DOCA Library APIs
Table of Contents
- 1. Change Log
- 2. Modules
- 2.1. DOCA AES-GCM Engine
- 2.2. DOCA App Shield
- 2.3. DOCA Arg Parser
- 2.4. DOCA Core
- 2.4.1. operations for DOCA Types
- 2.4.2. DOCA Buffer
- 2.4.3. DOCA Buffer Array
- 2.4.4. DOCA Buffer Inventory
- 2.4.5. DOCA Buffer Pool
- 2.4.6. DOCA Clock
- 2.4.7. DOCA Context
- 2.4.8. DOCA Device
- 2.4.9. DOCA DPDK Bridge
- 2.4.10. DOCA DPN
- 2.4.11. DOCA Error
- 2.4.12. DOCA Graph
- 2.4.13. DOCA Memory Map
- 2.4.14. DOCA MMAP advise
- 2.4.15. DOCA Progress Engine
- 2.4.16. DOCA RDMA Bridge
- 2.4.17. DOCA Sync Event
- 2.4.18. DOCA Types
- 2.4.19. DOCA uar
- 2.4.20. DOCA umem
- 2.5. DOCA Comch
- 2.6. DOCA Compatibility Management
- 2.7. DOCA Compress Engine
- 2.8. DOCA Environment Configurations
- 2.9. DOCA Device Emulation
- 2.9.1. DOCA Device Emulation - PCI Devices
- 2.9.2. DOCA Device Emulation - Virtio FS Devices
- 2.9.3. DOCA Device Emulation - Virtio Devices
- 2.10. Vblk library
- 2.11. DOCA Device Emulation - Virtio Block IO Context
- 2.12. DOCA Device Emulation - Virtio Block offload engine
- 2.13. DOCA Device Emulation - Virtio Block Device Types
- 2.14. Vnet library
- 2.15. DOCA Device Emulation - Virtio Network Counters
- 2.16. DOCA Device Emulation - Virtio Network IO Context
- 2.17. DOCA Device Emulation - Virtio Network offload engine
- 2.18. DOCA Device Emulation - Virtio Network Device Types
- 2.19. DOCA DMA Engine
- 2.20. DOCA DPA
- 2.21. DOCA Erasure Coding Engine
- 2.22. DOCA ETH
- 2.23. DOCA Flow
- 2.24. DOCA GPUNetIO Engine
- 2.24.1. DOCA GPUNetIO Device - Buffer
- 2.24.2. DOCA GPUNetIO Device - Ethernet Common
- 2.24.3. DOCA GPUNetIO Device - Ethernet RXQ
- 2.24.4. DOCA GPUNetIO Device - Ethernet TXQ
- 2.24.5. DOCA GPUNetIO Device - RDMA
- 2.24.6. DOCA GPUNetIO Device - Semaphore
- 2.24.7. DOCA GPUNetIO Device - Definitions
- 2.24.8. DOCA GPUNetIO Ethernet Device - Definitions
- 2.25. DOCA GPUNetIO engine
- 2.26. DOCA Logging Management
- 2.27. DOCA Management
- 2.28. DOCA Management Congestion Control Global Status
- 2.29. DOCA Management Device Capabilities General
- 2.30. DOCA Management Diagnostics Data
- 2.31. DOCA Management ICM Quota
- 2.32. DOCA PCC
- 2.33. DOCA RDMA
- 2.34. DOCA RMAX Engine
- 2.35. DOCA SHA Engine
- 2.36. DOCA Telemetry Adaptive Retransmission
- 2.37. DOCA Telemetry Diagnostics
- 2.38. DOCA telemetry DPA
- 2.39. DOCA Telemetry Exporter
- 2.40. DOCA Telemetry PCC
- 2.41. DOCA Telemetry pci
- 2.42. DOCA telemetry PHY
- 2.43. DOCA UROM (Unified Resource and Offload Manager)
- 2.44. FlexIO SDK host
- 2.45. Modules
- 2.46. DOCA Version Management
- 3. Data Structures
- 3.1. cuse_init_in
- 3.2. cuse_init_out
- 3.3. doca_argp_device_ctx
- 3.4. doca_argp_device_rep_ctx
- 3.5. doca_clock_timespec_t
- 3.6. doca_data
- 3.7. doca_devemu_vnet_vq_counters_common
- 3.8. doca_devemu_vnet_vq_counters_rx
- 3.9. doca_devemu_vnet_vq_counters_rx_pkts
- 3.10. doca_devemu_vnet_vq_counters_tx
- 3.11. doca_dpa_dev_buf
- 3.12. doca_dpa_dev_buf_arr
- 3.13. doca_dpa_dev_verbs_recv_wr
- 3.14. doca_dpa_dev_verbs_send_wr
- 3.15. doca_dpa_dev_verbs_sge
- 3.16. doca_dpn_id
- 3.17. doca_flow_action_desc
- 3.18. doca_flow_action_descs
- 3.19. doca_flow_actions
- 3.20. doca_flow_crypto
- 3.21. doca_flow_crypto_action
- 3.22. doca_flow_crypto_encap_action
- 3.23. doca_flow_crypto_key_cfg
- 3.24. doca_flow_ct_actions
- 3.25. doca_flow_ct_aging_conn
- 3.26. doca_flow_ct_aging_conn_event
- 3.27. doca_flow_ct_aging_conn_update_info
- 3.28. doca_flow_ct_aging_counter
- 3.29. doca_flow_ct_aging_counter_state
- 3.30. doca_flow_ct_aging_ctx
- 3.31. doca_flow_ct_aging_ops
- 3.32. doca_flow_ct_ip4
- 3.33. doca_flow_ct_ip6
- 3.34. doca_flow_ct_match
- 3.35. doca_flow_ct_match4
- 3.36. doca_flow_ct_match6
- 3.37. doca_flow_ct_meta
- 3.38. doca_flow_desc_field
- 3.39. doca_flow_encap_action
- 3.40. doca_flow_entropy_format
- 3.41. doca_flow_external_action_srv6_entry
- 3.42. doca_flow_external_action_srv6_pipe_action_cfg
- 3.43. doca_flow_fwd
- 3.44. doca_flow_geneve_option
- 3.45. doca_flow_header_eth
- 3.46. doca_flow_header_eth_vlan
- 3.47. doca_flow_header_format
- 3.48. doca_flow_header_geneve
- 3.49. doca_flow_header_ib_bth
- 3.50. doca_flow_header_icmp
- 3.51. doca_flow_header_ip4
- 3.52. doca_flow_header_ip6
- 3.53. doca_flow_header_ipv6_srh
- 3.54. doca_flow_header_ipv6_srh_base
- 3.55. doca_flow_header_l4_port
- 3.56. doca_flow_header_mpls
- 3.57. doca_flow_header_psp
- 3.58. doca_flow_header_roce_v2
- 3.59. doca_flow_header_tcp
- 3.60. doca_flow_header_udp
- 3.61. doca_flow_ip_addr
- 3.62. doca_flow_ipv6_addr
- 3.63. doca_flow_match
- 3.64. doca_flow_match_condition
- 3.65. doca_flow_meta
- 3.66. doca_flow_monitor
- 3.67. doca_flow_nat64_action
- 3.68. doca_flow_ordered_list
- 3.69. doca_flow_ordered_list_element
- 3.70. doca_flow_parser_geneve_opt_cfg
- 3.71. doca_flow_parser_meta
- 3.72. doca_flow_push_action
- 3.73. doca_flow_push_vlan_action
- 3.74. doca_flow_resource_decap_cfg
- 3.75. doca_flow_resource_encap_cfg
- 3.76. doca_flow_resource_ipsec_sa_cfg
- 3.77. doca_flow_resource_meter_cfg
- 3.78. doca_flow_resource_psp_cfg
- 3.79. doca_flow_resource_query
- 3.80. doca_flow_resource_rss_cfg
- 3.81. doca_flow_shared_resource_cfg
- 3.82. doca_flow_tun
- 3.83. doca_gather_list
- 3.84. doca_gpu_dev_verbs_addr
- 3.85. doca_gpu_dev_verbs_atomic_32_masked_cs_seg
- 3.86. doca_gpu_dev_verbs_atomic_32_masked_fa_seg
- 3.87. doca_gpu_dev_verbs_atomic_64_masked_cs_seg
- 3.88. doca_gpu_dev_verbs_atomic_64_masked_fa_seg
- 3.89. doca_gpu_dev_verbs_cq
- 3.90. doca_gpu_dev_verbs_cqe64_inline
- 3.91. doca_gpu_dev_verbs_qp
- 3.92. doca_gpu_dev_verbs_wqe
- 3.93. doca_gpu_dev_verbs_wqe_ctrl_seg
- 3.94. doca_gpu_dev_verbs_wqe_wait_seg
- 3.95. doca_gpu_eth_mcst_qp
- 3.96. doca_gpu_eth_rxq
- 3.97. doca_gpu_eth_txq
- 3.98. doca_ip
- 3.99. doca_log_registrator
- 3.100. doca_pcc_np_dev_response_packet
- 3.101. doca_rdma_gid
- 3.102. doca_rmax_in_stream_result
- 3.103. doca_rmax_stream_error
- 3.104. doca_telemetry_diag_data_sample_format_0
- 3.105. doca_telemetry_diag_data_sample_format_0_value
- 3.106. doca_telemetry_diag_data_sample_format_1
- 3.107. doca_telemetry_diag_data_sample_format_2
- 3.108. doca_telemetry_dpa_cumul_info_t
- 3.109. doca_telemetry_dpa_event_sample_t
- 3.110. doca_telemetry_dpa_process_info_t
- 3.111. doca_telemetry_dpa_thread_info_t
- 3.112. doca_telemetry_exporter_otlp_attribute_value_t
- 3.113. doca_telemetry_pci_dpn
- 3.114. doca_telemetry_pci_management_info
- 3.115. doca_telemetry_pci_perf_counters_1
- 3.116. doca_telemetry_phy_active_cable_info
- 3.117. doca_telemetry_phy_ber
- 3.118. doca_telemetry_phy_bin_range_info
- 3.119. doca_telemetry_phy_cable_attenuation
- 3.120. doca_telemetry_phy_cable_breakout
- 3.121. doca_telemetry_phy_cable_general_properties_info
- 3.122. doca_telemetry_phy_cable_power_and_temp_info
- 3.123. doca_telemetry_phy_cable_technology
- 3.124. doca_telemetry_phy_cable_vendor_info
- 3.125. doca_telemetry_phy_cdr_info
- 3.126. doca_telemetry_phy_CMIS
- 3.127. doca_telemetry_phy_CMIS_specific
- 3.128. doca_telemetry_phy_compliance_code
- 3.129. doca_telemetry_phy_counter_and_ber_info
- 3.130. doca_telemetry_phy_date
- 3.131. doca_telemetry_phy_ddm_rx_power
- 3.132. doca_telemetry_phy_ddm_temperature
- 3.133. doca_telemetry_phy_ddm_tx_bias
- 3.134. doca_telemetry_phy_ddm_tx_power
- 3.135. doca_telemetry_phy_ddm_voltage
- 3.136. doca_telemetry_phy_effective_error
- 3.137. doca_telemetry_phy_error_counter_info
- 3.138. doca_telemetry_phy_fec_histogram_info
- 3.139. doca_telemetry_phy_firmware_version
- 3.140. doca_telemetry_phy_latency_info
- 3.141. doca_telemetry_phy_link_speed
- 3.142. doca_telemetry_phy_management_cable_ddm_info
- 3.143. doca_telemetry_phy_management_cable_raw_info
- 3.144. doca_telemetry_phy_manufacturing_date
- 3.145. doca_telemetry_phy_module_info
- 3.146. doca_telemetry_phy_module_state
- 3.147. doca_telemetry_phy_operation_info
- 3.148. doca_telemetry_phy_page_info
- 3.149. doca_telemetry_phy_power_class
- 3.150. doca_telemetry_phy_QSFP_cable_breakout
- 3.151. doca_telemetry_phy_QSFP_SFP
- 3.152. doca_telemetry_phy_QSFP_SFP_specific
- 3.153. doca_telemetry_phy_raw_error
- 3.154. doca_telemetry_phy_rx_power
- 3.155. doca_telemetry_phy_state
- 3.156. doca_telemetry_phy_status_info
- 3.157. doca_telemetry_phy_supported_info
- 3.158. doca_telemetry_phy_supported_speed
- 3.159. doca_telemetry_phy_symbol_error
- 3.160. doca_telemetry_phy_temperature
- 3.161. doca_telemetry_phy_troubleshooting_info
- 3.162. doca_telemetry_phy_tx_bias_current
- 3.163. doca_telemetry_phy_tx_power
- 3.164. doca_telemetry_phy_voltage
- 3.165. doca_urom_domain_oob_coll
- 3.166. doca_urom_service_plugin_info
- 3.167. dtrace_tp_report
- 3.168. flexio_affinity
- 3.169. flexio_app_select_attr
- 3.170. flexio_cmdq_attr
- 3.171. flexio_cq_attr
- 3.172. flexio_dev_cqe64
- 3.173. flexio_dev_eqe
- 3.174. flexio_dev_mini_cqe64
- 3.175. flexio_dev_process_tracer_ctx
- 3.176. flexio_dev_sqe_seg
- 3.177. flexio_dev_wqe_atomic_seg
- 3.178. flexio_dev_wqe_ctrl_seg
- 3.179. flexio_dev_wqe_datagram_seg
- 3.180. flexio_dev_wqe_eth_seg
- 3.181. flexio_dev_wqe_inline_data_seg
- 3.182. flexio_dev_wqe_inline_send_data_seg
- 3.183. flexio_dev_wqe_mem_ptr_send_data_seg
- 3.184. flexio_dev_wqe_rcv_data_seg
- 3.185. flexio_dev_wqe_rdma_seg
- 3.186. flexio_dev_wqe_shared_receive_seg
- 3.187. flexio_dev_wqe_transpose_seg
- 3.188. flexio_dev_wqe_wait_on_data_data_seg
- 3.189. flexio_dev_wqe_wait_on_data_seg
- 3.190. flexio_dtrace_info
- 3.191. flexio_event_handler_attr
- 3.192. flexio_heap_mem_info
- 3.193. flexio_mem
- 3.194. flexio_mkey_attr
- 3.195. flexio_msg_stream_attr_t
- 3.196. flexio_outbox_attr
- 3.197. flexio_process_attr
- 3.198. flexio_qmem
- 3.199. flexio_qp_attr
- 3.200. flexio_qp_attr_opt_param_mask
- 3.201. flexio_rpc_attr
- 3.202. flexio_tracer_msg
- 3.203. flexio_wq_attr
- 3.204. flexio_wq_rq_attr
- 3.205. flexio_wq_rq_ext_attr
- 3.206. flexio_wq_sq_attr
- 3.207. flexio_wq_sq_ext_attr
- 3.208. fuse_access_in
- 3.209. fuse_attr
- 3.210. fuse_attr_out
- 3.211. fuse_backing_map
- 3.212. fuse_batch_forget_in
- 3.213. fuse_bmap_in
- 3.214. fuse_bmap_out
- 3.215. fuse_copy_file_range_in
- 3.216. fuse_create_in
- 3.217. fuse_dirent
- 3.218. fuse_direntplus
- 3.219. fuse_entry_out
- 3.220. fuse_ext_header
- 3.221. fuse_fallocate_in
- 3.222. fuse_file_lock
- 3.223. fuse_flush_in
- 3.224. fuse_forget_in
- 3.225. fuse_fsync_in
- 3.226. fuse_getattr_in
- 3.227. fuse_getxattr_in
- 3.228. fuse_getxattr_out
- 3.229. fuse_in_header
- 3.230. fuse_init_in
- 3.231. fuse_init_out
- 3.232. fuse_interrupt_in
- 3.233. fuse_ioctl_in
- 3.234. fuse_ioctl_iovec
- 3.235. fuse_ioctl_out
- 3.236. fuse_kstatfs
- 3.237. fuse_link_in
- 3.238. fuse_lk_in
- 3.239. fuse_lk_out
- 3.240. fuse_lseek_in
- 3.241. fuse_lseek_out
- 3.242. fuse_mkdir_in
- 3.243. fuse_mknod_in
- 3.244. fuse_notify_deleteout
- 3.245. fuse_notify_inval_entry_out
- 3.246. fuse_notify_inval_inode_out
- 3.247. fuse_notify_poll_wakeup_out
- 3.248. fuse_notify_retrieve_in
- 3.249. fuse_notify_retrieve_out
- 3.250. fuse_notify_store_out
- 3.251. fuse_open_in
- 3.252. fuse_open_out
- 3.253. fuse_out_header
- 3.254. fuse_poll_in
- 3.255. fuse_poll_out
- 3.256. fuse_read_in
- 3.257. fuse_release_in
- 3.258. fuse_removemapping_in
- 3.259. fuse_removemapping_one
- 3.260. fuse_rename2_in
- 3.261. fuse_rename_in
- 3.262. fuse_secctx
- 3.263. fuse_secctx_header
- 3.264. fuse_setattr_in
- 3.265. fuse_setupmapping_in
- 3.266. fuse_setxattr_in
- 3.267. fuse_statfs_out
- 3.268. fuse_statx
- 3.269. fuse_statx_in
- 3.270. fuse_statx_out
- 3.271. fuse_supp_groups
- 3.272. fuse_sx_time
- 3.273. fuse_syncfs_in
- 3.274. fuse_uring_cmd_req
- 3.275. fuse_uring_ent_in_out
- 3.276. fuse_uring_req_header
- 3.277. fuse_write_in
- 3.278. fuse_write_out
- 3.279. mlx5_err_cqe_ex
- 3.280. msg_bin_report
- 3.281. spinlock_s
- 3.282. urom_domain_lookups_iface
- 3.283. urom_plugin_iface
- 3.284. urom_worker_cmd
- 3.285. urom_worker_cmd_desc
- 3.286. urom_worker_ctx
- 3.287. urom_worker_notif_desc
- 3.288. urom_worker_notify
- 4. Data Fields