DOCA Documentation v3.0.0 July 2025 VGT Update
NVIDIA Docs Hub  NVIDIA Networking  BlueField DPUs / SuperNICs & DOCA  DOCA Documentation v3.0.0 July 2025 VGT Update  DOCA Telemetry Diag

On This Page

DOCA Telemetry Diag

Content:

This guide provides instructions on building and developing applications which require collecting telemetry information provided by NVIDIA® BlueField® and NVIDIA® ConnectX® families of networking platforms.

Introduction

doca_telemetry_diag provides programable access to an on-device mechanism which allows sampling of diagnostic data (e.g., statistics and counters). doca_telemetry_diag allows configuring such parameters as required data IDs or sampling period, and retrieving the generated information in several formats.

Prerequisites

To use DOCA Telemetry Diagnostics, the following prerequisites must be met.

  • fwctl driver is installed and loaded (see instructions in NVIDIA MLNX_OFED Documentation v24.07-0.6.1.0)

    Note

    To verify that the fwctl driver is successfully loaded, run:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    $ ls /sys/class/fwctl/

    Expected output:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    fwctl0  fwctl1

    If the directory /sys/class/fwctl does not exist or is empty, follow these steps:

    1. Search for the fwctl package.

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      $ apt search fwctl

      The output may indicate either fwctl-dkms or fwctl-modules.

    2. Install the appropriate package.

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      $ sudo apt install fwctl-dkms

      Or:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      $ sudo apt install fwctl-modules

    3. Load the mlx5_fwctl module.

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      $ sudo modprobe mlx5_fwctl

    4. Confirm the module is loaded.

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      $ lsmod | grep fwctl

      Expected output:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      mlx5_fwctl             20480  0
fwctl                  24576  1 mlx5_fwctl
mlx5_core            2211840  2 mlx5_fwctl,mlx5_ib
mlx_compat             20480  17 rdma_cm,ib_ipoib,mlxdevm,nvme,mlxfw,mlx5_fwctl,iw_cm,nvme_core,nvme_fabrics,ib_umad,fwctl,ib_core,rdma_ucm,ib_uverbs,mlx5_ib,ib_cm,mlx5_core

  • Firmware version 28.43.1000 for ConnectX-7 or 32.43.1000 for BlueField-3.

Environment

DOCA Telemetry-based applications can run either on the host machine (ConnectX-7 or Bluefield-3 and above) or on the DPU target (BlueField-3 and above).

DOCA Telemetry can only be run inside the DPU (on Arm) with the BlueField configured in DPU mode, as described in BlueField Modes of Operation.

Architecture

Diagnostic data is stored in firmware as a cyclic buffer of samples. Each sample represents the values of all the requested diagnostic data IDs and their corresponding sampling timestamps.

Device and Ownership

The DOCA telemetry library requires a ConnectX/BlueField DOCA device to sample from . The device can be accessed using any of its physical functions (PFs).

Note

If multiple devices exist in a setup, a doca_telemetry_diag context should be created for each.

doca_telemetry_diag is designed to operate as a singleton per device. Upon creation, the doca_telemetry_diag context assumes control of the associated hardware resources to prevent conflicts and ensure accurate data sampling. In rare instances, ownership may be overridden (e.g., if a process crashes before releasing ownership).

Info

The force_ownership parameter may be used when creating the context from a second process.

Note

Once ownership is enforced for one PF, it cannot be claimed by a different PF. It is recommended to always use PF0 to prevent potential conflicts.


Configuration Phase

Configuration

The context can be configured to match the application use case.

To discover if a certain configuration is supported, or what the min/max value for it is, refer to section "Device Support".

Sampling mode

The DOCA Telemetry Diagnostics library supports the following operational methods:

  • Single sampling – the samples are stored and once the samples' firmware buffer is filled, sampling is terminated.

    Info

    If required, the context can be restarted to collect new samples until the firmware buffer is filled, overwriting the previous samples.

  • Repetitive sampling – when the sample buffer is filled, new samples override old samples.

    Info

    Sampling continues until context is stopped.

  • On demand – the device does not collect samples. Upon each query of the diagnostic data, the device fetches a single sample of the data.

Considerations for Repetitive Sampling Mode

When configuring the DOCA Telemetry Diagnostics library to repetitive sampling, it is important to ensure that the firmware buffer is adequately sized to handle the data flow between hardware sampling and software retrieval. The firmware buffer size is dictated by the log_max_num_samples property.

  1. Determine sampling rates:

    • Hardware sampling rate – the frequency at which the hardware collects data (e.g., every 100 µ sec)

    • Software retrieval rate – the average time interval between successive data retrievals by the software (e.g., every 500 msec)

  2. Calculate AverageSamplesPerRetrieval using the following equation:

    5da66f6407d8f521f4ecba89151a37141f03bd6c6494b8fa9a3e32f1f8e69ff8.svg

    For example:

    83f083f52dfa5b83e5c3108d643c5fa470b4382ad499dfd2aea7fcd22b499069.svg

  3. To ensure smooth data processing and prevent data loss, the firmware buffer should be large enough to accommodate at least twice the average number of samples collected during the retrieval period:

    34f61e1e2b46081c9d563d7028ef48047d8d26ecf5aeb2af8809b8796ef78d18.svg

    For example:

    fd25a52e8f8db31f1ccc2c408732d42747355fb07fc52fa195a89f2156f4e1d0.svg

    samples

Moreover, the number of retrieved samples should be enlarged if the retrieving process may spike occasionally. For example, if the process time between retrieval calls is up to 6 times of the average, then the number of samples should be multiplied by 6+1=7.

Sampling Period

The sampling period can be configured using doca_telemetry_diag_set_sample_period.

In some cases, depending on the number and type of data IDs configured, the actual sample period may be higher. The actual sample period can be queried using doca_telemetry_diag_get_sample_period after configuring the data IDs.

Synchronized Start

Diagnostics data is sampled by the device every given sampling period. When sampling this way, each data entry in a sample may be recorded at a slightly different time.

Synchronized start mode enables diagnostics counters to begin all data measurements at the same time (i.e., during the same clock cycle). This way, the sample period is guaranteed to be identical for all samples. S ynchronized start diagnostic counters can be configured to be cleared at the beginning of each sampling period.

Note

Not all data IDs can be sampled in synchronized start mode. See section "Data IDs" for additional details

The following diagrams illustrate how synchronized start affects the sampling timeline:

sampling-with-and-without-synced-start-version-1-modificationdate-1740473712473-api-v2.png

Note

In synchronized start mode, counters are stopped during the collection time of each sample (illustrated in red in the diagram). If the application is required to normalize the counter to time, the actual sample period should be considered.

For example, if the global_icmc_hit (GIH) counter is sampled and the sample period is 100 µ sec, then the global_icmc_hit per second, should be calculated as follows:

ad6af8772f665f1d2097b29ee46bebb0b2cf0c41568c20fc76516afb54e64ef6.svg


Data IDs

The on-device mechanism provides the following diagnostic data classes:

  • Counter – monotonically increasing and counting different events in the device.

    • If doca_telemetry_diag_set_data_clear is set, the counters are cleared at the beginning of each sampling period (valid only if synchronized start mode is used and operational mode is set to single or repetitive sampling).

  • Statistic – other collected diagnostic data about the performance of the device. Statistic diagnostic data is cleared on each sample.

Each diagnostic data is represented by a unique identifier, the data ID. Appendix "List of Supported Data IDs" lists the currently supported data IDs.

After applying the configuration, the list of data IDs to be sampled should be applied by calling doca_telemetry_diag_apply_counters_list_by_id.

Note

Not all combinations of data IDs can be configured. If any of the data_ids fail to be configured, the operation fails, returning the index of the failed data ID and the reason of failure. The operation can be retried after omitting the faulty data ID.

Note

Not all data IDs support synchronized start mode. If synchronized start mode is configured and doca_telemetry_diag_apply_counters_list_by_id fails with error DOCA_ERROR_BAD_CONFIG, this indicates that the failed data ID does not support synchronized start mode.


Output Formats

doca_telemetry_diag supports the following layout modes of the sampled data:

  • Mode 0 – data_id is present in the output; data size is 64 bits; timestamp information per data

  • Mode 1 – no data_id in the output; data size is 64 bits; timestamp information per sample (start and end)

  • Mode 2 – no data_id in the output; data size is 32 bits; timestamp information per sample (start and end)

Note

The order of the data IDs in the output is the same as the order in which the data IDs were applied using doca_telemetry_diag_apply_counters_list_by_id .

The sample layout of these modes is illustrated in the following diagrams:

sample-layout-modes-version-1-modificationdate-1740473712193-api-v2.png

Device Support

DOCA Telemetry Diagnostics requires a device to operate. For picking a device, refer to " DOCA Core Device Discovery".

As device capabilities may change (see DOCA Core Device Support), it is recommended to select your device using the following method:

  • doca_telemetry_diag_cap_is_supported

Some devices can allow different capabilities as follows:

  • The maximum number of data IDs

  • The maximum number of samples that can be held by the firmware

  • Support for data clear

  • Support for synchronized start

  • Support for different sample modes

  • Support for different timestamp sources

Execution Phase

Once the doca_telemetry_diag context is started, samples can be retrieved by calling the doca_telemetry_diag_query_counters function.

The library only retrieves new samples without duplications and returns fewer samples than requested if there are no more new samples.

There is a slight difference in behavior between the different sampling modes:

  • In case of "On demand" sampling mode, each time the doca_telemetry_diag_query_counters is called, a new sample is captured and retrieved.

  • For "Single" and "Repetitive" sampling modes, multiple samples can be retrieved in a single call. The application defines the maximum number of samples it wishes to retrieve and supplies a buffer large enough to contain these samples.

    Info

    sample size can be obtained using a dedicated API.

    Note

    The user should limit the number of requested samples according to the log_max_num_samples property.

  • In case of "Single" sampling mode, once sampling is terminated, the user may call doca_telemetry_diag_restart to restart the sampling process, overwriting the previous results.

State Machine

The following section describes the different states the doca_telemetry_diag context goes through, how to move between states and what is allowed in each state.

Idle

The context is Idle and has ownership over the diagnostics data registers interface.

In this state it is expected for the application to:

  • Destroy the context (releases the ownership).

  • Apply a configuration, moving the context to "Configured" state.

Allowed operations:

It is possible to reach this state as follows:

Previous State

Transition Action

None

Create the context

Configured

Call stop

Ready

Call stop

Running

Call stop


Configured

In this state it is expected for application to:

  • Apply the list of data IDs configuration using doca_telemetry_diag_apply_counters_list_by_id, moving the context to "Ready" state.

Allowed operations:

  • Checking if a data ID is supported using doca_telemetry_diag_check_data_id

  • Calling stop, moving it to "Idle" state

It is possible to reach this state as follows:

Previous State

Transition Action

Idle

Successfully apply the configuration, calling doca_telemetry_diag_apply_config.


Ready

All the necessary configuration was applied and the context is ready to start sampling.

In this state it is expected that application:

  • Start the context, moving it to "Running" state.

Allowed operations:

  • Calling stop, moving it to "Idle" state.

It is possible to reach this state as follows:

Previous State

Transition Action

Configured

Successfully apply the list of counters, calling doca_telemetry_diag_apply_counters_list_by_id.


Running

In this state samples are generated and can be retrieved.

In this state it is expected that application:

  • Query the counters.

Allowed operations:

  • For "Single" sample mode, restarting the context if needed.

  • Calling stop, moving it to "Idle" state

It is possible to reach this state as follows:

Previous State

Transition Action

Ready

Successfully start the context


Alternative Datapath Options

DOCA Telemetry Diag supports only CPU-based datapaths.

DOCA Telemetry Diagnostics Sample

This section describes a telemetry diagnostics sample based on the doca_telemetry library.

The sample illustrates the utilization of DOCA telemetry diagnostics APIs to initialize and configure the doca_telemetry_diag context, as well as querying and parsing diagnostic counters.

Running the Sample

  1. Refer to the following documents:

    1. DOCA Installation Guide for Linux for details on how to install BlueField-related software.

    2. NVIDIA BlueField Platform Software Troubleshooting Guide for any issue you may encounter with the installation, compilation, or execution of DOCA samples.

  2. To build a given sample, run the following command. If you downloaded the sample from GitHub, update the path in the first line to reflect the location of the sample file:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    cd /opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_telemetry/telemetry_diag
meson /tmp/build
ninja -C /tmp/build

    The binary doca_telemetry_diag is created under/tmp/build/.

Sample usage:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
Usage: doca_telemetry_diag [DOCA Flags] [Program Flags]
 
DOCA Flags:
  -h, --help                        Print a help synopsis
  -v, --version                     Print program version information
  -l, --log-level                   Set the (numeric) log level for the program <10=DISABLE, 20=CRITICAL, 30=ERROR, 40=WARNING, 50=INFO, 60=DEBUG, 70=TRACE>
  --sdk-log-level                   Set the SDK (numeric) log level for the program <10=DISABLE, 20=CRITICAL, 30=ERROR, 40=WARNING, 50=INFO, 60=DEBUG, 70=TRACE>
  -j, --json <path>                 Parse all command flags from an input json file
 
Program Flags:
  -p, --pci-addr                    DOCA device PCI device address
  -di, --data-ids                   Path to data ids JSON file
  -o, --output                      Output CSV file - default: "/tmp/out.csv"
  -rt, --sample-run-time            Total sample run time, in seconds
  -sp, --sample-period              Sample period, in nanoseconds
  -ns, --log-num-samples            Log max number of samples
  -sr, --max-samples-per-read       Max num samples per read
  -sm, --sample-mode                sample mode (0 - single, 1 - repetitive, 2 - on demand)
  -of, --output-format              output format
  -f, --force-ownership             Force ownership when creating context
  -e, --example-json-path           Generate an example json file with the default data_ids to the given path and exit immediately. This file can be used as input later on. All other flags are ignored

The sample logic includes:

  1. Locating a DOCA device.

  2. Initializing and configuring the doca_telemetry_diag instance.

  3. Applying a list of data IDs to sample (either from a source JSON file or the default data IDs).

  4. Starting the doca_telemetry_diag instance.

  5. Allocating a buffer according to the sample size and amount of desired samples.

  6. Querying the actual sample time, after start.

  7. Retrieving samples and writing the retrieved data to a *.csv file (either once or periodically).

  8. Stopping the data IDs sampling.

  9. Releasing all resources and destroying the context.

Note

If the error message cannot acquire ownership is shown, please use the command option --force-ownership to take the ownership.

The sample can use data IDs given by the user using a JSON file. An example of the JSON file format can be created by using the -e flag on the sample, to export an example JSON file containing the default data IDs to a given path.

Visualisation of Data ID's

The Ngauge tool is useful to visualise the data ID's prior to use or deployment in your application. Please see the Ngauge documentation for more information.

Appendix - List of Supported Data IDs

The following table lists the data IDs currently supported by DOCA:

Name

Description

Data Class

Data ID

port_rx_bytes

The number of received bytes on the physical port 1

Counter

0x10200001000000XX

  • XX - Local port

port_priority_rx_bytes

The number of received bytes on the physical port and priority 1

Counter

0x1020000200000YXX

  • XX - Local port

  • Y - Local port priority

port_rx_packets

The number of received packets on the physical port 1

Counter

0x10200003000000XX

  • XX - Local port

port_priority_rx_packets

The number of received packets on the physical port and priority 1

Counter

0x1020000400000YXX

  • XX - Local port

  • Y – local port priority

port_rx_discard_buf_packets

The number of received packets dropped due to lack of buffers on a physical port

Counter

0x10200005000000XX

  • XX - Local port

port_priority_rx_pauses_packets

The number of link-layer pause packets received on a physical port and priority

Counter

0x1020000600000YXX

  • XX - Local port

  • Y - Local port priority

host_rx_buffer_discards

The number of packets discarded due to no available data or descriptor buffers in the RX buffer, per host

Counter

0x10400001000000XX

  • XX - Host ID

host_rx_transport_pass_packets

The number of packets that pass from the RX Transport to the Scatter engine, per host

Counter

0x10800001000000XX

  • XX - Host ID

host_rx_transport_out_of_buffer_packets

The number of dropped packets due to a lack of WQE for the associated QPs/RQs (excluding hairpin QPs/RQs)

Counter

0x10800002000000XX

  • XX - Host ID

host_rx_transport_out_of_buffer_hairpin_packets

The number of dropped packets due to a lack of WQE for the associated hairpin QPs/RQs

Counter

0x10800003000000XX

  • XX - Host ID

port_rx_transport_ecn_packets

The number of RoCEv2 packets received by the notification point which were marked for experiencing the congestion (i.e., ECN bits 11 on the ingress RoCE traffic), per port

Counter

0x10800004000000XX

  • XX – Local port

port_rx_transport_cnp_handled_packets

The number of CNP received packets handled by the Reaction Point, per port

Counter

0x10800005000000XX

  • XX – Local port

port_tx_transport_cnp_sent_packets

The number of CNP packets sent by the Notification Point, per port

Counter

0x11000001000000XX

  • XX – Local port

tx_transport_done_due_to_cc_deschedule_events

The number of QP descheduled due to congestion control rate limitation

Counter

0x1100000200000000

port_tx_bytes

The number of transmitted bytes on the physical port (excluding loopback traffic)

Counter

0x11400001000000XX

  • XX - Local port

port_priority_tx_bytes

The number of transmitted bytes on the physical port and priority (excluding loopback traffic)

Counter

0x1140000200000YXX

  • XX - Local port

  • Y - Local port priority

port_tx_packets

The number of transmitted packets on the physical port (excluding loopback traffic)

Counter

0x11400003000000XX

  • XX - Local port

port_priority_tx_packets

The number of transmitted packets on the physical port and priority (excluding loopback traffic)

Counter

0x1140000400000YXX

  • XX - Local port

  • Y - Local port priority

port_priority_tx_pauses_packets

The number of link-layer pause packets transmitted on a physical port and priority

Counter

0x1140000500000YXX

  • XX - Local port

  • Y - Local port priority

pcie_link_inbound_bytes

The number of bytes received from the PCIe toward the device, per PCIe link

Counter

0x1160000100ZZYYXX

  • XX – Node

  • YY – PCIe index

  • ZZ – Depth (0 – 63)

pcie_link_outbound_bytes

The number of bytes transmitted from the device toward the PCIe, per PCIe link

Counter

0x1160000200ZZYYXX

  • XX – Node

  • YY – PCIe index

  • ZZ – Depth (0 – 63)

pcie_link_inbound_data_bytes

The number of data bytes received from the PCIe (excluding headers) toward the device, per PCIe link

Counter

0x1160000300ZZYYXX

  • XX – Node

  • YY – PCIe index

  • ZZ – Depth (0 – 63)

pcie_link_outbound_data_bytes

The number of data bytes transmitted from the device toward the PCI (excluding headers), per PCIe link

Counter

0x1160000400ZZYYXX

  • XX – Node

  • YY – PCIe index

  • ZZ – Depth (0 – 63)

pcie_link_write_stalled_time_no_posted_data_credits_ns

The time period (in nanoseconds) in which the device had outbound posted write requests but stalled due to insufficient data credits per PCIe link

Counter

0x1160000500ZZYYXX

  • XX – Node

  • YY – PCIe index

  • ZZ – Depth (0 – 63)

pcie_link_write_stalled_time_no_posted_header_credits_ns

The time period (in nanoseconds) in which the device had outbound posted write requests but stalled due to insufficient header credits per PCIe link

Counter

0x1160000600ZZYYXX

  • XX – Node

  • YY – PCIe index

  • ZZ – Depth (0 – 63)

pcie_link_read_stalled_time_no_non_posted_data_credits_ns

The time period (in nanoseconds) in which the device had outbound non-posted read requests but stalled due to insufficient data credits per PCIe link

Counter

0x1160000700ZZYYXX

  • XX – Node

  • YY – PCIe index

  • ZZ – Depth (0 – 63)

pcie_link_read_stalled_time_no_non_posted_header_credits_ns

The time period (in nanoseconds) in which the device had outbound non-posted read requests but stalled due to insufficient header credits per PCIe link

Counter

0x1160000800ZZYYXX

  • XX – Node

  • YY – PCIe index

  • ZZ – Depth (0 – 63)

pcie_link_read_stalled_time_no_completion_buffers_ns

The time period (in nanoseconds) in which the device had outbound non-posted read requests but stalled due to no NIC completion buffers per PCIe link

Counter

0x1160000900ZZYYXX

  • XX – Node

  • YY – PCIe index

  • ZZ – Depth (0 – 63)

pcie_link_tclass_read_stalled_time_ordering_ns

The time period (in nanoseconds) in which the device had outbound non-posted read requests but stalled due to PCIe ordering semantics per PCIe link and PCIe tclass

Counter

0x1160000aZZZZYYXX

  • XX – Node

  • YY – PCIe index

  • ZZZZ – (tclass (0 – 7) << 6) | (Depth (0 – 63))

pcie_link_latency_total_read_ns

The total latency (in nanoseconds) for all PCIe read from the device per PCIe link 2

Statistic

0x1160000b00ZZYYXX

  • XX – Node

  • YY – PCIe index

  • ZZ – Depth (0 – 63)

pcie_link_latency_total_read_packets

The total number of packets used for the pcie_link_latency_total_read_ns calculation

Statistic

0x1160000c00ZZYYXX

  • XX – Node

  • YY – PCIe index

  • ZZ – Depth (0 – 63)

pcie_link_latency_max_read_ns

The maximum latency (in nanoseconds) for a single PCIe read from the device per PCIe link

Statistic

0x1160000d00ZZYYXX

  • XX – Node

  • YY – PCIe index

  • ZZ – Depth (0 – 63)

pcie_link_latency_min_read_ns

The minimum latency (in nanoseconds) for a single PCIe read from the device per PCIe link

Statistic

0x1160000e00ZZYYXX

  • XX – Node

  • YY – PCIe index

  • ZZ – Depth (0 – 63)

global_completion_engine_rx_cqes

Number of responder (RX) CQEs

Counter

0x10c0000100000000

function_completion_engine_rx_cqes

Number of RX CQEs per function

Counter

0x10c000020000XXXX

  • XXXX – vhca_id

global_completion_engine_tx_cqes

Number of requestor (TX) CQEs

Counter

0x10c0000400000000

function_completion_engine_tx_cqes

Number of TX CQEs per function

Counter

0x10c000050000XXXX

  • XXXX – vhca_id

global_icmc_request

Number of accesses to ICMC

Counter

0x1180000100000000

global_icmc_hit

Number of ICMC hits

Counter

0x1180000200000000

global_icmc_miss

Number of ICMC misses

Counter

0x1180000300000000

  1. This counter includes loopback traffic and does not include packets discarded due to FCS, frame size, and similar errors.                          

  2. Dividing this counter by pcie_link_latency_total_read_packets yields the average PCIe read latency of those reads.     
© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jul 15, 2025.
content here