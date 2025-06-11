What can I help you with?
NVIDIA PhysicsNeMo Core (Latest Release)
NVIDIA Docs Hub  NVIDIA PhysicsNeMo  NVIDIA PhysicsNeMo Core (Latest Release)  Domain Decomposition, ShardTensor and FSDP Tutorial

Domain Decomposition, ShardTensor and FSDP Tutorial

This tutorial demonstrates how to use PhysicsNeMo’s ShardTensor functionality alongside PyTorch’s FSDP (Fully Sharded Data Parallel) to train a simple convolutional neural network. We’ll show how to:

  1. Create a simple CNN model

  2. Set up input data sharding across multiple GPUs

  3. Combine FSDP with domain decomposition

  4. Train the model

Simple CNN Model

The preamble to the training script has an important patch to make sure that the conv2d operation works with ShardTensor:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
import torch

# This is necessary to patch Conv2d to work with ShardTensor
from physicsnemo.distributed.shard_utils import patch_operations

import torch.nn as nn

from physicsnemo.distributed import DistributedManager
from physicsnemo.distributed.shard_tensor import ShardTensor
from torch.distributed.tensor import distribute_module, distribute_tensor
from torch.distributed.tensor.placement_types import Shard, Replicate
from torch.distributed.fsdp import FullyShardedDataParallel as FSDP

Next, setup the distributed environment including the device mesh. Here we do it globally, but you can do it locally as well and pass device_mesh objects around.

Setting Up the Environment

Copy
Copied!
            

            
# Initialize distributed environment
DistributedManager.initialize()
dm = DistributedManager()

# Create a 2D mesh for hybrid parallelism
# First dimension for data parallel, second for spatial decomposition
mesh = dm.initialize_mesh((-1, 2), mesh_dim_names=["data", "spatial"])

# Get submeshes for different parallel strategies
data_mesh = mesh["data"]      # For FSDP
spatial_mesh = mesh["spatial"] # For spatial decomposition

First, let’s create a simple one-layer CNN model:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
import torch
import torch.nn as nn
from physicsnemo.distributed import DistributedManager
from physicsnemo.distributed.shard_tensor import ShardTensor
from torch.distributed.tensor.placement_types import Shard
from torch.distributed.fsdp import FullyShardedDataParallel as FSDP

class SimpleCNN(nn.Module):
    def __init__(self):
        super().__init__()
        self.conv = nn.Conv2d(3, 16, kernel_size=3, padding=1)
        self.relu = nn.ReLU()
        self.pool = nn.AdaptiveAvgPool2d((1, 1))
        self.fc = nn.Linear(16, 10)

    def forward(self, x):
        # This is automatically parallel:
        x = self.conv(x)
        x = self.relu(x)
        # This operation reduces on the parallel dimension.
        # This will leave x as a Partial placement, meaning
        # it isn't really sharded anymore but the results on the domain
        # pieces haven't been computed yet.
        x = self.pool(x)
        x = torch.flatten(x, 1)
        x = self.fc(x)
        return x

Preparing Data with ShardTensor

Create a simple dataset and shard it across devices:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
def create_sample_data(batch_size=32, height=32, width=64):
    # Create random data
    data = torch.randn(batch_size, 3, height, width, device=f"cuda:{dm.device}")
    labels = torch.randint(0, 10, (batch_size,), device=f"cuda:{dm.device}")

    # Convert to ShardTensor for spatial decomposition
    placements = (Shard(2),)  # Shard H dimensions
    data = ShardTensor.from_local(
        data,
        device_mesh=spatial_mesh,
        placements=placements
    )

    # For the labels, we can leverage DTensor to distribute them:
    labels = ShardTensor.from_dtensor(
        distribute_tensor(labels,
            device_mesh=spatial_mesh,
            placements=(Replicate(),)
        )
    )

    return data, labels

Combining FSDP with Domain Decomposition

Set up the model with both FSDP and spatial decomposition:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
def setup_model():
    # Create base model
    model = SimpleCNN().to(f"cuda:{dm.device}")

    # Take the module and distributed it over the spatial mesh
    # This will replicate the model over the spatial mesh
    # You can, if you want FSDP, get more fancy than this.
    model = distribute_module(
        model,
        device_mesh=spatial_mesh,
    )

    # Wrap with FSDP
    # Since the model is replicated, this will mimic DDP behavior.
    model = FSDP(
        model,
        device_mesh=data_mesh,
        use_orig_params=True
    )


    return model

Note that, above, we manually distribute the model over the spatial mesh, then setup FSDP over the data parallel mesh.

Training Loop

Implement a basic training loop:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
def train_epoch(model, optimizer, criterion):
    model.train()

    for i in range(10):  # 10 training steps
        # Get sharded data
        inputs, targets = create_sample_data()

        # Forward pass
        outputs = model(inputs)

        loss = criterion(outputs, targets)
        # Backward and optimize
        optimizer.zero_grad()
        loss.backward()
        optimizer.step()

        if dm.rank == 0 and i % 2 == 0:
            print(f"Step{i}, Loss:{loss.item():.4f}")

Main Training Script

Put it all together:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
def main():



    # Create model and optimizer
    model = setup_model()
    optimizer = torch.optim.Adam(model.parameters(), lr=0.001)
    criterion = nn.CrossEntropyLoss()

    # Train for 5 epochs
    for epoch in range(5):
        if dm.rank == 0:
            print(f"Epoch{epoch+1}")
        train_epoch(model, optimizer, criterion)

    # Cleanup
    DistributedManager.cleanup()

if __name__ == "__main__":
    main()

Running the Code

To run this example with 4 GPUs (2x2 mesh):

Copy
Copied!
            

            
torchrun --nproc_per_node=4 train_cnn.py

This will train the model using both data parallelism (FSDP) and spatial decomposition (ShardTensor) across 4 GPUs in a 2x2 configuration.

Key Points

  1. The device mesh is split into two dimensions: one for data parallelism (FSDP) and one for spatial decomposition (ShardTensor). We get that in one line using torch DeviceMesh: mesh = dm.initialize_mesh((-1, 2), mesh_dim_names=["data", "spatial"]). And in fact, for multilevel parallelism, you can extend your mesh further. Think of DeviceMesh like a tensor of arbitrary rank, and each element is one GPU.

  2. Input data is sharded across the spatial dimension using ShardTensor

  3. FSDP handles parameter sharding and optimization across the data parallel dimension

  4. The model can process larger spatial dimensions efficiently by distributing the computation

This example demonstrates basic usage - for production use cases, you’ll want to add:

  • Proper data loading and preprocessing

  • Model checkpointing

  • Validation loop

  • Learning rate scheduling

  • Error handling

  • Logging and metrics

For more advanced usage and configuration options, refer to the PhysicsNeMo documentation on ShardTensor and the PyTorch FSDP documentation.
© Copyright 2023, NVIDIA PhysicsNeMo Team. Last updated on Jun 11, 2025.
content here