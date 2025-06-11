Domain Decomposition, ShardTensor and FSDP Tutorial
This tutorial demonstrates how to use PhysicsNeMo’s
ShardTensor functionality alongside PyTorch’s
FSDP (Fully Sharded Data Parallel) to train a simple convolutional neural network. We’ll show how to:
Create a simple CNN model
Set up input data sharding across multiple GPUs
Combine FSDP with domain decomposition
Train the model
The preamble to the training script has an important patch to make sure that the conv2d operation works with
ShardTensor:
import torch
# This is necessary to patch Conv2d to work with ShardTensor
from physicsnemo.distributed.shard_utils import patch_operations
import torch.nn as nn
from physicsnemo.distributed import DistributedManager
from physicsnemo.distributed.shard_tensor import ShardTensor
from torch.distributed.tensor import distribute_module, distribute_tensor
from torch.distributed.tensor.placement_types import Shard, Replicate
from torch.distributed.fsdp import FullyShardedDataParallel as FSDP
Next, setup the distributed environment including the device mesh. Here we do it globally, but you can do it locally as well and pass device_mesh objects around.
# Initialize distributed environment
DistributedManager.initialize()
dm = DistributedManager()
# Create a 2D mesh for hybrid parallelism
# First dimension for data parallel, second for spatial decomposition
mesh = dm.initialize_mesh((-1, 2), mesh_dim_names=["data", "spatial"])
# Get submeshes for different parallel strategies
data_mesh = mesh["data"] # For FSDP
spatial_mesh = mesh["spatial"] # For spatial decomposition
First, let’s create a simple one-layer CNN model:
import torch
import torch.nn as nn
from physicsnemo.distributed import DistributedManager
from physicsnemo.distributed.shard_tensor import ShardTensor
from torch.distributed.tensor.placement_types import Shard
from torch.distributed.fsdp import FullyShardedDataParallel as FSDP
class SimpleCNN(nn.Module):
def __init__(self):
super().__init__()
self.conv = nn.Conv2d(3, 16, kernel_size=3, padding=1)
self.relu = nn.ReLU()
self.pool = nn.AdaptiveAvgPool2d((1, 1))
self.fc = nn.Linear(16, 10)
def forward(self, x):
# This is automatically parallel:
x = self.conv(x)
x = self.relu(x)
# This operation reduces on the parallel dimension.
# This will leave x as a Partial placement, meaning
# it isn't really sharded anymore but the results on the domain
# pieces haven't been computed yet.
x = self.pool(x)
x = torch.flatten(x, 1)
x = self.fc(x)
return x
Create a simple dataset and shard it across devices:
def create_sample_data(batch_size=32, height=32, width=64):
# Create random data
data = torch.randn(batch_size, 3, height, width, device=f"cuda:{dm.device}")
labels = torch.randint(0, 10, (batch_size,), device=f"cuda:{dm.device}")
# Convert to ShardTensor for spatial decomposition
placements = (Shard(2),) # Shard H dimensions
data = ShardTensor.from_local(
data,
device_mesh=spatial_mesh,
placements=placements
)
# For the labels, we can leverage DTensor to distribute them:
labels = ShardTensor.from_dtensor(
distribute_tensor(labels,
device_mesh=spatial_mesh,
placements=(Replicate(),)
)
)
return data, labels
Set up the model with both FSDP and spatial decomposition:
def setup_model():
# Create base model
model = SimpleCNN().to(f"cuda:{dm.device}")
# Take the module and distributed it over the spatial mesh
# This will replicate the model over the spatial mesh
# You can, if you want FSDP, get more fancy than this.
model = distribute_module(
model,
device_mesh=spatial_mesh,
)
# Wrap with FSDP
# Since the model is replicated, this will mimic DDP behavior.
model = FSDP(
model,
device_mesh=data_mesh,
use_orig_params=True
)
return model
Note that, above, we manually distribute the model over the spatial mesh, then setup FSDP over the data parallel mesh.
Implement a basic training loop:
def train_epoch(model, optimizer, criterion):
model.train()
for i in range(10): # 10 training steps
# Get sharded data
inputs, targets = create_sample_data()
# Forward pass
outputs = model(inputs)
loss = criterion(outputs, targets)
# Backward and optimize
optimizer.zero_grad()
loss.backward()
optimizer.step()
if dm.rank == 0 and i % 2 == 0:
print(f"Step{i}, Loss:{loss.item():.4f}")
Put it all together:
def main():
# Create model and optimizer
model = setup_model()
optimizer = torch.optim.Adam(model.parameters(), lr=0.001)
criterion = nn.CrossEntropyLoss()
# Train for 5 epochs
for epoch in range(5):
if dm.rank == 0:
print(f"Epoch{epoch+1}")
train_epoch(model, optimizer, criterion)
# Cleanup
DistributedManager.cleanup()
if __name__ == "__main__":
main()
To run this example with 4 GPUs (2x2 mesh):
torchrun --nproc_per_node=4 train_cnn.py
This will train the model using both data parallelism (
FSDP) and spatial decomposition (
ShardTensor) across 4 GPUs in a 2x2 configuration.
The device mesh is split into two dimensions: one for data parallelism (
FSDP) and one for spatial decomposition (
ShardTensor). We get that in one line using torch DeviceMesh:
mesh = dm.initialize_mesh((-1, 2), mesh_dim_names=["data", "spatial"]). And in fact, for multilevel parallelism, you can extend your mesh further. Think of DeviceMesh like a tensor of arbitrary rank, and each element is one GPU.
Input data is sharded across the spatial dimension using
ShardTensor
FSDPhandles parameter sharding and optimization across the data parallel dimension
The model can process larger spatial dimensions efficiently by distributing the computation
This example demonstrates basic usage - for production use cases, you’ll want to add:
Proper data loading and preprocessing
Model checkpointing
Validation loop
Learning rate scheduling
Error handling
Logging and metrics
For more advanced usage and configuration options, refer to the PhysicsNeMo documentation on
ShardTensor and the PyTorch FSDP documentation.