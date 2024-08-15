NVIDIA DOCA HBN Service Guide

To start configuring HBN, log into the HBN container:

Copy Copied! sudo crictl exec -it $(crictl ps | grep hbn | awk '{print $1;}' ) bash

Add network interfaces and FRR configuration files to HBN to achieve the desired configuration:

This section assumes familiarity with NVIDIA user experience (NVUE) Cumulus Linux documentation. The following subsections, only expand on HBN-specific aspects of NVUE.

HBN installs NVUE by default and enables NVUE service at boot.

HBN enables REST API by default.

Users may run the cURL commands from the command line. Use the default HBN username nvidia and password nvidia .

To change the default password of the nvidia user or add additional users for NVUE access, refer to section "HBN NVUE User Credentials".

REST API example:

Copy Copied! curl -u 'nvidia:nvidia' --insecure https://<mgmt_ip>:8765/nvue_v1/vrf/default/router/bgp { "configured-neighbors": 2, "established-neighbors": 2, "router-id": "10.10.10.201" }

Note For information about using the NVUE REST API, refer to the NVUE API documentation .





For information about using the NVUE CLI, refer to the NVUE CLI documentation

When the network configuration is saved using NVUE, HBN writes the configuration to the /etc/nvue.d/startup.yaml file.

Startup configuration is applied by following the supervisor daemon at boot time. nvued-startup will appear in EXITED state after applying the startup configuration.

Copy Copied! nvued-startup EXITED Apr 17 10:04 AM

Note nv config apply startup applies the yaml configuration saved at /etc/nvue.d/ .

Note nv config save saves the running configuration to /etc/nvue.d/startup.yaml .

After a fresh HBN installation, the default /etc/network/interfaces file would contain only the declaration of the two uplink SFs and a loopback interface.

Copy Copied! source /etc/network/interfaces.d/*.intf auto lo iface lo inet loopback auto p0_sf iface p0_sf auto p1_sf iface p1_sf

FRR configuration files would also be present under /etc/frr/ but no configuration would be enabled.

HBN supports unicast routing with BGP and ECMP for IPv4 and IPv6 traffic. ECMP is achieved by distributing traffic using hash calculation based on the source IP , destination IP, and protocol type of the IP header.

Info For TCP and UDP packets, it also includes source port and destination port.

ECMP is implemented any time routes have multiple paths over uplinks or host ports. For example, 20.20.20.0/24 has 2 paths using both uplinks, so a path is selected based on a hash of the IP headers.

Copy Copied! 20.20.20.0/24 proto bgp metric 20 nexthop via 169.254.0.1 dev p0_sf weight 1 onlink <<<<< via uplink p0_sf nexthop via 169.254.0.1 dev p1_sf weight 1 onlink <<<<< via uplink p1_sf

Info HBN supports up to 16 paths for ECMP.





Copy Copied! nv set interface lo ip address 10.10.10.1/32 nv set interface lo ip address 2010:10:10::1/128 nv set interface vlan100 type svi nv set interface vlan100 vlan 100 nv set interface vlan100 base-interface br_default nv set interface vlan100 ip address 2030:30:30::1/64 nv set interface vlan100 ip address 30.30.30.1/24 nv set bridge domain br_default vlan 100 nv set interface pf0hpf_sf,pf1hpf_sf bridge domain br_default access 100 nv set vrf default router bgp router-id 10.10.10.1 nv set vrf default router bgp autonomous-system 65501 nv set vrf default router bgp path-selection multipath aspath-ignore on nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast enable on nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast redistribute connected enable on nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast enable on nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast redistribute connected enable on nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p0_sf remote-as external nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p0_sf type unnumbered nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p0_sf address-family ipv4-unicast enable on nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p0_sf address-family ipv6-unicast enable on nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p1_sf remote-as external nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p1_sf type unnumbered nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p1_sf address-family ipv4-unicast enable on nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p1_sf address-family ipv6-unicast enable on





Example /etc/network/interfaces configuration:

Collapse Source Copy Copied! auto lo iface lo inet loopback address 10.10.10.1/32 address 2010:10:10::1/128 auto p0_sf iface p0_sf auto p1_sf iface p1_sf auto pf0hpf_sf iface pf0hpf_sf bridge-access 100 auto pf1hpf_sf iface pf1hpf_sf bridge-access 100 auto vlan100 iface vlan100 address 2030:30:30::1/64 address 30.30.30.1/24 vlan-raw-device br_default vlan-id 100 auto br_default iface br_default bridge-ports pf0hpf_sf pf1hpf_sf bridge-vlan-aware yes bridge-vids 100 bridge-pvid 1

Example /etc/frr/daemons configuration:

Collapse Source Copy Copied! bgpd=yes vtysh_enable=yes FRR Config file @ /etc/frr/frr.conf - ! frr version 7.5+cl5.3.0u0 frr defaults datacenter hostname BLUEFIELD2 log syslog informational no zebra nexthop kernel enable ! router bgp 65501 bgp router-id 10.10.10.1 bgp bestpath as-path multipath-relax neighbor p0_sf interface remote-as external neighbor p0_sf advertisement-interval 0 neighbor p0_sf timers 3 9 neighbor p0_sf timers connect 10 neighbor p1_sf interface remote-as external neighbor p1_sf advertisement-interval 0 neighbor p1_sf timers 3 9 neighbor p1_sf timers connect 10 ! address-family ipv4 unicast redistribute connected maximum-paths 64 maximum-paths ibgp 64 exit-address-family ! address-family ipv6 unicast redistribute connected neighbor p0_sf activate neighbor p1_sf activate maximum-paths 64 maximum-paths ibgp 64 exit-address-family ! line vty ! end





Host-facing interfaces (PFs and VFs) are not restricted to be part of the bridge for routing. HBN supports L3-only configuration with direct routing on host-facing PFs and VFs.

Sample NVUE Configuration

Copy Copied! nv set interface pf0hpf_sf ip address 30.30.11.1/24 nv set interface pf0hpf_sf ip address 2030:30:11::1/64 nv set interface pf0vf0_sf ip address 30.30.13.1/24 nv set interface pf0vf0_sf ip address 2030:30:13::1/64





Sample Flat File Configuration

Copy Copied! auto pf0hpf_sf iface pf0hpf_sf address 2030:30:11::1/64 address 30.30.11.1/24 auto pf0vf0_sf iface pf0vf0_sf address 2030:30:13::1/64 address 30.30.13.1/24

HBN supports the ability to establish a BGP session between the host and the HBN service running on BlueField Arm and allow the host to announce arbitrary route prefixes through the BlueField into the underlay fabric. The host can use any standard BGP protocol stack implementation to establish BGP peering with HBN.

Traffic to and from endpoints on the host gets offloaded.

Note Both IPv4 and IPv6 unicast AFI/SAFI are supported.

It is possible to apply route filtering for these prefixes to limit the potential security impact in this configuration.

The following code block shows configuration to peer to host at 45.3.0.4 and 2001:cafe:1ead::4 . The BGP session can be established using IPv4 or IPv6 address.

Note Either of these sessions can support IPv4 unicast and IPv6 unicast AFI/SAFI.

NVUE configuration for peering with host:

Copy Copied! nv set vrf default router bgp autonomous-system 63642 nv set vrf default router bgp enable on nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor 45.3.0.4 nexthop-connected-check off nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor 45.3.0.4 peer-group dpu_host nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor 45.3.0.4 type numbered nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor 2001:cafe:1ead::4 nexthop-connected-check off nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor 2001:cafe:1ead::4 peer-group dpu_host nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor 2001:cafe:1ead::4 type numbered nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group dpu_host address-family ipv4-unicast enable on nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group dpu_host address-family ipv6-unicast enable on nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group dpu_host remote-as external





The following block shows configuration to peer to host at 45.3.0.4 and 2001:cafe:1ead::4 . The BGP session can be established using IPv4 or IPv6 address.

frr.conf file:

Copy Copied! router bgp 63642 bgp router-id 27.0.0.4 bgp bestpath as-path multipath-relax neighbor dpu_host peer-group neighbor dpu_host remote-as external neighbor dpu_host advertisement-interval 0 neighbor dpu_host timers 3 9 neighbor dpu_host timers connect 10 neighbor dpu_host disable-connected-check neighbor fabric peer-group neighbor fabric remote-as external neighbor fabric advertisement-interval 0 neighbor fabric timers 3 9 neighbor fabric timers connect 10 neighbor 45.3.0.4 peer-group dpu_host neighbor 2001:cafe:1ead::4 peer-group dpu_host neighbor p0_sf interface peer-group fabric neighbor p1_sf interface peer-group fabric ! address-family ipv4 unicast neighbor dpu_host activate ! address-family ipv6 unicast neighbor dpu_host activate





Any BGP implementation can be used on the host to peer to HBN and advertise endpoints. The following is an example using FRR BGP:

Sample FRR configuration on the host:

Collapse Source Copy Copied! bf2-s12# sh run Building configuration... Current configuration: ! frr version 7.2.1 frr defaults traditional hostname bf2-s12 no ip forwarding no ipv6 forwarding ! router bgp 1000008 ! router bgp 1000008 vrf v_200_2000 neighbor 45.3.0.2 remote-as external neighbor 2001:cafe:1ead::2 remote-as external ! address-family ipv4 unicast redistribute connected exit-address-family ! address-family ipv6 unicast redistribute connected neighbor 45.3.0.2 activate neighbor 2001:cafe:1ead::2 activate exit-address-family ! line vty ! end

Sample interfaces configuration on the host:

Copy Copied! root@bf2-s12:/home/cumulus# ifquery -a auto lo iface lo inet loopback address 27.0.0.7/32 address 2001:c000:10ff:f00d::7/128 auto v_200_2000 iface v_200_2000 address 60.1.0.1 address 60.1.0.2 address 60.1.0.3 address 2001:60:1::1 address 2001:60:1::2 address 2001:60:1::3 vrf-table auto auto ens1f0np0 iface ens1f0np0 address 45.3.0.4/24 address 2001:cafe:1ead::4/64 gateway 45.3.0.1 gateway 2001:cafe:1ead::1 vrf v_200_2000 hwaddress 00:03:00:08:00:12 mtu 9162

VRFs are typically used when multiple independent routing and forwarding tables are desirable. However, users may want to reach destinations in one VRF from another VRF, as in the following cases:

To make a service, such as a firewall available to multiple VRFs

To enable routing to external networks or the Internet for multiple VRFs, where the external network itself is reachable through a specific VRF

Route leaking can be used to reach remote destinations as well as directly connected destinations in another VRF. Multiple VRFs can import routes from a single source VRF, and a VRF can import routes from multiple source VRFs. This can be used when a single VRF provides connectivity to external networks or a shared service for other VRFs. It is possible to control the routes leaked dynamically across VRFs with a route map.

When route leaking is used:

The redistribute command (not network command) must be used in BGP to leak non-BGP routes (connected or static routes)

It is not possible to leak routes between the default and non-default VRF

Note Ping or other IP traffic from a locally connected host in vrfX to a local interface IP address on the BlueField/HBN in vrfY does not work, even if VRF route-leaking is enabled between these two VRFs.

In the following example commands, routes in the BGP routing table of VRF BLUE dynamically leak into VRF RED :

Copy Copied! nv set vrf RED router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast route- import from-vrf list BLUE nv config apply

The following example commands delete leaked routes from VRF BLUE to VRF RED :

Copy Copied! nv unset vrf RED router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast route- import from-vrf list BLUE nv config apply

To exclude certain prefixes from the import process, configure the prefixes in a route map.

The following example configures a route map to match the source protocol BGP and imports the routes from VRF BLUE to VRF RED . For the imported routes, the community is 11:11 in VRF RED .

Copy Copied! nv set vrf RED router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast route- import from-vrf list BLUE nv set router policy route-map BLUEtoRED rule 10 match type ipv4 nv set router policy route-map BLUEtoRED rule 10 match source-protocol bgp nv set router policy route-map BLUEtoRED rule 10 action permit nv set router policy route-map BLUEtoRED rule 10 set community 11 : 11 nv set vrf RED router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast route- import from-vrf route-map BLUEtoRED nv config

To check the status of the VRF route leaking, run:

NVUE command: Copy Copied! nv show vrf <vrf-name> router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast route- import

Vtysh command: Copy Copied! show ip bgp vrf <vrf-name> ipv4|ipv6 unicast route-leak command.

For example: Copy Copied! nv show vrf RED router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast route- import operational applied -------------- ------------ --------- from-vrf enable on route-map BLUEtoRED [list] BLUE BLUE [route-target] 10.10 . 10.1 : 3

To show more detailed status information, the following NVUE commands are available:

nv show vrf <vrf-name> router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast route-import from-vrf

nv show vrf <vrf-name> router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast route-import from-vrf list

nv show vrf <vrf-name> router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast route-import from-vrf list <leak-vrf-id>

To view the BGP routing table, run:

NVUE command: Copy Copied! nv show vrf <vrf-name> router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast

Vtysh command: Copy Copied! show ip bgp vrf <vrf-name> ipv4|ipv6 unicast

To view the FRR IP routing table, run:

Vtysh command: Copy Copied! show ip route vrf <vrf-name>

Or: Copy Copied! net show route vrf <vrf-name> Info These commands show all routes, including routes leaked from other VRFs.

A VLAN subinterface is a VLAN device on an interface. The VLAN ID appends to the parent interface using dot ( . ) VLAN notation which is a standard way to specify a VLAN device in Linux.

For example:

A VLAN with ID 100 which is a subinterface of p0_sf is annotated as p0_sf.100

The subinterface p0_sf.100 only receives packets that have a VLAN 100 tag on port p0_sf

Any packets transmitted from p0_sf.100 would have VLAN tag 100

In HBN, VLAN subinterfaces can be created on uplink ports as well as on the host-facing PF and VF ports. A VLAN subinterface only receives traffic tagged for that VLAN.

Note VLAN subinterfaces are L3 interfaces and should not be added to a bridge.

In the following example, uplink subinterface on p0_sf with VLAN ID 10 and a host facing subinterface on VF ports pf1vf0_sf with VLAN ID 999 are created. The host-facing subinterface is also assigned with IPv4 and IPv6 addresses.

Subinterface configuration using NVUE commands:

Copy Copied! nv set interface p0_sf.10 base-interface p0_sf nv set interface p0_sf.10 type sub nv set interface p0_sf.10 vlan 10 nv set interface pf1vf0_sf type swp nv set interface pf1vf0_sf.999 base-interface pf1vf0_sf nv set interface pf1vf0_sf.999 type sub nv set interface pf1vf0_sf.999 vlan 999 nv set interface pf1vf0_sf ip address 30.30.14.1/24 nv set interface pf1vf0_sf ip address 2030:30:14::1/64

Same configuration using sample flat file in /etc/network/interfaces :

subinterface configuration e/n/i file Collapse Source Copy Copied! auto p0_sf.10 iface p0_sf.10 auto pf1vf0_sf.999 iface pf1vf0_sf.999 address 2030:30:40::1/64 address 30.30.40.1/24

HBN supports VXLAN with EVPN control plane for intra-subnet bridging (L2) services for IPv4 and IPv6 traffic in the overlay.

For the underlay, only IPv4 or BGP unnumbered configuration is supported.

Note HBN supports VXLAN encapsulation only over uplink parent interfaces.

With a single VXLAN device, a set of VXLAN network identifiers (VNIs) represents a single device model. The single VXLAN device has a set of attributes that belong to the VXLAN construct. Individual VNIs include VLAN-to-VNI mapping which allows users to specify which VLANs are associated with which VNIs. A single VXLAN device simplifies the configuration and reduces the overhead by replacing multiple traditional VXLAN devices with a single VXLAN device.

Users may configure a single VXLAN device automatically with NVUE, or manually by editing the /etc/network/interfaces file. When users configure a single VXLAN device with NVUE, NVUE creates a unique name for the device in the following format using the bridge name as the hash key: vxlan<id> .

This example configuration performs the following steps:

Creates a single VXLAN device (vxlan21). Maps VLAN 10 to VNI 10 and VLAN 20 to VNI 20. Adds the VXLAN device to the default bridge.

Copy Copied! cumulus@leaf01:~$ nv set bridge domain bridge vlan 10 vni 10 cumulus@leaf01:~$ nv set bridge domain bridge vlan 20 vni 20 cumulus@leaf01:~$ nv set nve vxlan source address 10.10.10.1 cumulus@leaf01:~$ nv config apply

Alternately, users may edit the file /etc/network/interfaces as follows, then run the ifreload -a command to apply the SVD configuration.

Copy Copied! auto lo iface lo inet loopback vxlan-local-tunnelip 10.10.10.1 auto vxlan21 iface vxlan21 bridge-vlan-vni-map 10=10 20=20 bridge-learning off auto bridge iface bridge bridge-vlan-aware yes bridge-ports vxlan21 pf0hpf_sf pf1hpf_sf bridge-vids 10 20 bridge-pvid 1

Note Users may not use a combination of single and traditional VXLAN devices.





The following is a sample NVUE config for underlay switches (NVIDIA® Spectrum® with Cumulus Linux) to enable EVPN deployments with HBN.

It assumes that the uplinks on all BlueField devices are connected to ports swp1-4 on the switch.

Copy Copied! nv set evpn enable on nv set router bgp enable on nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast enable on nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast redistribute connected enable on nv set vrf default router bgp address-family l2vpn-evpn enable on nv set vrf default router bgp autonomous-system 63640 nv set vrf default router bgp enable on nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp1 peer-group fabric nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp1 type unnumbered nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp2 peer-group fabric nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp2 type unnumbered nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp3 peer-group fabric nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp3 type unnumbered nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp4 peer-group fabric nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp4 type unnumbered nv set vrf default router bgp path-selection multipath aspath-ignore on nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric address-family ipv4-unicast enable on nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric address-family ipv6-unicast enable on nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric address-family l2vpn-evpn add-path-tx off nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric address-family l2vpn-evpn enable on nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric remote-as external nv set vrf default router bgp router-id 27.0.0.10 nv set interface lo ip address 2001:c000:10ff:f00d::10/128 nv set interface lo ip address 27.0.0.10/32 nv set interface lo type loopback nv set interface swp1,swp2,swp3,swp4 type swp





The following is a sample NVUE configuration which has L2-VNIs ( 2000 , 2001 ) for EVPN bridging on BlueField.

Collapse Source Copy Copied! nv set bridge domain br_default encap 802.1Q nv set bridge domain br_default type vlan-aware nv set bridge domain br_default vlan 200 vni 2000 flooding enable auto nv set bridge domain br_default vlan 200 vni 2000 mac-learning off nv set bridge domain br_default vlan 201 vni 2001 flooding enable auto nv set bridge domain br_default vlan 201 vni 2001 mac-learning off nv set evpn enable on nv set nve vxlan arp-nd-suppress on nv set nve vxlan enable on nv set nve vxlan mac-learning off nv set nve vxlan source address 27.0.0.4 nv set router bgp enable on nv set system global anycast-mac 44:38:39:42:42:07 nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast enable on nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast redistribute connected enable on nv set vrf default router bgp address-family l2vpn-evpn enable on nv set vrf default router bgp autonomous-system 63642 nv set vrf default router bgp enable on nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p0_sf peer-group fabric nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p0_sf type unnumbered nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p1_sf peer-group fabric nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p1_sf type unnumbered nv set vrf default router bgp path-selection multipath aspath-ignore on nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric address-family ipv4-unicast enable on nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric address-family ipv4-unicast policy outbound route-map MY_ORIGIN_ASPATH_ONLY nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric address-family ipv6-unicast enable on nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric address-family ipv6-unicast policy outbound route-map MY_ORIGIN_ASPATH_ONLY nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric address-family l2vpn-evpn add-path-tx off nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric address-family l2vpn-evpn enable on nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric remote-as external nv set vrf default router bgp router-id 27.0.0.4 nv set interface lo ip address 2001:c000:10ff:f00d::4/128 nv set interface lo ip address 27.0.0.4/32 nv set interface lo type loopback nv set interface p0_sf,p1_sf,pf0hpf_sf,pf1hpf_sf type swp nv set interface pf0hpf_sf bridge domain br_default access 200 nv set interface pf1hpf_sf bridge domain br_default access 201 nv set interface vlan200-201 base-interface br_default nv set interface vlan200-201 ip ipv4 forward on nv set interface vlan200-201 ip ipv6 forward on nv set interface vlan200-201 ip vrr enable on nv set interface vlan200-201 ip vrr state up nv set interface vlan200-201 link mtu 9050 nv set interface vlan200-201 type svi nv set interface vlan200 ip address 2001:cafe:1ead::3/64 nv set interface vlan200 ip address 45.3.0.2/24 nv set interface vlan200 ip vrr address 2001:cafe:1ead::1/64 nv set interface vlan200 ip vrr address 45.3.0.1/24 nv set interface vlan200 vlan 200 nv set interface vlan201 ip address 2001:cafe:1ead:1::3/64 nv set interface vlan201 ip address 45.3.1.2/24 nv set interface vlan201 ip vrr address 2001:cafe:1ead:1::1/64 nv set interface vlan201 ip vrr address 45.3.1.1/24 nv set interface vlan201 vlan 201





The following is a sample flat files configuration which has L2-VNIs ( vx-2000 , vx-2001 ) for EVPN bridging on BlueField.

This file is located at /etc/network/interfaces :

Collapse Source Copy Copied! auto lo iface lo inet loopback address 2001:c000:10ff:f00d::4/128 address 27.0.0.4/32 vxlan-local-tunnelip 27.0.0.4 auto p0_sf iface p0_sf auto p1_sf iface p1_sf auto pf0hpf_sf iface pf0hpf_sf bridge-access 200 auto pf1hpf_sf iface pf1hpf_sf bridge-access 201 auto vlan200 iface vlan200 address 2001:cafe:1ead::3/64 address 45.3.0.2/24 mtu 9050 address-virtual 00:00:5e:00:01:01 2001:cafe:1ead::1/64 45.3.0.1/24 vlan-raw-device br_default vlan-id 200 auto vlan201 iface vlan201 address 2001:cafe:1ead:1::3/64 address 45.3.1.2/24 mtu 9050 address-virtual 00:00:5e:00:01:01 2001:cafe:1ead:1::1/64 45.3.1.1/24 vlan-raw-device br_default vlan-id 201 auto vxlan48 iface vxlan48 bridge-vlan-vni-map 200=2000 201=2001 217=2017 bridge-learning off auto br_default iface br_default bridge-ports pf0hpf_sf pf1hpf_sf vxlan48 bridge-vlan-aware yes bridge-vids 200 201 bridge-pvid 1

This file tells the frr package which daemon to start and is located at /etc/frr/daemons :

Collapse Source Copy Copied! bgpd=yes ospfd=no ospf6d=no isisd=no pimd=no ldpd=no pbrd=no vrrpd=no fabricd=no nhrpd=no eigrpd=no babeld=no sharpd=no fabricd=no ripngd=no ripd=no vtysh_enable=yes zebra_options=" -M cumulus_mlag -M snmp -A 127.0.0.1 -s 90000000" bgpd_options=" -M snmp -A 127.0.0.1" ospfd_options=" -M snmp -A 127.0.0.1" ospf6d_options=" -M snmp -A ::1" ripd_options=" -A 127.0.0.1" ripngd_options=" -A ::1" isisd_options=" -A 127.0.0.1" pimd_options=" -A 127.0.0.1" ldpd_options=" -A 127.0.0.1" nhrpd_options=" -A 127.0.0.1" eigrpd_options=" -A 127.0.0.1" babeld_options=" -A 127.0.0.1" sharpd_options=" -A 127.0.0.1" pbrd_options=" -A 127.0.0.1" staticd_options="-A 127.0.0.1" fabricd_options="-A 127.0.0.1" vrrpd_options=" -A 127.0.0.1" frr_profile="datacenter"

FRR configuration file is located at /etc/frr/frr.conf :

Collapse Source Copy Copied! !---- Cumulus Defaults ---- frr defaults datacenter log syslog informational no zebra nexthop kernel enable vrf default outer bgp 63642 vrf default bgp router-id 27.0.0.4 bgp bestpath as-path multipath-relax timers bgp 3 9 bgp deterministic-med ! Neighbors neighbor fabric peer-group neighbor fabric remote-as external neighbor fabric timers 3 9 neighbor fabric timers connect 10 neighbor fabric advertisement-interval 0 neighbor p0_sf interface peer-group fabric neighbor p1_sf interface peer-group fabric address-family ipv4 unicast maximum-paths ibgp 64 maximum-paths 64 distance bgp 20 200 200 neighbor fabric activate exit-address-family address-family ipv6 unicast maximum-paths ibgp 64 maximum-paths 64 distance bgp 20 200 200 neighbor fabric activate exit-address-family address-family l2vpn evpn advertise-all-vni neighbor fabric activate exit-address-family

In distributed symmetric routing, each VXLAN endpoint (VTEP) acts as a layer-3 gateway, performing routing for its attached hosts. However, both the ingress VTEP and egress VTEP route the packets (similar to traditional routing behavior of routing to a next-hop router). In a VXLAN encapsulated packet, the inner destination MAC address is the router MAC address of the egress VTEP to indicate that the egress VTEP is the next hop and that it must also perform the routing.

All routing happens in the context of a tenant (VRF). For a packet that the ingress VTEP receives from a locally attached host, the SVI interface corresponding to the VLAN determines the VRF. For a packet that the egress VTEP receives over the VXLAN tunnel, the VNI in the packet has to specify the VRF. For symmetric routing, this is a VNI corresponding to the tenant and is different from either the source VNI or the destination VNI. This VNI is a layer-3 VNI or interconnecting VNI. The regular VNI, which maps a VLAN, is the layer-2 VNI.

For more details about this, refer to the Cumulus Linux User Manual .

Info HBN uses a one-to-one mapping between an L3 VNI and a tenant (VRF).

Info The VRF to L3 VNI mapping has to be consistent across all VTEPs.

Info An L3 VNI and an L2 VNI cannot have the same ID.

In an EVPN symmetric routing configuration, when the switch announces a type-2 (MAC/IP) route, in addition to containing two VNIs (L2 and L3 VNIs), the route also contains separate route targets (RTs) for L2 and L3. The L3 RT associates the route with the tenant VRF. By default, this is auto-derived using the L3 VNI instead of the L2 VNI. However, this is configurable.

For EVPN symmetric routing, users must perform the configuration listed in the following subsections. Optional configuration includes configuring a r oute distinguisher ( RD) and RTs for the tenant VRF, and advertising the locally-attached subnets.

If using NVUE to configure EVPN symmetric routing, the following is a sample configuration using NVUE commands:

Collapse Source Copy Copied! nv set bridge domain br_default vlan 111 vni 1000111 nv set bridge domain br_default vlan 112 vni 1000112 nv set bridge domain br_default vlan 213 vni 1000213 nv set bridge domain br_default vlan 214 vni 1000214 nv set evpn enable on nv set interface lo ip address 6.0 . 0.19 / 32 nv set interface lo type loopback nv set interface p0_sf description 'alias p0_sf to leaf-21 swp3' nv set interface p0_sf,p1_sf,pf0hpf_sf,pf0vf0_sf,pf1hpf_sf,pf1vf0_sf type swp nv set interface p1_sf description 'alias p1_sf to leaf-22 swp3' nv set interface pf0hpf_sf bridge domain br_default access 111 nv set interface pf0hpf_sf description 'alias pf0hpf_sf to host-211 ens2f0np0' nv set interface pf0vf0_sf bridge domain br_default access 112 nv set interface pf0vf0_sf description 'alias pf0vf0_sf to host-211 ens2f0np0v0' nv set interface pf1hpf_sf bridge domain br_default access 213 nv set interface pf1hpf_sf description 'alias pf1hpf_sf to host-211 ens2f1np1' nv set interface pf1vf0_sf bridge domain br_default access 214 nv set interface pf1vf0_sf description 'alias pf1vf0_sf to host-211 ens2f1np0v0' nv set interface vlan111 ip address 60.1 . 1.21 / 24 nv set interface vlan111 ip address 2060 : 1 : 1 : 1 :: 21 / 64 nv set interface vlan111 ip vrr address 60.1 . 1.250 / 24 nv set interface vlan111 ip vrr address 2060 : 1 : 1 : 1 :: 250 / 64 nv set interface vlan111 vlan 111 nv set interface vlan111, 213 ip vrf vrf2 nv set interface vlan111- 112 , 213 - 214 ip vrr enable on nv set interface vlan111- 112 , 213 - 214 ip vrr mac-address 00 : 00 :5e: 00 : 01 : 01 nv set interface vlan111- 112 , 213 - 214 ip ipv4 forward on nv set interface vlan111- 112 , 213 - 214 ip ipv6 forward on nv set interface vlan111- 112 , 213 - 214 type svi nv set interface vlan112 ip address 50.1 . 1.21 / 24 nv set interface vlan112 ip address 2050 : 1 : 1 : 1 :: 21 / 64 nv set interface vlan112 ip vrr address 50.1 . 1.250 / 24 nv set interface vlan112 ip vrr address 2050 : 1 : 1 : 1 :: 250 / 64 nv set interface vlan112 vlan 112 nv set interface vlan112, 214 ip vrf vrf1 nv set interface vlan213 ip address 60.1 . 210.21 / 24 nv set interface vlan213 ip address 2060 : 1 : 1 : 210 :: 21 / 64 nv set interface vlan213 ip vrr address 60.1 . 210.250 / 24 nv set interface vlan213 ip vrr address 2060 : 1 : 1 : 210 :: 250 / 64 nv set interface vlan213 vlan 213 nv set interface vlan214 ip address 50.1 . 210.21 / 24 nv set interface vlan214 ip address 2050 : 1 : 1 : 210 :: 21 / 64 nv set interface vlan214 ip vrr address 50.1 . 210.250 / 24 nv set interface vlan214 ip vrr address 2050 : 1 : 1 : 210 :: 250 / 64 nv set interface vlan214 vlan 214 nv set nve vxlan arp-nd-suppress on nv set nve vxlan enable on nv set nve vxlan source address 6.0 . 0.19 nv set platform nv set router bgp enable on nv set router policy route-map ALLOW_LOBR rule 10 action permit nv set router policy route-map ALLOW_LOBR rule 10 match interface lo nv set router policy route-map ALLOW_LOBR rule 20 action permit nv set router policy route-map ALLOW_LOBR rule 20 match interface br_default nv set router policy route-map ALLOW_VRF1 rule 10 action permit nv set router policy route-map ALLOW_VRF1 rule 10 match interface vrf1 nv set router policy route-map ALLOW_VRF2 rule 10 action permit nv set router policy route-map ALLOW_VRF2 rule 10 match interface vrf2 nv set router vrr enable on nv set system global system-mac 00 : 01 : 00 : 00 :1e: 03 nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast enable on nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast multipaths ebgp 16 nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast redistribute connected enable on nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast redistribute connected route-map ALLOW_LOBR nv set vrf default router bgp address-family l2vpn-evpn enable on nv set vrf default router bgp autonomous-system 650019 nv set vrf default router bgp enable on nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p0_sf address-family l2vpn-evpn add-path-tx off nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p0_sf address-family l2vpn-evpn enable on nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p0_sf peer-group TOR_LEAF_SPINE nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p0_sf remote-as external nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p0_sf type unnumbered nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p1_sf address-family l2vpn-evpn add-path-tx off nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p1_sf address-family l2vpn-evpn enable on nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p1_sf peer-group TOR_LEAF_SPINE nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p1_sf remote-as external nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p1_sf type unnumbered nv set vrf default router bgp path-selection multipath aspath-ignore on nv set vrf default router bgp path-selection routerid-compare on nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group TOR_LEAF_SPINE address-family ipv4-unicast enable on nv set vrf default router bgp router-id 6.0 . 0.19 nv set vrf vrf1 evpn enable on nv set vrf vrf1 evpn vni 104001 nv set vrf vrf1 loopback ip address 50.1 . 21.21 / 32 nv set vrf vrf1 loopback ip address 2050 : 50 : 50 : 21 :: 21 / 128 nv set vrf vrf1 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast enable on nv set vrf vrf1 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast redistribute connected enable on nv set vrf vrf1 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast redistribute connected route-map ALLOW_VRF1 nv set vrf vrf1 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast route-export to-evpn enable on nv set vrf vrf1 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast enable on nv set vrf vrf1 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast redistribute connected enable on nv set vrf vrf1 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast redistribute connected route-map ALLOW_VRF1 nv set vrf vrf1 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast route-export to-evpn enable on nv set vrf vrf1 router bgp autonomous-system 650019 nv set vrf vrf1 router bgp enable on nv set vrf vrf1 router bgp router-id 50.1 . 21.21 nv set vrf vrf2 evpn enable on nv set vrf vrf2 evpn vni 104002 nv set vrf vrf2 loopback ip address 60.1 . 21.21 / 32 nv set vrf vrf2 loopback ip address 2060 : 60 : 60 : 21 :: 21 / 128 nv set vrf vrf2 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast enable on nv set vrf vrf2 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast redistribute connected enable on nv set vrf vrf2 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast redistribute connected route-map ALLOW_VRF2 nv set vrf vrf2 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast route-export to-evpn enable on nv set vrf vrf2 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast enable on nv set vrf vrf2 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast redistribute connected enable on nv set vrf vrf2 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast redistribute connected route-map ALLOW_VRF2 nv set vrf vrf2 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast route-export to-evpn enable on nv set vrf vrf2 router bgp autonomous-system 650019 nv set vrf vrf2 router bgp enable on nv set vrf vrf2 router bgp router-id 60.1 . 21.21





The following is a sample flat files configuration which has L2 VNIs and L3 VNIs for EVPN bridging and symmetric routing on BlueField.

This file is located at /etc/network/interfaces :

Collapse Source Copy Copied! auto lo iface lo inet loopback address 6.0.0.19/32 vxlan-local-tunnelip 6.0.0.19 auto vrf1 iface vrf1 address 2050:50:50:21::21/128 address 50.1.21.21/32 vrf-table auto auto vrf2 iface vrf2 address 2060:60:60:21::21/128 address 60.1.21.21/32 vrf-table auto auto p0_sf iface p0_sf alias alias p0_sf to leaf-21 swp3 auto p1_sf iface p1_sf alias alias p1_sf to leaf-22 swp3 auto pf0hpf_sf iface pf0hpf_sf alias alias pf0hpf_sf to host-211 ens2f0np0 bridge-access 111 auto pf0vf0_sf iface pf0vf0_sf alias alias pf0vf0_sf to host-211 ens2f0np0v0 bridge-access 112 auto pf1hpf_sf iface pf1hpf_sf alias alias pf1hpf_sf to host-211 ens2f1np1 bridge-access 213 auto pf1vf0_sf iface pf1vf0_sf alias alias pf1vf0_sf to host-211 ens2f1np0v0 bridge-access 214 auto vlan111 iface vlan111 address 2060:1:1:1::21/64 address 60.1.1.21/24 address-virtual 00:00:5e:00:01:01 2060:1:1:1::250/64 60.1.1.250/24 hwaddress 00:01:00:00:1e:03 vrf vrf2 vlan-raw-device br_default vlan-id 111 auto vlan112 iface vlan112 address 2050:1:1:1::21/64 address 50.1.1.21/24 address-virtual 00:00:5e:00:01:01 2050:1:1:1::250/64 50.1.1.250/24 hwaddress 00:01:00:00:1e:03 vrf vrf1 vlan-raw-device br_default vlan-id 112 auto vlan213 iface vlan213 address 2060:1:1:210::21/64 address 60.1.210.21/24 address-virtual 00:00:5e:00:01:01 2060:1:1:210::250/64 60.1.210.250/24 hwaddress 00:01:00:00:1e:03 vrf vrf2 vlan-raw-device br_default vlan-id 213 auto vlan214 iface vlan214 address 2050:1:1:210::21/64 address 50.1.210.21/24 address-virtual 00:00:5e:00:01:01 2050:1:1:210::250/64 50.1.210.250/24 hwaddress 00:01:00:00:1e:03 vrf vrf1 vlan-raw-device br_default vlan-id 214 auto vlan4058_l3 iface vlan4058_l3 vrf vrf1 vlan-raw-device br_default address-virtual none vlan-id 4058 auto vlan4059_l3 iface vlan4059_l3 vrf vrf2 vlan-raw-device br_default address-virtual none vlan-id 4059 auto vxlan48 iface vxlan48 bridge-vlan-vni-map 111=1000111 112=1000112 213=1000213 214=1000214 4058=104001 4059=104002 bridge-learning off auto br_default iface br_default bridge-ports pf0hpf_sf pf0vf0_sf pf1hpf_sf pf1vf0_sf vxlan48 hwaddress 00:01:00:00:1e:03 bridge-vlan-aware yes bridge-vids 111 112 213 214 bridge-pvid 1

FRR configuration is located at /etc/frr/frr.conf :

Collapse Source Copy Copied! frr version 8.4.3 frr defaults datacenter hostname doca-hbn-service-bf3-s05-1-ipmi log syslog informational no zebra nexthop kernel enable service integrated-vtysh-config ! vrf vrf1 vni 104001 exit-vrf ! vrf vrf2 vni 104002 exit-vrf ! router bgp 650019 bgp router-id 6.0.0.19 bgp bestpath as-path multipath-relax bgp bestpath compare-routerid neighbor TOR_LEAF_SPINE peer-group neighbor TOR_LEAF_SPINE advertisement-interval 0 neighbor TOR_LEAF_SPINE timers 3 9 neighbor TOR_LEAF_SPINE timers connect 10 neighbor p0_sf interface peer-group TOR_LEAF_SPINE neighbor p0_sf remote-as external neighbor p0_sf advertisement-interval 0 neighbor p0_sf timers 3 9 neighbor p0_sf timers connect 10 neighbor p1_sf interface peer-group TOR_LEAF_SPINE neighbor p1_sf remote-as external neighbor p1_sf advertisement-interval 0 neighbor p1_sf timers 3 9 neighbor p1_sf timers connect 10 ! address-family ipv4 unicast redistribute connected route-map ALLOW_LOBR maximum-paths 16 maximum-paths ibgp 64 exit-address-family ! address-family l2vpn evpn neighbor p0_sf activate neighbor p1_sf activate advertise-all-vni exit-address-family exit ! router bgp 650019 vrf vrf1 bgp router-id 50.1.21.21 ! address-family ipv4 unicast redistribute connected route-map ALLOW_VRF1 maximum-paths 64 maximum-paths ibgp 64 exit-address-family ! address-family ipv6 unicast redistribute connected route-map ALLOW_VRF1 maximum-paths 64 maximum-paths ibgp 64 exit-address-family ! address-family l2vpn evpn advertise ipv4 unicast advertise ipv6 unicast exit-address-family exit ! router bgp 650019 vrf vrf2 bgp router-id 60.1.21.21 ! address-family ipv4 unicast redistribute connected route-map ALLOW_VRF2 maximum-paths 64 maximum-paths ibgp 64 exit-address-family ! address-family ipv6 unicast redistribute connected route-map ALLOW_VRF2 maximum-paths 64 maximum-paths ibgp 64 exit-address-family ! address-family l2vpn evpn advertise ipv4 unicast advertise ipv6 unicast exit-address-family exit ! route-map ALLOW_LOBR permit 10 match interface lo exit ! route-map ALLOW_LOBR permit 20 match interface br_default exit ! route-map ALLOW_VRF1 permit 10 match interface vrf1 exit ! route-map ALLOW_VRF2 permit 10 match interface vrf2 exit

eBGP multi-hop peering for EVPN support in a route server-like role in EVPN topology, allows the deployment of EVPN on any cloud that supports IP transport.

R oute servers and BF/HBN VTEPs are connected via the IP cloud. That is:

Switches in the cloud provider need not be EVPN-aware

Switches in the provider fabric provide IPv4 and IPv6 transport and do not have to support EVPN

The following is a sample configuration of an Ubuntu server running FRR 9.0 stable, configured as EVPN route server and an HBN VTEP that is peering to two spine switches for IP connectivity and 3 Route servers for EVPN overlay control.

Copy Copied! root @sn1 :/home/cumulus# uname -a Linux sn1 5.15 . 0 - 88 -generic # 98 -Ubuntu SMP Mon Oct 2 15 : 18 : 56 UTC 2023 x86_64 x86_64 x86_64 GNU/Linux root @sn1 :/home/cumulus# dpkg -l frr Desired=Unknown/Install/Remove/Purge/Hold | Status=Not/Inst/Conf-files/Unpacked/halF-conf/Half-inst/trig-aWait/Trig-pend |/ Err?=(none)/Reinst-required (Status,Err: uppercase=bad) ||/ Name Version Architecture Description +++-==============-=====================-============-============================================================= ii frr 9.0 . 1 - 0 ~ubuntu22. 04.1 amd64 FRRouting suite of internet protocols (BGP, OSPF, IS-IS, ...) root @sn1 :/home/cumulus#

FRR configuration ( frr.conf ):

Collapse Source Copy Copied! sn1# sh run Building configuration... Current configuration: ! frr version 9.0 . 1 frr defaults datacenter hostname sn1 no ip forwarding no ipv6 forwarding service integrated-vtysh-config ! router bgp 4200065507 bgp router-id 6.0 . 0.7 timers bgp 60 180 neighbor rclients peer-group neighbor rclients remote-as external neighbor rclients ebgp-multihop 10 neighbor rclients update-source lo neighbor rclients advertisement-interval 0 neighbor rclients timers 3 9 neighbor rclients timers connect 10 neighbor rcsuper peer-group neighbor rcsuper remote-as external neighbor rcsuper advertisement-interval 0 neighbor rcsuper timers 3 9 neighbor rcsuper timers connect 10 neighbor swp1 interface peer-group rcsuper bgp listen range 6.0 . 0.0 / 24 peer-group rclients ! address-family ipv4 unicast redistribute connected neighbor fabric route-map pass in neighbor fabric route-map pass out no neighbor rclients activate maximum-paths 64 maximum-paths ibgp 64 exit-address-family ! address-family l2vpn evpn neighbor rclients activate neighbor rcsuper activate exit-address-family exit ! route-map pass permit 10 set community 11 : 11 additive exit ! end sn1#

Interfaces configuration ( /etc/network/interfaces ):

Copy Copied! root @sn1 :/home/cumulus# ifquery -a auto lo iface lo inet loopback address 6.0 . 0.7 / 32 auto lo iface lo inet loopback auto swp1 iface swp1 auto eth0 iface eth0 address 192.168 . 0.15 / 24 gateway 192.168 . 0.2 root @sn1 :/home/cumulus#





Collapse Source Copy Copied! root @doca -hbn-service-bf2-s12- 1 -ipmi:/tmp# nv config show -o commands nv set bridge domain br_default vlan 101 vni 10101 nv set bridge domain br_default vlan 102 vni 10102 nv set bridge domain br_default vlan 201 vni 10201 nv set bridge domain br_default vlan 202 vni 10202 nv set evpn enable on nv set evpn route-advertise svi-ip off nv set interface ilan3200 ip vrf internet1 nv set interface ilan3200 vlan 3200 nv set interface ilan3200,slan3201,vlan101- 102 , 201 - 202 , 3001 - 3002 base- interface br_default nv set interface ilan3200,slan3201,vlan101- 102 , 201 - 202 , 3001 - 3002 type svi nv set interface lo ip address 6.0 . 0.13 / 32 nv set interface lo ip address 2001 :: 13 / 128 nv set interface lo type loopback nv set interface p0_sf,p1_sf,pf0hpf_sf,pf0vf0_sf,pf0vf1_sf,pf0vf2_sf,pf0vf3_sf,pf0vf4_sf,pf0vf5_sf,pf0vf6_sf,pf0vf7_sf,pf0vf8_sf,pf0vf9_sf,pf1hpf_sf,pf1vf0_sf,pf1vf1_sf type swp nv set interface pf0vf0_sf bridge domain br_default access 101 nv set interface pf0vf1_sf bridge domain br_default access 102 nv set interface pf0vf2_sf bridge domain br_default access 201 nv set interface pf0vf3_sf bridge domain br_default access 202 nv set interface slan3201 ip vrf special1 nv set interface slan3201 vlan 3201 nv set interface vlan101 ip address 21.1 . 0.13 / 16 nv set interface vlan101 ip address 2020 : 0 : 1 : 1 :: 13 / 64 nv set interface vlan101 ip vrr address 21.1 . 0.250 / 16 nv set interface vlan101 ip vrr address 2020 : 0 : 1 : 1 :: 250 / 64 nv set interface vlan101 ip vrr mac-address 00 : 00 : 01 : 00 : 00 : 65 nv set interface vlan101 vlan 101 nv set interface vlan101- 102 , 201 - 202 ip vrr enable on nv set interface vlan101- 102 , 3001 ip vrf tenant1 nv set interface vlan102 ip address 21.2 . 0.13 / 16 nv set interface vlan102 ip address 2020 : 0 : 1 : 2 :: 13 / 64 nv set interface vlan102 ip vrr address 21.2 . 0.250 / 16 nv set interface vlan102 ip vrr address 2020 : 0 : 1 : 2 :: 250 / 64 nv set interface vlan102 ip vrr mac-address 00 : 00 : 01 : 00 : 00 : 66 nv set interface vlan102 vlan 102 nv set interface vlan201 ip address 22.1 . 0.13 / 16 nv set interface vlan201 ip address 2020 : 0 : 2 : 1 :: 13 / 64 nv set interface vlan201 ip vrr address 22.1 . 0.250 / 16 nv set interface vlan201 ip vrr address 2020 : 0 : 2 : 1 :: 250 / 64 nv set interface vlan201 ip vrr mac-address 00 : 00 : 02 : 00 : 00 :c9 nv set interface vlan201 vlan 201 nv set interface vlan201- 202 , 3002 ip vrf tenant2 nv set interface vlan202 ip address 22.2 . 0.13 / 16 nv set interface vlan202 ip address 2020 : 0 : 2 : 2 :: 13 / 64 nv set interface vlan202 ip vrr address 22.2 . 0.250 / 16 nv set interface vlan202 ip vrr address 2020 : 0 : 2 : 2 :: 250 / 64 nv set interface vlan202 ip vrr mac-address 00 : 00 : 02 : 00 : 00 :ca nv set interface vlan202 vlan 202 nv set interface vlan3001 vlan 3001 nv set interface vlan3002 vlan 3002 nv set nve vxlan arp-nd-suppress on nv set nve vxlan enable on nv set nve vxlan source address 6.0 . 0.13 nv set platform nv set router bgp autonomous-system 4200065011 nv set router bgp enable on nv set router bgp router-id 6.0 . 0.13 nv set router vrr enable on nv set system config snippet nv set system global nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast enable on nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast redistribute connected enable on nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast enable on nv set vrf default router bgp address-family l2vpn-evpn enable on nv set vrf default router bgp enable on nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor 6.0 . 0.7 peer-group rservers nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor 6.0 . 0.7 type numbered nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor 6.0 . 0.8 peer-group rservers nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor 6.0 . 0.8 type numbered nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor 6.0 . 0.9 peer-group rservers nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor 6.0 . 0.9 type numbered nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p0_sf peer-group fabric nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p0_sf type unnumbered nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p1_sf peer-group fabric nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p1_sf type unnumbered nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric address-family ipv4-unicast enable on nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric address-family ipv6-unicast enable on nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric remote-as external nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rservers address-family ipv4-unicast enable off nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rservers address-family l2vpn-evpn add-path-tx off nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rservers address-family l2vpn-evpn enable on nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rservers multihop-ttl 3 nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rservers remote-as external nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rservers update-source lo nv set vrf internet1 evpn enable on nv set vrf internet1 evpn vni 42000 nv set vrf internet1 loopback ip address 8.1 . 0.13 / 32 nv set vrf internet1 loopback ip address 2008 : 0 : 1 :: 13 / 64 nv set vrf internet1 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast enable on nv set vrf internet1 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast redistribute connected enable on nv set vrf internet1 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast route-export to-evpn enable on nv set vrf internet1 router bgp enable on nv set vrf special1 evpn enable on nv set vrf special1 evpn vni 42001 nv set vrf special1 loopback ip address 9.1 . 0.13 / 32 nv set vrf special1 loopback ip address 2009 : 0 : 1 :: 13 / 64 nv set vrf special1 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast enable on nv set vrf special1 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast redistribute connected enable on nv set vrf special1 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast route-export to-evpn enable on nv set vrf special1 router bgp enable on nv set vrf tenant1 evpn enable on nv set vrf tenant1 evpn vni 30001 nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast enable on nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast redistribute connected enable on nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast route-export to-evpn enable on nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp enable on nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp router-id 6.0 . 0.13 nv set vrf tenant2 evpn enable on nv set vrf tenant2 evpn vni 30002 nv set vrf tenant2 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast enable on nv set vrf tenant2 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast redistribute connected enable on nv set vrf tenant2 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast route-export to-evpn enable on nv set vrf tenant2 router bgp enable on nv set vrf tenant2 router bgp router-id 6.0 . 0.13 root @doca -hbn-service-bf2-s12- 1 -ipmi:/tmp#

Verifying BGP sessions in HBN:

Collapse Source Copy Copied! doca-hbn-service-bf2-s12- 1 -ipmi# sh bgp sum IPv4 Unicast Summary (VRF default ): BGP router identifier 6.0 . 0.13 , local AS number 4200065011 vrf-id 0 BGP table version 20 RIB entries 21 , using 4032 bytes of memory Peers 2 , using 40 KiB of memory Peer groups 2 , using 128 bytes of memory Neighbor V AS MsgRcvd MsgSent TblVer InQ OutQ Up/Down State/PfxRcd PfxSnt Desc spine11(p0_sf) 4 65201 30617 30620 0 0 0 1d01h30m 9 11 N/A spine12(p1_sf) 4 65201 30620 30623 0 0 0 1d01h30m 9 11 N/A Total number of neighbors 2 IPv6 Unicast Summary (VRF default ): BGP router identifier 6.0 . 0.13 , local AS number 4200065011 vrf-id 0 BGP table version 0 RIB entries 0 , using 0 bytes of memory Peers 2 , using 40 KiB of memory Peer groups 2 , using 128 bytes of memory Neighbor V AS MsgRcvd MsgSent TblVer InQ OutQ Up/Down State/PfxRcd PfxSnt Desc spine11(p0_sf) 4 65201 30617 30620 0 0 0 1d01h30m 0 0 N/A spine12(p1_sf) 4 65201 30620 30623 0 0 0 1d01h30m 0 0 N/A Total number of neighbors 2 L2VPN EVPN Summary (VRF default ): BGP router identifier 6.0 . 0.13 , local AS number 4200065011 vrf-id 0 BGP table version 0 RIB entries 79 , using 15 KiB of memory Peers 3 , using 60 KiB of memory Peer groups 2 , using 128 bytes of memory Neighbor V AS MsgRcvd MsgSent TblVer InQ OutQ Up/Down State/PfxRcd PfxSnt Desc sn1( 6.0 . 0.7 ) 4 4200065507 31410 31231 0 0 0 00 : 27 : 51 69 95 N/A sn2( 6.0 . 0.8 ) 4 4200065508 31169 31062 0 0 0 02 : 34 : 47 69 95 N/A sn3( 6.0 . 0.9 ) 4 4200065509 31285 31059 0 0 0 02 : 34 : 47 69 95 N/A Total number of neighbors 3 doca-hbn-service-bf2-s12- 1 -ipmi#

The command output shows that the HBN has BGP sessions with spine switches exchanging IPv4/IPv6 unicast. BGP sessions with route servers sn1 , sn2 , and sn3 only exchanging L2VPN EVPN AFI/SAFI.

Downstream VNI (symmetric EVPN route leaking) allows users to leak remote EVPN routes without having the source tenant VRF locally configured. A common use case is where upstream switches learn the L3VNI from downstream leaf switches and impose the learned L3VNI to the traffic VXLAN routed to the associated VRF. This eliminates the need to configure L3VNI-SVI interfaces on all leaf switches and enables shared service and hub-and-spoke scenarios .

To configure access to a shared service in a specific VRF, users must:

Configure route-target import statements, effectively leaking routes from remote tenants to the shared VRF. Import shared VRF's route-target at the remote nodes.

The route target import or export statement takes the following format:

Copy Copied! route-target import|export <asn>:<vni>

For example:

Copy Copied! route-target import 65101:6000

For route target import statements, users can use route-target import ANY:<vni> for NVUE commands or route-target import *:<vni> in the /etc/frr/frr.conf file. ANY in NVUE commands or the asterisk ( * ) in the /etc/frr/frr.conf file use any ASN (a utonomous system number ) as a wildcard.

The NVUE commands are as follows:

To configure a route import statement: Copy Copied! nv set vrf <vrf> router bgp route-import from-evpn route-target <asn>:<vni> To configure a route export statement: Copy Copied! nv set vrf <vrf> router bgp route-export from-evpn route-target <asn>:<vni>

Important considerations when implementing DVNI configuration:

EVPN symmetric mode supports downstream VNI with L3 VNIs and single VXLAN devices only

You can configure multiple import and export route targets in a VRF

You cannot leak (import) overlapping tenant prefixes into the same destination VRF

Note If symmetric EVPN configuration is using automatic import/export (which is often the case), when DVNI is configured, automatic import of tenant's VNI is disabled, isolating VRF from the tenant. User must specifically add 'route-target import auto' in such cases to avoid the problem.

Configuration example here considers a scenario where External/Internet connectivity is available via a firewall (FW), which is connected to a shared VRF ( vrf external in this example).

The routes on super spine switches have external VRF configured in which the route-targets from remote tenants are imported.

On BlueField devices with HBN, a local tenant VRF imports route-target corresponding to the shared external VRF.

L3VNI:

Tenant L3VNI tenant1 30001 On HBN VTEPs tenant2 30002 On HBN VTEPs tenant3 30003 On HBN VTEPs tenant4 30004 On HBN VTEPs tenant5 30005 On HBN VTEPs tenant6 30006 On HBN VTEPs external 60000 Configured on superspines and connects to external world

On BlueField devices with HBN, every tenant VRF on HBN one must import VNI of shared external VRF:

Copy Copied! nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp route- import from-evpn route-target ANY: 60000 nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp route- import from-evpn route-target auto nv set vrf tenant2 router bgp route- import from-evpn route-target ANY: 60000 nv set vrf tenant2 router bgp route- import from-evpn route-target auto nv set vrf tenant3 router bgp route- import from-evpn route-target ANY: 60000 nv set vrf tenant3 router bgp route- import from-evpn route-target auto nv set vrf tenant4 router bgp route- import from-evpn route-target ANY: 60000 nv set vrf tenant4 router bgp route- import from-evpn route-target auto nv set vrf tenant5 router bgp route- import from-evpn route-target ANY: 60000 nv set vrf tenant5 router bgp route- import from-evpn route-target auto nv set vrf tenant6 router bgp route- import from-evpn route-target ANY: 60000 nv set vrf tenant6 router bgp route- import from-evpn route-target auto root @doca -hbn-service-bf3-s06- 1 -ipmi:/tmp#

On super spine switches (SS1 in this example), every remote tenant VRF that needs access to shared services has to be leaked to the shared external VRF.

Copy Copied! nv set vrf external router bgp route- import from-evpn route-target ANY: 30001 nv set vrf external router bgp route- import from-evpn route-target ANY: 30002 nv set vrf external router bgp route- import from-evpn route-target ANY: 30003 nv set vrf external router bgp route- import from-evpn route-target ANY: 30004 nv set vrf external router bgp route- import from-evpn route-target ANY: 30005 nv set vrf external router bgp route- import from-evpn route-target ANY: 30006 nv set vrf external router bgp route- import from-evpn route-target auto root @superspine1 :mgmt:/home/cumulus#

All super spines in this case need this configuration.

Info Each super spine here is advertising reachability providing 4-way overlay ECMP.

Kernel table for all tenant VRFs, showing the imported shared service:

Collapse Source Copy Copied! root @doca -hbn-service-bf3-s06- 1 -ipmi:/tmp# ip - 4 route show table all 6.0 . 0.4 / 32 6.0 . 0.4 table tenant1 proto bgp metric 20 nexthop encap ip id 60000 src 0.0 . 0.0 dst 6.0 . 0.12 ttl 0 tos 0 via 6.0 . 0.12 dev vxlan48 weight 1 onlink nexthop encap ip id 60000 src 0.0 . 0.0 dst 6.0 . 0.13 ttl 0 tos 0 via 6.0 . 0.13 dev vxlan48 weight 1 onlink nexthop encap ip id 60000 src 0.0 . 0.0 dst 6.0 . 0.14 ttl 0 tos 0 via 6.0 . 0.14 dev vxlan48 weight 1 onlink nexthop encap ip id 60000 src 0.0 . 0.0 dst 6.0 . 0.15 ttl 0 tos 0 via 6.0 . 0.15 dev vxlan48 weight 1 onlink 6.0 . 0.4 table tenant2 proto bgp metric 20 nexthop encap ip id 60000 src 0.0 . 0.0 dst 6.0 . 0.12 ttl 0 tos 0 via 6.0 . 0.12 dev vxlan48 weight 1 onlink nexthop encap ip id 60000 src 0.0 . 0.0 dst 6.0 . 0.13 ttl 0 tos 0 via 6.0 . 0.13 dev vxlan48 weight 1 onlink nexthop encap ip id 60000 src 0.0 . 0.0 dst 6.0 . 0.14 ttl 0 tos 0 via 6.0 . 0.14 dev vxlan48 weight 1 onlink nexthop encap ip id 60000 src 0.0 . 0.0 dst 6.0 . 0.15 ttl 0 tos 0 via 6.0 . 0.15 dev vxlan48 weight 1 onlink 6.0 . 0.4 table tenant3 proto bgp metric 20 nexthop encap ip id 60000 src 0.0 . 0.0 dst 6.0 . 0.12 ttl 0 tos 0 via 6.0 . 0.12 dev vxlan48 weight 1 onlink nexthop encap ip id 60000 src 0.0 . 0.0 dst 6.0 . 0.13 ttl 0 tos 0 via 6.0 . 0.13 dev vxlan48 weight 1 onlink nexthop encap ip id 60000 src 0.0 . 0.0 dst 6.0 . 0.14 ttl 0 tos 0 via 6.0 . 0.14 dev vxlan48 weight 1 onlink nexthop encap ip id 60000 src 0.0 . 0.0 dst 6.0 . 0.15 ttl 0 tos 0 via 6.0 . 0.15 dev vxlan48 weight 1 onlink 6.0 . 0.4 table tenant4 proto bgp metric 20 nexthop encap ip id 60000 src 0.0 . 0.0 dst 6.0 . 0.12 ttl 0 tos 0 via 6.0 . 0.12 dev vxlan48 weight 1 onlink nexthop encap ip id 60000 src 0.0 . 0.0 dst 6.0 . 0.13 ttl 0 tos 0 via 6.0 . 0.13 dev vxlan48 weight 1 onlink nexthop encap ip id 60000 src 0.0 . 0.0 dst 6.0 . 0.14 ttl 0 tos 0 via 6.0 . 0.14 dev vxlan48 weight 1 onlink nexthop encap ip id 60000 src 0.0 . 0.0 dst 6.0 . 0.15 ttl 0 tos 0 via 6.0 . 0.15 dev vxlan48 weight 1 onlink 6.0 . 0.4 table tenant5 proto bgp metric 20 nexthop encap ip id 60000 src 0.0 . 0.0 dst 6.0 . 0.12 ttl 0 tos 0 via 6.0 . 0.12 dev vxlan48 weight 1 onlink nexthop encap ip id 60000 src 0.0 . 0.0 dst 6.0 . 0.13 ttl 0 tos 0 via 6.0 . 0.13 dev vxlan48 weight 1 onlink nexthop encap ip id 60000 src 0.0 . 0.0 dst 6.0 . 0.14 ttl 0 tos 0 via 6.0 . 0.14 dev vxlan48 weight 1 onlink nexthop encap ip id 60000 src 0.0 . 0.0 dst 6.0 . 0.15 ttl 0 tos 0 via 6.0 . 0.15 dev vxlan48 weight 1 onlink 6.0 . 0.4 table tenant6 proto bgp metric 20 nexthop encap ip id 60000 src 0.0 . 0.0 dst 6.0 . 0.12 ttl 0 tos 0 via 6.0 . 0.12 dev vxlan48 weight 1 onlink nexthop encap ip id 60000 src 0.0 . 0.0 dst 6.0 . 0.13 ttl 0 tos 0 via 6.0 . 0.13 dev vxlan48 weight 1 onlink nexthop encap ip id 60000 src 0.0 . 0.0 dst 6.0 . 0.14 ttl 0 tos 0 via 6.0 . 0.14 dev vxlan48 weight 1 onlink nexthop encap ip id 60000 src 0.0 . 0.0 dst 6.0 . 0.15 ttl 0 tos 0 via 6.0 . 0.15 dev vxlan48 weight 1 onlink root @doca -hbn-service-bf3-s06- 1 -ipmi:/tmp#

FRR RIB table:

Collapse Source Copy Copied! root @doca -hbn-service-bf3-s06- 1 -ipmi:/tmp# vtysh Hello, this is FRRouting (version 8.4 . 3 ). Copyright 1996 - 2005 Kunihiro Ishiguro, et al. doca-hbn-service-bf3-s06- 1 -ipmi# sh ip route vrf tenant1 Codes: K - kernel route, C - connected, S - static , R - RIP, O - OSPF, I - IS-IS, B - BGP, E - EIGRP, N - NHRP, T - Table, A - Babel, D - SHARP, F - PBR, f - OpenFabric, Z - FRR, > - selected route, * - FIB route, q - queued, r - rejected, b - backup t - trapped, o - offload failure VRF tenant1: K>* 0.0 . 0.0 / 0 [ 255 / 8192 ] unreachable (ICMP unreachable), 00 : 10 : 36 B>* 6.0 . 0.4 / 32 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.12 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 38 * via 6.0 . 0.13 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 38 * via 6.0 . 0.14 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 38 * via 6.0 . 0.15 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 38 B>* 6.6 . 0.12 / 32 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.12 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 38 B>* 6.6 . 0.13 / 32 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.13 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 38 B>* 6.6 . 0.14 / 32 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.14 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 38 B>* 6.6 . 0.15 / 32 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.15 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 38 B>* 7.1 . 0.6 / 32 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.6 , vlan4052_l3 onlink, weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 37 C>* 7.1 . 0.16 / 32 is directly connected, tenant1, 00 : 10 : 36 B>* 7.1 . 0.18 / 32 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.18 , vlan4052_l3 onlink, weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 37 B>* 7.1 . 0.20 / 32 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.20 , vlan4052_l3 onlink, weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 37 C>* 21.1 . 0.0 / 16 is directly connected, vlan101, 00 : 10 : 36 C * 21.1 . 0.0 / 16 [ 0 / 1024 ] is directly connected, vlan101-v0, 00 : 10 : 36 C * 21.2 . 0.0 / 16 [ 0 / 1024 ] is directly connected, vlan102-v0, 00 : 10 : 36 C>* 21.2 . 0.0 / 16 is directly connected, vlan102, 00 : 10 : 36 B>* 101.12 . 4.0 / 24 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.12 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 38 B>* 101.13 . 4.0 / 24 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.13 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 38 B>* 101.14 . 4.0 / 24 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.14 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 38 B>* 101.15 . 4.0 / 24 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.15 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 38 doca-hbn-service-bf3-s06- 1 -ipmi# sh ip route vrf all Codes: K - kernel route, C - connected, S - static , R - RIP, O - OSPF, I - IS-IS, B - BGP, E - EIGRP, N - NHRP, T - Table, A - Babel, D - SHARP, F - PBR, f - OpenFabric, Z - FRR, > - selected route, * - FIB route, q - queued, r - rejected, b - backup t - trapped, o - offload failure VRF default : B>* 6.0 . 0.6 / 32 [ 20 / 0 ] via fe80:: 202 :ff:fe00:1f, p0_sf, weight 1 , 00 : 06 : 47 * via fe80:: 202 :ff:fe00: 27 , p1_sf, weight 1 , 00 : 06 : 47 B>* 6.0 . 0.7 / 32 [ 20 / 0 ] via fe80:: 202 :ff:fe00:1f, p0_sf, weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 48 * via fe80:: 202 :ff:fe00: 27 , p1_sf, weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 48 B>* 6.0 . 0.8 / 32 [ 20 / 0 ] via fe80:: 202 :ff:fe00:1f, p0_sf, weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 38 * via fe80:: 202 :ff:fe00: 27 , p1_sf, weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 38 B>* 6.0 . 0.9 / 32 [ 20 / 0 ] via fe80:: 202 :ff:fe00:1f, p0_sf, weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 28 * via fe80:: 202 :ff:fe00: 27 , p1_sf, weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 28 B>* 6.0 . 0.10 / 32 [ 20 / 0 ] via fe80:: 202 :ff:fe00:1f, p0_sf, weight 1 , 00 : 06 : 49 B>* 6.0 . 0.11 / 32 [ 20 / 0 ] via fe80:: 202 :ff:fe00: 27 , p1_sf, weight 1 , 00 : 06 : 47 B>* 6.0 . 0.12 / 32 [ 20 / 0 ] via fe80:: 202 :ff:fe00:1f, p0_sf, weight 1 , 00 : 06 : 47 * via fe80:: 202 :ff:fe00: 27 , p1_sf, weight 1 , 00 : 06 : 47 B>* 6.0 . 0.13 / 32 [ 20 / 0 ] via fe80:: 202 :ff:fe00:1f, p0_sf, weight 1 , 00 : 06 : 47 * via fe80:: 202 :ff:fe00: 27 , p1_sf, weight 1 , 00 : 06 : 47 B>* 6.0 . 0.14 / 32 [ 20 / 0 ] via fe80:: 202 :ff:fe00:1f, p0_sf, weight 1 , 00 : 06 : 47 * via fe80:: 202 :ff:fe00: 27 , p1_sf, weight 1 , 00 : 06 : 47 B>* 6.0 . 0.15 / 32 [ 20 / 0 ] via fe80:: 202 :ff:fe00:1f, p0_sf, weight 1 , 00 : 06 : 47 * via fe80:: 202 :ff:fe00: 27 , p1_sf, weight 1 , 00 : 06 : 47 C>* 6.0 . 0.16 / 32 is directly connected, lo, 00 : 10 : 42 B>* 6.0 . 0.18 / 32 [ 20 / 0 ] via fe80:: 202 :ff:fe00:1f, p0_sf, weight 1 , 00 : 06 : 47 * via fe80:: 202 :ff:fe00: 27 , p1_sf, weight 1 , 00 : 06 : 47 B>* 6.0 . 0.20 / 32 [ 20 / 0 ] via fe80:: 202 :ff:fe00:1f, p0_sf, weight 1 , 00 : 06 : 47 * via fe80:: 202 :ff:fe00: 27 , p1_sf, weight 1 , 00 : 06 : 47 B>* 192.168 . 0.0 / 24 [ 20 / 0 ] via fe80:: 202 :ff:fe00:1f, p0_sf, weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 48 * via fe80:: 202 :ff:fe00: 27 , p1_sf, weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 48 VRF internet1: K>* 0.0 . 0.0 / 0 [ 255 / 8192 ] unreachable (ICMP unreachable), 00 : 10 : 42 B>* 8.1 . 0.6 / 32 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.6 , vlan4004_l3 onlink, weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 43 C>* 8.1 . 0.16 / 32 is directly connected, internet1, 00 : 10 : 42 B>* 8.1 . 0.18 / 32 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.18 , vlan4004_l3 onlink, weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 43 B>* 8.1 . 0.20 / 32 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.20 , vlan4004_l3 onlink, weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 43 VRF mgmt: K>* 0.0 . 0.0 / 0 [ 255 / 8192 ] unreachable (ICMP unreachable), 00 : 10 : 42 C>* 10.88 . 0.0 / 16 is directly connected, eth0, 00 : 10 : 42 VRF special1: K>* 0.0 . 0.0 / 0 [ 255 / 8192 ] unreachable (ICMP unreachable), 00 : 10 : 42 B>* 9.1 . 0.6 / 32 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.6 , vlan4033_l3 onlink, weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 43 C>* 9.1 . 0.16 / 32 is directly connected, special1, 00 : 10 : 42 B>* 9.1 . 0.18 / 32 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.18 , vlan4033_l3 onlink, weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 43 B>* 9.1 . 0.20 / 32 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.20 , vlan4033_l3 onlink, weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 43 VRF tenant1: K>* 0.0 . 0.0 / 0 [ 255 / 8192 ] unreachable (ICMP unreachable), 00 : 10 : 42 B>* 6.0 . 0.4 / 32 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.12 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 44 * via 6.0 . 0.13 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 44 * via 6.0 . 0.14 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 44 * via 6.0 . 0.15 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 44 B>* 6.6 . 0.12 / 32 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.12 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 44 B>* 6.6 . 0.13 / 32 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.13 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 44 B>* 6.6 . 0.14 / 32 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.14 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 44 B>* 6.6 . 0.15 / 32 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.15 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 44 B>* 7.1 . 0.6 / 32 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.6 , vlan4052_l3 onlink, weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 43 C>* 7.1 . 0.16 / 32 is directly connected, tenant1, 00 : 10 : 42 B>* 7.1 . 0.18 / 32 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.18 , vlan4052_l3 onlink, weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 43 B>* 7.1 . 0.20 / 32 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.20 , vlan4052_l3 onlink, weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 43 C>* 21.1 . 0.0 / 16 is directly connected, vlan101, 00 : 10 : 42 C * 21.1 . 0.0 / 16 [ 0 / 1024 ] is directly connected, vlan101-v0, 00 : 10 : 42 C * 21.2 . 0.0 / 16 [ 0 / 1024 ] is directly connected, vlan102-v0, 00 : 10 : 42 C>* 21.2 . 0.0 / 16 is directly connected, vlan102, 00 : 10 : 42 B>* 101.12 . 4.0 / 24 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.12 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 44 B>* 101.13 . 4.0 / 24 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.13 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 44 B>* 101.14 . 4.0 / 24 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.14 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 44 B>* 101.15 . 4.0 / 24 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.15 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 44 VRF tenant2: K>* 0.0 . 0.0 / 0 [ 255 / 8192 ] unreachable (ICMP unreachable), 00 : 10 : 42 B>* 6.0 . 0.4 / 32 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.12 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 44 * via 6.0 . 0.13 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 44 * via 6.0 . 0.14 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 44 * via 6.0 . 0.15 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 44 B>* 6.6 . 0.12 / 32 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.12 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 44 B>* 6.6 . 0.13 / 32 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.13 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 44 B>* 6.6 . 0.14 / 32 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.14 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 44 B>* 6.6 . 0.15 / 32 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.15 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 44 B>* 7.2 . 0.6 / 32 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.6 , vlan4037_l3 onlink, weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 43 C>* 7.2 . 0.16 / 32 is directly connected, tenant2, 00 : 10 : 42 B>* 7.2 . 0.18 / 32 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.18 , vlan4037_l3 onlink, weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 43 B>* 7.2 . 0.20 / 32 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.20 , vlan4037_l3 onlink, weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 43 C * 22.1 . 0.0 / 16 [ 0 / 1024 ] is directly connected, vlan201-v0, 00 : 10 : 42 C>* 22.1 . 0.0 / 16 is directly connected, vlan201, 00 : 10 : 42 C * 22.2 . 0.0 / 16 [ 0 / 1024 ] is directly connected, vlan202-v0, 00 : 10 : 42 C>* 22.2 . 0.0 / 16 is directly connected, vlan202, 00 : 10 : 42 B>* 101.12 . 4.0 / 24 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.12 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 44 B>* 101.13 . 4.0 / 24 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.13 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 44 B>* 101.14 . 4.0 / 24 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.14 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 44 B>* 101.15 . 4.0 / 24 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.15 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 44 VRF tenant3: K>* 0.0 . 0.0 / 0 [ 255 / 8192 ] unreachable (ICMP unreachable), 00 : 10 : 42 B>* 6.0 . 0.4 / 32 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.12 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 44 * via 6.0 . 0.13 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 44 * via 6.0 . 0.14 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 44 * via 6.0 . 0.15 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 44 B>* 6.6 . 0.12 / 32 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.12 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 44 B>* 6.6 . 0.13 / 32 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.13 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 44 B>* 6.6 . 0.14 / 32 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.14 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 44 B>* 6.6 . 0.15 / 32 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.15 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 44 B>* 7.3 . 0.6 / 32 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.6 , vlan4022_l3 onlink, weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 43 C>* 7.3 . 0.16 / 32 is directly connected, tenant3, 00 : 10 : 42 B>* 7.3 . 0.18 / 32 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.18 , vlan4022_l3 onlink, weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 43 B>* 7.3 . 0.20 / 32 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.20 , vlan4022_l3 onlink, weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 43 C>* 23.17 . 0.0 / 16 is directly connected, pf0vf4_sf. 3 , 00 : 10 : 42 B>* 23.19 . 0.0 / 16 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.18 , vlan4022_l3 onlink, weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 43 B>* 23.21 . 0.0 / 16 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.20 , vlan4022_l3 onlink, weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 43 B>* 101.12 . 4.0 / 24 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.12 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 44 B>* 101.13 . 4.0 / 24 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.13 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 44 B>* 101.14 . 4.0 / 24 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.14 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 44 B>* 101.15 . 4.0 / 24 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.15 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 44 VRF tenant4: K>* 0.0 . 0.0 / 0 [ 255 / 8192 ] unreachable (ICMP unreachable), 00 : 10 : 42 B>* 6.0 . 0.4 / 32 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.12 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 44 * via 6.0 . 0.13 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 44 * via 6.0 . 0.14 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 44 * via 6.0 . 0.15 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 44 B>* 6.6 . 0.12 / 32 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.12 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 44 B>* 6.6 . 0.13 / 32 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.13 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 44 B>* 6.6 . 0.14 / 32 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.14 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 44 B>* 6.6 . 0.15 / 32 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.15 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 44 B>* 7.4 . 0.6 / 32 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.6 , vlan4017_l3 onlink, weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 43 C>* 7.4 . 0.16 / 32 is directly connected, tenant4, 00 : 10 : 42 B>* 7.4 . 0.18 / 32 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.18 , vlan4017_l3 onlink, weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 43 B>* 7.4 . 0.20 / 32 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.20 , vlan4017_l3 onlink, weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 43 C>* 24.17 . 0.0 / 16 is directly connected, pf0vf4_sf. 4 , 00 : 10 : 42 B>* 24.19 . 0.0 / 16 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.18 , vlan4017_l3 onlink, weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 43 B>* 24.21 . 0.0 / 16 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.20 , vlan4017_l3 onlink, weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 43 B>* 101.12 . 4.0 / 24 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.12 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 44 B>* 101.13 . 4.0 / 24 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.13 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 44 B>* 101.14 . 4.0 / 24 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.14 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 44 B>* 101.15 . 4.0 / 24 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.15 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 44 VRF tenant5: K>* 0.0 . 0.0 / 0 [ 255 / 8192 ] unreachable (ICMP unreachable), 00 : 10 : 42 B>* 6.0 . 0.4 / 32 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.12 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 44 * via 6.0 . 0.13 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 44 * via 6.0 . 0.14 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 44 * via 6.0 . 0.15 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 44 B>* 6.6 . 0.12 / 32 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.12 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 44 B>* 6.6 . 0.13 / 32 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.13 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 44 B>* 6.6 . 0.14 / 32 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.14 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 44 B>* 6.6 . 0.15 / 32 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.15 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 44 B>* 7.5 . 0.6 / 32 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.6 , vlan4046_l3 onlink, weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 43 C>* 7.5 . 0.16 / 32 is directly connected, tenant5, 00 : 10 : 42 B>* 7.5 . 0.18 / 32 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.18 , vlan4046_l3 onlink, weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 43 B>* 7.5 . 0.20 / 32 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.20 , vlan4046_l3 onlink, weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 43 C>* 25.17 . 0.0 / 16 is directly connected, pf0vf4_sf. 5 , 00 : 10 : 42 B>* 25.19 . 0.0 / 16 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.18 , vlan4046_l3 onlink, weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 43 B>* 25.21 . 0.0 / 16 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.20 , vlan4046_l3 onlink, weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 43 B>* 101.12 . 4.0 / 24 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.12 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 44 B>* 101.13 . 4.0 / 24 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.13 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 44 B>* 101.14 . 4.0 / 24 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.14 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 44 B>* 101.15 . 4.0 / 24 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.15 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 44 VRF tenant6: K>* 0.0 . 0.0 / 0 [ 255 / 8192 ] unreachable (ICMP unreachable), 00 : 10 : 42 B>* 6.0 . 0.4 / 32 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.12 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 44 * via 6.0 . 0.13 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 44 * via 6.0 . 0.14 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 44 * via 6.0 . 0.15 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 44 B>* 6.6 . 0.12 / 32 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.12 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 44 B>* 6.6 . 0.13 / 32 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.13 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 44 B>* 6.6 . 0.14 / 32 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.14 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 44 B>* 6.6 . 0.15 / 32 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.15 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 44 B>* 7.6 . 0.6 / 32 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.6 , vlan4041_l3 onlink, weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 43 C>* 7.6 . 0.16 / 32 is directly connected, tenant6, 00 : 10 : 42 B>* 7.6 . 0.18 / 32 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.18 , vlan4041_l3 onlink, weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 43 B>* 7.6 . 0.20 / 32 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.20 , vlan4041_l3 onlink, weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 43 C>* 26.17 . 0.0 / 16 is directly connected, pf0vf4_sf. 6 , 00 : 10 : 42 B>* 26.19 . 0.0 / 16 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.18 , vlan4041_l3 onlink, weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 43 B>* 26.21 . 0.0 / 16 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.20 , vlan4041_l3 onlink, weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 43 B>* 101.12 . 4.0 / 24 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.12 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 44 B>* 101.13 . 4.0 / 24 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.13 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 44 B>* 101.14 . 4.0 / 24 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.14 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 44 B>* 101.15 . 4.0 / 24 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.15 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 44 doca-hbn-service-bf3-s06- 1 -ipmi#





BGP/Zebra debug:

Copy Copied! May 7 20 : 59 : 49 doca-hbn-service-bf3-s06- 1 -ipmi bgpd[ 1775018 ]: [GKC5Y-XBAX9] vrf tenant1: import evpn prefix [ 5 ]:[ 0 ]:[ 32 ]:[ 6.0 . 0.4 ] parent 0xaaaafda63a90 flags 0x410 May 7 20 : 59 : 49 doca-hbn-service-bf3-s06- 1 -ipmi bgpd[ 1775018 ]: [KZNVF-SX7KT] ... new pi dest 0xaaaafe524650 (l 2 ) pi 0xaaaafe5ae400 (l 1 , f 0x4010 ) May 7 20 : 59 : 49 doca-hbn-service-bf3-s06- 1 -ipmi bgpd[ 1775018 ]: [GKC5Y-XBAX9] vrf tenant2: import evpn prefix [ 5 ]:[ 0 ]:[ 32 ]:[ 6.0 . 0.4 ] parent 0xaaaafda63a90 flags 0x410 May 7 20 : 59 : 49 doca-hbn-service-bf3-s06- 1 -ipmi bgpd[ 1775018 ]: [KZNVF-SX7KT] ... new pi dest 0xaaaafe51c420 (l 2 ) pi 0xaaaafe55d230 (l 1 , f 0x4010 ) May 7 20 : 59 : 49 doca-hbn-service-bf3-s06- 1 -ipmi bgpd[ 1775018 ]: [GKC5Y-XBAX9] vrf tenant3: import evpn prefix [ 5 ]:[ 0 ]:[ 32 ]:[ 6.0 . 0.4 ] parent 0xaaaafda63a90 flags 0x410 May 7 20 : 59 : 49 doca-hbn-service-bf3-s06- 1 -ipmi bgpd[ 1775018 ]: [KZNVF-SX7KT] ... new pi dest 0xaaaafe51a670 (l 2 ) pi 0xaaaafe674820 (l 1 , f 0x4010 ) May 7 20 : 59 : 49 doca-hbn-service-bf3-s06- 1 -ipmi bgpd[ 1775018 ]: [GKC5Y-XBAX9] vrf tenant4: import evpn prefix [ 5 ]:[ 0 ]:[ 32 ]:[ 6.0 . 0.4 ] parent 0xaaaafda63a90 flags 0x410 May 7 20 : 59 : 49 doca-hbn-service-bf3-s06- 1 -ipmi bgpd[ 1775018 ]: [KZNVF-SX7KT] ... new pi dest 0xaaaafe519fb0 (l 2 ) pi 0xaaaafe675e40 (l 1 , f 0x4010 ) May 7 20 : 59 : 49 doca-hbn-service-bf3-s06- 1 -ipmi bgpd[ 1775018 ]: [GKC5Y-XBAX9] vrf tenant5: import evpn prefix [ 5 ]:[ 0 ]:[ 32 ]:[ 6.0 . 0.4 ] parent 0xaaaafda63a90 flags 0x410 May 7 20 : 59 : 49 doca-hbn-service-bf3-s06- 1 -ipmi bgpd[ 1775018 ]: [KZNVF-SX7KT] ... new pi dest 0xaaaafe55ae50 (l 2 ) pi 0xaaaafe5482f0 (l 1 , f 0x4010 ) May 7 20 : 59 : 49 doca-hbn-service-bf3-s06- 1 -ipmi bgpd[ 1775018 ]: [GKC5Y-XBAX9] vrf tenant6: import evpn prefix [ 5 ]:[ 0 ]:[ 32 ]:[ 6.0 . 0.4 ] parent 0xaaaafda63a90 flags 0x410 May 7 20 : 59 : 49 doca-hbn-service-bf3-s06- 1 -ipmi bgpd[ 1775018 ]: [KZNVF-SX7KT] ... new pi dest 0xaaaafdaf3590 (l 2 ) pi 0xaaaafe48fbf0 (l 1 , f 0x4010 )

DVNI table:

Collapse Source Copy Copied! root @doca -hbn-service-bf3-s06- 1 -ipmi:/tmp# cat /cumulus/nl2docad/run/software-tables/ 15 { "table" : { "id" : 15 , "name" : "HAL Downstream-VNI Table " , "count" : 1 , "records" : [ { "vni" : 60000 , "fid" : 4098 , "mark-for-del" : 0 , "vtep-users" : { "count" : 4 , "vtep-user-list" : [ { "dest-vtep" : "6.0.0.12" , "dest-mac" : "44:38:39:f0:00:12" , "is-dmac-null" : 0 , "ref-cnt" : 36 }, { "dest-vtep" : "6.0.0.14" , "dest-mac" : "44:38:39:f0:00:14" , "is-dmac-null" : 0 , "ref-cnt" : 36 }, { "dest-vtep" : "6.0.0.13" , "dest-mac" : "44:38:39:f0:00:13" , "is-dmac-null" : 0 , "ref-cnt" : 36 }, { "dest-vtep" : "6.0.0.15" , "dest-mac" : "44:38:39:f0:00:15" , "is-dmac-null" : 0 , "ref-cnt" : 36 } ] } } ] } }root @doca -hbn-service-bf3-s06- 1 -ipmi:/tmp#





HBN configuration example for BlueField devices:

Collapse Source Copy Copied! root @doca -hbn-service-bf3-s06- 1 -ipmi:/tmp# nv config show -o commands nv set bridge domain br_default vlan 101 vni 10101 nv set bridge domain br_default vlan 102 vni 10102 nv set bridge domain br_default vlan 201 vni 10201 nv set bridge domain br_default vlan 202 vni 10202 nv set evpn enable on nv set evpn route-advertise svi-ip off nv set interface ilan3200 ip vrf internet1 nv set interface ilan3200 vlan 3200 nv set interface ilan3200,slan3201,vlan101- 102 , 201 - 202 , 3001 - 3006 base- interface br_default nv set interface ilan3200,slan3201,vlan101- 102 , 201 - 202 , 3001 - 3006 type svi nv set interface lo ip address 6.0 . 0.16 / 32 nv set interface lo ip address 2001 :: 16 / 128 nv set interface lo type loopback nv set interface p0_sf,p1_sf,pf0hpf_sf,pf0vf0_sf,pf0vf1_sf,pf0vf2_sf,pf0vf3_sf,pf0vf4_sf,pf0vf5_sf,pf0vf6_sf,pf0vf7_sf,pf0vf8_sf,pf0vf9_sf,pf1hpf_sf,pf1vf0_sf,pf1vf1_sf type swp nv set interface pf0vf0_sf bridge domain br_default access 101 nv set interface pf0vf1_sf bridge domain br_default access 102 nv set interface pf0vf2_sf bridge domain br_default access 201 nv set interface pf0vf3_sf bridge domain br_default access 202 nv set interface pf0vf4_sf. 3 ip address 23.17 . 0.16 / 16 nv set interface pf0vf4_sf. 3 ip address 2020 : 0 : 3 : 17 :: 16 / 64 nv set interface pf0vf4_sf. 3 vlan 3 nv set interface pf0vf4_sf. 3 ,vlan3003 ip vrf tenant3 nv set interface pf0vf4_sf. 3 - 6 base- interface pf0vf4_sf nv set interface pf0vf4_sf. 3 - 6 type sub nv set interface pf0vf4_sf. 4 ip address 24.17 . 0.16 / 16 nv set interface pf0vf4_sf. 4 ip address 2020 : 0 : 4 : 17 :: 16 / 64 nv set interface pf0vf4_sf. 4 vlan 4 nv set interface pf0vf4_sf. 4 ,vlan3004 ip vrf tenant4 nv set interface pf0vf4_sf. 5 ip address 25.17 . 0.16 / 16 nv set interface pf0vf4_sf. 5 ip address 2020 : 0 : 5 : 17 :: 16 / 64 nv set interface pf0vf4_sf. 5 vlan 5 nv set interface pf0vf4_sf. 5 ,vlan3005 ip vrf tenant5 nv set interface pf0vf4_sf. 6 ip address 26.17 . 0.16 / 16 nv set interface pf0vf4_sf. 6 ip address 2020 : 0 : 6 : 17 :: 16 / 64 nv set interface pf0vf4_sf. 6 vlan 6 nv set interface pf0vf4_sf. 6 ,vlan3006 ip vrf tenant6 nv set interface slan3201 ip vrf special1 nv set interface slan3201 vlan 3201 nv set interface vlan101 ip address 21.1 . 0.16 / 16 nv set interface vlan101 ip address 2020 : 0 : 1 : 1 :: 16 / 64 nv set interface vlan101 ip vrr address 21.1 . 0.250 / 16 nv set interface vlan101 ip vrr address 2020 : 0 : 1 : 1 :: 250 / 64 nv set interface vlan101 ip vrr mac-address 00 : 00 : 01 : 00 : 00 : 65 nv set interface vlan101 vlan 101 nv set interface vlan101- 102 , 201 - 202 ip vrr enable on nv set interface vlan101- 102 , 3001 ip vrf tenant1 nv set interface vlan102 ip address 21.2 . 0.16 / 16 nv set interface vlan102 ip address 2020 : 0 : 1 : 2 :: 16 / 64 nv set interface vlan102 ip vrr address 21.2 . 0.250 / 16 nv set interface vlan102 ip vrr address 2020 : 0 : 1 : 2 :: 250 / 64 nv set interface vlan102 ip vrr mac-address 00 : 00 : 01 : 00 : 00 : 66 nv set interface vlan102 vlan 102 nv set interface vlan201 ip address 22.1 . 0.16 / 16 nv set interface vlan201 ip address 2020 : 0 : 2 : 1 :: 16 / 64 nv set interface vlan201 ip vrr address 22.1 . 0.250 / 16 nv set interface vlan201 ip vrr address 2020 : 0 : 2 : 1 :: 250 / 64 nv set interface vlan201 ip vrr mac-address 00 : 00 : 02 : 00 : 00 :c9 nv set interface vlan201 vlan 201 nv set interface vlan201- 202 , 3002 ip vrf tenant2 nv set interface vlan202 ip address 22.2 . 0.16 / 16 nv set interface vlan202 ip address 2020 : 0 : 2 : 2 :: 16 / 64 nv set interface vlan202 ip vrr address 22.2 . 0.250 / 16 nv set interface vlan202 ip vrr address 2020 : 0 : 2 : 2 :: 250 / 64 nv set interface vlan202 ip vrr mac-address 00 : 00 : 02 : 00 : 00 :ca nv set interface vlan202 vlan 202 nv set interface vlan3001 vlan 3001 nv set interface vlan3002 vlan 3002 nv set interface vlan3003 vlan 3003 nv set interface vlan3004 vlan 3004 nv set interface vlan3005 vlan 3005 nv set interface vlan3006 vlan 3006 nv set nve vxlan arp-nd-suppress on nv set nve vxlan enable on nv set nve vxlan source address 6.0 . 0.16 nv set platform nv set router bgp autonomous-system 65011 nv set router bgp enable on nv set router bgp router-id 6.0 . 0.16 nv set router vrr enable on nv set system config snippet nv set system global nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast enable on nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast redistribute connected enable on nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast enable on nv set vrf default router bgp address-family l2vpn-evpn enable on nv set vrf default router bgp enable on nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor 6.0 . 0.7 peer-group rservers nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor 6.0 . 0.7 type numbered nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor 6.0 . 0.8 peer-group rservers nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor 6.0 . 0.8 type numbered nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor 6.0 . 0.9 peer-group rservers nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor 6.0 . 0.9 type numbered nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p0_sf peer-group fabric nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p0_sf type unnumbered nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p1_sf peer-group fabric nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p1_sf type unnumbered nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric address-family ipv4-unicast enable on nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric address-family ipv6-unicast enable on nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric bfd detect-multiplier 3 nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric bfd enable on nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric bfd min-rx-interval 1000 nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric bfd min-tx-interval 1000 nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric remote-as external nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rservers address-family ipv4-unicast enable off nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rservers address-family l2vpn-evpn add-path-tx off nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rservers address-family l2vpn-evpn enable on nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rservers multihop-ttl 10 nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rservers remote-as external nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rservers update-source lo nv set vrf internet1 evpn enable on nv set vrf internet1 evpn vni 42000 nv set vrf internet1 loopback ip address 8.1 . 0.16 / 32 nv set vrf internet1 loopback ip address 2008 : 0 : 1 :: 16 / 64 nv set vrf internet1 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast enable on nv set vrf internet1 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast redistribute connected enable on nv set vrf internet1 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast route-export to-evpn enable on nv set vrf internet1 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast enable on nv set vrf internet1 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast redistribute connected enable on nv set vrf internet1 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast route-export to-evpn enable on nv set vrf internet1 router bgp enable on nv set vrf special1 evpn enable on nv set vrf special1 evpn vni 42001 nv set vrf special1 loopback ip address 9.1 . 0.16 / 32 nv set vrf special1 loopback ip address 2009 : 0 : 1 :: 16 / 64 nv set vrf special1 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast enable on nv set vrf special1 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast redistribute connected enable on nv set vrf special1 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast route-export to-evpn enable on nv set vrf special1 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast enable on nv set vrf special1 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast redistribute connected enable on nv set vrf special1 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast route-export to-evpn enable on nv set vrf special1 router bgp enable on nv set vrf tenant1 evpn enable on nv set vrf tenant1 evpn vni 30001 nv set vrf tenant1 loopback ip address 7.1 . 0.16 / 32 nv set vrf tenant1 loopback ip address 2007 : 0 : 1 :: 16 / 64 nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast enable on nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast redistribute connected enable on nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast route-export to-evpn enable on nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast enable on nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast redistribute connected enable on nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast route-export to-evpn enable on nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp enable on nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp neighbor 21.1 . 0.17 peer-group hostgroup nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp neighbor 21.1 . 0.17 type numbered nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp peer-group hostgroup address-family ipv4-unicast enable on nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp peer-group hostgroup address-family ipv6-unicast enable on nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp peer-group hostgroup remote-as external nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp route- import from-evpn route-target ANY: 60000 nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp route- import from-evpn route-target auto nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp router-id 6.0 . 0.16 nv set vrf tenant2 evpn enable on nv set vrf tenant2 evpn vni 30002 nv set vrf tenant2 loopback ip address 7.2 . 0.16 / 32 nv set vrf tenant2 loopback ip address 2007 : 0 : 2 :: 16 / 64 nv set vrf tenant2 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast enable on nv set vrf tenant2 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast redistribute connected enable on nv set vrf tenant2 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast route-export to-evpn enable on nv set vrf tenant2 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast enable on nv set vrf tenant2 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast redistribute connected enable on nv set vrf tenant2 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast route-export to-evpn enable on nv set vrf tenant2 router bgp enable on nv set vrf tenant2 router bgp neighbor 22.1 . 0.17 peer-group hostgroup nv set vrf tenant2 router bgp neighbor 22.1 . 0.17 type numbered nv set vrf tenant2 router bgp peer-group hostgroup address-family ipv4-unicast enable on nv set vrf tenant2 router bgp peer-group hostgroup address-family ipv6-unicast enable on nv set vrf tenant2 router bgp peer-group hostgroup remote-as external nv set vrf tenant2 router bgp route- import from-evpn route-target ANY: 60000 nv set vrf tenant2 router bgp route- import from-evpn route-target auto nv set vrf tenant2 router bgp router-id 6.0 . 0.16 nv set vrf tenant3 evpn enable on nv set vrf tenant3 evpn vni 30003 nv set vrf tenant3 loopback ip address 7.3 . 0.16 / 32 nv set vrf tenant3 loopback ip address 2007 : 0 : 3 :: 16 / 64 nv set vrf tenant3 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast enable on nv set vrf tenant3 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast redistribute connected enable on nv set vrf tenant3 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast route-export to-evpn enable on nv set vrf tenant3 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast enable on nv set vrf tenant3 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast redistribute connected enable on nv set vrf tenant3 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast route-export to-evpn enable on nv set vrf tenant3 router bgp enable on nv set vrf tenant3 router bgp neighbor 23.17 . 0.17 peer-group hostgroup nv set vrf tenant3 router bgp neighbor 23.17 . 0.17 type numbered nv set vrf tenant3 router bgp peer-group hostgroup address-family ipv4-unicast enable on nv set vrf tenant3 router bgp peer-group hostgroup address-family ipv6-unicast enable on nv set vrf tenant3 router bgp peer-group hostgroup remote-as external nv set vrf tenant3 router bgp route- import from-evpn route-target ANY: 60000 nv set vrf tenant3 router bgp route- import from-evpn route-target auto nv set vrf tenant3 router bgp router-id 6.0 . 0.16 nv set vrf tenant3 table auto nv set vrf tenant4 evpn enable on nv set vrf tenant4 evpn vni 30004 nv set vrf tenant4 loopback ip address 7.4 . 0.16 / 32 nv set vrf tenant4 loopback ip address 2007 : 0 : 4 :: 16 / 64 nv set vrf tenant4 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast enable on nv set vrf tenant4 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast redistribute connected enable on nv set vrf tenant4 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast route-export to-evpn enable on nv set vrf tenant4 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast enable on nv set vrf tenant4 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast redistribute connected enable on nv set vrf tenant4 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast route-export to-evpn enable on nv set vrf tenant4 router bgp enable on nv set vrf tenant4 router bgp neighbor 24.17 . 0.17 peer-group hostgroup nv set vrf tenant4 router bgp neighbor 24.17 . 0.17 type numbered nv set vrf tenant4 router bgp peer-group hostgroup address-family ipv4-unicast enable on nv set vrf tenant4 router bgp peer-group hostgroup address-family ipv6-unicast enable on nv set vrf tenant4 router bgp peer-group hostgroup remote-as external nv set vrf tenant4 router bgp route- import from-evpn route-target ANY: 60000 nv set vrf tenant4 router bgp route- import from-evpn route-target auto nv set vrf tenant4 router bgp router-id 6.0 . 0.16 nv set vrf tenant4 table auto nv set vrf tenant5 evpn enable on nv set vrf tenant5 evpn vni 30005 nv set vrf tenant5 loopback ip address 7.5 . 0.16 / 32 nv set vrf tenant5 loopback ip address 2007 : 0 : 5 :: 16 / 64 nv set vrf tenant5 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast enable on nv set vrf tenant5 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast redistribute connected enable on nv set vrf tenant5 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast route-export to-evpn enable on nv set vrf tenant5 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast enable on nv set vrf tenant5 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast redistribute connected enable on nv set vrf tenant5 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast route-export to-evpn enable on nv set vrf tenant5 router bgp enable on nv set vrf tenant5 router bgp neighbor 25.17 . 0.17 peer-group hostgroup nv set vrf tenant5 router bgp neighbor 25.17 . 0.17 type numbered nv set vrf tenant5 router bgp peer-group hostgroup address-family ipv4-unicast enable on nv set vrf tenant5 router bgp peer-group hostgroup address-family ipv6-unicast enable on nv set vrf tenant5 router bgp peer-group hostgroup remote-as external nv set vrf tenant5 router bgp route- import from-evpn route-target ANY: 60000 nv set vrf tenant5 router bgp route- import from-evpn route-target auto nv set vrf tenant5 router bgp router-id 6.0 . 0.16 nv set vrf tenant5 table auto nv set vrf tenant6 evpn enable on nv set vrf tenant6 evpn vni 30006 nv set vrf tenant6 loopback ip address 7.6 . 0.16 / 32 nv set vrf tenant6 loopback ip address 2007 : 0 : 6 :: 16 / 64 nv set vrf tenant6 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast enable on nv set vrf tenant6 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast redistribute connected enable on nv set vrf tenant6 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast route-export to-evpn enable on nv set vrf tenant6 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast enable on nv set vrf tenant6 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast redistribute connected enable on nv set vrf tenant6 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast route-export to-evpn enable on nv set vrf tenant6 router bgp enable on nv set vrf tenant6 router bgp neighbor 26.17 . 0.17 peer-group hostgroup nv set vrf tenant6 router bgp neighbor 26.17 . 0.17 type numbered nv set vrf tenant6 router bgp peer-group hostgroup address-family ipv4-unicast enable on nv set vrf tenant6 router bgp peer-group hostgroup address-family ipv6-unicast enable on nv set vrf tenant6 router bgp peer-group hostgroup remote-as external nv set vrf tenant6 router bgp route- import from-evpn route-target ANY: 60000 nv set vrf tenant6 router bgp route- import from-evpn route-target auto nv set vrf tenant6 router bgp router-id 6.0 . 0.16 nv set vrf tenant6 table auto root @doca -hbn-service-bf3-s06- 1 -ipmi:/tmp#

SS1 switch configuration example:

Collapse Source Copy Copied! root @superspine1 :mgmt:/home/cumulus# nv config show -o commands nv set bridge domain br_default vlan 101 vni 10101 nv set bridge domain br_default vlan 102 vni 10102 nv set bridge domain br_default vlan 201 vni 10201 nv set bridge domain br_default vlan 202 vni 10202 nv set evpn enable on nv set interface eth0 ip address 192.168 . 0.15 / 24 nv set interface eth0 ip gateway 192.168 . 0.2 nv set interface eth0 type eth nv set interface lo ip address 6.0 . 0.12 / 32 nv set interface lo ip address 2001 :: 12 / 128 nv set interface lo type loopback nv set interface swp1- 6 type swp nv set interface swp6 ip address 101.12 . 4.12 / 24 nv set interface swp6 ip address 2101 : 12 :: 4 : 12 / 112 nv set interface swp6 ip vrf external nv set nve vxlan arp-nd-suppress on nv set nve vxlan enable on nv set nve vxlan source address 6.0 . 0.12 nv set platform nv set router bgp autonomous-system 65300 nv set router bgp enable on nv set router bgp router-id 6.0 . 0.12 nv set system config snippet nv set system global system-mac 44 : 38 : 39 :f0: 00 : 12 nv set system hostname superspine1 nv set system ssh-server permit-root-login enabled nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast enable on nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast redistribute connected enable on nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast enable on nv set vrf default router bgp address-family l2vpn-evpn enable on nv set vrf default router bgp enable on nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp1 peer-group fabric nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp1 type unnumbered nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp2 peer-group fabric nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp2 type unnumbered nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp3 peer-group rservers nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp3 type unnumbered nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp4 peer-group rservers nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp4 type unnumbered nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp5 peer-group rservers nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp5 type unnumbered nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric address-family ipv4-unicast enable on nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric address-family ipv6-unicast enable on nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric bfd detect-multiplier 3 nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric bfd enable on nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric bfd min-rx-interval 1000 nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric bfd min-tx-interval 1000 nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric remote-as external nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rservers address-family ipv4-unicast enable on nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rservers address-family l2vpn-evpn add-path-tx off nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rservers address-family l2vpn-evpn enable on nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rservers remote-as external nv set vrf external evpn enable on nv set vrf external evpn vni 60000 nv set vrf external loopback ip address 6.6 . 0.12 / 32 nv set vrf external loopback ip address 2006 : 0 : 6 :: 12 / 64 nv set vrf external router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast enable on nv set vrf external router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast redistribute connected enable on nv set vrf external router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast route-export to-evpn enable on nv set vrf external router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast enable on nv set vrf external router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast redistribute connected enable on nv set vrf external router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast route-export to-evpn enable on nv set vrf external router bgp address-family l2vpn-evpn enable on nv set vrf external router bgp enable on nv set vrf external router bgp neighbor swp6 peer-group peer-group-fw nv set vrf external router bgp neighbor swp6 type unnumbered nv set vrf external router bgp peer-group peer-group-fw address-family ipv4-unicast enable on nv set vrf external router bgp peer-group peer-group-fw address-family ipv6-unicast enable on nv set vrf external router bgp peer-group peer-group-fw remote-as external nv set vrf external router bgp route- import from-evpn route-target ANY: 30001 nv set vrf external router bgp route- import from-evpn route-target ANY: 30002 nv set vrf external router bgp route- import from-evpn route-target ANY: 30003 nv set vrf external router bgp route- import from-evpn route-target ANY: 30004 nv set vrf external router bgp route- import from-evpn route-target ANY: 30005 nv set vrf external router bgp route- import from-evpn route-target ANY: 30006 nv set vrf external router bgp route- import from-evpn route-target auto root @superspine1 :mgmt:/home/cumulus#

A DPU running the HBN service can be deployed in the role of a border gateway using a combination of HBN features, specifically, EVPN symmetric routing, downstream VNI, VRF route-leaking, and VLAN sub-interfaces. Such a border gateway can do the northbound traffic handoff (to external networks or the Internet) for one or more tenants. In this gateway configuration, the BlueField's uplinks must carry both the tenant traffic which would be in the "overlay" and VXLAN-encapsulated, as well as traffic to and from the external network or Internet, which would be direct-routed in the "underlay". This is accomplished by configuring and running VXLAN-EVPN on the uplink interfaces while configuring and using additional VLAN sub-interfaces on those same uplinks for the traffic to and from external networks. These VLAN sub-interfaces would be configured into an Internet or external VRF for separation from the VXLAN-encapsulated traffic which is carried over the default VRF.

With a BlueField running HBN able to act as a border gateway, there is no longer a dependence on physical switches and routers to terminate VXLAN traffic and perform this role, hence the requirements on the underlying network is simply to provide end-to-end IP/UDP connectivity and facilitate the setup of overlay networks on top. Additionally, multiple border gateways can be easily deployed in the network, including dedicated gateways per tenant or shared gateways for groups of tenants.

Note Since HBN currently does not support network address translation (NAT), a dedicated border gateway must be deployed per tenant, for those tenants that have overlapping IP addresses.

For more details and configuration of some of the key features that together enable the border gateway functionality, refer to sections on Downstream VNIs and VLAN Subinterfaces.

The following topology diagram and associated configuration snippets show two different use cases of border gateway deployment:

tenant1 is an example of a tenant hosted on a server(s) with a non-gateway BlueField, using a dedicated border gateway on BlueField Gw-HBN1 for Internet connectivity. Traffic flow to and from the Internet for this tenant is m arked in pink.

gw_tenant1 is an example of a tenant hosted on a server(s) with a gateway BlueField. In this case, the border gateway for this tenant is provided by BlueField Gw-HBN2. Traffic flow to and from the Internet for this tenant is depicted in blue .





HBN VRF L3 VNI gw-hbn1 and gw-hbn2 internet1 10000 gw-hbn1 and gw-hbn2 gw_tenant1 30000 tenant-hbn3 and tenant-hbn4 tenant1 20000

Internet VRF is established in BGP sessions using sub-interface features with underlay switches (i.e., p0_sf.60 and p1_sf.60 )

The Internet VRF also imports all the tenant VRFs (local and remote) using the downstream VNI feature with from-EVPN syntax

Copy Copied! nv set interface p0_sf. 60 ,p1_sf. 60 ,vlan10 ip vrf internet1 nv set vrf internet1 evpn enable on nv set vrf internet1 evpn vni 10000 nv set vrf internet1 loopback ip address 6.2 . 0.1 / 32 nv set vrf internet1 loopback ip address 2001 :cafe:feed:: 1 / 128 nv set vrf internet1 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast enable on nv set vrf internet1 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast redistribute connected enable on nv set vrf internet1 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast route-export to-evpn enable on nv set vrf internet1 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast enable on nv set vrf internet1 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast redistribute connected enable on nv set vrf internet1 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast route-export to-evpn enable on nv set vrf internet1 router bgp address-family l2vpn-evpn enable on nv set vrf internet1 router bgp autonomous-system 65552 nv set vrf internet1 router bgp enable on nv set vrf internet1 router bgp neighbor p0_sf. 60 capabilities source-address internet1 nv set vrf internet1 router bgp neighbor p0_sf. 60 peer-group l3_pg1 nv set vrf internet1 router bgp neighbor p0_sf. 60 type unnumbered nv set vrf internet1 router bgp neighbor p1_sf. 60 capabilities source-address internet1 nv set vrf internet1 router bgp neighbor p1_sf. 60 peer-group l3_pg1 nv set vrf internet1 router bgp neighbor p1_sf. 60 type unnumbered nv set vrf internet1 router bgp peer-group l3_pg1 address-family ipv4-unicast enable on nv set vrf internet1 router bgp peer-group l3_pg1 address-family ipv6-unicast enable on nv set vrf internet1 router bgp peer-group l3_pg1 remote-as external nv set vrf internet1 router bgp route-export to-evpn route-target 65552 : 10000 nv set vrf internet1 router bgp route- import from-evpn route-target ANY: 20000 nv set vrf internet1 router bgp route- import from-evpn route-target ANY: 30000 nv set vrf internet1 router bgp route- import from-evpn route-target auto nv set vrf internet1 router bgp router-id 27.0 . 0.5





gw_tenant is stretched across 2 gateway and connected using L3 VNI

gw_tenant has multiple SVIs, which are represented as vlan30 and vlan31 SVIs

Internet L3 VNI is imported using DVNI. The example also explicitly adds route targets using auto.

gw_tenant VRF:

Copy Copied! nv set interface vlan30- 31 ip vrf gw_tenant1 nv set vrf gw_tenant1 evpn enable on nv set vrf gw_tenant1 evpn vni 30000 nv set vrf gw_tenant1 loopback ip address 15.3 . 0.1 / 32 nv set vrf gw_tenant1 loopback ip address 2001 :bad:c0de:: 1 / 128 nv set vrf gw_tenant1 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast enable on nv set vrf gw_tenant1 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast redistribute connected enable on nv set vrf gw_tenant1 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast route-export to-evpn enable on nv set vrf gw_tenant1 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast enable on nv set vrf gw_tenant1 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast redistribute connected enable on nv set vrf gw_tenant1 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast route-export to-evpn enable on nv set vrf gw_tenant1 router bgp address-family l2vpn-evpn enable on nv set vrf gw_tenant1 router bgp autonomous-system 65552 nv set vrf gw_tenant1 router bgp enable on nv set vrf gw_tenant1 router bgp route-export to-evpn route-target 65552 : 30000 nv set vrf gw_tenant1 router bgp route- import from-evpn route-target ANY: 10000 nv set vrf gw_tenant1 router bgp route- import from-evpn route-target auto nv set vrf gw_tenant1 router bgp router-id 27.0 . 0.5





tenant1 is stretched across 2 remote HBN VTEP and connected using L3 VNI

tenant1 is importing Internet L3 VNI routes in tenant1 and adding its own using route-target auto

Tenant VRF:

Copy Copied! nv set interface vlan20- 21 ip vrf tenant1 nv set vrf tenant1 evpn enable on nv set vrf tenant1 evpn vni 20000 nv set vrf tenant1 loopback ip address 15.1 . 0.1 / 32 nv set vrf tenant1 loopback ip address 2001 :c001:c0de:: 1 / 128 nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast enable on nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast redistribute connected enable on nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast route-export to-evpn enable on nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast enable on nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast redistribute connected enable on nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast route-export to-evpn enable on nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp address-family l2vpn-evpn enable on nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp autonomous-system 6300656 nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp enable on nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp route-export to-evpn route-target 6300656 : 20000 nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp route- import from-evpn route-target ANY: 10000 nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp route- import from-evpn route-target auto nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp router-id 27.0 . 0.17





The following subsections pick a few IP endpoints from the code snippets above and examine their route distribution.

The gateway devices have a remote tenant

Internet route is injected using the default originator from the exit node

Gateway-1 Route Info

BGP sharing the uplink via a sub-interface feature in the Internet VRF. gateway1 - External Routes Internet VRF Collapse Source Copy Copied! root @hbn :/# ip - 4 route show vrf internet1 default default proto bgp metric 20 nexthop via 169.254 . 0.1 dev p0_sf. 60 weight 1 onlink nexthop via 169.254 . 0.1 dev p1_sf. 60 weight 1 onlink root @hbn :/# ip - 6 route show vrf internet1 default default proto bgp metric 20 pref medium nexthop via fe80:: 202 :ff:fe00:1b dev p0_sf. 60 weight 1 nexthop via fe80:: 202 :ff:fe00: 23 dev p1_sf. 60 weight 1

Local Tenant routing information: The Internet is reached using L3 VNI via a peer gateway. gateway1 - External Routes gw_tenant VRF Collapse Source Copy Copied! root @hbn :/# ip - 4 route show vrf gw_tenant1 default default encap ip id 10000 src 0.0 . 0.0 dst 27.0 . 0.7 ttl 0 tos 0 via 27.0 . 0.7 dev vxlan48 proto bgp metric 20 onlink root @hbn :/# ip - 6 route show vrf gw_tenant1 default default encap ip id 10000 src 0.0 . 0.0 dst 27.0 . 0.7 ttl 0 tos 0 via ::ffff: 27.0 . 0.7 dev vxlan48 proto bgp metric 20 onlink pref medium

Remote tenant routing reachability via gateway1 using DVNI CFG.

Considering an IP endpoint from the remote tenant1 VRF on Tenant-HBN3. gateway1 - Routes Internet VRF Collapse Source Copy Copied! root @hbn :/# ip - 4 route show vrf internet1 15.1 . 0.1 / 32 15.1 . 0.1 encap ip id 20000 src 0.0 . 0.0 dst 27.0 . 0.17 ttl 0 tos 0 via 27.0 . 0.17 dev vxlan48 proto bgp metric 20 onlink root @hbn :/# ip - 6 route show vrf internet1 2001 :c001:c0de:: 1 / 128 2001 :c001:c0de:: 1 encap ip id 20000 src 0.0 . 0.0 dst 27.0 . 0.17 ttl 0 tos 0 via ::ffff: 27.0 . 0.17 dev vxlan48 proto bgp metric 20 onlink pref medium

Tenant-HBN3 Route Info

IP endpoint as gateway1 VRF loopback and DVNI handoff for the VNI is reaching the gateway1 node. tenant-hbn3 - Routes tenant VRF Collapse Source Copy Copied! root @hbn :/# ip - 4 route show vrf tenant1 6.2 . 0.1 / 32 6.2 . 0.1 encap ip id 10000 src 0.0 . 0.0 dst 27.0 . 0.5 ttl 0 tos 0 via 27.0 . 0.5 dev vxlan48 proto bgp metric 20 onlink root @hbn :/# ip - 6 route show vrf tenant1 2001 :cafe:feed:: 1 / 128 2001 :cafe:feed:: 1 encap ip id 10000 src 0.0 . 0.0 dst 27.0 . 0.5 ttl 0 tos 0 via ::ffff: 27.0 . 0.5 dev vxlan48 proto bgp metric 20 onlink pref medium

Internet VRF default route is reaching the remote tenant VRF. tenant-hbn3 external - Routes tenant VRF Collapse Source Copy Copied! root @hbn :/# ip - 4 route show vrf tenant1 default default proto bgp metric 20 nexthop encap ip id 10000 src 0.0 . 0.0 dst 27.0 . 0.5 ttl 0 tos 0 via 27.0 . 0.5 dev vxlan48 weight 1 onlink nexthop encap ip id 10000 src 0.0 . 0.0 dst 27.0 . 0.7 ttl 0 tos 0 via 27.0 . 0.7 dev vxlan48 weight 1 onlink root @hbn :/# ip - 6 route show vrf tenant1 default default proto bgp metric 20 pref medium nexthop encap ip id 10000 src 0.0 . 0.0 dst 27.0 . 0.5 ttl 0 tos 0 via ::ffff: 27.0 . 0.5 dev vxlan48 weight 1 onlink nexthop encap ip id 10000 src 0.0 . 0.0 dst 27.0 . 0.7 ttl 0 tos 0 via ::ffff: 27.0 . 0.7 dev vxlan48 weight 1 onlink

Gateway-1 Full Configuration

Gateway-HBN-1 Collapse Source Copy Copied! nv set bridge domain br_default encap 802 .1Q nv set bridge domain br_default type vlan-aware nv set bridge domain br_default untagged 1 nv set bridge domain br_default vlan 10 , 30 - 31 nv set evpn enable on nv set interface lo ip address 27.0 . 0.5 / 32 nv set interface lo ip address 2001 :c001:ff:f00d:: 5 / 128 nv set interface lo type loopback nv set interface p0_sf,p1_sf,pf0hpf_sf,pf0vf0_sf,pf0vf10_sf,pf0vf11_sf,pf0vf12_sf,pf0vf1_sf,pf0vf2_sf,pf0vf3_sf,pf0vf4_sf,pf0vf5_sf,pf0vf6_sf,pf0vf7_sf,pf0vf8_sf,pf0vf9_sf,pf1hpf_sf,pf1vf0_sf,pf1vf1_sf,pf1vf2_sf,pf1vf3_sf,pf1vf4_sf type swp nv set interface p0_sf. 60 base- interface p0_sf nv set interface p0_sf. 60 ,p1_sf. 60 type sub nv set interface p0_sf. 60 ,p1_sf. 60 vlan 60 nv set interface p0_sf. 60 ,p1_sf. 60 ,vlan10 ip vrf internet1 nv set interface p1_sf. 60 base- interface p1_sf nv set interface pf0hpf_sf bridge domain br_default access 30 nv set interface pf0vf0_sf bridge domain br_default access 31 nv set interface vlan10 ip address 12.2 . 0.1 / 24 nv set interface vlan10 ip address 2001 :c001:d00d:: 1 / 96 nv set interface vlan10 vlan 10 nv set interface vlan10, 30 - 31 ip ipv4 forward on nv set interface vlan10, 30 - 31 ip ipv6 forward on nv set interface vlan10, 30 - 31 type svi nv set interface vlan30 ip address 45.3 . 0.1 / 24 nv set interface vlan30 ip address 2001 :b055:b00c:: 1 / 96 nv set interface vlan30 vlan 30 nv set interface vlan30- 31 ip vrf gw_tenant1 nv set interface vlan31 ip address 45.3 . 1.1 / 24 nv set interface vlan31 ip address 2001 :b055:b00c:: 1 : 0 : 1 / 96 nv set interface vlan31 vlan 31 nv set nve vxlan arp-nd-suppress on nv set nve vxlan enable on nv set nve vxlan mac-learning off nv set nve vxlan source address 27.0 . 0.5 nv set platform nv set router bgp enable on nv set system config snippet nv set system global anycast-mac 44 : 38 : 39 : 42 : 42 : 17 nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast enable on nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast redistribute connected enable on nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast enable on nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast redistribute connected enable on nv set vrf default router bgp address-family l2vpn-evpn enable on nv set vrf default router bgp autonomous-system 65552 nv set vrf default router bgp enable on nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor 27.0 . 0.11 peer-group rs_client nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor 27.0 . 0.11 type numbered nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor 27.0 . 0.12 peer-group rs_client nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor 27.0 . 0.12 type numbered nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p0_sf capabilities source-address lo nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p0_sf peer-group fabric nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p0_sf type unnumbered nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p1_sf capabilities source-address lo nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p1_sf peer-group fabric nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p1_sf type unnumbered nv set vrf default router bgp path-selection multipath aspath-ignore on nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric address-family ipv4-unicast enable on nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric address-family ipv6-unicast enable on nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric address-family l2vpn-evpn add-path-tx off nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric address-family l2vpn-evpn enable off nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric remote-as external nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric timers connection-retry 5 nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric timers hold 30 nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric timers keepalive 10 nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rs_client address-family ipv4-unicast enable off nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rs_client address-family ipv6-unicast enable off nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rs_client address-family l2vpn-evpn add-path-tx off nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rs_client address-family l2vpn-evpn enable on nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rs_client multihop-ttl 5 nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rs_client remote-as external nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rs_client timers connection-retry 5 nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rs_client timers hold 30 nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rs_client timers keepalive 10 nv set vrf default router bgp router-id 27.0 . 0.5 nv set vrf gw_tenant1 evpn enable on nv set vrf gw_tenant1 evpn vni 30000 nv set vrf gw_tenant1 loopback ip address 15.3 . 0.1 / 32 nv set vrf gw_tenant1 loopback ip address 2001 :bad:c0de:: 1 / 128 nv set vrf gw_tenant1 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast enable on nv set vrf gw_tenant1 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast redistribute connected enable on nv set vrf gw_tenant1 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast route-export to-evpn enable on nv set vrf gw_tenant1 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast enable on nv set vrf gw_tenant1 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast redistribute connected enable on nv set vrf gw_tenant1 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast route-export to-evpn enable on nv set vrf gw_tenant1 router bgp address-family l2vpn-evpn enable on nv set vrf gw_tenant1 router bgp autonomous-system 65552 nv set vrf gw_tenant1 router bgp enable on nv set vrf gw_tenant1 router bgp route-export to-evpn route-target 65552 : 30000 nv set vrf gw_tenant1 router bgp route- import from-evpn route-target ANY: 10000 nv set vrf gw_tenant1 router bgp route- import from-evpn route-target auto nv set vrf gw_tenant1 router bgp router-id 27.0 . 0.5 nv set vrf internet1 evpn enable on nv set vrf internet1 evpn vni 10000 nv set vrf internet1 loopback ip address 6.2 . 0.1 / 32 nv set vrf internet1 loopback ip address 2001 :cafe:feed:: 1 / 128 nv set vrf internet1 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast enable on nv set vrf internet1 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast redistribute connected enable on nv set vrf internet1 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast route-export to-evpn enable on nv set vrf internet1 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast enable on nv set vrf internet1 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast redistribute connected enable on nv set vrf internet1 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast route-export to-evpn enable on nv set vrf internet1 router bgp address-family l2vpn-evpn enable on nv set vrf internet1 router bgp autonomous-system 65552 nv set vrf internet1 router bgp enable on nv set vrf internet1 router bgp neighbor p0_sf. 60 capabilities source-address internet1 nv set vrf internet1 router bgp neighbor p0_sf. 60 peer-group l3_pg1 nv set vrf internet1 router bgp neighbor p0_sf. 60 type unnumbered nv set vrf internet1 router bgp neighbor p1_sf. 60 capabilities source-address internet1 nv set vrf internet1 router bgp neighbor p1_sf. 60 peer-group l3_pg1 nv set vrf internet1 router bgp neighbor p1_sf. 60 type unnumbered nv set vrf internet1 router bgp peer-group l3_pg1 address-family ipv4-unicast enable on nv set vrf internet1 router bgp peer-group l3_pg1 address-family ipv6-unicast enable on nv set vrf internet1 router bgp peer-group l3_pg1 remote-as external nv set vrf internet1 router bgp route-export to-evpn route-target 65552 : 10000 nv set vrf internet1 router bgp route- import from-evpn route-target ANY: 20000 nv set vrf internet1 router bgp route- import from-evpn route-target ANY: 30000 nv set vrf internet1 router bgp route- import from-evpn route-target auto nv set vrf internet1 router bgp router-id 27.0 . 0.5





Gateway-2 Full Configuration

Gateway-HBN-2 Collapse Source Copy Copied! nv set bridge domain br_default encap 802 .1Q nv set bridge domain br_default type vlan-aware nv set bridge domain br_default untagged 1 nv set bridge domain br_default vlan 10 , 30 - 31 nv set evpn enable on nv set interface lo ip address 27.0 . 0.7 / 32 nv set interface lo ip address 2001 :c001:ff:f00d:: 7 / 128 nv set interface lo type loopback nv set interface p0_sf,p1_sf,pf0hpf_sf,pf0vf0_sf,pf0vf10_sf,pf0vf11_sf,pf0vf12_sf,pf0vf1_sf,pf0vf2_sf,pf0vf3_sf,pf0vf4_sf,pf0vf5_sf,pf0vf6_sf,pf0vf7_sf,pf0vf8_sf,pf0vf9_sf,pf1hpf_sf,pf1vf0_sf,pf1vf1_sf,pf1vf2_sf,pf1vf3_sf,pf1vf4_sf type swp nv set interface p0_sf. 60 base- interface p0_sf nv set interface p0_sf. 60 ,p1_sf. 60 type sub nv set interface p0_sf. 60 ,p1_sf. 60 vlan 60 nv set interface p0_sf. 60 ,p1_sf. 60 ,vlan10 ip vrf internet1 nv set interface p1_sf. 60 base- interface p1_sf nv set interface pf0hpf_sf bridge domain br_default access 30 nv set interface pf0vf0_sf bridge domain br_default access 31 nv set interface vlan10 ip address 12.2 . 1.1 / 24 nv set interface vlan10 ip address 2001 :c001:d00d:: 1 : 0 : 1 / 96 nv set interface vlan10 vlan 10 nv set interface vlan10, 30 - 31 ip ipv4 forward on nv set interface vlan10, 30 - 31 ip ipv6 forward on nv set interface vlan10, 30 - 31 type svi nv set interface vlan30 ip address 45.3 . 2.1 / 24 nv set interface vlan30 ip address 2001 :b055:b00c:: 2 : 0 : 1 / 96 nv set interface vlan30 vlan 30 nv set interface vlan30- 31 ip vrf gw_tenant1 nv set interface vlan31 ip address 45.3 . 3.1 / 24 nv set interface vlan31 ip address 2001 :b055:b00c:: 3 : 0 : 1 / 96 nv set interface vlan31 vlan 31 nv set nve vxlan arp-nd-suppress on nv set nve vxlan enable on nv set nve vxlan mac-learning off nv set nve vxlan source address 27.0 . 0.7 nv set platform nv set router bgp enable on nv set system config snippet nv set system global anycast-mac 44 : 38 : 39 : 42 : 42 : 19 nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast enable on nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast redistribute connected enable on nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast enable on nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast redistribute connected enable on nv set vrf default router bgp address-family l2vpn-evpn enable on nv set vrf default router bgp autonomous-system 65554 nv set vrf default router bgp enable on nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor 27.0 . 0.11 peer-group rs_client nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor 27.0 . 0.11 type numbered nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor 27.0 . 0.12 peer-group rs_client nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor 27.0 . 0.12 type numbered nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p0_sf capabilities source-address lo nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p0_sf peer-group fabric nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p0_sf type unnumbered nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p1_sf capabilities source-address lo nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p1_sf peer-group fabric nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p1_sf type unnumbered nv set vrf default router bgp path-selection multipath aspath-ignore on nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric address-family ipv4-unicast enable on nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric address-family ipv6-unicast enable on nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric address-family l2vpn-evpn add-path-tx off nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric address-family l2vpn-evpn enable off nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric remote-as external nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric timers connection-retry 5 nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric timers hold 30 nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric timers keepalive 10 nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rs_client address-family ipv4-unicast enable off nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rs_client address-family ipv6-unicast enable off nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rs_client address-family l2vpn-evpn add-path-tx off nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rs_client address-family l2vpn-evpn enable on nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rs_client multihop-ttl 5 nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rs_client remote-as external nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rs_client timers connection-retry 5 nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rs_client timers hold 30 nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rs_client timers keepalive 10 nv set vrf default router bgp router-id 27.0 . 0.7 nv set vrf gw_tenant1 evpn enable on nv set vrf gw_tenant1 evpn vni 30000 nv set vrf gw_tenant1 loopback ip address 15.3 . 0.2 / 32 nv set vrf gw_tenant1 loopback ip address 2001 :bad:c0de:: 2 / 128 nv set vrf gw_tenant1 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast enable on nv set vrf gw_tenant1 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast redistribute connected enable on nv set vrf gw_tenant1 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast route-export to-evpn enable on nv set vrf gw_tenant1 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast enable on nv set vrf gw_tenant1 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast redistribute connected enable on nv set vrf gw_tenant1 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast route-export to-evpn enable on nv set vrf gw_tenant1 router bgp address-family l2vpn-evpn enable on nv set vrf gw_tenant1 router bgp autonomous-system 65554 nv set vrf gw_tenant1 router bgp enable on nv set vrf gw_tenant1 router bgp route-export to-evpn route-target 65554 : 30000 nv set vrf gw_tenant1 router bgp route- import from-evpn route-target ANY: 10000 nv set vrf gw_tenant1 router bgp route- import from-evpn route-target auto nv set vrf gw_tenant1 router bgp router-id 27.0 . 0.7 nv set vrf internet1 evpn enable on nv set vrf internet1 evpn vni 10000 nv set vrf internet1 loopback ip address 6.2 . 0.2 / 32 nv set vrf internet1 loopback ip address 2001 :cafe:feed:: 2 / 128 nv set vrf internet1 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast enable on nv set vrf internet1 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast redistribute connected enable on nv set vrf internet1 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast route-export to-evpn enable on nv set vrf internet1 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast enable on nv set vrf internet1 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast redistribute connected enable on nv set vrf internet1 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast route-export to-evpn enable on nv set vrf internet1 router bgp address-family l2vpn-evpn enable on nv set vrf internet1 router bgp autonomous-system 65554 nv set vrf internet1 router bgp enable on nv set vrf internet1 router bgp neighbor p0_sf. 60 capabilities source-address internet1 nv set vrf internet1 router bgp neighbor p0_sf. 60 peer-group l3_pg1 nv set vrf internet1 router bgp neighbor p0_sf. 60 type unnumbered nv set vrf internet1 router bgp neighbor p1_sf. 60 capabilities source-address internet1 nv set vrf internet1 router bgp neighbor p1_sf. 60 peer-group l3_pg1 nv set vrf internet1 router bgp neighbor p1_sf. 60 type unnumbered nv set vrf internet1 router bgp peer-group l3_pg1 address-family ipv4-unicast enable on nv set vrf internet1 router bgp peer-group l3_pg1 address-family ipv6-unicast enable on nv set vrf internet1 router bgp peer-group l3_pg1 remote-as external nv set vrf internet1 router bgp route-export to-evpn route-target 65554 : 10000 nv set vrf internet1 router bgp route- import from-evpn route-target ANY: 20000 nv set vrf internet1 router bgp route- import from-evpn route-target ANY: 30000 nv set vrf internet1 router bgp route- import from-evpn route-target auto nv set vrf internet1 router bgp router-id 27.0 . 0.7





Tenant-HBN-3 Full Configuration

Tenant-HBN-3 Collapse Source Copy Copied! nv set bridge domain br_default encap 802 .1Q nv set bridge domain br_default type vlan-aware nv set bridge domain br_default untagged 1 nv set bridge domain br_default vlan 20 - 21 nv set evpn enable on nv set interface lo ip address 27.0 . 0.17 / 32 nv set interface lo ip address 2001 :c001:ff:f00d:: 11 / 128 nv set interface lo type loopback nv set interface p0- 1 ,pf0hpf,pf0vf0- 12 ,pf1hpf,pf1vf0- 4 type swp nv set interface pf0hpf bridge domain br_default access 20 nv set interface pf0vf0 bridge domain br_default access 21 nv set interface vlan20 ip address 45.1 . 0.1 / 24 nv set interface vlan20 ip address 2001 :c001:b00c:: 1 / 96 nv set interface vlan20 vlan 20 nv set interface vlan20- 21 ip ipv4 forward on nv set interface vlan20- 21 ip ipv6 forward on nv set interface vlan20- 21 ip vrf tenant1 nv set interface vlan20- 21 type svi nv set interface vlan21 ip address 45.1 . 1.1 / 24 nv set interface vlan21 ip address 2001 :c001:b00c:: 1 : 0 : 1 / 96 nv set interface vlan21 vlan 21 nv set nve vxlan arp-nd-suppress on nv set nve vxlan enable on nv set nve vxlan mac-learning off nv set nve vxlan source address 27.0 . 0.17 nv set platform nv set router bgp enable on nv set system global anycast-mac 44 : 38 : 39 : 42 : 42 : 21 nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast enable on nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast redistribute connected enable on nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast enable on nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast redistribute connected enable on nv set vrf default router bgp address-family l2vpn-evpn enable on nv set vrf default router bgp autonomous-system 6300656 nv set vrf default router bgp enable on nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor 27.0 . 0.11 peer-group rs_client nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor 27.0 . 0.11 type numbered nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor 27.0 . 0.12 peer-group rs_client nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor 27.0 . 0.12 type numbered nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p0 capabilities source-address lo nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p0 peer-group fabric nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p0 type unnumbered nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p1 capabilities source-address lo nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p1 peer-group fabric nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p1 type unnumbered nv set vrf default router bgp path-selection multipath aspath-ignore on nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric address-family ipv4-unicast enable on nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric address-family ipv6-unicast enable on nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric address-family l2vpn-evpn add-path-tx off nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric address-family l2vpn-evpn enable off nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric remote-as external nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric timers connection-retry 5 nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric timers hold 30 nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric timers keepalive 10 nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rs_client address-family ipv4-unicast enable off nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rs_client address-family ipv6-unicast enable off nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rs_client address-family l2vpn-evpn add-path-tx off nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rs_client address-family l2vpn-evpn enable on nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rs_client multihop-ttl 5 nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rs_client remote-as external nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rs_client timers connection-retry 5 nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rs_client timers hold 30 nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rs_client timers keepalive 10 nv set vrf default router bgp router-id 27.0 . 0.17 nv set vrf tenant1 evpn enable on nv set vrf tenant1 evpn vni 20000 nv set vrf tenant1 loopback ip address 15.1 . 0.1 / 32 nv set vrf tenant1 loopback ip address 2001 :c001:c0de:: 1 / 128 nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast enable on nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast redistribute connected enable on nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast route-export to-evpn enable on nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast enable on nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast redistribute connected enable on nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast route-export to-evpn enable on nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp address-family l2vpn-evpn enable on nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp autonomous-system 6300656 nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp enable on nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp route-export to-evpn route-target 6300656 : 20000 nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp route- import from-evpn route-target ANY: 10000 nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp route- import from-evpn route-target auto nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp router-id 27.0 . 0.17





Tenant-HBN-4 Full Configuration

Tenant-HBN4 Collapse Source Copy Copied! nv set bridge domain br_default encap 802 .1Q nv set bridge domain br_default type vlan-aware nv set bridge domain br_default untagged 1 nv set bridge domain br_default vlan 20 - 21 nv set evpn enable on nv set interface lo ip address 27.0 . 0.19 / 32 nv set interface lo ip address 2001 :c001:ff:f00d:: 13 / 128 nv set interface lo type loopback nv set interface p0- 1 ,pf0hpf,pf0vf0- 12 ,pf1hpf,pf1vf0- 4 type swp nv set interface pf0hpf bridge domain br_default access 20 nv set interface pf0vf0 bridge domain br_default access 21 nv set interface vlan20 ip address 45.1 . 2.1 / 24 nv set interface vlan20 ip address 2001 :c001:b00c:: 2 : 0 : 1 / 96 nv set interface vlan20 vlan 20 nv set interface vlan20- 21 ip ipv4 forward on nv set interface vlan20- 21 ip ipv6 forward on nv set interface vlan20- 21 ip vrf tenant1 nv set interface vlan20- 21 type svi nv set interface vlan21 ip address 45.1 . 3.1 / 24 nv set interface vlan21 ip address 2001 :c001:b00c:: 3 : 0 : 1 / 96 nv set interface vlan21 vlan 21 nv set nve vxlan arp-nd-suppress on nv set nve vxlan enable on nv set nve vxlan mac-learning off nv set nve vxlan source address 27.0 . 0.19 nv set platform nv set router bgp enable on nv set system global anycast-mac 44 : 38 : 39 : 42 : 42 : 23 nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast enable on nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast redistribute connected enable on nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast enable on nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast redistribute connected enable on nv set vrf default router bgp address-family l2vpn-evpn enable on nv set vrf default router bgp autonomous-system 6300658 nv set vrf default router bgp enable on nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor 27.0 . 0.11 peer-group rs_client nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor 27.0 . 0.11 type numbered nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor 27.0 . 0.12 peer-group rs_client nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor 27.0 . 0.12 type numbered nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p0 capabilities source-address lo nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p0 peer-group fabric nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p0 type unnumbered nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p1 capabilities source-address lo nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p1 peer-group fabric nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p1 type unnumbered nv set vrf default router bgp path-selection multipath aspath-ignore on nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric address-family ipv4-unicast enable on nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric address-family ipv6-unicast enable on nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric address-family l2vpn-evpn add-path-tx off nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric address-family l2vpn-evpn enable off nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric remote-as external nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric timers connection-retry 5 nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric timers hold 30 nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric timers keepalive 10 nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rs_client address-family ipv4-unicast enable off nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rs_client address-family ipv6-unicast enable off nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rs_client address-family l2vpn-evpn add-path-tx off nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rs_client address-family l2vpn-evpn enable on nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rs_client multihop-ttl 5 nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rs_client remote-as external nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rs_client timers connection-retry 5 nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rs_client timers hold 30 nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rs_client timers keepalive 10 nv set vrf default router bgp router-id 27.0 . 0.19 nv set vrf tenant1 evpn enable on nv set vrf tenant1 evpn vni 20000 nv set vrf tenant1 loopback ip address 15.1 . 0.2 / 32 nv set vrf tenant1 loopback ip address 2001 :c001:c0de:: 2 / 128 nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast enable on nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast redistribute connected enable on nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast route-export to-evpn enable on nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast enable on nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast redistribute connected enable on nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast route-export to-evpn enable on nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp address-family l2vpn-evpn enable on nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp autonomous-system 6300658 nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp enable on nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp route-export to-evpn route-target 6300658 : 20000 nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp route- import from-evpn route-target ANY: 10000 nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp route- import from-evpn route-target auto nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp router-id 27.0 . 0.19

Access Control Lists (ACLs) are a set of rules that are used to filter network traffic. These rules are used to specify the traffic flows that must be permitted or blocked at networking device interfaces. There are two types of ACLs:

Stateless ACLs – rules that are applied to individual packets. They inspect each packet individually and permit/block the packets based on the packet header information and the match criteria specified by the rule.

Stateful ACLs – rules that are applied to traffic sessions/connections. They inspect each packet with respect to the state of the session/connection to which the packet belongs to determine whether to permit/block the packet.

HBN supports configuration of stateless ACLs for IPv4 packets, IPv6 packets, and Ethernet (MAC) frames. The following examples depict how stateless ACLs are configured for each case, with NVUE and with flat files ( cl-acltool ).

NVUE IPv4 ACLs Example

The following is an example of an ingress IPv4 ACL that permits DHCP request packets ingressing on the pf0hpf_sf port towards the DHCP server:

Copy Copied! root@hbn01-host01:~# nv set acl acl1_ingress type ipv4 root@hbn01-host01:~# nv set acl acl1_ingress rule 100 match ip protocol udp root@hbn01-host01:~# nv set acl acl1_ingress rule 100 match ip dest-port 67 root@hbn01-host01:~# nv set acl acl1_ingress rule 100 match ip source-port 68 root@hbn01-host01:~# nv set acl acl1_ingress rule 100 action permit

Bind the ingress IPv4 ACL to host representor port pf0hpf_sf of BlueField in the inbound direction:

Copy Copied! root@hbn01-host01:~# nv set interface pf0hpf_sf acl acl1_ingress inbound root@hbn01-host01:~# nv config apply

The following is an example of an egress IPv4 ACL that permits DHCP reply packets egressing out of the pf0hpf_sf port towards the DHCP client:

Copy Copied! root@hbn01-host01:~# nv set acl acl2_egress type ipv4 root@hbn01-host01:~# nv set acl acl2_egress rule 200 match ip protocol udp root@hbn01-host01:~# nv set acl acl2_egress rule 200 match ip dest-port 68 root@hbn01-host01:~# nv set acl acl2_egress rule 200 match ip source-port 67 root@hbn01-host01:~# nv set acl acl2_egress rule 200 action permit

Bind the egress IPv4 ACL to host representor port pf0hpf_sf of BlueField in the outbound direction:

Copy Copied! root@hbn01-host01:~# nv set interface pf0hpf_sf acl acl2_egress outbound root@hbn01-host01:~# nv config apply

NVUE IPv6 ACLs Example

The following is an example of an ingress IPv6 ACL that permits traffic with matching dest-ip and protocol tcp ingress on port pf0hpf_sf :

Copy Copied! root@hbn01-host01:~# nv set acl acl5_ingress type ipv6 root@hbn01-host01:~# nv set acl acl5_ingress rule 100 match ip protocol tcp root@hbn01-host01:~# nv set acl acl5_ingress rule 100 match ip dest-ip 48:2034::80:9 root@hbn01-host01:~# nv set acl acl5_ingress rule 100 action permit

Bind the ingress IPv6 ACL to host representor port pf0hpf_sf of BlueField in the inbound direction:

Copy Copied! root@hbn01-host01:~# nv set interface pf0hpf_sf acl acl5_ingress inbound root@hbn01-host01:~# nv config apply

The following is an example of an egress IPv6 ACL that permits traffic with matching source-ip and protocol tcp egressing out of port pf0hpf_sf :

Copy Copied! root@hbn01-host01:~# nv set acl acl6_egress type ipv6 root@hbn01-host01:~# nv set acl acl6_egress rule 101 match ip protocol tcp root@hbn01-host01:~# nv set acl acl6_egress rule 101 match ip source-ip 48:2034::80:9 root@hbn01-host01:~# nv set acl acl6_egress rule 101 action permit

Bind the egress IPv6 ACL to host representor port pf0hpf_sf of BlueField in the outbound direction:

Copy Copied! root@hbn01-host01:~# nv set interface pf0hpf_sf acl acl6_egress outbound root@hbn01-host01:~# nv config apply

NVUE MAC ACLs Example

The following is an example of an ingress MAC ACL that permits traffic with matching source-mac and dest-mac ingressing to port pf0hpf_sf :

Copy Copied! root@hbn01-host01:~# nv set acl acl3_ingress type mac root@hbn01-host01:~# nv set acl acl3_ingress rule 1 match mac source-mac 00:00:00:00:00:0a root@hbn01-host01:~# nv set acl acl3_ingress rule 1 match mac dest-mac 00:00:00:00:00:0b root@hbn01-host01:~# nv set interface pf0hpf_sf acl acl3_ingress inbound

Bind the ingress MAC ACL to host representor port pf0hpf_sf of BlueField in the inbound direction:

Copy Copied! root@hbn01-host01:~# nv set interface pf0hpf_sf acl acl3_ingress inbound root@hbn01-host01:~# nv config apply

The following is an example of an egress MAC ACL that permits traffic with matching source-mac and dest-mac egressing out of port pf0hpf_sf :

Copy Copied! root@hbn01-host01:~# nv set acl acl4_egress type mac root@hbn01-host01:~# nv set acl acl4_egress rule 2 match mac source-mac 00:00:00:00:00:0b root@hbn01-host01:~# nv set acl acl4_egress rule 2 match mac dest-mac 00:00:00:00:00:0a root@hbn01-host01:~# nv set acl acl4_egress rule 2 action permit

Bind the egress MAC ACL to host representor port pf0hpf_sf of BlueField in the outbound direction:

Copy Copied! root@hbn01-host01:~# nv set interface pf0hpf_sf acl acl4_egress outbound root@hbn01-host01:~# nv config apply





For the same examples cited above, the following are the corresponding ACL rules which must be configured under /etc/cumulus/acl/policy.d/<rule_name.rules> followed by invoking cl-acltool -i . The rules in /etc/cumulus/acl/policy.d/<rule_name.rules> are configured using Linux iptables/ip6tables/ebtables.

Flat Files IPv4 ACLs Example

The following example configures an ingress IPv4 ACL rule matching with DHCP request under /etc/cumulus/acl/policy.d/<rule_name.rules> with the ingress interface as the host representor of BlueField followed by invoking cl-acltool -i :

Copy Copied! [iptables] ## ACL acl1_ingress in dir inbound on interface pf1vf1_sf ## -t filter -A FORWARD -m physdev --physdev-in pf1vf1_sf -p udp --sport 68 --dport 67 -j ACCEPT

The following example configures an egress IPv4 ACL rule matching with DHCP reply under /etc/cumulus/acl/policy.d/<rule_name.rules> with the egress interface as the host representor of BlueField followed by invoking cl-acltool -i :

Copy Copied! [iptables] ## ACL acl2_egress in dir outbound on interface pf1vf1_sf ## -t filter -A FORWARD -m physdev --physdev-out pf1vf1_sf -p udp --sport 67 --dport 68 -j ACCEPT

Flat File IPv6 ACLs Example

The following example configures an ingress IPv6 ACL rule matching with dest-ip and tcp protocol under /etc/cumulus/acl/policy.d/<rule_name.rules> with the ingress interface as the host representor of BlueField followed by invoking cl-acltool -i :

Copy Copied! [ip6tables] ## ACL acl5_ingress in dir inbound on interface pf0hpf_sf ## -t filter -A FORWARD -m physdev --physdev-in pf0hpf_sf -d 48:2034::80:9 -p tcp -j ACCEPT

The following example configures an egress IPv6 ACL rule matching with source-ip and tcp protocol under /etc/cumulus/acl/policy.d/<rule_name.rules> with the egress interface as the host representor of BlueField followed by invoking cl-acltool -i :

Copy Copied! [ip6tables] ## ACL acl6_egress in dir outbound on interface pf0hpf_sf ## -t filter -A FORWARD -m physdev --physdev-out pf0hpf_sf -s 48:2034::80:9 -p tcp -j ACCEPT

Flat Files MAC ACLs Example

The following example configures an ingress MAC ACL rule matching with source-mac and dest-mac under /etc/cumulus/acl/policy.d/<rule_name.rules> with the ingress interface as the host representor of BlueField followed by invoking cl-acltool -i :

Copy Copied! [ebtables] ## ACL acl3_ingress in dir inbound on interface pf0hpf_sf ## -t filter -A FORWARD -m physdev --physdev-in pf0hpf_sf -s 00:00:00:00:00:0a/ff:ff:ff:ff:ff:ff -d 00:00:00:00:00:0b/ff:ff:ff:ff:ff:ff -j ACCEPT

The following example configures an egress MAC ACL rule matching with source-mac and dest-mac under /etc/cumulus/acl/policy.d/<rule_name.rules> with egress interface as host representor of BlueField followed by invoking cl-acltool -i :

Copy Copied! [ebtables] ## ACL acl4_egress in dir outbound on interface pf0hpf_sf ## -t filter -A FORWARD -m physdev --physdev-out pf0hpf_sf -s 00:00:00:00:00:0b/ff:ff:ff:ff:ff:ff -d 00:00:00:00:00:0a/ff:ff:ff:ff:ff:ff -j ACCEPT

Stateful ACLs facilitate monitoring and tracking traffic flows to enforce per-flow traffic filtering (unlike stateless ACLs which filter traffic on a per-packet basis). HBN supports stateful ACLs using reflexive ACL mechanism. Reflexive ACL mechanism is used to allow initiation of connections from "within" the network to "outside" the network and allow only replies to the initiated connections from "outside" the network (or vice versa).

HBN supports stateful ACL configuration for IPv4 traffic.

Stateful ACLs can be applied for native routed traffic (north-south underlay routed traffic in EVPN deployments), EVPN bridged traffic (east-west overlay bridged/L2 traffic in EVPN deployments) and EVPN routed traffic (east-west overlay routed traffic in EVPN deployments). Stateful ACLs applied for native routed traffic are called "Native-L3 stateful ACLs". Stateful ACLs applied for EVPN bridged traffic and EVPN routed traffic are called "EVPN-L2 stateful ACLs" and "EVPN-L3 stateful ACLs", respectively.

Stateful ACLs in HBN are disabled by default. To enable stateful ACL functionality, use the following NVUE commands:

Copy Copied! root@hbn03-host00:~# nv set system reflexive-acl enable root@hbn03-host00:~# nv config apply

If using flat-file configuration (and not NVUE), edit the file /etc/cumulus/nl2docad.d/acl.conf and set the knob rflx.reflexive_acl_enable to TRUE . To apply this change, execute:

Copy Copied! root@hbn03-host00:~# supervisorctl start nl2doca-reload

The following is an example of allowing HTTP (TCP) connection originated by the host, where BlueField is hosted, to an HTTP server (with the IP address 11.11.11.11) on an external network. Two sets of ACLs matching with CONNTRACK state must be configured for a CONNTRACK entry to be established in the kernel which would be offloaded to hardware:

Configure an ACL rule matching TCP/HTTP connection/flow details with CONNTRACK state of NEW, ESTABLISHED and bind it to the SVI in the inbound direction.

Configure an ACL rule matching TCP/HTTP connection/flow details with CONNTRACK state of ESTABLISHED and bind it to the SVI in the outbound direction.

Native-L3 stateful ACLs should be bound to an SVI interface. In this example, SVI interface is vlan101 .

Configure the ingress ACL rule: Copy Copied! root@hbn03-host00:~# nv set acl allow_tcp_conn_from_host rule 11 action permit root@hbn03-host00:~# nv set acl allow_tcp_conn_from_host rule 11 match conntrack new root@hbn03-host00:~# nv set acl allow_tcp_conn_from_host rule 11 match conntrack established root@hbn03-host00:~# nv set acl allow_tcp_conn_from_host rule 11 match ip dest-ip 11.11.11.11/32 root@hbn03-host00:~# nv set acl allow_tcp_conn_from_host rule 11 match ip dest-port 80 root@hbn03-host00:~# nv set acl allow_tcp_conn_from_host rule 11 match ip protocol tcp root@hbn03-host00:~# nv set acl allow_tcp_conn_from_host type ipv4 Bind this ACL to the SVI interface in the inbound direction: Copy Copied! root@hbn03-host00:~# nv set interface vlan101 acl allow_tcp_conn_from_host inbound root@hbn03-host00:~# nv config apply Configure the egress ACL rule: Copy Copied! root@hbn03-host00:~# nv set acl allow_tcp_resp_from_server rule 21 action permit root@hbn03-host00:~# nv set acl allow_tcp_resp_from_server rule 21 match conntrack established root@hbn03-host00:~# nv set acl allow_tcp_resp_from_server rule 21 match ip protocol tcp root@hbn03-host00:~# nv set acl allow_tcp_resp_from_server type ipv4 root@hbn03-host00:~# nv config apply Bind this ACL to the SVI interface in the outbound direction: Copy Copied! root@hbn03-host00:~# nv set interface vlan101 acl allow_tcp_resp_from_server outbound root@hbn03-host00:~# nv config apply Note If virtual router redundancy (VRR) is set, L3 stateful ACLs must be bound to all the related SVI interfaces. For example, if VRR is configured on SVI vlan101 as follows in the /etc/network/interfaces file: Copy Copied! auto vlan101 iface vlan101 address 45.3 . 1.2 / 24 address-virtual 00 : 00 :5e: 00 : 01 : 01 45.3 . 1.1 / 24 vlan-raw-device br_default vlan-id 101 With this configuration, two SVI interfaces, vlan101 and vlan101-v0 would be created in the system: Copy Copied! root@hbn03-host00:~# ip -br addr show | grep vlan101 vlan101@br_default UP 45.3.1.2/24 fe80::204:4bff:fe8a:f100/64 vlan101-v0@vlan101 UP 45.3.1.1/24 metric 1024 fe80::200:5eff:fe00:101/64 In this case, stateful ACLs must be bound to both SVI interfaces ( vlan101 and vlan101-v0 ). In the stateful ACL described in the current section, the binding would be: Copy Copied! root@hbn03-host00:~# nv set interface vlan101,vlan101-v0 acl allow_tcp_conn_from_host inbound root@hbn03-host00:~# nv set interface vlan101,vlan101-v0 acl allow_tcp_resp_from_server outbound root@hbn03-host00:~# nv config apply

For the same NVUE example for Native-L3 stateful ACLs cited above (HTTP server at IP address 11.11.11.11 on an external network), the following are the corresponding ACL rules which must be configured under /etc/cumulus/acl/policy.d/<rule_name.rules> followed by invoking cl-acltool -i to install the rules in BlueField hardware.

Configure an ingress ACL rule matching with TCP flow details and CONNTRACK state of NEW, ESTABLISHED under /etc/cumulus/acl/policy.d/stateful_acl.rules with the ingress interface as the SVI followed by invoking cl-acltool -i : Copy Copied! [iptables] ## ACL allow_tcp_conn_from_host in dir inbound on interface vlan101 ## -t filter -A FORWARD -i vlan101 -p tcp -d 11.11.11.11/32 --dport 80 -m conntrack --ctstate EST,NEW -m connmark ! --mark 7998 -j CONNMARK --set-mark 7999 -t filter -A FORWARD -i vlan101 -p tcp –d 11.11.11.11/32 --dport 80 -m conntrack --ctstate EST,NEW -j ACCEPT Note As shown above, an additional rule must be configured with CONNMARK action. The CONNMARK values ( -j CONNMARK --set-mark <value> ) for ingress ACL rules are protocol dependent: 7999 for TCP, 7997 for UDP, and 7995 for ICMP. Configure an egress ACL rule matching the TCP flow and CONNTRACK state of ESTABLISHED, RELATED under /etc/cumulus/acl/policy.d/stateful_acl.rules file with the egress interface as SVI followed by invoking cl-acltool -i : Copy Copied! [iptables] ## ACL allow_tcp_resp_from_server in dir outbound on interface vlan101 ## -t filter -A FORWARD -o vlan101 -p tcp -s 11.11.11.11/32 --sport 80 -m conntrack --ctstate EST -j CONNMARK --set-mark 7998 -t filter -A FORWARD -o vlan101 -p tcp -s 11.11.11.11/32 --sport 80 -m conntrack --ctstate EST -j ACCEPT Note As shown above, an additional rule must be configured with CONNMARK action. The CONNMARK values ( -j CONNMARK --set-mark <value> ) for egress ACL rules are protocol dependent: 7998 for TCP, 7996 for UDP, and 7994 for ICMP.

The following is an example allowing HTTP (TCP) connection originated by the host, hosting BlueField, to an HTTP server (with the IP address 192.168.5.5) accessible on the EVPN bridged network (L2 stretch). Two sets of ACLs matching with CONNTRACK state must be configured for a CONNTRACK entry to be established in the kernel which would be offloaded to hardware:

Configure an ACL rule matching TCP/HTTP connection/flow details with a CONNTRACK state of NEW, ESTABLISHED, and bind it to the host interface in the inbound direction

Configure an ACL rule matching TCP/HTTP connection/flow details with a CONNTRACK state of ESTABLISHED, and bind it to the host interface in the outbound direction

EVPN-L2 stateful ACLs should be bound to a host interface. In this example, the host interface is pf1vf7_sf .

Configure the ingress ACL rule: Copy Copied! root@hbn03-host00:~# nv set acl allow_tcp_conn_from_host rule 11 action permit root@hbn03-host00:~# nv set acl allow_tcp_conn_from_host rule 11 match conntrack new root@hbn03-host00:~# nv set acl allow_tcp_conn_from_host rule 11 match conntrack established root@hbn03-host00:~# nv set acl allow_tcp_conn_from_host rule 11 match ip dest-ip 192.168.5.5/32 root@hbn03-host00:~# nv set acl allow_tcp_conn_from_host rule 11 match ip dest-port 80 root@hbn03-host00:~# nv set acl allow_tcp_conn_from_host rule 11 match ip protocol tcp root@hbn03-host00:~# nv set acl allow_tcp_conn_from_host type ipv4 Bind this ACL to the host interface in the inbound direction: Copy Copied! root@hbn03-host00:~# nv set interface pf1vf7_sf acl allow_tcp_conn_from_host inbound root@hbn03-host00:~# nv config apply Configure the egress ACL rule: Copy Copied! root@hbn03-host00:~# nv set acl allow_tcp_resp_from_server rule 21 action permit root@hbn03-host00:~# nv set acl allow_tcp_resp_from_server rule 21 match conntrack established root@hbn03-host00:~# nv set acl allow_tcp_resp_from_server rule 21 match ip protocol tcp root@hbn03-host00:~# nv set acl allow_tcp_resp_from_server type ipv4 root@hbn03-host00:~# nv config apply Bind this ACL to the host interface in the outbound direction: Copy Copied! root@hbn03-host00:~# nv set interface pf1vf7_sf acl allow_tcp_resp_from_server outbound root@hbn03-host00:~# nv config apply

For the same NVUE EPVN-L2 stateful ACLs example cited above (HTTP server at IP address 192.168.5.5 accessible over bridged network), the following are the corresponding ACL rules which must be configured under /etc/cumulus/acl/policy.d/<rule_name.rules> followed by invoking cl-acltool -i .

Configure an ingress ACL rule matching with TCP flow details and CONNTRACK state of NEW, ESTABLISHED under /etc/cumulus/acl/policy.d/stateful_acl.rules with the ingress interface as the host representor of BlueField, followed by invoking cl-acltool -i : Copy Copied! [iptables] ## ACL allow_tcp_conn_from_host in dir inbound on interface pf1vf7_sf ## -t filter -A FORWARD -m physdev --physdev-in pf1vf7_sf -p tcp -d 192.168.5.5/32 --dport 80 -m conntrack --ctstate EST,NEW -m connmark ! --mark 9998 -j CONNMARK --set-mark 9999 -t filter -A FORWARD -m physdev --physdev-in pf1vf7_sf -p tcp -d 192.168.5.5/32 --dport 80 -m conntrack --ctstate EST,NEW -j ACCEPT Note As shown above, an additional rule must be configured with CONNMARK action. The CONNMARK values ( -j CONNMARK --set-mark <value> ) for ingress ACL rules are protocol dependent: 9999 for TCP, 9997 for UDP, and 9995 for ICMP. Configure an egress ACL rule matching with TCP and CONNTRACK state of ESTABLISHED, RELATED under /etc/cumulus/acl/policy.d/stateful_acl.rules with the egress interface as the host representor of BlueField, followed by invoking cl-acltool -i : Copy Copied! [iptables] ## ACL allow_tcp_resp_from_server in dir outbound on interface pf1vf7_sf ## -t filter -A FORWARD -m physdev --physdev-out pf1vf7_sf -p tcp -s 192.168.5.5/32 --sport 80 -m conntrack --ctstate EST -j CONNMARK --set-mark 9998 -t filter -A FORWARD -m physdev --physdev-out pf1vf7_sf -p tcp -s 192.168.5.5/32 --sport 80 -m conntrack --ctstate EST -j ACCEPT Note As shown above, an additional rule must be configured with CONNMARK action. The CONNMARK values ( -j CONNMARK --set-mark <value> ) for egress ACL rules are protocol dependent: 9998 for TCP, 9996 for UDP, and 9994 for ICMP.

The following is an example allowing an HTTP (TCP) connection originated by the host, hosting BlueField, to an HTTP server (with the IP address 21.1.1.2) accessible on the EVPN routed network (EVPN Symmetric Routing). Two sets of ACLs matching with CONNTRACK state must be configured for a CONNTRACK entry to be established in the kernel which would be offloaded to hardware:

Configure an ACL rule matching TCP/HTTP connection/flow details with a CONNTRACK state of NEW, ESTABLISHED, and bind it to the host interface in the inbound direction

Configure an ACL rule matching TCP/HTTP connection/flow details with a CONNTRACK state of ESTABLISHED, and bind it to the host interface in the outbound direction

EVPN-L3 stateful ACLs should be bound to an SVI interface. In this example, the SVI interface is vlan105 .

Configure the ingress ACL rule: Copy Copied! root@hbn03-host00:~# nv set acl allow_tcp_conn_from_host rule 11 action permit root@hbn03-host00:~# nv set acl allow_tcp_conn_from_host rule 11 match conntrack new root@hbn03-host00:~# nv set acl allow_tcp_conn_from_host rule 11 match conntrack established root@hbn03-host00:~# nv set acl allow_tcp_conn_from_host rule 11 match ip dest-ip 21.1.1.2/32 root@hbn03-host00:~# nv set acl allow_tcp_conn_from_host rule 11 match ip dest-port 80 root@hbn03-host00:~# nv set acl allow_tcp_conn_from_host rule 11 match ip protocol tcp root@hbn03-host00:~# nv set acl allow_tcp_conn_from_host type ipv4 Bind this ACL to the host interface in the inbound direction: Copy Copied! root@hbn03-host00:~# nv set interface vlan105 acl allow_tcp_conn_from_host inbound root@hbn03-host00:~# nv config apply Configure the egress ACL rule: Copy Copied! root@hbn03-host00:~# nv set acl allow_tcp_resp_from_server rule 21 action permit root@hbn03-host00:~# nv set acl allow_tcp_resp_from_server rule 21 match conntrack established root@hbn03-host00:~# nv set acl allow_tcp_resp_from_server rule 21 match ip protocol tcp root@hbn03-host00:~# nv set acl allow_tcp_resp_from_server type ipv4 root@hbn03-host00:~# nv config apply Bind this ACL to the host interface in the outbound direction: Copy Copied! root@hbn03-host00:~# nv set interface vlan105 acl allow_tcp_resp_from_server outbound root@hbn03-host00:~# nv config apply

For the same NVUE EVPN-L3 stateful ACLs example cited under "NVUE Example for EVPN-L3 Stateful ACLs" (HTTP server at IP address 21.1.1.2 accessible over EVPN routed overlay network), the following are the corresponding ACL rules which must be configured under /etc/cumulus/acl/policy.d/<rule_name.rules> followed by invoking cl-acltool -i .

Configure an ingress ACL rule matching with TCP flow details and CONNTRACK state of NEW, ESTABLISHED under /etc/cumulus/acl/policy.d/stateful_acl.rules with the ingress interface as the SVI interface, followed by invoking cl-acltool -i : Copy Copied! [iptables] ## ACL allow_tcp_conn_from_host in dir inbound on interface vlan105 ## -t filter -A FORWARD -i vlan105 -p tcp -d 21.1.1.2/32 --dport 80 -m conntrack --ctstate EST,NEW -m connmark ! --mark 7998 -j CONNMARK --set-mark 7999 -t filter -A FORWARD -i vlan105 -p tcp -d 21.1.1.2/32 --dport 80 -m conntrack --ctstate EST,NEW -j ACCEPT Note As shown above, an additional rule must be configured with CONNMARK action. The CONNMARK values ( -j CONNMARK --set-mark <value> ) for ingress ACL rules are protocol dependent: 7999 for TCP, 7997 for UDP, and 7995 for ICMP. Configure an egress ACL rule matching with TCP and CONNTRACK state of ESTABLISHED, RELATED under /etc/cumulus/acl/policy.d/stateful_acl.rules file with the egress interface as the SVI interface, followed by invoking cl-acltool -i : Copy Copied! [iptables] ## ACL allow_tcp_resp_from_server in dir outbound on interface vlan105 ## -t filter -A FORWARD -o vlan105 -p tcp -s 21.1.1.2/32 --sport 80 -m conntrack --ctstate EST -j CONNMARK --set-mark 7998 -t filter -A FORWARD -o vlan105 -p tcp -s 21.1.1.2/32 --sport 80 -m conntrack --ctstate EST -j ACCEPT Note As shown above, an additional rule must be configured with CONNMARK action. The CONNMARK values ( -j CONNMARK --set-mark <value> ) for egress ACL rules are protocol dependent: 7998 for TCP, 7996 for UDP, and 7994 for ICMP.

DHCP is a client server protocol that automatically provides IP hosts with IP addresses and other related configuration information. A DHCP relay (agent) is a host that forwards DHCP packets between clients and servers. DHCP relays forward requests and replies between clients and servers that are not on the same physical subnet.

DHCP relay can be configured using either flat file (supervisord configuration) or through NVUE.

HBN is a non-systemd based container. Therefore, the DHCP relay must be configured as explained in the following subsections.

The HBN initialization script installs default configuration files on BlueField in /var/lib/hbn/etc/supervisor/conf.d/ . BlueField directory is mounted to /etc/supervisor/conf.d which achieves configuration persistence.

By default, DHCP relay is disabled. Default configuration applies to one instance of DHCPv4 relay and DHCPv6 relay in the default VRF.

The user can use NVUE to configure and maintain DHCPv4 and DHCPv6 relays with CLI and REST API. NVUE generates all the required configurations and maintains the relay service.

NVUE Example

The following configuration starts a relay service which listens for the DHCP messages on p0_sf , p1_sf , and vlan482 and relays the requests to DHCP server 10.89.0.1 with gateway-interface as lo .

Copy Copied! nv set service dhcp-relay default gateway-interface lo nv set service dhcp-relay default interface p0_sf nv set service dhcp-relay default interface p1_sf nv set service dhcp-relay default interface vlan482 downstream nv set service dhcp-relay default server 10.89.0.1

Flat Files Example

Copy Copied! [program: isc-dhcp-relay-default] command = /usr/sbin/dhcrelay --nl -d -i p0_sf -i p1_sf -id vlan482 -U lo 10.89.0.1 autostart = true autorestart = unexpected startsecs = 3 startretries = 3 exitcodes = 0 stopsignal = TERM stopwaitsecs = 3

Where:

Option Description -i Network interface to listen on for requests and replies -iu Upstream network interface -id Downstream network interface -U [address]%%ifname Gateway IP address interface. Use %% for IP%%ifname . % is used as an escape character. --loglevel-debug Debug logging. Location: /var/log/syslog . -a Append an agent option field to each request before forwarding it to the server with default values for circuit-id and remote-id -r remote-id Set a custom remote ID string (max of 255 chars). To use this option, you must also enable the -a option. --use-pif-circuit-id Set the underlying physical interface which receives the packet as the circuit-id . To use this option you must also enable the -a option.

NVUE Example

The following NVUE command is used to enable option 82 insertion in DHCP packets with default values:

Copy Copied! nv set service dhcp-relay default agent enable on

To provide a custom remote-id (e.g., host10) using NVUE:

Copy Copied! nv set service dhcp-relay default agent remote-id host10

To use the underlying physical interface on which the request is received as circuit-id using NVUE:

Copy Copied! nv set service dhcp-relay default agent use-pif-circuit-id enable on

Flat Files Example

Copy Copied! [program: isc-dhcp-relay-default] command = /usr/sbin/dhcrelay --nl -d -i p0_sf -i p1_sf -id vlan482 -U lo -a --use-pif-circuit-id -r host10 10.89.0.1 autostart = true autorestart = unexpected startsecs = 3 startretries = 3 exitcodes = 0 stopsignal = TERM stopwaitsecs = 3





NVUE Example

The following NVUE command starts the DHCPv6 Relay service which listens for DHCPv6 requests on vlan482 and sends relayed DHCPv6 requests towards p0_sf and p1_sf .

Copy Copied! nv set service dhcp-relay6 default interface downstream vlan482 nv set service dhcp-relay6 default interface upstream p0_sf nv set service dhcp-relay6 default interface upstream p1_sf

Flat Files Example

Copy Copied! [program: isc-dhcp-relay6-default] command = /usr/sbin/dhcrelay --nl -6 -d -l vlan482 -u p0_sf -u p1_sf autostart = true autorestart = unexpected startsecs = 3 startretries = 3 exitcodes = 0 stopsignal = TERM stopwaitsecs = 3

Where:

Option Description -l [address]%%ifname[#index] Downstream interface. Use %% for IP%%ifname . % is used as escape character. -u [address]%%ifname Upstream interface. Use % % for IP%%ifname . % is used as escape character. -6 IPv6 --loglevel-debug Debug logging located at /var/log/syslog

DHCP relay can be spawned inside a VRF context to handle the DHCP requests in that VRF. There can only be 1 instance each of DHCPv4 relay and DHCPv6 relay per VRF. To achieve that, the user can follow these guidelines: