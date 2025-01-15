DOCA Documentation v2.5.3 (2023 LTS U3)
DOCA Telemetry

This guide provides instructions on building and developing applications which require collecting telemetry information provided by NVIDIA® BlueField and NVIDIA® ConnectX® families of networking platforms.

Introduction

The doca_telemetry_diag provides programable access to an on-device mechanism which allows sampling of diagnostic data (such as statistics and counters). The doca_telemetry_diag allows configuring such parameters as required data IDs or sampling period, and retrieving the generated information in several formats.

Prerequisites

In order to use DOCA telemetry Diagnostics, please ensure that the following prerequisites are met:

Environment

DOCA telemetry-based applications can run either on the host machine (ConnectX-7 or Bluefield-3 and above) or on the DPU target (NVIDIA® BlueField®-3 and above).

DOCA telemetry can only be run with DPU configured in DPU mode as described in NVIDIA BlueField Modes of Operation.

Architecture

Diagnostic data is stored in hardware as a cyclic buffer of samples. Each sample represents the values of all the requested diagnostic data IDs and their corresponding sampling timestamps. The sampling period and the number of samples in the buffer can be configured.

The DOCA Telemetry Diagnostics library supports the following operational methods:

  • Single sampling – the samples are stored and once the samples buffer is filled, sampling is terminated

  • Repetitive sampling – when the sample buffer is filled, new samples override old samples

  • On demand – the device does not collect samples. Upon each query of the diagnostic data, the device fetches a single sample of the data.

Samples are retrieved by calling the doca_telemetry_diag_query_counters function. Multiple samples can be retrieved in a single call. The application defines the maximum number of samples it wishes to retrieve and supplies a buffer large enough to contain these samples (sample size can be obtained using a dedicated API). The library only retrieves new samples without duplications and returns fewer samples than requested if there are no more new samples.

Sampling Period

The sampling period can be configured using doca_telemetry_diag_set_sample_period. In some cases, depending on the number and type of data IDs configured, the actual sample period may be higher. The actual sample period can be queried using doca_telemetry_diag_get_sample_period after configuring the data IDs.

Considerations for Repetitive Sampling Mode

When configuring the DOCA Telemetry Diagnostics library to repetitive sampling, it is important to ensure that the buffer is adequately sized to handle the data flow between hardware sampling and software retrieval.

To ensure smooth data processing and prevent data loss, the buffer should be large enough to accommodate at least twice the average number of samples collected during the retrieval period.

  1. Determine sampling rates:

    • Hardware sampling rate – the frequency at which the hardware collects data (e.g., every 100 µ sec)

    • Software retrieval rate – the average time interval between successive data retrievals by the software (e.g., every 500 msec)

  2. Calculate AverageSamplesPerRetrieval using the following equation:

    bbde1de8015e4113760dcf20c1e17bf9c7cbf90bd82170d9b86e9388b7ea9ca0.svg

    For example:

    56660f9bb3321544c13528bd5d39b6ac6f09a0e30cfa1941a2a61c1d4e993943.svg

  3. To ensure reliability, configure the buffer should to hold at least twice the average number of samples per retrieval:

    534cacd5b5b70899045da9f2f346d5b362a94cf56f470b2640ed3830a002734b.svg

    For example:

    a5be42e5127c6e2892ad4c7b974adcdf3c172016ca05b902a5bfff147707e9a0.svg

    samples

Moreover, the number of samples in the buffer should be enlarged if the retrieving process may spike occasionally. For example, if the process time between retrieval calls is up to 6 times of the average, then the number of samples should be multiplied by 6+1=7.

Synchronized Start

Diagnostics data is sampled by the device every given sampling period. When sampling this way, each data entry in a sample may be recorded at a slightly different time.

Synchronized start mode enables diagnostics counters to begin all data measurements at the same time (i.e., during the same clock cycle). This way, the sample period is guaranteed to be identical for all samples. S ynchronized start diagnostic counters can be configured to be cleared at the beginning of each sampling period,.

Note

Not all data IDs can be sampled in synchronized start mode. See section "Data IDs" for additional details

The following diagrams illustrate how synchronized start affects the sampling timeline:

sampling-with-and-without-synced-start-version-1-modificationdate-1735678964841-api-v2.png

Note

In synchronized start mode, counters are stopped during the collection time of each sample (illustrated in red in the diagram). If the application is required to normalize the counter to time, the actual sample period should be taken into account.

For example, if the global_icmc_hit (GIH) counter is sampled and the sample period is 100 µ sec, then the global_icmc_hit per second, should be calculated as follows:

5474ed8088fbbd5992561bda5e9084331c3cc84bab432de698931ae6410b05f3.svg


Output Formats

doca_telemetry_diag supports the following layout modes of the sampled data:

  • Mode 0 – data_id is present in the output; data size is 64 bits; timestamp information per data

  • Mode 1 – no data_id in the output; data size is 64 bits; timestamp information per sample (start and end)

  • Mode 2 – no data_id in the output; data size is 32 bits; timestamp information per sample (start and end)

Note

The order of the data IDs in the output is the same as the order in which the data IDs were applied, using doca_telemetry_diag_apply_counters_list_by_id

The sample layout of these modes is illustrated in the following diagrams:

sample-layout-modes-version-1-modificationdate-1735678964583-api-v2.png


Device and Ownership

doca_telemetry_diag requires a ConnectX/BlueField DOCA device to sample from. The device can be accessed using any of its physical functions (PFs). If multiple devices exist in a setup, a doca_telemetry_diag context should be created for each device.

doca_telemetry_diag, is designed to operate as a singleton per device. Upon creation, the doca_telemetry_diag context assumes control of the associated hardware resources to prevent conflicts and ensure accurate data sampling. In rare instances, ownership may be overridden (e.g., if a process crashed before releasing ownership). The force_ownership parameter may be used when creating the context from a second process.

Note

Once ownership is enforced for one PF, it cannot be claimed by a different PF. It is recommended to always use PF0 to prevent potential conflicts.


Data IDs

The on-device mechanism provides the following diagnostic data classes:

  • Counter – monotonically increasing and counting different events in the device.

    • If doca_telemetry_diag_set_data_clear is set, the counters are cleared at the beginning of each sampling period (valid only if synchronized start mode is used and operational mode is set to single or repetitive sampling).

  • Statistic – other collected diagnostic data about the performance of the device. Statistic diagnostic data is cleared on each sample.

Each diagnostic data is represented by a unique identifier, the data ID. Appendix "List of Supported Data IDs" lists the currently supported data IDs.

After applying the configuration, the list of data IDs to be sampled should be applied by calling doca_telemetry_diag_apply_counters_list_by_id.

Note

Not all combinations of data IDs can be configured. If any of the data_ids fail to be configured, the operation fails, returning the index of the failed data ID and the reason of failure. The operation can be retried after omitting the faulty data ID.

Note

Not all data IDs support synchronized start mode. If synchronized start mode is configured and doca_telemetry_diag_apply_counters_list_by_id fails with error DOCA_ERROR_BAD_CONFIG, this indicates that the failed data ID does not support synchronized start mode.


Configuration Phase

Execution Phase

State Machine

The following section describes the different states the doca_telemetry_diag context goes through, how to move states and what is allowed in each state.

Idle

The Context is Idle, and has ownership over the Diagnostics Data Registers interface.

In this state it is expected that application:

  • Destroys the context (Releases the ownership).

  • Applies a configuration.

Allowed operations:

It is possible to reach this state as follows:

Previous State

Transition Action

None

Create the context

Configured

Call stop

Ready

Call stop

Running

Call stop


Configured

In this state it is expected that application:

  • Applies the list of data IDs configuration, using the

Allowed operations:

  • Checking if a data ID is supported, using doca_telemetry_diag_check_data_id.

  • Calling stop.

It is possible to reach this state as follows:

Previous State

Transition Action

Idle

Successfully apply the configuration, calling doca_telemetry_diag_apply_config.

Ready

All the necessary configuration was applied and the context is ready to start sampling.

In this state it is expected that application:

  • Starts the context.

Allowed operations:

  • Calling stop.

It is possible to reach this state as follows:

Previous State

Transition Action

Configured

Successfully apply the list of counters, calling doca_telemetry_diag_apply_counters_list_by_id.

Running

In this state samples are generated and can be retrieved.

In this state it is expected that application:

  • Queries the counters.

Allowed operations:

  • For 'Single' sample mode - restart the context if needed.

  • Calling stop.

It is possible to reach this state as follows:

Previous State

Transition Action

Ready

Successfully Start the context.

Alternative Datapath Options

DOCA Telemetry only supports datapath on the CPU.

DOCA Telemetry Diagnostics Sample

This section describes a telemetry diagnostics sample based on the doca_telemetry_diag library. The sample illustrates the utilization of DOCA telemetry diagnostics APIs to initialize and configure the doca_telemetry_diag context, as well as querying and parsing diagnostic counters.

Sample usage:

Usage: doca_telemetry_diag [DOCA Flags] [Program Flags]
 
DOCA Flags:
  -h, --help                        Print a help synopsis
  -v, --version                     Print program version information
  -l, --log-level                   Set the (numeric) log level for the program <10=DISABLE, 20=CRITICAL, 30=ERROR, 40=WARNING, 50=INFO, 60=DEBUG, 70=TRACE>
  --sdk-log-level                   Set the SDK (numeric) log level for the program <10=DISABLE, 20=CRITICAL, 30=ERROR, 40=WARNING, 50=INFO, 60=DEBUG, 70=TRACE>
  -j, --json <path>                 Parse all command flags from an input json file
 
Program Flags:
  -p, --pci-addr                    DOCA device PCI device address
  -di, --data-ids                   Path to data ids JSON file
  -o, --output                      Output CSV file - default: "/tmp/out.csv"
  -rt, --sample-run-time            Total sample run time, in seconds
  -sp, --sample-period              Sample period, in nanoseconds
  -ns, --log-num-samples            Log max number of samples
  -sr, --max-samples-per-read       Max num samples per read
  -sm, --sample-mode                sample mode (0 - single, 1 - repetitive, 2 - on demand)
  -of, --output-format              output format
  -f, --force-ownership             Force ownership when creating context
  -e, --example-json-path           Generate an example json file with the default data_ids to the given path and exit immediately. This file can be used as input later on. All other flags are ignored

The sample logic includes:

  1. Locating a DOCA device.

  2. Initializing and configuring the doca_telemetry_diag instance.

  3. Applying a list of data IDs to sample (either from a source JSON file or the default data IDs).

  4. Starting the doca_telemetry_diag instance.

  5. Allocating a buffer according to the sample size and amount of desired samples.

  6. Querying the actual sample time, after start.

  7. Retrieving samples and writing the retrieved data to a *.csv file (either once or periodically).

  8. Stopping the data IDs sampling.

  9. Releasing all resources and destroying the context.

The sample can use data IDs given by the user using a JSON file. An example of the JSON file format can be created by using the "-e" flag on the sample, to export an example JSON file containing the default data IDs to a given path.

Appendix - List of Supported Data IDs

The following table lists the data IDs currently supported by DOCA:

Name

Description

Data Class

Data ID

port_rx_bytes

The number of received bytes on the physical port 1

Counter

0x10200001000000XX

  • XX - Port ID

port_priority_rx_bytes

The number of received bytes on the physical port and priority 1

Counter

0x1020000200000YXX

  • XX - Port ID

  • Y - Priority

port_rx_packets

The number of received packets on the physical port 1

Counter

0x10200003000000XX

  • XX - Port ID

port_priority_rx_packets

The number of received packets on the physical port and priority 1

Counter

0x1020000400000YXX

  • XX - Port ID

  • Y – Priority

port_rx_discard_buf_packets

The number of received packets dropped due to lack of buffers on a physical port

Counter

0x10200005000000XX

  • XX - Port ID

port_priority_rx_pauses_packets

The number of link-layer pause packets received on a physical port and priority

Counter

0x1020000600000YXX

  • XX - Port ID

  • Y - Priority

host_rx_buffer_discards

The number of packets discarded due to no available data or descriptor buffers in the RX buffer, per host

Counter

0x10400001000000XX

  • XX - Host ID

host_rx_transport_pass_packets

The number of packets that pass from the RX Transport to the Scatter engine, per host

Counter

0x10800001000000XX

  • XX - Host ID

host_rx_transport_out_of_buffer_packets

The number of dropped packets due to a lack of WQE for the associated QPs/RQs (excluding hairpin QPs/RQs)

Counter

0x10800002000000XX

  • XX - Host ID

host_rx_transport_out_of_buffer_hairpin_packets

The number of dropped packets due to a lack of WQE for the associated hairpin QPs/RQs

Counter

0x10800003000000XX

  • XX - Host ID

port_rx_transport_ecn_packets

The number of RoCEv2 packets received by the notification point which were marked for experiencing the congestion (i.e., ECN bits 11 on the ingress RoCE traffic), per port

Counter

0x10800004000000XX

  • XX – Local port

port_rx_transport_cnp_handled_packets

The number of CNP received packets handled by the Reaction Point, per port

Counter

0x10800005000000XX

  • XX – Local port

port_tx_transport_cnp_sent_packets

The number of CNP packets sent by the Notification Point, per port

Counter

0x11000001000000XX

  • XX – Local port

tx_transport_done_due_to_cc_deschedule_events

The number of QP descheduled due to congestion control rate limitation

Counter

0x1100000200000000

port_tx_bytes

The number of transmitted bytes on the physical port (excluding loopback traffic)

Counter

0x11400001000000XX

  • XX - Port ID

port_priority_tx_bytes

The number of transmitted bytes on the physical port and priority (excluding loopback traffic)

Counter

0x1140000200000YXX

  • XX - Port ID

  • Y - Priority

port_tx_packets

The number of transmitted packets on the physical port (excluding loopback traffic)

Counter

0x11400003000000XX

  • XX - Port ID

port_priority_tx_packets

The number of transmitted packets on the physical port and priority (excluding loopback traffic)

Counter

0x1140000400000YXX

  • XX - Port ID

  • Y - Priority

port_priority_tx_pauses_packets

The number of link-layer pause packets transmitted on a physical port and priority

Counter

0x1140000500000YXX

XX - Port ID

  • Y - Priority

pcie_link_inbound_bytes

The number of bytes received from the PCIe toward the device, per PCIe link

Counter

0x1160000100ZZYYXX

  • XX – Node

  • YY – PCIe index

  • ZZ – Depth (0 – 63)

pcie_link_outbound_bytes

The number of bytes transmitted from the device toward the PCIe, per PCIe link

Counter

0x1160000200ZZYYXX

  • XX – Node

  • YY – PCIe index

  • ZZ – Depth (0 – 63)

pcie_link_inbound_data_bytes

The number of data bytes received from the PCIe (excluding headers) toward the device, per PCIe link

Counter

0x1160000300ZZYYXX

  • XX – Node

  • YY – PCIe index

  • ZZ – Depth (0 – 63)

pcie_link_outbound_data_bytes

The number of data bytes transmitted from the device toward the PCI (excluding headers), per PCIe link

Counter

0x1160000400ZZYYXX

  • XX – Node

  • YY – PCIe index

  • ZZ – Depth (0 – 63)

pcie_link_write_stalled_time_no_posted_data_credits_ns

The time period (in nanoseconds) in which the device had outbound posted write requests but stalled due to insufficient data credits per PCIe link

Counter

0x1160000500ZZYYXX

  • XX – Node

  • YY – PCIe index

  • ZZ – Depth (0 – 63)

pcie_link_write_stalled_time_no_posted_header_credits_ns

The time period (in nanoseconds) in which the device had outbound posted write requests but stalled due to insufficient header credits per PCIe link

Counter

0x1160000600ZZYYXX

  • XX – Node

  • YY – PCIe index

  • ZZ – Depth (0 – 63)

pcie_link_read_stalled_time_no_non_posted_data_credits_ns

The time period (in nanoseconds) in which the device had outbound non-posted read requests but stalled due to insufficient data credits per PCIe link

Counter

0x1160000700ZZYYXX

  • XX – Node

  • YY – PCIe index

  • ZZ – Depth (0 – 63)

pcie_link_read_stalled_time_no_non_posted_header_credits_ns

The time period (in nanoseconds) in which the device had outbound non-posted read requests but stalled due to insufficient header credits per PCIe link

Counter

0x1160000800ZZYYXX

  • XX – Node

  • YY – PCIe index

  • ZZ – Depth (0 – 63)

pcie_link_read_stalled_time_no_completion_buffers_ns

The time period (in nanoseconds) in which the device had outbound non-posted read requests but stalled due to no NIC completion buffers per PCIe link

Counter

0x1160000900ZZYYXX

  • XX – Node

  • YY – PCIe index

  • ZZ – Depth (0 – 63)

pcie_link_tclass_read_stalled_time_ordering_ns

The time period (in nanoseconds) in which the device had outbound non-posted read requests but stalled due to PCIe ordering semantics per PCIe link and PCIe tclass

Counter

0x1160000aZZZZYYXX

  • XX – Node

  • YY – PCIe index

  • ZZZZ – (tclass (0 – 7) << 6) | (Depth (0 – 63))

pcie_link_latency_total_read_ns

The total latency (in nanoseconds) for all PCIe read from the device per PCIe link

Info

Dividing this counter by pcie_link_latency_total_read_packets yields the average PCIe read latency of those reads.

Counter

0x1160000b00ZZYYXX

  • XX – Node

  • YY – PCIe index

  • ZZ – Depth (0 – 63)

pcie_link_latency_total_read_packets

The total number of packets used for the pcie_link_latency_total_read_ns calculation

Counter

0x1160000c00ZZYYXX

  • XX – Node

  • YY – PCIe index

  • ZZ – Depth (0 – 63)

pcie_link_latency_max_read_ns

The maximum latency (in nanoseconds) for a single PCIe read from the device per PCIe link

Statistic

0x1160000d00ZZYYXX

  • XX – Node

  • YY – PCIe index

  • ZZ – Depth (0 – 63)

pcie_link_latency_min_read_ns

The minimum latency (in nanoseconds) for a single PCIe read from the device per PCIe link

Statistic

0x1160000e00ZZYYXX

  • XX – Node

  • YY – PCIe index

  • ZZ – Depth (0 – 63)

global_completion_engine_rx_cqes

Number of responder (RX) CQEs

Counter

0x10c0000100000000

function_completion_engine_rx_cqes

Number of RX CQEs per function

Counter

0x10c000020000XXXX

  • XXXX – vhca_id

global_completion_engine_tx_cqes

Number of requestor (TX) CQEs

Counter

x10c0000400000000

function_completion_engine_tx_cqes

Number of TX CQEs per function

Counter

0x10c000050000XXXX

  • XXXX – vhca_id

global_icmc_request

Number of accesses to ICMC

Counter

0x1180000100000000

global_icmc_hit

Number of ICMC hits

Counter

0x1180000200000000

global_icmc_miss

Number of ICMC misses

Counter

0x1180000300000000

  1. This counter includes loopback traffic and does not include packets discarded due to FCS, frame size, and similar errors.                          
