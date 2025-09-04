DOCA Documentation v3.1.0
Bug Fixes in This Version

DOCA Framework Bug Fixes

Ref #

Issue

4426511

Description: Orchestrated reset mode (MLXConfig) will be released as a Beta feature. There's a known race condition between server reboot and the reset flow running in parallel, which can cause the reset to go out of sync.

Keyword: Orchestrated reset mode

Detected in version: 3.0.0

2657392

Description: OFED installation caused CIFS to break in RHEL 8.4 and above. A dummy module was added so that CIFS will be disabled after OFED installation in RHEL 8.4 and above.

Keyword: Installation; CIFS

Detected in version: 3.0.0

4374396

Description: Ingress mirroring rules configured on OVS-DOCA are not offloaded to hardware when using remote GRE tunnels.

Keyword: Mirroring

Detected in version: 3.0.0

4464648

Description: When the server crashes, the client’s Comch Producer may call the send error callback twice for the same task, potentially leading to buffer reference count errors.

Keyword: DOCA Comch; duplicate callback; buffer refcount error

Detected in version: 3.0.0

4454054

Description: DMS pod requires "Linux is up" from bfup.service twice to proceed, forcing repeated bfup runs.

Keyword: Installation

Detected in version: 3.0.0

4255270

Description: Packets are encapsulated with standard VXLAN headers even when VXLAN-GBP is configured, resulting in the Group Policy ID (GBP) not being applied.

Keyword: VXLAN; packet encapsulation

Detected in version: 2.10.0

4263035

Description: In L3 EVPN scenarios with 16k overlay and 4k underlay routes, OVS may get stuck or abnormally terminate.

Keyword: HBN

Detected in version: 2.10.0

3851200

Description: Once PPS is enabled, there is no way to disable it via FireFly commands.

Keyword: PTP

Detected in version: 2.7.0

DOCA-Host and DOCA Drivers Bug Fixes

4404290

Description: Fixed a crash triggered by handling multiple CMA net events in rapid succession on the same CMA ID.

Keyword: CMA

Detected in version: 3.0.0

4500815

Description: Fixed an issue that caused packet loss when enabling or disabling promiscuous mode on a network interface.

Keyword: Promiscuous mode

Detected in version: 3.0.0

4514994

Description: Fixed performance degradation on older kernel versions using RX cache, particularly on slower ARM CPUs with larger RX buffers. The issue was caused by the driver attempting to allocate new RX pages too quickly, leading to head-of-line blocking in the RX cache. The fix improves RX cache usage by triggering page allocation for a bulk of at least 2 WQEs, allowing the application more time to process packets and return buffers to the RX cache, thereby reducing blocking and enhancing performance.

Keyword: Performance, kernel, Rx cache, page allocation

Detected in version: 3.0.0

4504899

Description: Fixed behavior to align with /sys/class/net/<interface-name>/device/sriov_numvfs: silently ignore attempts to set the same number of VFs, and prevent changing the number of VFs until existing VFs are removed.

Keyword: VFs

Detected in version: 3.0.0

3680538

Description: When using strongSwan or OVS-IPsec as explained in the NVIDIA BlueField DPU BSP, the IPSec Rx datapath is not offloaded to hardware and occurs in software running on the Arm cores. As a result, bandwidth performance is substantially low.

Keyword: IPsec

Detected in version: 3.0.0

4448262

Description: Fixed an issue where a kernel crash could occur if a device event arrives during the event subscription process.

Keyword: devx; event_fd

Detected in version: 3.0.0

4449477

Description: On BlueField-3 devices running linux-bluefield kernel versions 5.15.0-1050 or 5.15.0-1060, a kernel crash may occur due to a NULL pointer dereference in the cls_api network scheduler.

Keyword: Kernel crash

Detected in version: 3.0.0

BSP Bug Fixes

4466797

Description: Following an MmcBootCap capsule update, the DPU may reboot unexpectedly on the second boot. Interfaces remain down and the host cannot detect the device.

Keyword: Capsule update; Self-reboot; BlueField-3

Reported in version: 4.9.2

4484705

Description: On BlueField-3, installing bf-fwbundle-2.9.2 via local RShim fails in NIC mode. The boot stream times out, and the system enters Enhanced NIC mode instead of the installer.

Keyword: NIC mode; bfb-install; RShim timeout

Reported in version: 4.9.2

4401761

Description: As a non-root user, sending bfver, bfvcheck would return extraneous trace massages like strings: /sys/firmware/acpi/tables/SSDT1: Permission denied.

Keyword: bfcheck

Reported in version: 4.9.2

4346723

Description: Boot option is re-enabled by UEFI after power reset of DPU.

Keyword: Power reset; boot option

Reported in version: 4.9.2

4270291

Description: TBD

Keyword: TBD

Reported in version: 4.9.2

4426946

Description: Display issue where it appears in the log that only one partition is being updated despite both being updated.

Keyword: Logging

Reported in version: 4.9.2

4432217

Description: When upgrading from v2.5.4 (LTS 2023) to v2.9.2.50 (LTS 2024), BlueField gets RCU and does not update BMC.

Keyword: Software; update

Reported in version: 4.9.2

4403056

Description: Repeated power cycles cause corruption in the EXT4 file system.

Keyword: FS corruption; power cycle

Reported in version: 4.9.2

BMC Bug Fixes

TBD

Description: TBD

Reported in version: TBD

BlueField-3 Firmware Bug Fixes

4501157 / 4257750

Description: Fixed a critical issue with a live firmware patch.

Keywords: Live firmware patch

Discovered in Version: 32.45.1020

Fixed in Release: 32.46.1006

4377816

Description: Fixed an issue where firmware did not de-assert the PERST of the DSP on pcore1. The fix updates the check to correctly interpret the default GPIO mapping value as 0xFFF (NO_GPIO_FUNCTION) instead of 0xFF (INVALID_READ).

Keywords: mlxconfig

Discovered in Version: 32.45.1020

Fixed in Release: 32.46.1006

4286902

Description: Fixed a race condition in DPA process termination during the exception flow, where a failed process could be missed and not reported to the user.

Keywords: DPA

Discovered in Version: 32.45.1020

Fixed in Release: 32.46.1006

4420567

Description: Removed an unnecessary and partially incorrect firmware check that blocked valid action list permutations allowed by the PRM. Validation of these permutations remains the responsibility of the software.

Keywords: Header actions

Discovered in Version: 32.45.1020

Fixed in Release: 32.46.1006

4498670

Description: Fixed a race condition where destroying two emulation objects with the same VHCA ID could result in one destroy command failing with syndrome 0xF3F880.

Keywords: VirtIO

Discovered in Version: 32.45.1020

Fixed in Release: 32.46.1006

4475307

Description: Fixed an issue where PCC DCQCN used incorrect parameter values when link speed was 400Gbps or higher.

Keywords: PCC DCQCN, congestion control.

Discovered in Version: 32.45.1020

Fixed in Release: 32.46.1006

4443601

Description: Fixed a firmware issue where PXE failed to boot when both LAG ports were up.

Keywords: PXE, LAG

Discovered in Version: 32.45.1020

Fixed in Release: 32.46.1006

4480427

Description: Fixed incorrect calculation of start address and mode for the CQE buffer in DPA CQ, which could cause CQEs to be written to the wrong address when the buffer is not 4K-aligned and spans a second page boundary.

Keywords: CQ, CQE Buffer, DPA

Discovered in Version: 32.45.1020

Fixed in Release: 32.46.1006

4388371

Description: Fixed an issue where an uninitialized pport in the SLRG command, when using the SMP interface, caused an assertion failure.

Keywords: SLRG, SMP interface, pport

Discovered in Version: 32.45.1020

Fixed in Release: 32.46.1006

4395036

Description: Fixed a race condition between firmware and hardware flows during QP closure.

Keywords: Race condition

Discovered in Version: 32.45.1020

Fixed in Release: 32.46.1006

4428580

Description: Fixed a rare issue where triggering mstdump via core_dump in Windows drivers could cause a PCI link down condition.

Keywords: mstdump, windows

Discovered in Version: 32.45.1020

Fixed in Release: 32.46.1006

4428580

Description: Fixed an issue with vQoS parameter configuration to improve latency handling for large messages.

Keywords: vQoS, latency

Discovered in Version: 32.45.1020

Fixed in Release: 32.46.1006

4436922

Description: DC InfiniBand is not functional in this firmware version.

Keywords: DC, DDP traffic

Discovered in Version: 32.45.1020

Fixed in Release: 32.46.1006

4366117

Description: Configuring a small MTU leads to fragmentation of packets critical for the PXE boot process. As a result, the PXE boot filters mistakenly discard these packets, causing the PXE boot to fail.

Keywords: PXE boot filters

Discovered in Version: 32.45.1020

Fixed in Release: 32.46.1006

4475307

Description: Fixed an issue where PCC DCQCN used incorrect parameter values when link speed was 400Gbps or higher.

Keywords: PCC DCQCN, congestion control.

Detected in version: 32.45.1020

Fixed in Release: 32.46.1006

4486431

Description: Fixed an issue where issuing multiple parallel queries of DPA_THREAD objects with the same object ID could fail.

Keywords: DPA

Discovered in Version: 32.45.1020

Fixed in Release: 32.46.1006

4470053

Description: Fixed an issue with vQoS parameter configuration to improve latency handling for large messages.

Keywords: vQoS, latency

Discovered in Version: 32.45.1020

Fixed in Release: 32.46.1006

BlueField-2 Firmware Bug Fixes

4366117

Description: Configuring a small MTU leads to fragmentation of packets critical for the PXE boot process. As a result, the PXE boot filters mistakenly discard these packets, causing the PXE boot to fail.

Keywords: PXE boot filters

Discovered in Version: 24.45.1020

Fixed in Release: 24.46.1006
