DOCA Documentation v3.2.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  BlueField DPUs / SuperNICs & DOCA  DOCA Documentation v3.2.0  DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs Service Guide

On This Page

DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs Service Guide

Introduction

Note

The DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs Service is supported at beta level.

NVIDIA BlueField enables hardware-accelerated, software-defined virtio-fs PCIe device emulation. This leverages the power of BlueField networking platforms (DPUs or SuperNICs) to provide high-performance file system access in bare-metal and virtualized environments. Using BlueField, users can offload and accelerate networked file system operations from the host/guest, freeing up resources for other tasks and improving overall system efficiency. In this solution, t he host/guest uses its own standard virtio-fs driver which is fully isolated from the networked filesystem mounted within the BlueField .

Built upon the DOCA and SPDK frameworks, virtio-fs device emulation on BlueField devices offers a comprehensive set of libraries for BlueField-based solutions and for storage solutions. This architecture consists of several key components:

  • DOCA DevEmu subsystem and DOCA Virtio-fs library – These core libraries are responsible for the low-level hardware management and the translation of virtio descriptors carrying FUSE (filesystem in userspace) requests into abstract virtio-fs requests, which are then processed by the SPDK virtio-fs DOCA transport component.

  • SPDK virtio-fs transport – This component is responsible for the interaction with the low-level DOCA components and translating the incoming abstract DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs requests into generic virtio-fs request which are then processed by the virtio-fs target core.

  • SPDK virtio-fs target – This component implements and manages the virtio-fs device, transports, and the interface with a backend file system. Upon arrival on a new generic virtio-fs request from the transport, it processes and translates the requests according to virtio-fs and FUSE specifications, translating FUSE-based commands into the generic filesystem protocol.

  • SPDK fsdev – This component provides generic filesystem abstraction and interfaces with the low-level filesystem modules implementing a specific backend filesystem protocol.

snap-arch-version-1-modificationdate-1761121830890-api-v2.png

DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs as Container

The DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs container image may be downloaded from NVIDIA NGC and easily deployed on the BlueField using a YAML file. The YAML file points to the docker image that includes DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs binaries aligned with the latest spdk.nvda version.

DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs is not pre- installed on the BFB but can be downloaded manually on demand . For instructions on how to install the DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs container, refer to DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs Container Deployment.

DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs Deployment

This section describes how to deploy DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs as a container.

Note

DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs does not come pre-installed with the BFB bundle.

Note

The default virtio-blk emulation provider is set to DPU. In this mode, SNAP Virtio-fs and SNAP Virtio-blk can operate simultaneously only if they are assigned to different DPA execution units (EUs).

This separation is achieved by setting the environment variable dpu_helper_core_mask=0x1fffe, which is configured in the set_environment_variables.sh script included in the SNAP Virtio-fs package.

Installing Full DOCA Image on BlueField

To install the BFB on BlueField:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
[host] sudo bfb-install --rshim <rshimN> --bfb <image_path.bfb>

For more information, refer to "Installing Full DOCA Image on DPU" in the NVIDIA DOCA Installation Guide for Linux.

Firmware Installation

Copy
Copied!
            

            
[dpu] sudo /opt/mellanox/mlnx-fw-updater/mlnx_fw_updater.pl --force-fw-update

For more information, refer to "Upgrading Firmware" in the NVIDIA DOCA Installation Guide for Linux.

Firmware Configuration

Note

Firmware configuration may expose new emulated PCIe functions, which can be later used by the host's OS. As such, the user must make sure all exposed PCIe functions (static/hotplug) are backed by a supporting virtio-fs software configuration. Otherwise, these functions would malfunction and host behavior would be anomalous.

  1. Clear the firmware configuration before implementing the required configuration:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [dpu] mst start
[dpu] mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 reset

  2. Verify the firmware configuration:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [dpu] mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 query

    Output example:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 -e query | grep VIRTIO_FS 
Configurations:                                      Default              Current              Next Boot
*        VIRTIO_FS_EMULATION_ENABLE                  False(0)             True(1)              True(1)
         VIRTIO_FS_EMULATION_NUM_VF                  0                    0                    0
*        VIRTIO_FS_EMULATION_NUM_PF                  0                    2                    2
         VIRTIO_FS_EMU_SUBSYSTEM_VENDOR_ID           6900                 6900                 6900
         VIRTIO_FS_EMULATION_SUBSYSTEM_ID            4186                 4186                 4186
*        VIRTIO_FS_EMULATION_NUM_MSIX                2                    3                    3

    The output provides 5 columns (listed from left to right):

    • Non-default configuration marker (*)

    • Firmware configuration name

    • Default firmware value

    • Current firmware value

    • Firmware value after reboot – shows configuration update pending system reboot

  3. To enable storage emulation options, BlueField must be set to work in internal CPU model:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [dpu] mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 s INTERNAL_CPU_MODEL=1 PF_BAR2_ENABLE=0

    Warning

    PF_BAR2_ENABLE is a deprecated option and must be explicitly disabled.

  4. To enable the firmware config with virtio-fs emulation PF:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [dpu] mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 s VIRTIO_FS_EMULATION_ENABLE=1 VIRTIO_FS_EMULATION_NUM_PF=1 VIRTIO_FS_EMULATION_NUM_MSIX=3

Note

For a complete list of the DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs firmware configuration options, refer to "Appendix – BlueField Firmware Configuration".

Note

Power cycle is required to apply firmware configuration changes.

RDMA/RoCE Firmware Configuration

RoCE communication is blocked for the default interfaces of BlueField OS's (named ECPFs), mlx5_0 and mlx5_1 typically. If RoCE traffic is required, scalable functions (or SFs) must be added which are network functions which support RoCE transport.

To enable RDMA/RoCE:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
[dpu] mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 s PER_PF_NUM_SF=1
[dpu] mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 s PF_SF_BAR_SIZE=8 PF_TOTAL_SF=2
[dpu] mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0.1 s PF_SF_BAR_SIZE=8 PF_TOTAL_SF=2

Note

This is not required when working over TCP or RDMA over InfiniBand.

Note

When using 64KB page size OS, PF_SF_BAR_SIZE=10 must be configured instead of 8.


SR-IOV Firmware Configuration

DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs supports up to 2000 total VFs on virtio-fs. The VFs may be spread between up to 4 virtio-fs PFs.

  • Common example:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [dpu] mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 s SRIOV_EN=1 PER_PF_NUM_SF=1 LINK_TYPE_P1=2 LINK_TYPE_P2=2 PF_TOTAL_SF=1 PF_SF_BAR_SIZE=8

  • Virtio-fs 250 VFs example (2 queue per VF):

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [dpu] mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 s VIRTIO_FS_EMULATION_ENABLE=1 VIRTIO_FS_EMULATION_NUM_VF=125 VIRTIO_FS_EMULATION_NUM_PF=2 VIRTIO_FS_EMULATION_NUM_MSIX=5 VIRTIO_FS_EMULATION_NUM_VF_MSIX=6

Hot-plug Firmware Configuration

When PCIe switch emulation is enabled, BlueField can support PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_NUM_PORT-1 hotplug virtio-fs function. These PCIe functions are shared among all BlueField users and applications and may hold hot-plugged devices of type NVMe, virtio-blk, virtio-fs , and more (e.g., virtio-net).

To enable PCIe switch emulation and configure 31 hot-plugged ports to be used, run:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
[dpu] mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 s PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_ENABLE=1 PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_NUM_PORT=32

PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_NUM_PORT equals 1 plus the number of hot-plugged PCIe functions.

Note

On AMD machines, hotplug is not guaranteed to work and enabling PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_ENABLE may impact SR-IOV capabilities.

DPA Core Mask

The Data Path Accelerator (DPA) is an auxiliary processor designed to offload and accelerate data-path operations. It consists of a cluster of 16 cores, each containing 16 Execution Units (EUs).

  • Total Capacity: 256 EUs (16 cores × 16 EUs)

  • SNAP Allocation: 170 EUs are specifically available to SNAP (which runs a DPA application to accelerate the virtio-fs protocol).

The YAML-Based DPA Execution Unit Management Tool is the default mechanism for controlling DPA EUs. For the standard setup, refer to the DPA Resource Management Default Configuration.

If other DPA applications (e.g., virtio-net) are running concurrently with SNAP, you must explicitly configure the DPA resource YAML file to allocate specific EUs to each application.

Note

For more details, see Single Point of Resource Distribution.

DPA EU Reservation

SNAP supports reserving DPA EUs for virtio-fs controllers. By default, all available EUs (0–170) are shared among all DPA applications on the system, including virtio-fs and virtio-blk.

YAML-based DPA Resource Management

DPA EU allocation is managed via a YAML-based resource file. For more details, see the documentation on Single Point of Resource Distribution.

This method centralizes and enforces consistent EU allocation across applications.

Requirements:

  • Application name in the YAML file must match SNAP's DPA app:

    • doca_devemu_virtio_dpa_app → for virtio-fs

  • At least one EU must be allocated for the virtio-fs DPA application.

  • EU IDs must be in the range 1–170 (EU 0 is reserved).

  • EU allocations must not overlap between applications.

  • EU groups are not supported.

  • SNAP's DPA application must run on the ROOT partition. EUs allocated to other partitions are not available.

DPA Resource Management Default Configuration

Default YAML input format for SNAP

Copy
Copied!
            

            
---
version: 25.04
---
DPA_APPS:
  doca_devemu_virtio_dpa_app:
    - partition: ROOT
      affinity_EUs: [17-169]
  dpa_helper:
    - partition: ROOT
      affinity_EUs: [1-16]
  dpa_virtq_split:
    - partition: ROOT
      affinity_EUs: [1-169]
  dpa_nvme:
    - partition: ROOT
      affinity_EUs: [1-169]


Usage Instructions

  1. Generate the output YAML file using the dpa-resource-mgmt tool:

    dpa-resource-mgmt

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    dpa-resource-mgmt config -d mlx5_0 -f ~/DPA_RESOURCE_INPUT.yaml

  2. Set the DEVEMU_DPA_RESOURCES_FILE_PATH environment variable to point to the generated YAML file

    dpa-resource-mgmt

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    export DEVEMU_DPA_RESOURCES_FILE_PATH=~/ROOT.yaml

    Note

    If running in a container, ensure the YAML file is exposed to the container (e.g., using a shared folder like /etc/nvda_snap).

Notes:

  • Do not manually edit the YAML file generated by dpa-resource-mgmt.

  • Each DPA EU supports up to 128 queues (threads).

  • SNAP DPA applications only operate on the ROOT partition.

Virtio-fs DOCA Host Drive Installation (Optional)

The NVIDIA DOCA host package includes an optimized and extended version of the Virtio-fs driver; it provides better performance and additional features when compared to the upstream package.

  • Optimized performance using Virtio-fs multi-queue with a better locking design.

  • Support for a notification queue, allowing for a more accurate cached view of the filesystem by the host when remote changes happen.

  • Support for GPU Direct Storage, allowing for zero-copy transfers between storage devices and GPUs.

Note

Virtio-fs DOCA host package supports FLR only with Ubuntu 25.04

DOCA Host optimized virtiofs module support starts at kernel version 6.6

Supported OS

Optimized virtio-fs driver support is available for:

  • Ubuntu 24.04

  • Ubuntu 25.04 (with FLR)

  • RHEL 10

  • CentOS 10 (same package as RHEL10)

  • OpenEuler 24.03

Note

Debian does not support the optimized driver. Debian users have to fallback on the inbox drivers (no FLR, no notification queue).


Installation

To install DOCA host, install the following package:

  1. Install the doca repo

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [host] apt install doca-host_<version>-ubuntu2404_amd64.deb

  2. Update the package cache list:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [host] apt update

  3. Install NVIDIA virtio-fs:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [host] apt install virtiofs-dkms

Note

Install OFED version 25.04-0.2.3.0 or later.

The virtio-fs DOCA host driver takes over your system version of the virtio-fs driver. It does not affect your system version of FUSE. Existing FUSE-based application should run unaffected.

Configuration

Once installed, configure your DPU to run a SNAP Virtio-fs service and reboot the host. The host system will be stuck during the boot process until the SNAP Virtio-fs service becomes available.

You can confirm you are running Virtio-fs DOCA Host driver by looking in your kernel log for mentions of it:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
[host] dmesg | grep 'virtio-fs' virtio-fs: Loading NVIDIA-virtiofs +mq +lockless +nvq

You can now mount your Virtio-fs drive as usual:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
[host] mount -t virtiofs <tagname> /mnt/virtiofs/


Advanced Configuration to Optimize Virtiofs Performance

Beginning with package virtiofs-dkms version 25.07-OFED.25.07.0.2.3.1, the sysfs file used to display CPU mappings has become writable. This means user can now manually assign CPUs to queues to adjust the default mapping.

Additionally, a new file called irq_affinity is now available under procfs for each queue. This file allows the user to specify one or more CPUs to direct that queue’s interrupts accordingly. Note that user can only write to this file; to verify its impact, the user will need to manually check the system’s interrupts.

These features allow users to experiment with and optimize CPU-to-queue mappings.

Example usage:

Assign CPUs 4, 5, and 6 to queue 4 (removing them from any previous assignment)

Copy
Copied!
            

            
[host] echo 4,5,6 > /sys/fs/virtiofs/5/mqs/4/cpu_list

Direct queue 4’s interrupts to CPUs 4, 5, and 6

Copy
Copied!
            

            
[host] echo 4,5,6 > /sys/fs/virtiofs/5/mqs/4/irq_affinity


Uninstallation

If you wish to remove the Virtio-fs DOCA Host driver, you can do so with the following command. It will also remove packages automatically installed as dependencies:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
[host] apt purge --autoremove virtiofs-dkms

DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs Container Deployment

DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs container is available on the DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs NVIDIA NGC page.

To deploy DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs container on top of BlueField, the following procedure is required:

  1. Setup preparation and DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs resource download for container deployment. See section "Preparation Steps" for details.

  2. Adjust the doca_vfs.yaml for advanced configuration if needed according to section "Adjusting YAML Configuration".

  3. Deploy the container. The image is automatically pulled from NGC. See section "Spawning DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs Container" for details.

Preparation Steps

Step 1: Allocate Hugepages

Allocate 8GiB hugepages for the DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs container according to the DPU OS's Hugepagesize value:

  1. Query the Hugepagesize value:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [dpu] grep Hugepagesize /proc/meminfo

    In Ubuntu22 and Ubuntu24, the value should be 2048KB. In Ubuntu24 with 64k page size, the value should be 524288KB.

  2. For OS with 2048KB hugepage, use the doca-hugepages tool to configure the requested hugepages:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [dpu] doca-hugepages config --app snap --size 2048 --num 4096

  3. For OS with 524288KB hugepage, use the doca-hugepages tool to configure the requested hugepages:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [dpu] doca-hugepages config --app snap --size 524288 --num 16

  4. Reload the hugepages configuration for all applications based on the current database settings:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [dpu] doca-hugepages reload

Note

If live upgrade is utilized in this deployment, it is necessary to allocate twice the amount of resources listed above for the upgraded container.

Warning

If other applications are running concurrently within the setup and are consuming hugepages, make sure to allocate a number of hugepages appropriate to accommodate all applications.


Step 2: Create /etc/virtiofs Folder

The folder /etc/virtiofs is used by the container for automatic configuration after deployment.

Note

The default YAML configuration only mounts the /etc/virtiofs folder for exposure and sharing between the container and the BlueField. This folder is used to expose configuration files or local file backends (e.g., AIO fsdev ) from the DPU to the container.

Downloading YAML from NGC

The .yaml configuration file for the DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs container, doca_vfs.yaml, is uploaded to DOCA NGC.

Note

Internet connectivity is necessary to download DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs resources.


Adjusting YAML Configuration

The .yaml file can easily be edited for advanced configuration.

  • The DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs .yaml file is configured by default to support Ubuntu setups (i.e., Hugepagesize = 2048 kB) by using hugepages-2Mi.

    To support other setups, edit the hugepages section according to the relevant Hugepagesize value for the BlueField OS. For example, to support CentOS 8.x or configure Hugepagesize to 512MB:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
     limits:
    hugepages-512Mi: "<number-of-hugepages>Gi"

  • The following example edits the .yaml file to request 6G memory for the DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs container:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
        resources:
      requests:
        memory: "6Gi"
      limits:
        memory: "6Gi"

    Note

    On Ubuntu 24.04, DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs with a high number of queues requires more memory than the default configuration provides.

  • The following example edits the .yaml file to request 8 CPU cores for the DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs container:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    resources:
    cpu: "8"
  limits:
    cpu: "8"
env:
  - name: APP_ARGS
    value: "-m 0xff"

    Note

    If all BlueField-3 cores are requested, the user must verify no other containers are in conflict over CPU resources.

  • To automatically configure the DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs container upon deployment:

    1. Add the spdk_rpc_init.conf file under /etc/virtiofs/. File example:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      fsdev_ aio0 /etc/virtiofs/test
virtio_fs_transport_create -t DOCA
virtio_fs_transport_start -t DOCA
virtio_fs_device_create --transport-name DOCA --dev-name vfsdev0 --tag docatag --fsdev aio0 --num-request-queues 1 --queue-size 32 --driver-platform x86_64
virtio_fs_doca_device_modify --dev-name vfsdev0 --manager mlx5_0 --vuid "MT2251XZ02WZVFSS0D0F3"
virtio_fs_device_start --dev-name vfsdev0

    2. Edit the .yaml file accordingly (uncomment):

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      env:
  - name: SPDK_RPC_INIT_CONF
    value: "/etc/virtiofs/spdk_rpc_init.conf"

      Note

      It is user responsibility to make sure DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs configuration matches firmware configuration. That is, an emulated controller must be opened on all existing (static/hotplug) emulated PCIe functions (either through automatic or manual configuration). A PCIe function without a supporting controller is considered malfunctioned, and host behavior with it is anomalous.

Spawning DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs Container

Run the Kubernetes tool:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
[dpu] systemctl restart containerd 
[dpu] systemctl restart kubelet 
[dpu] systemctl enable kubelet 
[dpu] systemctl enable containerd

Copy the updated doca_vfs.yaml file to the /etc/kubelet.d directory.

Kubelet automatically pulls the container image from NGC described in the YAML file and spawns a pod executing the container.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
cp doca_vfs.yaml /etc/kubelet.d/

The DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs Service starts initialization immediately, which may take a few seconds.

To verify whether DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs is running, send spdk_rpc.py spdk_get_version to confirm whether DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs is operational or still initializing.

Debug and Log

View currently active pods, and their IDs (it might take up to 20 seconds for the pod to start):

Copy
Copied!
            

            
crictl pods

Example output:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
POD ID              CREATED               STATE         NAME
0379ac2c4f34c       About a minute ago    Ready         virtiofs

View currently active containers, and their IDs:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
crictl ps

View existing containers and their ID:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
crictl ps -a

Examine the logs of a given container (virtio-fs logs):

Copy
Copied!
            

            
crictl logs <container_id>

Examine the kubelet logs if something does not work as expected:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
journalctl -u kubelet

The container log file is saved automatically by Kubelet under /var/log/containers.

Stop, Start, Restart DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs Container

  • To stop the container, remove the .yaml file form /etc/kubelet.d/.

  • To start the container, copy the .yaml file to the same path:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    cp doca_vfs.yaml /etc/kubelet.d

  • To restart the container (with sig-term), use the -t (timeout) option:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    crictl stop -t 10 <container-id>

  • To restart the SNAP service without restarting the entire container, the user can either use the supervictl tool or manually terminate the SNAP service process on the DPU. Different termination signals trigger different behaviors. For example, using pkill with the -9 option sends a SIGKILL, which forcefully stops the process:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    pkill -9 -f virtiofs

Info

After containers in a pod exit, the Kubelet restarts them using an exponential back-off strategy (e.g., 10s, 20s, 40s), with the delay capped at five minutes. If a container runs successfully for 10 minutes, the Kubelet resets the restart back-off timer for that container.

Info

The termination of the virtiofs service may take time, as it must release all allocated resources. The duration depends on the scale of the use case and whether other applications are sharing resources with SNAP. Kubelt may display errors if the container termination timeout is shorter than the actual time required for cleanup.

DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs with SNAP Support

The DOCA SNAP virtio-fs container, along with its associated packages, natively supports DOCA SNAP-4 , which is implemented as an SPDK subsystem module. This design enables the concurrent operation of both virtio-fs, virtio-blk and NVMe as a unified service. Additionally, DOCA SNAP is integrated as part of the DOCA SNAP virtio-fs deployment.

DOCA SNAP deployment sets snap, snap_nvme, and snap_vblk as SPDK subsystems which can be disabled as needed.

Info

Refer to DOCA SNAP-4 Service Guide documentation for more information.

Note

DOCA SNAP RPCs can be used as an SPDK plugin, the recommended method for running RPCs with the SPDK RPC script. Users may need to set the PYTHONPATH environment variable to include the path to snap_rpc.py.

This command creates a Virtio block controller using the DOCA SNAP RPC plugin, specifying --pf_id 0 and using Null0 as the block device:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
spdk_rpc.py  --plugin snap_rpc virtio_blk_controller_create --pf_id 0 --bdev Null0

For further details on using RPC plugins, refer to the SPDK official documentation.


RPC Commands

Like other standard SPDK applications, the remote procedure call (RPC) protocol is used to control the DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs Service and supports JSON-based RPC protocol commands to control any resources and create, delete, query, or modify commands easily from the CLI.

DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs supports all standard SPDK RPC commands in addition to an extended DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs-specific command set. Standard SPDK commands are executed by the spdk_rpc.py tool.

To invoke the extended DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs-specific command set, users must add the --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt flag to the SPDK's spdk_rpc.py command. The SPDK RPC plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt.py is implemented as an RPC plugin. This flag is not needed when working with containers.

The following is an example of an RPC when using DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs from the source:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
/opt/nvidia/spdk-subsystem/src/spdk/install-$(hostname)/bin/spdk_rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt --help

Note

Users may need to define the path to the virtio-fs -target folder using the PYTHONPATH environment variable. More details on the RPC plugins can be found in SPDK's official documentation.

Info

Full spdk_rpc.py command set documentation can be found in the SPDK official documentation site.

DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs extended commands are detailed in the following subsections.

Using JSON-based RPC Protocol

The JSON-based RPC protocol can be used with the spdk_rpc.py script inside the DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs container and crictl tool.

Info

The DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs container is CRI-compatible.

  • To query the active container ID:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    crictl ps -s running -q --name virtiofs

  • To post RPCs to the container using crictl:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    crictl exec <container-id> spdk_rpc.py -v <RPC-method>

    The flag -v controls verbosity. For example:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    crictl exec 0379ac2c4f34c spdk_rpc.py -v virtio_fs_doca_get_functions

    Alternatively, an alias can be used:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    crictl exec -it $(crictl ps -s running -q --name virtiofs) spdk_rpc.py -v virtio_fs_doca_get_functions

  • To open a bash shell to the container that can be used to post RPCs:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    crictl exec -it <container-id> bash

PCIe Function Management

Emulated PCIe functions are managed through DOCA devices called emulation managers. Emulation managers have special privileges to control, manipulate, and expose the emulated PCIe devices towards the host PCIe subsystem.

To operate a virtio-fs device/function by the DOCA transport, it is necessary to locate the appropriate emulation manager for it. The emulation manager maintains a list of the emulated PCIe functions it controls. Each of those functions is assigned a globally unique serial called a vendor unique identifier or VUID (e.g., MT2251XZ02WZVFSS0D0F2), which serves as unambiguous reference for identification and tracking purposes.

virtio_fs_doca_get_managers

List existing emulation managers for virtio-fs . This method has no input parameters.

Example response:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
{
  "jsonrpc": "2.0",
  "id": 1,
  "result": [
    {
      "name": "mlx5_0"
    }
  ]
}


virtio_fs_doca_get_functions

List functions for virtio-fs with their characteristics. The user may specify no parameters to list all emulated virtio-fs functions managed by any emulation manager device, or specify an emulation manager device name to list virtio-fs functions managed by that emulation manager device.

Example response:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
{
  "jsonrpc": "2.0",
  "id": 1,
  "result": [
    {
      "manager": "mlx5_0",
      "Function List": [
      {
        "hot pluggable": "false",
        "pci_address": "0000:86:00.2",
        "vuid": "MT2306XZ00A7VFSS0D0F2",
        "function_type": "PF",
        "total_vfs": 2
      },
      {
        "hot pluggable": "false",
        "pci_address": "0000:86:04.5",
        "vuid": "MT2306XZ00A7VFSS0D0F2VF1",
        "function_type": "VF",
        "pf_vuid": "MT2306XZ00A7VFSS0D0F2"
      },
      {
        "hot pluggable": "false",
        "pci_address": "0000:86:04.6",
        "vuid": "MT2306XZ00A7VFSS0D0F2VF2",
        "function_type": "VF",
        "pf_vuid": "MT2306XZ00A7VFSS0D0F2"
      }
      ]
    }
  ]
}

Parameter Name

Optional/Mandatory

Type

Description

manager

Optional

String

Emulation manager device name to list emulated virtio-fs functions specific to it


virtio_fs_doca_get_possible_managers

List possible emulation managers for virtio-fs. This method has no input parameters.

Example response:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
{
  "jsonrpc": "2.0",
  "id": 1,
  "result": [
    {
      "name": "mlx5_0",
    }
  ]
}


virtio_fs_doca_manager_create

Create a virtio-fs emulation manager.

Parameter Name

Optional/Mandatory

Type

Description

manager

Mandatory

String

Emulation manager device name


virtio_fs_doca_manager_destroy

Destroy a virtio-fs emulation manager.

Parameter Name

Optional/Mandatory

Type

Description

manager

Mandatory

String

Emulation manager device name

Note

The RPC may take a long time to complete or even timeout when many queues (>1000) are created.

Hot-pluggable PCIe Functions Management

Hotplug PCIe functions are configured dynamically at runtime using RPCs.

The commands outlined in the following subsections hot plug a new PCIe function to the system.

virtio_fs_doca_get_functions

List DOCA transport functions for virtio-fs with their characteristics.

Users may specify no parameters to list all emulated virtio-fs functions managed by any emulation manager device, or an emulation manager device name to list virtio-fs functions managed by a specific emulation manager device.

Parameter Name

Optional/Mandatory

Type

Description

manager

Mandatory

String

Emulation manager device name for creating a new Virtio FS function


virtio_fs_doca_function_create

Create a DOCA virtio FS function. The return value of this method is a VUID. This is n ot needed for static functions as the VUID can be retrieved from virtio_fs_doca_get_functions.

Parameter Name

Optional/Mandatory

Type

Description

manager

Mandatory

String

Emulation manager device name for creating a new virtio-fs function


virtio_fs_doca_function_destroy

Destroy a DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs function.

Note

This function should not be associated to any virtio-fs device.

Parameter Name

Optional/Mandatory

Type

Description

manager

Mandatory

String

Emulation manager device name for destroying a virtio-fs function

vuid

Mandatory

String

VUID of the function to destroy


virtio_fs_doca_device_hotplug

Hot plug a DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs device. The virtio-fs device must be started.

Parameter Name

Optional/Mandatory

Type

Description

dev_name

Mandatory

String

Virtio-fs device name to hot plug

wait-for-done

Optional

Flag

If used, the method waits until the device is visible by the host PCIe subsystem. Otherwise, only issue hot-plug operation and exit.


virtio_fs_doca_device_hotunplug

Hot unplug a DOCA virtio FS device. The virtio FS device must be started.

Parameter Name

Optional/Mandatory

Type

Description

dev_name

Mandatory

String

Virtio-fs device name to hot unplug

wait-for-done

Optional

Flag

If exists, the method waits until the device is non-visible by the host PCIe subsystem. Otherwise, only issue hot-unplug operation and exit.

SPDK Fsdev Management

DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs uses the SPDK file system ( fsdev ) device framework as a backend for its virtio-fs controllers. Therefore, an SPDK fsdev must created and configured in advance.

Although the SPDK fsdev framework is generic and allows different types of the backend file system devices to be implemented. Currently, the only available backend devices are AIO and NFS.

fsdev_get_fsdevs

Get information about the SPDK filesystem devices (fsdevs). The user may specify no parameters to list all filesystem devices, or a filesystem device may be specified by name.

Parameter Name

Optional/Mandatory

Type

Description

name

Optional

string

Name of the fsdev of interest


fsdev_get_iostat

Get I/O statistics of filesystem devices (fsdevs).

Parameter Name

Optional/Mandatory

Type

Description

name

Optional

string

Fsdev name

per_channel

Optional

bool

Display per channel data.

If name is not specified, the RPC shows stats for all filesystem devices. If per_channel is not specified, the RPC shows the cumulative per-fsdev stat.

fsdev_reset_iostat

Reset I/O statistics of filesystem devices (fsdevs).

Parameter Name

Optional/Mandatory

Type

Description

name

Optional

string

Fsdev name

If name is not specified, the RPC resets the stats for all filesystem devices.

fsdev_aio_set_options

Set SPDK AIO fsdev module options. This method can be executed only in SPDK STARTUP state, i.e. it requires the service to be started with --wait-for-rpc CLI parameter.

Parameter Name

Optional/Mandatory

Type

Description

max_io_depth

Optional

int

Maximum I/O depth per channel

enable_io_uring

Optional

Flag

true to enable IO uring


fsdev_aio_create

Create an SPDK AIO fsdev. This is the file system device that provides passthrough access to a local folder using either the Linux-native async I/O or POSIX async I/O. It can also use Linux io_uring APIs for read and write operations. IO uring is disabled by default and can be enabled with fsdev_aio_set_options RPC.

Note

AIO fsdev IO uring implementation requires a compatible kernel version and is only supported with Ubuntu 24.04 and above.

Parameter Name

Optional/Mandatory

Type

Default

Description

name

Mandatory

string

Name of the AIO fsdev to create

root_path

Mandatory

string

Path on the system directory to be exposed as an SPDK filesystem

enable-xattr

Optional

bool

false

Enable extended attributes if set to true

enable-writeback-cache

Optional

bool

false

Enable the writeback cache if set to true

max-xfer-size

Optional

int

0x00020000

Max data transfer size in bytes

max-readahead

Optional

int

0x00020000

Max readahead size in bytes

skip-rw

Optional

bool

false

Enable skipping read/write IOs if set to true

Note

For debug purposes only.

enable-notifications

Optional

bool

false

Enable notifications if set to true

Note

fsdev_aio relies on the Linux fanotify API to implement event notifications and therefore inherits all its limitations. For instance, notifications are not supported on filesystems that report a zero FSID, such as FUSE and NFS. For a complete list of limitations and behaviors, refer to the official fanotify documentation.

attr-valid-ms

Optional

int

0

File attribute validity time in milliseconds. Used for entry cache. A value of 0 disables entry caching entirely.

Note

When using an aio fsdev backed by a Linux kernel NFS mount, certain file operations may result in 'silly-renamed' files (prefixed with .nfs) that are not automatically removed. These files can only be cleared by dropping caches on the host: echo 3 > /proc/sys/vm/drop_caches.


fsdev_aio_delete

Delete an AIO fsdev .

Parameter Name

Optional/Mandatory

Type

Description

name

Mandatory

string

Name of the AIO fs dev to delete


fsdev_nfs_set_options

Set SPDK NFS fsdev module options. This method can be executed only in SPDK STARTUP state (i.e., it requires the service to be started with --wait-for-rpc CLI parameter).

Parameter Name

Optional/Mandatory

Type

Description

min_srcport

Optional

int

Minimum source port number

max_srcport

Optional

int

Maximum source port number


fsdev_nfs_create

Create an SPDK NFS fs dev:

Parameter Name

Optional/Mandatory

Type

Description

name

Mandatory

string

Name of the NFS fs dev to create

server

Mandatory

string

NFS server's IP

exportname

Mandatory

string

NFS export's name

nfsport

Optional

int

Use this port for NFS instead of using the portmapper

protocol

Optional

string

tcp (default) or rdma

Note

Only NFSv3 is supported.

Note

The NFS fsdev requires that either the target allows connections from non-privileged TCP ports, or that the fsdev is configured to use privileged local ports. On Linux kernel NFS targets, the insecure flag can be used to allow non-privileged connections. Alternatively, to enforce the use of privileged local ports, specify a range using the min-srcport and max-srcport parameters in the fsdev_nfs_set_options RPC.

Note

NFS fsdev does not support FUSE notifications.

Note

Maximum of 32 NFS fsdevs is supported. Depending on NFS server performance it may require more than one NFS server to reach this number.

Note

Linux Kernel NFS RDMA server may establish incoming connections slowly, causing timeouts at higher scales (e.g., multiple hotplug PFs or VFs). As a workaround, add a delay between mounts of different hotplug PFs on the host (typically 5 seconds, depending on NFS server performance and load).

Note

Recovery of 10 virtio-fs/NFS fsdev devices can take up to 20 seconds, with additional devices further increasing recovery time.


fsdev_nfs_delete

Delete an NFS fsdev .

Parameter Name

Optional/Mandatory

Type

Description

name

Mandatory

string

Name of the NFS fsdev to delete

Virtio-fs Emulation Management

Virtio-fs emulation is a protocol belonging to the virtio family of devices. These mount points are found in virtual environments yet by design look like physical mount points to the user within the virtual machine. Each virtio-fs mount point (e.g., virtio-fs PCIe entry) exposed to the host, whether it is PF or VF, must be backed by a virtio-fs controller.

Note

Probing a virtio-fs driver on the host without an already functioning virtio-fs controller may cause the host to hang until such controller is opened successfully (no timeout mechanism exists).

virtio_fs_transport_create

Create a virtio-fs transport. This RPC includes all the common parameters/options for all transports. The transport becomes operational once it is started.

Parameter Name

Optional/Mandatory

Type

Description

transport_name

Mandatory

String

Transport type name. For DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs , transport_name should be DOCA.


virtio_fs_transport_destroy

Destroy a virtio-fs transport.

Note

The transport must be stopped for destruction.

Parameter Name

Optional/Mandatory

Type

Description

transport_name

Mandatory

String

Transport type name. For DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs, transport_name should be DOCA.


virtio_fs_transport_start

Start a virtio-fs transport. This RPC finalizes the transport configuration. From this point, the transport is fully operational and can be used to create new devices.

Parameter Name

Optional/Mandatory

Type

Description

transport_name

Mandatory

String

Transport type name. For DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs, transport_name should be DOCA.


virtio_fs_transport_stop

Stop a virtio-fs transport. This RPC makes the transport configurable again.

Note

A transport cannot be stopped if any devices are associated to it.

Parameter Name

Optional/Mandatory

Type

Description

transport_name

Mandatory

String

Transport type name. For DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs, transport_name should be DOCA.


virtio_fs_get_transports

Display virtio-fs transports or requested transport.

Parameter Name

Optional/Mandatory

Type

Description

transport_name

Optional

String

Transport type name. For DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs, transport_name should be DOCA.


virtio_fs_device_create

Create a virtio-fs device. This RPC creates a device with common parameters which are acceptable to all the transport types. To configure transport-specific parameters, users should use the virtio_fs_doca_device_modify command. The device becomes operational once it is started.

Parameter Name

Optional/Mandatory

Type

Description

transport_name

Mandatory

String

Transport type name. For DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs, transport_name should be DOCA.

dev_name

Mandatory

String

Virtio-fs device name to use

tag

Optional

String

Virtio-fs tag according to the virtio specification.

Note

Must be provided during the virtio_fs_device_create RPC before the virtio_fs_device_start RPC.

num_request_queues

Optional

Number

Virtio-fs num_request_queues according to the virtio specification (default 31, range 1-254)

queue_size

Optional

Number

The maximal queue size for all virtio queues (default 64; range 8-256)

Note

The maximum supported I/O size is influenced by the queue_size value. Each virtio descriptor maps to a 4KB region of host memory, and each queue entry references one descriptor.

For example, a 128KB I/O request requires 32 descriptors (one per 4KB block). If queue_size is set to 16, the queue cannot accommodate the full I/O in a single operation. In such cases, the host driver splits the I/O into smaller segments to fit within the available queue entries.

fsdev

Optional

String

The name of the SPDK filesystem backend device

Note

Must be provided during the virtio_fs_device_create RPC before the virtio_fs_device_start RPC.

Note

RPC does not verify if fsdev is valid. If a wrong fsdev is attached to the device, the user would experience failure during mount of the FS on the host.

packed_vq

Optional

Bool

Expose packed virtqueues feature to the driver for negotiation.

driver_platform

Optional

String

Set the driver's platform architecture. Possible values: native; x86; x86_64; aarch32; aarch64 .

Using the native platform option sets the driver platform to be identical to the device platform.

notification_vq

Optional

Bool

Expose notification virtqueue feature to the driver for negotiation


virtio_fs_device_start

Start a virtio-fs device. This RPC finalizes the device configuration. From this point, the transport is fully operational.

Parameter Name

Optional/Mandatory

Type

Description

dev_name

Mandatory

String

Virtio-fs device name


virtio_fs_device_stop

Stop a virtio-fs device.

Parameter Name

Optional/Mandatory

Type

Description

dev_name

Mandatory

String

Virtio-fs device name

Note

The RPCs virtio_fs_device_stop and virtio_fs_device_start are supported during traffic. The user can stop the device while traffic is ongoing using virtio_fs_device_stop, then restart it using virtio_fs_device_start, and the device would continue handling I/O without any errors.

Note

If the RPC returns an ETIMEDOUT (-110) error, the user is expected to retry the RPC.


virtio_fs_device_destroy

Destroy a virtio-fs device.

Note

The device must be stopped before destruction.

Parameter Name

Optional/Mandatory

Type

Description

dev_name

Mandatory

String

Virtio-fs device name


virtio_fs_device_modify

Modify a virtio-fs device. This RPC is used to modify/set common properties of the device which are acceptable to all the transports.

Parameter Name

Optional/Mandatory

Type

Description

dev_name

Mandatory

String

Virtio-fs device name to use

tag

Optional

String

Virtio-fs tag according to the virtio specification

Note

Must be provided during virtio_fs_device_create or virtio_fs_device_modify RPCs, before virtio_fs_device_start RPC.

num_request_queues

Optional

Number

Virtio-fs num_request_queues according to the virtio specification (default 31; range 1-254)

queue_size

Optional

Number

The maximal queue size for all virtio queues (default 64; range 8-256)

fsdev

Optional

String

The name of the SPDK filesystem backend device

Note

Must be provided during virtio_fs_device_create or virtio_fs_device_modify RPCs, before virtio_fs_device_start RPC.

Note

RPC does not verify if fsdev is valid. If a wrong fsdev is attached to the device, the user would experience failure during mount of the FS on the host.

packed_vq

Optional

Bool

Expose packed virtqueues feature to the driver for negotiation

driver_platform

Optional

String

Set the driver's platform architecture. Possible values: native; x86; x86_64; aarch32; aarch64.

Using the native platform option sets the driver platform to be identical to the device platform.


virtio_fs_get_devices

Display virtio-fs devices with their characteristics.

  • The user may specify no parameters to list the virtio-fs devices associated with all transports

  • The user may specify the name of a transport to list the virtio-fs devices associated with it

  • The user may specify the name of a virtio-fs device to display its characteristics

Transport name and device name parameters should be mutually exclusive.

Example response:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
[
  {
    "name": "vfsdev0",
    "transport_name": "DOCA",
    "state": "running",
    "fsdev": "aio0",
    "tag": "doca_pf0",
    "queue_size": 256,
    "num_request_queues": 8,
    "packed_ring": false,
    "notification_vq": false,
    "manager": "mlx5_0",
    "vuid": "MT2306XZ00A7VFSS0D0F2",
    "num_msix": 0,
    "total_vfs": 128,
    "num_vfs": 2,
    "free_msix": 12,
    "free_queues": 138
  },
  {
    "name": "vfsdev0vf0",
    "transport_name": "DOCA",
    "state": "running",
    "fsdev": "aio1",
    "tag": "doca_pf0_vf0",
    "queue_size": 256,
    "num_request_queues": 1,
    "packed_ring": false,
    "notification_vq": false,
    "manager": "mlx5_0",
    "vuid": "MT2306XZ00A7VFSS0D0F2VF1",
    "num_msix": 2
  },
  {
    "name": "vfsdev0vf1",
    "transport_name": "DOCA",
    "state": "running",
    "fsdev": "aio2",
    "tag": "doca_pf0_vf1",
    "queue_size": 256,
    "num_request_queues": 1,
    "packed_ring": false,
    "notification_vq": false,
    "manager": "mlx5_0",
    "vuid": "MT2306XZ00A7VFSS0D0F2VF2",
    "num_msix": 2
  }]

Parameter Name

Optional/Mandatory

Type

Description

transport_name

Optional

String

Name of transport whose associated virtio-fs devices to list

dev_name

Optional

String

Virtio-fs device name


virtio_fs_doca_device_modify

Modify a virtio-fs device created from DOCA transport.

Info

This RPC is for configuring DOCA target specific parameters.

Parameter Name

Optional/Mandatory

Type

Description

dev-name

Mandatory

String

Virtio-fs device name

manager

Optional (must be provided before start)

String

Emulation manager

vuid

Optional (must be provided before start)

String

Vendor unique identifier

Note

VUID validation is not done. If an invalid VUID is set, virtio_fs_device_start RPC fails.

num-msix

Optional

Number

Total number of MSI-X vectors allocated for the device.

  • For hotplug devices: If unspecified, the system assigns a default value of 2.

  • For VFs: This parameter can only be modified if the parent PF was explicitly configured with the reset_dynamic_resources flag (enabling dynamic resource allocation).

reset-dynamic-resources

Optional

Flag

Reset all the dynamic resources (e.g MSIX/DB/VQs) allocated for VFs. Only valid PF device that supports SR-IOV.


virtio_fs_device_get_stat

Displays stats for a specified virtio-fs device, or for all devices if none is specified.

Parameter Name

Optional/Mandatory

Type

Description

dev_name

Optional

String

Virtio-fs device name

Note

The statistics of a virtio-fs device are valid only when the device is in "started" state .

Note

This RPC command cannot be executed in parallel. Only one instance of the command can run at a time.

Example response:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
{
jsonrpc": "2.0",
  "id": 1,
  "result": {
	  "devices": [
		{
		  "name": "vfsdev0",
		  "fsdev": "aio0",
		  "state": "running",
		  "transport_name": "DOCA",
		  "transport_specific": {
			"queues": [
			  {
				"queue_id": 0,
				"queue_enabled": 1,
				"queue_depth": 256,
				"queue_inflights": 0,
				"hw_available_index": 8,
				"driver_available_index": 8,
				"hw_used_index": 8,
				"driver_used_index": 8
			  },
			  {
				"queue_id": 1,
				"queue_enabled": 1,
				"queue_depth": 256,
				"queue_inflights": 0,
				"hw_available_index": 104,
				"driver_available_index": 104,
				"hw_used_index": 104,
				"driver_used_index": 104
			  }
			]
		  }
		}
	  ]
	}
}

Configuration Example

Static Function – Bring up

The following is an example of creating virtio-fs DOCA transport and associating it to a virtio-fs device using a static physical function.

  • In BlueField:

    1. Create an AIO fsdev backend:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      spdk_rpc.py fsdev_aio_create aio0 /etc/virtiofs

    2. List possible emulation managers:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      spdk_rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_doca_get_possible_managers

    3. Create DOCA transport, emulation manager and start transport:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      spdk_rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_transport_create -t DOCA
spdk_rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_doca_manager_create -m mlx5_0
spdk_rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_transport_start -t DOCA

    4. Get transport information:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      spdk_rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_get_transports

    5. Get managers information:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      spdk_rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_doca_get_managers

    6. Get function information, including their VUIDs:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      spdk_rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_doca_get_functions

    7. Create the virtio-fs device associated with DOCA transport:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      spdk_rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_device_create --transport-name DOCA --dev-name vfsdev0 --tag docatag --fsdev aio0 --num-request-queues 8 --queue-size 256 --driver-platform x86_64

    8. Set and modify virtio-fs parameters (VUID must be provided before calling virtio_fs_device_start RPC):

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      spdk_rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_doca_device_modify --dev-name vfsdev0 --manager mlx5_0 --vuid MT2333XZ0VJQVFSS0D0F2

    9. Start the virtio-fs device:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      spdk_rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_device_start --dev-name vfsdev0

    10. Get device information:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      spdk_rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_get_devices

  • In VM/host:

    • To mount a device with the tag docatag and load virtio_pci driver if not loaded:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      mkdir "/tmp/test"
modprobe -v virtiofs
mount -t virtiofs docatag /tmp/test

Static Function – Teardown

  • In BlueField:

    1. Get device information:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      spdk_rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_get_devices

    2. Stop and destroy the virtio-fs device:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      spdk_rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_device_stop --dev-name vfsdev0
spdk_rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_device_destroy --dev-name vfsdev0

    3. Stop the DOCA transport and destroy emulation manager and transport:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      spdk_rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_transport_stop -t DOCA
spdk_rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_doca_manager_destroy -m mlx5_0
spdk_rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_transport_destroy -t DOCA

  • In VM/host:

    • To unmount the device:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      umount /tmp/test
modprobe -rv virtiofs

Hotplug Function

The following is an example of creating virtio-fs DOCA transport, creating a virtio-fs function, associating it to a virtio-fs device, and hot-plugging it:

  • In BlueField:

    1. Create AIO fsdev backend:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      spdk_rpc.py fsdev_aio_create aio0 /etc/virtiofs

    2. List possible emulation managers:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      spdk_rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_doca_get_possible_managers

    3. Create the DOCA transport and emulation manager and start the transport:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      spdk_rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_transport_create -t DOCA
spdk_rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_doca_manager_create -m mlx5_0
spdk_rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_transport_start -t DOCA

    4. Get transport information:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      spdk_rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_get_transports

    5. Get managers information:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      spdk_rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_doca_get_managers

      Some managers would show hotplug capability.

    6. Get functions information:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      spdk_rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_doca_get_functions

    7. Create virtio-fs function:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      spdk_rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_doca_function_create --manager mlx5_0

      Returns VUID MT2333XZ0VJQVFSS0D0F2.

    8. Get functions information:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      spdk_rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_doca_get_functions

      Returns the function that has been created with the appropriate VUID.

    9. Create the virtio-fs device associated with DOCA transport:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      spdk_rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_device_create --transport-name DOCA --dev-name vfsdev0 --tag docatag --fsdev aio0 --num-request-queues 8 --queue-size 256 --driver-platform x86_64

    10. Set and modify virtio-fs parameters:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      spdk_rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_doca_device_modify --dev-name vfsdev0 --manager mlx5_0 --vuid MT2333XZ0VJQVFSS0D0F2

      The VUID must be provided before calling the virtio_fs_device_start RPC.

    11. Start the virtio FS device:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      spdk_rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_device_start --dev-name vfsdev0

    12. Get device information:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      spdk_rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_get_devices

      The output for vfsdev0 would show it is not yet plugged.

    13. Hot plug the DOCA device to the host and wait until it becomes visible by the host:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      spdk_rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_doca_device_hotplug --dev-name vfsdev0 --wait-for-done

  • In VM/host:

    • To mount a device with the tag docatag and load virtio_pci driver if not loaded:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      mkdir "/tmp/test"
modprobe -v virtiofs
mount -t virtiofs docatag /tmp/test

Hot-unplug Function

The following is an example of cleaning up and destroying the flow described under section "Hotplug Function":

  • In VM/host:

    • To unmount the device:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      umount /tmp/test
modprobe -rv virtiofs

  • In BlueField:

    1. Get device information:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      spdk_rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_get_devices

    2. Hot unplug the DOCA device from the host and wait until it becomes non-visible by the host:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      spdk_rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_doca_device_hotunplug --dev-name vfsdev0 --wait-for-done

    3. Get device information:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      spdk_rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_get_devices

    4. Stop and destroy the virtio-fs DOCA device:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      spdk_rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_device_stop --dev-name vfsdev0
spdk_rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_device_destroy --dev-name vfsdev0

    5. Destroy the virtio-fs function:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      spdk_rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_doca_function_destroy --manager mlx5_0 --vuid MT2333XZ0VJQVFSS0D0F2

Stop the DOCA transport and destroy the emulation manager and transport:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
spdk_rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_transport_stop -t DOCA
spdk_rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_doca_manager_destroy -m mlx5_0
spdk_rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_transport_destroy -t DOCA

RPC Log History

Info

Supported from SPDK version spdk23.01.2-12 and above.

RPC log history (enabled by default) records all RPC requests and their responses in /var/log/virtiofs/rpc-log. This file is also available outside the container at /var/log/snap-log/rpc-log on the DPU.

The file is continuously updated in append mode. Monitor its size, and delete it before launching the SNAP pod if it becomes too large.

Saving and Loading Configuration

To recover and reuse configurations for virtio-fs, you can save the desired configuration and load it later using a saved configuration file. This process allows for quick recovery and ensures consistent device/application setup.

To save the configuration of virtio-fs devices:

  1. Use RPCs to configure your virtio-fs device/application as needed.

  2. Save the configuration after each configuration cycle using the save_config RPC. This creates a JSON configuration file for future use:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    spdk_rpc.py save_config -o <json_config>.json

To initiate a configuration cycle, create a new configuration file using the same format as spdk_rpc_init.conf files:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
cat <new_config>.conf | spdk_rpc.py

Info

The last line of the <new_config>.conf file must include a call to save the RPC configuration. Example:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
--plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v fsdev_aio_create aio0 /tmp/fsdev-test
--plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_transport_create -t DOCA
--plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_transport_start -t DOCA
--plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_device_create --transport-name DOCA --dev-name vfsdev0 --tag docatest --fsdev aio0 --num-request-queues 1 --queue-size 256 --driver-platform x86_64
--plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_doca_device_modify --dev-name vfsdev0 --manager mlx5_0 --vuid MT2306XZ00HKVFSS0D0F4
--plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_device_start --dev-name vfsdev0
save_config -o <json_config>.json

Tip

Saving configuration at the end of the script ensures the configuration is saved only after all the script changes are successfully applied.

To load a saved configuration for virtio-fs, use the following methods based on your environment:

  • When using virtio-fs from a container, set the following in the YAML configuration file:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    SPDK_RPC_INIT_CONF_JSON: <json_config>.json

  • When using virtio-fs from source, re-run the DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs application, recovering the configuration from the saved file:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    /opt/nvidia/spdk-subsystem/src/virtio-fs-target/app/virtio_fs_tgt -c <json_config>.json --json-ignore-init-errors

Warning

When modifying controller or function configurations, ensure the host driver remains unloaded until the configuration change is fully applied. If the driver loads before completion, the system may fail to recover from a partial or interrupted configuration.

Warning

When using SPDK_RPC_INIT_CONF_JSON, disable other initialization methods such as SPDK_RPC_INIT_CONF to avoid conflicts.

Warning

Hotplugged emulation functions persist across process restarts (but not BlueField resets). These functions should be configured once during the process's initial setup. Only controllers created on these functions are saved in the configuration state.

Note

The --reset_dynamic_resources parameter is not persisted in the PF device configuration file. Therefore, after a system reboot, you must explicitly re-apply this flag using the virtio_fs_doca_device_modify RPC. Failure to do so restricts the VF num_msix setting to the maximum value defined by VIRTIO_FS_EMULATION_NUM_VF_MSIX in mlxconfig.

Disabling/enabling SPDK Subsystem

Virtio-fs is defined as an SPDK subsystem and can be disabled or enabled as required.

The Virtio-fs subsystem is enabled by default. To disable it:

  1. Start the Virtio-fs application in a waiting state for RPC commands:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    /opt/nvidia/spdk-subsystem/src/virtio-fs-target/app/virtio_fs_tgt --wait-for-rpc

  2. Use the following RPC command to disable the virtio_fs subsystem:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    spdk_rpc.py framework_disable_subsystem  virtio_fs

  3. Restart the SPDK framework initialization:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    spdk_rpc.py framework_start_init

To view the status of all subsystems:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
spdk_rpc.py framework_get_subsystems

This subsystem configuration can be saved in SPDK configuration for future use with the command spdk_rpc.py save_config. This ensures the configuration persists across application restarts.

SR-IOV

SR-IOV configuration depends on the kernel version and must be handled carefully to ensure device visibility and system stability across both the hypervisor and DPU orchestrators.

General Setup Procedure

To ensure a safe and stable SR-IOV setup, follow these steps in order:

Step 1: Preconfigure VF Controllers (DPU Side)

Before configuring SR-IOV on the host, ensure that the DPU is properly configured with all required VF devices created and started.

  • Verify Visibility: VF functions are always visible and configurable on the DPU side. Verify the current state:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    spdk_rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_get_functions

  • Verify Resources: Confirm that the allocated resources (MSIX and queues) are sufficient for all underlying VFs. Check the free_queues and free_msix fields in the output of:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    spdk_rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt virtio_fs_get_devices

  • Lock-in: Once host-side configuration begins, further modifications to these resources may not be possible.

Step 2: Disable Autoprobing

In deployments with many virtual devices (large-scale), autoprobing must be disabled to ensure stable device discovery. Failing to do so may result in incomplete device visibility, system hangs during initialization, or unreliable behavior (specifically with >100 VFs).

Configuration:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
# Recommended for large-scale deployments
echo 0 > /sys/bus/pci/devices/<BDF>/sriov_drivers_autoprobe


Step 3: Configure SR-IOV (Host Side)

Enable the Virtual Functions on the host. Note that hot-plugged PFs do not support SR-IOV.

  • Small-scale deployments (<100 VFs):

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    echo <number_of_vfs> > /sys/bus/pci/devices/<BDF>/sriov_totalvfs

  • Newer drivers:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    echo <number_of_vfs> > /sys/bus/pci/devices/<BDF>/sriov_numvfs

Dynamic MSI-X and Queue Management

Message Signaled Interrupts eXtended (MSI-X) provides efficient interrupt handling for high-performance devices. By default, BlueField distributes MSI-X vectors evenly between all virtual PCIe functions (VFs). However, this is often suboptimal for heterogeneous environments where different VMs require different resource footprints.

Dynamic MSI-X Management allows users to manually control the number of MSI-X vectors provided per VF independently.

Behavior & Persistence

Once configured, the MSI-X link to the VFs remains persistent. Configuration changes only when:

  1. The PF explicitly reclaims all VF MSI-X vectors back to the pool (after VF destruction).

  2. An Arm reboot (FE reset/cold boot) occurs.

Note

Application restarts, crashes, or closing/reopening PFs without dynamic MSI-X support will not change the configuration.


Configuration Workflow

  1. Reset Resources to Free Pool: After creating a virtio-fs PF device, reclaim all MSI-X vectors from the VFs into the PF's free pool.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    spdk_rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_doca_device_modify \
  --dev_name <PF_DEV_NAME> \
  --manager mlx5_0 \
  --vuid <PF_DEV_VUID> \
  --reset_dynamic_resources

    • Prerequisite: No VF devices can be open on the host.

  2. Assess Available Resources: Query the controller list to determine the constraints for the PF (free_msix and free_queues).

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    spdk_rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_get_functions

  3. Create VF with Specific Allocation: Distribute MSI-X and queues to the VF during creation.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    # Step A: Create the device with specific queues
spdk_rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_device_create \
  --transport_name DOCA \
  --dev_name vfsdev0vf1 \
  --tag doca_test_vf \
  --fsdev aio1 \
  --num_request_queues 4 \
  --queue_size 128 \
  --driver_platform x86_64
 
# Step B: Modify the device to assign MSI-X vectors
spdk_rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_doca_device_modify \
  --dev_name vfsdev0vf1 \
  --manager mlx5_0 \
  --vuid <VF_DEV_VUID> \
  --num_msix 8

    Note

    You must specify both num_msix and num_request_queues. Supplying only one can cause a mismatch between allocation and configuration, leading to driver malfunctions. The num_msix value must be even.

    Note

    MSI-X vectors are allocated per virtqueue. A safe calculation for the required MSI-X count is:

    (?)

    7cb059450620d3af7ca465e0b15c3cffb4efbc023a07a80ee6ded3148a3741e3.svg

    1 for BAR config + 1 for high priority queue + 1 for notification queue.

  4. VF Teardown and Reclamation: When destroying a VF, you may choose to release its resources back to the global pool.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    # Destroy the VF
spdk_rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_device_destroy --dev_name vfsdev0vf1
 
# Reclaim resources
spdk_rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_doca_device_modify \
  --dev_name <PF_DEV_NAME> \
  --manager mlx5_0 \
  --vuid <PF_DEV_VUID> \
  --reset_dynamic_resources

  5. Enable on Host: Finally, enable SR-IOV on the host driver.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    echo <N> > /sys/bus/pci/devices/<BDF>/sriov_numvfs

    Warning

    It is strongly recommended to open all VF controllers in SNAP before binding VFs to the host or guest driver.

    • Why: If you bind VFs to the driver before configuration is complete, the driver may attempt to use resources that are not yet allocated.

    • Risk: This can lead to a host deadlock that is only recoverable via a cold boot. Configuring in SNAP first ensures the process remains reversible if you encounter insufficient resource errors.

NFS/TCP XLIO

XLIO is a high-performance user-space TCP stack that offloads traffic handling from the kernel to achieve significant throughput improvements. NFS over TCP leverages XLIO to deliver enhanced performance, utilizing an XLIO socket module integrated directly into SPDK.

Note

The minimum supported version of libxlio is 3.60.4.

Configuration and Resource Management

XLIO is enabled by default in the container.

Memory Implications

Because XLIO consumes additional memory, you may wish to disable it in non-TCP configurations to conserve resources.

If XLIO is disabled, the required hugepage allocation for the default configuration can be decreased to 4GiB.

Disabling XLIO

To disable XLIO, set the XLIO_ENABLED environment variable to "0" within the doca_vfs.yaml configuration file:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
env:
  - name: XLIO_ENABLED
    value: "0"

Appendix – NVIDIA GPUDirect Storage (GDS) Support in VirtioFS

NVIDIA GPUDirect Storage (GDS) is a technology that enables direct data transfer between storage devices and NVIDIA GPUs. By bypassing the CPU and system memory, GDS significantly reduces data transfer latency and improves bandwidth efficiency for I/O-intensive applications. GDS is particularly beneficial for workloads such as deep learning, high-performance computing (HPC), and large-scale data analytics.

See Getting Started with NVIDIA GPUDirect Storage for more information.

Prerequisites

Make sure the following are available:

Enabling GDS Support in Virtio-fs

  1. Configure the system for GDS support:

    1. Enable PCIe peer-to-peer DMA in libcufile:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      // Edit /usr/local/cuda/gds/cufile.json:
 
// Enable use_pci_p2pdma property
"properties": {
  ...
  "use_pci_p2pdma": true
  ...
}
 
// Add "virtiofs" and enable use_pci_p2pdma for it under "fs"
"fs": {
   ...
   "virtiofs": { "use_pci_p2pdma": true },
   ... 
 }

    2. Configure NVIDIA driver parameters – Create a modprobe configuration file to enable the required parameters for the NVIDIA driver:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      echo 'options nvidia NVreg_RegistryDwords="RMForceStaticBar1=1;RmForceDisableIomapWC=1;FORCE_P2P=1"' | sudo tee /etc/modprobe.d/nvidia-gds.conf

    3. Configure kernel boot parameters – Edit the GRUB_CMDLINE_LINUX_DEFAULT variable in /etc/default/grub to add:

      • nokaslr to disable Kernel Address Space Layout Randomization.

      • Depending on your CPU:

        • For AMD CPUs: amd_iommu=off

        • For Intel CPUs: intel_iommu=off

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      #For example:
GRUB_CMDLINE_LINUX_DEFAULT="console=tty0 nokaslr intel_iommu=off"
#After saving the file, update GRUB:
sudo update-grub

      Then, reboot your system for the changes to take effect.

  2. Verify system compatibility:

    1. After rebooting, run the following command to check for GDS support:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      /usr/local/cuda/gds/tools/gdscheck.py -p | grep -e VIRTIOFS -e properties.use_pci  -e virtiofs.use_

      You should see an output similar to:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      VIRTIOFS           : p2pdma, compat
 properties.use_pci_p2pdma : true
 fs.virtiofs.use_pci_p2pdma : true

  3. Mount the virtio-fs drive with GDS:

    1. To enable GDS workloads on your virtio-fs drive, mount it with the gds option.

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      sudo mount -t virtiofs -o gds <tagname> /mnt/vfs/

    2. Replace <tagname> with the appropriate identifier for your setup. Once mounted, test GDS performance using the gdsio tool:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      /usr/local/cuda/gds/tools/gdsio -T 1 -D /mnt/vfs/ -d0 -I1 -s10m -i1m -w1 -x0

      This command outputs performance metrics and generates a cufile.log in the current working directory. Check the log for any errors or issues.

Appendix – BlueField Firmware Configuration

Before configuring DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs, the user must ensure that all firmware configuration requirements are met. By default, virtio-fs is disabled and must be enabled by running both common DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs configurations and additional protocol-specific configurations depending on the expected usage of the application (e.g., hot-plug, SR-IOV, UEFI boot, etc).

After configuration is finished, the host must be power cycled for the changes to take effect.

Note

To verify that all configuration requirements are satisfied, users may query the current/next configuration by running the following:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 -e query

System Configuration Parameters

Parameter

Description

Possible Values

INTERNAL_CPU_MODEL

Enable BlueField to work in internal CPU model

Note

Must be set to 1 for storage emulations.

0/1

PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_ENABLE

Enable PCIe switch for emulated PFs

0/1

PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_NUM_PORT

The maximum number of hotplug emulated PFs which equals  PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_NUM_PORT minus 1. For example, if PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_NUM_PORT=32, then the maximum number of hotplug emulated PFs would be 31.

Note

One switch port is reserved for all static PFs.

[0-32]


RDMA/RoCE Configuration

BlueField's RDMA/RoCE communication is blocked for BlueField's default OS interfaces (nameds ECPFs, typically mlx5_0 and mlx5_1). If RoCE traffic is required, additional network functions (scalable functions) must be added which support RDMA/RoCE traffic.

Note

The following is not required when working over TCP or even RDMA/IB.

To enable RoCE interfaces, run the following from within the BlueField device:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
[dpu] mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 s PER_PF_NUM_SF=1
[dpu] mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 s PF_SF_BAR_SIZE=8 PF_TOTAL_SF=2
[dpu] mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0.1 s PF_SF_BAR_SIZE=8 PF_TOTAL_SF=2


Virtio-fs Configuration

Before configuring Virtio-fs emulation, ensure the following prerequisites are met:

  • A reliable communication channel (e.g., RShim, serial) is available for accessing the Arm subsystem even if the host fails to boot.

    Info

    Refer to NVIDIA BlueField DPU BSP documentation for more details.

  • The controller must be created on the static virtio-fs PF using the initial configuration file.

    Info

    For more information, please refer to section "Virtio-fs Emulation Management".

Parameter

Description

Possible Values

VIRTIO_FS_EMULATION_ENABLE

Enables virtio-fs device emulation

0/1

VIRTIO_FS_EMULATION_NUM_PF

Number of static emulated virtio-fs PFs

Warning

Misconfiguration may cause the host server OS to fail during boot.

[0-2]

VIRTIO_FS_EMULATION_NUM_MSIX

Number of MSI-X vectors assigned to the emulated virtio-fs PFs or VFs

Note

I/O queue requires one MSI-X vector. Additional vectors are required if the following features are enabled:

  • Config interrupt: +1 (enabled by default)

  • High-priority queue: +1 (enabled by default)

  • Notification queue: +1 (disabled by default)

For example, to support 32 I/O queues:

  • With notification data disabled, set MSIXto 34

  • With notification data enabled, set MSIX to 35

[0-256]


Appendix – Host OS Configuration

With Linux environment on host OS, additional kernel boot parameters may be required to support DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs related features:

  • To use PCIe hotplug, pci=realloc must be added

  • modprobe.blacklist=virtio_pci,virtiofs for the virtio-fs driver which is not built-in

  • modprobe.blacklist=virtio_pci for the virtio_pci driver which is not built-in

To view boot parameter values, run:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
cat /proc/cmdline

It is recommended to use the following command with virtio-fs :

Copy
Copied!
            

            
[dpu] cat /proc/cmdline BOOT_IMAGE … pci=realloc modprobe.blacklist=virtio_pci,virtiofs

Intel Server Performance Optimizations

Copy
Copied!
            

            
cat /proc/cmdline
BOOT_IMAGE=(hd0,msdos1)/vmlinuz-5.15.0_mlnx root=UUID=91528e6a-b7d3-4e78-9d2e-9d5ad60e8273 ro crashkernel=auto resume=UUID=06ff0f35-0282-4812-894e-111ae8d76768 rhgb quiet pci=realloc modprobe.blacklist=virtio_pci,virtiofs


AMD Server Performance Optimizations

Copy
Copied!
            

            
cat /proc/cmdline
cat /proc/cmdline BOOT_IMAGE=(hd0,msdos1)/vmlinuz-5.15.0_mlnx root=UUID=91528e6a-b7d3-4e78-9d2e-9d5ad60e8273 ro crashkernel=auto resume=UUID=06ff0f35-0282-4812-894e-111ae8d76768 rhgb quiet pci=realloc modprobe.blacklist=virtio_pci,virtiofs


Appendix – Custom Fsdev Modules

This section explains how to extend the Virtio-fs service with custom fsdev modules. Two methods are provided:

  • Building a new production container (recommended for production)

  • Manual build and run inside a development container (ideal for development and testing)

The Dockerfiles and commands provided in this chapter are intended as examples and are designed to work with the external fsdev module example included with SPDK, located at spdk/test/external_code/fsdev_passthru. These examples demonstrate the integration process and should be adapted to suit real-world use cases, including adjustments for custom fsdev modules, deployment environments, and specific application requirements.

Building a New Production Container

This option allows to create a new container that includes both the original service and the custom fsdev module. The resulting container will run Virtio-fs service with custom functionality built-in.

Environment Preparation

Info

This example uses /opt/build as working directory but any other directory can be used.

The working directory should contain the spdk sources and the Dockerfile.

Info

See an example of the Dockerfile in the next section.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
root@bf:/# mkdir -p /opt/build
root@bf:/# cd /opt/build
root@bf:/opt/build# git clone https://github.com/Mellanox/spdk --branch v25.01.1.nvda
root@bf:/opt/build# ll
total 16
drwxr-xr-x  3 root root 4096 Dec  2 14:16 ./
drwxr-xr-x  6 root root 4096 Dec  2 13:30 ../
-rw-r--r--  1 root root  723 Dec  2 14:15 Dockerfile
drwxr-xr-x 37 root root 4096 Dec  2 14:01 spdk/


Dockerfile Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
FROM nvcr.io/nvstaging/doca/doca_vfs:1.2.0-2-doca2.10.0 as builder
 
RUN apt-get update && apt-get install -y autoconf libtool python3-pyelftools libaio-dev libncurses-dev libfuse3-dev patchelf libcmocka-dev make
 
COPY spdk/test/external_code /external_code
 
WORKDIR /external_code
ENV SPDK_HEADER_DIR=/opt/nvidia/spdk-subsystem/virtiofs/include
ENV SPDK_LIB_DIR=/opt/nvidia/spdk-subsystem/virtiofs/lib
ENV DPDK_LIB_DIR=/opt/nvidia/spdk-subsystem/virtiofs/include
RUN make fsdev_passthru_shared
 
FROM nvcr.io/nvstaging/doca/doca_vfs:1.2.0-2-doca2.10.0
 
COPY --from=builder /external_code/fsdev_passthru/libfsdev_passthru_external.so /opt/nvidia/spdk-subsystem/virtiofs/lib/
ENV VIRTIOFS_LD_PRELOAD=/opt/nvidia/spdk-subsystem/virtiofs/lib/libfsdev_passthru_external.so
 
COPY --from=builder /external_code/fsdev_passthru/fsdev_passthru.py /usr/lib/python3/dist-packages/spdk/rpc/
ENV SPDK_RPC_PLUGIN="spdk.rpc.rpc_virtio_fs_tgt:spdk.rpc.fsdev_passthru"


Building and Running the Container

  1. Build the new container:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    docker build -t doca_vfs_custom_fsdev:latest -f Dockerfile .

  2. Run the new container with Kubelet service:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    docker save doca_vfs_custom_fsdev:latest > doca_vfs_custom_fsdev.tar
ctr -n=k8s.io images import doca_vfs_custom_fsdev.tar
 
# Copy doca_vfs.yaml into /etc/kubelet.d/
# Open doca_vfs.yaml and change "image" section:
    image: doca_vfs_custom_fsdev:latest

  3. To configure running container with custom fsdev module:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    # DPU
mkdir /etc/virtiofs/AIO0
crictl exec $(crictl ps -s running -q --name virtiofs) spdk_rpc.py fsdev_aio_create AIO0 /etc/virtiofs/AIO0
crictl exec $(crictl ps -s running -q --name virtiofs) spdk_rpc.py fsdev_passthru_ext_create --name CUSTOM_FSDEV_PT0 --base-fsdev-name AIO0
crictl exec $(crictl ps -s running -q --name virtiofs) spdk_rpc.py virtio_fs_transport_create -t DOCA
crictl exec $(crictl ps -s running -q --name virtiofs) spdk_rpc.py virtio_fs_doca_manager_create -m mlx5_0
crictl exec $(crictl ps -s running -q --name virtiofs) spdk_rpc.py virtio_fs_transport_start -t DOCA
crictl exec $(crictl ps -s running -q --name virtiofs) spdk_rpc.py virtio_fs_device_create --transport-name DOCA --dev-name vfsdev0 --tag CUSTOM_FSDEV_PT0 --fsdev CUSTOM_FSDEV_PT0 --num-request-queues 62 --queue-size 64 --driver-platform x86_64
crictl exec $(crictl ps -s running -q --name virtiofs) spdk_rpc.py virtio_fs_doca_device_modify --dev-name vfsdev0 --manager mlx5_0 --vuid MT2334XZ0LEDVFSS0D0F3
crictl exec $(crictl ps -s running -q --name virtiofs) spdk_rpc.py virtio_fs_device_start --dev-name vfsdev0
 
# x86
modprobe -v virtio_pci
modprobe -v virtiofs
test -d /tmp/CUSTOM_FSDEV_PT0 || mkdir -p /tmp/CUSTOM_FSDEV_PT0
mount -t virtiofs CUSTOM_FSDEV_PT0 /tmp/CUSTOM_FSDEV_PT0

Manual Build and Run in a Development Container

This approach is suitable for development workflows where frequent updates, builds, and tests are required. It sets up a development container with the necessary environment to manually build and run the Virtio-fs service with a custom fsdev module.

Environment Preparation

Info

This example uses /opt/build as working directory but any other directory can be used.

The working directory should contain the spdk sources and the Dockerfile.

Info

See an example of the Dockerfile in the next section.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
root@bf:/# mkdir -p /opt/build
root@bf:/# cd /opt/build
root@bf:/opt/build# git clone https://github.com/Mellanox/spdk --branch v24.01.4.nvda
root@bf:/opt/build# ll
total 16
drwxr-xr-x  3 root root 4096 Dec  2 14:16 ./
drwxr-xr-x  6 root root 4096 Dec  2 13:30 ../
-rw-r--r--  1 root root  723 Dec  2 14:15 Dockerfile
drwxr-xr-x 37 root root 4096 Dec  2 14:01 spdk/


Dockerfile Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
FROM nvcr.io/nvstaging/doca/doca_vfs:1.2.0-2-doca2.10.0 as builder
 
RUN apt-get update && apt-get install -y autoconf libtool python3-pyelftools libaio-dev libncurses-dev libfuse3-dev patchelf libcmocka-dev make
 
ENTRYPOINT /bin/bash


Building and Running the Development Container

  1. Build the container using the provided Dockerfile:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    docker build -t doca_vfs_custom_fsdev_dev:latest -f Dockerfile .

  2. Start the container and enter the bash shell:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    docker run -ti --privileged --net=host \
    --volume /dev/hugepages:/dev/hugepages \
    --volume /dev/shm:/dev/shm \
    --volume /dev/infiniband:/dev/infiniband \
    --volume /etc/virtiofs:/etc/virtiofs \
    --volume ${PWD}/spdk/test/external_code:/external_code \
    doca_vfs_custom_fsdev_dev:latest

  3. Once inside the container, one can manually build and test custom module:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    cd /external_code/
export SPDK_HEADER_DIR=/opt/nvidia/spdk-subsystem/virtiofs/include
export SPDK_LIB_DIR=/opt/nvidia/spdk-subsystem/virtiofs/lib
export DPDK_LIB_DIR=/opt/nvidia/spdk-subsystem/virtiofs/include
make fsdev_passthru_shared

  4. Start the virtio-fs service with the custom module for testing:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    cp /external_code/fsdev_passthru/fsdev_passthru.py /usr/bin/
/opt/nvidia/spdk-subsystem/doca_snap/bin/set_environment_variables.sh
LD_PRELOAD=/external_code/fsdev_passthru/libfsdev_passthru_external.so \
    /opt/nvidia/spdk-subsystem/virtiofs/bin/virtio_fs_tgt -m 0xff &

  5. To configure the service with custom fsdev module:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    # DPU
mkdir /etc/virtiofs/AIO0
spdk_rpc.py fsdev_aio_create AIO0 /etc/virtiofs/AIO0
spdk_rpc.py --plugin fsdev_passthru fsdev_passthru_ext_create --name CUSTOM_FSDEV_PT0 --base-fsdev-name AIO0
spdk_rpc.py virtio_fs_transport_create -t DOCA
spdk_rpc.py virtio_fs_doca_manager_create -m mlx5_0
spdk_rpc.py virtio_fs_transport_start -t DOCA
spdk_rpc.py virtio_fs_device_create --transport-name DOCA --dev-name vfsdev0 --tag CUSTOM_FSDEV_PT0 --fsdev CUSTOM_FSDEV_PT0 --num-request-queues 62 --queue-size 64 --driver-platform x86_64
spdk_rpc.py virtio_fs_doca_device_modify --dev-name vfsdev0 --manager mlx5_0 --vuid MT2334XZ0LEDVFSS0D0F2
spdk_rpc.py virtio_fs_device_start --dev-name vfsdev0
 
# x86
modprobe -v virtio_pci
modprobe -v virtiofs
test -d /tmp/CUSTOM_FSDEV_PT0 || mkdir -p /tmp/CUSTOM_FSDEV_PT0
mount -t virtiofs CUSTOM_FSDEV_PT0 /tmp/CUSTOM_FSDEV_PT0

Appendix – Custom Bdev Modules

With DOCA SNAP-4 block emulation subsystems enabled (as described in DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs with SNAP Support), DOCA SNAP virtio-fs service allows to load custom bdev modules.

Info

Refer to DOCA SNAP-4 Service Guide documentation for more information.

References

Title

Description

NVIDIA DOCA

NVIDIA DOCA™ SDK enables developers to rapidly create applications and services on top of NVIDIA® BlueField® networking platform, leveraging industry-standard APIs

NVIDIA BlueField BSP

BlueField Board Support Package includes the bootloaders and other essentials for loading and setting software components

BlueField DPU Hardware User Manual

This document provides details as to the interfaces of

the BlueField DPU, specifications, required software and firmware for operating the device, and a step-by-step plan for bringing the DPU up

NVIDIA BlueField BSP Documentation

This document provides product release notes as well as information on the BlueField software distribution and how to develop and/or customize applications, system software, and file system images for the BlueField platform

DOCA Device Emulation

DOCA Device Emulation library documentation. The DOCA Device Emulation subsystem provides a low-level software API for users to develop PCIe devices and their controllers.

DOCA DevEmu Virtio-fs

DOCA Device Emulation Virtio-fs library documentation. The DOCA DevEmu Virtio-fs library is part of the DOCA DevEmu Virtio subsystem. It provides low-level software APIs that provide building blocks for developing and manipulating virtio filesystem devices using the device emulation capability of BlueField platforms.

DOCA DevEmu PCI

DOCA Device Emulation PCI library documentation. DOCA DevEmu PCI is part of the DOCA Device Emulation subsystem. It provides low-level software APIs that allow management of an emulated PCIe device using the emulation capability of NVIDIA® BlueField® networking platforms.
© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Dec 18, 2025
content here