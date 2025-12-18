DOCA Stream Receive Performance Application Guide

Please refer to the DOCA Installation Guide for Linux for details on how to install BlueField-related software.

The installation of DOCA's reference applications contains the sources of the applications, alongside the matching compilation instructions. This allows for compiling the applications "as-is" and provides the ability to modify the sources, then compile a new version of the application.

For more information about the applications as well as development and compilation tips, refer to the DOCA Reference Applications page.

The sources of the application can be found under the application's directory: /opt/mellanox/doca/applications/stream_receive_perf/ .

All DOCA applications are defined under a single meson project. So, by default, the compilation includes all of them.

To build all the applications together, run:

Copy Copied! cd /opt/mellanox/doca/applications/ meson /tmp/build ninja -C /tmp/build

doca_stream_receive_perf is created under /tmp/build/stream_receive_perf/ .