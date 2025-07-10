DOCA Glossary
Term
Description
ACS
Access control services
ASAP2
Accelerated Switching and Packet Processing
ASN
Autonomous system number
ATF
Arm-trusted firmware
b
Lower-case b is used to indicate size in bits or multiples of bits (e.g., 1Kb = 1024 bits)
B
Upper-case B is used to indicate size in bytes or multiples of bytes (e.g., 1KB = 1024 bytes, 1MB = 1048576 bytes)
BAR
Base address register
BDF address
Bus, device, function address. This is the device's PCIe bus address to uniquely identify the specific device.
BFB
BlueField bootstream
BGP
Border gateway protocol
BMC
Board management controller
BUF
Buffer
BSP
BlueField support package
CBS
Committed burst size
CIR
Committed information rate
CMDQ
Command queue
CPDS
Control pipe dynamic size
CQE
Completion queue events
CTX
Context
DEK
Data encryption key
DMA
Direct memory access
DN
Data network
DOCA
DPU SDK
DPA
Data path accelerator; a n auxiliary processor designed to accelerate data-path operations
DPCP
Direct packet control plane
DPDK
Data plane development kit
DPI
Deep packet inspection
DPIF
Datapath offload interface
DPU
Data processing unit, the third pillar of the data center with CPU and GPU. BlueField is available as a DPU and as a SuperNIC.
DW
Dword
EBS
Excess burst size
ECE
Enhanced connection establishment
ECMP
Equal-cost multi-path
ECPF
Embedded CPU physical function
EIR
Excess information rate
EM
Exact match
eMMC
Embedded multi-media card
ESP
EFI system partition
ESP
Encapsulating security payload
EU
Execution unit. HW thread; a logical DPA processing unit.
FAR
Forwarding action rule
FLR
Function level reset
FIFO
First-in-first-out
FIPS
Federal Information Processing Standards
FPGA
Field-programmable gate arrays
FW
Firmware
GDAKIN
GPUDirect async kernel-initiated network
GDB
GNU debugger
gNB
Next Generation NodeB
HCA
Host-channel adapter – an IB device that terminates an IB link and executes transport functions. This may be an HCA (host CA) or a TCA (target CA).
HCA card
A network adapter card based on an InfiniBand channel adapter device
Host
When referring to "the host" this documentation is referring to the server host. When referring to the Arm based host, the documentation will specifically call out "Arm host".
HW
Hardware
hwmon
Hardware monitoring
IB
InfiniBand
IB Cluster/Fabric/ Subnet
A set of IB devices connected by IB cables
IB device
An integrated circuit implementing InfiniBand compliant communication
ICM
Interface configuration memory
ICV
Integrity check value
IDE
Integrated development environment
IKE
Internet key exchange
In-band
A term assigned to administration activities traversing the IB connectivity only
IPoIB
IP over InfiniBand
IR
Intermediate representation
IRQ
Interrupt request
iSER
iSCSI RDMA protocol
KPI
Key performance indicator
LFT
Unicast linear forwarding tables – a table that exists in every switch providing the port through which packets should be sent to each LID
Local device/node/system
The IB HCA card installed on the machine running IBDIAG tools
Local identifier
An address assigned to a port (data sink or source point) by the Subnet Manager, unique within the subnet, used for directing packets within the subnet
Local port
The InfiniBand port of the HCA through which IBDIAG tools connect to the IB fabric
LRO
Large receive offload
lsb
Least significant bit
LSB
Least significant byte
LSO
Large send offload
LTO
Link-time optimization
MFT
Mellanox firmware tools
MLNX_OFED
Mellanox OpenFabrics Enterprise Distribution
MPI
Message passing interface
msb
Most significant bit
MSB
Most significant byte
MSI-X
Message signaled interrupts extended
MSS
Maximum segment size
MSS
Memory subsystem
MST
Mellanox software tools
MTU
Maximum transmission unit
Multicast forwarding tables
A table that exists in every switch providing the list of ports to forward received multicast packet. The table is organized by MLID.
NAT
Network address translation
NIC
Network interface card – a network adapter card that plugs into the PCI Express slot and provides one or more ports to an Ethernet network
NIST
National Institute of Standards and Technology
NP
Notification point
NS
Namespace
NUMA
Non-uniform memory access
OOB
Out-of-band
OS
Operating system
OVS
Open vSwitch
PAT
Port address translation
PBA
Pending bit array
PBS
Peak burst size
PCIe
PCI Express; Peripheral Component Interconnect Express
PDR
Packet detection rule
PF
Physical function
PFC
Priority flow control
PE
Progress engine
PHC
Physical hardware clock
PIR
Peak information rate
PK
Platform key
PKA
Public key accelerator
POC
Proof of concept
QER
QoS enforcement rule
QoS
Quality of service
PR
Path record
PUD
Process under debug
RAN
Radio access network
RAP
Reference application
RD
Route distinguisher
RDMA
Remote direct memory access
RDMA CM
RDMA connection manager
RegEx
Regular expression
REQ
Request
RES
Response
RN
Request node
RN-F – Fully coherent request node
RN-D – IO coherent request node with DVM support
RN-I – IO coherent request node
RNG
Random number generator/generation
RoCE
RDMA over converged Ethernet
RP
Reaction point
RQ
Receive queue
RShim
Random shim
RSP
Remote serial protocol
RT
Route target
RTOS
Real-time operating system
RTT
Round-trip time
RX
Receive
RXP
Regular expression processor
SA
Subnet administrator – an application (normally part of the Subnet Manager) that implements the interface for querying and manipulating subnet management data
SA
Security association
SBSA
Server base system architecture
SDK
Software development kit
SF
Sub-function or scalable function
SFC
Service function chaining (HBN)
SG
Scatter-gather
SHA
Secure hash algorithm
SL
Service level
SM
SMF
Session management function
SN
Sequence number
SNAP
Storage-defined network-accelerated processing
SNAT
Source NAT
SPDK
Storage performance development kit
SPI
Security parameters index
SQ
Send queue
SR-IOV
Single-root IO virtualization
SRP
SCSI RDMA protocol
SuperNIC
a configuration of a DPU that is specific for E-W networking. BlueField has a SuperNIC configuration
SVI
Switch virtual interface
SW
Software
Sync event
Synchronization event
TAI
International Atomic Time
TIR
Transport interface receive
TIS
Transport interface send
TLS
Transport layer security
TSO
TCP segmentation offload
TX
Transmit
uDAPL
User direct access programming library
UDS
Unix domain socket
UE
User equipment
UEFI
Unified extensible firmware interface
ULP
Upper layer protocol
UPF
User-plane function
URR
Usage reporting rule
UTC
Coordinated Universal Time
vDPA
Virtual data path acceleration
VF
Virtual function
VFE
Virtio full emulation
vHBA
Virtual SCSI host bus adapter
VL
Virtual lane
VM
Virtual machine
VMA
NVIDIA® Messaging Accelerator
VNI
VPI
Virtual protocol interconnect – a n NVIDIA technology that allows NVIDIA channel adapter devices (ConnectX®) to simultaneously connect to an InfiniBand subnet and a 10GigE subnet (each subnet connects to one of the adapter ports)
VRF
Virtual routing and forwarding
VTEP
VXLAN tunnel endpoint
WAN
Wide area network
WorkQ or workq
Work queue
WQE
Work queue elements
WR
Write
XLIO
NVIDIA® Accelerated IO