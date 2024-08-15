NVIDIA DOCA YARA Inspection Application Guide

YARA inspection monitors all processes in the host system for specific YARA rules using the DOCA App Shield library.

This security capability helps identify malware detection patterns in host processes from an independent and trusted DPU. This is an innovative Intrusion Detection System (IDS) as it is designed to run independently on the DPU's Arm cores without hindering the host.

This DOCA App Shield based application provides the capability to read, analyze, and authenticate the host (bare metal/VM) memory directly from the DPU.

Using the library, this application scans host processes and looks for pre-defined YARA rules. After every scan iteration, the application indicates if any of the rules matched. Once there is a match, the application reports which rules were detected in which process. The reports are both printed to the console and exported to the DOCA Telemetry Service (DTS) using inter-process communication (IPC).

This guide describes how to build YARA inspection using the DOCA App Shield library which leverages DPU abilities such as hardware-based DMA, integrity, and more.