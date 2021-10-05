2. Modules
Lib to define compatibility with current version, define experimental symbols.
To set a symbol (or specifically a function) as experimental:
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int func_declare(int param1, int param2);
To remove warnings of experimental compile with "-D DOCA_ALLOW_EXPERIMENTAL_API"
Defines
- #define __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL
- To set a symbol (or specifically a function) as experimental.
Defines
- #define __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL
-
Value
__attribute__((deprecated("Symbol is defined as experimental"), section(".text.experimental")))
Deep packet inspection (DPI) is a method of examining the full content of data packets as they traverse a monitored network checkpoint.
DPI provides a more robust mechanism for enforcing network packet filtering as it can be used to identify and block a range of complex threats hiding in network data streams more accurately. This includes: • Malicious applications • Malware data exfiltration attempts • Content policy violations • Application recognition • Load balancing
Classes
-
struct doca_dpi_config_t
- DPI init configuration.
-
struct doca_dpi_parsing_info
- L2-L4 flow information.
-
struct doca_dpi_result
- Dequeue result.
-
struct doca_dpi_sig_data
- Extra signature data.
-
struct doca_dpi_sig_info
- Signature info.
-
struct doca_dpi_stat_info
- DPI statistics.
Enumerations
- enum doca_dpi_dequeue_status_t
- Status of dequeue operation.
- enum doca_dpi_enqueue_status_t
- Status of enqueue operation.
- enum doca_dpi_flow_status_t
- Status of enqueued entry.
- enum doca_dpi_sig_action_t
- Signature action. Some signatures may come with an action.
Functions
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_dpi_dequeue ( doca_dpi_ctx* ctx, uint16_t dpi_q, doca_dpi_result* result )
- Dequeues packets after processing.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_dpi_destroy ( doca_dpi_ctx* ctx )
- Free the DPI memory and releases the regex engine.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_dpi_enqueue ( doca_dpi_flow_ctx* flow_ctx, rte_mbuf* pkt, bool initiator, uint32_t payload_offset, void* user_data )
- Enqueue a new DPI job for processing.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_dpi_flow_ctx* doca_dpi_flow_create ( doca_dpi_ctx* ctx, uint16_t dpi_q, const doca_dpi_parsing_info* parsing_info, int* error, doca_dpi_result* result )
- Creates a new flow on a queue.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_dpi_flow_destroy ( doca_dpi_flow_ctx* flow_ctx )
- Destroys a flow on a queue.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_dpi_flow_match_get ( const doca_dpi_flow_ctx* flow_ctx, doca_dpi_result* result )
- Query a flow's match.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_dpi_ctx* doca_dpi_init ( const doca_dpi_config_t* config, int* error )
- Initialize the DPI library.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_dpi_load_signatures ( doca_dpi_ctx* ctx, const char* cdo_file )
- Loads the cdo file.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_dpi_signature_get ( const doca_dpi_ctx* ctx, uint32_t sig_id, doca_dpi_sig_data* sig_data )
- Returns a specific sig info.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_dpi_signatures_get ( const doca_dpi_ctx* ctx, doca_dpi_sig_data** sig_data )
- Returns all signatures.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_dpi_stat_get ( const doca_dpi_ctx* ctx, bool clear, doca_dpi_stat_info* stats )
- Returns DPI statistics.
Enumerations
- enum doca_dpi_dequeue_status_t
-
Values
- DOCA_DPI_DEQ_NA
- No DPI enqueued jobs done, or no packets to dequeue
- DOCA_DPI_DEQ_READY
- DPI Job and result is valid
- enum doca_dpi_enqueue_status_t
-
Values
- DOCA_DPI_ENQ_PROCESSING
- Packet enqueued for processing
- DOCA_DPI_ENQ_PACKET_EMPTY
- No payload, packet was not queued
- DOCA_DPI_ENQ_BUSY
- Packet cannot be enqueued, queue is full
- DOCA_DPI_ENQ_INVALID_DB
- load_signatures failed, or was never called
- DOCA_DPI_ENQ_INTERNAL_ERR
- enum doca_dpi_flow_status_t
-
Values
- DOCA_DPI_STATUS_LAST_PACKET = 1<<1
- Indicates there are no more packets in queue from this flow.
- DOCA_DPI_STATUS_DESTROYED = 1<<2
- Indicates flow was destroyed while being processed
- DOCA_DPI_STATUS_NEW_MATCH = 1<<3
- Indicates flow was matched on current dequeue
- enum doca_dpi_sig_action_t
-
Values
- DOCA_DPI_SIG_ACTION_NA
- Action not available for signature
- DOCA_DPI_SIG_ACTION_ALERT
- Alert
- DOCA_DPI_SIG_ACTION_PASS
- Signature indicates that the flow is allowed
- DOCA_DPI_SIG_ACTION_DROP
- Signature indicates that the flow should be dropped
- DOCA_DPI_SIG_ACTION_REJECT
- Send RST/ICMP unreach error to the sender of the matching packet
- DOCA_DPI_SIG_ACTION_REJECTSRC
- Send RST/ICMP unreach error to the sender of the matching packet
- DOCA_DPI_SIG_ACTION_REJECTDST
- Send RST/ICMP error packet to receiver of the matching packet
- DOCA_DPI_SIG_ACTION_REJECTBOTH
- Send RST/ICMP error packets to both sides of the conversation
Functions
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_dpi_dequeue ( doca_dpi_ctx* ctx, uint16_t dpi_q, doca_dpi_result* result )
-
Dequeues packets after processing.
Parameters
- ctx
- The DPI context.
- dpi_q
- The DPI queue from which to enqueue the flows.
- result
- Output, matching result.
Returns
doca_dpi_dequeue_status_t if successful, error code otherwise
Description
Only packets enqueued for processing will be returned by this API. Packets will return in the order they were enqueued.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_dpi_destroy ( doca_dpi_ctx* ctx )
-
Free the DPI memory and releases the regex engine.
Parameters
- ctx
- DPI context to destroy.
Description
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_dpi_enqueue ( doca_dpi_flow_ctx* flow_ctx, rte_mbuf* pkt, bool initiator, uint32_t payload_offset, void* user_data )
-
Enqueue a new DPI job for processing.
Parameters
- flow_ctx
- The flow context handler.
- pkt
- The mbuf to be processed.
- initiator
- Indicates to which direction the packet belongs. Typically, the first packet will arrive from the initiator.
- payload_offset
- Indicates where the packet's payload begins.
- user_data
- Private user data to b returned when the DPI job is dequeued.
Returns
doca_dpi_enqueue_status_t or other error code.
Description
This function is thread-safe per queue. For best performance it should always be called form the same thread/queue on which the flow was created. See Multithreading section of the DPI Programming Guide for more details.
Once a packet is enqueued, the DPI engine will increase ref count in the mbuf. User must not change or reuse the mbuf while it is being processed. See "Packet Ownership" section of the DPI Programming Guide for more details.
The injected packet has to be stripped of FCS. A packet will not be enqueued if:
-
Payload length = 0
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_dpi_flow_ctx* doca_dpi_flow_create ( doca_dpi_ctx* ctx, uint16_t dpi_q, const doca_dpi_parsing_info* parsing_info, int* error, doca_dpi_result* result )
-
Creates a new flow on a queue.
Parameters
- ctx
- The DPI context.
- dpi_q
- The DPI queue on which to create the flows
- parsing_info
- L3/L4 information.
- error
- Output, Negative if error occurred.
- result
- Output, If flow was matched based on the parsing info, result->matched will be true.
Returns
NULL on error.
Description
Must be called before enqueuing any new packet. A flow must not be created on 2 different queues.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_dpi_flow_destroy ( doca_dpi_flow_ctx* flow_ctx )
-
Destroys a flow on a queue.
Parameters
- flow_ctx
- The flow context to destroy.
Description
Should be called when a flow is terminated or times out
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_dpi_flow_match_get ( const doca_dpi_flow_ctx* flow_ctx, doca_dpi_result* result )
-
Query a flow's match.
Parameters
- flow_ctx
- The flow context of the flow to be queried.
- result
- Output, latest match on this flow.
Returns
0 on success, error code otherwise.
Description
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_dpi_ctx* doca_dpi_init ( const doca_dpi_config_t* config, int* error )
-
Initialize the DPI library.
Parameters
- config
- See doca_dpi_config_t for details.
- error
- Output error, negative value indicates an error.
Returns
doca_dpi_ctx - dpi opaque context, NULL on error.
Description
This function must be invoked first before any function in the API. It should be invoked once per process. This call will probe the first regex device it finds (0).
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_dpi_load_signatures ( doca_dpi_ctx* ctx, const char* cdo_file )
-
Loads the cdo file.
Parameters
- ctx
- The DPI context.
- cdo_file
- CDO file created by the DPI compiler.
Returns
0 on success, error code otherwise.
Description
The cdo file contains signature information. The cdo file must be loaded before any enqueue call.
Database update: When a new signatures database is available, the user may call this function again. The newly loaded CDO must contain the signatures of the previously loaded CDO or result will be undefined.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_dpi_signature_get ( const doca_dpi_ctx* ctx, uint32_t sig_id, doca_dpi_sig_data* sig_data )
-
Returns a specific sig info.
Parameters
- ctx
- The DPI context.
- sig_id
- The DPI queue on which the flow was created.
- sig_data
- Output of the sig metadata.
Returns
0 on success, error code otherwise.
Description
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_dpi_signatures_get ( const doca_dpi_ctx* ctx, doca_dpi_sig_data** sig_data )
-
Returns all signatures.
Parameters
- ctx
- The DPI context.
- sig_data
- Output of the sig data.
Returns
0 on success, error code otherwise.
Description
It is the responsibility of the user to free the array. Because this function copies all the sig info, it is highly recommended to call this function only once after loading the database, and not during packet processing.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_dpi_stat_get ( const doca_dpi_ctx* ctx, bool clear, doca_dpi_stat_info* stats )
-
Returns DPI statistics.
Parameters
- ctx
- The DPI context.
- clear
- Clear the statistics after fetching them.
- stats
- Output struct containing the statistics.
Description
Doca lib for export a netflow packet to a netflow collector.
This lib simplifies and centralizes the formatting and exporting of netflow packets. Netflow is a protocol for exporting information about the device network flows to a netflow collector that will aggregate and analyze the data. After creating conf file and invoke init function, the lib send function can be called with netflow struct to send a netflow packet with the format to the collector of choice specified in the conf file. The lib uses the netflow protocol specified by cisco.
See also:
https://netflow.caligare.com/netflow_v9.htm
Conf File structure:
doca_netflow.conf
[doca_netflow_conf]
target = <hostname = name/ipv4/ipv6>:<port = integer>
source_id = <ID = integer>
version = <version = 9>
doca_netflow_default.conf
[doca_netflow_conf]
target = 127.0.0.1:2055
source_id = 10
version = 9
Limitations:
The lib supports the netflow V9 format. The lib is not thread safe.
Classes
-
struct doca_netflow_default_record
- Flow record, represent a flow at specific moment, usually after a flow end or after some timeout. Each one is a data record that will appear in the collector. This template is based on V5 fields with additional V9 fields.
-
struct doca_netflow_flowset_field
- One field in netflow template, please look at doca_netflow_types for type macros.
-
struct doca_netflow_template
- Template for the records. struct record_exmaple { uint32_t src_addr_V4; uint32_t dst_addr_V4; } struct doca_netflow_flowset_field fields[] = { {.type = DOCA_NETFLOW_IPV4_SRC_ADDR, .length = DOCA_NETFLOW_IPV4_SRC_ADDR_DEFAULT_LENGTH}, {.type = DOCA_NETFLOW_IPV4_DST_ADDR, .length = DOCA_NETFLOW_IPV4_DST_ADDR_DEFAULT_LENGTH} }; struct doca_netflow_template template = { .field_count = 2; .fields = fields; };.
Defines
- #define DOCA_NETFLOW_CONF_DEFAULT_PATH "/etc/doca_netflow.conf"
- default conf path to look for
Functions
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_netflow_exporter_destroy ( void )
- Free the exporter memory and close connection.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_netflow_exporter_init ( const char* netflow_conf_file )
- Init exporter memory, set configs and open connection.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_netflow_exporter_send ( const doca_netflow_template* template, const void** records, size_t length, int* error )
- Sending netflow records. Need to init first.
- doca_netflow_template* doca_netflow_template_default_get ( void )
- Return a default doca_netflow_template for use in send function, if using default template use doca_netflow_default_record struct for records.
Variables
- struct doca_netflow_default_record packed
- Flow record, represent a flow at specific moment, usually after a flow end or after some timeout. Each one is a data record that will appear in the collector. This template is based on V5 fields with additional V9 fields.
Defines
Functions
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_netflow_exporter_destroy ( void )
-
Free the exporter memory and close connection.
Description
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_netflow_exporter_init ( const char* netflow_conf_file )
-
Init exporter memory, set configs and open connection.
Parameters
- netflow_conf_file
- Doca netflow configure file pointer including a section marked as [doca_netflow_conf], if a NULL pointer is given then look at default path in DOCA_NETFLOW_CONF_DEFAULT_PATH. This function can be called again only after doca_netflow_exporter_destroy was called.
Returns
0 on success, error code otherwise.
Description
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_netflow_exporter_send ( const doca_netflow_template* template, const void** records, size_t length, int* error )
-
Sending netflow records. Need to init first.
Parameters
- template
- Template pointer how the records are structed. for more info reffer to doca_netflow_template.
- records
- Array of pointers to the flows structs to send, must be packed. strings must be a direct array in the struct not a pointer.
- length
- Records array size.
- error
- If return value is -1 populate this field with the error.
Returns
Number of records sent, -1 on error.
DescriptionNote:
-
if the return value is positive but not equal to length then just some of the records have sent. the send function sould run again with the remaining records. please reffer to the exmaple.
-
When sending more then 30 records the lib split the records to multiple packets because packet can send up to 30 records (Netflow protocol limit)
- doca_netflow_template* doca_netflow_template_default_get ( void )
-
Return a default doca_netflow_template for use in send function, if using default template use doca_netflow_default_record struct for records.
Returns
pointer containing the default template
Description
Variables
- struct doca_netflow_default_record packed
Flow record, represent a flow at specific moment, usually after a flow end or after some timeout. Each one is a data record that will appear in the collector. This template is based on V5 fields with additional V9 fields.Note:
all fields are in network byte order.
DOCA FLOW is the most fundamental API for building generic execution pipes in HW. The library provides an API for building a set of pipes, where each pipe consists of match criteria, monitoring, and a set of actions. Pipes can be connected where after pipe-defined actions are executed, the packet may proceed to another pipe.
Classes
-
struct doca_flow_actions
- doca flow actions information
-
struct doca_flow_cfg
- doca flow global configuration
-
struct doca_flow_encap_action
- doca flow encap data information
-
struct doca_flow_error
- doca flow error message struct
-
struct doca_flow_fwd
- forwarding configuration
-
struct doca_flow_match
- doca flow matcher information
-
struct doca_flow_monitor
- doca monitor action configuration
-
struct doca_flow_pipe_cfg
- pipeline configuration
-
struct doca_flow_port_cfg
- doca flow port configuration
-
struct doca_flow_query
- flow query result
Enumerations
- enum doca_flow_error_type
- doca flow error type define
- enum doca_flow_fwd_type
- forwarding action type
- enum doca_flow_match_flags
- doca flow match flags
- enum doca_flow_port_type
- doca flow port type
- enum doca_rss_type
- rss offload types
Functions
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_flow_pipe* doca_flow_create_pipe ( const doca_flow_pipe_cfg* cfg, const doca_flow_fwd* fwd, doca_flow_error* error )
- Create one new pipe.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_flow_destroy ( void )
- Destroy the doca flow.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_flow_destroy_pipe ( uint16_t port_id, doca_flow_pipe* pipe )
- Destroy one pipe.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_flow_destroy_port ( uint16_t port_id )
- Destroy a doca port.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_flow_dump_pipe ( uint16_t port_id, FILE* f )
- Dump pipe of one port.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_flow_flush_pipe ( uint16_t port_id )
- flush pipes of one port
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_flow_init ( const doca_flow_cfg* cfg, doca_flow_error* error )
- Initialize the doca flow.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_flow_pipe_entry* doca_flow_pipe_add_entry ( uint16_t pipe_queue, doca_flow_pipe* pipe, const doca_flow_match* match, const doca_flow_actions* actions, const doca_flow_monitor* monitor, const doca_flow_fwd* fwd, doca_flow_error* error )
- Add one new entry to a pipe.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_flow_pipe_rm_entry ( uint16_t pipe_queue, doca_flow_pipe_entry* entry )
- Free one pipe entry.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL uint8_t* doca_flow_port_priv_data ( doca_flow_port* port )
- Get pointer of user private data.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_flow_port* doca_flow_port_start ( const doca_flow_port_cfg* cfg, doca_flow_error* error )
- Start a doca port.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_flow_port_stop ( doca_flow_port* port )
- Stop a doca port.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_flow_query ( doca_flow_pipe_entry* entry, doca_flow_query* query_stats )
- Extract information about specific entry.
Enumerations
- enum doca_flow_error_type
-
Values
- DOCA_ERROR_UNKNOWN
- Unknown error
- DOCA_ERROR_UNSUPPORTED
- Operation unsupported
- DOCA_ERROR_PIPE_BUILD_ITEM
- Build pipe match items error
- DOCA_ERROR_PIPE_BUILD_ACTION
- Build pipe actions error
- enum doca_flow_fwd_type
-
Values
- DOCA_FLOW_FWD_NONE = 0
- No forward action be set
- DOCA_FLOW_FWD_RSS
- Forwards packets to rss
- DOCA_FLOW_FWD_PORT
- Forwards packets to one port
- DOCA_FLOW_FWD_PIPE
- Forwards packets to another pipe
- DOCA_FLOW_FWD_DROP
- Drops packets
- enum doca_flow_match_flags
-
Values
- DOCA_FLOW_MATCH_TCP_FIN
- match tcp packets with Fin flag
- enum doca_flow_port_type
-
Values
- DOCA_FLOW_PORT_DPDK_BY_ID
- dpdk port by mapping id
- enum doca_rss_type
-
Values
- DOCA_FLOW_RSS_IP = (1<<0)
- rss by ip head
- DOCA_FLOW_RSS_UDP = (1<<1)
- rss by udp head
- DOCA_FLOW_RSS_TCP = (1<<2)
- rss by tcp head
Functions
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_flow_pipe* doca_flow_create_pipe ( const doca_flow_pipe_cfg* cfg, const doca_flow_fwd* fwd, doca_flow_error* error )
-
Create one new pipe.
Parameters
- cfg
- Pipe configuration
- fwd
- Fwd configuration for the pipe
- error
- Output error
Returns
Pipe handler on success, NULL otherwise and error is set
Description
create new pipeline to match and offload specific packets, the pipe configuration includes those components:
match: match one packet by inner or outer fields. match_mask: the mask of match items. actions: include the modify specific packets fields , Encap and Decap actions. monitor: include Count, Age, and Meter actions. fwd: the destination of matched action, include RSS, Hairpin, Port, and Drop actions.
this API will create the pipe, but not actual start the HW offload.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_flow_destroy ( void )
-
Destroy the doca flow.
Description
Release all the resource used by doca flow .
It must be invoked at the end of application exit.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_flow_destroy_pipe ( uint16_t port_id, doca_flow_pipe* pipe )
-
Destroy one pipe.
Parameters
- port_id
- port id of the port
- pipe
- Pointer to pipe
Description
Destroy the pipe, and the pipe entries matched this pipe.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_flow_destroy_port ( uint16_t port_id )
-
Destroy a doca port.
Parameters
- port_id
- port id of the port
Description
Destroy the doca port, free all resource of the port.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_flow_dump_pipe ( uint16_t port_id, FILE* f )
-
Dump pipe of one port.
Parameters
- port_id
- port id of the port
- f
- the out put file of the pipe information
Description
Dump all pipes and all entries information belong to this port.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_flow_flush_pipe ( uint16_t port_id )
-
flush pipes of one port
Parameters
- port_id
- port id of the port
Description
Destroy all pipes and all pipe entries belong to the port.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_flow_init ( const doca_flow_cfg* cfg, doca_flow_error* error )
-
Initialize the doca flow.
Parameters
- cfg
- Port configuration, see doca_flow_cfg for details.
- error
- Output error, set doca_flow_error for details.
Returns
0 on success, a negative errno value otherwise and error is set.
Description
This is the global initialize function for doca flow, will initialize all resource used by doca flow.
It must be invoked first before any function in the API. One time call, used for doca flow initialize and global configurations.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_flow_pipe_entry* doca_flow_pipe_add_entry ( uint16_t pipe_queue, doca_flow_pipe* pipe, const doca_flow_match* match, const doca_flow_actions* actions, const doca_flow_monitor* monitor, const doca_flow_fwd* fwd, doca_flow_error* error )
-
Add one new entry to a pipe.
Parameters
- pipe_queue
- indentify each queue
- pipe
- Pointer to pipe
- match
- Pointer to match, indicate specific packet match information
- actions
- Pointer to modify actions, indicate specific modify information
- monitor
- Pointer to monitor actions.
- fwd
- Pointer to fwd actions.
- error
- Output error
Returns
Pipe entry handler on success, NULL otherwise and error is set
Description
when one packet match to one pipe, will start HW offload, pipe only define which files to match, when do offload, we need detail information from packets, or we need set some specific actions that pipe not define, the parameters include:
match: the detail packets fields according to the pipe definition. actions: the real actions according to the pipe definition. monitor: define the monitor actions if pipe not define it. fwd: define the forward action if pipe not define it.
This API will do the actual HW offload, with the input detail packets information.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_flow_pipe_rm_entry ( uint16_t pipe_queue, doca_flow_pipe_entry* entry )
-
Free one pipe entry.
Parameters
- pipe_queue
- indentify each queue
- entry
- the pipe entry be removed
Returns
0 on success, negative on fail.
Description
This API will free the pipe entry, cancel HW offload. Application will hold the entry pointer when create one entry, if no need use this offload, for example, the entry aged, then use this API to free it.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL uint8_t* doca_flow_port_priv_data ( doca_flow_port* port )
-
Get pointer of user private data.
Parameters
- port
- Port struct
Returns
private data head pointer
Description
user can manage specific data structure in port structure. the size of the data structure is given on port configuration, see doca_flow_cfg for more details.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_flow_port* doca_flow_port_start ( const doca_flow_port_cfg* cfg, doca_flow_error* error )
-
Start a doca port.
Parameters
- cfg
- Port configuration, see doca_flow_cfg for details.
- error
- Output error, set doca_flow_error for details.
Returns
Port handler on success, NULL otherwise and error is set
Description
start a port with configuration, will create one port in doca flow layer, allocate all resources used by this port, and create the default offload flows include jump and default RSS for traffic.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_flow_port_stop ( doca_flow_port* port )
-
Stop a doca port.
Parameters
- port
- Port struct
Returns
0 on success, negative fail.
Description
Stop the port, disable the traffic.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_flow_query ( doca_flow_pipe_entry* entry, doca_flow_query* query_stats )
-
Extract information about specific entry.
Parameters
- entry
- the pipe entry be queried
- query_stats
- data retrieved by the query
Returns
0 on success, negative on fail.
Description
Query the packet statistics about specific pipe entry
Define functions for internal and external logging management
To add DOCA internal logging compile with "-D DOCA_LOGGING_ALLOW_DLOG"
Defines
- #define DOCA_DLOG_CRIT ( ... )
- Generates an CRIT development log message.
- #define DOCA_DLOG_DBG ( ... )
- Generates an DEBUG development log message.
- #define DOCA_DLOG_ERR ( ... )
- Generates an ERROR development log message.
- #define DOCA_DLOG_INFO ( ... )
- Generates an INFO development log message.
- #define DOCA_DLOG_WARN ( ... )
- Generates an WARNING development log message.
- #define DOCA_LOG ( level, ... )
- Generates a log message.
- #define DOCA_LOG_CRIT ( ... )
- Generates an CRITICAL log message.
- #define DOCA_LOG_DBG ( ... )
- Generates an DEBUG log message.
- #define DOCA_LOG_ERR ( ... )
- Generates an ERROR log message.
- #define DOCA_LOG_INFO ( ... )
- Generates an INFO log message.
- #define DOCA_LOG_REGISTER ( TYPE )
- Registers log type on program start.
- #define DOCA_LOG_WARN ( ... )
- Generates an WARNING log message.
Enumerations
- enum DOCA_LOG_LEVEL
- log levels
Functions
- void doca_log ( uint32_t level, uint32_t type, const char* format, ... )
-
- void doca_log_global_level_set ( uint32_t level )
- Set the global log level.
- int doca_log_stream_redirect ( FILE* stream )
- redirect the logger to different stream
- uint32_t doca_log_type_register ( const char* type_name )
-
Defines
- #define DOCA_DLOG_CRIT ( ... )
Will generate critical log for development porpeses. To show the logs define DOCA_LOGGING_ALLOW_DLOG in the compilation veribales. This will not effect performance if compiled without DOCA_LOGGING_ALLOW_DLOG, will be removed.
Value
DOCA_DLOG(CRIT, __VA_ARGS__)
- #define DOCA_DLOG_DBG ( ... )
Will generate debug log for development porpeses. To show the logs define DOCA_LOGGING_ALLOW_DLOG in the compilation veribales. This will not effect performance if compiled without DOCA_LOGGING_ALLOW_DLOG, will be removed.
Value
DOCA_DLOG(DEBUG, __VA_ARGS__)
- #define DOCA_DLOG_ERR ( ... )
Will generate error log for development porpeses. To show the logs define DOCA_LOGGING_ALLOW_DLOG in the compilation veribales. This will not effect performance if compiled without DOCA_LOGGING_ALLOW_DLOG, will be removed.
Value
DOCA_DLOG(ERROR, __VA_ARGS__)
- #define DOCA_DLOG_INFO ( ... )
Will generate info log for development porpeses. To show the logs define DOCA_LOGGING_ALLOW_DLOG in the compilation veribales. This will not effect performance if compiled without DOCA_LOGGING_ALLOW_DLOG, will be removed.
Value
DOCA_DLOG(INFO, __VA_ARGS__)
- #define DOCA_DLOG_WARN ( ... )
Will generate warning log for development porpeses. To show the logs define DOCA_LOGGING_ALLOW_DLOG in the compilation veribales. This will not effect performance if compiled without DOCA_LOGGING_ALLOW_DLOG, will be removed.
Value
DOCA_DLOG(WARNING, __VA_ARGS__)
- #define DOCA_LOG ( level, ... )
The DOCA_LOG() is the main log function for logging, This will effect performace. Consider using DOCA_DLOG for the option to remove it on the final compilation. Consider using the specific level DOCA_LOG for better code readebility (i.e. DOCA_LOG_ERROR)
Value
do { \ doca_log(DOCA_LOG_LEVEL_##level, log_id, __VA_ARGS__); \ } while (0)
Parameters
- level
- Log level enum DOCA_LOG_LEVEL (just ERROR, WARNING...)
- ...
- #define DOCA_LOG_CRIT ( ... )
Will generate critical log, This will effect performace. Consider using DOCA_DLOG for the option to remove it on the final compilation.
Value
DOCA_LOG(CRIT, __VA_ARGS__)
- #define DOCA_LOG_DBG ( ... )
Will generate debug log, This will effect performace. Consider using DOCA_DLOG for the option to remove it on the final compilation.
Value
DOCA_LOG(DEBUG, __VA_ARGS__)
- #define DOCA_LOG_ERR ( ... )
Will generate error log, This will effect performace. Consider using DOCA_DLOG for the option to remove it on the final compilation.
Value
DOCA_LOG(ERROR, __VA_ARGS__)
- #define DOCA_LOG_INFO ( ... )
Will generate info log, This will effect performace. Consider using DOCA_DLOG for the option to remove it on the final compilation.
Value
DOCA_LOG(INFO, __VA_ARGS__)
- #define DOCA_LOG_REGISTER ( TYPE )
Should be used to register the log type. For example
void foo { DOCA_LOG_INFO("Message"); }
Value
static int log_id; \ static void __attribute__((constructor(65535), used)) __##__LINE__(void) \ { \ log_id = doca_log_type_register(#TYPE); \ }
Parameters
- TYPE
- A string representing the type
- #define DOCA_LOG_WARN ( ... )
Will generate warning log, This will effect performace. Consider using DOCA_DLOG for the option to remove it on the final compilation.
Value
DOCA_LOG(WARNING, __VA_ARGS__)
Enumerations
- enum DOCA_LOG_LEVEL
-
Values
- DOCA_LOG_LEVEL_CRIT
- Critical log level
- DOCA_LOG_LEVEL_ERROR
- Error log level
- DOCA_LOG_LEVEL_WARNING
- Warning log level
- DOCA_LOG_LEVEL_INFO
- Info log level
- DOCA_LOG_LEVEL_DEBUG
- Debug log level
Functions
- void doca_log ( uint32_t level, uint32_t type, const char* format, ... )
-
Parameters
- level
- Log level enum DOCA_LOG_LEVEL
- type
- The log type identifier defined by doca_log_type_register
- format
- printf(3) arguments, format and variables
-
Description
Generates a log message.
The log will be showen in the doca_log_stream_redirect (see default). This should not be used, please prefer to use DOCA_LOG...
- void doca_log_global_level_set ( uint32_t level )
-
Set the global log level.
Parameters
- level
- Log level enum DOCA_LOG_LEVEL
Description
Dynamically change global log level, any log under this type will be showen
- int doca_log_stream_redirect ( FILE* stream )
-
redirect the logger to different stream
Parameters
- stream
- Pointer to the stream. can't be NULL.
Returns
0 on success, error code otherwise.
Description
Dynamically change the logger stream. can be file pointer or any stream. The default stream is stderr.
- uint32_t doca_log_type_register ( const char* type_name )
-
Parameters
- type_name
- The string identifying the log type. should be in an hirechy form (i.e. DPI::Parser)
Returns
The log type identifier. negative for err.
Description
Register a log type
Will return the number associate with the log type. Log type will be showen in the logs.
Define function to get doca version and version compare.
Defines
- #define DOCA_CURRENT_VERSION_NUM
- Macro of current version number for comparisons.
- #define DOCA_VERSION_EQ_CURRENT ( major, minor, patch )
- Return 1 if the version specified is equal to current.
- #define DOCA_VERSION_LTE_CURRENT ( major, minor, patch )
- Return 1 if the version specified is less then or equal to current.
- #define DOCA_VERSION_NUM ( major, minor, patch )
- Macro of version number for comparisons.
- #define DOCA_VER_MAJOR 0
- Major version number 0-255.
- #define DOCA_VER_MINOR 1
- Minor version number 0-255.
- #define DOCA_VER_PATCH 0
- Patch version number 0-255.
Functions
- const char* doca_version ( void )
- Function returning version string.
Defines
- #define DOCA_CURRENT_VERSION_NUM
-
Value
DOCA_VERSION_NUM(DOCA_VER_MAJOR, DOCA_VER_MINOR, DOCA_VER_PATCH)
- #define DOCA_VERSION_EQ_CURRENT ( major, minor, patch )
-
Value
(DOCA_VERSION_NUM(major, minor, patch) == DOCA_CURRENT_VERSION_NUM)
- #define DOCA_VERSION_LTE_CURRENT ( major, minor, patch )
-
Value
(DOCA_VERSION_NUM(major, minor, patch) <= DOCA_CURRENT_VERSION_NUM)
- #define DOCA_VERSION_NUM ( major, minor, patch )
-
Value
((major) << 16 | (minor) << 8 | (patch))
- #define DOCA_VER_MAJOR 0
-
- #define DOCA_VER_MINOR 1
-
- #define DOCA_VER_PATCH 0
-
Functions
- const char* doca_version ( void ) [inline]
-
Function returning version string.
Returns
string version number of a format major.minor.patch
Description