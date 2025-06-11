deeplearning/physicsnemo/physicsnemo-core/_modules/physicsnemo/utils/patching.html

NVIDIA PhysicsNeMo Core (Latest Release)
# SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2023 - 2024 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES.
# SPDX-FileCopyrightText: All rights reserved.
# SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
#
# Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
# you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
# You may obtain a copy of the License at
#
# http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
#
# Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
# distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
# WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
# See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
# limitations under the License.
import math
import random
import warnings
from abc import ABC, abstractmethod
from typing import List, Optional, Tuple, Union
import torch
from einops import rearrange
from torch import Tensor
"""
This module defines utilities, including classes and functions, for domain
decomposition.
"""
[docs]class BasePatching2D(ABC):
"""
Abstract base class for 2D image patching operations.
This class provides a foundation for implementing various image patching
strategies.
It handles basic validation and provides abstract methods that must be
implemented by subclasses.
Parameters
----------
img_shape : Tuple[int, int]
The height and width of the input images (img_shape_y, img_shape_x).
patch_shape : Tuple[int, int]
The height and width of the patches (patch_shape_y, patch_shape_x) to
extract.
"""
def __init__(
self, img_shape: Tuple[int, int], patch_shape: Tuple[int, int]
) -> None:
# Check that img_shape and patch_shape are 2D
if len(img_shape) != 2:
raise ValueError(f"img_shape must be 2D, got {len(img_shape)}D")
if len(patch_shape) != 2:
raise ValueError(f"patch_shape must be 2D, got {len(patch_shape)}D")
# Make sure patches fit within the image
if any(p > i for p, i in zip(patch_shape, img_shape)):
warnings.warn(
f"Patch shape {patch_shape} is larger than "
f"image shape {img_shape}. "
f"Patches will be cropped to fit within the image."
)
self.img_shape = img_shape
self.patch_shape = tuple(min(p, i) for p, i in zip(patch_shape, img_shape))
[docs] @abstractmethod
def apply(self, input: Tensor, **kwargs) -> Tensor:
"""
Apply the patching operation to the input tensor.
Parameters
----------
input : Tensor
Input tensor of shape (batch_size, channels, img_shape_y,
img_shape_x).
**kwargs : dict
Additional keyword arguments specific to the patching
implementation.
Returns
-------
Tensor
Patched tensor, shape depends on specific implementation.
"""
pass
[docs] def fuse(self, input: Tensor, **kwargs) -> Tensor:
"""
Fuse patches back into a complete image.
Parameters
----------
input : Tensor
Input tensor containing patches.
**kwargs : dict
Additional keyword arguments specific to the fusion implementation.
Returns
-------
Tensor
Fused tensor, shape depends on specific implementation.
Raises
------
NotImplementedError
If the subclass does not implement this method.
"""
raise NotImplementedError("'fuse' method must be implemented in subclasses.")
[docs] def global_index(
self, batch_size: int, device: Union[torch.device, str] = "cpu"
) -> Tensor:
"""
Returns a tensor containing the global indices for each patch.
Global indices correspond to (y, x) global grid coordinates of each
element within the original image (before patching). It is typically
used to keep track of the original position of each patch in the
original image.
Parameters
----------
batch_size : int
The size of the batch of images to patch.
device : Union[torch.device, str]
Proper device to initialize global_index on. Default to `cpu`
Returns
-------
Tensor
A tensor of shape (self.patch_num, 2, patch_shape_y,
patch_shape_x). `global_index[:, 0, :, :]` contains the
y-coordinate (height), and `global_index[:, 1, :, :]` contains the
x-coordinate (width).
"""
Ny = torch.arange(self.img_shape[0], device=device).int()
Nx = torch.arange(self.img_shape[1], device=device).int()
grid = torch.stack(torch.meshgrid(Ny, Nx, indexing="ij"), dim=0).unsqueeze(0)
global_index = self.apply(grid).long()
return global_index
[docs]class RandomPatching2D(BasePatching2D):
"""
Class for randomly extracting patches from 2D images.
This class provides utilities to randomly extract patches from images
represented as 4D tensors. It maintains a list of random patch indices
that can be reset as needed.
Parameters
----------
img_shape : Tuple[int, int]
The height and width of the input images (img_shape_y, img_shape_x).
patch_shape : Tuple[int, int]
The height and width of the patches (patch_shape_y, patch_shape_x) to
extract.
patch_num : int
The number of patches to extract.
Attributes
----------
patch_indices : List[Tuple[int, int]]
The indices of the patches to extract from the images. These indices
correspond to the (y, x) coordinates of the lower left corner of each
patch.
See Also
--------
:class:`physicsnemo.utils.patching.BasePatching2D`
The base class providing the patching interface.
:class:`physicsnemo.utils.patching.GridPatching2D`
Alternative patching strategy using deterministic patch locations.
"""
def __init__(
self, img_shape: Tuple[int, int], patch_shape: Tuple[int, int], patch_num: int
) -> None:
"""
Initialize the RandomPatching2D object with the provided image shape,
patch shape, and number of patches to extract.
Parameters
----------
img_shape : Tuple[int, int]
The height and width of the input images (img_shape_y,
img_shape_x).
patch_shape : Tuple[int, int]
The height and width of the patches (patch_shape_y, patch_shape_x)
to extract.
patch_num : int
The number of patches to extract.
Returns
-------
None
"""
super().__init__(img_shape, patch_shape)
self._patch_num = patch_num
# Generate the indices of the patches to extract
self.reset_patch_indices()
@property
def patch_num(self) -> int:
"""
Get the number of patches to extract.
Returns
-------
int
The number of patches to extract.
"""
return self._patch_num
[docs] def set_patch_num(self, value: int) -> None:
"""
Set the number of patches to extract and reset patch indices.
This is the only way to modify the patch_num value.
Parameters
----------
value : int
The new number of patches to extract.
"""
self._patch_num = value
self.reset_patch_indices()
[docs] def reset_patch_indices(self) -> None:
"""
Generate new random indices for the patches to extract. These are the
starting indices of the patches to extract (upper left corner).
Returns
-------
None
"""
self.patch_indices = [
(
random.randint(0, self.img_shape[0] - self.patch_shape[0]),
random.randint(0, self.img_shape[1] - self.patch_shape[1]),
)
for _ in range(self.patch_num)
]
return
[docs] def get_patch_indices(self) -> List[Tuple[int, int]]:
"""
Get the current list of patch starting indices.
These are the upper-left coordinates of each extracted patch
from the full image.
Returns
-------
List[Tuple[int, int]]
A list of (row, column) tuples representing patch starting positions.
"""
return self.patch_indices
[docs] def apply(
self,
input: Tensor,
additional_input: Optional[Tensor] = None,
) -> Tensor:
"""
Applies the patching operation by extracting patches specified by
`self.patch_indices` from the `input` Tensor. Extracted patches are
batched along the first dimension of the output. The layout of the
output assumes that for any i, `out[B * i: B * (i + 1)]`
corresponds to the same patch exacted from each batch element of
`input`.
Arguments
---------
input : Tensor
The input tensor representing the full image with shape
(batch_size, channels_in, img_shape_y, img_shape_x).
additional_input : Optional[Tensor], optional
If provided, it is concatenated to each patch along `dim=1`.
Must have same batch size as `input`. Bilinear interpolation
is used to interpolate `additional_input` onto a 2D grid of shape
(patch_shape_y, patch_shape_x).
Returns
-------
Tensor
A tensor of shape (batch_size * self.patch_num, channels [+
additional_channels], patch_shape_y, patch_shape_x). If
`additional_input` is provided, its channels are concatenated
along the channel dimension.
"""
B = input.shape[0]
out = torch.zeros(
B * self.patch_num,
(
input.shape[1]
+ (additional_input.shape[1] if additional_input is not None else 0)
),
self.patch_shape[0],
self.patch_shape[1],
device=input.device,
)
out = out.to(
memory_format=torch.channels_last
if input.is_contiguous(memory_format=torch.channels_last)
else torch.contiguous_format
)
if additional_input is not None:
add_input_interp = torch.nn.functional.interpolate(
input=additional_input, size=self.patch_shape, mode="bilinear"
)
for i, (py, px) in enumerate(self.patch_indices):
if additional_input is not None:
out[B * i : B * (i + 1),] = torch.cat(
(
input[
:,
:,
py : py + self.patch_shape[0],
px : px + self.patch_shape[1],
],
add_input_interp,
),
dim=1,
)
else:
out[B * i : B * (i + 1),] = input[
:,
:,
py : py + self.patch_shape[0],
px : px + self.patch_shape[1],
]
return out
[docs]class GridPatching2D(BasePatching2D):
"""
Class for deterministically extracting patches from 2D images in a grid pattern.
This class provides utilities to extract patches from images in a
deterministic manner, with configurable overlap and boundary pixels.
The patches are extracted in a grid-like pattern covering the entire image.
Parameters
----------
img_shape : Tuple[int, int]
The height and width of the input images (img_shape_y, img_shape_x).
patch_shape : Tuple[int, int]
The height and width of the patches (patch_shape_y, patch_shape_x) to
extract.
overlap_pix : int, optional
Number of pixels to overlap between adjacent patches, by default 0.
boundary_pix : int, optional
Number of pixels to crop as boundary from each patch, by default 0.
Attributes
----------
patch_num : int
Total number of patches that will be extracted from the image,
calculated as patch_num_x * patch_num_y.
See Also
--------
:class:`physicsnemo.utils.patching.BasePatching2D`
The base class providing the patching interface.
:class:`physicsnemo.utils.patching.RandomPatching2D`
Alternative patching strategy using random patch locations.
"""
def __init__(
self,
img_shape: Tuple[int, int],
patch_shape: Tuple[int, int],
overlap_pix: int = 0,
boundary_pix: int = 0,
):
super().__init__(img_shape, patch_shape)
self.overlap_pix = overlap_pix
self.boundary_pix = boundary_pix
patch_num_x = math.ceil(
img_shape[1] / (patch_shape[1] - overlap_pix - boundary_pix)
)
patch_num_y = math.ceil(
img_shape[0] / (patch_shape[0] - overlap_pix - boundary_pix)
)
self.patch_num = patch_num_x * patch_num_y
[docs] def apply(
self,
input: Tensor,
additional_input: Optional[Tensor] = None,
) -> Tensor:
"""
Apply deterministic patching to the input tensor.
Splits the input tensor into patches in a grid-like pattern. Can
optionally concatenate additional interpolated data to each patch.
Extracted patches are batched along the first dimension of the output.
The layout of the output assumes that for any i, `out[B * i: B * (i + 1)]`
corresponds to the same patch exacted from each batch element of
`input`. The patches can be reconstructed back into the original image
using the fuse method.
Parameters
----------
input : Tensor
Input tensor of shape (batch_size, channels, img_shape_y,
img_shape_x).
additional_input : Optional[Tensor], optional
Additional data to concatenate to each patch. Will be interpolated
to match patch dimensions. Shape must be (batch_size,
additional_channels, H, W), by default None.
Returns
-------
Tensor
Tensor containing patches with shape (batch_size * patch_num,
channels [+ additional_channels], patch_shape_y, patch_shape_x).
If additional_input is provided, its channels are concatenated
along the channel dimension.
See Also
--------
:func:`physicsnemo.utils.patching.image_batching`
The underlying function used to perform the patching operation.
"""
if additional_input is not None:
add_input_interp = torch.nn.functional.interpolate(
input=additional_input, size=self.patch_shape, mode="bilinear"
)
else:
add_input_interp = None
out = image_batching(
input=input,
patch_shape_y=self.patch_shape[0],
patch_shape_x=self.patch_shape[1],
overlap_pix=self.overlap_pix,
boundary_pix=self.boundary_pix,
input_interp=add_input_interp,
)
return out
[docs] def fuse(self, input: Tensor, batch_size: int) -> Tensor:
"""
Fuse patches back into a complete image.
Reconstructs the original image by stitching together patches,
accounting for overlapping regions and boundary pixels. In overlapping
regions, values are averaged.
Parameters
----------
input : Tensor
Input tensor containing patches with shape (batch_size * patch_num,
channels, patch_shape_y, patch_shape_x).
batch_size : int
The original batch size before patching.
Returns
-------
Tensor
Reconstructed image tensor with shape (batch_size, channels,
img_shape_y, img_shape_x).
See Also
--------
:func:`physicsnemo.utils.patching.image_fuse`
The underlying function used to perform the fusion operation.
"""
out = image_fuse(
input=input,
img_shape_y=self.img_shape[0],
img_shape_x=self.img_shape[1],
batch_size=batch_size,
overlap_pix=self.overlap_pix,
boundary_pix=self.boundary_pix,
)
return out
[docs]def image_batching(
input: Tensor,
patch_shape_y: int,
patch_shape_x: int,
overlap_pix: int,
boundary_pix: int,
input_interp: Optional[Tensor] = None,
) -> Tensor:
"""
Splits a full image into a batch of patched images.
This function takes a full image and splits it into patches, adding padding
where necessary. It can also concatenate additional interpolated data to
each patch if provided.
Parameters
----------
input : Tensor
The input tensor representing the full image with shape (batch_size,
channels, img_shape_y, img_shape_x).
patch_shape_y : int
The height (y-dimension) of each image patch.
patch_shape_x : int
The width (x-dimension) of each image patch.
overlap_pix : int
The number of overlapping pixels between adjacent patches.
boundary_pix : int
The number of pixels to crop as a boundary from each patch.
input_interp : Optional[Tensor], optional
Optional additional data to concatenate to each patch with shape
(batch_size, interp_channels, patch_shape_y, patch_shape_x).
By default None.
Returns
-------
Tensor
A tensor containing the image patches, with shape (total_patches *
batch_size, channels [+ interp_channels], patch_shape_x,
patch_shape_y).
"""
# Infer sizes from input image
batch_size, _, img_shape_y, img_shape_x = input.shape
# Safety check: make sure patch_shapes are large enough to accommodate
# overlaps and boundaries pixels
if (patch_shape_x - overlap_pix - boundary_pix) < 1:
raise ValueError(
f"patch_shape_x must verify patch_shape_x ({patch_shape_x}) >= "
f"1 + overlap_pix ({overlap_pix}) + boundary_pix ({boundary_pix})"
)
if (patch_shape_y - overlap_pix - boundary_pix) < 1:
raise ValueError(
f"patch_shape_y must verify patch_shape_y ({patch_shape_y}) >= "
f"1 + overlap_pix ({overlap_pix}) + boundary_pix ({boundary_pix})"
)
# Safety check: validate input_interp dimensions if provided
if input_interp is not None:
if input_interp.shape[0] != batch_size:
raise ValueError(
f"input_interp batch size ({input_interp.shape[0]}) must match "
f"input batch size ({batch_size})"
)
if (input_interp.shape[2] != patch_shape_y) or (
input_interp.shape[3] != patch_shape_x
):
raise ValueError(
f"input_interp patch shape ({input_interp.shape[2]}, {input_interp.shape[3]}) "
f"must match specified patch shape ({patch_shape_y}, {patch_shape_x})"
)
# Safety check: make sure patch_shape is large enough in comparison to
# overlap_pix and boundary_pix. Otherwise, number of patches extracted by
# unfold differs from the expected number of patches.
if patch_shape_x <= overlap_pix + 2 * boundary_pix:
raise ValueError(
f"patch_shape_x ({patch_shape_x}) must verify "
f"patch_shape_x ({patch_shape_x}) > "
f"overlap_pix ({overlap_pix}) + 2 * boundary_pix ({boundary_pix})"
)
if patch_shape_y <= overlap_pix + 2 * boundary_pix:
raise ValueError(
f"patch_shape_y ({patch_shape_y}) must verify "
f"patch_shape_y ({patch_shape_y}) > "
f"overlap_pix ({overlap_pix}) + 2 * boundary_pix ({boundary_pix})"
)
patch_num_x = math.ceil(img_shape_x / (patch_shape_x - overlap_pix - boundary_pix))
patch_num_y = math.ceil(img_shape_y / (patch_shape_y - overlap_pix - boundary_pix))
padded_shape_x = (
(patch_shape_x - overlap_pix - boundary_pix) * (patch_num_x - 1)
+ patch_shape_x
+ boundary_pix
)
padded_shape_y = (
(patch_shape_y - overlap_pix - boundary_pix) * (patch_num_y - 1)
+ patch_shape_y
+ boundary_pix
)
pad_x_right = padded_shape_x - img_shape_x - boundary_pix
pad_y_right = padded_shape_y - img_shape_y - boundary_pix
image_padding = torch.nn.ReflectionPad2d(
(boundary_pix, pad_x_right, boundary_pix, pad_y_right)
).to(
input.device
) # (padding_left,padding_right,padding_top,padding_bottom)
input_padded = image_padding(input)
patch_num = patch_num_x * patch_num_y
x_unfold = torch.nn.functional.unfold(
input=input_padded.view(_cast_type(input_padded)), # Cast to float
kernel_size=(patch_shape_y, patch_shape_x),
stride=(
patch_shape_y - overlap_pix - boundary_pix,
patch_shape_x - overlap_pix - boundary_pix,
),
).to(input_padded.dtype)
x_unfold = rearrange(
x_unfold,
"b (c p_h p_w) (nb_p_h nb_p_w) -> (nb_p_w nb_p_h b) c p_h p_w",
p_h=patch_shape_y,
p_w=patch_shape_x,
nb_p_h=patch_num_y,
nb_p_w=patch_num_x,
)
if input_interp is not None:
input_interp_repeated = rearrange(
torch.repeat_interleave(
input=input_interp,
repeats=patch_num,
dim=0,
output_size=x_unfold.shape[0],
),
"(b p) c h w -> (p b) c h w",
p=patch_num,
)
return torch.cat((x_unfold, input_interp_repeated), dim=1)
else:
return x_unfold
[docs]def image_fuse(
input: Tensor,
img_shape_y: int,
img_shape_x: int,
batch_size: int,
overlap_pix: int,
boundary_pix: int,
) -> Tensor:
"""
Reconstructs a full image from a batch of patched images. Reverts the patching
operation performed by image_batching().
This function takes a batch of image patches and reconstructs the full
image by stitching the patches together. The function accounts for
overlapping and boundary pixels, ensuring that overlapping areas are
averaged.
Parameters
----------
input : Tensor
The input tensor containing the image patches with shape (patch_num * batch_size, channels, patch_shape_y, patch_shape_x).
img_shape_y : int
The height (y-dimension) of the original full image.
img_shape_x : int
The width (x-dimension) of the original full image.
batch_size : int
The original batch size before patching.
overlap_pix : int
The number of overlapping pixels between adjacent patches.
boundary_pix : int
The number of pixels to crop as a boundary from each patch.
Returns
-------
Tensor
The reconstructed full image tensor with shape (batch_size, channels,
img_shape_y, img_shape_x).
See Also
--------
:func:`physicsnemo.utils.patching.image_batching`
The function this reverses, which splits images into patches.
"""
# Infer sizes from input image shape
patch_shape_y, patch_shape_x = input.shape[2], input.shape[3]
# Calculate the number of patches in each dimension
patch_num_x = math.ceil(img_shape_x / (patch_shape_x - overlap_pix - boundary_pix))
patch_num_y = math.ceil(img_shape_y / (patch_shape_y - overlap_pix - boundary_pix))
# Calculate the shape of the input after padding
padded_shape_x = (
(patch_shape_x - overlap_pix - boundary_pix) * (patch_num_x - 1)
+ patch_shape_x
+ boundary_pix
)
padded_shape_y = (
(patch_shape_y - overlap_pix - boundary_pix) * (patch_num_y - 1)
+ patch_shape_y
+ boundary_pix
)
# Calculate the shape of the padding to add to input
pad_x_right = padded_shape_x - img_shape_x - boundary_pix
pad_y_right = padded_shape_y - img_shape_y - boundary_pix
pad = (boundary_pix, pad_x_right, boundary_pix, pad_y_right)
# Count local overlaps between patches
input_ones = torch.ones(
(batch_size, input.shape[1], padded_shape_y, padded_shape_x),
device=input.device,
)
overlap_count = torch.nn.functional.unfold(
input=input_ones,
kernel_size=(patch_shape_y, patch_shape_x),
stride=(
patch_shape_y - overlap_pix - boundary_pix,
patch_shape_x - overlap_pix - boundary_pix,
),
)
overlap_count = torch.nn.functional.fold(
input=overlap_count,
output_size=(padded_shape_y, padded_shape_x),
kernel_size=(patch_shape_y, patch_shape_x),
stride=(
patch_shape_y - overlap_pix - boundary_pix,
patch_shape_x - overlap_pix - boundary_pix,
),
)
# Reshape input to make it 3D to apply fold
x = rearrange(
input,
"(nb_p_w nb_p_h b) c p_h p_w -> b (c p_h p_w) (nb_p_h nb_p_w)",
p_h=patch_shape_y,
p_w=patch_shape_x,
nb_p_h=patch_num_y,
nb_p_w=patch_num_x,
)
# Stitch patches together (by summing over overlapping patches)
x_folded = torch.nn.functional.fold(
input=x,
output_size=(padded_shape_y, padded_shape_x),
kernel_size=(patch_shape_y, patch_shape_x),
stride=(
patch_shape_y - overlap_pix - boundary_pix,
patch_shape_x - overlap_pix - boundary_pix,
),
)
# Remove padding
x_no_padding = x_folded[
..., pad[2] : pad[2] + img_shape_y, pad[0] : pad[0] + img_shape_x
]
overlap_count_no_padding = overlap_count[
..., pad[2] : pad[2] + img_shape_y, pad[0] : pad[0] + img_shape_x
]
# Normalize by overlap count
return x_no_padding / overlap_count_no_padding
def _cast_type(input: Tensor) -> torch.dtype:
"""Return float type based on input tensor type.
Parameters
----------
input : Tensor
Input tensor to determine float type from
Returns
-------
torch.dtype
Float type corresponding to input tensor type for int32/64,
otherwise returns original dtype
"""
if input.dtype == torch.int32:
return torch.float32
elif input.dtype == torch.int64:
return torch.float64
else:
return input.dtype