deeplearning/physicsnemo/physicsnemo-core/_modules/physicsnemo/utils/generative/stochastic_sampler.html

Source code for physicsnemo.utils.generative.stochastic_sampler

# SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2023 - 2024 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES.
# SPDX-FileCopyrightText: All rights reserved.
# SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
#
# Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
# you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
# You may obtain a copy of the License at
#
#     http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
#
# Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
# distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
# WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
# See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
# limitations under the License.


from typing import Callable, Optional

import torch
from torch import Tensor

from physicsnemo.utils.patching import GridPatching2D



[docs]def stochastic_sampler(
    net: torch.nn.Module,
    latents: Tensor,
    img_lr: Tensor,
    class_labels: Optional[Tensor] = None,
    randn_like: Callable[[Tensor], Tensor] = torch.randn_like,
    patching: Optional[GridPatching2D] = None,
    mean_hr: Optional[Tensor] = None,
    lead_time_label: Optional[Tensor] = None,
    num_steps: int = 18,
    sigma_min: float = 0.002,
    sigma_max: float = 800,
    rho: float = 7,
    S_churn: float = 0,
    S_min: float = 0,
    S_max: float = float("inf"),
    S_noise: float = 1,
) -> Tensor:
    """
    Proposed EDM sampler (Algorithm 2) with minor changes to enable
    super-resolution and patch-based diffusion.

    Parameters
    ----------
    net : torch.nn.Module
        The neural network model that generates denoised images from noisy
        inputs.
        Expected signature: `net(x, x_lr, t_hat, class_labels,
        lead_time_label=lead_time_label, embedding_selector=embedding_selector)`,
        where:
            x (torch.Tensor): Noisy input of shape (batch_size, C_out, H, W)
            x_lr (torch.Tensor): Conditioning input of shape (batch_size, C_cond, H, W)
            t_hat (torch.Tensor): Noise level of shape (batch_size, 1, 1, 1) or scalar
            class_labels (torch.Tensor, optional): Optional class labels
            lead_time_label (torch.Tensor, optional): Optional lead time labels
            embedding_selector (callable, optional): Function to select
            positional embeddings. Used for patch-based diffusion.
        Returns:
            torch.Tensor: Denoised prediction of shape (batch_size, C_out, H, W)

        Required attributes:
            sigma_min (float): Minimum supported noise level for the model
            sigma_max (float): Maximum supported noise level for the model
            round_sigma (callable): Method to convert sigma values to tensor representation
    latents : Tensor
        The latent variables (e.g., noise) used as the initial input for the
        sampler. Has shape (batch_size, C_out, img_shape_y, img_shape_x).
    img_lr : Tensor
        Low-resolution input image for conditioning the super-resolution
        process. Must have shape (batch_size, C_lr, img_lr_ shape_y,
        img_lr_shape_x).
    class_labels : Optional[Tensor], optional
        Class labels for conditional generation, if required by the model. By
        default None.
    randn_like : Callable[[Tensor], Tensor]
        Function to generate random noise with the same shape as the input
        tensor.
        By default torch.randn_like.
    patching : Optional[GridPatching2D], optional
        A patching utility for patch-based diffusion. Implements methods to
        extract patches from an image and batch the patches along `dim=0`.
        Should also implement a `fuse` method to reconstruct the original image
       from a batch of patches. See
       :class:`physicsnemo.utils.patching.GridPatching2D` for details. By
       default None, in which case non-patched diffusion is used.
    mean_hr : Optional[Tensor], optional
        Optional tensor containing mean high-resolution images for
        conditioning. Must have same height and width as `img_lr`, with shape
        (B_hr, C_hr, img_lr_shape_y, img_lr_shape_x)  where the batch dimension
        B_hr can be either 1, either equal to batch_size, or can be omitted. If
        B_hr = 1 or is omitted, `mean_hr` will be expanded to match the shape
        of `img_lr`. By default None.
    lead_time_label : Optional[Tensor], optional
        Optional lead time labels. By default None.
    num_steps : int
        Number of time steps for the sampler. By default 18.
    sigma_min : float
        Minimum noise level. By default 0.002.
    sigma_max : float
        Maximum noise level. By default 800.
    rho : float
        Exponent used in the time step discretization. By default 7.
    S_churn : float
        Churn parameter controlling the level of noise added in each step. By
        default 0.
    S_min : float
        Minimum time step for applying churn. By default 0.
    S_max : float
        Maximum time step for applying churn. By default float("inf").
    S_noise : float
        Noise scaling factor applied during the churn step. By default 1.

    Returns
    -------
    Tensor
        The final denoised image produced by the sampler. Same shape as
        `latents`: (batch_size, C_out, img_shape_y, img_shape_x).

    See Also
    --------
    :class:`physicsnemo.models.diffusion.EDMPrecondSuperResolution`: A model
        wrapper that provides preconditioning for super-resolution diffusion
        models and implements the required interface for this sampler.
    """

    # Adjust noise levels based on what's supported by the network.
    # Proposed EDM sampler (Algorithm 2) with minor changes to enable
    # super-resolution/
    sigma_min = max(sigma_min, net.sigma_min)
    sigma_max = min(sigma_max, net.sigma_max)

    # Safety check on type of patching
    if patching is not None and not isinstance(patching, GridPatching2D):
        raise ValueError("patching must be an instance of GridPatching2D.")

    # Safety check: if patching is used then img_lr and latents must have same
    # height and width, otherwise there is mismatch in the number
    # of patches extracted to form the final batch_size.
    if patching:
        if img_lr.shape[-2:] != latents.shape[-2:]:
            raise ValueError(
                f"img_lr and latents must have the same height and width, "
                f"but found {img_lr.shape[-2:]} vs {latents.shape[-2:]}. "
            )
    # img_lr and latents must also have the same batch_size, otherwise mismatch
    # when processed by the network
    if img_lr.shape[0] != latents.shape[0]:
        raise ValueError(
            f"img_lr and latents must have the same batch size, but found "
            f"{img_lr.shape[0]} vs {latents.shape[0]}."
        )

    # Time step discretization.
    step_indices = torch.arange(num_steps, dtype=torch.float64, device=latents.device)
    t_steps = (
        sigma_max ** (1 / rho)
        + step_indices
        / (num_steps - 1)
        * (sigma_min ** (1 / rho) - sigma_max ** (1 / rho))
    ) ** rho
    t_steps = torch.cat(
        [net.round_sigma(t_steps), torch.zeros_like(t_steps[:1])]
    )  # t_N = 0

    batch_size = img_lr.shape[0]

    # conditioning = [mean_hr, img_lr, global_lr, pos_embd]
    x_lr = img_lr
    if mean_hr is not None:
        if mean_hr.shape[-2:] != img_lr.shape[-2:]:
            raise ValueError(
                f"mean_hr and img_lr must have the same height and width, "
                f"but found {mean_hr.shape[-2:]} vs {img_lr.shape[-2:]}."
            )
        x_lr = torch.cat((mean_hr.expand(x_lr.shape[0], -1, -1, -1), x_lr), dim=1)

    # input and position padding + patching
    if patching:
        # Patched conditioning [x_lr, mean_hr]
        # (batch_size * patch_num, C_in + C_out, patch_shape_y, patch_shape_x)
        x_lr = patching.apply(input=x_lr, additional_input=img_lr)

        # Function to select the correct positional embedding for each patch
        def patch_embedding_selector(emb):
            # emb: (N_pe, image_shape_y, image_shape_x)
            # return: (batch_size * patch_num, N_pe, patch_shape_y, patch_shape_x)
            return patching.apply(emb[None].expand(batch_size, -1, -1, -1))

    else:
        patch_embedding_selector = None

    # Main sampling loop.
    x_next = latents.to(torch.float64) * t_steps[0]
    for i, (t_cur, t_next) in enumerate(zip(t_steps[:-1], t_steps[1:])):  # 0, ..., N-1
        x_cur = x_next
        # Increase noise temporarily.
        gamma = S_churn / num_steps if S_min <= t_cur <= S_max else 0
        t_hat = net.round_sigma(t_cur + gamma * t_cur)

        x_hat = x_cur + (t_hat**2 - t_cur**2).sqrt() * S_noise * randn_like(x_cur)

        # Euler step. Perform patching operation on score tensor if patch-based
        # generation is used denoised = net(x_hat, t_hat,
        # class_labels,lead_time_label=lead_time_label).to(torch.float64)

        x_hat_batch = (patching.apply(input=x_hat) if patching else x_hat).to(
            latents.device
        )
        x_lr = x_lr.to(latents.device)

        if lead_time_label is not None:
            denoised = net(
                x_hat_batch,
                x_lr,
                t_hat,
                class_labels,
                lead_time_label=lead_time_label,
                embedding_selector=patch_embedding_selector,
            ).to(torch.float64)
        else:
            denoised = net(
                x_hat_batch,
                x_lr,
                t_hat,
                class_labels,
                embedding_selector=patch_embedding_selector,
            ).to(torch.float64)
        if patching:
            # Un-patch the denoised image
            # (batch_size, C_out, img_shape_y, img_shape_x)
            denoised = patching.fuse(input=denoised, batch_size=batch_size)

        d_cur = (x_hat - denoised) / t_hat
        x_next = x_hat + (t_next - t_hat) * d_cur

        # Apply 2nd order correction.
        if i < num_steps - 1:
            # Patched input
            # (batch_size * patch_num, C_out, patch_shape_y, patch_shape_x)
            x_next_batch = (patching.apply(input=x_next) if patching else x_next).to(
                latents.device
            )

            if lead_time_label is not None:
                denoised = net(
                    x_next_batch,
                    x_lr,
                    t_next,
                    class_labels,
                    lead_time_label=lead_time_label,
                    embedding_selector=patch_embedding_selector,
                ).to(torch.float64)
            else:
                denoised = net(
                    x_next_batch,
                    x_lr,
                    t_next,
                    class_labels,
                    embedding_selector=patch_embedding_selector,
                ).to(torch.float64)
            if patching:
                # Un-patch the denoised image
                # (batch_size, C_out, img_shape_y, img_shape_x)
                denoised = patching.fuse(input=denoised, batch_size=batch_size)

            d_prime = (x_next - denoised) / t_next
            x_next = x_hat + (t_next - t_hat) * (0.5 * d_cur + 0.5 * d_prime)
    return x_next
