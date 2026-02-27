On This Page
DPL Runtime Service
This page explains how to deploy, configure, and operate the DOCA Pipeline Language (DPL) Runtime Service on NVIDIA® BlueField® DPUs. The service enables runtime management of data plane pipelines compiled using DPL.
The DPL Runtime Service programs and manages the DPU datapath at runtime. It supports dynamic rule insertion, packet monitoring, and forwarding logic using both standard and proprietary APIs.
The service consists of the following core components:
Component
Description
Runtime core
Manages requests from all interfaces and programs hardware resources
P4Runtime server
gRPC server implementing the P4Runtime 1.4.1 API for remote pipeline configuration and table control.
Nspect server
Provides runtime visibility and debugging through the
Admin server
Offers administrative and configuration control over the daemon via gRPC
High-level system illustration:
Supported Platforms
DPL is supported on the following BlueField SKUs:
NVIDIA SKU
Legacy OPN
PSID
Description
900-9D3B6-00CV-AA0
N/A
MT_0000000884
BlueField-3 B3220 P-Series FHHL DPU; 200GbE (default mode) / NDR200 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; 16 Arm cores; 32GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Enabled
900-9D3B6-00SV-AA0
N/A
MT_0000000965
BlueField-3 B3220 P-Series FHHL DPU; 200GbE (default mode) / NDR200 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; 16 Arm cores; 32GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Disabled
900-9D3B6-00CC-AA0
N/A
MT_0000001024
BlueField-3 B3210 P-Series FHHL DPU; 100GbE (default mode) / HDR100 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; 16 Arm cores; 32GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Enabled
900-9D3B6-00SC-AA0
N/A
MT_0000001025
BlueField-3 B3210 P-Series FHHL DPU; 100GbE (default mode) / HDR100 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; 16 Arm cores; 32GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Disabled
The following NVIDIA DPUs are supported with DOCA on the host:
Hardware Prerequisites
For the the system requirements, see DPU's hardware user guide .
Software Prerequisites
Component
Minimum Version
Ubuntu OS
24.04
DOCA BFB Bundle
3.2.0+
DOCA Networking
3.2.0+
Firmware
32.47.1000+
Firmware is included in the BFB bundle available on the NVIDIA DevZone. Use
bfb-install to install the bundle. For example:
Example of BFB installation
bfb-
install --bfb bf-bundle-x.x.x-x_x.x_ubuntu-24.04_prod.bfb --rshim rshim0
Helpful resources:
Firmware Settings
The following firmware configuration is required and applied by the
dpl_dpu_setup.sh script documented at DPL Container Deployment:
FLEX_PARSER_PROFILE_ENABLE=4
PROG_PARSE_GRAPH=
true
SRIOV_EN=1
# Required only if using VFs
To enable multi-port eSwitch mode, also set:
LAG_RESOURCE_ALLOCATION=1
The following table lists the possible ingress and egress ports for a given packet that is processed by a BlueField pipeline (DPU mode):
Ingress Port
Egress Port
Wire Port P0
Wire port P0
Allowed
Allowed
Allowed
Allowed
Allowed
Disabled
Allowed
Allowed
Allowed
Allowed
Disabled
Allowed
Allowed
Allowed
Allowed
Disabled
All forwarding combinations supported for SR-IOV VFs are also supported for scalable functions (SFs).
Prerequisites
BlueField must be in DPU Mode.
SR-IOV or SFs must be enabled and created on the host.
DOCA must be installed on the host and BlueField.
Ensure
doca-rt-serviceconfiguration files are available. Refer to DPL Service Configuration for details.
Installation
Refer to the DPL Container Deployment for detailed steps on deploying the DPL Runtime Service container.
The
dpl-dev container provides essential developer tools for compiling, loading, and debugging DPL programs, including:
DPL Compiler
Nspect CLI
Admin CLI
DPL Debugger
Runtime Controller SDK
Refer to the DPL Installation Guide for installation instructions.
Once the
dpl-rt-service is running and the
dpl-dev container is installed, you can:
Compile your DPL programs. Refer to Compiling DPL Applications.
Load the compiled program into the runtime. Refer to Loading DPL Applications.
(Optional) Use DOCA Pipeline Language Developer Tools for debugging and verification.
Advanced users may implement their own controller to communicate with the DPL Runtime via P4Runtime 1.3.0 over gRPC (TCP port
9559).
Resources: