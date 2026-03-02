On This Page
Debugging DPL Programs
This section describes the DPL Debugger Tools, used to debug pipeline packets that DPL programs are processing in NVIDIA® BlueField®.
The debugger works only with DPL programs that compiled in one of the available debug modes.
The DPL Debugger is a GUI application that can run a debug session or open a pre-recorded (through
nspect debug) debug session file.
Debug session shows the flow of network packets throughout a DPL program's pipeline and lets the developer trace the details of each packet's course. See the documentation on the extern function nv_send_debug_pkt.
Running
dpl debugger with no additional arguments will open the GUI application.
The pre-recorded debug session file is a
tar.gz archive and is the output of a recorded debug session created with the
nspect debug command.
Option 1: Specify the file to open when running the debugger from the command line.
dpl debugger hello_packet.tar.gz
Option 2: Click File → Open Debug Session File and select your file.
Running a debug session from the debugger is possible and has the advantage of processing and inspecting the packets at runtime.
You can click on the Start Debug Session button, click Ctrl+S, or click Debug → Start Debug Session
Set the DPU address and port (the default port is 9560), and the connection timeout if required (0 = no timeout), and click Connect.
Select the desired device to debug and click Start
First, remember that to enable debug points, you must compile your program in one of the available debug modes ( see more details here). After a debug session is started from the debugger GUI application, all the debug points in the program are DISABLED by default and don't affect the pipeline of the packet. When a packet hits an enabled debug point, it is sent to the debugger, displayed, and can be injected back to the same point in the pipeline on user demand.
Enabling and disabling debug points is done the same as in traditional debugger GUI applications - open the source file of the program and click on the left margin next to the requested line. Additionally, pressing F9 will toggle a breakpoint on the line where the caret currently stands, similar to how a mouse press on the margin would.
The available debug points to enable depend on which debug mode you compiled the program with.
Similar to traditional debugger GUI applications, if the line doesn't have a debug point associated with it, the next available debug point will be enabled instead.
hello_packet.p4
The following program was used for the screen captures in this section. The program was compiled with the debug-mode=auto flag.
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: LicenseRef-NvidiaProprietary
*
* NVIDIA CORPORATION, its affiliates and licensors retain all intellectual
* property and proprietary rights in and to this material, related
* documentation and any modifications thereto. Any use, reproduction,
* disclosure or distribution of this material and related documentation
* without an express license agreement from NVIDIA CORPORATION or
* its affiliates is strictly prohibited.
*/
#include <doca_model.p4>
#include <doca_headers.p4>
#include <doca_externs.p4>
#include <doca_parser.p4>
/*
* This basic application demonstrates a simple match/action pipeline using NVIDIA
* DOCA P4 Target Architecture.
* - Match on destination MAC address
* - Forward or drop the packet
*/
control hello_packet(
inout nv_headers_t headers,
in nv_standard_metadata_t std_meta,
inout nv_empty_metadata_t user_meta,
inout nv_empty_metadata_t pkt_out_meta
) {
NvCounter(
4, NvCounterType.PACKETS_AND_BYTES) hello_counter;
action drop() {
nv_drop();
}
action forward(bit<
32> port) {
nv_send_to_port(port);
}
table forward_table {
key = {
headers.ethernet.src_addr : exact;
}
actions = {
drop;
forward;
NoAction;
}
default_action = forward(
3);
const entries = {
(48w0x001111111111) : forward(
1);
(48w0x002222222222) : forward(
2);
(48w0x00dddddddddd) : drop();
(48w0x00aaaaaaaaaa) : NoAction();
(48w0x00bbbbbbbbbb) : NoAction();
}
}
apply {
hello_counter.count(
0);
if (headers.udp.isValid()) {
hello_counter.count(
1);
forward_table.apply();
}
else {
hello_counter.count(
2);
drop();
}
}
}
NvDocaPipeline(
nv_fixed_parser(),
hello_packet()
) main;
send_hello_packet
The following script was used for sending traffic
Assume port "p1" is connected via loopback to port "p0".
from scapy.
all
import IP, TCP, Ether, Packet, Raw, sendp
packet
= (Ether(src
=
'00:11:11:11:11:11', dst
=
'ff:ff:ff:ff:ff:ff')
/
IP()
/
TCP(sport
=
100, dport
=
100, seq
=
1001, flags
=
'P')
/
Raw(load
=b
'This is a hello_packet packet payload.'))
sendp(packet,
"p1", count
=
1)
When a packet hits an enabled debug point, it is sent to the debugger and displayed. A red icon is shown to indicate that the packet is paused by the debugger. Clicking the packet reveals the packet data and state. A green arrow is shown to indicate the current debug-point the packet is paused on.
Note: The packet in the Packets list correlates directly to the first row in the Packet Trace list, any change that the packet will undergo (for example its size or protocol) after reinjection will only be reflected in the next row of the Packet Trace list.
Once the packet is paused, it is possible to edit its content through either the Dissector or the Hexdump.
For example, we can edit the packet's protocol from TCP to UDP using the dissector.
We now inject the packet back to the same point at the pipeline, by clicking either Debug → Continue, Debug → Step or Debug → Continue with Trace.
All three debug operations apply for all currently paused packets.
By clicking Step, the packet pauses in the next line, even though there is no breakpoint enabled. In addition, a new row in the "Packet Trace" widget is displayed, which represents a single debug point hit.
We click Continue, and the packet pauses only at the next enabled breakpoint. Moreover, we observe that the packet's path diverged as a result of our edit - we changed its protocol from TCP to UDP, and therefore the condition of the if statement was satisfied.
Clicking Continue with Trace advances the packet the same as clicking continue, but it additionally shows the trace of the packet in all debug points it passes along the way.
Continuing the packet once again causes the "Pause" icon to disappear, as there are no more breakpoints in the rest of the packet's pipeline.
Packet List
Displays the packets that were sent to the debugger. Selecting a packet in the list reveals the packet trace of the packet.
The list can be cleared by clicking File → Remove all packets.
Packet Trace
Each row represents a single debug point hit. Selecting a debug point reveals the packet data, state, and pipeline at the time the packet hit the debug point.
Filter
Packets can be filtered by:
Table name
Action
Match Field
Match Type
Match Value
Ingress port
Packet Size
Protocol
Toggle the Filters view, click the '+' button to add a filter, and the Apply button to apply the filters.
Variables
Shows the variables defined in the program, and their respective values at the time the selected debug-point was hit.
Packet State
Shows low level variables such as registers and controller meta.
Packet Dissector
Shows the parsed packet. Any paused packet can be edited by double-clicking any of the view's values (or using F2). Note that the editable values are always shown in decimal format, and are translated to the expected format upon saving.
Hex Dump
Shows a raw hex dump of the packet. Any paused packet can be edited by double-clicking the hexdump values (or using F2).
Source Code
Source files can be opened by clicking File → Open Source File. Additionally, sources are displayed when clicking objects that have a correlation to a source location (e.g., debug points, tables, actions, etc...).
The debugger seeks the DPL source file using the search paths defined in the Settings, or by browsing manually for the file.
Pipeline
The pipeline graph can be opened by clicking View→ Pipeline Graph. It shows the pipeline of the currently selected packet. Clicking on a row in the packet trace highlights (with a dashed outline) the respective debug point in the pipeline.
Parser
The parser graph can be opened by clicking View→ Parser Graph. It shows the complete parser graph of the program, and outlines how the currently selected packet is parsed. The graph consists of both flex nodes which the DPL programmer instigated and static (fixed) nodes which are inherent part of the hardware.
Log
The Log view can be opened by clicking View→ Log. It shows the internal logs of the DPL Runtime daemon. The logs can be filtered by severity levels.
System Info
The System Info view can be opened by clicking View→ System Info.
.
When an object with a correlation to a source location is clicked, the debugger searches in the source directories for the source file and display it.
Click File → Preferences menu and set the location of the DPL program sources.