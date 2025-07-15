The context can be configured to match the application use case.

To discover if a certain configuration is supported, or what the min/max value for it is, refer to section "Device Support".

The DOCA Telemetry Diagnostics library supports the following operational methods:

Single sampling – the samples are stored and once the samples' firmware buffer is filled, sampling is terminated. Info If required, the context can be restarted to collect new samples until the firmware buffer is filled, overwriting the previous samples.

Repetitive sampling – when the sample buffer is filled, new samples override old samples. Info Sampling continues until context is stopped.

On demand – the device does not collect samples. Upon each query of the diagnostic data, the device fetches a single sample of the data.

When configuring the DOCA Telemetry Diagnostics library to repetitive sampling, it is important to ensure that the firmware buffer is adequately sized to handle the data flow between hardware sampling and software retrieval. The firmware buffer size is dictated by the log_max_num_samples property.

Determine sampling rates: Hardware sampling rate – the frequency at which the hardware collects data (e.g., every 100 µ sec)

Software retrieval rate – the average time interval between successive data retrievals by the software (e.g., every 500 msec) Calculate AverageSamplesPerRetrieval using the following equation: For example: To ensure smooth data processing and prevent data loss, the firmware buffer should be large enough to accommodate at least twice the average number of samples collected during the retrieval period: For example: samples

Moreover, the number of retrieved samples should be enlarged if the retrieving process may spike occasionally. For example, if the process time between retrieval calls is up to 6 times of the average, then the number of samples should be multiplied by 6+1=7.

The sampling period can be configured using doca_telemetry_diag_set_sample_period .

In some cases, depending on the number and type of data IDs configured, the actual sample period may be higher. The actual sample period can be queried using doca_telemetry_diag_get_sample_period after configuring the data IDs.

Diagnostics data is sampled by the device every given sampling period. When sampling this way, each data entry in a sample may be recorded at a slightly different time.

Synchronized start mode enables diagnostics counters to begin all data measurements at the same time (i.e., during the same clock cycle). This way, the sample period is guaranteed to be identical for all samples. S ynchronized start diagnostic counters can be configured to be cleared at the beginning of each sampling period.

Note Not all data IDs can be sampled in synchronized start mode. See section "Data IDs" for additional details

The following diagrams illustrate how synchronized start affects the sampling timeline:

Note In synchronized start mode, counters are stopped during the collection time of each sample (illustrated in red in the diagram). If the application is required to normalize the counter to time, the actual sample period should be considered. For example, if the global_icmc_hit (GIH) counter is sampled and the sample period is 100 µ sec, then the global_icmc_hit per second, should be calculated as follows:





The on-device mechanism provides the following diagnostic data classes:

Counter – monotonically increasing and counting different events in the device. If doca_telemetry_diag_set_data_clear is set, the counters are cleared at the beginning of each sampling period (valid only if synchronized start mode is used and operational mode is set to single or repetitive sampling).

Statistic – other collected diagnostic data about the performance of the device. Statistic diagnostic data is cleared on each sample.

Each diagnostic data is represented by a unique identifier, the data ID. Appendix "List of Supported Data IDs" lists the currently supported data IDs.

After applying the configuration, the list of data IDs to be sampled should be applied by calling doca_telemetry_diag_apply_counters_list_by_id .

Note Not all combinations of data IDs can be configured. If any of the data_ids fail to be configured, the operation fails, returning the index of the failed data ID and the reason of failure. The operation can be retried after omitting the faulty data ID.

Note Not all data IDs support synchronized start mode. If synchronized start mode is configured and doca_telemetry_diag_apply_counters_list_by_id fails with error DOCA_ERROR_BAD_CONFIG , this indicates that the failed data ID does not support synchronized start mode.





doca_telemetry_diag supports the following layout modes of the sampled data:

Mode 0 – data_id is present in the output; data size is 64 bits; timestamp information per data

Mode 1 – no data_id in the output; data size is 64 bits; timestamp information per sample (start and end)

Mode 2 – no data_id in the output; data size is 32 bits; timestamp information per sample (start and end)

Note The order of the data IDs in the output is the same as the order in which the data IDs were applied using doca_telemetry_diag_apply_counters_list_by_id .

The sample layout of these modes is illustrated in the following diagrams:

DOCA Telemetry Diagnostics requires a device to operate. For picking a device, refer to " DOCA Core Device Discovery".

As device capabilities may change (see DOCA Core Device Support), it is recommended to select your device using the following method:

doca_telemetry_diag_cap_is_supported

Some devices can allow different capabilities as follows: