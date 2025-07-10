NVIDIA DOCA SNAP Services

NVIDIA® DOCA™ Storage-Defined Network Accelerated Processing (SNAP) technology encompasses a family of services that enable hardware-accelerated virtualization of local storage running on NVIDIA® BlueField® products. The SNAP services present networked storage as local block or file system devices to the host, emulating local drives on the PCIe bus. The host OS or hypervisor utilizes its standard storage or file system driver, remaining unaware that communication is occurring not with a physical drive, but with a protocol-specific SNAP framework. This framework allows for any logic to be applied to the I/O requests or data before redirecting the requests and/or data over a fabric-based network to remote or local storage targets.

The DOCA SNAP services are built on BlueField technology, offering unique hardware-accelerated storage virtualization and isolation, combined with advanced networking and programmability. Together, SNAP and BlueField support a wide range of applications aimed at enhancing storage and networking efficiency, security, and performance.

NVIDIA offers the following DOCA SNAP services: