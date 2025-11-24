DOCA Telemetry PCC allows for the collection of information from any PCC images installed and actively running on a ConnectX or BlueField device.

To interact with a device, a separate doca_telemetry_pcc context must be created for each device. A device typically corresponds to a specific port on a NIC.

The doca_telemetry_pcc context operates independently of any doca_pcc contexts. This means that changes to the configuration of a running PCC image, such as disabling an algorithm, are not automatically reflected in the telemetry context. Implementing applications must handle these changes either by directly interacting with the PCC application or by scanning all algorithm slots to determine which are currently active.

It is assumed that a new PCC image will not be installed while a doca_telemetry_pcc context is active on the device.