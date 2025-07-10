DOCA Compress is a DOCA Context as defined by DOCA Core. See NVIDA DOCA Core Context for more information.

DOCA Compress leverages DOCA Core architecture to expose asynchronous tasks that are offloaded to hardware.

For BlueField-2 devices, this library supports:

Compress operation using the deflate algorithm

Decompress operation using the deflate algorithm

For BlueField-3 devices, this library supports:

Decompress operation using the deflate algorithm

Decompress operation using the LZ4 algorithm

Depending on the task type, the following checksum methods are produced and may be retrieved using the relevant getter functions:

Adler – produced by the deflate compress and decompress tasks

CRC – produced by all tasks

xxHash – produced by the LZ4 decompress tasks

Refer to "Tasks" section for more information.

The library requires a DOCA device to operate, the device is used to access memory and perform the actual copy. See DOCA Core Device Discovery for information.

For same BlueField DPU, it does not matter which device is used (PF/VF/SF), as all these devices utilize the same hardware component. If there are multiple DPUs, it is possible to create a Compress instance per DPU, providing each instance with a device from a different DPU.

To access memory that is not local (from the host to the DPU or vice versa), then the DPU side of the application must pick a device with an appropriate representor. See DOCA Core Device Representor Discovery.

The device must stay valid as long as the Compress instance is not destroyed.

All compress/decompress tasks require two DOCA buffers containing the destination and the source. Depending on the allocation pattern of the buffers, refer to the Inventory Types table.

Buffers must not be modified or read during the compress/decompress operation.

DOCA Compress can process DOCA buffers that reside on the host, the DPU, or both.

Source and destination buffers reside on the host and the compress library runs on the host.

Source and destination buffers reside on the DPU and the compress library runs on the DPU.

The source resides on the host and is exported (DOCA mmap export) to the DPU

The destination resides on the DPU

The compress library runs on the DPU and compresses/decompresses the host source to the DPU destination