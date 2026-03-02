Debugging DPL Programs

hello_packet.p4

The following program was used for the screen captures in this section. The program was compiled with the debug-mode=auto flag.

Collapse Source Copy Copied! #include <doca_model.p4> #include <doca_headers.p4> #include <doca_externs.p4> #include <doca_parser.p4> control hello_packet( inout nv_headers_t headers, in nv_standard_metadata_t std_meta, inout nv_empty_metadata_t user_meta, inout nv_empty_metadata_t pkt_out_meta ) { NvCounter( 4 , NvCounterType.PACKETS_AND_BYTES) hello_counter; action drop() { nv_drop(); } action forward(bit< 32 > port) { nv_send_to_port(port); } table forward_table { key = { headers.ethernet.src_addr : exact; } actions = { drop; forward; NoAction; } default_action = forward( 3 ); const entries = { (48w0x001111111111) : forward( 1 ); (48w0x002222222222) : forward( 2 ); (48w0x00dddddddddd) : drop(); (48w0x00aaaaaaaaaa) : NoAction(); (48w0x00bbbbbbbbbb) : NoAction(); } } apply { hello_counter.count( 0 ); if (headers.udp.isValid()) { hello_counter.count( 1 ); forward_table.apply(); } else { hello_counter.count( 2 ); drop(); } } } NvDocaPipeline( nv_fixed_parser(), hello_packet() ) main;

send_hello_packet

The following script was used for sending traffic

Assume port "p1" is connected via loopback to port "p0".

Copy Copied! from scapy. all import IP, TCP, Ether, Packet, Raw, sendp packet = (Ether(src = '00:11:11:11:11:11' , dst = 'ff:ff:ff:ff:ff:ff' ) / IP() / TCP(sport = 100 , dport = 100 , seq = 1001 , flags = 'P' ) / Raw(load = b 'This is a hello_packet packet payload.' )) sendp(packet, "p1" , count = 1 )

When a packet hits an enabled debug point, it is sent to the debugger and displayed. A red icon is shown to indicate that the packet is paused by the debugger. Clicking the packet reveals the packet data and state. A green arrow is shown to indicate the current debug-point the packet is paused on.

Note : The packet in the Packets list correlates directly to the first row in the Packet Trace list, any change that the packet will undergo (for example its size or protocol) after reinjection will only be reflected in the next row of the Packet Trace list.

Once the packet is paused, it is possible to edit its content through either the Dissector or the Hexdump.

For example, we can edit the packet's protocol from TCP to UDP using the dissector.

We now inject the packet back to the same point at the pipeline, by clicking either Debug → Continue, Debug → Step or Debug → Continue with Trace.

Note All three debug operations apply for all currently paused packets.

By clicking Step, the packet pauses in the next line, even though there is no breakpoint enabled. In addition, a new row in the "Packet Trace" widget is displayed, which represents a single debug point hit.

We click Continue, and the packet pauses only at the next enabled breakpoint. Moreover, we observe that the packet's path diverged as a result of our edit - we changed its protocol from TCP to UDP, and therefore the condition of the if statement was satisfied.

Note Clicking Continue with Trace advances the packet the same as clicking continue, but it additionally shows the trace of the packet in all debug points it passes along the way.

Continuing the packet once again causes the "Pause" icon to disappear, as there are no more breakpoints in the rest of the packet's pipeline.