DOCA Telemetry Diag
This guide provides instructions on building and developing applications which require collecting telemetry information provided by NVIDIA® BlueField® and NVIDIA® ConnectX® families of networking platforms.
doca_telemetry_diag provides programable access to an on-device mechanism which allows sampling of diagnostic data (e.g., statistics and counters).
doca_telemetry_diag allows configuring such parameters as required data IDs or sampling period, and retrieving the generated information in several formats.
To use DOCA Telemetry Diagnostics, the following prerequisites must be met.
fwctldriver is installed and loaded (see instructions in NVIDIA MLNX_OFED Documentation v24.07-0.6.1.0)Note
To verify that the
fwctldriver is successfully loaded, run:
$
ls/sys/class/fwctl/
Expected output for a 2-port device:
fwctl0 fwctl1
If the directory
/sys/class/fwctldoes not exist or is empty, follow these steps:
Search for the
fwctlpackage on Ubuntu.
$ apt search fwctl
The output may indicate either
fwctl-dkmsor
fwctl-modules.
Install the appropriate package on Ubuntu.
$
sudoapt
installfwctl-dkms
Or:
$
sudoapt
installfwctl-modules
Search for the
fwctlpackage on RHEL.
$ yum search fwctl
The output may indicate
kmod-fwctl.x86_64.
Install the appropriate package on RHEL.
$
sudoyum
installkmod-fwctl.x86_64
Load the
mlx5_fwctlmodule.
$
sudomodprobe mlx5_fwctl
Confirm the module is loaded.
$ lsmod |
grepfwctl
Expected output:
mlx5_fwctl 20480 0 fwctl 24576 1 mlx5_fwctl mlx5_core 2211840 2 mlx5_fwctl,mlx5_ib mlx_compat 20480 17 rdma_cm,ib_ipoib,mlxdevm,nvme,mlxfw,mlx5_fwctl,iw_cm,nvme_core,nvme_fabrics,ib_umad,fwctl,ib_core,rdma_ucm,ib_uverbs,mlx5_ib,ib_cm,mlx5_core
Firmware version 28.43.1000 for ConnectX-7 or 32.43.1000 for BlueField-3.
DOCA Telemetry-based applications can run either on the host machine (ConnectX-7 or Bluefield-3 and above) or on the DPU target (BlueField-3 and above).
DOCA Telemetry can only be run inside the DPU (on Arm) with the BlueField configured in DPU mode, as described in BlueField Modes of Operation.
Diagnostic data is stored in firmware as a cyclic buffer of samples. Each sample represents the values of all the requested diagnostic data IDs and their corresponding sampling timestamps.
Device and Ownership
The DOCA telemetry library requires a ConnectX/BlueField DOCA device to sample from . The device can be accessed using any of its physical functions (PFs).
If multiple devices exist in a setup, a
doca_telemetry_diag context should be created for each.
doca_telemetry_diag is designed to operate as a singleton per device. Upon creation, the
doca_telemetry_diag context assumes control of the associated hardware resources to prevent conflicts and ensure accurate data sampling. In rare instances, ownership may be overridden (e.g., if a process crashes before releasing ownership).
The
force_ownership parameter may be used when creating the context from a second process.
Once ownership is enforced for one PF, it cannot be claimed by a different PF. It is recommended to always use PF0 to prevent potential conflicts.
Configuration
The context can be configured to match the application use case.
To discover if a certain configuration is supported, or what the min/max value for it is, refer to section "Device Support".
Sampling mode
The DOCA Telemetry Diagnostics library supports the following operational methods:
Single sampling – the samples are stored and once the samples' firmware buffer is filled, sampling is terminated.Info
If required, the context can be restarted to collect new samples until the firmware buffer is filled, overwriting the previous samples.
Repetitive sampling – when the sample buffer is filled, new samples override old samples.Info
Sampling continues until context is stopped.
On demand – the device does not collect samples. Upon each query of the diagnostic data, the device fetches a single sample of the data.
Considerations for Repetitive Sampling Mode
When configuring the DOCA Telemetry Diagnostics library to repetitive sampling, it is important to ensure that the firmware buffer is adequately sized to handle the data flow between hardware sampling and software retrieval. The firmware buffer size is dictated by the
log_max_num_samples property.
Determine sampling rates:
Hardware sampling rate – the frequency at which the hardware collects data (e.g., every 100 µ sec)
Software retrieval rate – the average time interval between successive data retrievals by the software (e.g., every 500 msec)
Calculate
AverageSamplesPerRetrievalusing the following equation:
For example:
To ensure smooth data processing and prevent data loss, the firmware buffer should be large enough to accommodate at least twice the average number of samples collected during the retrieval period:
For example:
samples
Moreover, the number of retrieved samples should be enlarged if the retrieving process may spike occasionally. For example, if the process time between retrieval calls is up to 6 times of the average, then the number of samples should be multiplied by 6+1=7.
Sampling Period
The sampling period can be configured using
doca_telemetry_diag_set_sample_period.
In some cases, depending on the number and type of data IDs configured, the actual sampling period may be higher. The actual sampling period can be queried using
doca_telemetry_diag_get_sample_period after configuring the data IDs.
After starting the doca_telemetry_diag context with doca_telemetry_diag_start, the actual sampling period may differ from the desired sampling rate. To address this, you can dynamically adjust the sampling period using doca_telemetry_diag_reconfig_sample_period.
Synchronized Start
Diagnostics data is sampled by the device every given sampling period. When sampling this way, each data entry in a sample may be recorded at a slightly different time.
Synchronized start mode enables diagnostics counters to begin all data measurements at the same time (i.e., during the same clock cycle). This way, the sample period is guaranteed to be identical for all samples. S ynchronized start diagnostic counters can be configured to be cleared at the beginning of each sampling period.
Not all data IDs can be sampled in synchronized start mode. See section "Data IDs" for additional details
The following diagrams illustrate how synchronized start affects the sampling timeline:
In synchronized start mode, counters are stopped during the collection time of each sample (illustrated in red in the diagram). If the application is required to normalize the counter to time, the actual sample period should be considered.
For example, if the
global_icmc_hit (GIH) counter is sampled and the sample period is 100
µ
sec, then the
global_icmc_hit per second, should be calculated as follows:
Data IDs
The on-device mechanism provides the following diagnostic data classes:
Counter – monotonically increasing and counting different events in the device.
If
doca_telemetry_diag_set_data_clearis set, the counters are cleared at the beginning of each sampling period (valid only if synchronized start mode is used and operational mode is set to single or repetitive sampling).
Statistic – other collected diagnostic data about the performance of the device. Statistic diagnostic data is cleared on each sample.
Each diagnostic data is represented by a unique identifier, the data ID. Appendix "List of Supported Data IDs" lists the currently supported data IDs.
After applying the configuration, the list of data IDs to be sampled should be applied by calling
doca_telemetry_diag_apply_counters_list_by_id.
Not all combinations of data IDs can be configured. If any of the
data_ids fail to be configured, the operation fails, returning the index of the failed data ID and the reason of failure. The operation can be retried after omitting the faulty data ID.
Not all data IDs support synchronized start mode. If synchronized start mode is configured and
doca_telemetry_diag_apply_counters_list_by_id fails with error
DOCA_ERROR_BAD_CONFIG, this indicates that the failed data ID does not support synchronized start mode.
Output Formats
doca_telemetry_diag supports the following layout modes of the sampled data:
Mode 0 –
data_idis present in the output; data size is 64 bits; timestamp information per data
Mode 1 – no
data_idin the output; data size is 64 bits; timestamp information per sample (start and end)
Mode 2 – no
data_idin the output; data size is 32 bits; timestamp information per sample (start and end)
The order of the data IDs in the output is the same as the order in which the data IDs were applied using
doca_telemetry_diag_apply_counters_list_by_id
.
The sample layout of these modes is illustrated in the following diagrams:
Device Support
DOCA Telemetry Diagnostics requires a device to operate. For picking a device, refer to " DOCA Core Device Discovery".
As device capabilities may change (see DOCA Core Device Support), it is recommended to select your device using the following method:
doca_telemetry_diag_cap_is_supported
Some devices can allow different capabilities as follows:
The maximum number of data IDs
The maximum number of samples that can be held by the firmware
Support for data clear
Support for synchronized start
Support for different sample modes
Support for different timestamp sources
Once the
doca_telemetry_diag context is started, samples can be retrieved by calling the
doca_telemetry_diag_query_counters function.
The library only retrieves new samples without duplications and returns fewer samples than requested if there are no more new samples.
There is a slight difference in behavior between the different sampling modes:
In case of "On demand" sampling mode, each time the
doca_telemetry_diag_query_countersis called, a new sample is captured and retrieved.
For "Single" and "Repetitive" sampling modes, multiple samples can be retrieved in a single call. The application defines the maximum number of samples it wishes to retrieve and supplies a buffer large enough to contain these samples.Info
The sample size can be obtained using
doca_telemetry_diag_get_sample_size.Note
The user should limit the number of requested samples according to the
log_max_num_samplesproperty.
In case of "Single" sampling mode, once sampling is terminated, the user may call
doca_telemetry_diag_restartto restart the sampling process, overwriting the previous results.
D uring the execution phase, you can dynamically adjust the sampling period using doca_telemetry_diag_reconfig_sample_period to change the sampling rate. Note that this function has no effect in "On demand" sampling mode. For other sampling modes, it's recommended to verify the actual sampling period using doca_telemetry_diag_get_sample_period after reconfiguration to ensure it matches the expected value.
The following section describes the different states the
doca_telemetry_diag context goes through, how to move between states and what is allowed in each state.
Idle
The context is Idle and has ownership over the diagnostics data registers interface.
In this state it is expected for the application to:
Destroy the context (releases the ownership).
Apply a configuration, moving the context to "Configured" state.
Allowed operations:
Configuring the context according to Configurations.
It is possible to reach this state as follows:
Previous State
Transition Action
None
Create the context
Configured
Call stop
Ready
Call stop
Running
Call stop
Configured
In this state it is expected for application to:
Apply the list of data IDs configuration using
doca_telemetry_diag_apply_counters_list_by_id, moving the context to "Ready" state.
Allowed operations:
Checking if a data ID is supported using
doca_telemetry_diag_check_data_id
Calling stop, moving it to "Idle" state
It is possible to reach this state as follows:
Previous State
Transition Action
Idle
Successfully apply the configuration, calling
Ready
All the necessary configuration was applied and the context is ready to start sampling.
In this state it is expected that application:
Start the context, moving it to "Running" state.
Allowed operations:
Calling stop, moving it to "Idle" state.
It is possible to reach this state as follows:
Previous State
Transition Action
Configured
Successfully apply the list of counters, calling
Running
In this state samples are generated and can be retrieved.
In this state it is expected that application:
Query the counters.
Allowed operations:
For "Single" sample mode, restarting the context if needed.
Calling stop, moving it to "Idle" state
It is possible to reach this state as follows:
Previous State
Transition Action
Ready
Successfully start the context
DOCA Telemetry Diag supports only CPU-based datapaths.
This section describes a telemetry diagnostics sample based on the
doca_telemetry library.
The sample illustrates the utilization of DOCA telemetry diagnostics APIs to initialize and configure the
doca_telemetry_diag context, as well as querying and parsing diagnostic counters.
Running the Sample
Refer to the following documents:
DOCA Installation Guide for Linux for details on how to install BlueField-related software.
NVIDIA BlueField Platform Software Troubleshooting Guide for any issue you may encounter with the installation, compilation, or execution of DOCA samples.
To build a given sample, run the following command. If you downloaded the sample from GitHub, update the path in the first line to reflect the location of the sample file:
cd /opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_telemetry/telemetry_diag meson /tmp/build ninja -C /tmp/build
The binary
doca_telemetry_diagis created under
/tmp/build/.
Sample usage:
Usage: doca_telemetry_diag [DOCA Flags] [Program Flags]
DOCA Flags:
-h, --help Print a help synopsis
-v, --version Print program version information
-l, --log-level Set the (numeric) log level for the program <10=DISABLE, 20=CRITICAL, 30=ERROR, 40=WARNING, 50=INFO, 60=DEBUG, 70=TRACE>
--sdk-log-level Set the SDK (numeric) log level for the program <10=DISABLE, 20=CRITICAL, 30=ERROR, 40=WARNING, 50=INFO, 60=DEBUG, 70=TRACE>
-j, --json <path> Parse all command flags from an input json file
Program Flags:
-p, --pci-addr DOCA device PCI device address
-di, --data-ids Path to data ids JSON file
-o, --output Output CSV file - default: "/tmp/out.csv"
-rt, --sample-run-time Total sample run time, in seconds
-sp, --sample-period Sample period, in nanoseconds
-ns, --log-num-samples Log max number of samples
-sr, --max-samples-per-read Max num samples per read
-sm, --sample-mode sample mode (0 - single, 1 - repetitive, 2 - on demand)
-of, --output-format output format
-f, --force-ownership Force ownership when creating context
-e, --example-json-path Generate an example json file with the default data_ids to the given path and exit immediately. This file can be used as input later on. All other flags are ignored
-rs, --reconfig-sample-period Reconfig sample period, in nanoseconds. It means after the first sampling run with the sample_period, if the reconfig_sample_period is non-0, before the current diag instance is stopped and destroyed, the second sampling run will be done based on the reconfig_sample_period.
The sample logic includes:
Locating a DOCA device.
Initializing and configuring the
doca_telemetry_diaginstance.
Applying a list of data IDs to sample (either from a source JSON file or the default data IDs).
Starting the
doca_telemetry_diaginstance.
Allocating a buffer according to the sample size and amount of desired samples.
Querying the actual sampling period, after start.
Retrieving samples and writing the retrieved data to a
*.csvfile (either once or periodically).
If
reconfig_sample_periodis non-zero, retrieving samples and writing the sample file again based on the reconfigured sampling period.
Stopping the data IDs sampling.
Releasing all resources and destroying the context.
If the error message
cannot acquire ownership is shown, please use the command option
--force-ownership to take the ownership.
The sample can use data IDs given by the user using a JSON file. An example of the JSON file format can be created by using the
-e flag on the sample, to export an example JSON file containing the default data IDs to a given path.
The Ngauge tool is useful to visualise the data ID's prior to use or deployment in your application. Please see the Ngauge documentation for more information.
The following table lists the data IDs currently supported by DOCA:
Name
Description
Data Class
Data ID
The number of received bytes on the physical port 1
Counter
0x10200001000000XX
The number of received bytes on the physical port and priority 1
Counter
0x1020000200000YXX
The number of received packets on the physical port 1
Counter
0x10200003000000XX
The number of received packets on the physical port and priority 1
Counter
0x1020000400000YXX
The number of received packets dropped due to lack of buffers on a physical port
Counter
0x10200005000000XX
The number of link-layer pause packets received on a physical port and priority
Counter
0x1020000600000YXX
The number of packets discarded due to no available data or descriptor buffers in the RX buffer, per host
Counter
0x10400001000000XX
The number of packets that pass from the RX Transport to the Scatter engine, per host
Counter
0x10800001000000XX
The number of dropped packets due to a lack of WQE for the associated QPs/RQs (excluding hairpin QPs/RQs)
Counter
0x10800002000000XX
The number of dropped packets due to a lack of WQE for the associated hairpin QPs/RQs
Counter
0x10800003000000XX
The number of RoCEv2 packets received by the notification point which were marked for experiencing the congestion (i.e., ECN bits
Counter
0x10800004000000XX
The number of CNP received packets handled by the Reaction Point, per port
Counter
0x10800005000000XX
The number of CNP packets sent by the Notification Point, per port
Counter
0x11000001000000XX
The number of QP descheduled due to congestion control rate limitation
Counter
0x1100000200000000
The number of transmitted bytes on the physical port (excluding loopback traffic)
Counter
0x11400001000000XX
The number of transmitted bytes on the physical port and priority (excluding loopback traffic)
Counter
0x1140000200000YXX
The number of transmitted packets on the physical port (excluding loopback traffic)
Counter
0x11400003000000XX
The number of transmitted packets on the physical port and priority (excluding loopback traffic)
Counter
0x1140000400000YXX
The number of link-layer pause packets transmitted on a physical port and priority
Counter
0x1140000500000YXX
The number of bytes received from the PCIe toward the device, per PCIe link
Counter
0x1160000100ZZYYXX
The number of bytes transmitted from the device toward the PCIe, per PCIe link
Counter
0x1160000200ZZYYXX
The number of data bytes received from the PCIe (excluding headers) toward the device, per PCIe link
Counter
0x1160000300ZZYYXX
The number of data bytes transmitted from the device toward the PCI (excluding headers), per PCIe link
Counter
0x1160000400ZZYYXX
The time period (in nanoseconds) in which the device had outbound posted write requests but stalled due to insufficient data credits per PCIe link
Counter
0x1160000500ZZYYXX
The time period (in nanoseconds) in which the device had outbound posted write requests but stalled due to insufficient header credits per PCIe link
Counter
0x1160000600ZZYYXX
The time period (in nanoseconds) in which the device had outbound non-posted read requests but stalled due to insufficient data credits per PCIe link
Counter
0x1160000700ZZYYXX
The time period (in nanoseconds) in which the device had outbound non-posted read requests but stalled due to insufficient header credits per PCIe link
Counter
0x1160000800ZZYYXX
The time period (in nanoseconds) in which the device had outbound non-posted read requests but stalled due to no NIC completion buffers per PCIe link
Counter
0x1160000900ZZYYXX
The time period (in nanoseconds) in which the device had outbound non-posted read requests but stalled due to PCIe ordering semantics per PCIe link and PCIe tclass
Counter
0x1160000aZZZZYYXX
The total latency (in nanoseconds) for all PCIe read from the device per PCIe link 2
Statistic
0x1160000b00ZZYYXX
The total number of packets used for the
Statistic
0x1160000c00ZZYYXX
The maximum latency (in nanoseconds) for a single PCIe read from the device per PCIe link
Statistic
0x1160000d00ZZYYXX
The minimum latency (in nanoseconds) for a single PCIe read from the device per PCIe link
Statistic
0x1160000e00ZZYYXX
mplhr_pcie_link_latency_read_hist_packets
The number of PCIe reads with latency in the range of the PCIe Latency Histogram bin per PCIe link.
The sampled value will be the same as the MPLH corresponding bin entry
"Bin" is currently 0→9 (10 bins in total)
0x1160000fZZZZYYXX
Number of responder (RX) CQEs
Counter
0x10c0000100000000
Number of RX CQEs per function
Counter
0x10c000020000XXXX
Number of requestor (TX) CQEs
Counter
0x10c0000400000000
Number of TX CQEs per function
Counter
0x10c000050000XXXX
Number of accesses to ICMC
Counter
0x1180000100000000
Number of ICMC hits
Counter
0x1180000200000000
Number of ICMC misses
Counter
0x1180000300000000