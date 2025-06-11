Implementing new layers for ShardTensor
This tutorial is a walkthrough of how to extend domain parallel functionality via
ShardTensor. We’ll first discuss at a high level some parallelism techniques, and then look at exactly how to implement a domain parallel layer with a few examples. For some background on what ShardTensor is and when to use it, check out the tutorial domain_parallelism.rst.
ShardTensor is designed to support domain-parallel operations, or operations that can be performed on a tensor that resides across multiple devices. Many operations are supported already - out of the box - by the upstream
DTensor class that
ShardTensor inherits from. Some operations - many convolutions, interpolations, poolings, normalizations, and attention - are supported through
PhysicsNeMo. In this tutorial, we’ll look at a few increasingly-complicated situations and see how
ShardTensor handles them - or doesn’t - and how to fix cases that aren’t supported or aren’t performant.
As a basic example (and note that this is a built-in operation from
DTensor), let’s implement a shard tensor version of
torch.add(). Here’s a single-device implementation:
Example 0: Vector Addition, single device
import torch
import time
# Make a really big tensor:
N = 1_000_000_000
device = torch.device("cuda" if torch.cuda.is_available() else "cpu")
a = torch.randn(N, device=device)
b = torch.randn(N, device=device)
def f(a, b):
# This is a truly local operation: no communication is needed.
return a + b
# run a couple times to warmup:
for i in range(5):
c = f(a,b)
# Optional: Benchmark it if you like:
# Measure execution time
torch.cuda.synchronize()
start_time = time.time()
for i in range(10):
c = f(a,b)
torch.cuda.synchronize()
end_time = time.time()
elapsed_time = end_time - start_time
print(f"Execution time for 10 runs:{elapsed_time:.4f}seconds")
To perform this with
ShardTensor, we first need to convert these tensors to
ShardTensor objects. The easiest way to do this is with the
scatter_tensor method:
Example 0: Vector Addition, distributed computation
import torch
import time
from physicsnemo.distributed import DistributedManager, scatter_tensor
from torch.distributed.tensor.placement_types import Shard
# Another really big tensor:
N = 1_000_000_000
DistributedManager.initialize()
dm = DistributedManager()
device = dm.device
a = torch.randn(N, device=device)
b = torch.randn(N, device=device)
def f(x, y):
return x + y
# Get the baseline result
c_baseline = f(a,b)
# DeviceMesh is a pytorch object - you can initialize it directly, or for added
# flexibility physicsnemo can infer up to one mesh dimension for you
# (as a -1, like in a tensor.reshape() call...)
mesh = dm.initialize_mesh(mesh_shape = [-1,], mesh_dim_names = ["domain"])
# Shard(i) indicates we want the final tensor to be sharded along the tensor dimension i
# But the placements is a tuple or list, indicating the desired placement along the mesh.
placements = (Shard(0),)
# This function will distribute the tensor from global_src to the specified mesh,
# using the input placements.
# Note that in multi-level parallelism, the source is the _global_ rank not the mesh group rank.
a_sharded = scatter_tensor(tensor = a, global_src = 0, mesh = mesh, placements = placements)
b_sharded = scatter_tensor(tensor = b, global_src = 0, mesh = mesh, placements = placements)
c_sharded = f(a_sharded,b_sharded)
# Comparison requires that we coalesce the results:
c_sharded = c_sharded.full_tensor()
# Now, performance measurement:
# Warm up:
for i in range(5):
c = f(a_sharded,b_sharded)
# Measure execution time
torch.cuda.synchronize()
start_time = time.time()
for i in range(10):
c = f(a_sharded,b_sharded)
torch.cuda.synchronize()
end_time = time.time()
elapsed_time = end_time - start_time
if dm.rank == 0:
print(f"Rank{dm.rank}, Tensor agreement?{torch.allclose(c_baseline, c_sharded)}")
print(f"Execution time for 10 runs:{elapsed_time:.4f}seconds")
This will run, out of the box (and in fact doesn’t even need
ShardTensor,
DTensor implements distributed vector addition). If you have a multi-GPU system, execute the code with a command like
torchrun --nproc-per-node 8 example_0_sharded.py. You ought to see pretty good scaling efficiency - with no communication overhead, the distributed operation can work at approximately weak scaling speeds. For small tensors, though, where the addition operation is bound by launch latency: you will see a slightly higher overhead with distributed operations because there is slightly more organization and bookkeeping required.
Let’s look now at a slightly more complicated example: the dot product of two vectors. In this case, because the output is a single scalar, we’ll find that there is communication required and see how to implement that seamlessly with
ShardTensor.
Here’s the single-device implementation. Note that the only difference here is in the definition of
f:
def f(x, y):
return torch.dot(x, y)
For reference, here’s the full code:
Example 1: Vector Dot Product, single device
import torch
import time
# Make a really big tensor:
N = 1_000_000_000
device = torch.device("cuda" if torch.cuda.is_available() else "cpu")
a = torch.randn(N, device=device)
b = torch.randn(N, device=device)
def f(a, b):
# This is a truly non-local operation: full reduction is needed.
return torch.dot(a, b)
# run a couple times to warmup:
for i in range(5):
c = f(a,b)
# Optional: Benchmark it if you like:
# Measure execution time
torch.cuda.synchronize()
start_time = time.time()
for i in range(10):
c = f(a,b)
torch.cuda.synchronize()
end_time = time.time()
elapsed_time = end_time - start_time
print(f"Execution time for 10 runs:{elapsed_time:.4f}seconds")
If we make the same changes to the distributed version, we get an error when we run it (as of torch 2.6!):
NotImplementedError: Operator aten.dot.default does not have a sharding strategy registered.
This is a good time to talk about how PyTorch decides what to do each time it’s called for an operation on
torch.Tensor(s), which will lead into how we fix this error.
PyTorch, as you likely already know, implements operations on multiple backends and with multiple paths for execution. How does it decide which path to use, when you call an operation on a tensor? The answer lies in the PyTorch
__torch_function__ and
__torch_dispatch__ interface.
There are many resources, more detailed and more correct than this (for example, see this blog post or this one and especially the official walkthrough), but here is a high level overview: function routing is built on input types, rather than functions themselves. So when you call a function with an object (like ShardTensor) that extends the PyTorch
torch.Tensor interface, you can use
__torch_function__ and
__torch_dispatch__ to capture and reroute operations to custom implementations.
For built in functions to PyTorch, this is simply a matter of registering a pair of functions with
ShardTensor: the function you want to intercept, and the function you want to route data to instead (as long as at least one argument is a
ShardTensor). We’ll see this in action below, but in the case of functions that
torch does not know about (external functions, user functions, etc.), we can tap into this system manually.
With all that in mind, let’s add a handler for
torch.dot that works on PhysicsNeMo’s
ShardTensor:
from physicsnemo.distributed import DistributedManager, scatter_tensor, ShardTensor
from torch.distributed.tensor.placement_types import Shard, Replicate
def sharded_dot_product(func, types, args, kwargs):
# NOTE: all functions overloaded and used by __torch_function__ will have
# the same input signature. You can use python argument unpacking to
# extract what you need:
def extract_args(x, y, *args, **kwargs):
return x, y
x, y = extract_args(*args, **kwargs)
# Each tensor has a _spec attribute, which contains information about the tensor's placement
# and the devices it lives on:
x_spec = x._spec
y_spec = y._spec
# It's usually good to ensure the tensor placements work:
if not x_spec.placements == y_spec.placements:
raise NotImplementedError("Tensors must be sharded on the same device")
if not x_spec.mesh == y_spec.mesh:
raise NotImplementedError("Tensors must be sharded on the same mesh")
# And, you might want to check placements are valid in more complex cases
# Extract the mesh - we'll want it for the all reduce:
mesh = x_spec.mesh
# This is a straightforward implementation, for clarity
# Get the local values of each tensor:
local_x = x.to_local()
local_y = y.to_local()
# This is a purely single-gpu operation:
local_dot_product = torch.dot(local_x, local_y)
# If you wanted to write a generic sharding handler for this type of operation,
# you could do:
# local_dot_product = func(local_x, local_y)
# But it's over kill here...
# SUM_Reduce the local result across all ranks:
dist.all_reduce(local_dot_product, op=dist.ReduceOp.SUM, group=mesh.get_group())
# We do want to return the result as a ShardTensor, for consistency.
# We can easily create one on the same mesh as a "Replicated" tensor:
output = ShardTensor.from_local(
local_tensor = local_dot_product,
device_mesh = mesh,
placements = (Replicate(),)
)
return output
# Don't forget to register it with ShardTensor:
ShardTensor.register_function_handler(torch.dot, sharded_dot_product)
Once you have registered a path for ShardTensor to do this computation, you can run the same code as before and it should work out of the box. For completeness, here’s the full code:
Example 1: Vector Dot Product, distributed computation
import torch
import torch.distributed as dist
import time
from physicsnemo.distributed import DistributedManager, scatter_tensor, ShardTensor
from torch.distributed.tensor.placement_types import Shard, Replicate
def sharded_dot_product(func: Callable, types: Tuple, args: Tuple, kwargs: Dict):
"""
Overload for torch.dot to support sharded tensors.
This function enables mutli-gpu dot product operations on ShardTensors,
by computing the dot product locally on each rank and then summin across
all GPUs. Requires the placements and mesh to agree across the two tensors.
This is tutorial code: it does not handle all cases and you should
not use it in production.
Note the function signature: we are using this function in the
__torch_function__ protocol and it has to follow the specific signature
requirements.
Args:
func (Callable): The function to overload (e.g., torch.dot).
types (Tuple): Tuple of types passed by __torch_function__ protocol.
args (Tuple): Positional arguments passed to the function.
kwargs (Dict): Keyword arguments passed to the function.
In general, torch will use the values in `types` to determine which
path of execution to take. In this function, we don't have to worry
about that as much because it's already selected for execution.
"""
# NOTE: all functions overloaded and used by __torch_function__ will have
# the same input signature. You can use python argument unpacking to
# extract what you need:
def extract_args(x, y, *args, **kwargs):
return x, y
x, y = extract_args(*args, **kwargs)
# Each tensor has a _spec attribute, which contains information about the tensor's placement
# and the devices it lives on:
x_spec = x._spec
y_spec = y._spec
# IT'S usually good to ensure the tensor placements work:
if not x_spec.placements == y_spec.placements:
raise NotImplementedError("Tensors must be sharded on the same device")
if not x_spec.mesh == y_spec.mesh:
raise NotImplementedError("Tensors must be sharded on the same mesh")
# And, you might want to check placements are valid in more complex cases
# Extract the mesh - we'll want it for the all reduce:
mesh = x_spec.mesh
# This is a straightforward implementation, for clarity
# Get the local values of each tensor:
local_x = x.to_local()
local_y = y.to_local()
# This is a purely single-gpu operation:
local_dot_product = torch.dot(local_x, local_y)
# If you wanted to write a generic sharding handler for this type of operation,
# you could do:
# local_dot_product = func(local_x, local_y)
# But it's over kill here...
# SUM_Reduce the local result across all ranks:
dist.all_reduce(local_dot_product, op=dist.ReduceOp.SUM, group=mesh.get_group())
# We do want to return the result as a ShardTensor, for consistency.
# We can easily create one on the same mesh as a "Replicated" tensor:
# The output placements are now Replicated, not sharded. We have used all_reduce
# to sum the local results across all ranks, and each rank has the full data -
# exactly what the Replicate() placement expects.
# (Even though it's a scalar output, we still have to specify a placement)
output = ShardTensor.from_local(
local_tensor = local_dot_product,
device_mesh = mesh,
placements = (Replicate(),)
)
return output
# Register the implementation with ShardTensor's function dispatch:
ShardTensor.register_function_handler(torch.dot, sharded_dot_product)
# Another really big tensor:
N = 1_000_000_000
DistributedManager.initialize()
dm = DistributedManager()
device = dm.device
a = torch.randn(N, device=device)
b = torch.randn(N, device=device)
def f(x, y):
return torch.dot(x , y)
# Get the baseline result
c_baseline = f(a,b)
# DeviceMesh is a pytorch object - you can initialize it directly, or for added
# flexibility physicsnemo can infer up to one mesh dimension for you
# (as a -1, like in a tensor.reshape() call...)
mesh = dm.initialize_mesh(mesh_shape = [-1,], mesh_dim_names = ["domain"])
# Shard(i) indicates we want the final tensor to be sharded along the tensor dimension i
# But the placements is a tuple or list, indicating the desired placement along the mesh.
placements = (Shard(0),)
# This function will distribute the tensor from global_src to the specified mesh,
# using the input placements.
# Note that in multi-level parallelism, the source is the _global_ rank not the mesh group rank.
a_sharded = scatter_tensor(tensor = a, global_src = 0, mesh = mesh, placements = placements)
b_sharded = scatter_tensor(tensor = b, global_src = 0, mesh = mesh, placements = placements)
c_sharded = f(a_sharded,b_sharded)
# Comparison requires that we coalesce the results:
c_sharded = c_sharded.full_tensor()
# Now, performance measurement:
# Warm up:
for i in range(5):
c = f(a_sharded,b_sharded)
# Measure execution time
torch.cuda.synchronize()
start_time = time.time()
for i in range(10):
c = f(a_sharded,b_sharded)
torch.cuda.synchronize()
end_time = time.time()
elapsed_time = end_time - start_time
if dm.rank == 0:
print(f"Rank{dm.rank}, Tensor agreement?{torch.allclose(c_baseline, c_sharded)}")
print(f"Execution time for 10 runs:{elapsed_time:.4f}seconds")
You should now be able to run this code with
torchrun --nproc-per-node 8 example_1_sharded.py. You should see a significant nearly linear scaling efficiency over NVLink-connected devices.
With some basics out of the way, let’s look at something a little more interesting and useful. In many scientific AI workloads, we need to do a query of the nearest neighbors of a point cloud to build a GNN. PyTorch doesn’t really have an efficient implementation of a nearest neighbor operation - let’s write one here (poorly!) just to show how it can be parallelized.
There are much better ways to write a kNN to operate on PyTorch tensors - don’t use this in production code! This is a brute force implementation. Most times when you need the nearest neighbors of a point cloud, some sort of KDTree or hash mapping structure is significantly more efficient. We’re not using that in this tutorial for clarity, but when we need these operations in
physicsnemo we use optimized implementations backed by libraries like
cuml (see the cuml documentation) and
warp. (documentation <https://developer.nvidia.com/warp-python>_).
Example 2: Nearest Neighbors, single device
import torch
import time
# This time, let's make two moderately large tensors since we'll have to, at least briefly,
# construct a tensor of their point-by-point difference.
N_points_to_search = 234_567
N_target_points = 12_345
num_neighbors = 17
device = torch.device("cuda" if torch.cuda.is_available() else "cpu")
# We'll make these 3D tensors to represent 3D points
a = torch.randn(N_points_to_search, 3, device=device)
b = torch.randn(N_target_points, 3, device=device)
def knn(x, y, n):
# Return the n nearest neighbors in x for each point in y.
# Returns the
# First, compute the pairwise difference between all points in x and y.
displacement_vec = x[None, :, :] - y[:, None, :]
# Use the norm to compute the distance:
distance = torch.norm(displacement_vec, dim=2)
distances, indices = torch.topk(distance, k=n, dim=1, largest=False)
x_results = x[indices]
# distance = distances[indices]
return x_results, distances
y_neighbors_to_x, neighbor_disances = knn(a,b, num_neighbors)
print(y_neighbors_to_x.shape) # should be (N_target_points, num_neighbors, 3)
print(neighbor_disances.shape) # should be (N_target_points, num_neighbors)
# run a couple times to warmup:
for i in range(5):
_ = knn(a,b, num_neighbors)
# Optional: Benchmark it if you like:
# Measure execution time
torch.cuda.synchronize()
start_time = time.time()
for i in range(10):
_ = knn(a,b, num_neighbors)
torch.cuda.synchronize()
end_time = time.time()
elapsed_time = end_time - start_time
print(f"Execution time for 10 runs:{elapsed_time:.4f}seconds")
If you run this (
python example_2_baseline.py), you’ll see that it’s not quite as quick as the other examples - it’s also really memory intensive. At the time of this tutorial’s publication, we saw about 1.544 seconds for 10 runs on a single A100, or 150ms per call. Additionally, this line will allocate memory of ``N_points_to_search * N_target_points * 3 * 4 `` bytes (=32 GB in fp32!):
displacement_vec = x[None, :, :] - y[:, None, :]
As written, you can’t really scale this up larger on a single device. There are - as noted - better ways to do a kNN but let’s parallelize this one since it’s a good way to learn how you might parallelize custom functions. In fact, a functional parallelization couldn’t be easier - do nothing but cast the inputs to
ShardTensor and let the existing operations take care of it. The underlying implementations of
ShardTensor and
DTensor enables this out of the box:
Example 2: Nearest Neighbors, distributed computation, basic functionality
import torch
import torch.distributed as dist
import time
from physicsnemo.distributed import DistributedManager, scatter_tensor, ShardTensor
from torch.distributed.tensor.placement_types import Shard, Replicate
from physicsnemo.distributed.shard_utils.ring import perform_ring_iteration, RingPassingConfig
# This time, let's make two moderately large tensors since we'll have to, at least briefly,
# construct a tensor of their point-by-point difference.
N_points_to_search = 234_567
N_target_points = 12_345
num_neighbors = 17
DistributedManager.initialize()
dm = DistributedManager()
# We'll make these 3D tensors to represent 3D points
a = torch.randn(N_points_to_search, 3, device=dm.device)
b = torch.randn(N_target_points, 3, device=dm.device)
def knn(x, y, n):
# Return the n nearest neighbors in x for each point in y.
# First, compute the pairwise difference between all points in x and y.
displacement_vec = x[None, :, :] - y[:, None, :]
# Use the norm to compute the distance:
distance = torch.norm(displacement_vec, dim=2)
distances, indices = torch.topk(distance, k=n, dim=1, largest=False)
x_results = x[indices]
return x_results, distances
# Get the baseline result
y_neighbors_to_x, neighbor_distances = knn(a, b, num_neighbors)
if dm.rank == 0:
print(y_neighbors_to_x.shape) # should be (N_target_points, num_neighbors, 3)
print(neighbor_distances.shape) # should be (N_target_points, num_neighbors)
# DeviceMesh is a pytorch object - you can initialize it directly, or for added
# flexibility physicsnemo can infer up to one mesh dimension for you
# (as a -1, like in a tensor.reshape() call...)
mesh = dm.initialize_mesh(mesh_shape = [-1,], mesh_dim_names = ["domain"])
# Shard(i) indicates we want the final tensor to be sharded along the tensor dimension i
# But the placements is a tuple or list, indicating the desired placement along the mesh.
placements = (Shard(0),)
# This function will distribute the tensor from global_src to the specified mesh,
# using the input placements.
# Note that in multi-level parallelism, the source is the _global_ rank not the mesh group rank.
a_sharded = scatter_tensor(tensor = a, global_src = 0, mesh = mesh, placements = placements)
b_sharded = scatter_tensor(tensor = b, global_src = 0, mesh = mesh, placements = placements)
# Get the sharded result
y_neighbors_to_x_sharded, neighbor_distances_sharded = knn(a_sharded, b_sharded, num_neighbors)
# Check for agreement:
y_neighbors_to_x_sharded = y_neighbors_to_x_sharded.full_tensor()
neighbor_distances_sharded = neighbor_distances_sharded.full_tensor()
if dm.rank == 0:
# Note - do the ``full_tensor`` call outside this if-block or it will hang!
print(f"Neighbors agreement?{torch.allclose(y_neighbors_to_x, y_neighbors_to_x_sharded)}")
print(f"Distances agreement?{torch.allclose(neighbor_distances, neighbor_distances_sharded)}")
# run a couple times to warmup:
for i in range(5):
_ = knn(a_sharded, b_sharded, num_neighbors)
# Optional: Benchmark it if you like:
# Measure execution time
torch.cuda.synchronize()
start_time = time.time()
for i in range(10):
_ = knn(a_sharded, b_sharded, num_neighbors)
torch.cuda.synchronize()
end_time = time.time()
elapsed_time = end_time - start_time
if dm.rank == 0:
print(f"Execution time for 10 runs:{elapsed_time:.4f}seconds")
Go ahead and pause, and run these codes with
torchrun --nproc-per-node 8 example_2_sharded.py. You should see a good speedup - we saw about 33 ms per call on a single A100. Compared to 150ms, that’s a nice improvement, about 4.5x faster … but we’re also using 8 GPUs. Why isn’t it 8x faster?
The issue is once again in this line:
displacement_vec = x[None, :, :] - y[:, None, :]
Except this time, the
x and
y tensors are being subtracted when their sharded axes disagree.
x[None,:,:] will shift the placement of the shards of
x from
Shard(0) to
Shard(1), while
y[:,None,:] will not shift the shards of
y from
Shard(0). When
DTensor does the subtraction (remember - it’s the fallback handler for
ShardTensor when we haven’t implemented a custom handler), it makes the decision to replicate one of these tensors (the first one, here), and leaves that axis replicated in the output. Like this:
Example of automatic resharding by
DTensor
import torch
import torch.distributed as dist
import time
from physicsnemo.distributed import DistributedManager, scatter_tensor, ShardTensor
from torch.distributed.tensor.placement_types import Shard, Replicate
from physicsnemo.distributed.shard_utils.ring import perform_ring_iteration, RingPassingConfig
# This time, let's make two moderately large tensors since we'll have to, at least briefly,
# construct a tensor of their point-by-point difference.
N1 = 234_567
N2 = 12_345
num_neighbors = 17
DistributedManager.initialize()
dm = DistributedManager()
# We'll make these 3D tensors to represent 3D points
a = torch.randn(N1, 3, device=dm.device)
b = torch.randn(N2, 3, device=dm.device)
# DeviceMesh is a pytorch object - you can initialize it directly, or for added
# flexibility physicsnemo can infer up to one mesh dimension for you
# (as a -1, like in a tensor.reshape() call...)
mesh = dm.initialize_mesh(mesh_shape = [-1,], mesh_dim_names = ["domain"])
# Shard(i) indicates we want the final tensor to be sharded along the tensor dimension i
# But the placements is a tuple or list, indicating the desired placement along the mesh.
placements = (Shard(0),)
# This function will distribute the tensor from global_src to the specified mesh,
# using the input placements.
# Note that in multi-level parallelism, the source is the _global_ rank not the mesh group rank.
a_sharded = scatter_tensor(tensor = a, global_src = 0, mesh = mesh, placements = placements)
b_sharded = scatter_tensor(tensor = b, global_src = 0, mesh = mesh, placements = placements)
if dm.rank == 0:
print(f"a_sharded shape and placement:{a_sharded.shape},{a_sharded.placements}")
print(f"b_sharded shape and placement:{b_sharded.shape},{b_sharded.placements}")
a_sharded = a_sharded[None, :, :]
b_sharded = b_sharded[:, None, :]
if dm.rank == 0:
print(f"a_sharded shape and placement:{a_sharded.shape},{a_sharded.placements}")
print(f"b_sharded shape and placement:{b_sharded.shape},{b_sharded.placements}")
distance_vec = a_sharded - b_sharded
if dm.rank == 0:
print(f"distance_vec shape and placement:{distance_vec.shape},{distance_vec.placements}")
You’ll see this output:
a_sharded shape and placement: torch.Size([234567, 3]), (Shard(dim=0),)
b_sharded shape and placement: torch.Size([12345, 3]), (Shard(dim=0),)
a_sharded shape and placement: torch.Size([1, 234567, 3]), (Shard(dim=1),)
b_sharded shape and placement: torch.Size([12345, 1, 3]), (Shard(dim=0),)
distance_vec shape and placement: torch.Size([12345, 234567, 3]), (Shard(dim=1),)
It’s nice, of course, that
DTensor will get this numerically correct out of the box - but it’s not the most efficient way we could do something like this. Instead, we can write the
knn function to use a ring-based computation: compute the knn on local chunks, and then shift the slices of the point cloud along the mesh to compute the next iteration. It requires more collectives, but because we can overlap the communication and computation - and never have to construct the entire distance matrix - it’s more efficient.
Example 2: Nearest Neighbors, distributed computation, ring-based computation
import torch
import torch.distributed as dist
from torch.overrides import handle_torch_function, has_torch_function
import time
from physicsnemo.distributed import DistributedManager, scatter_tensor, ShardTensor
from torch.distributed.tensor.placement_types import Shard, Replicate
from physicsnemo.distributed.shard_utils.ring import perform_ring_iteration, RingPassingConfig
# This time, let's make two moderately large tensors since we'll have to, at least briefly,
# construct a tensor of their point-by-point difference.
N_points_to_search = 234_567
N_target_points = 12_345
num_neighbors = 17
DistributedManager.initialize()
dm = DistributedManager()
device = dm.device
device = torch.device("cuda" if torch.cuda.is_available() else "cpu")
# We'll make these 3D tensors to represent 3D points
a = torch.randn(N_points_to_search, 3, device=device)
b = torch.randn(N_target_points, 3, device=device)
def knn(x, y, n):
# This is to enable torch to track this knn function and route it correctly in ShardTensor:
if has_torch_function((x, y)):
return handle_torch_function(
knn, (x, y), x, y, n
)
# Return the n nearest neighbors in x for each point in y.
# First, compute the pairwise difference between all points in x and y.
displacement_vec = x[None, :, :] - y[:, None, :]
# Use the norm to compute the distance:
distance = torch.norm(displacement_vec, dim=2)
distances, indices = torch.topk(distance, k=n, dim=1, largest=False)
x_results = x[indices]
return x_results, distances
# Get the baseline result
y_neighbors_to_x, neighbor_disances = knn(a,b, num_neighbors)
if dm.rank == 0:
print(y_neighbors_to_x.shape) # should be (N_target_points, num_neighbors, 3)
print(neighbor_disances.shape) # should be (N_target_points, num_neighbors)
# DeviceMesh is a pytorch object - you can initialize it directly, or for added
# flexibility physicsnemo can infer up to one mesh dimension for you
# (as a -1, like in a tensor.reshape() call...)
mesh = dm.initialize_mesh(mesh_shape = [-1,], mesh_dim_names = ["domain"])
# Shard(i) indicates we want the final tensor to be sharded along the tensor dimension i
# But the placements is a tuple or list, indicating the desired placement along the mesh.
placements = (Shard(0),)
# This function will distribute the tensor from global_src to the specified mesh,
# using the input placements.
# Note that in multi-level parallelism, the source is the _global_ rank not the mesh group rank.
a_sharded = scatter_tensor(tensor = a, global_src = 0, mesh = mesh, placements = placements)
b_sharded = scatter_tensor(tensor = b, global_src = 0, mesh = mesh, placements = placements)
def knn_ring(func, types, args, kwargs):
# Wrapper to intercept knn and compute it in a ring.
# Never fully realizes the distance product.
def extract_args(x, y, n, *args, **kwargs):
return x, y, n
x, y, n = extract_args(*args, **kwargs)
# Each tensor has a _spec attribute, which contains information about the tensor's placement
# and the devices it lives on:
x_spec = x._spec
y_spec = y._spec
# ** In general ** you want to do some checking on the placements, since each
# point cloud might be sharded differently. By construction, I know they're both
# sharded along the points axis here (and not, say, replicated).
if not x_spec.mesh == y_spec.mesh:
raise NotImplementedError("Tensors must be sharded on the same mesh")
mesh = x_spec.mesh
local_group = mesh.get_group(0)
local_size = dist.get_world_size(group=local_group)
mesh_rank = mesh.get_local_rank()
# x and y are both sharded - and since we're returning the nearest
# neighbors to x, let's make sure the output keeps that sharding too.
# One memory-efficient way to do this is with with a ring computation.
# We'll compute the knn on the local tensors, get the distances and outputs,
# then shuffle the y shards along the mesh.
# we'll need to sort the results and make sure we have just the top-k,
# which is a little extra computation.
# Physics nemo has a ring passing utility we can use.
ring_config = RingPassingConfig(
mesh_dim = 0,
mesh_size = local_size,
ring_direction = "forward",
communication_method = "p2p"
)
local_x, local_y = x.to_local(), y.to_local()
current_dists = None
current_topk_y = None
x_sharding_shapes = x._spec.sharding_shapes()[0]
for i in range(local_size):
source_rank = (mesh_rank - i) % local_size
# For point clouds, we need to pass the size of the incoming shard.
next_source_rank = (source_rank - 1) % local_size
recv_shape = x_sharding_shapes[next_source_rank]
if i != local_size - 1:
# Don't do a ring on the last iteration.
next_local_x = perform_ring_iteration(
local_x,
mesh,
ring_config,
recv_shape=recv_shape,
)
# Compute the knn on the local tensors:
local_x_results, local_distances = func(local_x, local_y, n)
if current_dists is None:
current_dists = local_distances
current_topk_y = local_x_results
else:
# Combine with the topk so far:
current_dists = torch.cat([current_dists, local_distances], dim=1)
current_topk_y = torch.cat([current_topk_y, local_x_results], dim=1)
# And take the topk again:
current_dists, running_indexes = torch.topk(current_dists, k=n, dim=1, largest=False)
# This creates proper indexing to select specific elements along dim 1
current_topk_y = torch.gather(current_topk_y, 1,
running_indexes.unsqueeze(-1).expand(-1, -1, 3))
if i != local_size - 1:
# Don't do a ring on the last iteration.
local_x = next_local_x
# Finally, return the outputs as ShardTensors.
topk_y = ShardTensor.from_local(
current_topk_y,
device_mesh = mesh,
placements = y._spec.placements,
sharding_shapes = y._spec.sharding_shapes(),
)
distances = ShardTensor.from_local(
current_dists,
device_mesh = mesh,
placements = y._spec.placements,
sharding_shapes = y._spec.sharding_shapes(),
)
return topk_y, distances
ShardTensor.register_function_handler(knn, knn_ring)
# Get the sharded result
y_neighbors_to_x_sharded, neighbor_disances_sharded = knn(a_sharded,b_sharded, num_neighbors)
# Check for agreement:
y_neighbors_to_x_sharded = y_neighbors_to_x_sharded.full_tensor()
neighbor_disances_sharded = neighbor_disances_sharded.full_tensor()
if dm.rank == 0:
print(f"Neighbors agreement?{torch.allclose(y_neighbors_to_x, y_neighbors_to_x_sharded)}")
print(f"Distances agreement?{torch.allclose(neighbor_disances, neighbor_disances_sharded)}")
# run a couple times to warmup:
for i in range(5):
_ = knn(a_sharded,b_sharded, num_neighbors)
# Optional: Benchmark it if you like:
# Measure execution time
torch.cuda.synchronize()
start_time = time.time()
for i in range(10):
_ = knn(a_sharded,b_sharded, num_neighbors)
torch.cuda.synchronize()
end_time = time.time()
elapsed_time = end_time - start_time
if dm.rank == 0:
print(f"Execution time for 10 runs:{elapsed_time:.4f}seconds")
Run this (
torchrun --nproc-per-node 8 example_2_sharded.py), and you’ll see the time per iteration is more like 20.7ms. That’s an 8x speed up over the original, single device implementation - much better!
There is an important piece of that previous example, in case you overlooked it. The
knn function has a few extra lines registering it with PyTorch’s overrides system (torch.overrides). This step lets PyTorch track the
knn function, and registering it with
ShardTensor sends execution to the
knn_ring function instead. When that function in turn calls the
knn function on standard
torch.Tensor objects, it is executed normally on the local objects.
If you’re looking to extend
ShardTensor to support a new domain parallelism operation, it can fall into one of several - not exhaustive - categories. Use this to guide your thinking about performant domain-parallel implementations.
Fully Local operations can be computed locally at every value of a tensor, with a one-to-one mapping between input and output tensors. Activations are an obvious example of this, but tensor-wise math can be too:
c = a + b, where
aand
bare both tensors, can follow this pattern (absent reshaping/broadcasting, as we saw above, which complicates things). In these cases, the “domain parallel” component of an operation is really just a purely local operation + making sure the output tensor
cis represented properly as a distributed object. No communication is needed.
Semi-Local operations depend on neighboring values, but not on _every_ value. Depending on the details of operation, and the pattern of distributing a tensor across devices, to correctly perform this operation some information at the edges of each local tensor may need to be exchanged. One example of this is convolution operations, where information must be exchanged across the domain decomposition boundary for most cases. A more complicated example is a distributed graph, where some graph nodes share an edge that spans a domain boundary. In many cases, this type of information exchange across a boundary is referred to as a ‘halo’. As long as the halo is small compared to the computation, these operations scale well through domain decomposition.
Reduction based operations that require a large scale reduction of data, such as
sumbut also normalization layers, can usually be implemented in two or less passes: first, compute local reductions on the local piece of a tensors, and
allreduceit across the domain. Then, update the output by applying a correction factor based on the local to global statistics calculated.
Global operations require a global view of tensors to compute correctly: each output point depends on information from all possible input locations. Two examples that appear very different but are both global for domain decomposition are _Attention_ mechanisms, and distance-based queries on point clouds such as the _kNN_ we implemented earlier. In both cases, one particular value of output can depend on any or all values of input tensors. There are multiple ways to proceed for these operations, but in this case a
ringcollective can be quite efficient: tensors will perform the computation on local chunks, and then part of the input (KV, for attention, or part of the point cloud) will be passed to the next rank in a ring topology. With overlapping communication and computation, these algorithms can achieve excellent scaling properties. A challenge may be that the outputs of each iteration of the ring may need to be combined in non-intuitive ways. Ring Attention, which inspired the implementation in
PhysicsNeMo, necessitates log- and sign-based accumulation of outputs. The
kNNlayer has two
topkcalls per iteration - one for the real operation, and one to combine the output.
It isn’t necessarily true that all operations fall in to these categories for domain parallelism. However, thinking about the way input data is decomposed, how output data must be decomposed, and what communication patterns are needed will often be enough to guide you to a correct, efficient implementation of a domain parellel function.
ShardTensor, as implemented in
torch, follows the execution model of
torch: in general, no knowledge of previous or subsequent operations is assumed at each layer. So, while there are certainly more optimized ways to support specific models (imagine 2 convolutions back to back, for example: you could perform a halo exchange just once if you sized it properly) in general we have traded absolute peak performance for the ability to support a flexible set of layers and models with minimal to no user-space operations. So we do the halo exchange twice in two back-to-back convolutions, but the benefit is an increase in usability and flexibility. When the data size is large, the overhead is small in comparison.
ShardTensor, like
DTensor upstream in PyTorch, is designed to drop in and replace
torch.Tensor objects. As such, you rarely have to modify your model code directly to have multiple execution paths for distributed vs. single-device tensors. Instead, ensure support for all the torch functions in your model and let PyTorch’s dispatch techniques route everything appropriately.
One thing we haven’t covered in this tutorial is the backwards pass of sharded operations. There are two components to this:
When you call
backward()on a
ShardTensorobject … what happens? We have designed
ShardTensorto smoothly handle the most common cases: you compute a loss via a reduction (
outputs.mean()) and then call backward on the output of the reduction.
ShardTensorwill then ensure the loss moves backwards correctly through the reduction and the gradients are also sharded - just like their inputs.
When you have implemented a custom operation and registered it with
ShardTensor.register_function_handler, what do the gradients do? If you use the
to_localand
from_localoperations on
ShardTensorobjects, which are differentiable, and the in-between operations are also differentiable, it will work correctly. Everything between
to_localand
from_localwill use standard autograd operations from upstream PyTorch. If you need something more complex (like our ring computation, above), you can implement a custom autograd layer in PyTorch that performs the collectives directly. See the excellent PyTorch documentation on Defining new autograd functions for many more details.
Up to here, we’ve seen a couple examples of distributed computation with
ShardTensor. Let’s recap:
ShardTensoris built on top of
DTensor, enabling it to fall back to
DTensorcomputations whenever it doesn’t have a custom implementation. In nearly all simple operations, this is functional.
When necessary,
ShardTensorcan have a dedicated execution path for sharded operations via
ShardTensor.register_function_handler(target, handler). This technique will route calls to
targetto
handlerwhen
targetis called on
ShardTensorobjects, as long as the function is a torch function.
Not every function you want to use, of course, is part of
torch. In this case, you can use PyTorch’s overrides system to inform torch about the function and then route calls appropriately.
Even though many operations are functional out of the box from
DTensor, it does not mean they are efficient.
DTensoris optimized for Large Language Model applications. In
PhysicsNeMo, we are providing a number of efficient distributed operations for common scientific AI needs - and if want you need isn’t supported, feel free to reach out on GitHub for support!
ShardTensor is still under active development, and we’re working to add more model support. To see how to use it with an end-to-end training example, see the fsdp_and_shard_tensor tutorial. In particular,
ShardTensor is fully compatible with
torch.distributed.fsdp.FullyShardedDataParallel enabling you to even deploy multiple levels of parallelism: domain parallelism + batch parallelism (+ model parallelism, if needed!).
In general,
ShardTensor is meant to be a seamless, nearly drop in replacement to
torch.Tensor that will parallelize your model - see fsdp_and_shard_tensor for more info.
ShardTensor is especially useful when memory constraints limit the ability to run a model during training or inference on a single GPU. See domain_parallelism.rst for more discussion of this topic. With extra computation and bookkeeping needed, we can never expect
ShardTensor to outperform single-device computations when run on very small data and very small models. However, as the data grows, the extra overhead becomes a very small portion of the computational cost. And, datasets that don’t fit into memory even with batch size 1 can be enabled.