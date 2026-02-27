DOCA Telemetry DPA requires a device to operate. For picking a device, refer to "DOCA Core Device Discovery".

As device capabilities may change (see DOCA Core Device Support), it is recommended to check your device using the doca_telemetry_dpa_cap_is_supported() method:

The user application is responsible for allocating the output structures. To that end, DOCA Telemetry DPA provides helper methods that return the structure size in bytes (see section Execution Phase for more details).

The doca_telemetry_dpa context supports the following layout structures for the profile data:

doca telemetry_dpa_process_info dpa_process_id Global DPA process ID num_of_threads Number of threads in the process process_name The name of the process

doca_telemetry_dpa_thread_info dpa_process_id Global DPA process ID dpa_thread_id Global DPA thread ID thread_name The name of the thread

doca_telemetry_dpa_cumul_info dpa_process_id Global DPA process ID dpa_thread_id Global DPA thread ID time Total time in ticks the thread has been active cycles Total execution unit cycles the thread used instructions Total number of instructions the thread executed num_executions Total number of thread executions

doca_telemetry_dpa_event_sample timestamp Timestamp in µsec cycles Stamp of total execution unit (EU) cycles instructions Stamp of total number of instructions of this DPA EU dpa_thread_id Global DPA thread ID eu_id Execution unit ID sample_id_in_eu Running sample ID per EU. A single sample_id is assigned to both schedule in and out samples. type Type of event sample: DOCA_TELEMETRY_DPA_EVENT_SAMPLE_TYPE_EMPTY_SAMPLE

DOCA_TELEMETRY_DPA_EVENT_SAMPLE_TYPE_SCHEDULE_IN

DOCA_TELEMETRY_DPA_EVENT_SAMPLE_TYPE_SCHEDULE_OUT

DOCA_TELEMETRY_DPA_EVENT_SAMPLE_TYPE_BUFFER_FULL

Note The user can retrieve the DPA timer ticks frequency, given in kHZ, using doca_telemetry_dpa_get_dpa_timer_freq() . With this frequency, timer ticks can be converted to running clock using the formula: clock_time = ticks/dpa_timer_frequency .

The user must set the maximum amount of event tracer samples to retrieve. This value can be set using doca_telemetry_dpa_set_max_perf_event_samples() and retrieved using doca_telemetry_dpa_get_max_perf_event_samples() .