DOCA Arg Parser

For the library API reference, refer to ARGP API documentation in DOCA Library APIs.

Note The pkg-config ( *.pc file) for the Arg Parser library is doca-argp .

The following sections provide additional details about the library API.

The data structure contains the program flag details needed to process DOCA ARGP. These details are used to generate usage information for the flag, identify if the user passed the flag in the command line and notify the program about the flag's value.

Copy Copied! struct doca_argp_param;





Creates a DOCA ARGP parameter instance. The user is required to update the param attributes by calling the respective setter functions and registering the param by calling doca_argp_register_param() .

Copy Copied! doca_error_t doca_argp_param_create(struct doca_argp_param **param);

param [out] – DOCA ARGP param structure with unset attributes

Calling this function registers the program flags in the Arg Parser database. The registration includes flag details. Those details are used to parse the input arguments and generate usage print.

Note The user must register all program flags before calling doca_argp_start() .

Copy Copied! doca_error_t doca_argp_register_param(struct doca_argp_param *input_param);

input_param [in] – program flag details

Note Once registered, the ownership of the parameter passes to the ARGP module, and it should no longer be accessed/used by the user.





The data structure contains the program command details needed to process DOCA ARGP. These details are used to generate usage information for the command, identify if the user passed the command in the command line, and notify the program about the selected command.

Copy Copied! struct doca_argp_cmd;





Creates a DOCA ARGP command instance. The user is required to update the command attributes by calling the respective setter functions and registering the command by calling doca_argp_register_cmd() .

Copy Copied! doca_error_t doca_argp_cmd_create(struct doca_argp_cmd **cmd);

cmd [out] – DOCA ARGP command structure with unset attributes

Calling this function registers the program flags in the Arg Parser database as associated with the respective command. The registration includes flag details which are used to parse the input arguments and generate usage print.

Copy Copied! doca_error_t doca_argp_cmd_register_param(struct doca_argp_cmd *cmd, struct doca_argp_param *input_param);

cmd [in] – program cmd

input_param [in] – program flag details

Note Once registered, the ownership of the parameter passes to the ARGP module, and it should no longer be accessed/used by the user.





Calling this function registers the program cmd as a sub-command to the respective associated command. The registration includes cmd details which are used to parse the input arguments and generate usage print.

Copy Copied! doca_error_t doca_argp_cmd_register_cmd(struct doca_argp_cmd *cmd, struct doca_argp_cmd *input_cmd);

cmd [in] – program cmd

input_cmd [in] – program cmd details (sub-command)

Note Once registered, the ownership of the sub-command passes to the ARGP module, and it should no longer be accessed/used by the user.





Calling this function registers the program command in the Arg Parser database. The registration includes command details which are used to parse the input arguments and generate usage print.

Warning The user must register all program commands before calling doca_argp_start() .

Copy Copied! doca_error_t doca_argp_register_cmd(struct doca_argp_cmd *input_cmd);

input_cmd [in] – program command details

Note Once registered, the ownership of the command passes to the ARGP module, and it should no longer be accessed/used by the user.





Marks the programs as a DPDK program. Once ARGP is finished with the parsing, DPDK (EAL) flags are forwarded to the program by calling the given callback function.

Copy Copied! void doca_argp_set_dpdk_program(dpdk_callback callback);

callback [in] - callback function to handle DPDK (EAL) flags.

Note Due to a current limitation, programs that support several commands cannot be marked as "DPDK Programs".





This function initializes the ARGP module and must be the first function called when using this module. Initialization includes the basic information about the program and about the user's context as will later be used during the parsing of the command-line or JSON file.

Copy Copied! doca_error_t doca_argp_init( const char *program_name, void *program_config);

program_name [in] – program name as will be used in the help printout

program_config [in] – pointer to the user's configuration struct (if there is one)

Calling this function starts the classification of command-line mode or JSON mode and is responsible for parsing DPDK flags if needed. If the program is triggered with a JSON file, the DPDK flags are parsed from the file and constructed in the correct format. DPDK flags are forwarded back to the program by calling the registered callback.

Copy Copied! doca_error_t doca_argp_start( int argc, char **argv);

argc [in] - number of input arguments

argv [in] - program command-line arguments

Cleans up all the resources used by the module. Should be invoked upon program termination following a successful invocation of doca_argp_init() .

Copy Copied! doca_error_t doca_argp_destroy( void );



