) / t_next
x_next = x_hat + (t_next - t_hat) * (0.5 * d_cur + 0.5 * d_prime)
return x_next