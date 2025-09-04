On This Page
Bug Fixes in This Version
4426511
Description: Orchestrated reset mode (MLXConfig) will be released as a Beta feature. There's a known race condition between server reboot and the reset flow running in parallel, which can cause the reset to go out of sync.
Keyword: Orchestrated reset mode
Detected in version: 3.0.0
2657392
Description: OFED installation caused CIFS to break in RHEL 8.4 and above. A dummy module was added so that CIFS will be disabled after OFED installation in RHEL 8.4 and above.
Keyword: Installation; CIFS
Detected in version: 3.0.0
4374396
Description: Ingress mirroring rules configured on OVS-DOCA are not offloaded to hardware when using remote GRE tunnels.
Keyword: Mirroring
Detected in version: 3.0.0
4464648
Description: When the server crashes, the client’s Comch Producer may call the send error callback twice for the same task, potentially leading to buffer reference count errors.
Keyword: DOCA Comch; duplicate callback; buffer refcount error
Detected in version: 3.0.0
4454054
Description: DMS pod requires "Linux is up" from
Keyword: Installation
Detected in version: 3.0.0
4255270
Description: Packets are encapsulated with standard VXLAN headers even when VXLAN-GBP is configured, resulting in the Group Policy ID (GBP) not being applied.
Keyword: VXLAN; packet encapsulation
Detected in version: 2.10.0
4263035
Description: In L3 EVPN scenarios with 16k overlay and 4k underlay routes, OVS may get stuck or abnormally terminate.
Keyword: HBN
Detected in version: 2.10.0
3851200
Description: Once PPS is enabled, there is no way to disable it via FireFly commands.
Keyword: PTP
Detected in version: 2.7.0
4404290
Description: Fixed a crash triggered by handling multiple CMA net events in rapid succession on the same CMA ID.
Keyword: CMA
Detected in version: 3.0.0
4500815
Description: Fixed an issue that caused packet loss when enabling or disabling promiscuous mode on a network interface.
Keyword: Promiscuous mode
Detected in version: 3.0.0
4514994
Description: Fixed performance degradation on older kernel versions using RX cache, particularly on slower ARM CPUs with larger RX buffers. The issue was caused by the driver attempting to allocate new RX pages too quickly, leading to head-of-line blocking in the RX cache. The fix improves RX cache usage by triggering page allocation for a bulk of at least 2 WQEs, allowing the application more time to process packets and return buffers to the RX cache, thereby reducing blocking and enhancing performance.
Keyword: Performance, kernel, Rx cache, page allocation
Detected in version: 3.0.0
4504899
Description: Fixed behavior to align with
Keyword: VFs
Detected in version: 3.0.0
3680538
Description: When using strongSwan or OVS-IPsec as explained in the NVIDIA BlueField DPU BSP, the IPSec Rx datapath is not offloaded to hardware and occurs in software running on the Arm cores. As a result, bandwidth performance is substantially low.
Keyword: IPsec
Detected in version: 3.0.0
4448262
Description: Fixed an issue where a kernel crash could occur if a device event arrives during the event subscription process.
Keyword: devx; event_fd
Detected in version: 3.0.0
4449477
Description: On BlueField-3 devices running linux-bluefield kernel versions 5.15.0-1050 or 5.15.0-1060, a kernel crash may occur due to a NULL pointer dereference in the cls_api network scheduler.
Keyword: Kernel crash
Detected in version: 3.0.0
4466797
Description: Following an
Keyword: Capsule update; Self-reboot; BlueField-3
Reported in version: 4.9.2
4484705
Description: On BlueField-3, installing
Keyword: NIC mode; bfb-install; RShim timeout
Reported in version: 4.9.2
4401761
Description: As a non-root user, sending bfver, bfvcheck would return extraneous trace massages like
Keyword: bfcheck
Reported in version: 4.9.2
4346723
Description: Boot option is re-enabled by UEFI after power reset of DPU.
Keyword: Power reset; boot option
Reported in version: 4.9.2
4270291
Description: TBD
Keyword: TBD
Reported in version: 4.9.2
4426946
Description: Display issue where it appears in the log that only one partition is being updated despite both being updated.
Keyword: Logging
Reported in version: 4.9.2
4432217
Description: When upgrading from v2.5.4 (LTS 2023) to v2.9.2.50 (LTS 2024), BlueField gets RCU and does not update BMC.
Keyword: Software; update
Reported in version: 4.9.2
4403056
Description: Repeated power cycles cause corruption in the EXT4 file system.
Keyword: FS corruption; power cycle
Reported in version: 4.9.2
TBD
Description: TBD
Reported in version: TBD
4501157 / 4257750
Description: Fixed a critical issue with a live firmware patch.
Keywords: Live firmware patch
Discovered in Version: 32.45.1020
Fixed in Release: 32.46.1006
4377816
Description: Fixed an issue where firmware did not de-assert the
Keywords: mlxconfig
Discovered in Version: 32.45.1020
Fixed in Release: 32.46.1006
4286902
Description: Fixed a race condition in DPA process termination during the exception flow, where a failed process could be missed and not reported to the user.
Keywords: DPA
Discovered in Version: 32.45.1020
Fixed in Release: 32.46.1006
4420567
Description: Removed an unnecessary and partially incorrect firmware check that blocked valid action list permutations allowed by the PRM. Validation of these permutations remains the responsibility of the software.
Keywords: Header actions
Discovered in Version: 32.45.1020
Fixed in Release: 32.46.1006
4498670
Description: Fixed a race condition where destroying two emulation objects with the same VHCA ID could result in one destroy command failing with syndrome 0xF3F880.
Keywords: VirtIO
Discovered in Version: 32.45.1020
Fixed in Release: 32.46.1006
4475307
Description: Fixed an issue where PCC DCQCN used incorrect parameter values when link speed was 400Gbps or higher.
Keywords: PCC DCQCN, congestion control.
Discovered in Version: 32.45.1020
Fixed in Release: 32.46.1006
4443601
Description: Fixed a firmware issue where PXE failed to boot when both LAG ports were up.
Keywords: PXE, LAG
Discovered in Version: 32.45.1020
Fixed in Release: 32.46.1006
4480427
Description: Fixed incorrect calculation of start address and mode for the CQE buffer in DPA CQ, which could cause CQEs to be written to the wrong address when the buffer is not 4K-aligned and spans a second page boundary.
Keywords: CQ, CQE Buffer, DPA
Discovered in Version: 32.45.1020
Fixed in Release: 32.46.1006
4388371
Description: Fixed an issue where an uninitialized pport in the SLRG command, when using the SMP interface, caused an assertion failure.
Keywords: SLRG, SMP interface, pport
Discovered in Version: 32.45.1020
Fixed in Release: 32.46.1006
4395036
Description: Fixed a race condition between firmware and hardware flows during QP closure.
Keywords: Race condition
Discovered in Version: 32.45.1020
Fixed in Release: 32.46.1006
4428580
Description: Fixed a rare issue where triggering mstdump via core_dump in Windows drivers could cause a PCI link down condition.
Keywords: mstdump, windows
Discovered in Version: 32.45.1020
Fixed in Release: 32.46.1006
4436922
Description: DC InfiniBand is not functional in this firmware version.
Keywords: DC, DDP traffic
Discovered in Version: 32.45.1020
Fixed in Release: 32.46.1006
4366117
Description: Configuring a small MTU leads to fragmentation of packets critical for the PXE boot process. As a result, the PXE boot filters mistakenly discard these packets, causing the PXE boot to fail.
Keywords: PXE boot filters
Discovered in Version: 32.45.1020
Fixed in Release: 32.46.1006
4486431
Description: Fixed an issue where issuing multiple parallel queries of DPA_THREAD objects with the same object ID could fail.
Keywords: DPA
Discovered in Version: 32.45.1020
Fixed in Release: 32.46.1006
4470053
Description: Fixed an issue with vQoS parameter configuration to improve latency handling for large messages.
Keywords: vQoS, latency
Discovered in Version: 32.45.1020
Fixed in Release: 32.46.1006
