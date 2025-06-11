deeplearning/physicsnemo/physicsnemo-core/_modules/physicsnemo/utils/patching.html

# SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2023 - 2024 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. # SPDX-FileCopyrightText: All rights reserved. # SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 # # Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); # you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. # You may obtain a copy of the License at # # http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 # # Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software # distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, # WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. # See the License for the specific language governing permissions and # limitations under the License. import math import random import warnings from abc import ABC , abstractmethod from typing import List , Optional , Tuple , Union import torch from einops import rearrange from torch import Tensor """ This module defines utilities, including classes and functions, for domain decomposition. """ [docs] class BasePatching2D ( ABC ): """ Abstract base class for 2D image patching operations. This class provides a foundation for implementing various image patching strategies. It handles basic validation and provides abstract methods that must be implemented by subclasses. Parameters ---------- img_shape : Tuple[int, int] The height and width of the input images (img_shape_y, img_shape_x). patch_shape : Tuple[int, int] The height and width of the patches (patch_shape_y, patch_shape_x) to extract. """ def __init__ ( self , img_shape : Tuple [ int , int ], patch_shape : Tuple [ int , int ] ) -> None : # Check that img_shape and patch_shape are 2D if len ( img_shape ) != 2 : raise ValueError ( f "img_shape must be 2D, got { len ( img_shape ) } D" ) if len ( patch_shape ) != 2 : raise ValueError ( f "patch_shape must be 2D, got { len ( patch_shape ) } D" ) # Make sure patches fit within the image if any ( p > i for p , i in zip ( patch_shape , img_shape )): warnings . warn ( f "Patch shape { patch_shape } is larger than " f "image shape { img_shape } . " f "Patches will be cropped to fit within the image." ) self . img_shape = img_shape self . patch_shape = tuple ( min ( p , i ) for p , i in zip ( patch_shape , img_shape )) [docs] @abstractmethod def apply ( self , input : Tensor , ** kwargs ) -> Tensor : """ Apply the patching operation to the input tensor. Parameters ---------- input : Tensor Input tensor of shape (batch_size, channels, img_shape_y, img_shape_x). **kwargs : dict Additional keyword arguments specific to the patching implementation. Returns ------- Tensor Patched tensor, shape depends on specific implementation. """ pass [docs] def fuse ( self , input : Tensor , ** kwargs ) -> Tensor : """ Fuse patches back into a complete image. Parameters ---------- input : Tensor Input tensor containing patches. **kwargs : dict Additional keyword arguments specific to the fusion implementation. Returns ------- Tensor Fused tensor, shape depends on specific implementation. Raises ------ NotImplementedError If the subclass does not implement this method. """ raise NotImplementedError ( "'fuse' method must be implemented in subclasses." ) [docs] def global_index ( self , batch_size : int , device : Union [ torch . device , str ] = "cpu" ) -> Tensor : """ Returns a tensor containing the global indices for each patch. Global indices correspond to (y, x) global grid coordinates of each element within the original image (before patching). It is typically used to keep track of the original position of each patch in the original image. Parameters ---------- batch_size : int The size of the batch of images to patch. device : Union[torch.device, str] Proper device to initialize global_index on. Default to `cpu` Returns ------- Tensor A tensor of shape (self.patch_num, 2, patch_shape_y, patch_shape_x). `global_index[:, 0, :, :]` contains the y-coordinate (height), and `global_index[:, 1, :, :]` contains the x-coordinate (width). """ Ny = torch . arange ( self . img_shape [ 0 ], device = device ) . int () Nx = torch . arange ( self . img_shape [ 1 ], device = device ) . int () grid = torch . stack ( torch . meshgrid ( Ny , Nx , indexing = "ij" ), dim = 0 ) . unsqueeze ( 0 ) global_index = self . apply ( grid ) . long () return global_index [docs] class RandomPatching2D ( BasePatching2D ): """ Class for randomly extracting patches from 2D images. This class provides utilities to randomly extract patches from images represented as 4D tensors. It maintains a list of random patch indices that can be reset as needed. Parameters ---------- img_shape : Tuple[int, int] The height and width of the input images (img_shape_y, img_shape_x). patch_shape : Tuple[int, int] The height and width of the patches (patch_shape_y, patch_shape_x) to extract. patch_num : int The number of patches to extract. Attributes ---------- patch_indices : List[Tuple[int, int]] The indices of the patches to extract from the images. These indices correspond to the (y, x) coordinates of the lower left corner of each patch. See Also -------- :class:`physicsnemo.utils.patching.BasePatching2D` The base class providing the patching interface. :class:`physicsnemo.utils.patching.GridPatching2D` Alternative patching strategy using deterministic patch locations. """ def __init__ ( self , img_shape : Tuple [ int , int ], patch_shape : Tuple [ int , int ], patch_num : int ) -> None : """ Initialize the RandomPatching2D object with the provided image shape, patch shape, and number of patches to extract. Parameters ---------- img_shape : Tuple[int, int] The height and width of the input images (img_shape_y, img_shape_x). patch_shape : Tuple[int, int] The height and width of the patches (patch_shape_y, patch_shape_x) to extract. patch_num : int The number of patches to extract. Returns ------- None """ super () . __init__ ( img_shape , patch_shape ) self . _patch_num = patch_num # Generate the indices of the patches to extract self . reset_patch_indices () @property def patch_num ( self ) -> int : """ Get the number of patches to extract. Returns ------- int The number of patches to extract. """ return self . _patch_num [docs] def set_patch_num ( self , value : int ) -> None : """ Set the number of patches to extract and reset patch indices. This is the only way to modify the patch_num value. Parameters ---------- value : int The new number of patches to extract. """ self . _patch_num = value self . reset_patch_indices () [docs] def reset_patch_indices ( self ) -> None : """ Generate new random indices for the patches to extract. These are the starting indices of the patches to extract (upper left corner). Returns ------- None """ self . patch_indices = [ ( random . randint ( 0 , self . img_shape [ 0 ] - self . patch_shape [ 0 ]), random . randint ( 0 , self . img_shape [ 1 ] - self . patch_shape [ 1 ]), ) for _ in range ( self . patch_num ) ] return [docs] def get_patch_indices ( self ) -> List [ Tuple [ int , int ]]: """ Get the current list of patch starting indices. These are the upper-left coordinates of each extracted patch from the full image. Returns ------- List[Tuple[int, int]] A list of (row, column) tuples representing patch starting positions. """ return self . patch_indices [docs] def apply ( self , input : Tensor , additional_input : Optional [ Tensor ] = None , ) -> Tensor : """ Applies the patching operation by extracting patches specified by `self.patch_indices` from the `input` Tensor. Extracted patches are batched along the first dimension of the output. The layout of the output assumes that for any i, `out[B * i: B * (i + 1)]` corresponds to the same patch exacted from each batch element of `input`. Arguments --------- input : Tensor The input tensor representing the full image with shape (batch_size, channels_in, img_shape_y, img_shape_x). additional_input : Optional[Tensor], optional If provided, it is concatenated to each patch along `dim=1`. Must have same batch size as `input`. Bilinear interpolation is used to interpolate `additional_input` onto a 2D grid of shape (patch_shape_y, patch_shape_x). Returns ------- Tensor A tensor of shape (batch_size * self.patch_num, channels [+ additional_channels], patch_shape_y, patch_shape_x). If `additional_input` is provided, its channels are concatenated along the channel dimension. """ B = input . shape [ 0 ] out = torch . zeros ( B * self . patch_num , ( input . shape [ 1 ] + ( additional_input . shape [ 1 ] if additional_input is not None else 0 ) ), self . patch_shape [ 0 ], self . patch_shape [ 1 ], device = input . device , ) out = out . to ( memory_format = torch . channels_last if input . is_contiguous ( memory_format = torch . channels_last ) else torch . contiguous_format ) if additional_input is not None : add_input_interp = torch . nn . functional . interpolate ( input = additional_input , size = self . patch_shape , mode = "bilinear" ) for i , ( py , px ) in enumerate ( self . patch_indices ): if additional_input is not None : out [ B * i : B * ( i + 1 ),] = torch . cat ( ( input [ :, :, py : py + self . patch_shape [ 0 ], px : px + self . patch_shape [ 1 ], ], add_input_interp , ), dim = 1 , ) else : out [ B * i : B * ( i + 1 ),] = input [ :, :, py : py + self . patch_shape [ 0 ], px : px + self . patch_shape [ 1 ], ] return out [docs] class GridPatching2D ( BasePatching2D ): """ Class for deterministically extracting patches from 2D images in a grid pattern. This class provides utilities to extract patches from images in a deterministic manner, with configurable overlap and boundary pixels. The patches are extracted in a grid-like pattern covering the entire image. Parameters ---------- img_shape : Tuple[int, int] The height and width of the input images (img_shape_y, img_shape_x). patch_shape : Tuple[int, int] The height and width of the patches (patch_shape_y, patch_shape_x) to extract. overlap_pix : int, optional Number of pixels to overlap between adjacent patches, by default 0. boundary_pix : int, optional Number of pixels to crop as boundary from each patch, by default 0. Attributes ---------- patch_num : int Total number of patches that will be extracted from the image, calculated as patch_num_x * patch_num_y. See Also -------- :class:`physicsnemo.utils.patching.BasePatching2D` The base class providing the patching interface. :class:`physicsnemo.utils.patching.RandomPatching2D` Alternative patching strategy using random patch locations. """ def __init__ ( self , img_shape : Tuple [ int , int ], patch_shape : Tuple [ int , int ], overlap_pix : int = 0 , boundary_pix : int = 0 , ): super () . __init__ ( img_shape , patch_shape ) self . overlap_pix = overlap_pix self . boundary_pix = boundary_pix patch_num_x = math . ceil ( img_shape [ 1 ] / ( patch_shape [ 1 ] - overlap_pix - boundary_pix ) ) patch_num_y = math . ceil ( img_shape [ 0 ] / ( patch_shape [ 0 ] - overlap_pix - boundary_pix ) ) self . patch_num = patch_num_x * patch_num_y [docs] def apply ( self , input : Tensor , additional_input : Optional [ Tensor ] = None , ) -> Tensor : """ Apply deterministic patching to the input tensor. Splits the input tensor into patches in a grid-like pattern. Can optionally concatenate additional interpolated data to each patch. Extracted patches are batched along the first dimension of the output. The layout of the output assumes that for any i, `out[B * i: B * (i + 1)]` corresponds to the same patch exacted from each batch element of `input`. The patches can be reconstructed back into the original image using the fuse method. Parameters ---------- input : Tensor Input tensor of shape (batch_size, channels, img_shape_y, img_shape_x). additional_input : Optional[Tensor], optional Additional data to concatenate to each patch. Will be interpolated to match patch dimensions. Shape must be (batch_size, additional_channels, H, W), by default None. Returns ------- Tensor Tensor containing patches with shape (batch_size * patch_num, channels [+ additional_channels], patch_shape_y, patch_shape_x). If additional_input is provided, its channels are concatenated along the channel dimension. See Also -------- :func:`physicsnemo.utils.patching.image_batching` The underlying function used to perform the patching operation. """ if additional_input is not None : add_input_interp = torch . nn . functional . interpolate ( input = additional_input , size = self . patch_shape , mode = "bilinear" ) else : add_input_interp = None out = image_batching ( input = input , patch_shape_y = self . patch_shape [ 0 ], patch_shape_x = self . patch_shape [ 1 ], overlap_pix = self . overlap_pix , boundary_pix = self . boundary_pix , input_interp = add_input_interp , ) return out [docs] def fuse ( self , input : Tensor , batch_size : int ) -> Tensor : """ Fuse patches back into a complete image. Reconstructs the original image by stitching together patches, accounting for overlapping regions and boundary pixels. In overlapping regions, values are averaged. Parameters ---------- input : Tensor Input tensor containing patches with shape (batch_size * patch_num, channels, patch_shape_y, patch_shape_x). batch_size : int The original batch size before patching. Returns ------- Tensor Reconstructed image tensor with shape (batch_size, channels, img_shape_y, img_shape_x). See Also -------- :func:`physicsnemo.utils.patching.image_fuse` The underlying function used to perform the fusion operation. """ out = image_fuse ( input = input , img_shape_y = self . img_shape [ 0 ], img_shape_x = self . img_shape [ 1 ], batch_size = batch_size , overlap_pix = self . overlap_pix , boundary_pix = self . boundary_pix , ) return out [docs] def image_batching ( input : Tensor , patch_shape_y : int , patch_shape_x : int , overlap_pix : int , boundary_pix : int , input_interp : Optional [ Tensor ] = None , ) -> Tensor : """ Splits a full image into a batch of patched images. This function takes a full image and splits it into patches, adding padding where necessary. It can also concatenate additional interpolated data to each patch if provided. Parameters ---------- input : Tensor The input tensor representing the full image with shape (batch_size, channels, img_shape_y, img_shape_x). patch_shape_y : int The height (y-dimension) of each image patch. patch_shape_x : int The width (x-dimension) of each image patch. overlap_pix : int The number of overlapping pixels between adjacent patches. boundary_pix : int The number of pixels to crop as a boundary from each patch. input_interp : Optional[Tensor], optional Optional additional data to concatenate to each patch with shape (batch_size, interp_channels, patch_shape_y, patch_shape_x). By default None. Returns ------- Tensor A tensor containing the image patches, with shape (total_patches * batch_size, channels [+ interp_channels], patch_shape_x, patch_shape_y). """ # Infer sizes from input image batch_size , _ , img_shape_y , img_shape_x = input . shape # Safety check: make sure patch_shapes are large enough to accommodate # overlaps and boundaries pixels if ( patch_shape_x - overlap_pix - boundary_pix ) < 1 : raise ValueError ( f "patch_shape_x must verify patch_shape_x ( { patch_shape_x } ) >= " f "1 + overlap_pix ( { overlap_pix } ) + boundary_pix ( { boundary_pix } )" ) if ( patch_shape_y - overlap_pix - boundary_pix ) < 1 : raise ValueError ( f "patch_shape_y must verify patch_shape_y ( { patch_shape_y } ) >= " f "1 + overlap_pix ( { overlap_pix } ) + boundary_pix ( { boundary_pix } )" ) # Safety check: validate input_interp dimensions if provided if input_interp is not None : if input_interp . shape [ 0 ] != batch_size : raise ValueError ( f "input_interp batch size ( { input_interp . shape [ 0 ] } ) must match " f "input batch size ( { batch_size } )" ) if ( input_interp . shape [ 2 ] != patch_shape_y ) or ( input_interp . shape [ 3 ] != patch_shape_x ): raise ValueError ( f "input_interp patch shape ( { input_interp . shape [ 2 ] } , { input_interp . shape [ 3 ] } ) " f "must match specified patch shape ( { patch_shape_y } , { patch_shape_x } )" ) # Safety check: make sure patch_shape is large enough in comparison to # overlap_pix and boundary_pix. Otherwise, number of patches extracted by # unfold differs from the expected number of patches. if patch_shape_x <= overlap_pix + 2 * boundary_pix : raise ValueError ( f "patch_shape_x ( { patch_shape_x } ) must verify " f "patch_shape_x ( { patch_shape_x } ) > " f "overlap_pix ( { overlap_pix } ) + 2 * boundary_pix ( { boundary_pix } )" ) if patch_shape_y <= overlap_pix + 2 * boundary_pix : raise ValueError ( f "patch_shape_y ( { patch_shape_y } ) must verify " f "patch_shape_y ( { patch_shape_y } ) > " f "overlap_pix ( { overlap_pix } ) + 2 * boundary_pix ( { boundary_pix } )" ) patch_num_x = math . ceil ( img_shape_x / ( patch_shape_x - overlap_pix - boundary_pix )) patch_num_y = math . ceil ( img_shape_y / ( patch_shape_y - overlap_pix - boundary_pix )) padded_shape_x = ( ( patch_shape_x - overlap_pix - boundary_pix ) * ( patch_num_x - 1 ) + patch_shape_x + boundary_pix ) padded_shape_y = ( ( patch_shape_y - overlap_pix - boundary_pix ) * ( patch_num_y - 1 ) + patch_shape_y + boundary_pix ) pad_x_right = padded_shape_x - img_shape_x - boundary_pix pad_y_right = padded_shape_y - img_shape_y - boundary_pix image_padding = torch . nn . ReflectionPad2d ( ( boundary_pix , pad_x_right , boundary_pix , pad_y_right ) ) . to ( input . device ) # (padding_left,padding_right,padding_top,padding_bottom) input_padded = image_padding ( input ) patch_num = patch_num_x * patch_num_y x_unfold = torch . nn . functional . unfold ( input = input_padded . view ( _cast_type ( input_padded )), # Cast to float kernel_size = ( patch_shape_y , patch_shape_x ), stride = ( patch_shape_y - overlap_pix - boundary_pix , patch_shape_x - overlap_pix - boundary_pix , ), ) . to ( input_padded . dtype ) x_unfold = rearrange ( x_unfold , "b (c p_h p_w) (nb_p_h nb_p_w) -> (nb_p_w nb_p_h b) c p_h p_w" , p_h = patch_shape_y , p_w = patch_shape_x , nb_p_h = patch_num_y , nb_p_w = patch_num_x , ) if input_interp is not None : input_interp_repeated = rearrange ( torch . repeat_interleave ( input = input_interp , repeats = patch_num , dim = 0 , output_size = x_unfold . shape [ 0 ], ), "(b p) c h w -> (p b) c h w" , p = patch_num , ) return torch . cat (( x_unfold , input_interp_repeated ), dim = 1 ) else : return x_unfold [docs] def image_fuse ( input : Tensor , img_shape_y : int , img_shape_x : int , batch_size : int , overlap_pix : int , boundary_pix : int , ) -> Tensor : """ Reconstructs a full image from a batch of patched images. Reverts the patching operation performed by image_batching(). This function takes a batch of image patches and reconstructs the full image by stitching the patches together. The function accounts for overlapping and boundary pixels, ensuring that overlapping areas are averaged. Parameters ---------- input : Tensor The input tensor containing the image patches with shape (patch_num * batch_size, channels, patch_shape_y, patch_shape_x). img_shape_y : int The height (y-dimension) of the original full image. img_shape_x : int The width (x-dimension) of the original full image. batch_size : int The original batch size before patching. overlap_pix : int The number of overlapping pixels between adjacent patches. boundary_pix : int The number of pixels to crop as a boundary from each patch. Returns ------- Tensor The reconstructed full image tensor with shape (batch_size, channels, img_shape_y, img_shape_x). See Also -------- :func:`physicsnemo.utils.patching.image_batching` The function this reverses, which splits images into patches. """ # Infer sizes from input image shape patch_shape_y , patch_shape_x = input . shape [ 2 ], input . shape [ 3 ] # Calculate the number of patches in each dimension patch_num_x = math . ceil ( img_shape_x / ( patch_shape_x - overlap_pix - boundary_pix )) patch_num_y = math . ceil ( img_shape_y / ( patch_shape_y - overlap_pix - boundary_pix )) # Calculate the shape of the input after padding padded_shape_x = ( ( patch_shape_x - overlap_pix - boundary_pix ) * ( patch_num_x - 1 ) + patch_shape_x + boundary_pix ) padded_shape_y = ( ( patch_shape_y - overlap_pix - boundary_pix ) * ( patch_num_y - 1 ) + patch_shape_y + boundary_pix ) # Calculate the shape of the padding to add to input pad_x_right = padded_shape_x - img_shape_x - boundary_pix pad_y_right = padded_shape_y - img_shape_y - boundary_pix pad = ( boundary_pix , pad_x_right , boundary_pix , pad_y_right ) # Count local overlaps between patches input_ones = torch . ones ( ( batch_size , input . shape [ 1 ], padded_shape_y , padded_shape_x ), device = input . device , ) overlap_count = torch . nn . functional . unfold ( input = input_ones , kernel_size = ( patch_shape_y , patch_shape_x ), stride = ( patch_shape_y - overlap_pix - boundary_pix , patch_shape_x - overlap_pix - boundary_pix , ), ) overlap_count = torch . nn . functional . fold ( input = overlap_count , output_size = ( padded_shape_y , padded_shape_x ), kernel_size = ( patch_shape_y , patch_shape_x ), stride = ( patch_shape_y - overlap_pix - boundary_pix , patch_shape_x - overlap_pix - boundary_pix , ), ) # Reshape input to make it 3D to apply fold x = rearrange ( input , "(nb_p_w nb_p_h b) c p_h p_w -> b (c p_h p_w) (nb_p_h nb_p_w)" , p_h = patch_shape_y , p_w = patch_shape_x , nb_p_h = patch_num_y , nb_p_w = patch_num_x , ) # Stitch patches together (by summing over overlapping patches) x_folded = torch . nn . functional . fold ( input = x , output_size = ( padded_shape_y , padded_shape_x ), kernel_size = ( patch_shape_y , patch_shape_x ), stride = ( patch_shape_y - overlap_pix - boundary_pix , patch_shape_x - overlap_pix - boundary_pix , ), ) # Remove padding x_no_padding = x_folded [ ... , pad [ 2 ] : pad [ 2 ] + img_shape_y , pad [ 0 ] : pad [ 0 ] + img_shape_x ] overlap_count_no_padding = overlap_count [ ... , pad [ 2 ] : pad [ 2 ] + img_shape_y , pad [ 0 ] : pad [ 0 ] + img_shape_x ] # Normalize by overlap count return x_no_padding / overlap_count_no_padding def _cast_type(input: Tensor) -> torch.dtype: """Return float type based on input tensor type. Parameters ---------- input : Tensor Input tensor to determine float type from Returns ------- torch.dtype Float type corresponding to input tensor type for int32/64, otherwise returns original dtype """ if input.dtype == torch.int32: return torch.float32 elif input.dtype == torch.int64: return torch.float64 else: return input.dtype