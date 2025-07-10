DOCA Glossary

DOCA Documentation v3.0.0
Term

Description

ACS

Access control services

ASAP2

Accelerated Switching and Packet Processing

ASN

Autonomous system number

ATF

Arm-trusted firmware

b

Lower-case b is used to indicate size in bits or multiples of bits (e.g., 1Kb = 1024 bits)

B

Upper-case B is used to indicate size in bytes or multiples of bytes (e.g., 1KB = 1024 bytes, 1MB = 1048576 bytes)

BAR

Base address register

BDF address

Bus, device, function address. This is the device's PCIe bus address to uniquely identify the specific device.

BFB

BlueField bootstream

BGP

Border gateway protocol

BMC

Board management controller

BUF

Buffer

BSP

BlueField support package

CBS

Committed burst size

CIR

Committed information rate

CMDQ

Command queue

CPDS

Control pipe dynamic size

CQE

Completion queue events

CTX

Context

DEK

Data encryption key

DMA

Direct memory access

DN

Data network

DOCA

DPU SDK

DPA

Data path accelerator; a n auxiliary processor designed to accelerate data-path operations

DPCP

Direct packet control plane

DPDK

Data plane development kit

DPI

Deep packet inspection

DPIF

Datapath offload interface

DPU

Data processing unit, the third pillar of the data center with CPU and GPU. BlueField is available as a DPU and as a SuperNIC.

DW

Dword

EBS

Excess burst size

ECE

Enhanced connection establishment

ECMP

Equal-cost multi-path

ECPF

Embedded CPU physical function

EIR

Excess information rate

EM

Exact match

eMMC

Embedded multi-media card

ESP

EFI system partition

ESP

Encapsulating security payload

EU

Execution unit. HW thread; a logical DPA processing unit.

FAR

Forwarding action rule

FLR

Function level reset

FIFO

First-in-first-out

FIPS

Federal Information Processing Standards

FPGA

Field-programmable gate arrays

FW

Firmware

GDAKIN

GPUDirect async kernel-initiated network

GDB

GNU debugger

gNB

Next Generation NodeB

HCA

Host-channel adapter – an IB device that terminates an IB link and executes transport functions. This may be an HCA (host CA) or a TCA (target CA).

HCA card

A network adapter card based on an InfiniBand channel adapter device

Host

When referring to "the host" this documentation is referring to the server host. When referring to the Arm based host, the documentation will specifically call out "Arm host".

  • Server host OS refers to the Host Server OS (Linux or Windows)

  • Arm host refers to the AARCH64 Linux OS which is running on the BlueField Arm Cores

HW

Hardware

hwmon

Hardware monitoring

IB

InfiniBand

IB Cluster/Fabric/ Subnet

A set of IB devices connected by IB cables

IB device

An integrated circuit implementing InfiniBand compliant communication

ICM

Interface configuration memory

ICV

Integrity check value

IDE

Integrated development environment

IKE

Internet key exchange

In-band

A term assigned to administration activities traversing the IB connectivity only

IPoIB

IP over InfiniBand

IR

Intermediate representation

IRQ

Interrupt request

iSER

iSCSI RDMA protocol

KPI

Key performance indicator

LFT

Unicast linear forwarding tables – a table that exists in every switch providing the port through which packets should be sent to each LID

Local device/node/system

The IB HCA card installed on the machine running IBDIAG tools

Local identifier

An address assigned to a port (data sink or source point) by the Subnet Manager, unique within the subnet, used for directing packets within the subnet

Local port

The InfiniBand port of the HCA through which IBDIAG tools connect to the IB fabric

LRO

Large receive offload

lsb

Least significant bit

LSB

Least significant byte

LSO

Large send offload

LTO

Link-time optimization

MFT

Mellanox firmware tools

MLNX_OFED

Mellanox OpenFabrics Enterprise Distribution

MPI

Message passing interface

msb

Most significant bit

MSB

Most significant byte

MSI-X

Message signaled interrupts extended

MSS

Maximum segment size

MSS

Memory subsystem

MST

Mellanox software tools

MTU

Maximum transmission unit

Multicast forwarding tables

A table that exists in every switch providing the list of ports to forward received multicast packet. The table is organized by MLID.

NAT

Network address translation

NIC

Network interface card – a network adapter card that plugs into the PCI Express slot and provides one or more ports to an Ethernet network

NIST

National Institute of Standards and Technology

NP

Notification point

NS

Namespace

NUMA

Non-uniform memory access

OOB

Out-of-band

OS

Operating system

OVS

Open vSwitch

PAT

Port address translation

PBA

Pending bit array

PBS

Peak burst size

PCIe

PCI Express; Peripheral Component Interconnect Express

PDR

Packet detection rule

PF

Physical function

PFC

Priority flow control

PE

Progress engine

PHC

Physical hardware clock

PIR

Peak information rate

PK

Platform key

PKA

Public key accelerator

POC

Proof of concept

QER

QoS enforcement rule

QoS

Quality of service

PR

Path record

PUD

Process under debug

RAN

Radio access network

RAP

Reference application

RD

Route distinguisher

RDMA

Remote direct memory access

RDMA CM

RDMA connection manager

RegEx

Regular expression

REQ

Request

RES

Response

RN

Request node

RN-F – Fully coherent request node

RN-D – IO coherent request node with DVM support

RN-I – IO coherent request node

RNG

Random number generator/generation

RoCE

RDMA over converged Ethernet

RP

Reaction point

RQ

Receive queue

RShim

Random shim

RSP

Remote serial protocol

RT

Route target

RTOS

Real-time operating system

RTT

Round-trip time

RX

Receive

RXP

Regular expression processor

SA

Subnet administrator – an application (normally part of the Subnet Manager) that implements the interface for querying and manipulating subnet management data

SA

Security association

SBSA

Server base system architecture

SDK

Software development kit

SF

Sub-function or scalable function

SFC

Service function chaining (HBN)

SG

Scatter-gather

SHA

Secure hash algorithm

SL

Service level

SM

  • Subnet Manager – One of several entities involved in the configuration and control of the IB fabric

  • Master SM – The SM which is authoritative and has the reference configuration information for the subnet

  • Standby SM – An SM which is currently quiescent and not in the role of a master SM, by the agency of the master SM

SMF

Session management function

SN

Sequence number

SNAP

Storage-defined network-accelerated processing

SNAT

Source NAT

SPDK

Storage performance development kit

SPI

Security parameters index

SQ

Send queue

SR-IOV

Single-root IO virtualization

SRP

SCSI RDMA protocol

SuperNIC

a configuration of a DPU that is specific for E-W networking. BlueField has a SuperNIC configuration

SVI

Switch virtual interface

SW

Software

Sync event

Synchronization event

TAI

International Atomic Time

TIR

Transport interface receive

TIS

Transport interface send

TLS

Transport layer security

TSO

TCP segmentation offload

TX

Transmit

uDAPL

User direct access programming library

UDS

Unix domain socket

UE

User equipment

UEFI

Unified extensible firmware interface

ULP

Upper layer protocol

UPF

User-plane function

URR

Usage reporting rule

UTC

Coordinated Universal Time

vDPA

Virtual data path acceleration

VF

Virtual function

VFE

Virtio full emulation

vHBA

Virtual SCSI host bus adapter

VL

Virtual lane

VM

Virtual machine

VMA

NVIDIA® Messaging Accelerator

VNI

  • Virtual network identifier

  • VXLAN network identifier

VPI

Virtual protocol interconnect – a n NVIDIA technology that allows NVIDIA channel adapter devices (ConnectX®) to simultaneously connect to an InfiniBand subnet and a 10GigE subnet (each subnet connects to one of the adapter ports)

VRF

Virtual routing and forwarding

VTEP

VXLAN tunnel endpoint

WAN

Wide area network

WorkQ or workq

Work queue

WQE

Work queue elements

WR

Write

XLIO

NVIDIA® Accelerated IO
