Bug Fixes in This Version

4501157 / 4257750 Description: Fixed a critical issue with a live firmware patch.

Keywords: Live firmware patch

Discovered in Version: 32.45.1020

Fixed in Release: 32.46.1006

4377816 Description: Fixed an issue where firmware did not de-assert the PERST of the DSP on pcore1 . The fix updates the check to correctly interpret the default GPIO mapping value as 0xFFF ( NO_GPIO_FUNCTION ) instead of 0xFF ( INVALID_READ ).

Keywords: mlxconfig

Discovered in Version: 32.45.1020

Fixed in Release: 32.46.1006

4286902 Description: Fixed a race condition in DPA process termination during the exception flow, where a failed process could be missed and not reported to the user.

Keywords: DPA

Discovered in Version: 32.45.1020

Fixed in Release: 32.46.1006

4420567 Description: Removed an unnecessary and partially incorrect firmware check that blocked valid action list permutations allowed by the PRM. Validation of these permutations remains the responsibility of the software.

Keywords: Header actions

Discovered in Version: 32.45.1020

Fixed in Release: 32.46.1006

4498670 Description: Fixed a race condition where destroying two emulation objects with the same VHCA ID could result in one destroy command failing with syndrome 0xF3F880.

Keywords: VirtIO

Discovered in Version: 32.45.1020

Fixed in Release: 32.46.1006

4475307 Description: Fixed an issue where PCC DCQCN used incorrect parameter values when link speed was 400Gbps or higher.

Keywords: PCC DCQCN, congestion control.

Discovered in Version: 32.45.1020

Fixed in Release: 32.46.1006

4443601 Description: Fixed a firmware issue where PXE failed to boot when both LAG ports were up.

Keywords: PXE, LAG

Discovered in Version: 32.45.1020

Fixed in Release: 32.46.1006

4480427 Description: Fixed incorrect calculation of start address and mode for the CQE buffer in DPA CQ, which could cause CQEs to be written to the wrong address when the buffer is not 4K-aligned and spans a second page boundary.

Keywords: CQ, CQE Buffer, DPA

Discovered in Version: 32.45.1020

Fixed in Release: 32.46.1006

4388371 Description: Fixed an issue where an uninitialized pport in the SLRG command, when using the SMP interface, caused an assertion failure.

Keywords: SLRG, SMP interface, pport

Discovered in Version: 32.45.1020

Fixed in Release: 32.46.1006

4395036 Description: Fixed a race condition between firmware and hardware flows during QP closure.

Keywords: Race condition

Discovered in Version: 32.45.1020

Fixed in Release: 32.46.1006

4428580 Description: Fixed a rare issue where triggering mstdump via core_dump in Windows drivers could cause a PCI link down condition.

Keywords: mstdump, windows

Discovered in Version: 32.45.1020

Fixed in Release: 32.46.1006

4428580 Description: Fixed an issue with vQoS parameter configuration to improve latency handling for large messages.

Keywords: vQoS, latency

Discovered in Version: 32.45.1020

Fixed in Release: 32.46.1006

4436922 Description: DC InfiniBand is not functional in this firmware version.

Keywords: DC, DDP traffic

Discovered in Version: 32.45.1020

Fixed in Release: 32.46.1006

4366117 Description: Configuring a small MTU leads to fragmentation of packets critical for the PXE boot process. As a result, the PXE boot filters mistakenly discard these packets, causing the PXE boot to fail.

Keywords: PXE boot filters

Discovered in Version: 32.45.1020

Fixed in Release: 32.46.1006

4486431 Description: Fixed an issue where issuing multiple parallel queries of DPA_THREAD objects with the same object ID could fail.

Keywords: DPA

Discovered in Version: 32.45.1020

Fixed in Release: 32.46.1006

