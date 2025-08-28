On This Page
Customer Affecting Changes
Introduced in Version
Description
Customer Impact and Recommendation
DOCA Flow 3.1.0
Conflicting L3 and L4 types aren't allowed in RSS configuration.
Users should create RSS with flags that contain either IPv4 layer flags, IPv6 layer flags or neither, but not both. Likewise with TCP and UDP flags.
Enhanced VNF hairpin approach
Command line interface updates for DOCA Flow reference programs
The command line interface (CLI) for DOCA Flow reference programs (samples & applications) was updated. An extensive description of the new commands is detailed in the respective user guides.
Removed "mark" field from struct
Users using the set mark action must move to a different metadata field .
Removed the flow direction to simplify DOCA Flow API
Users no longer need to specify the direction for their pipes.
The following API was removed:
DOCA-Host 3.1.0
DOCA-OFED profile
Deprecation of
Shared RO
The Shared RO feature has been replaced by the "memory consumption reduction for representors" feature. As a result:
DOCA-Flow 3.2 (Oct 2025)
Deprecating
The same functionality can be achieved by
Action: Users must deprecate the following experimental APIs:
To strengthen the security of DPA-based applications, NVIDIA introduces the concept of DPA application attributes. Developers must create a
Action: When updating the BF-Bundle (or firmware on ConnectX devices), users must also update the DOCA Host components included in the release. As part of this update, each DPA application must be rebuilt with its corresponding
If the user does not supply a
Undocumented and deprecated DPA/FlexIO APIs will be removed.
Action: Users who used those APIs must remove them from their code and re-build their application.
DOCA-Host 3.2 (Oct 2025)
Deprecating phy counters:
And replacing them with:
Deprecating
And replacing it with
The customer is advised to parse it as follow:
Deprecating sysfs set/show hfunc:
And replacing it with:
And:
Deprecating
and replacing it with:
And:
Where:
With:
Deprecating sysfs which displays VF statistics by VF:
The user is advised to use:
VGT+ capability will no longer be supported as of October 2025.
"Per Channel Statistics" ethtool private-flag will no longer be supported as of October 2025.
Deprecation of
DKMS (Dynamic Kernel Module Support) capability integration - DKMS allows customers to build DOCA-Host packages on their own. as part of the DKMS build the signing of the drivers is removed and the customer will need to sign the drivers on their own.
Deprecation the mlxdevm tool (part of DOCA-Host) - use only DevLink that is already included in DOCA-Host (mlxdevm is redundant with the exact same functionality as Devlink)
October 2025 (32.47.1xxx)
Starting with the October 2025 firmware release, and for all subsequent versions, compatibility with the older MFT releases (4.31.0-149 and 4.30.0-139) is no longer supported.
DOCA-Host 3.3.0 (Jan 2026)
Starting with DOCA-Host 3.3.0 (January 2026), the use of SYSFS for configuring the MR cache will be deprecated and will be replaced by the "rdma" resource command. Any users or scripts relying on this SYSFS interface will need to be updated to use the new API.
DOCA 3.3 (Jan 2026)
Deprecating DPDK based HW acceleration in openvswitch & doca-openvswitch (a.k.a. DPDK NETDEV DPIF / OVS-DPDK).
Starting with DOCA 3.3.0 (January 2026), we will be retiring the current hardware acceleration method based on DPDK NETDEV DPIF (also known as OVS-DPDK) in our openvswitch packages.
Customers who use this mode (OVS-DPDK) should either transition to DOCA-DPIF (recommended), or maintain their setup with DOCA 3.2 LTS (Maintenance Mode).
This change affects the followings:
- doca-openvswitch .rpm/.deb in BF-Bundle (BFB) and DOCA-Networking and DOCA-All Host Profiles
- openvswitch .rpm/.deb in DOCA-OFED Host profile
DOCA 3.3 (Jan 2026)
MLNX DPDK end-of-life (EOL) and transition to upstream DPDK.
Starting with DOCA 3.3.0 (January 2026), DOCA packages that previously included MLNX_DPDK will transition to using the upstream DPDK, specifically the community LTS version 25.11.
This change will apply to the DOCA-HOST (Networking/All) and BF-Budnle (BFB) packages, supporting both ConnectX and BlueField adapters. It will enable DPDK users to take advantage of the latest community driven
features and improvements, with no expected loss of functionality, as all existing MLNX_DPDK capabilities will be included in the upstream version.
DOCA 3.2 would be the final LTS release that includes MLNX_DPDK_22.11_xx (scheduled for Oct’25).
This section provides a list of changes that took place throughout the past two major releases that broke compatibility/interface or discontinued support for features or OS versions.
For older changes, consult the DOCA documentation archive.
DOCA-HOST 3.0.0 (April 2025)
mlxdevm tool
The
The
DOCA-HOST 2.10.0 (Jan 2025)
When Dynamic Interrupt Moderation (DIM) is enabled, static coalescing parameters cannot be set, as their values will be overridden by the dynamic algorithm.
Disable Dynamic Interrupt Moderation (DIM) to set the coalescing parameters.
ConnectX-4 adapter cards family is no longer supported.
N/A
Removed support for the following OSes:
N/A
DOCA-FLOW 2.10.0
The following features are NOT supported in DOCA 2.10 release (The features would be supported in DOCA 3.0 April/25 release):
ACL pipe, LPM pipe, CT pipe, ordered_list pipe, external send queue (SQ), pipe resize
Users can not use these DOCA Flow features. For applications that require this functionality, please use DOCA FLOW 2.9.1
Removed the need to use a
When creating a pipe with crypto action, UINT32_MAX will represent a changeable shared object. Otherwise, 0<
The memory for modify field and encap actions needs to be allocated upfront per port
The
Strict matching is no longer supported
The
Setting
Users need to do relaxed matching. More details and usage examples can be seen in section DOCA Flow>Relaxed Match.
The aging mechanism no longer relies on DPDK, thus the DPDK arg service_core=<num cores>, svc_cycle_time=<cycle time> are no longer supported
Users should use the following new API instead:
The
Users should update it to big-endian. The recommended way is to use
Refactored RSS config API to adhere to other resource types
Users have to specify whether the RSS is shared or non-shared.
Usage examples can be found in various samples (e.g.,
Enumeration values were changed
Users need to recompile the app lication since the following enums values were changed:
DOCA Flow Tune is at Alpha level, and switch visualization is not supported
N/A
Match fields
User needs to use parser_meta.outer_l4_checksum_ok and parser_meta.inner_l4_checksum_ok to check if checksum is valid
Before 2.10.0: During DOCA Flow initialization, the programs register a callback for processing important "life events" in the cycle of the entry. This callback is invoked upon "entry add" and "entry removal".
Starting 2.10.0: The callback is also invoked also upon "port stop" during the removal of pipe entries. Thus, user context should be still defined.
DOCA-ETH 2.10.0
The following samples are NOT supported:
Users can not use these DOCA samples. If these are needed, please use DOCA FLOW 2.9.1
DOCA 2.9.0 (Oct 2024)
DPA Outbox Blocking-Mode
Due to a silicon issue, as of firmware version 28.43.2026, the DPA outbox is configured to operate in non-blocking mode, causing DPA outbox requests to complete immediately without waiting for actual completion. As a result, the DPA stack must poll a "busy" bit before initiating another DPA outbox operation.
Update the firmware version to 28.43.2026 or higher or update the BF-Bundle (containing this firmware) and DOCA-Host to 2.9.x or higher.
This is mandatory for customers programming the DPA (e.g., DPA with DOCA PCC, or using NVIDIA turn-key apps which utilize the DPA (virtio-net/blk/fs, NVMe).
DPA Thread Context
Due to internal-stack API changes, as of firmware v28.43.2026, DPA thread context is changed in the DPA. This affects the overlying DPA stack.
As of firmware version 28.43.2026, internal-stack API changes have altered the DPA thread context, impacting the overlying DPA stack.
List of features which are supported in previous generations of hardware devices.
