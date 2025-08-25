Changes and New Features

NVIDIA BlueField-3 networking platforms must use DOCA-Host as the host driver. MLNX_OFED does not support BlueField-3 devices.

Hardware Steering (HWS): Enable HWS as a secondary option for the device steering mode. If Software Steering (SWS) is not supported, HWS will be used by default, assuming it is available. Firmware Steering (FW) will now serve as the default only when both SWS and HWS are unsupported.

Hardware-Managed Flow Steering (HMFS): HMFS is a new approach to managing steering rules, where STEs are written to the ICM by hardware instead of software (as in software-managed steering). This enables a higher rate of rule insertion.

Queue Affinity Bonding: Added support for 4-port bonding to allow users to add both p0 and p1 to a bond without requiring SSH access to the host or bringing down the driver beforehand.

Multiple Doorbells per PF: Increased the number of doorbells from 1 to 8, distributing them in a round-robin manner across channel send and receive queues. This enhancement improves scalability on multi-core systems with high packet rates by reducing MMIO contention on doorbell addresses. In high packet-rate scenarios, Sub-NUMA Clustering is also required to maintain consistent channel packet rates.

HQoS for Virtualization Solution: Added support for hierarchical group structures to enable multi-tier resource control, where parent groups enforce overall limits and child groups dynamically share available bandwidth. This design is essential for effective QoS enforcement, burst handling, and fair bandwidth allocation, ensuring workloads receive appropriate resources.

Number of lanes Configuration when Auto-Negotiation is Disabled: Added support for specifying the number of lanes (protocol width) when auto-negotiation is disabled. Since each combination of speed and lane count corresponds to a unique link mode, this allows the user to select a specific link mode when auto-negotiation is off. This change aligns with a recent firmware update that requires the driver to provide a single link mode, rather than a bitmap based on the user-defined speed.