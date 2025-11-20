DPL Runtime Service

DPL is supported on the following BlueField SKUs:

NVIDIA SKU Legacy OPN PSID Description 900-9D3B6-00CV-AA0 N/A MT_0000000884 BlueField-3 B3220 P-Series FHHL DPU; 200GbE (default mode) / NDR200 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; 16 Arm cores; 32GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Enabled 900-9D3B6-00SV-AA0 N/A MT_0000000965 BlueField-3 B3220 P-Series FHHL DPU; 200GbE (default mode) / NDR200 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; 16 Arm cores; 32GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Disabled 900-9D3B6-00CC-AA0 N/A MT_0000001024 BlueField-3 B3210 P-Series FHHL DPU; 100GbE (default mode) / HDR100 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; 16 Arm cores; 32GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Enabled 900-9D3B6-00SC-AA0 N/A MT_0000001025 BlueField-3 B3210 P-Series FHHL DPU; 100GbE (default mode) / HDR100 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; 16 Arm cores; 32GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Disabled

The following NVIDIA DPUs are supported with DOCA on the host:

For the the system requirements, see DPU's hardware user guide .

Component Minimum Version Ubuntu OS 22.04 DOCA BFB Bundle 3.1.0+ DOCA Networking 3.1.0+ Firmware 32.46.1000+

Firmware is included in the BFB bundle available on the NVIDIA DevZone. Use bfb-install to install the bundle. For example:

Example of BFB installation Collapse Source Copy Copied! bfb- install --bfb bf-bundle-3.1.0-102_25.04_ubuntu-22.04_prod.bfb --rshim rshim0

Helpful resources:

The following firmware configuration is required and applied by the dpl_dpu_setup.sh script documented at DPL Container Deployment:

Copy Copied! FLEX_PARSER_PROFILE_ENABLE=4 PROG_PARSE_GRAPH= true SRIOV_EN=1

To enable multi-port eSwitch mode, also set:

Copy Copied! LAG_RESOURCE_ALLOCATION=1



