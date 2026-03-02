Add on Miss

This DPL program implements an efficient model for dynamic IPv6 flow tracking and statistics collection within the DPU’s programmable data plane. By leveraging the nv_add_entry extern, the program autonomously inserts new entries into a match-action table based on observed traffic patterns, effectively offloading connection learning and state management from the control plane. Each invocation dynamically creates an entry keyed by programmable fields (e.g., the IPv6/TCP 5‑tuple) assigns an action with parameters, and configures an optional timeout for expiration. This approach enables on‑the‑fly flow learning directly in hardware, optimizing real‑time performance. The program adheres to the run‑to‑completion DPL architecture, ensuring that packets are parsed, matched, processed, and forwarded in a single logical pass through the pipeline.