DOCA Management Service Guide

To see the full list of flags, use the help flag (i.e., dmsc --help , dmsc -h ).

--address <string> – Bind to <address>:<port> or just :<port> (default is :9339 ). Can be localhost for the local use case, or an IP address for the remote use case.

--target <string> – Target PCIe address to interact with. Mandatory if the server is running for multiple PCIe addresses.

-d, --debug – Debug mode.

-u, --username <string> – username.

-p, --password <string> – password.

--tls-ca <string> – path to server CA certificate.

--tls-key <string> – path to the client TLS private key.

--tls-cert <string> – path to the client TLS certificate, containing the public key.

--skip-verify – tells the client to skip verifying the server's certificate during the TLS handshake. TLS is enabled, and the connection is encrypted.

--insecure – Disable TLS. The client connects over plain TCP, with no encryption or authentication.

gNMI (gRPC Network Management Interface) is a standardized network management protocol to configure and monitor network devices via gRPC and Protocol Buffers. It enables interaction with devices using models such as OpenConfig.

Core gNMI commands:

Get – Retrieves device data (e.g., operational state, configuration).

Set – Modifies device configuration.

Capabilities – Queries the device’s capabilities (e.g., supported models, versions, encodings).

Subscribe – Streams data from the device to the client. Note DMS currently does not support the Subscribe command.

In DMSC, the gNMI functionality is powered by the GNMIC project. For additional details, refer to the GNMIC documentation.

Prompt mode with autocomplete can be invoked using the prompt command. To access it, run dmscli and authenticate with the dmsd user password (by default, the root OS password).

Get requests happen in real-time without a cache. Get command requires providing the YANG Xpath as described in the following:

Copy Copied! /opt/mellanox/doca/services/dms/dmsc <flags> get --path /interfaces/interface[name=p0]/config/mtu [ { "source" : "localhost:9339" , "timestamp" : 1712485149723248511, "time" : "2024-04-07T10:19:09.723248511Z" , "updates" : [ { "Path" : "interfaces/interface[name=p0]/config/mtu" , "values" : { "interfaces/interface/config/mtu" : "1500" } } ] } ]

Info To insert params in the path, as an indication of the interface name (p0).

Get request also work on subtree (subPath) as follows:

Copy Copied! /opt/mellanox/doca/services/dms/dmsc <flags> get --path /nvidia/roce [ { "source" : "127.0.0.1:9339" , "timestamp" : 1728471432988295603, "time" : "2024-10-09T13:57:12.988295603+03:00" , "updates" : [ { "Path" : "nvidia/roce" , "values" : { "nvidia/roce" : { "config" : { "adaptive-routing" : "false" , "multipath-dscp" : "MULTIPATH_DSCP_DEFAULT" , "tx-sched-locality-mode" : "TX_SCHED_LOCALITY_ACCUMULATIVE" } } } } ] } ]

Info Failing to provide a mandatory parameter for decoding a leaf leads to that leaf being skipped. The entire request fails when the first leaf fails.





Set requests happen immediately, invoking tools to configure the OS.

Set commands require providing Yang Xpath as described in the following:

Copy Copied! /opt/mellanox/doca/services/dms/dmsc <flags> set --update /interfaces/interface[name=p0]/config/mtu:::int:::9216 { "source" : "localhost:9339" , "time" : "1970-01-01T00:00:00Z" , "results" : [ { "operation" : "UPDATE" , "path" : "interfaces/interface[name=p0]/config/mtu" } ] }

Info To insert params in the path, as an indication of the interface name (p0).

Note The value provided must be separated by value type and char.

Note Currently, only the --update flag is supported in Set.

Note The update of some leaves only takes effect after the system reboot. Refer to gNOI system reboot for information.

It is also possible to invoke a command JSON list:

Copy Copied! /opt/mellanox/doca/services/dms/dmsc <flags> set --request- file req.json

req.json example:

Copy Copied! { "updates" : [ { "path" : "/interfaces/interface[name=p0]/config/mtu" , "value" : 9216 , "encoding" : "uint" }, { "path" : "/interfaces/interface[name=p0]/config/enabled" , "value" : true , "encoding" : "bool" } ] }





To get the list of supported paths for get/set commands, run the following command:

Copy Copied! dmsc -- file /opt/mellanox/doca/service/dms/yang path --types --descr

Path Type Description /interfaces/interface[name=*]/config/enabled boolean This leaf contains the configured, desired state of the interface. Systems that implement the IF-MIB use the value of this leaf in the 'running' datastore to set IF-MIB.ifAdminStatus to 'up' or 'down' after an ifEntry has been initialized, as described in RFC 2863. Changes in this leaf in the 'running' datastore are reflected in ifAdminStatus, but if ifAdminStatus is changed over SNMP, this leaf is not affected. /interfaces/interface[name=*]/config/mtu uint16 Set the maximum transmission unit size in octets for the physical interface. If this is not set, the mtu is set to the operational default -- e.g., 1514 bytes on an Ethernet interface. /interfaces/interface[name=*]/config/name string The name of the interface. A device MAY restrict the allowed values for this leaf, possibly depending on the type of the interface. For system-controlled interfaces, this leaf is the device-specific name of the interface. The 'config false' list interfaces/interface[name]/state contains the currently existing interfaces on the device. If a client tries to create a configuration for a system-controlled interface that is not present in the corresponding state list, the server MAY reject the request if the implementation does not support pre-provisioning of interfaces or if the name refers to an interface that can never exist in the system. A NETCONF server MUST reply with an rpc-error with the error-tag 'invalid-value' in this case. The IETF model in RFC 7223 provides YANG features for the following (i.e., pre-provisioning and arbitrary names), However they are omitted here: If the device supports pre-provisioning of the interface configuration, the 'pre-provisioning' feature is advertised. If the device allows an arbitrarily named user-controlled interfaces, the 'arbitrary-names' feature is advertised. When a configured user-controlled interface is created by the system, it is instantiated with the same name in the /interfaces/interface[name]/state list. /interfaces/interface[name=*]/config/type identityref The type of the interface. When an interface entry is created, a server MAY initialize the type leaf with a valid value, e.g., if it is possible to derive the type from the name of the interface. If a client tries to set the type of an interface to a value that can never be used by the system, e.g., if the type is not supported, or if the type does not match the name of the interface, the server MUST reject the request. A NETCONF server MUST reply with an rpc-error with the error-tag 'invalid-value' in this case. /interfaces/interface[name=*]/ethernet/nvidia/config/inter-packet-gap uint8 Inter packet gap configuration, in 4B unit /interfaces/interface[name=*]/ethernet/nvidia/config/rate-limit uint16 The percentage of bandwidth, in permile units, to be used on the port. /interfaces/interface[name=*]/name leafref References the name of the interface /interfaces/interface[name=*]/nvidia/cc/config/priority[id=*]/id leafref /interfaces/interface[name=*]/nvidia/cc/config/priority[id=*]/np_enabled boolean Enable CC NP for a given priority on the interface /interfaces/interface[name=*]/nvidia/cc/config/priority[id=*]/rp_enabled boolean Enable CC RP for a given priority on the interface /interfaces/interface[name=*]/nvidia/cc/slot[id=*]/config/counter_enable boolean Enable the counter while enabling tha CC algo according to the algo_slot /interfaces/interface[name=*]/nvidia/cc/slot[id=*]/config/enabled boolean Enable a CC algo slot execution. /interfaces/interface[name=*]/nvidia/cc/slot[id=*]/config/id algo_slot_id CC algo slot id. /interfaces/interface[name=*]/nvidia/cc/slot[id=*]/id leafref CC algo slot ID. /interfaces/interface[name=*]/nvidia/cc/slot[id=*]/param[id=*]/config/id algo_param_id CC algo param id. /interfaces/interface[name=*]/nvidia/cc/slot[id=*]/param[id=*]/config/value algo_param_value Parameter value within the CC algo slot. /interfaces/interface[name=*]/nvidia/cc/slot[id=*]/param[id=*]/id leafref Parameter ID within the CC algo slot. /interfaces/interface[name=*]/nvidia/qos/config/pfc boolean Enables PFC /interfaces/interface[name=*]/nvidia/qos/config/priority[id=*]/id prio Priority ID. /interfaces/interface[name=*]/nvidia/qos/config/trust-mode identityref Trust mode for the interface QoS. /interfaces/interface[name=*]/nvidia/roce/config/adaptive-retransmission boolean Enable adaptive retransmission /interfaces/interface[name=*]/nvidia/roce/config/adaptive-routing-force boolean Force adaptive routing even if the feature was not negotiated between the requestor and responder. /interfaces/interface[name=*]/nvidia/roce/config/rtt-resp-dscp uint8 Defines the DSCP fixed value used if mode is set to FIXED. /interfaces/interface[name=*]/nvidia/roce/config/rtt-resp-dscp-mode identityref Defines the method for setting DSCP in RTT response packets. /interfaces/interface[name=*]/nvidia/roce/config/slow-restart boolean Enable slow restart when congestion /interfaces/interface[name=*]/nvidia/roce/config/slow-restart-idle boolean Enable slow restart when idle /interfaces/interface[name=*]/nvidia/roce/config/tos tos ToS value for RoCE traffic. /interfaces/interface[name=*]/nvidia/roce/config/tx-window boolean Enable transmission window /interfaces/interface[name=*]/state/admin-status enumeration The desired state of the interface. In RFC 7223, this leaf has the same read semantics as ifAdminStatus. Here, it reflects the administrative state as set by enabling or disabling the interface. /interfaces/interface[name=*]/state/oper-status enumeration The current operational state of the interface. This leaf has the same semantics as ifOperStatus. /nvidia/cc/config/user-programmable boolean Enables user-programmable CC functionality. /nvidia/command[run=*]/run string The command to run. /nvidia/mode/config/mode identityref Mode can take one of several predefined values representing operational modes of DPU. /nvidia/roce/config/adaptive-routing boolean Enable adaptive routing between a requestor and responder. /nvidia/roce/config/multipath-dscp identityref Multipath on transmit, set the DSCP bit to hold the MP eligible info /nvidia/roce/config/tx-sched-locality-mode identityref Transmission scheduler adaptation to locality

gNOI (gRPC Network Operations Interface) is a protocol designed for operational tasks, such as installing software, managing certificates, and troubleshooting.

It complements gNMI by focusing on operational and administrative functions.

In DMSc, the gNOI part is powered by GNOIC project, for full docs refer to GNOIC docs.

Copy Copied! /opt/mellanox/doca/services/dms/dmsc -a localhost --port 9339 --tls-cert client.crt --tls-key client.key < command >

Prompt mode with autocomplete options can be invoked using the command prompt .

All commands are blocked unless specified otherwise.

Note Currently, gNOI commands are only supported on the host (not the BlueField).

The following subsections present actions for provisioning a new DOCA image (BFB) or firmware on BlueField.

This command transmits the file from the client to the server and authenticates the file's validity:

Copy Copied! /opt/mellanox/doca/services/dms/dmsc <flags> os install --version <free_text_version> --pkg <bfb|cfg|fw path> /opt/mellanox/doca/services/dms/dmsc <flags> os install --version 2_9_0 --pkg DOCA_2.9.0_Ubuntu.bfb /opt/mellanox/doca/services/dms/dmsc <flags> os install --version 0_0_1.cfg --pkg bf.cfg /opt/mellanox/doca/services/dms/dmsc <flags> os install --version 24_29_0046.fw --pkg fw-BlueField.bin

The file is saved to the folder specified in the -image_folder flag (default /tmp/dms ) given to the server. if the file authenticates successfully. The file's extension is autodetected and is written automatically if none is provided in the --version field. Users may copy the file to the folder manually and invoke the command with file extension to authenticate the file. No file transfer is initiated if the file already exists in the folder and the version specified with the extension.

This command deploys the BFB bundle/firmware to the hardware:

Copy Copied! /opt/mellanox/doca/services/dms/dmsc <flags> os activate --version 2_9_0 /opt/mellanox/doca/services/dms/dmsc <flags> os activate --version "2_9_0.bfb;0_0_1.cfg;24_29_0046.fw"

The --version flag provides a version to search for in the folder specified by the -image_folder flag (default /tmp/dms ). If no extension is provided, the command uses all files under the version name.

To activate separate files, use the --version flag separated by semi-colon.

Note Deploying the BFB bundle is only supported when running from the host.

Note After running the command to activate firmware, firmware reset is automatically invoked.





Verify command retrieves the firmware and BFB bundle version:

Copy Copied! /opt/mellanox/doca/services/dms/dmsc <flags> os verify

The return value consists of both versions separated by a semi-colon:

Copy Copied! +-----------------+---------------------------------------------------------------+-----------------------------+ | Target Name | Version | Activation Fail Msg | +-----------------+---------------------------------------------------------------+-----------------------------+ | 127.0.0.1:19999 | FW: 32.42.1000;BFB: bf-bundle-2.8.0-98_24.07-ubuntu-22.04_dev | | | | | | +-----------------+---------------------------------------------------------------+-----------------------------+

Note Currently, the BFB bundle can only be retrieved if it was installed via DMS.

The following subsections provide actions for rebooting the BFB bundle/firmware on the BlueField.

To verify that BFB is rebooting:

Copy Copied! /opt/mellanox/doca/services/dms/dmsc <flags> system reboot-status

The value returned is false if the system is active. It is true if the system is rebooting. If the status cannot be retrieved, the status appears as a failure and the message field indicates what the issue is.

The flag --reboot_status_check <string> checks if firmware reboot is needed:

If set to fast (default), a quick test occurs but is not accurate (any config can trigger this flag)

If set to strict , a more accurate test occurs, but it is slower.

If set to none , then the firmware check is skipped.

To reboot the BlueField Arm and firmware:

Copy Copied! /opt/mellanox/doca/services/dms/dmsc <flags> system reboot --delay <uint>s --subcomponent <string> --method <string>

This command is non-blocking and returns immediately.

The flag --delay specifies the time interval to wait before invoking the reset.

The subcomponent and method are optional. By default, the reboot executes with the lowest reset level and type available.

Note Currently, DMS supports --subcomponent ARM --method <WARM|POWERDOWN> flags.

The following subsection provides an action for performing a factory reset on a target node.

Performs reset operation on each PF on the given target node.

This operation resets the device configurations to their default values:

Copy Copied! /opt/mellanox/doca/services/dms/dmsc <flags> factory-reset start /opt/mellanox/doca/services/dms/dmsc <flags> reset start

Note Reset to Golden Image (pre-configured, ideal state version) is not supported.

The generic interface to perform file operational tasks.

Returns metadata about files on the target device.

Copy Copied! /opt/mellanox/doca/services/dms/dmsc <flags> file stat --path /path/to/file /opt/mellanox/doca/services/dms/dmsc <flags> file stat --path /path/to/dir --recursive

Command output:

Copy Copied! +----------------+---------------------+----------------------+------------+------------+------+ | Target Name | Path | LastModified | Perm | Umask | Size | +----------------+---------------------+----------------------+------------+------------+------+ | 127.0.0.1:9339 | /path/to/dir/file_1 | 2025-04-10T09:05:37Z | -rw-r--r-- | -----w--w- | 0 | | | /path/to/dir/file_2 | 2025-04-10T09:05:37Z | -rw-r--r-- | -----w--w- | 0 | +----------------+---------------------+----------------------+------------+------------+------+





Streams the contents of a file from the target device to the client.

To allow this operation, the DMSD server must be started with a list of directories permitted for read access, using the --allow_list_read flag.

Copy Copied! /opt/mellanox/doca/services/dms/dmsd <flags> --allow_list_read dir1,dir2,dir3 /opt/mellanox/doca/services/dms/dmsc <flags> file get -- file /tmp/debug/file_to_get





Streams a file from the client to the target device.

To allow this operation, the DMSD server must be started with a list of directories permitted for write access, using the --allow_list_write flag.

Copy Copied! /opt/mellanox/doca/services/dms/dmsd <flags> --allow_list_write dir1,dir2,dir3 /opt/mellanox/doca/services/dms/dmsc <flags> file put -- file /tmp/debug/file_to_send --dst /tmp/output/path_on_remote_host

Info This deployment model aligns with the DOCA container deployment methodology described in the DOCA Container Deployment Guide .

Containerz enables remote management and monitoring of containers running on the host or DPU. It supports the following backend modes:

In this mode, Containerz interacts with the Docker daemon ( dockerd ) running on the host.

Ensure that the Docker daemon is active:

Copy Copied! systemctl start docker





In this mode, Containerz uses the Kubelet daemon to manage containers on the BlueField DPU via static pod definitions.

This does not require a full Kubernetes cluster. Instead, static pod manifests placed in /etc/kubelet.d are automatically handled by the Kubelet.

Add a pod : Create a YAML file in /etc/kubelet.d – the pod will be started automatically.

Remove a pod: Delete the corresponding YAML file – the pod will be stopped and removed.

Info This is the default mode for DMSD running by systemd on the DPU.

Note Kubelet daemon is not running by default on the host (DOCA for host). This mode is available when DMSD is running on the DPU only. For DOCA for Host, use the default Docker backend.

To set the container backend mode, use the --container_interface flag when launching the DMSD server:

Copy Copied! /opt/mellanox/doca/services/dms/dmsd <flags> --container_interface <kubelet|docker>





These operations manage the lifecycle, images, and persistent volumes associated with containers.

Starts a container using the specified image and tag.

Docker mode – The image must already be available in the local registry.

Kubelet mode – Pass a YAML file that defines the container. The file will be copied to the Kubelet manifest directory, triggering the daemon to start the container.

Copy Copied! /opt/mellanox/doca/services/dms/dmsd <flags> containerz container start --image <image_name> /opt/mellanox/doca/services/dms/dmsd <flags> containerz container start --image path/to/yaml/file.yaml





Lists all running containers.

Copy Copied! /opt/mellanox/doca/services/dms/dmsd <flags> containerz container list





Stops a running container. The container is preserved and can be restarted later.

Kubelet mode – This deletes the YAML file from the manifest directory, which automatically stops the container.

Copy Copied! /opt/mellanox/doca/services/dms/dmsd <flags> containerz container stop --instance <container name>





Stops and removes the specified container.

Copy Copied! /opt/mellanox/doca/services/dms/dmsd <flags> containerz container remove --instance <container name>

These commands manage container images—pulling, pushing, listing, and removing them.

Downloads an image from a container registry.

Copy Copied! /opt/mellanox/doca/services/dms/dmsd <flags> containerz image pull --image ubuntu





Uploads an image (in tar file format) from the client to the device. The image is streamed via gRPC and stored locally.

Copy Copied! /opt/mellanox/doca/services/dms/dmsd <flags> containerz image push -- file /path/to/tarfile. tar





Displays all available container images on the device.

Copy Copied! /opt/mellanox/doca/services/dms/dmsd <flags> containerz image list





Deletes a specific image from the device.

Copy Copied! /opt/mellanox/doca/services/dms/dmsd <flags> containerz image remove --image ubuntu

These commands manage persistent storage volumes for containers.

Info In Kubelet mode, volumes are created under /var/dms/volume .

Creates a new named volume.

Copy Copied! /opt/mellanox/doca/services/dms/dmsd <flags> containerz volume create --name my_volume





Deletes a specified volume.

Copy Copied! /opt/mellanox/doca/services/dms/dmsd <flags> containerz volume remove --name volume_name





Lists all named volumes and their mount points.