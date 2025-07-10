DOCA Glossary

ACS Access control services

ASAP2 Accelerated Switching and Packet Processing

ASN Autonomous system number

ATF Arm-trusted firmware

b Lower-case b is used to indicate size in bits or multiples of bits (e.g., 1Kb = 1024 bits)

B Upper-case B is used to indicate size in bytes or multiples of bytes (e.g., 1KB = 1024 bytes, 1MB = 1048576 bytes)

BAR Base address register

BDF address Bus, device, function address. This is the device's PCIe bus address to uniquely identify the specific device.

BFB BlueField bootstream

BGP Border gateway protocol

BMC Board management controller

BUF Buffer

BSP BlueField support package

CBS Committed burst size

CIR Committed information rate

CMDQ Command queue

CPDS Control pipe dynamic size

CQE Completion queue events

CTX Context

DEK Data encryption key

DMA Direct memory access

DN Data network

DOCA DPU SDK

DPA Data path accelerator; a n auxiliary processor designed to accelerate data-path operations

DPCP Direct packet control plane

DPDK Data plane development kit

DPI Deep packet inspection

DPIF Datapath offload interface

DPU Data processing unit, the third pillar of the data center with CPU and GPU. BlueField is available as a DPU and as a SuperNIC.

DW Dword

EBS Excess burst size

ECE Enhanced connection establishment

ECMP Equal-cost multi-path

ECPF Embedded CPU physical function

EIR Excess information rate

EM Exact match

eMMC Embedded multi-media card

ESP EFI system partition

ESP Encapsulating security payload

EU Execution unit. HW thread; a logical DPA processing unit.

FAR Forwarding action rule

FLR Function level reset

FIFO First-in-first-out

FIPS Federal Information Processing Standards

FPGA Field-programmable gate arrays

FW Firmware

GDAKIN GPUDirect async kernel-initiated network

GDB GNU debugger

gNB Next Generation NodeB

HCA Host-channel adapter – an IB device that terminates an IB link and executes transport functions. This may be an HCA (host CA) or a TCA (target CA).

HCA card A network adapter card based on an InfiniBand channel adapter device

Host When referring to "the host" this documentation is referring to the server host. When referring to the Arm based host, the documentation will specifically call out "Arm host". Server host OS refers to the Host Server OS (Linux or Windows)

Arm host refers to the AARCH64 Linux OS which is running on the BlueField Arm Cores

HW Hardware

hwmon Hardware monitoring

IB InfiniBand

IB Cluster/Fabric/ Subnet A set of IB devices connected by IB cables

IB device An integrated circuit implementing InfiniBand compliant communication

ICM Interface configuration memory

ICV Integrity check value

IDE Integrated development environment

IKE Internet key exchange

In-band A term assigned to administration activities traversing the IB connectivity only

IPoIB IP over InfiniBand

IR Intermediate representation

IRQ Interrupt request

iSER iSCSI RDMA protocol

KPI Key performance indicator

LFT Unicast linear forwarding tables – a table that exists in every switch providing the port through which packets should be sent to each LID

Local device/node/system The IB HCA card installed on the machine running IBDIAG tools

Local identifier An address assigned to a port (data sink or source point) by the Subnet Manager, unique within the subnet, used for directing packets within the subnet

Local port The InfiniBand port of the HCA through which IBDIAG tools connect to the IB fabric

LRO Large receive offload

lsb Least significant bit

LSB Least significant byte

LSO Large send offload

LTO Link-time optimization

MFT Mellanox firmware tools

MLNX_OFED Mellanox OpenFabrics Enterprise Distribution

MPI Message passing interface

msb Most significant bit

MSB Most significant byte

MSI-X Message signaled interrupts extended

MSS Maximum segment size

MSS Memory subsystem

MST Mellanox software tools

MTU Maximum transmission unit

Multicast forwarding tables A table that exists in every switch providing the list of ports to forward received multicast packet. The table is organized by MLID.

NAT Network address translation

NIC Network interface card – a network adapter card that plugs into the PCI Express slot and provides one or more ports to an Ethernet network

NIST National Institute of Standards and Technology

NP Notification point

NS Namespace

NUMA Non-uniform memory access

OOB Out-of-band

OS Operating system

OVS Open vSwitch

PAT Port address translation

PBA Pending bit array

PBS Peak burst size

PCIe PCI Express; Peripheral Component Interconnect Express

PDR Packet detection rule

PF Physical function

PFC Priority flow control

PE Progress engine

PHC Physical hardware clock

PIR Peak information rate

PK Platform key

PKA Public key accelerator

POC Proof of concept

QER QoS enforcement rule

QoS Quality of service

PR Path record

PUD Process under debug

RAN Radio access network

RAP Reference application

RD Route distinguisher

RDMA Remote direct memory access

RDMA CM RDMA connection manager

RegEx Regular expression

REQ Request

RES Response

RN Request node RN-F – Fully coherent request node RN-D – IO coherent request node with DVM support RN-I – IO coherent request node

RNG Random number generator/generation

RoCE RDMA over converged Ethernet

RP Reaction point

RQ Receive queue

RShim Random shim

RSP Remote serial protocol

RT Route target

RTOS Real-time operating system

RTT Round-trip time

RX Receive

RXP Regular expression processor

SA Subnet administrator – an application (normally part of the Subnet Manager) that implements the interface for querying and manipulating subnet management data

SA Security association

SBSA Server base system architecture

SDK Software development kit

SF Sub-function or scalable function

SFC Service function chaining (HBN)

SG Scatter-gather

SHA Secure hash algorithm

SL Service level

SM Subnet Manager – One of several entities involved in the configuration and control of the IB fabric

Master SM – The SM which is authoritative and has the reference configuration information for the subnet

Standby SM – An SM which is currently quiescent and not in the role of a master SM, by the agency of the master SM

SMF Session management function

SN Sequence number

SNAP Storage-defined network-accelerated processing

SNAT Source NAT

SPDK Storage performance development kit

SPI Security parameters index

SQ Send queue

SR-IOV Single-root IO virtualization

SRP SCSI RDMA protocol

SuperNIC a configuration of a DPU that is specific for E-W networking. BlueField has a SuperNIC configuration

SVI Switch virtual interface

SW Software

Sync event Synchronization event

TAI International Atomic Time

TIR Transport interface receive

TIS Transport interface send

TLS Transport layer security

TSO TCP segmentation offload

TX Transmit

uDAPL User direct access programming library

UDS Unix domain socket

UE User equipment

UEFI Unified extensible firmware interface

ULP Upper layer protocol

UPF User-plane function

URR Usage reporting rule

UTC Coordinated Universal Time

vDPA Virtual data path acceleration

VF Virtual function

VFE Virtio full emulation

vHBA Virtual SCSI host bus adapter

VL Virtual lane

VM Virtual machine

VMA NVIDIA® Messaging Accelerator

VNI Virtual network identifier

VXLAN network identifier

VPI Virtual protocol interconnect – a n NVIDIA technology that allows NVIDIA channel adapter devices (ConnectX®) to simultaneously connect to an InfiniBand subnet and a 10GigE subnet (each subnet connects to one of the adapter ports)

VRF Virtual routing and forwarding

VTEP VXLAN tunnel endpoint

WAN Wide area network

WorkQ or workq Work queue

WQE Work queue elements

WR Write