NVIDIA DOCA HBN Service Guide

This guide provides instructions on how to use the DOCA HBN Service container on top of NVIDIA® BlueField® networking platform .

Introduction

Release Notes

For the release notes of HBN 2.2.0, please refer to "HBN Service Release Notes".

HBN Overview

Host-based Networking (HBN) is a DOCA service that enables the network architect to design a network purely on L3 protocols, enabling routing to run on the server-side of the network by using the BlueField as a BGP router. The EVPN extension of BGP, supported by HBN, extends the L3 underlay network to multi-tenant environments with overlay L2 and L3 isolated networks.

The HBN solution packages a set of network functions inside a container which, itself, is packaged as a service pod to be run on BlueField Arm. At the core of HBN is the Linux networking BlueField acceleration driver Netlink-to-DOCA, or nl2docad. This daemon seamlessly accelerates Linux networking using DOCA APIs to program specific packet processing rules in BlueField hardware.

The driver mirrors the Linux kernel routing and bridging tables into the BlueField hardware tables by discovering the configured Linux networking objects using the Linux Netlink API. Dynamic network flows, as learned by the Linux kernel networking stack, are also programmed by the driver into BlueField hardware by listening to Linux kernel networking events.

hbn-architecture-version-1-modificationdate-1710231732767-api-v2.png

The following diagram captures an overview of HBN and the interactions between various components of HBN.

system-overview-version-1-modificationdate-1710231730197-api-v2.png

  • ifupdown2 is the interface manager which pushes all the interface related states to kernel

  • The routing stack is implemented in FRR and pushes all the control states (EVPN MACs and routes) to kernel via netlink

  • Kernel maintains the whole network state and relays the information using netlink. The kernel is also involved in the punt path and handling traffic that does not match any rules in the eSwitch.

  • nl2docad listens for the network state via netlink and invokes the DOCA interface to accelerate the flows in BlueField hardware tables. nl2docad also offloads these flows to eSwitch.

Service Function Chaining

HBN is a "bump-in-the-wire" service and requires specific network configuration on BlueField called service function chaining (SFC). SFC configuration is used to redirect network traffic, which is originated from or forwarded to the host or BlueField itself via the HBN data plane.

The diagram below shows the fully detailed default configuration for HBN with SFC.

In this setup, the HBN container is configured to use sub-function ports (SFs) instead of the actual uplinks, PFs and VFs. To illustrate, for example:

  • Uplinks – use p0_sf instead of p0

  • PF – use pf0hpf_sf instead of pf0hpf

  • VF – use pf0vf0_sf instead of pf0vf0

The indirection layer between the SF and the actual ports is managed via a br-hbn OVS bridge automatically configured when the BFB image is installed on BlueField with HBN enabled. This indirection layer allows other services to be chained to existing SFs and provide additional functionality to transit traffic.

image-2023-12-7_14-8-20-version-1-modificationdate-1710231732413-api-v2.png


Requirements

Info

Refer to the "HBN Service Release Notes" page for information on the specific hardware and software requirements for HBN.

The following subsections describe specific prerequisites for the BlueField before deploying the DOCA HBN Service.

Enabling BlueField DPU Mode

HBN requires BlueField to work in either DPU mode or zero-trust mode of operation. Information about configuring BlueField modes of operation can be found under "NVIDIA BlueField Modes of Operation".

Enabling SFC

HBN requires SFC configuration to be activated on the BlueField before running the HBN service container. SFC allows for additional services/containers to be chained to HBN and provides additional data manipulation capabilities.

The following subsections provide additional information about SFC and instructions on enabling it during BlueField DOCA image installation.

Deploying BlueField DOCA Image with SFC from Host

For DOCA image installation on BlueField, the user should follow the instructions under NVIDIA DOCA Installation Guide for Linux with the following extra notes to enable BlueField for HBN setup:

  1. Make sure link type is set to ETH under the "Installing Software on Host" section.

  2. Add the following parameters to the bf.cfg configuration file:

    1. Enable HBN specific OVS bridge on BlueField Arm by setting ENABLE_BR_HBN=yes.

    2. Define the uplink ports to be used by HBN BR_HBN_UPLINKS='<port>'.

      Note

      Must include both ports (i.e., p0,p1) for dual-port BlueField devices and only p0 for single-port BlueField devices.

    3. Include PF and VF ports to be used by HBN. The following example sets both PFs and 8 VFs on each uplink: BR_HBN_REPS='pf0hpf,pf1hpf,pf0vf0-pf0vf7,pf1vf0-pf1vf7'.

    4. (Optional) Include SF devices to be created and connected to HBN bridge on the BlueField Arm side by setting BR_HBN_SFS='pf0dpu1,pf0dpu3'.

      Info

      If nothing is provided, pf0dpu1 and pf0dpu3 are created by default.

      Warning

      While older formats of bf.cfg still work in this release, they will be deprecated over the next 2 releases. So, its advisable to move to the new format to avoid any upgrade issues in future releases. The following is an example for the old bf.cfg format:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      ENABLE_SFC_HBN=yes
NUM_VFs_PHYS_PORT0=12 # <num VFs supported by HBN on Physical Port 0> (valid range: 0-127) Default 14
NUM_VFs_PHYS_PORT1=2  # <num VFs supported by HBN on Physical Port 1> (valid range: 0-127) Default 0

  3. Then run:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    bfb-install -c bf.cfg -r rshim0 -b <BFB-image>

Deploying BlueField DOCA Image with SFC Using PXE Boot

To enable HBN SFC using a PXE installation environment with BFB content, use the following configuration for PXE:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
bfnet=<IFNAME>:<IPADDR>:<NETMASK> or <IFNAME>:dhcp
bfks=<URL of the kickstart script>

The kickstart script (bash) should include the following lines:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
cat >> /etc/bf.cfg << EOF 
 
ENABLE_BR_HBN=yes
BR_HBN_UPLINKS='p0,p1'
BR_HBN_REPS='pf0hpf,pf1hpf,pf0vf0-pf0vf7,pf1vf0-pf1vf7'
BR_HBN_SFS='pf0dpu1,pf0dpu3' 
EOF

The /etc/bf.cfg generated above is sourced by the BFB install.sh script.

Note

It is recommended to verify the accuracy of the BlueField's clock post-installation. This can be done using the following command:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
$ date

Please refer to the known issues listed in the "NVIDIA DOCA Release Notes" for more information.


Deploying HBN with Other Services

When the HBN container is deployed by itself, BlueField Arm is configured with 3k huge pages. If it is deployed with other services, the actual number of huge-pages must be adjusted based on the requirements of those services. For example, SNAP or NVMesh need approximately 1k huge pages. So if HBN is running with either of these services on the same BlueField, the total number of huge pages must be set to 4k (3k for HBN and 1k for SNAP or NVMesh).

To do that, add the following parameters to the bf.cfg configuration file alongside other desired parameters.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
HUGEPAGE_COUNT=4096

Warning

This should be performed only on a BlueField-3 running with 32G of memory. Doing this on 16G system may cause memory issues for various applications on BlueField Arm.

Service Deployment

HBN Service Container Deployment

HBN service is available on NGC, NVIDIA's container catalog. For information about the deployment of DOCA containers on top of the BlueField, refer to NVIDIA DOCA Container Deployment Guide.

Downloading DOCA Container Resource File

Pull the latest DOCA container resource as a *.zip file from NGC and extract it to the <resource> folder (doca_container_configs_2.7.0v1 in this example):

Copy
Copied!
            

            
wget https://api.ngc.nvidia.com/v2/resources/nvidia/doca/doca_container_configs/versions/2.7.0v1/zip -O doca_container_configs_2.7.0v1.zip
unzip -o doca_container_configs_2.7.0v1.zip -d doca_container_configs_2.7.0v1


Running HBN Preparation Script

The HBN script (hbn-dpu-setup.sh) performs the following steps on BlueField Arm which are required for HBN service to run:

  1. Sets the BlueField to DPU mode if needed.

  2. Enables IPv4/IPv6 kernel forwarding.

  3. Sets up interface MTU if needed.

  4. Sets up mount points between BlueField Arm and HBN container for logs and configuration persistency.

  5. Sets up various paths as needed by supervisord and other services inside container.

The script is located in <resource>/scripts/doca_hbn/<hbn_version>/ folder, which is downloaded as part of the DOCA Container Resource.

Note

To achieve the desired configuration on HBN's first boot, before running preparation script, users can update default NVUE or flat (network interfaces and FRR) configuration files, which are located in <resource>/scripts/doca_hbn/<hbn_version>/.

  • For NVUE-based configuration:

    • etc/nvue.d/startup.yaml

  • For flat-files based configuration:

    • etc/network/interfaces

    • etc/frr/frr.conf

    • etc/frr/daemons

Run the following commands to execute the hbn-dpu-setup.sh script:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
cd <resource>/scripts/doca_hbn/2.2.0/
chmod +x hbn-dpu-setup.sh
sudo ./hbn-dpu-setup.sh

Note

After running the script, perform BlueField system-level reset.


Spawning HBN Container

HBN container .yaml configuration is called doca_hbn.yaml and it is located in <resource>/configs/<doca_version>/ directory. To spawn the HBN container, simply copy the doca_hbn.yaml file to the /etc/kubelet.d directory:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
cd <resource>/configs/2.7.0/
sudo cp doca_hbn.yaml /etc/kubelet.d/

Kubelet automatically pulls the container image from NGC and spawns a pod executing the container. The DOCA HBN Service starts executing right away.

Verifying HBN Container is Running

To inspect the HBN container and verify if it is running correctly:

  1. Check HBN pod and container status and logs:

    1. Examine the currently active pods and their IDs (it may take up to 20 seconds for the pod to start):

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      sudo crictl pods

    2. View currently active containers and their IDs:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      sudo crictl ps

    3. Examine logs of a given container:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      sudo crictl logs

    4. Examine kubelet logs if something did not work as expected:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      sudo journalctl -u kubelet@mgmt

  2. Log into the HBN container:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    sudo crictl exec -it $(crictl ps | grep hbn | awk '{print $1;}') bash

  3. While logged into HBN container, verify that the frr, nl2doca, and neighmgr services are running:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    (hbn-container)$ supervisorctl status frr
(hbn-container)$ supervisorctl status nl2doca
(hbn-container)$ supervisorctl status neighmgr

  4. Users may also examine various logs under /var/log inside the HBN container.

HBN Default Deployment Configuration

The HBN service comes with four types of configurable interfaces:

  • Two uplinks (p0_sf, p1_sf)

  • Two PF port representors (pf0hpf_sf, pf1hpf_sf)

  • User-defined number of VFs (i.e., pf0vf0_sf, pf0vf1_sf, …, pf1vf0_sf, pf1vf1_sf, …)

  • Two interfaces to connect to services running on BlueField, outside of the HBN container (pf0dpu1_sf and pf0dpu3_sf)

The *_sf suffix indicates that these are sub-functions and are different from the physical uplinks (i.e., PFs, VFs). They can be viewed as virtual interfaces from a virtualized BlueField.

Each of these interfaces is connected outside the HBN container to the corresponding physical interface, see section "Service Function Chaining" (SFC) for more details.

The HBN container runs as an isolated namespace and does not see any interfaces outside the container (oob_net0, real uplinks and PFs, *_sf_r representors).

hbn_sfc_cni_hbn_interfaces-version-2-modificationdate-1714756315320-api-v2.png

pf0dpu1_sf and pf0dpu3_sf are special interfaces for HBN to connect to services running on BlueField. Their counterparts pf0dpu0_sf and pf0dpu2_sf respectively are located outside the HBN container. See section "Connecting to DOCA Services to HBN on BlueField Arm" for deployment considerations when using the pf0dpu1_sf or pf0dpu3_sf interface in HBN.

eth0 is equivalent to the oob_net0 interface in the HBN container. It is part of the management VRF of the container. It is not configurable via NVUE and does not need any configuration from the user. See section "MGMT VRF Inside HBN Container" for more details on this interface and the management VRF.

HBN Deployment Considerations

SF Interface State Tracking

When HBN is deployed with SFC, the interface state of the following network devices is propagated to their corresponding SFs:

  • Uplinks – p0, p1

  • PFs – pf0hpf, pf1hpf

  • VFs – pf0vfX, pf1vfX where X is the VF number

For example, if the p0 uplink cable gets disconnected:

  • p0 transitions to DOWN state with NO-CARRIER (default behavior on Linux); and

  • p0 state is propagated to p0_sf whose state also becomes DOWN with NO-CARRIER

After p0 connection is reestablished:

  • p0 transitions to UP state; and

  • p0 state is propagated to p0_sf whose state becomes UP

Interface state propagation only happens in the uplink/PF/VF-to-SF direction.

A daemon called sfc-state-propagation runs on BlueField, outside of the HBN container, to sync the state. The daemon listens to netlink notifications for interfaces and transfers the state to SFs.

SF Interface MTU

In the HBN container, all the interfaces MTU are set to 9216 by default. MTU of specific interfaces can be overwritten using flat-files configuration or NVUE.

On BlueField side (i.e., outside of the HBN container), the MTU of the uplinks, PFs and VFs interfaces are also set to 9216. This can be changed by modifying /etc/systemd/network/30-hbn-mtu.network or by adding a new configuration file in the /etc/systemd/network for specific directories.

To reload this configuration, execute systemctl restart systemd-networkd.

Connecting to DOCA Services to HBN on BlueField Arm

There are various SF ports (named pf0dpuX_sf, where X is [0..n]) on BlueField Arm, which can be used to run any services on BlueField and use HBN to provide network connectivity. These ports are always created and connected in pairs of even and odd numbered ports, where even numbered ports are on BlueField side and odd numbered port are on the HBN side. For example, pf0dpu0_sf can be used by another service running on BlueField Arm to connect to HBN port pf0dpu1_sf.

Traffic between BlueField and the outside world is hardware-accelerated when the HBN side port is an L3 interface or access-port using switch virtual interface (SVI). So, it is treated the same way as PF or VF ports from a traffic handling standpoint.

Info

There are 2 SF port pairs created by default on BlueField Arm side so there can be 2 separate DOCA services running at same time.


The uplink ports must be always kept administratively up for proper operation of HBN. Otherwise, the NVIDIA® ConnectX® firmware would bring down the corresponding representor port which would cause data forwarding to stop.

Note

Change in operational status of uplink (e.g., carrier down) would result in traffic being switched to the other uplink.

When using ECMP failover on the two uplink SFs, locally disabling one uplink does not result in traffic switching to the second uplink. Disabling local link in this case means to set one uplink admin DOWN directly on BlueField.

To test ECMP failover scenarios correctly, the uplink must be disabled from its remote counterpart (i.e., execute admin DOWN on the remote system's link which is connected to the uplink).

HBN NVUE User Credentials

The preconfigured default user credentials are as follows:

Username

nvidia

Password

nvidia

NVUE user credentials can be added post installation:

  1. This can be done by specifying additional –-username and –-password to the HBN startup script (refer to "Running HBN Preparation Script"). For example:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    sudo ./hbn-dpu-setup.sh -u newuser -p newpassword

  2. After executing this script, respawn the container or start the decrypt-user-add script inside running HBN container:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    supervisorctl start decrypt-user-add
decrypt-user-add: started

    The script creates a new user in the HBN container:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    cat /etc/passwd | grep newuser
newuser:x:1001:1001::/home/newuser:/bin/bash

HBN NVUE Interface Classification

Interface

Interface Type

NVUE Type

p0_sf

Uplink representor

swp

p1_sf

Uplink representor

swp

lo

Loopback

loopback

pf0hpf_sf

Host representor

swp

pf1hpf_sf

Host representor

swp

pf0vfx_sf (where x is 0-255)

VF representor

swp

pf1vfx_sf (where x is 0-255)

VF representor

swp

HBN Files Persistence

The following directories are mounted from BlueField Arm to the HBN container namespace and are persistent across HBN service restarts and BlueField reboots:

BlueField Arm Mount Point

HBN Container Mount Point

Configuration file mount points

/var/lib/hbn/etc/network/

/etc/network/

/var/lib/hbn/etc/frr/

/etc/frr/

/var/lib/hbn/etc/nvue.d/

/etc/nvue.d/

/var/lib/hbn/etc/supervisor/conf.d/

/etc/supervisor/conf.d/

/var/lib/hbn/var/lib/nvue/

/var/lib/nvue/

Support and log file mount points

/var/lib/hbn/var/support/

/var/support/

/var/log/doca/hbn/

/var/log/hbn/

SR-IOV Support in HBN

Creating SR-IOV VFs on Host

The first step to use SR-IOV is to create Virtual Functions (VFs) on the host server.

VFs can be created using the following command:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
sudo echo N > /sys/class/net/<host-rep>/device/sriov_numvfs

Where:

  • <host-rep> is one of the two host representors (e.g., ens1f0 or ens1f1)

  • 0≤N≤16 is the desired total number of VFs

    • Set N=0 to delete all the VFs on 0≤N≤16

    • N=16 is the maximum number of VFs supported on HBN across all representors

Automatic Creation of VF Representors and SF Devices on BlueField

VFs created on the host must have corresponding VF representor devices and SF devices for HBN on BlueField side. For example:

  • ens1f0vf0 is the first SR-IOV VF device from the first host representor; this interface is created on the host server

  • pf0vf0 is the corresponding VF representor device to ens1f0vf0; this device is present on the BlueField Arm side and automatically created at the same time as ens1f0vf0 is created by the user on the host side

  • pf0vf0_sf is the corresponding SF device for pf0vf0 which is used to connect the VF to HBN pipeline

The creation of the SF device for VFs is done ahead of time when provisioning the BlueField and installing the DOCA image on it, see section "Enabling SFC" to see how to select how many SFs to create ahead of time.

The SF devices for VFs (i.e., pfXvfY) are pre-mapped to work with the corresponding VF representors when these are created with the command from the previous step.

Management VRF

Two management VRFs are automatically configured for HBN when BlueField is deployed with SFC:

  • The first management VRF is outside the HBN container on BlueField. This VRF provides separation between out-of-band (OOB) traffic (via oob_net0 or tmfifo_net0) and data-plane traffic via uplinks and PFs.

  • The second management VRF is inside the HBN container and provides similar separation. The OOB traffic (via eth0) is isolated from the traffic via the *_sf interfaces.

MGMT VRF on BlueField Arm

The management (mgmt) VRF is enabled by default when the BlueField is deployed with SFC (see section "Enabling SFC"). The mgmt VRF provides separation between the OOB management network and the in-band data plane network.

The uplinks and PFs/VFs use the default routing table while the oob_net0 (OOB Ethernet port) and the tmifo_net0 netdevices use the mgmt VRF to route their packets.

When logging in either via SSH or the console, the shell is by default in mgmt VRF context. This is indicated by a mgmt added to the shell prompt:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
root@bf2:mgmt:/home/ubuntu#
root@bf2:mgmt:/home/ubuntu# ip vrf identify
mgmt.

When logging into the HBN container with crictl, the HBN shell will be in the default VRF. Users must switch to MGMT VRF manually if OOB access is required. Use ip vrf exec to do so.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
root@bf2:mgmt:/home/ubuntu# ip vrf exec mgmt bash

The user must run ip vrf exec mgmt to perform operations requiring OOB access (e.g., apt-get update).

Network devices belonging to the mgmt VRF can be listed with the vrf utility:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
root@bf2:mgmt:/home/ubuntu# vrf link list
 
VRF: mgmt
--------------------
tmfifo_net0      UP             00:1a:ca:ff:ff:03 <BROADCAST,MULTICAST,UP,LOWER_UP>
oob_net0         UP             08:c0:eb:c0:5a:32 <BROADCAST,MULTICAST,UP,LOWER_UP>
 
root@bf2:mgmt:/home/ubuntu# vrf help
vrf <OPTS>
 
VRF domains:
    vrf list
 
Links associated with VRF domains:
    vrf link list [<vrf-name>]
 
Tasks and VRF domain asociation:
    vrf task exec <vrf-name> <command>
    vrf task list [<vrf-name>]
    vrf task identify <pid>
 
    NOTE: This command affects only AF_INET and AF_INET6 sockets opened by the
          command that gets exec'ed. Specifically, it has *no* impact on netlink
          sockets (e.g., ip command).

To show the routing table for the default VRF, run:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
root@bf2:mgmt:/home/ubuntu# ip route show

To show the routing table for the mgmt VRF, run:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
root@bf2:mgmt:/home/ubuntu# ip route show vrf mgmt


MGMT VRF Inside HBN Container

Inside the HBN container, a separate mgmt VRF is present. Similar commands as those listed under section "MGMT VRF on BlueField Arm" can be used to query management routes.

The *_sf interfaces use the default routing table while the eth0 (OOB) uses the mgmt VRF to route out-of-band packets out of the container. The OOB traffic gets NATed through the oob_net0 interface on BlueField Arm, ultimately using the BlueField OOB's IP address.

When logging into the HBN container via crictl, the shell enters the default VRF context by default. Switching to the mgmt VRF can be done using the command ip vrf exec mgmt <cmd>.

Existing Services in MGMT VRF on BlueField Arm

On the BlueField Arm, outside the HBN container, a set of existing services run in the mgmt VRF context as they need OOB network access:

  • containerd

  • kubelet

  • ssh

  • docker

These services can be restarted and queried for their status using the command systemctl while adding @mgmt to the original service name. For example:

  • To restart containerd:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    root@bf2:mgmt:/home/ubuntu# systemctl restart containerd@mgmt

  • To query containerd status:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    root@bf2:mgmt:/home/ubuntu# systemctl status containerd@mgmt

Note

The original version of these services (without @mgmt) are not used and must not be started.


Running New Service in MGMT VRF on BlueField Arm

If a service needs OOB access to run, it can be added to the set of services running in mgmt VRF context. Adding such a service is only possible on the BlueField Arm (i.e., outside the HBN container).

To add a service to the set of mgmt VRF services:

  1. Add it to /etc/vrf/systemd.conf (if it is not present already). For example, NTP is already listed in this file.

  2. Run the following:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    root@bf2:mgmt:/home/ubuntu# systemctl daemon-reload

  3. Stop and disable to the non-VRF version of the service to be able to start the mgmt VRF one:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    root@bf2:mgmt:/home/ubuntu# systemctl stop ntp
root@bf2:mgmt:/home/ubuntu# systemctl disable ntp
root@bf2:mgmt:/home/ubuntu# systemctl enable ntp@mgmt
root@bf2:mgmt:/home/ubuntu# systemctl start ntp@mgmt

Configuration

To start configuring HBN, log into the HBN container:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
sudo crictl exec -it $(crictl ps | grep hbn | awk '{print $1;}') bash

General Network Configuration

Flat Files Configuration

Add network interfaces and FRR configuration files to HBN to achieve the desired configuration:

NVUE Configuration

This section assumes familiarity with NVIDIA user experience (NVUE) Cumulus Linux documentation. The following subsections, only expand on HBN-specific aspects of NVUE.

NVUE Service

HBN installs NVUE by default and enables NVUE service at boot.

NVUE REST API

HBN enables REST API by default.

Users may run the cURL commands from the command line. Use the default HBN username nvidia and password nvidia.

To change the default password of the nvidia user or add additional users for NVUE access, refer to section "HBN NVUE User Credentials".

REST API example:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
curl -u 'nvidia:nvidia' --insecure https://<mgmt_ip>:8765/nvue_v1/vrf/default/router/bgp
{
  "configured-neighbors": 2,
  "established-neighbors": 2,
  "router-id": "10.10.10.201"
}

Note

For information about using the NVUE REST API, refer to the NVUE API documentation .


NVUE CLI

For information about using the NVUE CLI, refer to the NVUE CLI documentation

NVUE Startup Configuration File

When the network configuration is saved using NVUE, HBN writes the configuration to the /etc/nvue.d/startup.yaml file.

Startup configuration is applied by following the supervisor daemon at boot time. nvued-startup will appear in EXITED state after applying the startup configuration.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
# supervisorctl status nvued-startup
nvued-startup                    EXITED    Apr 17 10:04 AM

Note

nv config apply startup applies the yaml configuration saved at /etc/nvue.d/.

Note

nv config save saves the running configuration to /etc/nvue.d/startup.yaml.

HBN Configuration Examples

HBN Default Configuration

After a fresh HBN installation, the default /etc/network/interfaces file would contain only the declaration of the two uplink SFs and a loopback interface.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
source /etc/network/interfaces.d/*.intf
 
auto lo
iface lo inet loopback
 
auto p0_sf
iface p0_sf
 
auto p1_sf
iface p1_sf

FRR configuration files would also be present under /etc/frr/ but no configuration would be enabled.

Layer-3 Routing

Native Routing with BGP and ECMP

HBN supports unicast routing with BGP and ECMP for IPv4 and IPv6 traffic. ECMP is achieved by distributing traffic using hash calculation based on the source IP , destination IP, and protocol type of the IP header.

Info

For TCP and UDP packets, it also includes source port and destination port.

ECMP Example

ECMP is implemented any time routes have multiple paths over uplinks or host ports. For example, 20.20.20.0/24 has 2 paths using both uplinks, so a path is selected based on a hash of the IP headers.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
20.20.20.0/24 proto bgp metric 20 
	nexthop via 169.254.0.1 dev p0_sf weight 1 onlink <<<<< via uplink p0_sf
	nexthop via 169.254.0.1 dev p1_sf weight 1 onlink <<<<< via uplink p1_sf

Info

HBN supports up to 16 paths for ECMP.


Sample NVUE Configuration for Native Routing

Copy
Copied!
            

            
nv set interface lo ip address 10.10.10.1/32
nv set interface lo ip address 2010:10:10::1/128
nv set interface vlan100 type svi
nv set interface vlan100 vlan 100
nv set interface vlan100 base-interface br_default
nv set interface vlan100 ip address 2030:30:30::1/64
nv set interface vlan100 ip address 30.30.30.1/24
nv set bridge domain br_default vlan 100
nv set interface pf0hpf_sf,pf1hpf_sf bridge domain br_default access 100
nv set vrf default router bgp router-id 10.10.10.1
nv set vrf default router bgp autonomous-system 65501
nv set vrf default router bgp path-selection multipath aspath-ignore on
nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast enable on
nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast redistribute connected enable on
nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast enable on
nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast redistribute connected enable on
nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p0_sf remote-as external
nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p0_sf type unnumbered
nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p0_sf address-family ipv4-unicast enable on
nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p0_sf address-family ipv6-unicast enable on
nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p1_sf remote-as external
nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p1_sf type unnumbered
nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p1_sf address-family ipv4-unicast enable on
nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p1_sf address-family ipv6-unicast enable on


Sample Flat Files Configuration for Native Routing

Example /etc/network/interfaces configuration:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
auto lo
iface lo inet loopback
    address 10.10.10.1/32
    address 2010:10:10::1/128
 
auto p0_sf
iface p0_sf
 
auto p1_sf
iface p1_sf
 
auto pf0hpf_sf
iface pf0hpf_sf
	bridge-access 100
 
auto pf1hpf_sf
iface pf1hpf_sf
 	bridge-access 100
 
auto vlan100
iface vlan100
    address 2030:30:30::1/64
    address 30.30.30.1/24
    vlan-raw-device br_default
    vlan-id 100
 
auto br_default
iface br_default
    bridge-ports pf0hpf_sf pf1hpf_sf
    bridge-vlan-aware yes
    bridge-vids 100
    bridge-pvid 1

Example /etc/frr/daemons configuration:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
bgpd=yes
vtysh_enable=yes
 
 
FRR Config file @ /etc/frr/frr.conf -
!
frr version 7.5+cl5.3.0u0
frr defaults datacenter
hostname BLUEFIELD2
log syslog informational
no zebra nexthop kernel enable
!
router bgp 65501
 bgp router-id 10.10.10.1
 bgp bestpath as-path multipath-relax
 neighbor p0_sf interface remote-as external
 neighbor p0_sf advertisement-interval 0
 neighbor p0_sf timers 3 9
 neighbor p0_sf timers connect 10
 neighbor p1_sf interface remote-as external
 neighbor p1_sf advertisement-interval 0
 neighbor p1_sf timers 3 9
 neighbor p1_sf timers connect 10
 !
 address-family ipv4 unicast
  redistribute connected
  maximum-paths 64
  maximum-paths ibgp 64
 exit-address-family
 !
 address-family ipv6 unicast
  redistribute connected
  neighbor p0_sf activate
  neighbor p1_sf activate
  maximum-paths 64
  maximum-paths ibgp 64
 exit-address-family
!
line vty
!
end


Direct Routing on Host-facing Interfaces

Host-facing interfaces (PFs and VFs) are not restricted to be part of the bridge for routing. HBN supports L3-only configuration with direct routing on host-facing PFs and VFs.

Sample NVUE Configuration
Copy
Copied!
            

            
nv set interface pf0hpf_sf ip address 30.30.11.1/24
nv set interface pf0hpf_sf ip address 2030:30:11::1/64
nv set interface pf0vf0_sf ip address 30.30.13.1/24
nv set interface pf0vf0_sf ip address 2030:30:13::1/64


Sample Flat File Configuration

Copy
Copied!
            

            
auto pf0hpf_sf
iface pf0hpf_sf
    address 2030:30:11::1/64
    address 30.30.11.1/24
 
auto pf0vf0_sf
iface pf0vf0_sf
    address 2030:30:13::1/64
    address 30.30.13.1/24

BGP Peering with the Host

HBN supports the ability to establish a BGP session between the host and the HBN service running on BlueField Arm and allow the host to announce arbitrary route prefixes through the BlueField into the underlay fabric. The host can use any standard BGP protocol stack implementation to establish BGP peering with HBN.

Traffic to and from endpoints on the host gets offloaded.

Note

Both IPv4 and IPv6 unicast AFI/SAFI are supported.

It is possible to apply route filtering for these prefixes to limit the potential security impact in this configuration.

Sample NVUE Configuration for Host BGP Peering

The following code block shows configuration to peer to host at 45.3.0.4 and 2001:cafe:1ead::4. The BGP session can be established using IPv4 or IPv6 address.

Note

Either of these sessions can support IPv4 unicast and IPv6 unicast AFI/SAFI.

NVUE configuration for peering with host:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
nv set vrf default router bgp autonomous-system 63642
nv set vrf default router bgp enable on
nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor 45.3.0.4 nexthop-connected-check off
nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor 45.3.0.4 peer-group dpu_host
nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor 45.3.0.4 type numbered
nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor 2001:cafe:1ead::4 nexthop-connected-check off
nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor 2001:cafe:1ead::4 peer-group dpu_host
nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor 2001:cafe:1ead::4 type numbered
nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group dpu_host address-family ipv4-unicast enable on
nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group dpu_host address-family ipv6-unicast enable on
nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group dpu_host remote-as external


Sample Flat Files Configuration for Host BGP peering

The following block shows configuration to peer to host at 45.3.0.4 and 2001:cafe:1ead::4. The BGP session can be established using IPv4 or IPv6 address.

frr.conf file:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
router bgp 63642
 bgp router-id 27.0.0.4
 bgp bestpath as-path multipath-relax
 neighbor dpu_host peer-group
 neighbor dpu_host remote-as external
 neighbor dpu_host advertisement-interval 0
 neighbor dpu_host timers 3 9
 neighbor dpu_host timers connect 10
 neighbor dpu_host disable-connected-check
 neighbor fabric peer-group
 neighbor fabric remote-as external
 neighbor fabric advertisement-interval 0
 neighbor fabric timers 3 9
 neighbor fabric timers connect 10
 neighbor 45.3.0.4 peer-group dpu_host
 neighbor 2001:cafe:1ead::4 peer-group dpu_host
 neighbor p0_sf interface peer-group fabric
 neighbor p1_sf interface peer-group fabric
 !
 address-family ipv4 unicast
	neighbor dpu_host activate
 !
 address-family ipv6 unicast
	neighbor dpu_host activate


Sample FRR configuration on the Host

Any BGP implementation can be used on the host to peer to HBN and advertise endpoints. The following is an example using FRR BGP:

Sample FRR configuration on the host:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
bf2-s12# sh run
Building configuration...
 
Current configuration:
!
frr version 7.2.1
frr defaults traditional
hostname bf2-s12
no ip forwarding
no ipv6 forwarding
!
router bgp 1000008
!
router bgp 1000008 vrf v_200_2000
 neighbor 45.3.0.2 remote-as external
 neighbor 2001:cafe:1ead::2 remote-as external
 !
 address-family ipv4 unicast
  redistribute connected
 exit-address-family
 !
 address-family ipv6 unicast
  redistribute connected
  neighbor 45.3.0.2 activate
  neighbor 2001:cafe:1ead::2 activate
 exit-address-family
!
line vty
!
end

Sample interfaces configuration on the host:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
root@bf2-s12:/home/cumulus# ifquery -a
auto lo
iface lo inet loopback
	address 27.0.0.7/32
	address 2001:c000:10ff:f00d::7/128
 
auto v_200_2000
iface v_200_2000
	address 60.1.0.1
	address 60.1.0.2
	address 60.1.0.3
    address 2001:60:1::1
	address 2001:60:1::2
	address 2001:60:1::3
    vrf-table auto
auto ens1f0np0
iface ens1f0np0
	address 45.3.0.4/24
	address 2001:cafe:1ead::4/64
	gateway 45.3.0.1
	gateway 2001:cafe:1ead::1
	vrf v_200_2000
	hwaddress 00:03:00:08:00:12
	mtu 9162

VRF Route Leaking

VRFs are typically used when multiple independent routing and forwarding tables are desirable. However, users may want to reach destinations in one VRF from another VRF, as in the following cases:

  • To make a service, such as a firewall available to multiple VRFs

  • To enable routing to external networks or the Internet for multiple VRFs, where the external network itself is reachable through a specific VRF

Route leaking can be used to reach remote destinations as well as directly connected destinations in another VRF. Multiple VRFs can import routes from a single source VRF, and a VRF can import routes from multiple source VRFs. This can be used when a single VRF provides connectivity to external networks or a shared service for other VRFs. It is possible to control the routes leaked dynamically across VRFs with a route map.

When route leaking is used:

  • The redistribute command (not network command) must be used in BGP to leak non-BGP routes (connected or static routes)

  • It is not possible to leak routes between the default and non-default VRF

Note

Ping or other IP traffic from a locally connected host in vrfX to a local interface IP address on the BlueField/HBN in vrfY does not work, even if VRF route-leaking is enabled between these two VRFs.

In the following example commands, routes in the BGP routing table of VRF BLUE dynamically leak into VRF RED:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
nv set vrf RED router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast route-import from-vrf list BLUE
nv config apply

The following example commands delete leaked routes from VRF BLUE to VRF RED:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
nv unset vrf RED router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast route-import from-vrf list BLUE
nv config apply

To exclude certain prefixes from the import process, configure the prefixes in a route map.

The following example configures a route map to match the source protocol BGP and imports the routes from VRF BLUE to VRF RED. For the imported routes, the community is 11:11 in VRF RED.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
nv set vrf RED router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast route-import from-vrf list BLUE
nv set router policy route-map BLUEtoRED rule 10 match type ipv4
nv set router policy route-map BLUEtoRED rule 10 match source-protocol bgp 
nv set router policy route-map BLUEtoRED rule 10 action permit
nv set router policy route-map BLUEtoRED rule 10 set community 11:11
nv set vrf RED router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast route-import from-vrf route-map BLUEtoRED
nv config

To check the status of the VRF route leaking, run:

  • NVUE command:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    nv show vrf <vrf-name> router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast route-import

  • Vtysh command:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    show ip bgp vrf <vrf-name> ipv4|ipv6 unicast route-leak command.

  • For example:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    nv show vrf RED router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast route-import
                operational   applied  
--------------  ------------  ---------
from-vrf                               
  enable                      on       
  route-map                   BLUEtoRED
  [list]        BLUE          BLUE     
[route-target]  10.10.10.1:3

To show more detailed status information, the following NVUE commands are available:

  • nv show vrf <vrf-name> router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast route-import from-vrf

  • nv show vrf <vrf-name> router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast route-import from-vrf list

  • nv show vrf <vrf-name> router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast route-import from-vrf list <leak-vrf-id>

To view the BGP routing table, run:

  • NVUE command:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    nv show vrf <vrf-name> router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast

  • Vtysh command:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    show ip bgp vrf <vrf-name> ipv4|ipv6 unicast

To view the FRR IP routing table, run:

  • Vtysh command:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    show ip route vrf <vrf-name>

  • Or:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    net show route vrf <vrf-name>

    Info

    These commands show all routes, including routes leaked from other VRFs.

VLAN Subinterfaces

A VLAN subinterface is a VLAN device on an interface. The VLAN ID appends to the parent interface using dot (.) VLAN notation which is a standard way to specify a VLAN device in Linux.

For example:

  • A VLAN with ID 100 which is a subinterface of p0_sf is annotated as p0_sf.100

  • The subinterface p0_sf.100 only receives packets that have a VLAN 100 tag on port p0_sf

  • Any packets transmitted from p0_sf.100 would have VLAN tag 100

In HBN, VLAN subinterfaces can be created on uplink ports as well as on the host-facing PF and VF ports. A VLAN subinterface only receives traffic tagged for that VLAN.

Note

VLAN subinterfaces are L3 interfaces and should not be added to a bridge.

In the following example, uplink subinterface on p0_sf with VLAN ID 10 and a host facing subinterface on VF ports pf1vf0_sf with VLAN ID 999 are created. The host-facing subinterface is also assigned with IPv4 and IPv6 addresses.

Subinterface configuration using NVUE commands:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
nv set interface p0_sf.10 base-interface p0_sf
nv set interface p0_sf.10 type sub
nv set interface p0_sf.10 vlan 10
 
nv set interface pf1vf0_sf type swp
nv set interface pf1vf0_sf.999 base-interface pf1vf0_sf
nv set interface pf1vf0_sf.999 type sub
nv set interface pf1vf0_sf.999 vlan 999
nv set interface pf1vf0_sf ip address 30.30.14.1/24
nv set interface pf1vf0_sf ip address 2030:30:14::1/64

Same configuration using sample flat file in /etc/network/interfaces:

subinterface configuration e/n/i file

Copy
Copied!
            

            
auto p0_sf.10
iface p0_sf.10
 
auto pf1vf0_sf.999
iface pf1vf0_sf.999
    address 2030:30:40::1/64
    address 30.30.40.1/24

Ethernet Virtual Private Network – EVPN

HBN supports VXLAN with EVPN control plane for intra-subnet bridging (L2) services for IPv4 and IPv6 traffic in the overlay.

For the underlay, only IPv4 or BGP unnumbered configuration is supported.

Note

HBN supports VXLAN encapsulation only over uplink parent interfaces.

Single VXLAN Device

With a single VXLAN device, a set of VXLAN network identifiers (VNIs) represents a single device model. The single VXLAN device has a set of attributes that belong to the VXLAN construct. Individual VNIs include VLAN-to-VNI mapping which allows users to specify which VLANs are associated with which VNIs. A single VXLAN device simplifies the configuration and reduces the overhead by replacing multiple traditional VXLAN devices with a single VXLAN device.

Users may configure a single VXLAN device automatically with NVUE, or manually by editing the /etc/network/interfaces file. When users configure a single VXLAN device with NVUE, NVUE creates a unique name for the device in the following format using the bridge name as the hash key: vxlan<id>.

This example configuration performs the following steps:

  1. Creates a single VXLAN device (vxlan21).

  2. Maps VLAN 10 to VNI 10 and VLAN 20 to VNI 20.

  3. Adds the VXLAN device to the default bridge.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
cumulus@leaf01:~$ nv set bridge domain bridge vlan 10 vni 10
cumulus@leaf01:~$ nv set bridge domain bridge vlan 20 vni 20
cumulus@leaf01:~$ nv set nve vxlan source address 10.10.10.1
cumulus@leaf01:~$ nv config apply

Alternately, users may edit the file /etc/network/interfaces as follows, then run the ifreload -a command to apply the SVD configuration.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
auto lo
iface lo inet loopback
    vxlan-local-tunnelip 10.10.10.1
 
auto vxlan21
iface vxlan21
    bridge-vlan-vni-map 10=10 20=20
    bridge-learning off
 
auto bridge
iface bridge
    bridge-vlan-aware yes
    bridge-ports vxlan21 pf0hpf_sf pf1hpf_sf
    bridge-vids 10 20
    bridge-pvid 1

Note

Users may not use a combination of single and traditional VXLAN devices.


Sample Switch Configuration for EVPN

The following is a sample NVUE config for underlay switches (NVIDIA® Spectrum® with Cumulus Linux) to enable EVPN deployments with HBN.

It assumes that the uplinks on all BlueField devices are connected to ports swp1-4 on the switch.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
nv set evpn enable on
nv set router bgp enable on
 
nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast enable on
nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast redistribute connected enable on
 
nv set vrf default router bgp address-family l2vpn-evpn enable on
nv set vrf default router bgp autonomous-system 63640
nv set vrf default router bgp enable on
nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp1 peer-group fabric
nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp1 type unnumbered
nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp2 peer-group fabric
nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp2 type unnumbered
nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp3 peer-group fabric
nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp3 type unnumbered
nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp4 peer-group fabric
nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp4 type unnumbered
nv set vrf default router bgp path-selection multipath aspath-ignore on
nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric address-family ipv4-unicast enable on
nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric address-family ipv6-unicast enable on
nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric address-family l2vpn-evpn add-path-tx off
nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric address-family l2vpn-evpn enable on
nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric remote-as external
nv set vrf default router bgp router-id 27.0.0.10
 
nv set interface lo ip address 2001:c000:10ff:f00d::10/128
nv set interface lo ip address 27.0.0.10/32
nv set interface lo type loopback
nv set interface swp1,swp2,swp3,swp4 type swp


Layer-2 EVPN

Sample NVUE Configuration for L2 EVPN

The following is a sample NVUE configuration which has L2-VNIs (2000, 2001) for EVPN bridging on BlueField.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
nv set bridge domain br_default encap 802.1Q
nv set bridge domain br_default type vlan-aware
nv set bridge domain br_default vlan 200 vni 2000 flooding enable auto
nv set bridge domain br_default vlan 200 vni 2000 mac-learning off
nv set bridge domain br_default vlan 201 vni 2001 flooding enable auto
nv set bridge domain br_default vlan 201 vni 2001 mac-learning off
 
nv set evpn enable on
nv set nve vxlan arp-nd-suppress on
nv set nve vxlan enable on
nv set nve vxlan mac-learning off
nv set nve vxlan source address 27.0.0.4
nv set router bgp enable on
nv set system global anycast-mac 44:38:39:42:42:07
nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast enable on
nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast redistribute connected enable on
 
nv set vrf default router bgp address-family l2vpn-evpn enable on
nv set vrf default router bgp autonomous-system 63642
nv set vrf default router bgp enable on
nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p0_sf peer-group fabric
nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p0_sf type unnumbered
nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p1_sf peer-group fabric
nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p1_sf type unnumbered
nv set vrf default router bgp path-selection multipath aspath-ignore on
nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric address-family ipv4-unicast enable on
nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric address-family ipv4-unicast policy outbound route-map MY_ORIGIN_ASPATH_ONLY
nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric address-family ipv6-unicast enable on
nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric address-family ipv6-unicast policy outbound route-map MY_ORIGIN_ASPATH_ONLY
nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric address-family l2vpn-evpn add-path-tx off
nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric address-family l2vpn-evpn enable on
nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric remote-as external
nv set vrf default router bgp router-id 27.0.0.4
 
nv set interface lo ip address 2001:c000:10ff:f00d::4/128
nv set interface lo ip address 27.0.0.4/32
nv set interface lo type loopback
nv set interface p0_sf,p1_sf,pf0hpf_sf,pf1hpf_sf type swp
nv set interface pf0hpf_sf bridge domain br_default access 200
nv set interface pf1hpf_sf bridge domain br_default access 201
 
nv set interface vlan200-201 base-interface br_default
nv set interface vlan200-201 ip ipv4 forward on
nv set interface vlan200-201 ip ipv6 forward on
nv set interface vlan200-201 ip vrr enable on
nv set interface vlan200-201 ip vrr state up
nv set interface vlan200-201 link mtu 9050
nv set interface vlan200-201 type svi
nv set interface vlan200 ip address 2001:cafe:1ead::3/64
nv set interface vlan200 ip address 45.3.0.2/24
nv set interface vlan200 ip vrr address 2001:cafe:1ead::1/64
nv set interface vlan200 ip vrr address 45.3.0.1/24
nv set interface vlan200 vlan 200
nv set interface vlan201 ip address 2001:cafe:1ead:1::3/64
nv set interface vlan201 ip address 45.3.1.2/24
nv set interface vlan201 ip vrr address 2001:cafe:1ead:1::1/64
nv set interface vlan201 ip vrr address 45.3.1.1/24
nv set interface vlan201 vlan 201


Sample Flat Files Configuration for L2 EVPN

The following is a sample flat files configuration which has L2-VNIs (vx-2000, vx-2001) for EVPN bridging on BlueField.

This file is located at /etc/network/interfaces:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
auto lo
iface lo inet loopback
    address 2001:c000:10ff:f00d::4/128
    address 27.0.0.4/32
    vxlan-local-tunnelip 27.0.0.4
 
auto p0_sf
iface p0_sf
 
auto p1_sf
iface p1_sf
 
auto pf0hpf_sf
iface pf0hpf_sf
    bridge-access 200
 
auto pf1hpf_sf
iface pf1hpf_sf
    bridge-access 201
 
auto vlan200
iface vlan200
    address 2001:cafe:1ead::3/64
    address 45.3.0.2/24
    mtu 9050
    address-virtual 00:00:5e:00:01:01 2001:cafe:1ead::1/64 45.3.0.1/24
    vlan-raw-device br_default
    vlan-id 200
 
auto vlan201
iface vlan201
    address 2001:cafe:1ead:1::3/64
    address 45.3.1.2/24
    mtu 9050
    address-virtual 00:00:5e:00:01:01 2001:cafe:1ead:1::1/64 45.3.1.1/24
    vlan-raw-device br_default
    vlan-id 201
 
auto vxlan48
iface vxlan48
    bridge-vlan-vni-map 200=2000 201=2001
217=2017
    bridge-learning off
 
auto br_default
iface br_default
    bridge-ports pf0hpf_sf pf1hpf_sf vxlan48
    bridge-vlan-aware yes
    bridge-vids 200 201
    bridge-pvid 1

This file tells the frr package which daemon to start and is located at /etc/frr/daemons:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
bgpd=yes
ospfd=no
ospf6d=no
isisd=no
pimd=no
ldpd=no
pbrd=no
vrrpd=no
fabricd=no
nhrpd=no
eigrpd=no
babeld=no
sharpd=no
fabricd=no
ripngd=no
ripd=no
 
vtysh_enable=yes
zebra_options="  -M cumulus_mlag -M snmp -A 127.0.0.1 -s 90000000"
bgpd_options="   -M snmp -A 127.0.0.1"
ospfd_options="  -M snmp -A 127.0.0.1"
ospf6d_options=" -M snmp -A ::1"
ripd_options="   -A 127.0.0.1"
ripngd_options=" -A ::1"
isisd_options="  -A 127.0.0.1"
pimd_options="   -A 127.0.0.1"
ldpd_options="   -A 127.0.0.1"
nhrpd_options="  -A 127.0.0.1"
eigrpd_options=" -A 127.0.0.1"
babeld_options=" -A 127.0.0.1"
sharpd_options=" -A 127.0.0.1"
pbrd_options="   -A 127.0.0.1"
staticd_options="-A 127.0.0.1"
fabricd_options="-A 127.0.0.1"
vrrpd_options="  -A 127.0.0.1"
 
frr_profile="datacenter"

FRR configuration file is located at /etc/frr/frr.conf:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
!---- Cumulus Defaults ----
frr defaults datacenter
log syslog informational
no zebra nexthop kernel enable
vrf default
outer bgp 63642 vrf default
bgp router-id 27.0.0.4
bgp bestpath as-path multipath-relax
timers bgp 3 9
bgp deterministic-med
! Neighbors
neighbor fabric peer-group
neighbor fabric remote-as external
neighbor fabric timers 3 9
neighbor fabric timers connect 10
neighbor fabric advertisement-interval 0
neighbor p0_sf interface peer-group fabric
neighbor p1_sf interface peer-group fabric
address-family ipv4 unicast
maximum-paths ibgp 64
maximum-paths 64
distance bgp 20 200 200
neighbor fabric activate
exit-address-family
address-family ipv6 unicast
maximum-paths ibgp 64
maximum-paths 64
distance bgp 20 200 200
neighbor fabric activate
exit-address-family
address-family l2vpn evpn
advertise-all-vni
neighbor fabric activate
exit-address-family

Layer-3 EVPN with Symmetric Routing

In distributed symmetric routing, each VXLAN endpoint (VTEP) acts as a layer-3 gateway, performing routing for its attached hosts. However, both the ingress VTEP and egress VTEP route the packets (similar to traditional routing behavior of routing to a next-hop router). In a VXLAN encapsulated packet, the inner destination MAC address is the router MAC address of the egress VTEP to indicate that the egress VTEP is the next hop and that it must also perform the routing.

All routing happens in the context of a tenant (VRF). For a packet that the ingress VTEP receives from a locally attached host, the SVI interface corresponding to the VLAN determines the VRF. For a packet that the egress VTEP receives over the VXLAN tunnel, the VNI in the packet has to specify the VRF. For symmetric routing, this is a VNI corresponding to the tenant and is different from either the source VNI or the destination VNI. This VNI is a layer-3 VNI or interconnecting VNI. The regular VNI, which maps a VLAN, is the layer-2 VNI.

For more details about this, refer to the Cumulus Linux User Manual .

Info

HBN uses a one-to-one mapping between an L3 VNI and a tenant (VRF).

Info

The VRF to L3 VNI mapping has to be consistent across all VTEPs.

Info

An L3 VNI and an L2 VNI cannot have the same ID.

In an EVPN symmetric routing configuration, when the switch announces a type-2 (MAC/IP) route, in addition to containing two VNIs (L2 and L3 VNIs), the route also contains separate route targets (RTs) for L2 and L3. The L3 RT associates the route with the tenant VRF. By default, this is auto-derived using the L3 VNI instead of the L2 VNI. However, this is configurable.

For EVPN symmetric routing, users must perform the configuration listed in the following subsections. Optional configuration includes configuring a r oute distinguisher ( RD) and RTs for the tenant VRF, and advertising the locally-attached subnets.

Sample NVUE Configuration for L3 EVPN

If using NVUE to configure EVPN symmetric routing, the following is a sample configuration using NVUE commands:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
nv set bridge domain br_default vlan 111 vni 1000111
nv set bridge domain br_default vlan 112 vni 1000112
nv set bridge domain br_default vlan 213 vni 1000213
nv set bridge domain br_default vlan 214 vni 1000214
nv set evpn enable on
nv set interface lo ip address 6.0.0.19/32
nv set interface lo type loopback
nv set interface p0_sf description 'alias p0_sf to leaf-21 swp3'
nv set interface p0_sf,p1_sf,pf0hpf_sf,pf0vf0_sf,pf1hpf_sf,pf1vf0_sf type swp
nv set interface p1_sf description 'alias p1_sf to leaf-22 swp3'
nv set interface pf0hpf_sf bridge domain br_default access 111
nv set interface pf0hpf_sf description 'alias pf0hpf_sf to host-211 ens2f0np0'
nv set interface pf0vf0_sf bridge domain br_default access 112
nv set interface pf0vf0_sf description 'alias pf0vf0_sf to host-211 ens2f0np0v0'
nv set interface pf1hpf_sf bridge domain br_default access 213
nv set interface pf1hpf_sf description 'alias pf1hpf_sf to host-211 ens2f1np1'
nv set interface pf1vf0_sf bridge domain br_default access 214
nv set interface pf1vf0_sf description 'alias pf1vf0_sf to host-211 ens2f1np0v0'
nv set interface vlan111 ip address 60.1.1.21/24
nv set interface vlan111 ip address 2060:1:1:1::21/64
nv set interface vlan111 ip vrr address 60.1.1.250/24
nv set interface vlan111 ip vrr address 2060:1:1:1::250/64
nv set interface vlan111 vlan 111
nv set interface vlan111,213 ip vrf vrf2
nv set interface vlan111-112,213-214 ip vrr enable on
nv set interface vlan111-112,213-214 ip vrr mac-address 00:00:5e:00:01:01
nv set interface vlan111-112,213-214 ip ipv4 forward on
nv set interface vlan111-112,213-214 ip ipv6 forward on
nv set interface vlan111-112,213-214 type svi
nv set interface vlan112 ip address 50.1.1.21/24
nv set interface vlan112 ip address 2050:1:1:1::21/64
nv set interface vlan112 ip vrr address 50.1.1.250/24
nv set interface vlan112 ip vrr address 2050:1:1:1::250/64
nv set interface vlan112 vlan 112
nv set interface vlan112,214 ip vrf vrf1
nv set interface vlan213 ip address 60.1.210.21/24
nv set interface vlan213 ip address 2060:1:1:210::21/64
nv set interface vlan213 ip vrr address 60.1.210.250/24
nv set interface vlan213 ip vrr address 2060:1:1:210::250/64
nv set interface vlan213 vlan 213
nv set interface vlan214 ip address 50.1.210.21/24
nv set interface vlan214 ip address 2050:1:1:210::21/64
nv set interface vlan214 ip vrr address 50.1.210.250/24
nv set interface vlan214 ip vrr address 2050:1:1:210::250/64
nv set interface vlan214 vlan 214
nv set nve vxlan arp-nd-suppress on
nv set nve vxlan enable on
nv set nve vxlan source address 6.0.0.19
nv set platform
nv set router bgp enable on
nv set router policy route-map ALLOW_LOBR rule 10 action permit
nv set router policy route-map ALLOW_LOBR rule 10 match interface lo
nv set router policy route-map ALLOW_LOBR rule 20 action permit
nv set router policy route-map ALLOW_LOBR rule 20 match interface br_default
nv set router policy route-map ALLOW_VRF1 rule 10 action permit
nv set router policy route-map ALLOW_VRF1 rule 10 match interface vrf1
nv set router policy route-map ALLOW_VRF2 rule 10 action permit
nv set router policy route-map ALLOW_VRF2 rule 10 match interface vrf2
nv set router vrr enable on
nv set system global system-mac 00:01:00:00:1e:03
nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast enable on
nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast multipaths ebgp 16
nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast redistribute connected enable on
nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast redistribute connected route-map ALLOW_LOBR
nv set vrf default router bgp address-family l2vpn-evpn enable on
nv set vrf default router bgp autonomous-system 650019
nv set vrf default router bgp enable on
nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p0_sf address-family l2vpn-evpn add-path-tx off
nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p0_sf address-family l2vpn-evpn enable on
nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p0_sf peer-group TOR_LEAF_SPINE
nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p0_sf remote-as external
nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p0_sf type unnumbered
nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p1_sf address-family l2vpn-evpn add-path-tx off
nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p1_sf address-family l2vpn-evpn enable on
nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p1_sf peer-group TOR_LEAF_SPINE
nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p1_sf remote-as external
nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p1_sf type unnumbered
nv set vrf default router bgp path-selection multipath aspath-ignore on
nv set vrf default router bgp path-selection routerid-compare on
nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group TOR_LEAF_SPINE address-family ipv4-unicast enable on
nv set vrf default router bgp router-id 6.0.0.19
nv set vrf vrf1 evpn enable on
nv set vrf vrf1 evpn vni 104001
nv set vrf vrf1 loopback ip address 50.1.21.21/32
nv set vrf vrf1 loopback ip address 2050:50:50:21::21/128
nv set vrf vrf1 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast enable on
nv set vrf vrf1 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast redistribute connected enable on
nv set vrf vrf1 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast redistribute connected route-map ALLOW_VRF1
nv set vrf vrf1 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast route-export to-evpn enable on
nv set vrf vrf1 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast enable on
nv set vrf vrf1 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast redistribute connected enable on
nv set vrf vrf1 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast redistribute connected route-map ALLOW_VRF1
nv set vrf vrf1 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast route-export to-evpn enable on
nv set vrf vrf1 router bgp autonomous-system 650019
nv set vrf vrf1 router bgp enable on
nv set vrf vrf1 router bgp router-id 50.1.21.21
nv set vrf vrf2 evpn enable on
nv set vrf vrf2 evpn vni 104002
nv set vrf vrf2 loopback ip address 60.1.21.21/32
nv set vrf vrf2 loopback ip address 2060:60:60:21::21/128
nv set vrf vrf2 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast enable on
nv set vrf vrf2 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast redistribute connected enable on
nv set vrf vrf2 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast redistribute connected route-map ALLOW_VRF2
nv set vrf vrf2 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast route-export to-evpn enable on
nv set vrf vrf2 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast enable on
nv set vrf vrf2 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast redistribute connected enable on
nv set vrf vrf2 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast redistribute connected route-map ALLOW_VRF2
nv set vrf vrf2 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast route-export to-evpn enable on
nv set vrf vrf2 router bgp autonomous-system 650019
nv set vrf vrf2 router bgp enable on
nv set vrf vrf2 router bgp router-id 60.1.21.21


Sample Flat Files Configuration for L3 EVPN

The following is a sample flat files configuration which has L2 VNIs and L3 VNIs for EVPN bridging and symmetric routing on BlueField.

This file is located at /etc/network/interfaces:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
auto lo
iface lo inet loopback
    address 6.0.0.19/32
    vxlan-local-tunnelip 6.0.0.19
 
auto vrf1
iface vrf1
    address 2050:50:50:21::21/128
    address 50.1.21.21/32
    vrf-table auto
 
auto vrf2
iface vrf2
    address 2060:60:60:21::21/128
    address 60.1.21.21/32
    vrf-table auto
 
auto p0_sf
iface p0_sf
    alias alias p0_sf to leaf-21 swp3
 
auto p1_sf
iface p1_sf
    alias alias p1_sf to leaf-22 swp3
 
auto pf0hpf_sf
iface pf0hpf_sf
    alias alias pf0hpf_sf to host-211 ens2f0np0
    bridge-access 111
 
auto pf0vf0_sf
iface pf0vf0_sf
    alias alias pf0vf0_sf to host-211 ens2f0np0v0
    bridge-access 112
 
auto pf1hpf_sf
iface pf1hpf_sf
    alias alias pf1hpf_sf to host-211 ens2f1np1
    bridge-access 213
 
auto pf1vf0_sf
iface pf1vf0_sf
    alias alias pf1vf0_sf to host-211 ens2f1np0v0
    bridge-access 214
 
auto vlan111
iface vlan111
    address 2060:1:1:1::21/64
    address 60.1.1.21/24
    address-virtual 00:00:5e:00:01:01 2060:1:1:1::250/64 60.1.1.250/24
    hwaddress 00:01:00:00:1e:03
    vrf vrf2
    vlan-raw-device br_default
    vlan-id 111
 
auto vlan112
iface vlan112
    address 2050:1:1:1::21/64
    address 50.1.1.21/24
    address-virtual 00:00:5e:00:01:01 2050:1:1:1::250/64 50.1.1.250/24
    hwaddress 00:01:00:00:1e:03
    vrf vrf1
    vlan-raw-device br_default
    vlan-id 112
 
auto vlan213
iface vlan213
    address 2060:1:1:210::21/64
    address 60.1.210.21/24
    address-virtual 00:00:5e:00:01:01 2060:1:1:210::250/64 60.1.210.250/24
    hwaddress 00:01:00:00:1e:03
    vrf vrf2
    vlan-raw-device br_default
    vlan-id 213
 
auto vlan214
iface vlan214
    address 2050:1:1:210::21/64
    address 50.1.210.21/24
    address-virtual 00:00:5e:00:01:01 2050:1:1:210::250/64 50.1.210.250/24
    hwaddress 00:01:00:00:1e:03
    vrf vrf1
    vlan-raw-device br_default
    vlan-id 214
 
auto vlan4058_l3
iface vlan4058_l3
    vrf vrf1
    vlan-raw-device br_default
    address-virtual none
    vlan-id 4058
 
auto vlan4059_l3
iface vlan4059_l3
    vrf vrf2
    vlan-raw-device br_default
    address-virtual none
    vlan-id 4059
 
auto vxlan48
iface vxlan48
    bridge-vlan-vni-map 111=1000111 112=1000112 213=1000213 214=1000214 4058=104001 4059=104002
    bridge-learning off
 
auto br_default
iface br_default
    bridge-ports pf0hpf_sf pf0vf0_sf pf1hpf_sf pf1vf0_sf vxlan48
    hwaddress 00:01:00:00:1e:03
    bridge-vlan-aware yes
    bridge-vids 111 112 213 214
    bridge-pvid 1

FRR configuration is located at /etc/frr/frr.conf:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
frr version 8.4.3
frr defaults datacenter
hostname doca-hbn-service-bf3-s05-1-ipmi
log syslog informational
no zebra nexthop kernel enable
service integrated-vtysh-config
!
vrf vrf1
 vni 104001
exit-vrf
!
vrf vrf2
 vni 104002
exit-vrf
!
router bgp 650019
 bgp router-id 6.0.0.19
 bgp bestpath as-path multipath-relax
 bgp bestpath compare-routerid
 neighbor TOR_LEAF_SPINE peer-group
 neighbor TOR_LEAF_SPINE advertisement-interval 0
 neighbor TOR_LEAF_SPINE timers 3 9
 neighbor TOR_LEAF_SPINE timers connect 10
 neighbor p0_sf interface peer-group TOR_LEAF_SPINE
 neighbor p0_sf remote-as external
 neighbor p0_sf advertisement-interval 0
 neighbor p0_sf timers 3 9
 neighbor p0_sf timers connect 10
 neighbor p1_sf interface peer-group TOR_LEAF_SPINE
 neighbor p1_sf remote-as external
 neighbor p1_sf advertisement-interval 0
 neighbor p1_sf timers 3 9
 neighbor p1_sf timers connect 10
 !
 address-family ipv4 unicast
  redistribute connected route-map ALLOW_LOBR
  maximum-paths 16
  maximum-paths ibgp 64
 exit-address-family
 !
 address-family l2vpn evpn
  neighbor p0_sf activate
  neighbor p1_sf activate
  advertise-all-vni
 exit-address-family
exit
!
router bgp 650019 vrf vrf1
 bgp router-id 50.1.21.21
 !
 address-family ipv4 unicast
  redistribute connected route-map ALLOW_VRF1
  maximum-paths 64
  maximum-paths ibgp 64
 exit-address-family
 !
 address-family ipv6 unicast
  redistribute connected route-map ALLOW_VRF1
  maximum-paths 64
  maximum-paths ibgp 64
 exit-address-family
 !
 address-family l2vpn evpn
  advertise ipv4 unicast
  advertise ipv6 unicast
 exit-address-family
exit
!
router bgp 650019 vrf vrf2
 bgp router-id 60.1.21.21
 !
 address-family ipv4 unicast
  redistribute connected route-map ALLOW_VRF2
  maximum-paths 64
  maximum-paths ibgp 64
 exit-address-family
 !
 address-family ipv6 unicast
  redistribute connected route-map ALLOW_VRF2
  maximum-paths 64
  maximum-paths ibgp 64
 exit-address-family
 !
 address-family l2vpn evpn
  advertise ipv4 unicast
  advertise ipv6 unicast
 exit-address-family
exit
!
route-map ALLOW_LOBR permit 10
 match interface lo
exit
!
route-map ALLOW_LOBR permit 20
 match interface br_default
exit
!
route-map ALLOW_VRF1 permit 10
 match interface vrf1
exit
!
route-map ALLOW_VRF2 permit 10
 match interface vrf2
exit

Multi-hop eBGP Peering for EVPN (Route Server in Symmetric EVPN Routing)

eBGP multi-hop peering for EVPN support in a route server-like role in EVPN topology, allows the deployment of EVPN on any cloud that supports IP transport.

R oute servers and BF/HBN VTEPs are connected via the IP cloud. That is:

  • Switches in the cloud provider need not be EVPN-aware

  • Switches in the provider fabric provide IPv4 and IPv6 transport and do not have to support EVPN

Sample Route Server Configuration for EVPN

The following is a sample configuration of an Ubuntu server running FRR 9.0 stable, configured as EVPN route server and an HBN VTEP that is peering to two spine switches for IP connectivity and 3 Route servers for EVPN overlay control.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
root@sn1:/home/cumulus# uname -a
Linux sn1 5.15.0-88-generic #98-Ubuntu SMP Mon Oct 2 15:18:56 UTC 2023 x86_64 x86_64 x86_64 GNU/Linux
root@sn1:/home/cumulus# dpkg -l frr
Desired=Unknown/Install/Remove/Purge/Hold
| Status=Not/Inst/Conf-files/Unpacked/halF-conf/Half-inst/trig-aWait/Trig-pend
|/ Err?=(none)/Reinst-required (Status,Err: uppercase=bad)
||/ Name           Version               Architecture Description
+++-==============-=====================-============-=============================================================
ii  frr            9.0.1-0~ubuntu22.04.1 amd64        FRRouting suite of internet protocols (BGP, OSPF, IS-IS, ...)
root@sn1:/home/cumulus#

FRR configuration (frr.conf):

Copy
Copied!
            

            
sn1# sh run
Building configuration...
 
Current configuration:
!
frr version 9.0.1
frr defaults datacenter
hostname sn1
no ip forwarding
no ipv6 forwarding
service integrated-vtysh-config
!
router bgp 4200065507
 bgp router-id 6.0.0.7
 timers bgp 60 180
 neighbor rclients peer-group
 neighbor rclients remote-as external
 neighbor rclients ebgp-multihop 10
 neighbor rclients update-source lo
 neighbor rclients advertisement-interval 0
 neighbor rclients timers 3 9
 neighbor rclients timers connect 10
 neighbor rcsuper peer-group
 neighbor rcsuper remote-as external
 neighbor rcsuper advertisement-interval 0
 neighbor rcsuper timers 3 9
 neighbor rcsuper timers connect 10
 neighbor swp1 interface peer-group rcsuper
 bgp listen range 6.0.0.0/24 peer-group rclients
 !
 address-family ipv4 unicast
  redistribute connected
  neighbor fabric route-map pass in
  neighbor fabric route-map pass out
  no neighbor rclients activate
  maximum-paths 64
  maximum-paths ibgp 64
 exit-address-family
 !
 address-family l2vpn evpn
  neighbor rclients activate
  neighbor rcsuper activate
 exit-address-family
exit
!
route-map pass permit 10
 set community 11:11 additive
exit
!
end
sn1#

Interfaces configuration (/etc/network/interfaces):

Copy
Copied!
            

            
root@sn1:/home/cumulus# ifquery -a
auto lo
iface lo inet loopback
	address 6.0.0.7/32
 
auto lo
iface lo inet loopback
 
auto swp1
iface swp1
 
auto eth0
iface eth0
	address 192.168.0.15/24
	gateway 192.168.0.2
 
root@sn1:/home/cumulus#


Sample HBN configuration for deployments with EVPN Route Server

Copy
Copied!
            

            
root@doca-hbn-service-bf2-s12-1-ipmi:/tmp# nv config show -o commands
nv set bridge domain br_default vlan 101 vni 10101
nv set bridge domain br_default vlan 102 vni 10102
nv set bridge domain br_default vlan 201 vni 10201
nv set bridge domain br_default vlan 202 vni 10202
nv set evpn enable on
nv set evpn route-advertise svi-ip off
nv set interface ilan3200 ip vrf internet1
nv set interface ilan3200 vlan 3200
nv set interface ilan3200,slan3201,vlan101-102,201-202,3001-3002 base-interface br_default
nv set interface ilan3200,slan3201,vlan101-102,201-202,3001-3002 type svi
nv set interface lo ip address 6.0.0.13/32
nv set interface lo ip address 2001::13/128
nv set interface lo type loopback
nv set interface p0_sf,p1_sf,pf0hpf_sf,pf0vf0_sf,pf0vf1_sf,pf0vf2_sf,pf0vf3_sf,pf0vf4_sf,pf0vf5_sf,pf0vf6_sf,pf0vf7_sf,pf0vf8_sf,pf0vf9_sf,pf1hpf_sf,pf1vf0_sf,pf1vf1_sf type swp
nv set interface pf0vf0_sf bridge domain br_default access 101
nv set interface pf0vf1_sf bridge domain br_default access 102
nv set interface pf0vf2_sf bridge domain br_default access 201
nv set interface pf0vf3_sf bridge domain br_default access 202
nv set interface slan3201 ip vrf special1
nv set interface slan3201 vlan 3201
nv set interface vlan101 ip address 21.1.0.13/16
nv set interface vlan101 ip address 2020:0:1:1::13/64
nv set interface vlan101 ip vrr address 21.1.0.250/16
nv set interface vlan101 ip vrr address 2020:0:1:1::250/64
nv set interface vlan101 ip vrr mac-address 00:00:01:00:00:65
nv set interface vlan101 vlan 101
nv set interface vlan101-102,201-202 ip vrr enable on
nv set interface vlan101-102,3001 ip vrf tenant1
nv set interface vlan102 ip address 21.2.0.13/16
nv set interface vlan102 ip address 2020:0:1:2::13/64
nv set interface vlan102 ip vrr address 21.2.0.250/16
nv set interface vlan102 ip vrr address 2020:0:1:2::250/64
nv set interface vlan102 ip vrr mac-address 00:00:01:00:00:66
nv set interface vlan102 vlan 102
nv set interface vlan201 ip address 22.1.0.13/16
nv set interface vlan201 ip address 2020:0:2:1::13/64
nv set interface vlan201 ip vrr address 22.1.0.250/16
nv set interface vlan201 ip vrr address 2020:0:2:1::250/64
nv set interface vlan201 ip vrr mac-address 00:00:02:00:00:c9
nv set interface vlan201 vlan 201
nv set interface vlan201-202,3002 ip vrf tenant2
nv set interface vlan202 ip address 22.2.0.13/16
nv set interface vlan202 ip address 2020:0:2:2::13/64
nv set interface vlan202 ip vrr address 22.2.0.250/16
nv set interface vlan202 ip vrr address 2020:0:2:2::250/64
nv set interface vlan202 ip vrr mac-address 00:00:02:00:00:ca
nv set interface vlan202 vlan 202
nv set interface vlan3001 vlan 3001
nv set interface vlan3002 vlan 3002
nv set nve vxlan arp-nd-suppress on
nv set nve vxlan enable on
nv set nve vxlan source address 6.0.0.13
nv set platform
nv set router bgp autonomous-system 4200065011
nv set router bgp enable on
nv set router bgp router-id 6.0.0.13
nv set router vrr enable on
nv set system config snippet
nv set system global
nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast enable on
nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast redistribute connected enable on
nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast enable on
nv set vrf default router bgp address-family l2vpn-evpn enable on
nv set vrf default router bgp enable on
nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor 6.0.0.7 peer-group rservers
nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor 6.0.0.7 type numbered
nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor 6.0.0.8 peer-group rservers
nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor 6.0.0.8 type numbered
nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor 6.0.0.9 peer-group rservers
nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor 6.0.0.9 type numbered
nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p0_sf peer-group fabric
nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p0_sf type unnumbered
nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p1_sf peer-group fabric
nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p1_sf type unnumbered
nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric address-family ipv4-unicast enable on
nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric address-family ipv6-unicast enable on
 
nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric remote-as external
nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rservers address-family ipv4-unicast enable off
nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rservers address-family l2vpn-evpn add-path-tx off
nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rservers address-family l2vpn-evpn enable on
nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rservers multihop-ttl 3
nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rservers remote-as external
nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rservers update-source lo
nv set vrf internet1 evpn enable on
nv set vrf internet1 evpn vni 42000
nv set vrf internet1 loopback ip address 8.1.0.13/32
nv set vrf internet1 loopback ip address 2008:0:1::13/64
nv set vrf internet1 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast enable on
nv set vrf internet1 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast redistribute connected enable on
nv set vrf internet1 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast route-export to-evpn enable on
nv set vrf internet1 router bgp enable on
nv set vrf special1 evpn enable on
nv set vrf special1 evpn vni 42001
nv set vrf special1 loopback ip address 9.1.0.13/32
nv set vrf special1 loopback ip address 2009:0:1::13/64
nv set vrf special1 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast enable on
nv set vrf special1 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast redistribute connected enable on
nv set vrf special1 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast route-export to-evpn enable on
nv set vrf special1 router bgp enable on
nv set vrf tenant1 evpn enable on
nv set vrf tenant1 evpn vni 30001
nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast enable on
nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast redistribute connected enable on
nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast route-export to-evpn enable on
nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp enable on
nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp router-id 6.0.0.13
nv set vrf tenant2 evpn enable on
nv set vrf tenant2 evpn vni 30002
nv set vrf tenant2 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast enable on
nv set vrf tenant2 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast redistribute connected enable on
nv set vrf tenant2 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast route-export to-evpn enable on
nv set vrf tenant2 router bgp enable on
nv set vrf tenant2 router bgp router-id 6.0.0.13
root@doca-hbn-service-bf2-s12-1-ipmi:/tmp#

Verifying BGP sessions in HBN:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
doca-hbn-service-bf2-s12-1-ipmi# sh bgp sum
 
IPv4 Unicast Summary (VRF default):
BGP router identifier 6.0.0.13, local AS number 4200065011 vrf-id 0
BGP table version 20
RIB entries 21, using 4032 bytes of memory
Peers 2, using 40 KiB of memory
Peer groups 2, using 128 bytes of memory
 
Neighbor        V         AS   MsgRcvd   MsgSent   TblVer  InQ OutQ  Up/Down State/PfxRcd   PfxSnt Desc
spine11(p0_sf)  4      65201     30617     30620        0    0    0 1d01h30m            9       11 N/A
spine12(p1_sf)  4      65201     30620     30623        0    0    0 1d01h30m            9       11 N/A
 
Total number of neighbors 2
 
IPv6 Unicast Summary (VRF default):
BGP router identifier 6.0.0.13, local AS number 4200065011 vrf-id 0
BGP table version 0
RIB entries 0, using 0 bytes of memory
Peers 2, using 40 KiB of memory
Peer groups 2, using 128 bytes of memory
 
Neighbor        V         AS   MsgRcvd   MsgSent   TblVer  InQ OutQ  Up/Down State/PfxRcd   PfxSnt Desc
spine11(p0_sf)  4      65201     30617     30620        0    0    0 1d01h30m            0        0 N/A
spine12(p1_sf)  4      65201     30620     30623        0    0    0 1d01h30m            0        0 N/A
 
Total number of neighbors 2
 
L2VPN EVPN Summary (VRF default):
BGP router identifier 6.0.0.13, local AS number 4200065011 vrf-id 0
BGP table version 0
RIB entries 79, using 15 KiB of memory
Peers 3, using 60 KiB of memory
Peer groups 2, using 128 bytes of memory
 
Neighbor        V         AS   MsgRcvd   MsgSent   TblVer  InQ OutQ  Up/Down State/PfxRcd   PfxSnt Desc
sn1(6.0.0.7)    4 4200065507     31410     31231        0    0    0 00:27:51           69       95 N/A
sn2(6.0.0.8)    4 4200065508     31169     31062        0    0    0 02:34:47           69       95 N/A
sn3(6.0.0.9)    4 4200065509     31285     31059        0    0    0 02:34:47           69       95 N/A
 
Total number of neighbors 3
doca-hbn-service-bf2-s12-1-ipmi#

The command output shows that the HBN has BGP sessions with spine switches exchanging IPv4/IPv6 unicast. BGP sessions with route servers sn1, sn2, and sn3 only exchanging L2VPN EVPN AFI/SAFI.

Downstream VNI (DVNI)

Downstream VNI (symmetric EVPN route leaking) allows users to leak remote EVPN routes without having the source tenant VRF locally configured. A common use case is where upstream switches learn the L3VNI from downstream leaf switches and impose the learned L3VNI to the traffic VXLAN routed to the associated VRF. This eliminates the need to configure L3VNI-SVI interfaces on all leaf switches and enables shared service and hub-and-spoke scenarios .

To configure access to a shared service in a specific VRF, users must:

  1. Configure route-target import statements, effectively leaking routes from remote tenants to the shared VRF.

  2. Import shared VRF's route-target at the remote nodes.

The route target import or export statement takes the following format:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
route-target import|export <asn>:<vni>

For example:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
route-target import 65101:6000

For route target import statements, users can use route-target import ANY:<vni> for NVUE commands or route-target import *:<vni> in the /etc/frr/frr.conf file. ANY in NVUE commands or the asterisk (*) in the /etc/frr/frr.conf file use any ASN (a utonomous system number ) as a wildcard.

The NVUE commands are as follows:

  1. To configure a route import statement:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    nv set vrf <vrf> router bgp route-import from-evpn route-target <asn>:<vni>

  2. To configure a route export statement:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    nv set vrf <vrf> router bgp route-export from-evpn route-target <asn>:<vni>

Important considerations when implementing DVNI configuration:

  • EVPN symmetric mode supports downstream VNI with L3 VNIs and single VXLAN devices only

  • You can configure multiple import and export route targets in a VRF

  • You cannot leak (import) overlapping tenant prefixes into the same destination VRF

Note

If symmetric EVPN configuration is using automatic import/export (which is often the case), when DVNI is configured, automatic import of tenant's VNI is disabled, isolating VRF from the tenant. User must specifically add 'route-target import auto' in such cases to avoid the problem.

DVNI Configurations for Shared Internet Service

Configuration example here considers a scenario where External/Internet connectivity is available via a firewall (FW), which is connected to a shared VRF (vrf external in this example).

The routes on super spine switches have external VRF configured in which the route-targets from remote tenants are imported.

On BlueField devices with HBN, a local tenant VRF imports route-target corresponding to the shared external VRF.

DVNI_fnn-version-5-modificationdate-1715199920240-api-v2.png

L3VNI:

Tenant

L3VNI

tenant1

30001

On HBN VTEPs

tenant2

30002

On HBN VTEPs

tenant3

30003

On HBN VTEPs

tenant4

30004

On HBN VTEPs

tenant5

30005

On HBN VTEPs

tenant6

30006

On HBN VTEPs

external

60000

Configured on superspines and connects to external world

On BlueField devices with HBN, every tenant VRF on HBN one must import VNI of shared external VRF:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp route-import from-evpn route-target ANY:60000
nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp route-import from-evpn route-target auto
nv set vrf tenant2 router bgp route-import from-evpn route-target ANY:60000
nv set vrf tenant2 router bgp route-import from-evpn route-target auto
nv set vrf tenant3 router bgp route-import from-evpn route-target ANY:60000
nv set vrf tenant3 router bgp route-import from-evpn route-target auto
nv set vrf tenant4 router bgp route-import from-evpn route-target ANY:60000
nv set vrf tenant4 router bgp route-import from-evpn route-target auto
nv set vrf tenant5 router bgp route-import from-evpn route-target ANY:60000
nv set vrf tenant5 router bgp route-import from-evpn route-target auto
nv set vrf tenant6 router bgp route-import from-evpn route-target ANY:60000
nv set vrf tenant6 router bgp route-import from-evpn route-target auto
root@doca-hbn-service-bf3-s06-1-ipmi:/tmp#

On super spine switches (SS1 in this example), every remote tenant VRF that needs access to shared services has to be leaked to the shared external VRF.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
nv set vrf external router bgp route-import from-evpn route-target ANY:30001
nv set vrf external router bgp route-import from-evpn route-target ANY:30002
nv set vrf external router bgp route-import from-evpn route-target ANY:30003
nv set vrf external router bgp route-import from-evpn route-target ANY:30004
nv set vrf external router bgp route-import from-evpn route-target ANY:30005
nv set vrf external router bgp route-import from-evpn route-target ANY:30006
nv set vrf external router bgp route-import from-evpn route-target auto
root@superspine1:mgmt:/home/cumulus#

All super spines in this case need this configuration.

DVNI Leaked Routes in VRF Table of HBN

Info

Each super spine here is advertising reachability providing 4-way overlay ECMP.

Kernel table for all tenant VRFs, showing the imported shared service:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
root@doca-hbn-service-bf3-s06-1-ipmi:/tmp# ip -4 route show table all  6.0.0.4/32
6.0.0.4 table tenant1 proto bgp metric 20
	nexthop  encap ip id 60000 src 0.0.0.0 dst 6.0.0.12 ttl 0 tos 0 via 6.0.0.12 dev vxlan48 weight 1 onlink
	nexthop  encap ip id 60000 src 0.0.0.0 dst 6.0.0.13 ttl 0 tos 0 via 6.0.0.13 dev vxlan48 weight 1 onlink
	nexthop  encap ip id 60000 src 0.0.0.0 dst 6.0.0.14 ttl 0 tos 0 via 6.0.0.14 dev vxlan48 weight 1 onlink
	nexthop  encap ip id 60000 src 0.0.0.0 dst 6.0.0.15 ttl 0 tos 0 via 6.0.0.15 dev vxlan48 weight 1 onlink
6.0.0.4 table tenant2 proto bgp metric 20
	nexthop  encap ip id 60000 src 0.0.0.0 dst 6.0.0.12 ttl 0 tos 0 via 6.0.0.12 dev vxlan48 weight 1 onlink
	nexthop  encap ip id 60000 src 0.0.0.0 dst 6.0.0.13 ttl 0 tos 0 via 6.0.0.13 dev vxlan48 weight 1 onlink
	nexthop  encap ip id 60000 src 0.0.0.0 dst 6.0.0.14 ttl 0 tos 0 via 6.0.0.14 dev vxlan48 weight 1 onlink
	nexthop  encap ip id 60000 src 0.0.0.0 dst 6.0.0.15 ttl 0 tos 0 via 6.0.0.15 dev vxlan48 weight 1 onlink
6.0.0.4 table tenant3 proto bgp metric 20
	nexthop  encap ip id 60000 src 0.0.0.0 dst 6.0.0.12 ttl 0 tos 0 via 6.0.0.12 dev vxlan48 weight 1 onlink
	nexthop  encap ip id 60000 src 0.0.0.0 dst 6.0.0.13 ttl 0 tos 0 via 6.0.0.13 dev vxlan48 weight 1 onlink
	nexthop  encap ip id 60000 src 0.0.0.0 dst 6.0.0.14 ttl 0 tos 0 via 6.0.0.14 dev vxlan48 weight 1 onlink
	nexthop  encap ip id 60000 src 0.0.0.0 dst 6.0.0.15 ttl 0 tos 0 via 6.0.0.15 dev vxlan48 weight 1 onlink
6.0.0.4 table tenant4 proto bgp metric 20
	nexthop  encap ip id 60000 src 0.0.0.0 dst 6.0.0.12 ttl 0 tos 0 via 6.0.0.12 dev vxlan48 weight 1 onlink
	nexthop  encap ip id 60000 src 0.0.0.0 dst 6.0.0.13 ttl 0 tos 0 via 6.0.0.13 dev vxlan48 weight 1 onlink
	nexthop  encap ip id 60000 src 0.0.0.0 dst 6.0.0.14 ttl 0 tos 0 via 6.0.0.14 dev vxlan48 weight 1 onlink
	nexthop  encap ip id 60000 src 0.0.0.0 dst 6.0.0.15 ttl 0 tos 0 via 6.0.0.15 dev vxlan48 weight 1 onlink
6.0.0.4 table tenant5 proto bgp metric 20
	nexthop  encap ip id 60000 src 0.0.0.0 dst 6.0.0.12 ttl 0 tos 0 via 6.0.0.12 dev vxlan48 weight 1 onlink
	nexthop  encap ip id 60000 src 0.0.0.0 dst 6.0.0.13 ttl 0 tos 0 via 6.0.0.13 dev vxlan48 weight 1 onlink
	nexthop  encap ip id 60000 src 0.0.0.0 dst 6.0.0.14 ttl 0 tos 0 via 6.0.0.14 dev vxlan48 weight 1 onlink
	nexthop  encap ip id 60000 src 0.0.0.0 dst 6.0.0.15 ttl 0 tos 0 via 6.0.0.15 dev vxlan48 weight 1 onlink
6.0.0.4 table tenant6 proto bgp metric 20
	nexthop  encap ip id 60000 src 0.0.0.0 dst 6.0.0.12 ttl 0 tos 0 via 6.0.0.12 dev vxlan48 weight 1 onlink
	nexthop  encap ip id 60000 src 0.0.0.0 dst 6.0.0.13 ttl 0 tos 0 via 6.0.0.13 dev vxlan48 weight 1 onlink
	nexthop  encap ip id 60000 src 0.0.0.0 dst 6.0.0.14 ttl 0 tos 0 via 6.0.0.14 dev vxlan48 weight 1 onlink
	nexthop  encap ip id 60000 src 0.0.0.0 dst 6.0.0.15 ttl 0 tos 0 via 6.0.0.15 dev vxlan48 weight 1 onlink
root@doca-hbn-service-bf3-s06-1-ipmi:/tmp#

FRR RIB table:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
root@doca-hbn-service-bf3-s06-1-ipmi:/tmp# vtysh
 
Hello, this is FRRouting (version 8.4.3).
Copyright 1996-2005 Kunihiro Ishiguro, et al.
 
doca-hbn-service-bf3-s06-1-ipmi# sh ip route vrf tenant1
Codes: K - kernel route, C - connected, S - static, R - RIP,
       O - OSPF, I - IS-IS, B - BGP, E - EIGRP, N - NHRP,
       T - Table, A - Babel, D - SHARP, F - PBR, f - OpenFabric,
       Z - FRR,
       > - selected route, * - FIB route, q - queued, r - rejected, b - backup
       t - trapped, o - offload failure
 
VRF tenant1:
K>* 0.0.0.0/0 [255/8192] unreachable (ICMP unreachable), 00:10:36
B>* 6.0.0.4/32 [20/0] via 6.0.0.12, vxlan48 (vrf default) onlink, label 60000, weight 1, 00:05:38
  *                   via 6.0.0.13, vxlan48 (vrf default) onlink, label 60000, weight 1, 00:05:38
  *                   via 6.0.0.14, vxlan48 (vrf default) onlink, label 60000, weight 1, 00:05:38
  *                   via 6.0.0.15, vxlan48 (vrf default) onlink, label 60000, weight 1, 00:05:38
B>* 6.6.0.12/32 [20/0] via 6.0.0.12, vxlan48 (vrf default) onlink, label 60000, weight 1, 00:05:38
B>* 6.6.0.13/32 [20/0] via 6.0.0.13, vxlan48 (vrf default) onlink, label 60000, weight 1, 00:05:38
B>* 6.6.0.14/32 [20/0] via 6.0.0.14, vxlan48 (vrf default) onlink, label 60000, weight 1, 00:05:38
B>* 6.6.0.15/32 [20/0] via 6.0.0.15, vxlan48 (vrf default) onlink, label 60000, weight 1, 00:05:38
B>* 7.1.0.6/32 [20/0] via 6.0.0.6, vlan4052_l3 onlink, weight 1, 00:05:37
C>* 7.1.0.16/32 is directly connected, tenant1, 00:10:36
B>* 7.1.0.18/32 [20/0] via 6.0.0.18, vlan4052_l3 onlink, weight 1, 00:05:37
B>* 7.1.0.20/32 [20/0] via 6.0.0.20, vlan4052_l3 onlink, weight 1, 00:05:37
C>* 21.1.0.0/16 is directly connected, vlan101, 00:10:36
C * 21.1.0.0/16 [0/1024] is directly connected, vlan101-v0, 00:10:36
C * 21.2.0.0/16 [0/1024] is directly connected, vlan102-v0, 00:10:36
C>* 21.2.0.0/16 is directly connected, vlan102, 00:10:36
B>* 101.12.4.0/24 [20/0] via 6.0.0.12, vxlan48 (vrf default) onlink, label 60000, weight 1, 00:05:38
B>* 101.13.4.0/24 [20/0] via 6.0.0.13, vxlan48 (vrf default) onlink, label 60000, weight 1, 00:05:38
B>* 101.14.4.0/24 [20/0] via 6.0.0.14, vxlan48 (vrf default) onlink, label 60000, weight 1, 00:05:38
B>* 101.15.4.0/24 [20/0] via 6.0.0.15, vxlan48 (vrf default) onlink, label 60000, weight 1, 00:05:38
doca-hbn-service-bf3-s06-1-ipmi# sh ip route vrf all
Codes: K - kernel route, C - connected, S - static, R - RIP,
       O - OSPF, I - IS-IS, B - BGP, E - EIGRP, N - NHRP,
       T - Table, A - Babel, D - SHARP, F - PBR, f - OpenFabric,
       Z - FRR,
       > - selected route, * - FIB route, q - queued, r - rejected, b - backup
       t - trapped, o - offload failure
 
VRF default:
B>* 6.0.0.6/32 [20/0] via fe80::202:ff:fe00:1f, p0_sf, weight 1, 00:06:47
  *                   via fe80::202:ff:fe00:27, p1_sf, weight 1, 00:06:47
B>* 6.0.0.7/32 [20/0] via fe80::202:ff:fe00:1f, p0_sf, weight 1, 00:05:48
  *                   via fe80::202:ff:fe00:27, p1_sf, weight 1, 00:05:48
B>* 6.0.0.8/32 [20/0] via fe80::202:ff:fe00:1f, p0_sf, weight 1, 00:05:38
  *                   via fe80::202:ff:fe00:27, p1_sf, weight 1, 00:05:38
B>* 6.0.0.9/32 [20/0] via fe80::202:ff:fe00:1f, p0_sf, weight 1, 00:05:28
  *                   via fe80::202:ff:fe00:27, p1_sf, weight 1, 00:05:28
B>* 6.0.0.10/32 [20/0] via fe80::202:ff:fe00:1f, p0_sf, weight 1, 00:06:49
B>* 6.0.0.11/32 [20/0] via fe80::202:ff:fe00:27, p1_sf, weight 1, 00:06:47
B>* 6.0.0.12/32 [20/0] via fe80::202:ff:fe00:1f, p0_sf, weight 1, 00:06:47
  *                    via fe80::202:ff:fe00:27, p1_sf, weight 1, 00:06:47
B>* 6.0.0.13/32 [20/0] via fe80::202:ff:fe00:1f, p0_sf, weight 1, 00:06:47
  *                    via fe80::202:ff:fe00:27, p1_sf, weight 1, 00:06:47
B>* 6.0.0.14/32 [20/0] via fe80::202:ff:fe00:1f, p0_sf, weight 1, 00:06:47
  *                    via fe80::202:ff:fe00:27, p1_sf, weight 1, 00:06:47
B>* 6.0.0.15/32 [20/0] via fe80::202:ff:fe00:1f, p0_sf, weight 1, 00:06:47
  *                    via fe80::202:ff:fe00:27, p1_sf, weight 1, 00:06:47
C>* 6.0.0.16/32 is directly connected, lo, 00:10:42
B>* 6.0.0.18/32 [20/0] via fe80::202:ff:fe00:1f, p0_sf, weight 1, 00:06:47
  *                    via fe80::202:ff:fe00:27, p1_sf, weight 1, 00:06:47
B>* 6.0.0.20/32 [20/0] via fe80::202:ff:fe00:1f, p0_sf, weight 1, 00:06:47
  *                    via fe80::202:ff:fe00:27, p1_sf, weight 1, 00:06:47
B>* 192.168.0.0/24 [20/0] via fe80::202:ff:fe00:1f, p0_sf, weight 1, 00:05:48
  *                       via fe80::202:ff:fe00:27, p1_sf, weight 1, 00:05:48
 
VRF internet1:
K>* 0.0.0.0/0 [255/8192] unreachable (ICMP unreachable), 00:10:42
B>* 8.1.0.6/32 [20/0] via 6.0.0.6, vlan4004_l3 onlink, weight 1, 00:05:43
C>* 8.1.0.16/32 is directly connected, internet1, 00:10:42
B>* 8.1.0.18/32 [20/0] via 6.0.0.18, vlan4004_l3 onlink, weight 1, 00:05:43
B>* 8.1.0.20/32 [20/0] via 6.0.0.20, vlan4004_l3 onlink, weight 1, 00:05:43
 
VRF mgmt:
K>* 0.0.0.0/0 [255/8192] unreachable (ICMP unreachable), 00:10:42
C>* 10.88.0.0/16 is directly connected, eth0, 00:10:42
 
VRF special1:
K>* 0.0.0.0/0 [255/8192] unreachable (ICMP unreachable), 00:10:42
B>* 9.1.0.6/32 [20/0] via 6.0.0.6, vlan4033_l3 onlink, weight 1, 00:05:43
C>* 9.1.0.16/32 is directly connected, special1, 00:10:42
B>* 9.1.0.18/32 [20/0] via 6.0.0.18, vlan4033_l3 onlink, weight 1, 00:05:43
B>* 9.1.0.20/32 [20/0] via 6.0.0.20, vlan4033_l3 onlink, weight 1, 00:05:43
 
VRF tenant1:
K>* 0.0.0.0/0 [255/8192] unreachable (ICMP unreachable), 00:10:42
B>* 6.0.0.4/32 [20/0] via 6.0.0.12, vxlan48 (vrf default) onlink, label 60000, weight 1, 00:05:44
  *                   via 6.0.0.13, vxlan48 (vrf default) onlink, label 60000, weight 1, 00:05:44
  *                   via 6.0.0.14, vxlan48 (vrf default) onlink, label 60000, weight 1, 00:05:44
  *                   via 6.0.0.15, vxlan48 (vrf default) onlink, label 60000, weight 1, 00:05:44
B>* 6.6.0.12/32 [20/0] via 6.0.0.12, vxlan48 (vrf default) onlink, label 60000, weight 1, 00:05:44
B>* 6.6.0.13/32 [20/0] via 6.0.0.13, vxlan48 (vrf default) onlink, label 60000, weight 1, 00:05:44
B>* 6.6.0.14/32 [20/0] via 6.0.0.14, vxlan48 (vrf default) onlink, label 60000, weight 1, 00:05:44
B>* 6.6.0.15/32 [20/0] via 6.0.0.15, vxlan48 (vrf default) onlink, label 60000, weight 1, 00:05:44
B>* 7.1.0.6/32 [20/0] via 6.0.0.6, vlan4052_l3 onlink, weight 1, 00:05:43
C>* 7.1.0.16/32 is directly connected, tenant1, 00:10:42
B>* 7.1.0.18/32 [20/0] via 6.0.0.18, vlan4052_l3 onlink, weight 1, 00:05:43
B>* 7.1.0.20/32 [20/0] via 6.0.0.20, vlan4052_l3 onlink, weight 1, 00:05:43
C>* 21.1.0.0/16 is directly connected, vlan101, 00:10:42
C * 21.1.0.0/16 [0/1024] is directly connected, vlan101-v0, 00:10:42
C * 21.2.0.0/16 [0/1024] is directly connected, vlan102-v0, 00:10:42
C>* 21.2.0.0/16 is directly connected, vlan102, 00:10:42
B>* 101.12.4.0/24 [20/0] via 6.0.0.12, vxlan48 (vrf default) onlink, label 60000, weight 1, 00:05:44
B>* 101.13.4.0/24 [20/0] via 6.0.0.13, vxlan48 (vrf default) onlink, label 60000, weight 1, 00:05:44
B>* 101.14.4.0/24 [20/0] via 6.0.0.14, vxlan48 (vrf default) onlink, label 60000, weight 1, 00:05:44
B>* 101.15.4.0/24 [20/0] via 6.0.0.15, vxlan48 (vrf default) onlink, label 60000, weight 1, 00:05:44
 
VRF tenant2:
K>* 0.0.0.0/0 [255/8192] unreachable (ICMP unreachable), 00:10:42
B>* 6.0.0.4/32 [20/0] via 6.0.0.12, vxlan48 (vrf default) onlink, label 60000, weight 1, 00:05:44
  *                   via 6.0.0.13, vxlan48 (vrf default) onlink, label 60000, weight 1, 00:05:44
  *                   via 6.0.0.14, vxlan48 (vrf default) onlink, label 60000, weight 1, 00:05:44
  *                   via 6.0.0.15, vxlan48 (vrf default) onlink, label 60000, weight 1, 00:05:44
B>* 6.6.0.12/32 [20/0] via 6.0.0.12, vxlan48 (vrf default) onlink, label 60000, weight 1, 00:05:44
B>* 6.6.0.13/32 [20/0] via 6.0.0.13, vxlan48 (vrf default) onlink, label 60000, weight 1, 00:05:44
B>* 6.6.0.14/32 [20/0] via 6.0.0.14, vxlan48 (vrf default) onlink, label 60000, weight 1, 00:05:44
B>* 6.6.0.15/32 [20/0] via 6.0.0.15, vxlan48 (vrf default) onlink, label 60000, weight 1, 00:05:44
B>* 7.2.0.6/32 [20/0] via 6.0.0.6, vlan4037_l3 onlink, weight 1, 00:05:43
C>* 7.2.0.16/32 is directly connected, tenant2, 00:10:42
B>* 7.2.0.18/32 [20/0] via 6.0.0.18, vlan4037_l3 onlink, weight 1, 00:05:43
B>* 7.2.0.20/32 [20/0] via 6.0.0.20, vlan4037_l3 onlink, weight 1, 00:05:43
C * 22.1.0.0/16 [0/1024] is directly connected, vlan201-v0, 00:10:42
C>* 22.1.0.0/16 is directly connected, vlan201, 00:10:42
C * 22.2.0.0/16 [0/1024] is directly connected, vlan202-v0, 00:10:42
C>* 22.2.0.0/16 is directly connected, vlan202, 00:10:42
B>* 101.12.4.0/24 [20/0] via 6.0.0.12, vxlan48 (vrf default) onlink, label 60000, weight 1, 00:05:44
B>* 101.13.4.0/24 [20/0] via 6.0.0.13, vxlan48 (vrf default) onlink, label 60000, weight 1, 00:05:44
B>* 101.14.4.0/24 [20/0] via 6.0.0.14, vxlan48 (vrf default) onlink, label 60000, weight 1, 00:05:44
B>* 101.15.4.0/24 [20/0] via 6.0.0.15, vxlan48 (vrf default) onlink, label 60000, weight 1, 00:05:44
 
VRF tenant3:
K>* 0.0.0.0/0 [255/8192] unreachable (ICMP unreachable), 00:10:42
B>* 6.0.0.4/32 [20/0] via 6.0.0.12, vxlan48 (vrf default) onlink, label 60000, weight 1, 00:05:44
  *                   via 6.0.0.13, vxlan48 (vrf default) onlink, label 60000, weight 1, 00:05:44
  *                   via 6.0.0.14, vxlan48 (vrf default) onlink, label 60000, weight 1, 00:05:44
  *                   via 6.0.0.15, vxlan48 (vrf default) onlink, label 60000, weight 1, 00:05:44
B>* 6.6.0.12/32 [20/0] via 6.0.0.12, vxlan48 (vrf default) onlink, label 60000, weight 1, 00:05:44
B>* 6.6.0.13/32 [20/0] via 6.0.0.13, vxlan48 (vrf default) onlink, label 60000, weight 1, 00:05:44
B>* 6.6.0.14/32 [20/0] via 6.0.0.14, vxlan48 (vrf default) onlink, label 60000, weight 1, 00:05:44
B>* 6.6.0.15/32 [20/0] via 6.0.0.15, vxlan48 (vrf default) onlink, label 60000, weight 1, 00:05:44
B>* 7.3.0.6/32 [20/0] via 6.0.0.6, vlan4022_l3 onlink, weight 1, 00:05:43
C>* 7.3.0.16/32 is directly connected, tenant3, 00:10:42
B>* 7.3.0.18/32 [20/0] via 6.0.0.18, vlan4022_l3 onlink, weight 1, 00:05:43
B>* 7.3.0.20/32 [20/0] via 6.0.0.20, vlan4022_l3 onlink, weight 1, 00:05:43
C>* 23.17.0.0/16 is directly connected, pf0vf4_sf.3, 00:10:42
B>* 23.19.0.0/16 [20/0] via 6.0.0.18, vlan4022_l3 onlink, weight 1, 00:05:43
B>* 23.21.0.0/16 [20/0] via 6.0.0.20, vlan4022_l3 onlink, weight 1, 00:05:43
B>* 101.12.4.0/24 [20/0] via 6.0.0.12, vxlan48 (vrf default) onlink, label 60000, weight 1, 00:05:44
B>* 101.13.4.0/24 [20/0] via 6.0.0.13, vxlan48 (vrf default) onlink, label 60000, weight 1, 00:05:44
B>* 101.14.4.0/24 [20/0] via 6.0.0.14, vxlan48 (vrf default) onlink, label 60000, weight 1, 00:05:44
B>* 101.15.4.0/24 [20/0] via 6.0.0.15, vxlan48 (vrf default) onlink, label 60000, weight 1, 00:05:44
 
VRF tenant4:
K>* 0.0.0.0/0 [255/8192] unreachable (ICMP unreachable), 00:10:42
B>* 6.0.0.4/32 [20/0] via 6.0.0.12, vxlan48 (vrf default) onlink, label 60000, weight 1, 00:05:44
  *                   via 6.0.0.13, vxlan48 (vrf default) onlink, label 60000, weight 1, 00:05:44
  *                   via 6.0.0.14, vxlan48 (vrf default) onlink, label 60000, weight 1, 00:05:44
  *                   via 6.0.0.15, vxlan48 (vrf default) onlink, label 60000, weight 1, 00:05:44
B>* 6.6.0.12/32 [20/0] via 6.0.0.12, vxlan48 (vrf default) onlink, label 60000, weight 1, 00:05:44
B>* 6.6.0.13/32 [20/0] via 6.0.0.13, vxlan48 (vrf default) onlink, label 60000, weight 1, 00:05:44
B>* 6.6.0.14/32 [20/0] via 6.0.0.14, vxlan48 (vrf default) onlink, label 60000, weight 1, 00:05:44
B>* 6.6.0.15/32 [20/0] via 6.0.0.15, vxlan48 (vrf default) onlink, label 60000, weight 1, 00:05:44
B>* 7.4.0.6/32 [20/0] via 6.0.0.6, vlan4017_l3 onlink, weight 1, 00:05:43
C>* 7.4.0.16/32 is directly connected, tenant4, 00:10:42
B>* 7.4.0.18/32 [20/0] via 6.0.0.18, vlan4017_l3 onlink, weight 1, 00:05:43
B>* 7.4.0.20/32 [20/0] via 6.0.0.20, vlan4017_l3 onlink, weight 1, 00:05:43
C>* 24.17.0.0/16 is directly connected, pf0vf4_sf.4, 00:10:42
B>* 24.19.0.0/16 [20/0] via 6.0.0.18, vlan4017_l3 onlink, weight 1, 00:05:43
B>* 24.21.0.0/16 [20/0] via 6.0.0.20, vlan4017_l3 onlink, weight 1, 00:05:43
B>* 101.12.4.0/24 [20/0] via 6.0.0.12, vxlan48 (vrf default) onlink, label 60000, weight 1, 00:05:44
B>* 101.13.4.0/24 [20/0] via 6.0.0.13, vxlan48 (vrf default) onlink, label 60000, weight 1, 00:05:44
B>* 101.14.4.0/24 [20/0] via 6.0.0.14, vxlan48 (vrf default) onlink, label 60000, weight 1, 00:05:44
B>* 101.15.4.0/24 [20/0] via 6.0.0.15, vxlan48 (vrf default) onlink, label 60000, weight 1, 00:05:44
 
VRF tenant5:
K>* 0.0.0.0/0 [255/8192] unreachable (ICMP unreachable), 00:10:42
B>* 6.0.0.4/32 [20/0] via 6.0.0.12, vxlan48 (vrf default) onlink, label 60000, weight 1, 00:05:44
  *                   via 6.0.0.13, vxlan48 (vrf default) onlink, label 60000, weight 1, 00:05:44
  *                   via 6.0.0.14, vxlan48 (vrf default) onlink, label 60000, weight 1, 00:05:44
  *                   via 6.0.0.15, vxlan48 (vrf default) onlink, label 60000, weight 1, 00:05:44
B>* 6.6.0.12/32 [20/0] via 6.0.0.12, vxlan48 (vrf default) onlink, label 60000, weight 1, 00:05:44
B>* 6.6.0.13/32 [20/0] via 6.0.0.13, vxlan48 (vrf default) onlink, label 60000, weight 1, 00:05:44
B>* 6.6.0.14/32 [20/0] via 6.0.0.14, vxlan48 (vrf default) onlink, label 60000, weight 1, 00:05:44
B>* 6.6.0.15/32 [20/0] via 6.0.0.15, vxlan48 (vrf default) onlink, label 60000, weight 1, 00:05:44
B>* 7.5.0.6/32 [20/0] via 6.0.0.6, vlan4046_l3 onlink, weight 1, 00:05:43
C>* 7.5.0.16/32 is directly connected, tenant5, 00:10:42
B>* 7.5.0.18/32 [20/0] via 6.0.0.18, vlan4046_l3 onlink, weight 1, 00:05:43
B>* 7.5.0.20/32 [20/0] via 6.0.0.20, vlan4046_l3 onlink, weight 1, 00:05:43
C>* 25.17.0.0/16 is directly connected, pf0vf4_sf.5, 00:10:42
B>* 25.19.0.0/16 [20/0] via 6.0.0.18, vlan4046_l3 onlink, weight 1, 00:05:43
B>* 25.21.0.0/16 [20/0] via 6.0.0.20, vlan4046_l3 onlink, weight 1, 00:05:43
B>* 101.12.4.0/24 [20/0] via 6.0.0.12, vxlan48 (vrf default) onlink, label 60000, weight 1, 00:05:44
B>* 101.13.4.0/24 [20/0] via 6.0.0.13, vxlan48 (vrf default) onlink, label 60000, weight 1, 00:05:44
B>* 101.14.4.0/24 [20/0] via 6.0.0.14, vxlan48 (vrf default) onlink, label 60000, weight 1, 00:05:44
B>* 101.15.4.0/24 [20/0] via 6.0.0.15, vxlan48 (vrf default) onlink, label 60000, weight 1, 00:05:44
 
VRF tenant6:
K>* 0.0.0.0/0 [255/8192] unreachable (ICMP unreachable), 00:10:42
B>* 6.0.0.4/32 [20/0] via 6.0.0.12, vxlan48 (vrf default) onlink, label 60000, weight 1, 00:05:44
  *                   via 6.0.0.13, vxlan48 (vrf default) onlink, label 60000, weight 1, 00:05:44
  *                   via 6.0.0.14, vxlan48 (vrf default) onlink, label 60000, weight 1, 00:05:44
  *                   via 6.0.0.15, vxlan48 (vrf default) onlink, label 60000, weight 1, 00:05:44
B>* 6.6.0.12/32 [20/0] via 6.0.0.12, vxlan48 (vrf default) onlink, label 60000, weight 1, 00:05:44
B>* 6.6.0.13/32 [20/0] via 6.0.0.13, vxlan48 (vrf default) onlink, label 60000, weight 1, 00:05:44
B>* 6.6.0.14/32 [20/0] via 6.0.0.14, vxlan48 (vrf default) onlink, label 60000, weight 1, 00:05:44
B>* 6.6.0.15/32 [20/0] via 6.0.0.15, vxlan48 (vrf default) onlink, label 60000, weight 1, 00:05:44
B>* 7.6.0.6/32 [20/0] via 6.0.0.6, vlan4041_l3 onlink, weight 1, 00:05:43
C>* 7.6.0.16/32 is directly connected, tenant6, 00:10:42
B>* 7.6.0.18/32 [20/0] via 6.0.0.18, vlan4041_l3 onlink, weight 1, 00:05:43
B>* 7.6.0.20/32 [20/0] via 6.0.0.20, vlan4041_l3 onlink, weight 1, 00:05:43
C>* 26.17.0.0/16 is directly connected, pf0vf4_sf.6, 00:10:42
B>* 26.19.0.0/16 [20/0] via 6.0.0.18, vlan4041_l3 onlink, weight 1, 00:05:43
B>* 26.21.0.0/16 [20/0] via 6.0.0.20, vlan4041_l3 onlink, weight 1, 00:05:43
B>* 101.12.4.0/24 [20/0] via 6.0.0.12, vxlan48 (vrf default) onlink, label 60000, weight 1, 00:05:44
B>* 101.13.4.0/24 [20/0] via 6.0.0.13, vxlan48 (vrf default) onlink, label 60000, weight 1, 00:05:44
B>* 101.14.4.0/24 [20/0] via 6.0.0.14, vxlan48 (vrf default) onlink, label 60000, weight 1, 00:05:44
B>* 101.15.4.0/24 [20/0] via 6.0.0.15, vxlan48 (vrf default) onlink, label 60000, weight 1, 00:05:44
doca-hbn-service-bf3-s06-1-ipmi#


DVNI Debugging

BGP/Zebra debug:

May  7 20:59:49 doca-hbn-service-bf3-s06-1-ipmi bgpd[1775018]: [GKC5Y-XBAX9] vrf tenant1: import evpn prefix [5]:[0]:[32]:[6.0.0.4] parent 0xaaaafda63a90 flags 0x410
May  7 20:59:49 doca-hbn-service-bf3-s06-1-ipmi bgpd[1775018]: [KZNVF-SX7KT] ... new pi dest 0xaaaafe524650 (l 2) pi 0xaaaafe5ae400 (l 1, f 0x4010)
May  7 20:59:49 doca-hbn-service-bf3-s06-1-ipmi bgpd[1775018]: [GKC5Y-XBAX9] vrf tenant2: import evpn prefix [5]:[0]:[32]:[6.0.0.4] parent 0xaaaafda63a90 flags 0x410
May  7 20:59:49 doca-hbn-service-bf3-s06-1-ipmi bgpd[1775018]: [KZNVF-SX7KT] ... new pi dest 0xaaaafe51c420 (l 2) pi 0xaaaafe55d230 (l 1, f 0x4010)
May  7 20:59:49 doca-hbn-service-bf3-s06-1-ipmi bgpd[1775018]: [GKC5Y-XBAX9] vrf tenant3: import evpn prefix [5]:[0]:[32]:[6.0.0.4] parent 0xaaaafda63a90 flags 0x410
May  7 20:59:49 doca-hbn-service-bf3-s06-1-ipmi bgpd[1775018]: [KZNVF-SX7KT] ... new pi dest 0xaaaafe51a670 (l 2) pi 0xaaaafe674820 (l 1, f 0x4010)
May  7 20:59:49 doca-hbn-service-bf3-s06-1-ipmi bgpd[1775018]: [GKC5Y-XBAX9] vrf tenant4: import evpn prefix [5]:[0]:[32]:[6.0.0.4] parent 0xaaaafda63a90 flags 0x410
May  7 20:59:49 doca-hbn-service-bf3-s06-1-ipmi bgpd[1775018]: [KZNVF-SX7KT] ... new pi dest 0xaaaafe519fb0 (l 2) pi 0xaaaafe675e40 (l 1, f 0x4010)
May  7 20:59:49 doca-hbn-service-bf3-s06-1-ipmi bgpd[1775018]: [GKC5Y-XBAX9] vrf tenant5: import evpn prefix [5]:[0]:[32]:[6.0.0.4] parent 0xaaaafda63a90 flags 0x410
May  7 20:59:49 doca-hbn-service-bf3-s06-1-ipmi bgpd[1775018]: [KZNVF-SX7KT] ... new pi dest 0xaaaafe55ae50 (l 2) pi 0xaaaafe5482f0 (l 1, f 0x4010)
May  7 20:59:49 doca-hbn-service-bf3-s06-1-ipmi bgpd[1775018]: [GKC5Y-XBAX9] vrf tenant6: import evpn prefix [5]:[0]:[32]:[6.0.0.4] parent 0xaaaafda63a90 flags 0x410
May  7 20:59:49 doca-hbn-service-bf3-s06-1-ipmi bgpd[1775018]: [KZNVF-SX7KT] ... new pi dest 0xaaaafdaf3590 (l 2) pi 0xaaaafe48fbf0 (l 1, f 0x4010)

DVNI table:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
root@doca-hbn-service-bf3-s06-1-ipmi:/tmp# cat /cumulus/nl2docad/run/software-tables/15
{
  "table": {
    "id": 15,
    "name": "HAL Downstream-VNI Table ",
    "count": 1,
    "records": [
    {
      "vni": 60000,
      "fid": 4098,
      "mark-for-del": 0,
      "vtep-users":
      {
        "count": 4,
        "vtep-user-list": [
          {
            "dest-vtep": "6.0.0.12",
            "dest-mac": "44:38:39:f0:00:12",
            "is-dmac-null": 0,
            "ref-cnt": 36
          },
          {
            "dest-vtep": "6.0.0.14",
            "dest-mac": "44:38:39:f0:00:14",
            "is-dmac-null": 0,
            "ref-cnt": 36
          },
          {
            "dest-vtep": "6.0.0.13",
            "dest-mac": "44:38:39:f0:00:13",
            "is-dmac-null": 0,
            "ref-cnt": 36
          },
          {
            "dest-vtep": "6.0.0.15",
            "dest-mac": "44:38:39:f0:00:15",
            "is-dmac-null": 0,
            "ref-cnt": 36
          }
        ]
      }
    }
   ]
  }
}root@doca-hbn-service-bf3-s06-1-ipmi:/tmp#


Sample DVNI Configuration

HBN configuration example for BlueField devices:

root@doca-hbn-service-bf3-s06-1-ipmi:/tmp# nv config show -o commands
nv set bridge domain br_default vlan 101 vni 10101
nv set bridge domain br_default vlan 102 vni 10102
nv set bridge domain br_default vlan 201 vni 10201
nv set bridge domain br_default vlan 202 vni 10202
nv set evpn enable on
nv set evpn route-advertise svi-ip off
nv set interface ilan3200 ip vrf internet1
nv set interface ilan3200 vlan 3200
nv set interface ilan3200,slan3201,vlan101-102,201-202,3001-3006 base-interface br_default
nv set interface ilan3200,slan3201,vlan101-102,201-202,3001-3006 type svi
nv set interface lo ip address 6.0.0.16/32
nv set interface lo ip address 2001::16/128
nv set interface lo type loopback
nv set interface p0_sf,p1_sf,pf0hpf_sf,pf0vf0_sf,pf0vf1_sf,pf0vf2_sf,pf0vf3_sf,pf0vf4_sf,pf0vf5_sf,pf0vf6_sf,pf0vf7_sf,pf0vf8_sf,pf0vf9_sf,pf1hpf_sf,pf1vf0_sf,pf1vf1_sf type swp
nv set interface pf0vf0_sf bridge domain br_default access 101
nv set interface pf0vf1_sf bridge domain br_default access 102
nv set interface pf0vf2_sf bridge domain br_default access 201
nv set interface pf0vf3_sf bridge domain br_default access 202
nv set interface pf0vf4_sf.3 ip address 23.17.0.16/16
nv set interface pf0vf4_sf.3 ip address 2020:0:3:17::16/64
nv set interface pf0vf4_sf.3 vlan 3
nv set interface pf0vf4_sf.3,vlan3003 ip vrf tenant3
nv set interface pf0vf4_sf.3-6 base-interface pf0vf4_sf
nv set interface pf0vf4_sf.3-6 type sub
nv set interface pf0vf4_sf.4 ip address 24.17.0.16/16
nv set interface pf0vf4_sf.4 ip address 2020:0:4:17::16/64
nv set interface pf0vf4_sf.4 vlan 4
nv set interface pf0vf4_sf.4,vlan3004 ip vrf tenant4
nv set interface pf0vf4_sf.5 ip address 25.17.0.16/16
nv set interface pf0vf4_sf.5 ip address 2020:0:5:17::16/64
nv set interface pf0vf4_sf.5 vlan 5
nv set interface pf0vf4_sf.5,vlan3005 ip vrf tenant5
nv set interface pf0vf4_sf.6 ip address 26.17.0.16/16
nv set interface pf0vf4_sf.6 ip address 2020:0:6:17::16/64
nv set interface pf0vf4_sf.6 vlan 6
nv set interface pf0vf4_sf.6,vlan3006 ip vrf tenant6
nv set interface slan3201 ip vrf special1
nv set interface slan3201 vlan 3201
nv set interface vlan101 ip address 21.1.0.16/16
nv set interface vlan101 ip address 2020:0:1:1::16/64
nv set interface vlan101 ip vrr address 21.1.0.250/16
nv set interface vlan101 ip vrr address 2020:0:1:1::250/64
nv set interface vlan101 ip vrr mac-address 00:00:01:00:00:65
nv set interface vlan101 vlan 101
nv set interface vlan101-102,201-202 ip vrr enable on
nv set interface vlan101-102,3001 ip vrf tenant1
nv set interface vlan102 ip address 21.2.0.16/16
nv set interface vlan102 ip address 2020:0:1:2::16/64
nv set interface vlan102 ip vrr address 21.2.0.250/16
nv set interface vlan102 ip vrr address 2020:0:1:2::250/64
nv set interface vlan102 ip vrr mac-address 00:00:01:00:00:66
nv set interface vlan102 vlan 102
nv set interface vlan201 ip address 22.1.0.16/16
nv set interface vlan201 ip address 2020:0:2:1::16/64
nv set interface vlan201 ip vrr address 22.1.0.250/16
nv set interface vlan201 ip vrr address 2020:0:2:1::250/64
nv set interface vlan201 ip vrr mac-address 00:00:02:00:00:c9
nv set interface vlan201 vlan 201
nv set interface vlan201-202,3002 ip vrf tenant2
nv set interface vlan202 ip address 22.2.0.16/16
nv set interface vlan202 ip address 2020:0:2:2::16/64
nv set interface vlan202 ip vrr address 22.2.0.250/16
nv set interface vlan202 ip vrr address 2020:0:2:2::250/64
nv set interface vlan202 ip vrr mac-address 00:00:02:00:00:ca
nv set interface vlan202 vlan 202
nv set interface vlan3001 vlan 3001
nv set interface vlan3002 vlan 3002
nv set interface vlan3003 vlan 3003
nv set interface vlan3004 vlan 3004
nv set interface vlan3005 vlan 3005
nv set interface vlan3006 vlan 3006
nv set nve vxlan arp-nd-suppress on
nv set nve vxlan enable on
nv set nve vxlan source address 6.0.0.16
nv set platform
nv set router bgp autonomous-system 65011
nv set router bgp enable on
nv set router bgp router-id 6.0.0.16
nv set router vrr enable on
nv set system config snippet
nv set system global
nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast enable on
nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast redistribute connected enable on
nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast enable on
nv set vrf default router bgp address-family l2vpn-evpn enable on
nv set vrf default router bgp enable on
nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor 6.0.0.7 peer-group rservers
nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor 6.0.0.7 type numbered
nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor 6.0.0.8 peer-group rservers
nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor 6.0.0.8 type numbered
nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor 6.0.0.9 peer-group rservers
nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor 6.0.0.9 type numbered
nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p0_sf peer-group fabric
nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p0_sf type unnumbered
nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p1_sf peer-group fabric
nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p1_sf type unnumbered
nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric address-family ipv4-unicast enable on
nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric address-family ipv6-unicast enable on
nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric bfd detect-multiplier 3
nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric bfd enable on
nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric bfd min-rx-interval 1000
nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric bfd min-tx-interval 1000
nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric remote-as external
nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rservers address-family ipv4-unicast enable off
nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rservers address-family l2vpn-evpn add-path-tx off
nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rservers address-family l2vpn-evpn enable on
nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rservers multihop-ttl 10
nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rservers remote-as external
nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rservers update-source lo
nv set vrf internet1 evpn enable on
nv set vrf internet1 evpn vni 42000
nv set vrf internet1 loopback ip address 8.1.0.16/32
nv set vrf internet1 loopback ip address 2008:0:1::16/64
nv set vrf internet1 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast enable on
nv set vrf internet1 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast redistribute connected enable on
nv set vrf internet1 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast route-export to-evpn enable on
nv set vrf internet1 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast enable on
nv set vrf internet1 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast redistribute connected enable on
nv set vrf internet1 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast route-export to-evpn enable on
nv set vrf internet1 router bgp enable on
nv set vrf special1 evpn enable on
nv set vrf special1 evpn vni 42001
nv set vrf special1 loopback ip address 9.1.0.16/32
nv set vrf special1 loopback ip address 2009:0:1::16/64
nv set vrf special1 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast enable on
nv set vrf special1 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast redistribute connected enable on
nv set vrf special1 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast route-export to-evpn enable on
nv set vrf special1 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast enable on
nv set vrf special1 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast redistribute connected enable on
nv set vrf special1 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast route-export to-evpn enable on
nv set vrf special1 router bgp enable on
nv set vrf tenant1 evpn enable on
nv set vrf tenant1 evpn vni 30001
nv set vrf tenant1 loopback ip address 7.1.0.16/32
nv set vrf tenant1 loopback ip address 2007:0:1::16/64
nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast enable on
nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast redistribute connected enable on
nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast route-export to-evpn enable on
nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast enable on
nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast redistribute connected enable on
nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast route-export to-evpn enable on
nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp enable on
nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp neighbor 21.1.0.17 peer-group hostgroup
nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp neighbor 21.1.0.17 type numbered
nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp peer-group hostgroup address-family ipv4-unicast enable on
nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp peer-group hostgroup address-family ipv6-unicast enable on
nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp peer-group hostgroup remote-as external
nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp route-import from-evpn route-target ANY:60000
nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp route-import from-evpn route-target auto
nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp router-id 6.0.0.16
nv set vrf tenant2 evpn enable on
nv set vrf tenant2 evpn vni 30002
nv set vrf tenant2 loopback ip address 7.2.0.16/32
nv set vrf tenant2 loopback ip address 2007:0:2::16/64
nv set vrf tenant2 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast enable on
nv set vrf tenant2 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast redistribute connected enable on
nv set vrf tenant2 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast route-export to-evpn enable on
nv set vrf tenant2 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast enable on
nv set vrf tenant2 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast redistribute connected enable on
nv set vrf tenant2 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast route-export to-evpn enable on
nv set vrf tenant2 router bgp enable on
nv set vrf tenant2 router bgp neighbor 22.1.0.17 peer-group hostgroup
nv set vrf tenant2 router bgp neighbor 22.1.0.17 type numbered
nv set vrf tenant2 router bgp peer-group hostgroup address-family ipv4-unicast enable on
nv set vrf tenant2 router bgp peer-group hostgroup address-family ipv6-unicast enable on
nv set vrf tenant2 router bgp peer-group hostgroup remote-as external
nv set vrf tenant2 router bgp route-import from-evpn route-target ANY:60000
nv set vrf tenant2 router bgp route-import from-evpn route-target auto
nv set vrf tenant2 router bgp router-id 6.0.0.16
nv set vrf tenant3 evpn enable on
nv set vrf tenant3 evpn vni 30003
nv set vrf tenant3 loopback ip address 7.3.0.16/32
nv set vrf tenant3 loopback ip address 2007:0:3::16/64
nv set vrf tenant3 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast enable on
nv set vrf tenant3 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast redistribute connected enable on
nv set vrf tenant3 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast route-export to-evpn enable on
nv set vrf tenant3 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast enable on
nv set vrf tenant3 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast redistribute connected enable on
nv set vrf tenant3 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast route-export to-evpn enable on
nv set vrf tenant3 router bgp enable on
nv set vrf tenant3 router bgp neighbor 23.17.0.17 peer-group hostgroup
nv set vrf tenant3 router bgp neighbor 23.17.0.17 type numbered
nv set vrf tenant3 router bgp peer-group hostgroup address-family ipv4-unicast enable on
nv set vrf tenant3 router bgp peer-group hostgroup address-family ipv6-unicast enable on
nv set vrf tenant3 router bgp peer-group hostgroup remote-as external
nv set vrf tenant3 router bgp route-import from-evpn route-target ANY:60000
nv set vrf tenant3 router bgp route-import from-evpn route-target auto
nv set vrf tenant3 router bgp router-id 6.0.0.16
nv set vrf tenant3 table auto
nv set vrf tenant4 evpn enable on
nv set vrf tenant4 evpn vni 30004
nv set vrf tenant4 loopback ip address 7.4.0.16/32
nv set vrf tenant4 loopback ip address 2007:0:4::16/64
nv set vrf tenant4 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast enable on
nv set vrf tenant4 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast redistribute connected enable on
nv set vrf tenant4 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast route-export to-evpn enable on
nv set vrf tenant4 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast enable on
nv set vrf tenant4 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast redistribute connected enable on
nv set vrf tenant4 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast route-export to-evpn enable on
nv set vrf tenant4 router bgp enable on
nv set vrf tenant4 router bgp neighbor 24.17.0.17 peer-group hostgroup
nv set vrf tenant4 router bgp neighbor 24.17.0.17 type numbered
nv set vrf tenant4 router bgp peer-group hostgroup address-family ipv4-unicast enable on
nv set vrf tenant4 router bgp peer-group hostgroup address-family ipv6-unicast enable on
nv set vrf tenant4 router bgp peer-group hostgroup remote-as external
nv set vrf tenant4 router bgp route-import from-evpn route-target ANY:60000
nv set vrf tenant4 router bgp route-import from-evpn route-target auto
nv set vrf tenant4 router bgp router-id 6.0.0.16
nv set vrf tenant4 table auto
nv set vrf tenant5 evpn enable on
nv set vrf tenant5 evpn vni 30005
nv set vrf tenant5 loopback ip address 7.5.0.16/32
nv set vrf tenant5 loopback ip address 2007:0:5::16/64
nv set vrf tenant5 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast enable on
nv set vrf tenant5 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast redistribute connected enable on
nv set vrf tenant5 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast route-export to-evpn enable on
nv set vrf tenant5 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast enable on
nv set vrf tenant5 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast redistribute connected enable on
nv set vrf tenant5 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast route-export to-evpn enable on
nv set vrf tenant5 router bgp enable on
nv set vrf tenant5 router bgp neighbor 25.17.0.17 peer-group hostgroup
nv set vrf tenant5 router bgp neighbor 25.17.0.17 type numbered
nv set vrf tenant5 router bgp peer-group hostgroup address-family ipv4-unicast enable on
nv set vrf tenant5 router bgp peer-group hostgroup address-family ipv6-unicast enable on
nv set vrf tenant5 router bgp peer-group hostgroup remote-as external
nv set vrf tenant5 router bgp route-import from-evpn route-target ANY:60000
nv set vrf tenant5 router bgp route-import from-evpn route-target auto
nv set vrf tenant5 router bgp router-id 6.0.0.16
nv set vrf tenant5 table auto
nv set vrf tenant6 evpn enable on
nv set vrf tenant6 evpn vni 30006
nv set vrf tenant6 loopback ip address 7.6.0.16/32
nv set vrf tenant6 loopback ip address 2007:0:6::16/64
nv set vrf tenant6 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast enable on
nv set vrf tenant6 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast redistribute connected enable on
nv set vrf tenant6 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast route-export to-evpn enable on
nv set vrf tenant6 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast enable on
nv set vrf tenant6 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast redistribute connected enable on
nv set vrf tenant6 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast route-export to-evpn enable on
nv set vrf tenant6 router bgp enable on
nv set vrf tenant6 router bgp neighbor 26.17.0.17 peer-group hostgroup
nv set vrf tenant6 router bgp neighbor 26.17.0.17 type numbered
nv set vrf tenant6 router bgp peer-group hostgroup address-family ipv4-unicast enable on
nv set vrf tenant6 router bgp peer-group hostgroup address-family ipv6-unicast enable on
nv set vrf tenant6 router bgp peer-group hostgroup remote-as external
nv set vrf tenant6 router bgp route-import from-evpn route-target ANY:60000
nv set vrf tenant6 router bgp route-import from-evpn route-target auto
nv set vrf tenant6 router bgp router-id 6.0.0.16
nv set vrf tenant6 table auto
root@doca-hbn-service-bf3-s06-1-ipmi:/tmp#

SS1 switch configuration example:

root@superspine1:mgmt:/home/cumulus# nv config show -o commands
nv set bridge domain br_default vlan 101 vni 10101
nv set bridge domain br_default vlan 102 vni 10102
nv set bridge domain br_default vlan 201 vni 10201
nv set bridge domain br_default vlan 202 vni 10202
nv set evpn enable on
nv set interface eth0 ip address 192.168.0.15/24
nv set interface eth0 ip gateway 192.168.0.2
nv set interface eth0 type eth
nv set interface lo ip address 6.0.0.12/32
nv set interface lo ip address 2001::12/128
nv set interface lo type loopback
nv set interface swp1-6 type swp
nv set interface swp6 ip address 101.12.4.12/24
nv set interface swp6 ip address 2101:12::4:12/112
nv set interface swp6 ip vrf external
nv set nve vxlan arp-nd-suppress on
nv set nve vxlan enable on
nv set nve vxlan source address 6.0.0.12
nv set platform
nv set router bgp autonomous-system 65300
nv set router bgp enable on
nv set router bgp router-id 6.0.0.12
nv set system config snippet
nv set system global system-mac 44:38:39:f0:00:12
nv set system hostname superspine1
nv set system ssh-server permit-root-login enabled
nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast enable on
nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast redistribute connected enable on
nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast enable on
nv set vrf default router bgp address-family l2vpn-evpn enable on
nv set vrf default router bgp enable on
nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp1 peer-group fabric
nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp1 type unnumbered
nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp2 peer-group fabric
nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp2 type unnumbered
nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp3 peer-group rservers
nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp3 type unnumbered
nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp4 peer-group rservers
nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp4 type unnumbered
nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp5 peer-group rservers
nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp5 type unnumbered
nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric address-family ipv4-unicast enable on
nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric address-family ipv6-unicast enable on
nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric bfd detect-multiplier 3
nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric bfd enable on
nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric bfd min-rx-interval 1000
nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric bfd min-tx-interval 1000
nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric remote-as external
nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rservers address-family ipv4-unicast enable on
nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rservers address-family l2vpn-evpn add-path-tx off
nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rservers address-family l2vpn-evpn enable on
nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rservers remote-as external
nv set vrf external evpn enable on
nv set vrf external evpn vni 60000
nv set vrf external loopback ip address 6.6.0.12/32
nv set vrf external loopback ip address 2006:0:6::12/64
nv set vrf external router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast enable on
nv set vrf external router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast redistribute connected enable on
nv set vrf external router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast route-export to-evpn enable on
nv set vrf external router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast enable on
nv set vrf external router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast redistribute connected enable on
nv set vrf external router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast route-export to-evpn enable on
nv set vrf external router bgp address-family l2vpn-evpn enable on
nv set vrf external router bgp enable on
nv set vrf external router bgp neighbor swp6 peer-group peer-group-fw
nv set vrf external router bgp neighbor swp6 type unnumbered
nv set vrf external router bgp peer-group peer-group-fw address-family ipv4-unicast enable on
nv set vrf external router bgp peer-group peer-group-fw address-family ipv6-unicast enable on
nv set vrf external router bgp peer-group peer-group-fw remote-as external
nv set vrf external router bgp route-import from-evpn route-target ANY:30001
nv set vrf external router bgp route-import from-evpn route-target ANY:30002
nv set vrf external router bgp route-import from-evpn route-target ANY:30003
nv set vrf external router bgp route-import from-evpn route-target ANY:30004
nv set vrf external router bgp route-import from-evpn route-target ANY:30005
nv set vrf external router bgp route-import from-evpn route-target ANY:30006
nv set vrf external router bgp route-import from-evpn route-target auto
root@superspine1:mgmt:/home/cumulus#

Gateway Application Using Downstream VNI and Subinterface

A DPU running the HBN service can be deployed in the role of a border gateway using a combination of HBN features, specifically, EVPN symmetric routing, downstream VNI, VRF route-leaking, and VLAN sub-interfaces. Such a border gateway can do the northbound traffic handoff (to external networks or the Internet) for one or more tenants. In this gateway configuration, the BlueField's uplinks must carry both the tenant traffic which would be in the "overlay" and VXLAN-encapsulated, as well as traffic to and from the external network or Internet, which would be direct-routed in the "underlay". This is accomplished by configuring and running VXLAN-EVPN on the uplink interfaces while configuring and using additional VLAN sub-interfaces on those same uplinks for the traffic to and from external networks. These VLAN sub-interfaces would be configured into an Internet or external VRF for separation from the VXLAN-encapsulated traffic which is carried over the default VRF.

With a BlueField running HBN able to act as a border gateway, there is no longer a dependence on physical switches and routers to terminate VXLAN traffic and perform this role, hence the requirements on the underlying network is simply to provide end-to-end IP/UDP connectivity and facilitate the setup of overlay networks on top. Additionally, multiple border gateways can be easily deployed in the network, including dedicated gateways per tenant or shared gateways for groups of tenants.

Note

Since HBN currently does not support network address translation (NAT), a dedicated border gateway must be deployed per tenant, for those tenants that have overlapping IP addresses.

For more details and configuration of some of the key features that together enable the border gateway functionality, refer to sections on Downstream VNIs and VLAN Subinterfaces.

Gateway Application Example

The following topology diagram and associated configuration snippets show two different use cases of border gateway deployment:

  • tenant1 is an example of a tenant hosted on a server(s) with a non-gateway BlueField, using a dedicated border gateway on BlueField Gw-HBN1 for Internet connectivity. Traffic flow to and from the Internet for this tenant is m arked in pink.

  • gw_tenant1 is an example of a tenant hosted on a server(s) with a gateway BlueField. In this case, the border gateway for this tenant is provided by BlueField Gw-HBN2. Traffic flow to and from the Internet for this tenant is depicted in blue .

gateway4-version-2-modificationdate-1715201359927-api-v2.jpg


L3 VNI Origin Map

HBN

VRF

L3 VNI

gw-hbn1 and gw-hbn2

internet1

10000

gw-hbn1 and gw-hbn2

gw_tenant1

30000

tenant-hbn3 and tenant-hbn4

tenant1

20000

Configuration Snippet for Internet VRF

  • Internet VRF is established in BGP sessions using sub-interface features with underlay switches (i.e., p0_sf.60 and p1_sf.60)

  • The Internet VRF also imports all the tenant VRFs (local and remote) using the downstream VNI feature with from-EVPN syntax

nv set interface p0_sf.60,p1_sf.60,vlan10 ip vrf internet1
nv set vrf internet1 evpn enable on
nv set vrf internet1 evpn vni 10000
	nv set vrf internet1 loopback ip address 6.2.0.1/32
nv set vrf internet1 loopback ip address 2001:cafe:feed::1/128
nv set vrf internet1 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast enable on
nv set vrf internet1 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast redistribute connected enable on
nv set vrf internet1 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast route-export to-evpn enable on
nv set vrf internet1 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast enable on
nv set vrf internet1 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast redistribute connected enable on
nv set vrf internet1 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast route-export to-evpn enable on
nv set vrf internet1 router bgp address-family l2vpn-evpn enable on
nv set vrf internet1 router bgp autonomous-system 65552
nv set vrf internet1 router bgp enable on
nv set vrf internet1 router bgp neighbor p0_sf.60 capabilities source-address internet1
nv set vrf internet1 router bgp neighbor p0_sf.60 peer-group l3_pg1
nv set vrf internet1 router bgp neighbor p0_sf.60 type unnumbered
nv set vrf internet1 router bgp neighbor p1_sf.60 capabilities source-address internet1
nv set vrf internet1 router bgp neighbor p1_sf.60 peer-group l3_pg1
nv set vrf internet1 router bgp neighbor p1_sf.60 type unnumbered
nv set vrf internet1 router bgp peer-group l3_pg1 address-family ipv4-unicast enable on
nv set vrf internet1 router bgp peer-group l3_pg1 address-family ipv6-unicast enable on
nv set vrf internet1 router bgp peer-group l3_pg1 remote-as external
nv set vrf internet1 router bgp route-export to-evpn route-target 65552:10000
nv set vrf internet1 router bgp route-import from-evpn route-target ANY:20000
nv set vrf internet1 router bgp route-import from-evpn route-target ANY:30000
nv set vrf internet1 router bgp route-import from-evpn route-target auto
nv set vrf internet1 router bgp router-id 27.0.0.5


Configuration Snippet for Gateway Local Tenant

  • gw_tenant is stretched across 2 gateway and connected using L3 VNI

  • gw_tenant has multiple SVIs, which are represented as vlan30 and vlan31 SVIs

  • Internet L3 VNI is imported using DVNI. The example also explicitly adds route targets using auto.

gw_tenant VRF:

nv set interface vlan30-31 ip vrf gw_tenant1
nv set vrf gw_tenant1 evpn enable on
nv set vrf gw_tenant1 evpn vni 30000
nv set vrf gw_tenant1 loopback ip address 15.3.0.1/32
nv set vrf gw_tenant1 loopback ip address 2001:bad:c0de::1/128
nv set vrf gw_tenant1 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast enable on
nv set vrf gw_tenant1 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast redistribute connected enable on
nv set vrf gw_tenant1 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast route-export to-evpn enable on
nv set vrf gw_tenant1 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast enable on
nv set vrf gw_tenant1 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast redistribute connected enable on
nv set vrf gw_tenant1 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast route-export to-evpn enable on
nv set vrf gw_tenant1 router bgp address-family l2vpn-evpn enable on
nv set vrf gw_tenant1 router bgp autonomous-system 65552
nv set vrf gw_tenant1 router bgp enable on
nv set vrf gw_tenant1 router bgp route-export to-evpn route-target 65552:30000
nv set vrf gw_tenant1 router bgp route-import from-evpn route-target ANY:10000
nv set vrf gw_tenant1 router bgp route-import from-evpn route-target auto
nv set vrf gw_tenant1 router bgp router-id 27.0.0.5


Configuration Snippet for Remote Tenant

  • tenant1 is stretched across 2 remote HBN VTEP and connected using L3 VNI

  • tenant1 is importing Internet L3 VNI routes in tenant1 and adding its own using route-target auto

Tenant VRF:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
nv set interface vlan20-21 ip vrf tenant1
nv set vrf tenant1 evpn enable on
nv set vrf tenant1 evpn vni 20000
nv set vrf tenant1 loopback ip address 15.1.0.1/32
nv set vrf tenant1 loopback ip address 2001:c001:c0de::1/128
nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast enable on
nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast redistribute connected enable on
nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast route-export to-evpn enable on
nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast enable on
nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast redistribute connected enable on
nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast route-export to-evpn enable on
nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp address-family l2vpn-evpn enable on
nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp autonomous-system 6300656
nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp enable on
nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp route-export to-evpn route-target 6300656:20000
nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp route-import from-evpn route-target ANY:10000
nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp route-import from-evpn route-target auto
nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp router-id 27.0.0.17


HBN Accelerated Routing Plan

The following subsections pick a few IP endpoints from the code snippets above and examine their route distribution.

  • The gateway devices have a remote tenant

  • Internet route is injected using the default originator from the exit node

Gateway-1 Route Info

  • BGP sharing the uplink via a sub-interface feature in the Internet VRF.

    gateway1 - External Routes Internet VRF

    root@hbn:/# ip -4 route show vrf internet1 default
default proto bgp metric 20 
	nexthop via 169.254.0.1 dev p0_sf.60 weight 1 onlink 
	nexthop via 169.254.0.1 dev p1_sf.60 weight 1 onlink 
 
root@hbn:/# ip -6 route show vrf internet1 default
default proto bgp metric 20 pref medium
	nexthop via fe80::202:ff:fe00:1b dev p0_sf.60 weight 1 
	nexthop via fe80::202:ff:fe00:23 dev p1_sf.60 weight 1

  • Local Tenant routing information: The Internet is reached using L3 VNI via a peer gateway.

    gateway1 - External Routes gw_tenant VRF

    root@hbn:/# ip -4 route show vrf gw_tenant1  default
default  encap ip id 10000 src 0.0.0.0 dst 27.0.0.7 ttl 0 tos 0 via 27.0.0.7 dev vxlan48 proto bgp metric 20 onlink 
 
root@hbn:/# ip -6 route show vrf gw_tenant1  default
default  encap ip id 10000 src 0.0.0.0 dst 27.0.0.7 ttl 0 tos 0 via ::ffff:27.0.0.7 dev vxlan48 proto bgp metric 20 onlink pref medium

  • Remote tenant routing reachability via gateway1 using DVNI CFG.

  • Considering an IP endpoint from the remote tenant1 VRF on Tenant-HBN3.

    gateway1 - Routes Internet VRF

    root@hbn:/# ip -4 route show vrf internet1  15.1.0.1/32
15.1.0.1  encap ip id 20000 src 0.0.0.0 dst 27.0.0.17 ttl 0 tos 0 via 27.0.0.17 dev vxlan48 proto bgp metric 20 onlink 
 
root@hbn:/# ip -6 route show vrf internet1  2001:c001:c0de::1/128
2001:c001:c0de::1  encap ip id 20000 src 0.0.0.0 dst 27.0.0.17 ttl 0 tos 0 via ::ffff:27.0.0.17 dev vxlan48 proto bgp metric 20 onlink pref medium

Tenant-HBN3 Route Info

  • IP endpoint as gateway1 VRF loopback and DVNI handoff for the VNI is reaching the gateway1 node.

    tenant-hbn3 - Routes tenant VRF

    root@hbn:/# ip -4 route show vrf tenant1 6.2.0.1/32
6.2.0.1  encap ip id 10000 src 0.0.0.0 dst 27.0.0.5 ttl 0 tos 0 via 27.0.0.5 dev vxlan48 proto bgp metric 20 onlink 
 
root@hbn:/# ip -6 route show vrf tenant1 2001:cafe:feed::1/128
2001:cafe:feed::1  encap ip id 10000 src 0.0.0.0 dst 27.0.0.5 ttl 0 tos 0 via ::ffff:27.0.0.5 dev vxlan48 proto bgp metric 20 onlink pref medium

  • Internet VRF default route is reaching the remote tenant VRF.

    tenant-hbn3 external - Routes tenant VRF

    root@hbn:/# ip -4 route show vrf tenant1 default
default proto bgp metric 20 
	nexthop  encap ip id 10000 src 0.0.0.0 dst 27.0.0.5 ttl 0 tos 0 via 27.0.0.5 dev vxlan48 weight 1 onlink 
	nexthop  encap ip id 10000 src 0.0.0.0 dst 27.0.0.7 ttl 0 tos 0 via 27.0.0.7 dev vxlan48 weight 1 onlink 
 
root@hbn:/# ip -6 route show vrf tenant1 default
default proto bgp metric 20 pref medium
	nexthop  encap ip id 10000 src 0.0.0.0 dst 27.0.0.5 ttl 0 tos 0 via ::ffff:27.0.0.5 dev vxlan48 weight 1 onlink 
	nexthop  encap ip id 10000 src 0.0.0.0 dst 27.0.0.7 ttl 0 tos 0 via ::ffff:27.0.0.7 dev vxlan48 weight 1 onlink

Gateway and Tenant Complete Configuration Example

Gateway-1 Full Configuration

Gateway-HBN-1

nv set bridge domain br_default encap 802.1Q
nv set bridge domain br_default type vlan-aware
nv set bridge domain br_default untagged 1
nv set bridge domain br_default vlan 10,30-31
nv set evpn enable on
nv set interface lo ip address 27.0.0.5/32
nv set interface lo ip address 2001:c001:ff:f00d::5/128
nv set interface lo type loopback
nv set interface p0_sf,p1_sf,pf0hpf_sf,pf0vf0_sf,pf0vf10_sf,pf0vf11_sf,pf0vf12_sf,pf0vf1_sf,pf0vf2_sf,pf0vf3_sf,pf0vf4_sf,pf0vf5_sf,pf0vf6_sf,pf0vf7_sf,pf0vf8_sf,pf0vf9_sf,pf1hpf_sf,pf1vf0_sf,pf1vf1_sf,pf1vf2_sf,pf1vf3_sf,pf1vf4_sf type swp
nv set interface p0_sf.60 base-interface p0_sf
nv set interface p0_sf.60,p1_sf.60 type sub
nv set interface p0_sf.60,p1_sf.60 vlan 60
nv set interface p0_sf.60,p1_sf.60,vlan10 ip vrf internet1
nv set interface p1_sf.60 base-interface p1_sf
nv set interface pf0hpf_sf bridge domain br_default access 30
nv set interface pf0vf0_sf bridge domain br_default access 31
nv set interface vlan10 ip address 12.2.0.1/24
nv set interface vlan10 ip address 2001:c001:d00d::1/96
nv set interface vlan10 vlan 10
nv set interface vlan10,30-31 ip ipv4 forward on
nv set interface vlan10,30-31 ip ipv6 forward on
nv set interface vlan10,30-31 type svi
nv set interface vlan30 ip address 45.3.0.1/24
nv set interface vlan30 ip address 2001:b055:b00c::1/96
nv set interface vlan30 vlan 30
nv set interface vlan30-31 ip vrf gw_tenant1
nv set interface vlan31 ip address 45.3.1.1/24
nv set interface vlan31 ip address 2001:b055:b00c::1:0:1/96
nv set interface vlan31 vlan 31
nv set nve vxlan arp-nd-suppress on
nv set nve vxlan enable on
nv set nve vxlan mac-learning off
nv set nve vxlan source address 27.0.0.5
nv set platform
nv set router bgp enable on
nv set system config snippet
nv set system global anycast-mac 44:38:39:42:42:17
nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast enable on
nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast redistribute connected enable on
nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast enable on
nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast redistribute connected enable on
nv set vrf default router bgp address-family l2vpn-evpn enable on
nv set vrf default router bgp autonomous-system 65552
nv set vrf default router bgp enable on
nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor 27.0.0.11 peer-group rs_client
nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor 27.0.0.11 type numbered
nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor 27.0.0.12 peer-group rs_client
nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor 27.0.0.12 type numbered
nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p0_sf capabilities source-address lo
nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p0_sf peer-group fabric
nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p0_sf type unnumbered
nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p1_sf capabilities source-address lo
nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p1_sf peer-group fabric
nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p1_sf type unnumbered
nv set vrf default router bgp path-selection multipath aspath-ignore on
nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric address-family ipv4-unicast enable on
nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric address-family ipv6-unicast enable on
nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric address-family l2vpn-evpn add-path-tx off
nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric address-family l2vpn-evpn enable off
nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric remote-as external
nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric timers connection-retry 5
nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric timers hold 30
nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric timers keepalive 10
nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rs_client address-family ipv4-unicast enable off
nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rs_client address-family ipv6-unicast enable off
nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rs_client address-family l2vpn-evpn add-path-tx off
nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rs_client address-family l2vpn-evpn enable on
nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rs_client multihop-ttl 5
nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rs_client remote-as external
nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rs_client timers connection-retry 5
nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rs_client timers hold 30
nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rs_client timers keepalive 10
nv set vrf default router bgp router-id 27.0.0.5
nv set vrf gw_tenant1 evpn enable on
nv set vrf gw_tenant1 evpn vni 30000
nv set vrf gw_tenant1 loopback ip address 15.3.0.1/32
nv set vrf gw_tenant1 loopback ip address 2001:bad:c0de::1/128
nv set vrf gw_tenant1 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast enable on
nv set vrf gw_tenant1 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast redistribute connected enable on
nv set vrf gw_tenant1 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast route-export to-evpn enable on
nv set vrf gw_tenant1 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast enable on
nv set vrf gw_tenant1 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast redistribute connected enable on
nv set vrf gw_tenant1 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast route-export to-evpn enable on
nv set vrf gw_tenant1 router bgp address-family l2vpn-evpn enable on
nv set vrf gw_tenant1 router bgp autonomous-system 65552
nv set vrf gw_tenant1 router bgp enable on
nv set vrf gw_tenant1 router bgp route-export to-evpn route-target 65552:30000
nv set vrf gw_tenant1 router bgp route-import from-evpn route-target ANY:10000
nv set vrf gw_tenant1 router bgp route-import from-evpn route-target auto
nv set vrf gw_tenant1 router bgp router-id 27.0.0.5
nv set vrf internet1 evpn enable on
nv set vrf internet1 evpn vni 10000
nv set vrf internet1 loopback ip address 6.2.0.1/32
nv set vrf internet1 loopback ip address 2001:cafe:feed::1/128
nv set vrf internet1 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast enable on
nv set vrf internet1 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast redistribute connected enable on
nv set vrf internet1 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast route-export to-evpn enable on
nv set vrf internet1 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast enable on
nv set vrf internet1 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast redistribute connected enable on
nv set vrf internet1 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast route-export to-evpn enable on
nv set vrf internet1 router bgp address-family l2vpn-evpn enable on
nv set vrf internet1 router bgp autonomous-system 65552
nv set vrf internet1 router bgp enable on
nv set vrf internet1 router bgp neighbor p0_sf.60 capabilities source-address internet1
nv set vrf internet1 router bgp neighbor p0_sf.60 peer-group l3_pg1
nv set vrf internet1 router bgp neighbor p0_sf.60 type unnumbered
nv set vrf internet1 router bgp neighbor p1_sf.60 capabilities source-address internet1
nv set vrf internet1 router bgp neighbor p1_sf.60 peer-group l3_pg1
nv set vrf internet1 router bgp neighbor p1_sf.60 type unnumbered
nv set vrf internet1 router bgp peer-group l3_pg1 address-family ipv4-unicast enable on
nv set vrf internet1 router bgp peer-group l3_pg1 address-family ipv6-unicast enable on
nv set vrf internet1 router bgp peer-group l3_pg1 remote-as external
nv set vrf internet1 router bgp route-export to-evpn route-target 65552:10000
nv set vrf internet1 router bgp route-import from-evpn route-target ANY:20000
nv set vrf internet1 router bgp route-import from-evpn route-target ANY:30000
nv set vrf internet1 router bgp route-import from-evpn route-target auto
nv set vrf internet1 router bgp router-id 27.0.0.5


Gateway-2 Full Configuration

Gateway-HBN-2

nv set bridge domain br_default encap 802.1Q
nv set bridge domain br_default type vlan-aware
nv set bridge domain br_default untagged 1
nv set bridge domain br_default vlan 10,30-31
nv set evpn enable on
nv set interface lo ip address 27.0.0.7/32
nv set interface lo ip address 2001:c001:ff:f00d::7/128
nv set interface lo type loopback
nv set interface p0_sf,p1_sf,pf0hpf_sf,pf0vf0_sf,pf0vf10_sf,pf0vf11_sf,pf0vf12_sf,pf0vf1_sf,pf0vf2_sf,pf0vf3_sf,pf0vf4_sf,pf0vf5_sf,pf0vf6_sf,pf0vf7_sf,pf0vf8_sf,pf0vf9_sf,pf1hpf_sf,pf1vf0_sf,pf1vf1_sf,pf1vf2_sf,pf1vf3_sf,pf1vf4_sf type swp
nv set interface p0_sf.60 base-interface p0_sf
nv set interface p0_sf.60,p1_sf.60 type sub
nv set interface p0_sf.60,p1_sf.60 vlan 60
nv set interface p0_sf.60,p1_sf.60,vlan10 ip vrf internet1
nv set interface p1_sf.60 base-interface p1_sf
nv set interface pf0hpf_sf bridge domain br_default access 30
nv set interface pf0vf0_sf bridge domain br_default access 31
nv set interface vlan10 ip address 12.2.1.1/24
nv set interface vlan10 ip address 2001:c001:d00d::1:0:1/96
nv set interface vlan10 vlan 10
nv set interface vlan10,30-31 ip ipv4 forward on
nv set interface vlan10,30-31 ip ipv6 forward on
nv set interface vlan10,30-31 type svi
nv set interface vlan30 ip address 45.3.2.1/24
nv set interface vlan30 ip address 2001:b055:b00c::2:0:1/96
nv set interface vlan30 vlan 30
nv set interface vlan30-31 ip vrf gw_tenant1
nv set interface vlan31 ip address 45.3.3.1/24
nv set interface vlan31 ip address 2001:b055:b00c::3:0:1/96
nv set interface vlan31 vlan 31
nv set nve vxlan arp-nd-suppress on
nv set nve vxlan enable on
nv set nve vxlan mac-learning off
nv set nve vxlan source address 27.0.0.7
nv set platform
nv set router bgp enable on
nv set system config snippet
nv set system global anycast-mac 44:38:39:42:42:19
nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast enable on
nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast redistribute connected enable on
nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast enable on
nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast redistribute connected enable on
nv set vrf default router bgp address-family l2vpn-evpn enable on
nv set vrf default router bgp autonomous-system 65554
nv set vrf default router bgp enable on
nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor 27.0.0.11 peer-group rs_client
nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor 27.0.0.11 type numbered
nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor 27.0.0.12 peer-group rs_client
nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor 27.0.0.12 type numbered
nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p0_sf capabilities source-address lo
nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p0_sf peer-group fabric
nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p0_sf type unnumbered
nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p1_sf capabilities source-address lo
nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p1_sf peer-group fabric
nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p1_sf type unnumbered
nv set vrf default router bgp path-selection multipath aspath-ignore on
nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric address-family ipv4-unicast enable on
nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric address-family ipv6-unicast enable on
nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric address-family l2vpn-evpn add-path-tx off
nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric address-family l2vpn-evpn enable off
nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric remote-as external
nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric timers connection-retry 5
nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric timers hold 30
nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric timers keepalive 10
nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rs_client address-family ipv4-unicast enable off
nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rs_client address-family ipv6-unicast enable off
nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rs_client address-family l2vpn-evpn add-path-tx off
nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rs_client address-family l2vpn-evpn enable on
nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rs_client multihop-ttl 5
nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rs_client remote-as external
nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rs_client timers connection-retry 5
nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rs_client timers hold 30
nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rs_client timers keepalive 10
nv set vrf default router bgp router-id 27.0.0.7
nv set vrf gw_tenant1 evpn enable on
nv set vrf gw_tenant1 evpn vni 30000
nv set vrf gw_tenant1 loopback ip address 15.3.0.2/32
nv set vrf gw_tenant1 loopback ip address 2001:bad:c0de::2/128
nv set vrf gw_tenant1 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast enable on
nv set vrf gw_tenant1 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast redistribute connected enable on
nv set vrf gw_tenant1 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast route-export to-evpn enable on
nv set vrf gw_tenant1 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast enable on
nv set vrf gw_tenant1 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast redistribute connected enable on
nv set vrf gw_tenant1 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast route-export to-evpn enable on
nv set vrf gw_tenant1 router bgp address-family l2vpn-evpn enable on
nv set vrf gw_tenant1 router bgp autonomous-system 65554
nv set vrf gw_tenant1 router bgp enable on
nv set vrf gw_tenant1 router bgp route-export to-evpn route-target 65554:30000
nv set vrf gw_tenant1 router bgp route-import from-evpn route-target ANY:10000
nv set vrf gw_tenant1 router bgp route-import from-evpn route-target auto
nv set vrf gw_tenant1 router bgp router-id 27.0.0.7
nv set vrf internet1 evpn enable on
nv set vrf internet1 evpn vni 10000
nv set vrf internet1 loopback ip address 6.2.0.2/32
nv set vrf internet1 loopback ip address 2001:cafe:feed::2/128
nv set vrf internet1 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast enable on
nv set vrf internet1 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast redistribute connected enable on
nv set vrf internet1 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast route-export to-evpn enable on
nv set vrf internet1 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast enable on
nv set vrf internet1 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast redistribute connected enable on
nv set vrf internet1 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast route-export to-evpn enable on
nv set vrf internet1 router bgp address-family l2vpn-evpn enable on
nv set vrf internet1 router bgp autonomous-system 65554
nv set vrf internet1 router bgp enable on
nv set vrf internet1 router bgp neighbor p0_sf.60 capabilities source-address internet1
nv set vrf internet1 router bgp neighbor p0_sf.60 peer-group l3_pg1
nv set vrf internet1 router bgp neighbor p0_sf.60 type unnumbered
nv set vrf internet1 router bgp neighbor p1_sf.60 capabilities source-address internet1
nv set vrf internet1 router bgp neighbor p1_sf.60 peer-group l3_pg1
nv set vrf internet1 router bgp neighbor p1_sf.60 type unnumbered
nv set vrf internet1 router bgp peer-group l3_pg1 address-family ipv4-unicast enable on
nv set vrf internet1 router bgp peer-group l3_pg1 address-family ipv6-unicast enable on
nv set vrf internet1 router bgp peer-group l3_pg1 remote-as external
nv set vrf internet1 router bgp route-export to-evpn route-target 65554:10000
nv set vrf internet1 router bgp route-import from-evpn route-target ANY:20000
nv set vrf internet1 router bgp route-import from-evpn route-target ANY:30000
nv set vrf internet1 router bgp route-import from-evpn route-target auto
nv set vrf internet1 router bgp router-id 27.0.0.7


Tenant-HBN-3 Full Configuration

Tenant-HBN-3

nv set bridge domain br_default encap 802.1Q
nv set bridge domain br_default type vlan-aware
nv set bridge domain br_default untagged 1
nv set bridge domain br_default vlan 20-21
nv set evpn enable on
nv set interface lo ip address 27.0.0.17/32
nv set interface lo ip address 2001:c001:ff:f00d::11/128
nv set interface lo type loopback
nv set interface p0-1,pf0hpf,pf0vf0-12,pf1hpf,pf1vf0-4 type swp
nv set interface pf0hpf bridge domain br_default access 20
nv set interface pf0vf0 bridge domain br_default access 21
nv set interface vlan20 ip address 45.1.0.1/24
nv set interface vlan20 ip address 2001:c001:b00c::1/96
nv set interface vlan20 vlan 20
nv set interface vlan20-21 ip ipv4 forward on
nv set interface vlan20-21 ip ipv6 forward on
nv set interface vlan20-21 ip vrf tenant1
nv set interface vlan20-21 type svi
nv set interface vlan21 ip address 45.1.1.1/24
nv set interface vlan21 ip address 2001:c001:b00c::1:0:1/96
nv set interface vlan21 vlan 21
nv set nve vxlan arp-nd-suppress on
nv set nve vxlan enable on
nv set nve vxlan mac-learning off
nv set nve vxlan source address 27.0.0.17
nv set platform
nv set router bgp enable on
nv set system global anycast-mac 44:38:39:42:42:21
nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast enable on
nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast redistribute connected enable on
nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast enable on
nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast redistribute connected enable on
nv set vrf default router bgp address-family l2vpn-evpn enable on
nv set vrf default router bgp autonomous-system 6300656
nv set vrf default router bgp enable on
nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor 27.0.0.11 peer-group rs_client
nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor 27.0.0.11 type numbered
nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor 27.0.0.12 peer-group rs_client
nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor 27.0.0.12 type numbered
nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p0 capabilities source-address lo
nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p0 peer-group fabric
nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p0 type unnumbered
nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p1 capabilities source-address lo
nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p1 peer-group fabric
nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p1 type unnumbered
nv set vrf default router bgp path-selection multipath aspath-ignore on
nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric address-family ipv4-unicast enable on
nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric address-family ipv6-unicast enable on
nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric address-family l2vpn-evpn add-path-tx off
nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric address-family l2vpn-evpn enable off
nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric remote-as external
nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric timers connection-retry 5
nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric timers hold 30
nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric timers keepalive 10
nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rs_client address-family ipv4-unicast enable off
nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rs_client address-family ipv6-unicast enable off
nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rs_client address-family l2vpn-evpn add-path-tx off
nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rs_client address-family l2vpn-evpn enable on
nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rs_client multihop-ttl 5
nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rs_client remote-as external
nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rs_client timers connection-retry 5
nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rs_client timers hold 30
nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rs_client timers keepalive 10
nv set vrf default router bgp router-id 27.0.0.17
nv set vrf tenant1 evpn enable on
nv set vrf tenant1 evpn vni 20000
nv set vrf tenant1 loopback ip address 15.1.0.1/32
nv set vrf tenant1 loopback ip address 2001:c001:c0de::1/128
nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast enable on
nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast redistribute connected enable on
nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast route-export to-evpn enable on
nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast enable on
nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast redistribute connected enable on
nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast route-export to-evpn enable on
nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp address-family l2vpn-evpn enable on
nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp autonomous-system 6300656
nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp enable on
nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp route-export to-evpn route-target 6300656:20000
nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp route-import from-evpn route-target ANY:10000
nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp route-import from-evpn route-target auto
nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp router-id 27.0.0.17


Tenant-HBN-4 Full Configuration

Tenant-HBN4

nv set bridge domain br_default encap 802.1Q
nv set bridge domain br_default type vlan-aware
nv set bridge domain br_default untagged 1
nv set bridge domain br_default vlan 20-21
nv set evpn enable on
nv set interface lo ip address 27.0.0.19/32
nv set interface lo ip address 2001:c001:ff:f00d::13/128
nv set interface lo type loopback
nv set interface p0-1,pf0hpf,pf0vf0-12,pf1hpf,pf1vf0-4 type swp
nv set interface pf0hpf bridge domain br_default access 20
nv set interface pf0vf0 bridge domain br_default access 21
nv set interface vlan20 ip address 45.1.2.1/24
nv set interface vlan20 ip address 2001:c001:b00c::2:0:1/96
nv set interface vlan20 vlan 20
nv set interface vlan20-21 ip ipv4 forward on
nv set interface vlan20-21 ip ipv6 forward on
nv set interface vlan20-21 ip vrf tenant1
nv set interface vlan20-21 type svi
nv set interface vlan21 ip address 45.1.3.1/24
nv set interface vlan21 ip address 2001:c001:b00c::3:0:1/96
nv set interface vlan21 vlan 21
nv set nve vxlan arp-nd-suppress on
nv set nve vxlan enable on
nv set nve vxlan mac-learning off
nv set nve vxlan source address 27.0.0.19
nv set platform
nv set router bgp enable on
nv set system global anycast-mac 44:38:39:42:42:23
nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast enable on
nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast redistribute connected enable on
nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast enable on
nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast redistribute connected enable on
nv set vrf default router bgp address-family l2vpn-evpn enable on
nv set vrf default router bgp autonomous-system 6300658
nv set vrf default router bgp enable on
nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor 27.0.0.11 peer-group rs_client
nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor 27.0.0.11 type numbered
nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor 27.0.0.12 peer-group rs_client
nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor 27.0.0.12 type numbered
nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p0 capabilities source-address lo
nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p0 peer-group fabric
nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p0 type unnumbered
nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p1 capabilities source-address lo
nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p1 peer-group fabric
nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p1 type unnumbered
nv set vrf default router bgp path-selection multipath aspath-ignore on
nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric address-family ipv4-unicast enable on
nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric address-family ipv6-unicast enable on
nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric address-family l2vpn-evpn add-path-tx off
nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric address-family l2vpn-evpn enable off
nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric remote-as external
nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric timers connection-retry 5
nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric timers hold 30
nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric timers keepalive 10
nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rs_client address-family ipv4-unicast enable off
nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rs_client address-family ipv6-unicast enable off
nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rs_client address-family l2vpn-evpn add-path-tx off
nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rs_client address-family l2vpn-evpn enable on
nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rs_client multihop-ttl 5
nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rs_client remote-as external
nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rs_client timers connection-retry 5
nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rs_client timers hold 30
nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rs_client timers keepalive 10
nv set vrf default router bgp router-id 27.0.0.19
nv set vrf tenant1 evpn enable on
nv set vrf tenant1 evpn vni 20000
nv set vrf tenant1 loopback ip address 15.1.0.2/32
nv set vrf tenant1 loopback ip address 2001:c001:c0de::2/128
nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast enable on
nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast redistribute connected enable on
nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast route-export to-evpn enable on
nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast enable on
nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast redistribute connected enable on
nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast route-export to-evpn enable on
nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp address-family l2vpn-evpn enable on
nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp autonomous-system 6300658
nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp enable on
nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp route-export to-evpn route-target 6300658:20000
nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp route-import from-evpn route-target ANY:10000
nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp route-import from-evpn route-target auto
nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp router-id 27.0.0.19

Access Control Lists

Access Control Lists (ACLs) are a set of rules that are used to filter network traffic. These rules are used to specify the traffic flows that must be permitted or blocked at networking device interfaces. There are two types of ACLs:

  • Stateless ACLs – rules that are applied to individual packets. They inspect each packet individually and permit/block the packets based on the packet header information and the match criteria specified by the rule.

  • Stateful ACLs – rules that are applied to traffic sessions/connections. They inspect each packet with respect to the state of the session/connection to which the packet belongs to determine whether to permit/block the packet.

Stateless ACLs

HBN supports configuration of stateless ACLs for IPv4 packets, IPv6 packets, and Ethernet (MAC) frames. The following examples depict how stateless ACLs are configured for each case, with NVUE and with flat files (cl-acltool).

NVUE Examples for Stateless ACLs

NVUE IPv4 ACLs Example

The following is an example of an ingress IPv4 ACL that permits DHCP request packets ingressing on the pf0hpf_sf port towards the DHCP server:

root@hbn01-host01:~# nv set acl acl1_ingress type ipv4
root@hbn01-host01:~# nv set acl acl1_ingress rule 100 match ip protocol udp
root@hbn01-host01:~# nv set acl acl1_ingress rule 100 match ip dest-port 67
root@hbn01-host01:~# nv set acl acl1_ingress rule 100 match ip source-port 68
root@hbn01-host01:~# nv set acl acl1_ingress rule 100 action permit

Bind the ingress IPv4 ACL to host representor port pf0hpf_sf of BlueField in the inbound direction:

root@hbn01-host01:~# nv set interface pf0hpf_sf acl acl1_ingress inbound
root@hbn01-host01:~# nv config apply

The following is an example of an egress IPv4 ACL that permits DHCP reply packets egressing out of the pf0hpf_sf port towards the DHCP client:

Copy
root@hbn01-host01:~# nv set acl acl2_egress rule 200 match ip protocol udp
root@hbn01-host01:~# nv set acl acl2_egress rule 200 match ip dest-port 68
root@hbn01-host01:~# nv set acl acl2_egress rule 200 match ip source-port 67
root@hbn01-host01:~# nv set acl acl2_egress rule 200 action permit

Bind the egress IPv4 ACL to host representor port pf0hpf_sf of BlueField in the outbound direction:

root@hbn01-host01:~# nv set interface pf0hpf_sf acl acl2_egress outbound
root@hbn01-host01:~# nv config apply

NVUE IPv6 ACLs Example

The following is an example of an ingress IPv6 ACL that permits traffic with matching dest-ip and protocol tcp ingress on port pf0hpf_sf:

root@hbn01-host01:~# nv set acl acl5_ingress type ipv6
root@hbn01-host01:~# nv set acl acl5_ingress rule 100 match ip protocol tcp
root@hbn01-host01:~# nv set acl acl5_ingress rule 100 match ip dest-ip 48:2034::80:9
root@hbn01-host01:~# nv set acl acl5_ingress rule 100 action permit

Bind the ingress IPv6 ACL to host representor port pf0hpf_sf of BlueField in the inbound direction:

root@hbn01-host01:~# nv set interface pf0hpf_sf acl acl5_ingress inbound
root@hbn01-host01:~# nv config apply

The following is an example of an egress IPv6 ACL that permits traffic with matching source-ip and protocol tcp egressing out of port pf0hpf_sf:

root@hbn01-host01:~# nv set acl acl6_egress type ipv6
root@hbn01-host01:~# nv set acl acl6_egress rule 101 match ip protocol tcp
root@hbn01-host01:~# nv set acl acl6_egress rule 101 match ip source-ip 48:2034::80:9
root@hbn01-host01:~# nv set acl acl6_egress rule 101 action permit

Bind the egress IPv6 ACL to host representor port pf0hpf_sf of BlueField in the outbound direction:

root@hbn01-host01:~# nv set interface pf0hpf_sf acl acl6_egress outbound
root@hbn01-host01:~# nv config apply

NVUE MAC ACLs Example

The following is an example of an ingress MAC ACL that permits traffic with matching source-mac and dest-mac ingressing to port pf0hpf_sf:

root@hbn01-host01:~# nv set acl acl3_ingress type mac
root@hbn01-host01:~# nv set acl acl3_ingress rule 1 match mac source-mac 00:00:00:00:00:0a
root@hbn01-host01:~# nv set acl acl3_ingress rule 1 match mac dest-mac 00:00:00:00:00:0b
root@hbn01-host01:~# nv set interface pf0hpf_sf acl acl3_ingress inbound

Bind the ingress MAC ACL to host representor port pf0hpf_sf of BlueField in the inbound direction:

root@hbn01-host01:~# nv set interface pf0hpf_sf acl acl3_ingress inbound
root@hbn01-host01:~# nv config apply

The following is an example of an egress MAC ACL that permits traffic with matching source-mac and dest-mac egressing out of port pf0hpf_sf:

Copy
root@hbn01-host01:~# nv set acl acl4_egress rule 2 match mac source-mac 00:00:00:00:00:0b
root@hbn01-host01:~# nv set acl acl4_egress rule 2 match mac dest-mac 00:00:00:00:00:0a
root@hbn01-host01:~# nv set acl acl4_egress rule 2 action permit

Bind the egress MAC ACL to host representor port pf0hpf_sf of BlueField in the outbound direction:

root@hbn01-host01:~# nv set interface pf0hpf_sf acl acl4_egress outbound
root@hbn01-host01:~# nv config apply


Flat Files (cl-acltool) Examples for Stateless ACLs

For the same examples cited above, the following are the corresponding ACL rules which must be configured under /etc/cumulus/acl/policy.d/<rule_name.rules> followed by invoking cl-acltool -i. The rules in /etc/cumulus/acl/policy.d/<rule_name.rules> are configured using Linux iptables/ip6tables/ebtables.

Flat Files IPv4 ACLs Example

The following example configures an ingress IPv4 ACL rule matching with DHCP request under /etc/cumulus/acl/policy.d/<rule_name.rules> with the ingress interface as the host representor of BlueField followed by invoking cl-acltool -i:

[iptables]
## ACL acl1_ingress in dir inbound on interface pf1vf1_sf ##
-t filter -A FORWARD -m physdev --physdev-in pf1vf1_sf -p udp --sport 68 --dport 67 -j ACCEPT

The following example configures an egress IPv4 ACL rule matching with DHCP reply under /etc/cumulus/acl/policy.d/<rule_name.rules> with the egress interface as the host representor of BlueField followed by invoking cl-acltool -i:

[iptables]
## ACL acl2_egress in dir outbound on interface pf1vf1_sf ##
-t filter -A FORWARD -m physdev --physdev-out pf1vf1_sf -p udp --sport 67 --dport 68 -j ACCEPT

Flat File IPv6 ACLs Example

The following example configures an ingress IPv6 ACL rule matching with dest-ip and tcp protocol under /etc/cumulus/acl/policy.d/<rule_name.rules> with the ingress interface as the host representor of BlueField followed by invoking cl-acltool -i:

[ip6tables]
## ACL acl5_ingress in dir inbound on interface pf0hpf_sf ##
-t filter -A FORWARD -m physdev --physdev-in pf0hpf_sf -d 48:2034::80:9 -p tcp -j ACCEPT

The following example configures an egress IPv6 ACL rule matching with source-ip and tcp protocol under /etc/cumulus/acl/policy.d/<rule_name.rules> with the egress interface as the host representor of BlueField followed by invoking cl-acltool -i:

[ip6tables]
## ACL acl6_egress in dir outbound on interface pf0hpf_sf ##
-t filter -A FORWARD -m physdev --physdev-out pf0hpf_sf -s 48:2034::80:9 -p tcp -j ACCEPT

Flat Files MAC ACLs Example

The following example configures an ingress MAC ACL rule matching with source-mac and dest-mac under /etc/cumulus/acl/policy.d/<rule_name.rules> with the ingress interface as the host representor of BlueField followed by invoking cl-acltool -i:

[ebtables]
## ACL acl3_ingress in dir inbound on interface pf0hpf_sf ##
-t filter -A FORWARD -m physdev --physdev-in pf0hpf_sf -s 00:00:00:00:00:0a/ff:ff:ff:ff:ff:ff -d 00:00:00:00:00:0b/ff:ff:ff:ff:ff:ff -j ACCEPT

The following example configures an egress MAC ACL rule matching with source-mac and dest-mac under /etc/cumulus/acl/policy.d/<rule_name.rules> with egress interface as host representor of BlueField followed by invoking cl-acltool -i:

[ebtables]
## ACL acl4_egress in dir outbound on interface pf0hpf_sf ##
-t filter -A FORWARD -m physdev --physdev-out pf0hpf_sf -s 00:00:00:00:00:0b/ff:ff:ff:ff:ff:ff -d 00:00:00:00:00:0a/ff:ff:ff:ff:ff:ff -j ACCEPT

Stateful ACLs

Stateful ACLs facilitate monitoring and tracking traffic flows to enforce per-flow traffic filtering (unlike stateless ACLs which filter traffic on a per-packet basis). HBN supports stateful ACLs using reflexive ACL mechanism. Reflexive ACL mechanism is used to allow initiation of connections from "within" the network to "outside" the network and allow only replies to the initiated connections from "outside" the network (or vice versa).

HBN supports stateful ACL configuration for IPv4 traffic.

Stateful ACLs can be applied for native routed traffic (north-south underlay routed traffic in EVPN deployments), EVPN bridged traffic (east-west overlay bridged/L2 traffic in EVPN deployments) and EVPN routed traffic (east-west overlay routed traffic in EVPN deployments). Stateful ACLs applied for native routed traffic are called "Native-L3 stateful ACLs". Stateful ACLs applied for EVPN bridged traffic and EVPN routed traffic are called "EVPN-L2 stateful ACLs" and "EVPN-L3 stateful ACLs", respectively.

Stateful ACLs in HBN are disabled by default. To enable stateful ACL functionality, use the following NVUE commands:

root@hbn03-host00:~# nv set system reflexive-acl enable
root@hbn03-host00:~# nv config apply

If using flat-file configuration (and not NVUE), edit the file /etc/cumulus/nl2docad.d/acl.conf and set the knob rflx.reflexive_acl_enable to TRUE. To apply this change, execute:

root@hbn03-host00:~# supervisorctl start nl2doca-reload

NVUE Example for Native-L3 Stateful ACLs

The following is an example of allowing HTTP (TCP) connection originated by the host, where BlueField is hosted, to an HTTP server (with the IP address 11.11.11.11) on an external network. Two sets of ACLs matching with CONNTRACK state must be configured for a CONNTRACK entry to be established in the kernel which would be offloaded to hardware:

  • Configure an ACL rule matching TCP/HTTP connection/flow details with CONNTRACK state of NEW, ESTABLISHED and bind it to the SVI in the inbound direction.

  • Configure an ACL rule matching TCP/HTTP connection/flow details with CONNTRACK state of ESTABLISHED and bind it to the SVI in the outbound direction.

Native-L3 stateful ACLs should be bound to an SVI interface. In this example, SVI interface is vlan101.

  1. Configure the ingress ACL rule:

    root@hbn03-host00:~# nv set acl allow_tcp_conn_from_host rule 11 action permit 
root@hbn03-host00:~# nv set acl allow_tcp_conn_from_host rule 11 match conntrack new
root@hbn03-host00:~# nv set acl allow_tcp_conn_from_host rule 11 match conntrack established
root@hbn03-host00:~# nv set acl allow_tcp_conn_from_host rule 11 match ip dest-ip 11.11.11.11/32
root@hbn03-host00:~# nv set acl allow_tcp_conn_from_host rule 11 match ip dest-port 80
root@hbn03-host00:~# nv set acl allow_tcp_conn_from_host rule 11 match ip protocol tcp
root@hbn03-host00:~# nv set acl allow_tcp_conn_from_host type ipv4

  2. Bind this ACL to the SVI interface in the inbound direction:

    root@hbn03-host00:~# nv set interface vlan101 acl allow_tcp_conn_from_host inbound
root@hbn03-host00:~# nv config apply

  3. Configure the egress ACL rule:

    root@hbn03-host00:~# nv set acl allow_tcp_resp_from_server rule 21 action permit 
root@hbn03-host00:~# nv set acl allow_tcp_resp_from_server rule 21 match conntrack established 
root@hbn03-host00:~# nv set acl allow_tcp_resp_from_server rule 21 match ip protocol tcp 
root@hbn03-host00:~# nv set acl allow_tcp_resp_from_server type ipv4
root@hbn03-host00:~# nv config apply

  4. Bind this ACL to the SVI interface in the outbound direction:

    root@hbn03-host00:~# nv set interface vlan101 acl allow_tcp_resp_from_server outbound
root@hbn03-host00:~# nv config apply

    Note

    If virtual router redundancy (VRR) is set, L3 stateful ACLs must be bound to all the related SVI interfaces. For example, if VRR is configured on SVI vlan101 as follows in the /etc/network/interfaces file:

    auto vlan101
iface vlan101
    address 45.3.1.2/24
    address-virtual 00:00:5e:00:01:01 45.3.1.1/24
    vlan-raw-device br_default
    vlan-id 101

    With this configuration, two SVI interfaces, vlan101 and vlan101-v0 would be created in the system:

    root@hbn03-host00:~# ip -br addr show | grep vlan101
vlan101@br_default UP             45.3.1.2/24 fe80::204:4bff:fe8a:f100/64
vlan101-v0@vlan101 UP             45.3.1.1/24 metric 1024 fe80::200:5eff:fe00:101/64

    In this case, stateful ACLs must be bound to both SVI interfaces (vlan101 and vlan101-v0). In the stateful ACL described in the current section, the binding would be:

    root@hbn03-host00:~# nv set interface vlan101,vlan101-v0 acl allow_tcp_conn_from_host inbound
root@hbn03-host00:~# nv set interface vlan101,vlan101-v0 acl allow_tcp_resp_from_server outbound
root@hbn03-host00:~# nv config apply

Flat Files (cl-acltool) Example for Native-L3 Stateful ACLs

For the same NVUE example for Native-L3 stateful ACLs cited above (HTTP server at IP address 11.11.11.11 on an external network), the following are the corresponding ACL rules which must be configured under /etc/cumulus/acl/policy.d/<rule_name.rules> followed by invoking cl-acltool -i to install the rules in BlueField hardware.

  1. Configure an ingress ACL rule matching with TCP flow details and CONNTRACK state of NEW, ESTABLISHED under /etc/cumulus/acl/policy.d/stateful_acl.rules with the ingress interface as the SVI followed by invoking cl-acltool -i:

    [iptables]
## ACL allow_tcp_conn_from_host in dir inbound on interface vlan101 ##
-t filter -A FORWARD -i vlan101 -p tcp -d 11.11.11.11/32 --dport 80 -m conntrack --ctstate EST,NEW -m connmark ! --mark 7998 -j CONNMARK --set-mark 7999
-t filter -A FORWARD -i vlan101 -p tcp –d 11.11.11.11/32 --dport 80 -m conntrack --ctstate EST,NEW -j ACCEPT

    Note

    As shown above, an additional rule must be configured with CONNMARK action. The CONNMARK values (-j CONNMARK --set-mark <value>) for ingress ACL rules are protocol dependent: 7999 for TCP, 7997 for UDP, and 7995 for ICMP.

  2. Configure an egress ACL rule matching the TCP flow and CONNTRACK state of ESTABLISHED, RELATED under /etc/cumulus/acl/policy.d/stateful_acl.rules file with the egress interface as SVI followed by invoking cl-acltool -i:

    [iptables]
## ACL allow_tcp_resp_from_server in dir outbound on interface vlan101 ##
-t filter -A FORWARD -o vlan101 -p tcp -s 11.11.11.11/32 --sport 80 -m conntrack --ctstate EST -j CONNMARK --set-mark 7998
-t filter -A FORWARD -o vlan101 -p tcp -s 11.11.11.11/32 --sport 80 -m conntrack --ctstate EST -j ACCEPT

    Note

    As shown above, an additional rule must be configured with CONNMARK action. The CONNMARK values (-j CONNMARK --set-mark <value>) for egress ACL rules are protocol dependent: 7998 for TCP, 7996 for UDP, and 7994 for ICMP.

NVUE Example for EVPN-L2 Stateful ACLs

The following is an example allowing HTTP (TCP) connection originated by the host, hosting BlueField, to an HTTP server (with the IP address 192.168.5.5) accessible on the EVPN bridged network (L2 stretch). Two sets of ACLs matching with CONNTRACK state must be configured for a CONNTRACK entry to be established in the kernel which would be offloaded to hardware:

  • Configure an ACL rule matching TCP/HTTP connection/flow details with a CONNTRACK state of NEW, ESTABLISHED, and bind it to the host interface in the inbound direction

  • Configure an ACL rule matching TCP/HTTP connection/flow details with a CONNTRACK state of ESTABLISHED, and bind it to the host interface in the outbound direction

EVPN-L2 stateful ACLs should be bound to a host interface. In this example, the host interface is pf1vf7_sf.

  1. Configure the ingress ACL rule:

    root@hbn03-host00:~# nv set acl allow_tcp_conn_from_host rule 11 action permit 
root@hbn03-host00:~# nv set acl allow_tcp_conn_from_host rule 11 match conntrack new
root@hbn03-host00:~# nv set acl allow_tcp_conn_from_host rule 11 match conntrack established
root@hbn03-host00:~# nv set acl allow_tcp_conn_from_host rule 11 match ip dest-ip 192.168.5.5/32
root@hbn03-host00:~# nv set acl allow_tcp_conn_from_host rule 11 match ip dest-port 80
root@hbn03-host00:~# nv set acl allow_tcp_conn_from_host rule 11 match ip protocol tcp
root@hbn03-host00:~# nv set acl allow_tcp_conn_from_host type ipv4

  2. Bind this ACL to the host interface in the inbound direction:

    root@hbn03-host00:~# nv set interface pf1vf7_sf acl allow_tcp_conn_from_host inbound
root@hbn03-host00:~# nv config apply

  3. Configure the egress ACL rule:

    root@hbn03-host00:~# nv set acl allow_tcp_resp_from_server rule 21 action permit 
root@hbn03-host00:~# nv set acl allow_tcp_resp_from_server rule 21 match conntrack established 
root@hbn03-host00:~# nv set acl allow_tcp_resp_from_server rule 21 match ip protocol tcp 
root@hbn03-host00:~# nv set acl allow_tcp_resp_from_server type ipv4
root@hbn03-host00:~# nv config apply

  4. Bind this ACL to the host interface in the outbound direction:

    root@hbn03-host00:~# nv set interface pf1vf7_sf acl allow_tcp_resp_from_server outbound
root@hbn03-host00:~# nv config apply

Flat Files (cl-acltool) Example for EVPN-L2 Stateful ACLs

For the same NVUE EPVN-L2 stateful ACLs example cited above (HTTP server at IP address 192.168.5.5 accessible over bridged network), the following are the corresponding ACL rules which must be configured under /etc/cumulus/acl/policy.d/<rule_name.rules> followed by invoking cl-acltool -i.

  1. Configure an ingress ACL rule matching with TCP flow details and CONNTRACK state of NEW, ESTABLISHED under /etc/cumulus/acl/policy.d/stateful_acl.rules with the ingress interface as the host representor of BlueField, followed by invoking cl-acltool -i:

    [iptables] 
## ACL allow_tcp_conn_from_host in dir inbound on interface pf1vf7_sf ##
-t filter -A FORWARD -m physdev --physdev-in pf1vf7_sf -p tcp -d 192.168.5.5/32 --dport 80 -m conntrack --ctstate EST,NEW -m connmark ! --mark 9998 -j CONNMARK --set-mark 9999
-t filter -A FORWARD -m physdev --physdev-in pf1vf7_sf -p tcp -d 192.168.5.5/32 --dport 80 -m conntrack --ctstate EST,NEW -j ACCEPT

    Note

    As shown above, an additional rule must be configured with CONNMARK action. The CONNMARK values (-j CONNMARK --set-mark <value>) for ingress ACL rules are protocol dependent: 9999 for TCP, 9997 for UDP, and 9995 for ICMP.

  2. Configure an egress ACL rule matching with TCP and CONNTRACK state of ESTABLISHED, RELATED under /etc/cumulus/acl/policy.d/stateful_acl.rules with the egress interface as the host representor of BlueField, followed by invoking cl-acltool -i:

    [iptables]
## ACL allow_tcp_resp_from_server in dir outbound on interface pf1vf7_sf ##
-t filter -A FORWARD -m physdev --physdev-out pf1vf7_sf -p tcp -s 192.168.5.5/32 --sport 80 -m conntrack --ctstate EST -j CONNMARK --set-mark 9998 
-t filter -A FORWARD -m physdev --physdev-out pf1vf7_sf -p tcp -s 192.168.5.5/32 --sport 80 -m conntrack --ctstate EST -j ACCEPT

    Note

    As shown above, an additional rule must be configured with CONNMARK action. The CONNMARK values (-j CONNMARK --set-mark <value>) for egress ACL rules are protocol dependent: 9998 for TCP, 9996 for UDP, and 9994 for ICMP.

NVUE Example for EVPN-L3 Stateful ACLs

The following is an example allowing an HTTP (TCP) connection originated by the host, hosting BlueField, to an HTTP server (with the IP address 21.1.1.2) accessible on the EVPN routed network (EVPN Symmetric Routing). Two sets of ACLs matching with CONNTRACK state must be configured for a CONNTRACK entry to be established in the kernel which would be offloaded to hardware:

  • Configure an ACL rule matching TCP/HTTP connection/flow details with a CONNTRACK state of NEW, ESTABLISHED, and bind it to the host interface in the inbound direction

  • Configure an ACL rule matching TCP/HTTP connection/flow details with a CONNTRACK state of ESTABLISHED, and bind it to the host interface in the outbound direction

EVPN-L3 stateful ACLs should be bound to an SVI interface. In this example, the SVI interface is vlan105.

  1. Configure the ingress ACL rule:

    root@hbn03-host00:~# nv set acl allow_tcp_conn_from_host rule 11 action permit 
root@hbn03-host00:~# nv set acl allow_tcp_conn_from_host rule 11 match conntrack new
root@hbn03-host00:~# nv set acl allow_tcp_conn_from_host rule 11 match conntrack established
root@hbn03-host00:~# nv set acl allow_tcp_conn_from_host rule 11 match ip dest-ip 21.1.1.2/32
root@hbn03-host00:~# nv set acl allow_tcp_conn_from_host rule 11 match ip dest-port 80
root@hbn03-host00:~# nv set acl allow_tcp_conn_from_host rule 11 match ip protocol tcp
root@hbn03-host00:~# nv set acl allow_tcp_conn_from_host type ipv4

  2. Bind this ACL to the host interface in the inbound direction:

    root@hbn03-host00:~# nv set interface vlan105 acl allow_tcp_conn_from_host inbound
root@hbn03-host00:~# nv config apply

  3. Configure the egress ACL rule:

    root@hbn03-host00:~# nv set acl allow_tcp_resp_from_server rule 21 action permit 
root@hbn03-host00:~# nv set acl allow_tcp_resp_from_server rule 21 match conntrack established 
root@hbn03-host00:~# nv set acl allow_tcp_resp_from_server rule 21 match ip protocol tcp 
root@hbn03-host00:~# nv set acl allow_tcp_resp_from_server type ipv4
root@hbn03-host00:~# nv config apply

  4. Bind this ACL to the host interface in the outbound direction:

    root@hbn03-host00:~# nv set interface vlan105 acl allow_tcp_resp_from_server outbound
root@hbn03-host00:~# nv config apply

Flat Files (cl-acltool) Example for EVPN-L3 Stateful ACLs

For the same NVUE EVPN-L3 stateful ACLs example cited under "NVUE Example for EVPN-L3 Stateful ACLs" (HTTP server at IP address 21.1.1.2 accessible over EVPN routed overlay network), the following are the corresponding ACL rules which must be configured under /etc/cumulus/acl/policy.d/<rule_name.rules> followed by invoking cl-acltool -i.

  1. Configure an ingress ACL rule matching with TCP flow details and CONNTRACK state of NEW, ESTABLISHED under /etc/cumulus/acl/policy.d/stateful_acl.rules with the ingress interface as the SVI interface, followed by invoking cl-acltool -i:

    [iptables] 
## ACL allow_tcp_conn_from_host in dir inbound on interface vlan105 ##
-t filter -A FORWARD -i vlan105 -p tcp -d 21.1.1.2/32 --dport 80 -m conntrack --ctstate EST,NEW -m connmark ! --mark 7998 -j CONNMARK --set-mark 7999
-t filter -A FORWARD -i vlan105 -p tcp -d 21.1.1.2/32 --dport 80 -m conntrack --ctstate EST,NEW -j ACCEPT

    Note

    As shown above, an additional rule must be configured with CONNMARK action. The CONNMARK values (-j CONNMARK --set-mark <value>) for ingress ACL rules are protocol dependent: 7999 for TCP, 7997 for UDP, and 7995 for ICMP.

  2. Configure an egress ACL rule matching with TCP and CONNTRACK state of ESTABLISHED, RELATED under /etc/cumulus/acl/policy.d/stateful_acl.rules file with the egress interface as the SVI interface, followed by invoking cl-acltool -i:

    [iptables]
## ACL allow_tcp_resp_from_server in dir outbound on interface vlan105 ##
-t filter -A FORWARD -o vlan105 -p tcp -s 21.1.1.2/32 --sport 80 -m conntrack --ctstate EST -j CONNMARK --set-mark 7998 
-t filter -A FORWARD -o vlan105 -p tcp -s 21.1.1.2/32 --sport 80 -m conntrack --ctstate EST -j ACCEPT

    Note

    As shown above, an additional rule must be configured with CONNMARK action. The CONNMARK values (-j CONNMARK --set-mark <value>) for egress ACL rules are protocol dependent: 7998 for TCP, 7996 for UDP, and 7994 for ICMP.

DHCP Relay on HBN

DHCP is a client server protocol that automatically provides IP hosts with IP addresses and other related configuration information. A DHCP relay (agent) is a host that forwards DHCP packets between clients and servers. DHCP relays forward requests and replies between clients and servers that are not on the same physical subnet.

DHCP relay can be configured using either flat file (supervisord configuration) or through NVUE.

Configuration

HBN is a non-systemd based container. Therefore, the DHCP relay must be configured as explained in the following subsections.

Flat File Configuration (Supervisord)

The HBN initialization script installs default configuration files on BlueField in /var/lib/hbn/etc/supervisor/conf.d/. BlueField directory is mounted to /etc/supervisor/conf.d which achieves configuration persistence.

By default, DHCP relay is disabled. Default configuration applies to one instance of DHCPv4 relay and DHCPv6 relay in the default VRF.

NVUE Configuration

The user can use NVUE to configure and maintain DHCPv4 and DHCPv6 relays with CLI and REST API. NVUE generates all the required configurations and maintains the relay service.

DHCPv4 Relay Configuration

NVUE Example

The following configuration starts a relay service which listens for the DHCP messages on p0_sf, p1_sf, and vlan482 and relays the requests to DHCP server 10.89.0.1 with gateway-interface as lo.

nv set service dhcp-relay default gateway-interface lo
nv set service dhcp-relay default interface p0_sf
nv set service dhcp-relay default interface p1_sf
nv set service dhcp-relay default interface vlan482 downstream
nv set service dhcp-relay default server 10.89.0.1

Flat Files Example

[program: isc-dhcp-relay-default]
command = /usr/sbin/dhcrelay --nl -d -i p0_sf -i p1_sf -id vlan482 -U lo 10.89.0.1 
autostart = true
autorestart = unexpected
startsecs = 3
startretries = 3
exitcodes = 0
stopsignal = TERM
stopwaitsecs = 3

Where:

Option

Description

-i

Network interface to listen on for requests and replies

-iu

Upstream network interface

-id

Downstream network interface

-U [address]%%ifname

Gateway IP address interface. Use %% for IP%%ifname. % is used as an escape character.

--loglevel-debug

Debug logging. Location: /var/log/syslog.

-a

Append an agent option field to each request before forwarding it to the server with default values for circuit-id and remote-id

-r remote-id

Set a custom remote ID string (max of 255 chars). To use this option, you must also enable the -a option.

--use-pif-circuit-id

Set the underlying physical interface which receives the packet as the circuit-id. To use this option you must also enable the -a option.

DHCPv4 Relay Option 82

NVUE Example

The following NVUE command is used to enable option 82 insertion in DHCP packets with default values:

nv set service dhcp-relay default agent enable on

To provide a custom remote-id (e.g., host10) using NVUE:

nv set service dhcp-relay default agent remote-id host10

To use the underlying physical interface on which the request is received as circuit-id using NVUE:

nv set service dhcp-relay default agent use-pif-circuit-id enable on

Flat Files Example

[program: isc-dhcp-relay-default]
command = /usr/sbin/dhcrelay --nl -d -i p0_sf -i p1_sf -id vlan482 -U lo -a --use-pif-circuit-id -r host10 10.89.0.1
autostart = true
autorestart = unexpected
startsecs = 3
startretries = 3
exitcodes = 0
stopsignal = TERM
stopwaitsecs = 3


DHCPv6 Relay Configuration

NVUE Example

The following NVUE command starts the DHCPv6 Relay service which listens for DHCPv6 requests on vlan482 and sends relayed DHCPv6 requests towards p0_sf and p1_sf.

nv set service dhcp-relay6 default interface downstream vlan482
nv set service dhcp-relay6 default interface upstream p0_sf
nv set service dhcp-relay6 default interface upstream p1_sf

Flat Files Example

[program: isc-dhcp-relay6-default]
command = /usr/sbin/dhcrelay --nl -6 -d -l vlan482 -u p0_sf -u p1_sf 
autostart = true
autorestart = unexpected
startsecs = 3
startretries = 3
exitcodes = 0
stopsignal = TERM
stopwaitsecs = 3

Where:

Option

Description

-l [address]%%ifname[#index]

Downstream interface. Use %% for IP%%ifname. % is used as escape character.

-u [address]%%ifname

Upstream interface. Use %% for IP%%ifname. % is used as escape character.

-6

IPv6

--loglevel-debug

Debug logging located at /var/log/syslog

DHCP Relay and VRF Considerations

DHCP relay can be spawned inside a VRF context to handle the DHCP requests in that VRF. There can only be 1 instance each of DHCPv4 relay and DHCPv6 relay per VRF. To achieve that, the user can follow these guidelines:

  • DHCPv4 on default VRF:

    /usr/sbin/dhcrelay --nl -i <interface> -U [address]%%<interface> <server_ip>

  • DHCPv4 on VRF:

    /usr/sbin/ip vrf exec <vrf> /usr/sbin/dhcrelay –-nl -i <interface> -U [address]%%<interface> <server_ip>

  • DHCPv6 on default VRF:

    /usr/sbin/dhcrelay --nl -6 -l <interface> -u <interface>

  • DHCPv6 on VRF:

    /usr/sbin/ip vrf exec <vrf> /usr/sbin/dhcrelay --nl -6 -l <interface> -u <interface>

Troubleshooting

HBN Container Stuck in init-sfs

The HBN container starts as init-sfs and should transition to doca-hbn within 2 minutes as can be seen using crictl ps. But sometimes it may remain as init-sfs.

This can happen if interface p0_sf is missing. Run the command ip -br link show dev p0_sf in BlueField and inside the container to check if p0_sf is present or not. If its missing, make sure the firmware is upgraded to the latest version. Perform BlueField system-level reset for the new firmware to take effect.

Host-side PF/VF Down After BlueField Reboot

In general, the host can use any interface manager to manage host interfaces belonging to BlueField. When the host uses an interface manager other than Netplan or NetworkManager, some ports may remain down after BlueField reboot.

Apply the following workaround if interfaces stay down:

  1. Restart openibd:

    systemctl restart openibd

  2. Recreate SR-IOV interfaces if they are needed.

  3. Replay interface config. For example:

    • If using ifupdown2:

      ifreload -a 

    • If using Netplan:

      netplan apply

BGP Session not Establishing

One of the main causes of a BGP session not getting established is a mismatch in MTU configuration. Make sure the MTU on all interfaces is the same. For example, if BGP is failing on p0, check and verify that there is a matching MTU value for p0, p0_sf_r, p0_sf, and the remote peer of p0.

Generating Support Dump

HBN support dump can be generated using the cl-support command, inside the HBN container:

root@bf2:/tmp# cl-support
Please send /var/support/cl_support_bf2-s02-1-ipmi_20221025_180508.txz to Cumulus support

The generated dump would be available in /var/support in the HBN container and would contain any process core dump as well as log files.

The /var/support directory is also mounted on the BlueField Arm side at /var/lib/hbn/var/support.

SFC Troubleshooting

To troubleshoot flows going through SFC interfaces, the first step is to disable the nl2doca service in the HBN container:

root@bf2:/tmp# supervisorctl stop nl2doca
nl2doca: stopped

Stopping nl2doca effectively stops hardware offloading and switches to software forwarding. All packets would appear on tcpdump capture on BlueField interfaces.

tcpdump can be performed on SF interfaces as well as VLAN, VXLAN, and uplinks to determine where a packet gets dropped or which flow a packet is taking.

General nl2doca Troubleshooting

The following steps can be used to make sure the nl2doca daemon is up and running:

  1. Make sure there are no errors in the nl2doca log file at /var/log/hbn/nl2docad.log.

  2. To check the status of the nl2doca daemon under supervisor, run:

    supervisorctl status nl2doca

  3. Use ps to check that the actual nl2doca process is running:

    ps -eaf | grep nl2doca
root          18       1  0 06:31 ?        00:00:00 /bin/bash /usr/bin/nl2doca-docker-start
root        1437      18  0 06:31 ?        00:05:49 /usr/sbin/nl2docad

  4. The core file should be in /var/support/core/.

  5. Check if the /cumulus/nl2docad/run/stats/punt​ is accessible. Otherwise, nl2doca may be stuck and should be restarted:

    supervisorctl restart nl2doca

nl2doca Offload Troubleshooting

If a certain traffic flow does not work as expected, disable nl2doca (i.e., disable hardware offloading):

supervisorctl stop nl2doca​

​With hardware offloading disabled, you can confirm it is an offloading issue if the traffic starts working. If it is not an offloading issue, use tcpdump on various interfaces to see where the packet gets dropped.

Offloaded entries can be checked in following files, which contain the programming status of every IP prefix and MAC address known to system.

  • Bridge entries are available in the file /cumulus/nl2docad/run/software-tables/17​. It includes all the MAC addresses in the system including local and remote MAC addresses.

    Example format:

    - flow-entry: 0xaaab0cef4190​
      flow-pattern:​
        fid: 112​
        dst mac: 00:00:5e:00:01:01​
      flow-actions:​
        SET VRF: 2​         
        OUTPUT-PD-PORT: 20(TO_RTR_INTF)         
        STATS:​
          pkts: 1719​
          bytes: 191286​

  • Router entries are available in the file /cumulus/nl2docad/run/software-tables/18​. It includes all the IP prefixes known to the system.

    Example format for Entry with ECMP:

    Entry with ECMP:
- flow-entry: 0xaaaada723700
  flow-pattern:
     IPV6: LPM
     VRF: 0
     destination-ip: ::/0
  flow-actions :
     ECMP: 2
     STATS:
        pkts: 0
        bytes: 0​
 
Entry without ECMP: - flow-entry: 0xaaaada7e1400
    flow-pattern:
       IPV4: LPM
       VRF: 0
       destination-ip: 60.1.0.93/32
    flow-actions :
        SET FID: 200
        SMAC: 00:04:4b:a7:88:00
        DMAC: 00:03:00:08:00:12
        OUTPUT-PD-PORT: 19(TO_BR_INTF)
   STATS:
       pkts: 0
       bytes: 0

  • ECMP entries are available in the file /cumulus/nl2docad/run/software-tables/19​. It includes all the next hops in the system.

    Example format:

    - ECMP: 2
  ref-count: 2
  num-next-hops: 2
  entries:
  - { index: 0, fid: 4100, src mac: 'b8:ce:f6:99:49:6a', dst mac: '00:02:00:00:00:0a' }
  - { index: 1, fid: 4101, src mac: 'b8:ce:f6:99:49:6b', dst mac: '00:02:00:00:00:0e' }

To check counters for packets going to the kernel, run:

cat /cumulus/nl2docad/run/stats/punt
​PUNT miss pkts:3154 bytes:312326
PUNT miss drop pkts:0 bytes:0
PUNT control pkts:31493 bytes:2853186
PUNT control drop pkts:0 bytes:0
ACL PUNT pkts:68 bytes:7364
ACL drop pkts:0 bytes:0

For a specific type of packet flow, programming can be referenced in block specific files. The typical flow is as follows:

For example, to check L2 EVPN ENCAP flows for remote MAC 8a:88:d0:b1:92:b1 on port pf0vf0_sf, the basic offload flow should look as follows: RxPort (pf0vf0_sf) -> BR (Overlay) -> RTR (Underlay) -> BR (Underlay) -> TxPort​ (one of the uplink p0_sf or p1_sf based on ECMP hash).

Step-by-step procedure:

  1. Navigate to the interface file /cumulus/nl2docad/run/software-tables/20.

  2. Check for the RxPort (pf0vf0_sf):

    Interface: pf0vf0_sf​
    PD PORT: 6​
    HW PORT: 16
    NETDEV PORT: 11
    Bridge-id: 61​
    Untagged FID: 112​

    FID 112 is given to the receive port​.

  3. Check the bridge table file /cumulus/nl2docad/run/software-tables/17 with destination MAC 8a:88:d0:b1:92:b1 and FID 112:

    flow-pattern:​
      fid: 112​
        dst mac: 8a:88:d0:b1:92:b1​
      flow-actions:​
        VXLAN ENCAP:​
          ENCAP dst ip: 6.0.0.26​
          ENCAP vni id: 1000112​
        SET VRF: 0​
        OUTPUT-PD-PORT: 20(TO_RTR_INTF)​
        STATS:​
          pkts: 100​
          bytes: 10200​

  4. Check the router table file /cumulus/nl2docad/run/software-tables/18 with destination IP 6.0.0.26 and VRF 0:

    flow-pattern:​
        IPV4: LPM​
        VRF: 0​
        ip dst: 6.0.0.26/32​
      flow-actions :​
        ECMP: 1​
        OUTPUT PD PORT: 2(TO_BR_INTF)​
        STATS:​
          pkts: 300​
          bytes: 44400​

  5. Check the ECMP table file /cumulus/nl2docad/run/software-tables/19 with ECMP 1:

    - ECMP: 1​
      ref-count: 7​
      num-next-hops: 2
      entries:​
        - { index: 0, fid: 4100, src mac: 'b8:ce:f6:99:49:6a', dst mac: '00:02:00:00:00:2f' }​
        - { index: 1, fid: 4115, src mac: 'b8:ce:f6:99:49:6b', dst mac: '00:02:00:00:00:33' }​

  6. The ECMP hash calculation picks one of these paths for next-hop rewrite. Check bridge table file for them (fid=4100, dst mac: 00:02:00:00:00:2f or fid=4115, dst mac: 00:02:00:00:00:33):

    flow-pattern:​
        fid: 4100​
        dst mac: 00:02:00:00:00:2f​
flow-actions:​
    OUTPUT-PD-PORT: 36(p0_sf)​
    STATS:​
       pkts: 1099​
       bytes: 162652​

    This will show the packet going out on the uplink.

NVUE Troubleshooting

To check the status of the NVUE daemon, run:

supervisorctl status nvued

To restart the NVUE daemon, run:

supervisorctl restart nvued


