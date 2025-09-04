Connection Tracking Example

Connection metadata is a struct that sent with a packet that is sent to the P4Runtime controller. It requires a special annotation with the label "packet_in". The user can define up to 32 bits of data in this data structure.

Copy Copied! #include <doca_model.p4> #include <doca_headers.p4> #include <doca_externs.p4> #include <doca_parser.p4> @nv_controller_metadata ( "packet_in" ) struct connection_meta_t { bit< 2 > type; bit< 2 > _reserved; bit< 28 > zone; }

In this sample, the packet processing pipeline examines the state of the connection based on the TCP flags and set in the connection metadata an enum type describing the state of the flow.

Copy Copied! enum bit< 2 > ct_type { PASS = 0 , NEW = 1 , RST = 2 , FIN = 3 }

For readability, constants are used to assign P4 port IDs to more a more meaningful symbol name. The mapping of PFs and VFs to P4 port IDs is done separately in the Service Configuration.

Copy Copied! const bit< 32 > WIRE_PORT = 32w0; const bit< 32 > HAIRPIN_PORT = 32w1;

Collapse Source Copy Copied! control conn_track( inout nv_headers_t headers, in nv_standard_metadata_t std_meta, inout nv_empty_metadata_t user_meta, inout nv_empty_metadata_t pkt_out_meta ) { connection_meta_t ctrl_meta; NvDirectCounter(NvCounterType.PACKETS_AND_BYTES) table_t5_counter; action set_connection_id_ct_table_t5(bit< 28 > zone) { table_t5_counter.count(); ctrl_meta.zone = zone; ctrl_meta.type = ct_type.PASS; } action no_action_ct_table_t5() { table_t5_counter.count(); } table ct_table_t5 { key = { headers.ipv4.src_addr : exact; headers.ipv4.dst_addr : exact; headers.ipv4.protocol : exact; headers.tcp.src_port : exact; headers.tcp.dst_port : exact; } actions = { set_connection_id_ct_table_t5; no_action_ct_table_t5; } direct_counter = table_t5_counter; default_action = no_action_ct_table_t5; size = 1048576 ; } NvDirectCounter(NvCounterType.PACKETS_AND_BYTES) table_known_counter; action set_connection_type_ct_table_known(bit< 2 > type) { table_known_counter.count(); ctrl_meta.type = type; } table ct_table_known { key = { headers.tcp.flags : exact; } actions = { set_connection_type_ct_table_known; } direct_counter = table_known_counter; default_action = set_connection_type_ct_table_known(ct_type.PASS); const entries = { ( 0x1 ) : set_connection_type_ct_table_known(ct_type.FIN); ( 0x4 ) : set_connection_type_ct_table_known(ct_type.RST); ( 0x5 ) : set_connection_type_ct_table_known(ct_type.RST); } } NvDirectCounter(NvCounterType.PACKETS_AND_BYTES) table_tcp_miss_counter; action set_connection_type_ct_table_tcp(bit< 2 > type) { table_tcp_miss_counter.count(); ctrl_meta.type = type; } action no_action_ct_table_tcp() { table_tcp_miss_counter.count(); } table ct_table_tcp { key = { headers.tcp.flags : exact; } actions = { set_connection_type_ct_table_tcp; no_action_ct_table_tcp; } direct_counter = table_tcp_miss_counter; default_action = no_action_ct_table_tcp; const entries = { ( 0x02 ) : set_connection_type_ct_table_tcp(ct_type.NEW); } } NvDirectCounter(NvCounterType.PACKETS_AND_BYTES) table_udp_miss_counter; action set_connection_type_ct_table_udp(bit< 2 > type) { table_udp_miss_counter.count(); ctrl_meta.type = type; } action drop_ct_table_udp() { table_udp_miss_counter.count(); nv_drop(); } table ct_table_udp { key = { std_meta.l4_type : exact; } actions = { set_connection_type_ct_table_udp; drop_ct_table_udp(); } direct_counter = table_udp_miss_counter; default_action = drop_ct_table_udp(); const entries = { (L4_TYPE_UDP) : set_connection_type_ct_table_udp(ct_type.NEW); } } table direction_table { key = { std_meta.ingress_port : exact; } actions = { NoAction; } default_action = NoAction; const entries = { (WIRE_PORT) : NoAction(); } } apply { ctrl_meta.type = ct_type.PASS; ctrl_meta._reserved = 0 ; ctrl_meta.zone = 0 ; if (direction_table.apply().hit) { if (std_meta.is_l4_ok == 1w1) { if (ct_table_t5.apply().hit) { if (ct_table_known.apply().hit) { nv_send_to_controller(ctrl_meta); } } else if (headers.tcp.isValid()) { if (ct_table_tcp.apply().hit) { nv_send_to_controller(ctrl_meta); } } else { if (ct_table_udp.apply().hit) { nv_send_to_controller(ctrl_meta); } } } } nv_send_to_port(HAIRPIN_PORT); } }

See below for the complete DPL example.