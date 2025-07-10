DOCA SNAP-4 Service Guide

RPC log history (enabled by default) records all the RPC requests (from snap_rpc.py and spdk_rpc.py ) sent to the SNAP application and the RPC response for each RPC requests in a dedicated log file, /var/log/snap-log/rpc-log . This file is visible outside the container (i.e., the log file's path on the DPU is /var/log/snap-log/rpc-log as well).

The SNAP_RPC_LOG_ENABLE env can be used to enable ( 1 ) or disable ( 0 ) this feature.

Info RPC log history is supported with SPDK version spdk23.01.2-12 and above.

Warning When RPC log history is enabled, the SNAP application writes (in append mode) RPC request and response message to /var/log/snap-log/rpc-log constantly. Pay attention to the size of this file. If it gets too large, delete the file on the DPU before launching the SNAP pod.

The configuration of SR-IOV depends on the kernel version and requires careful consideration to ensure optimal device visibility and system stability.

For deployments with multiple virtual devices, autoprobe must be disabled to ensure reliable device discovery by setting sriov_drivers_autoprobe=0 in /sys/bus/pci/devices/<BDF>/ . Failing to do this may cause the following issues:

Incomplete device visibility

Missing virtual disks

Potential system hangs during device initialization

Unreliable behavior with large numbers of VFs (>100)

Configurations required for large-scale deployments:

Disable autoprobe: Copy Copied! echo 0 > /sys/bus/pci/devices/<BDF>/sriov_drivers_autoprobe Manually bind the VFs as required using your specific driver binding tools (e.g., driverctl or bind/unbind in sysfs).

For small-scale deployments (with fewer than 100 VFs), you can use the sriov_totalvfs sysfs entry to set the number of VFs:

Copy Copied! echo <number_of_vfs> > /sys/bus/pci/devices/<BDF>/sriov_totalvfs

Note Applying this configuration for larger deployments.

Note After completing the SR-IOV configuration, no disk will be exposed in the hypervisor by default. The disk will only appear within the VM after the associated PCIe VF is assigned to the VM using the virtualization manager (e.g., libvirt, VMware, etc.). If you need to use the device directly from the hypervisor, manually bind the PCIe VF to the desired driver.

Note Hot-plug PFs do not support SR-IOV.

Info It is recommended to add pci=assign-busses to the boot command line when creating more than 127 VFs. Note Without this option, the following errors may appear from host and the virtio driver will not probe these devices: Copy Copied! pci 0000 : 84 : 00.0 : [1af4: 1041 ] type 7f class 0xffffff pci 0000 : 84 : 00.0 : unknown header type 7f, ignoring device





Note Zero-copy is supported on SPDK 21.07 and higher.

SNAP-direct allows SNAP applications to transfer data directly from the host memory to remote storage without using any staging buffer inside the DPU.

SNAP enables the feature according to the SPDK BDEV configuration only when working against an SPDK NVMe-oF RDMA block device.

To enable zero copy, set the environment variable (as it is enabled by default):

Copy Copied! SNAP_RDMA_ZCOPY_ENABLE=1

For more info refer to the section SNAP Environment Variables.

NVMe/TCP Zero Copy is implemented as a custom NVDA_TCP transport in SPDK NVMe initiator, and it is based on a new XLIO socket layer implementation.

The implementation is different for Tx and Rx:

The NVMe/TCP Tx Zero Copy is similar between RDMA and TCP in that the data is sent from the host memory directly to the wire without an intermediate copy to Arm memory

The NVMe/TCP Rx Zero Copy allows achieving partial zero copy on the Rx flow by eliminating copy from socket buffers (XLIO) to application buffers (SNAP). But data still must be DMA'ed from Arm to host memory.

To enable NVMe/TCP Zero Copy, use SPDK v22.05.nvda --with-xlio ( v22.05.nvda or higher).

Note For more information about XLIO including limitations and bug fixes, refer to the NVIDIA Accelerated IO (XLIO) Documentation.

To enable SNAP TCP XLIO Zero Copy:

SNAP container: Set the environment variables and resources in the YAML file: Copy Copied! resources: requests: memory: "4Gi" cpu: "8" limits: hugepages-2Mi: "4Gi" memory: "6Gi" cpu: "16" ## Set according to the local setup env: - name: APP_ARGS value: "--wait-for-rpc" - name: SPDK_XLIO_PATH value: "/usr/lib/libxlio.so" SNAP sources: Set the environment variables and resources in the relevant scripts In run_snap.sh , edit the APP_ARGS variable to use the SPDK command line argument --wait-for-rpc : run_snap.sh Collapse Source Copy Copied! APP_ARGS="--wait-for-rpc" In set_environment_variables.sh , uncomment the SPDK_XLIO_PATH environment variable: set_environment_variables.sh Collapse Source Copy Copied! export SPDK_XLIO_PATH="/usr/lib/libxlio.so"

Note NVMe/TCP XLIO requires a BlueField Arm OS hugepage size of 4Gi. For information on configuring the hugepages, refer to sections "Step 1: Allocate Hugepages" and "Adjusting YAML Configuration". At high scale, it is required to use the global variable XLIO_RX_BUFS=4096 even though it leads to high memory consumption. Using XLIO_RX_BUFS=1024 requires lower memory consumption but limits the ability to scale the workload.

Info For more info refer to the section "SNAP Environment Variables".

Tip It is recommended to configure NVMe/TCP XLIO with the transport ack timeout option increased to 12. Copy Copied! [dpu] spdk_rpc.py bdev_nvme_set_options --transport-ack-timeout 12 Other bdev_nvme options may be adjusted according to requirements.

Expose an NVMe-oF subsystem with one namespace by using a TCP transport type on the remote SPDK target.

Copy Copied! [dpu] spdk_rpc.py sock_set_default_impl -i xlio [dpu] spdk_rpc.py framework_start_init [dpu] spdk_rpc.py bdev_nvme_set_options --transport-ack-timeout 12 [dpu] spdk_rpc.py bdev_nvme_attach_controller -b nvme0 -t nvda_tcp -a 3.3.3.3 -f ipv4 -s 4420 -n nqn.2023-01.io.nvmet [dpu] snap_rpc.py nvme_subsystem_create --nqn nqn.2023-01.com.nvda:nvme:0 [dpu] snap_rpc.py nvme_namespace_create -b nvme0n1 -n 1 --nqn nqn. 2023-01.com.nvda:nvme:0 --uuid 16dab065-ddc9-8a7a-108e-9a489254a839 [dpu] snap_rpc.py nvme_controller_create --nqn nqn.2023-01.com.nvda:nvme:0 --ctrl NVMeCtrl1 --pf_id 0 --suspended --num_queues 16 [dpu] snap_rpc.py nvme_controller_attach_ns -c NVMeCtrl1 -n 1 [dpu] snap_rpc.py nvme_controller_resume -c NVMeCtrl1 -n 1 [host] modprobe -v nvme [host] fio --filename /dev/nvme0n1 --rw randrw --name=test-randrw --ioengine=libaio --iodepth=64 --bs=4k --direct=1 --numjobs=1 --runtime=63 --time_based --group_reporting --verify=md5

Info For more information on XLIO, please refer to XLIO documentation.





The SPDK version that comes with SNAP supports hardware encryption/decryption offload. To enable AES/XTS, follow the instructions under section "Modifying SF Trust Level to Enable Encryption".

SNAP offers support for zero copy with encryption for bdev_nvme with an RDMA transport.

Note If another bdev_nvme transport or base bdev other than NVMe is used, then zero copy flow is not supported, and additional DMA operations from the host to the BlueField Arm are performed.

Info Refer to section "SPDK Crypto Example" to see how to configure zero copy flow with AES_XTS offload.

Command Description mlx5_scan_accel_module Accepts a list of devices to be used for the crypto operation accel_crypto_key_create Creates a crypto key bdev_nvme_attach_controller Constructs NVMe block device bdev_crypto_create Creates a virtual block device which encrypts write IO commands and decrypts read IO commands

Accepts a list of devices to use for the crypto operation provided in the --allowed-devs parameter. If no devices are specified, then the first device which supports encryption is used.

For best performance, it is recommended to use the devices with the largest InfiniBand MTU (4096). The MTU size can be verified using the ibv_devinfo command (look for the max and active MTU fields). Normally, the mlx5_2 device is expected to have an MTU of 4096 and should be used as an allowed crypto device.

Command parameters:

Parameter Mandatory? Type Description qp-size No Number QP size num-requests No Number Size of the shared requests pool allowed-devs No String Comma-separated list of allowed device names (e.g., "mlx5_2") Note Make sure that the device used for RDMA traffic is selected to support zero copy. enable-driver No Boolean Enables accel_mlx5 platform driver. Allows AES_XTS RDMA zero copy.

Creates crypto key. One key can be shared by multiple bdevs.

Command parameters:

Parameter Mandatory? Type Description cipher Yes Number Crypto protocol (AES_XTS) key Yes Number Key key2 Yes Number Key2 name Yes String Key name

Creates NVMe block device.

Command parameters:

Parameter Mandatory? Type Description name Yes String Name of the NVMe controller, prefix for each bdev name trtype Yes String NVMe-oF target trtype (e.g., rdma, pcie) traddr Yes String NVMe-oF target address (e.g., an IP address or BDF) trsvcid No String NVMe-oF target trsvcid (e.g., a port number) addrfam No String NVMe-oF target adrfam (e.g., ipv4, ipv6) nqn No String NVMe-oF target subnqn

This RPC creates a virtual crypto block device which adds encryption to the base block device.

Command parameters:

Parameter Mandatory? Type Description base_bdev_name Yes String Name of the base bdev name Yes String Crypto bdev name key-name Yes String Name of the crypto key created with accel_crypto_key_create

The following is an example of a configuration with a crypto virtual block device created on top of bdev_nvme with RDMA transport and zero copy support:

Copy Copied! [dpu] # spdk_rpc.py mlx5_scan_accel_module --allowed-devs "mlx5_2" --enable-driver [dpu] # spdk_rpc.py framework_start_init [dpu] # spdk_rpc.py accel_crypto_key_create -c AES_XTS -k 00112233445566778899001122334455 -e 11223344556677889900112233445500 -n test_dek [dpu] # spdk_rpc.py bdev_nvme_attach_controller -b nvme0 -t rdma -a 1.1.1.1 -f ipv4 -s 4420 -n nqn.2016-06.io.spdk:cnode0 [dpu] # spdk_rpc.py bdev_crypto_create nvme0n1 crypto_0 -n test_dek [dpu] # snap_rpc.py spdk_bdev_create crypto_0 [dpu] # snap_rpc.py nvme_subsystem_create --nqn nqn.2023-05.io.nvda.nvme:0 [dpu] # snap_rpc.py nvme_controller_create --nqn nqn.2023-05.io.nvda.nvme:0 --pf_id 0 --ctrl NVMeCtrl0 --suspended [dpu] # snap_rpc.py nvme_namespace_create –nqn nqn.2023-05.io.nvda.nvme:0 --bdev_name crypto_0 –-nsid 1 -–uuid 263826ad-19a3-4feb-bc25-4bc81ee7749e [dpu] # snap_rpc.py nvme_controller_attach_ns –-ctrl NVMeCtrl0 --nsid 1 [dpu] # snap_rpc.py nvme_controller_resume –-ctrl NVMeCtrl0

Live migration is a standard process supported by QEMU which allows system administrators to pass devices between virtual machines in a live running system. For more information, refer to QEMU VFIO Device Migration documentation.

Live migration is supported for SNAP virtio-blk devices in legacy and standard VFIO modes. Legacy mode uses drivers like NVIDIA's proprietary vDPA-based Live Migration Solution, while standard mode leverages the latest kernel capabilities using the virtio-vfio-pci kernel driver. Legacy mode can be enabled/disabled using the environment variable `VIRTIO_CTRL_VDPA_ADMIN_Q` (enabled by default).

Kernel – 6.15.0+ (using virtio-vfio-pci driver)

QEMU – 9.2+

libvirt – 10.6+

Set the environment variable VIRTIO_CTRL_VDPA_ADMIN_Q to 1 (default) for legacy or 0 for standard VFIO mode. Create a PF Controller with Admin Queue (common to both modes): Copy Copied! snap_rpc.py virtio_blk_controller_create --admin_q …

In standard virtio live migration process, it is expected from the device to complete all the inflight IOs (with no configurable timeout). In case remote storage is not available (disconnected / non-responsive), device migration will wait indefinitely. In other words - migration time cannot be guaranteed (degradation comparing to legacy mode functionality).

Live upgrade enables updating the SNAP image used by a container without causing SNAP container downtime.

While newer SNAP releases may introduce additional content, potentially causing behavioral differences during the upgrade, the process is designed to ensure backward compatibility. Updates between releases within the same sub-version (e.g., 4.0.0-x to 4.0.0-y) should proceed without issues.

However, updates across different major or minor versions may require changes to system components (e.g., firmware, BFB), which may impact backward compatibility and necessitate a full reboot post update. In those cases, live updates are unnecessary.

To enable live upgrade, perform the following modifications:

Allocate double hugepages for the destination and source containers. Make sure the requested amount of CPU cores is available. The default YAML configuration sets the container to request a CPU core range of 8-16. This means that the container is not deployed if there are fewer than 8 available cores, and if there are 16 free cores, the container utilizes all 16. For instance, if a container is currently using all 16 cores and, during a live upgrade, an additional SNAP container is deployed. In this case, each container uses 8 cores during the upgrade process. Once the source container is terminated, the destination container starts utilizing all 16 cores. Note For 8-core DPUs, the .yaml must be edited to the range of 4-8 CPU cores. Change the name of the doca_snap.yaml file that describes the destination container (e.g., doca_snap_new.yaml ) so as to not overwrite the running container .yaml . Change the name of the new .yaml pod and container on lines 16 and 20, respectively (e.g., snap-new ). Deploy the the destination container by copying the new yaml (e.g., doca_snap_new.yaml ) to kubelet.

Note After deploying the destination container, until the live update process is complete, avoid making any configuration changes via RPC. Specifically, do not create or destroy hotplug functions.

Note When restoring a controller in the destination container during a live update, it is recommended to use the same arguments originally used for controller creation in the source container.

Note User may need to update the RPC alias since the new container name has been edited.





The way to live upgrade the SNAP image is to move the SNAP controllers and SPDK block devices between different containers while minimizing the duration of the host VMs impact.

Source container – the running container before live upgrade

Destination container – the running container after live upgrade

Follow the steps in section "Live Upgrade Prerequisites" and deploy the destination SNAP container using the modified yaml file. Query the source and destination containers: Copy Copied! crictl ps -r Check for SNAP started successfully in the logs of the destination container, then copy the live update from the container to your environment. Copy Copied! [dpu] crictl logs -f <dest-container-id> [dpu] crictl exec <dest-container-id> cp /opt/nvidia/nvda_snap/bin/live_update.py /etc/nvda_snap/ Run the live_update.py script to move all active objects from the source container to the destination container: Copy Copied! [dpu] cd /etc/nvda_snap [dpu] ./live_update.py -s <source-container-id> -d <dest-container-id> Delete the source container. Note To post RPCs, use the crictl tool: Copy Copied! crictl exec -it <container-id X> snap_rpc.py <RPC-method> crictl exec -it <container-id Y> spdk_rpc.py <RPC-method> Note To automate the SNAP configuration (e.g., following failure or reboot) as explained in section "Automate SNAP Configuration (Optional)", spdk_rpc_init.conf and snap_rpc_init.conf must not include any configs as part of the live upgrade. Then, once the transition to the new container is done, spdk_rpc_init.conf and snap_rpc_init.conf can be modified with the desired configuration.

The live update tool is designed to support fast live updates. It iterates over the available emulation functions and performs the following actions for each one.

Info Note that the physical function controller must remain available in the source container while its virtual functions are being live-updated. Only after the virtual function controllers in the source container is destroyed, the physical function controller can be removed from that container.

On the source container: Copy Copied! snap_rpc.py virtio_blk_controller_suspend --ctrl [ctrl_name] --events_only On the destination container: Copy Copied! spdk_rpc.py bdev_nvme_attach_controller ... snap_rpc.py virtio_blk_controller_create ... --suspended --live_update_listener On the source container: Copy Copied! snap_rpc.py virtio_blk_controller_destroy --ctrl [ctrl_name] spdk_rpc.py bdev_nvme_detach_controller [bdev_name]

Message Signaled Interrupts eXtended (MSIX) is an interrupt mechanism that allows devices to use multiple interrupt vectors, providing more efficient interrupt handling than traditional interrupt mechanisms such as shared interrupts. In Linux, MSIX is supported in the kernel and is commonly used for high-performance devices such as network adapters, storage controllers, and graphics cards. MSIX provides benefits such as reduced CPU utilization, improved device performance, and better scalability, making it a popular choice for modern hardware.

However, proper configuration and management of MSIX interrupts can be challenging and requires careful tuning to achieve optimal performance, especially in a multi-function environment as SR-IOV.

By default, BlueField distributes MSIX vectors evenly between all virtual PCIe functions (VFs). This approach is not optimal as users may choose to attach VFs to different VMs, each with a different number of resources. Dynamic MSIX management allows the user to manually control of the number of MSIX vectors provided per each VF independently.

Note Configuration and behavior are similar for all emulation types, and specifically NVMe and virtio-blk.

Dynamic MSIX management is built from several configuration steps:

At this point, and in any other time in the future when no VF controllers are opened ( sriov_numvfs=0 ), all PF-related MSIX vectors can be reclaimed from the VFs to the PF's free MSIX pool. User must take some of the MSIX from the free pool and give them to a certain VF during VF controller creation. When destroying a VF controller, the user may choose to release its MSIX back to the pool.

Once configured, the MSIX link to the VFs remains persistent and may change only in the following scenarios:

User explicitly requests to return VF MSIXs back to the pool during controller destruction.

PF explicitly reclaims all VF MSIXs back to the pool.

Arm reboot (FE reset/cold boot) has occurred.

To emphasize, the following scenarios do not change MSIX configuration:

Application restart/crash.

Closing and reopening PF/VFs without dynamic MSIX support.

The following is an NVMe example of dynamic MSIX configuration steps (similar configuration also applies for virtio-blk):

Reclaim all MSIX from VFs to PF's free MSIX pool: Copy Copied! snap_rpc.py nvme_controller_vfs_msix_reclaim <CtrlName> Query the controller list to get information about the resources constraints for the PF: Copy Copied! # snap_rpc.py nvme_controller_list -c <CtrlName> … 'free_msix': 100, … 'free_queues': 200, … 'vf_min_msix': 2, … 'vf_max_msix': 64, … 'vf_min_queues': 0, … 'vf_max_queues': 31, … Where: free_msix stands for the number of total MSIX available in the PF's free pool, to be assigned for VFs, through the parameter vf_num_msix (of the <protocol>_controller_create RPC).

free_queues stands for the number of total queues (or "doorbells") available in the PF's free pool, to be assigned for VFs, through the parameter num_queues (of the <protocol>_controller_create RPC).

vf_min_msix and vf_max_msix together define the available configurable range of vf_num_msix parameter value which can be passed in <protocol>_controller_create RPC for each VF.

vf_min_queues and vf_max_queues together define the available configurable range of num_queues parameter value which can be passed in <protocol>_controller_create RPC for each VF. Distribute MSIX between VFs during their creation process, considering the PF's limitations: Copy Copied! snap_rpc.py nvme_controller_create_ --vf_num_msix <n> --num_queues <m> … Note It is strongly advised to provide both vf_num_msix and num_queues parameters upon VF controller creation. Providing only one of the values may result in a conflict between MSIX and queue configuration, which may in turn cause the controller/driver to malfunction. Tip In NVMe protocol, MSIX is used by NVMe CQ. Therefore, it is advised to assign 1 MSIX out of the PF's global pool ( free_msix ) for each assigned queue. In virtio protocol, MSIX is used by virtqueue and one extra MSIX is required for BAR configuration changes notification. Therefore, it is advised to assign 1 MSIX out of the PF's global pool ( free_msix ) for every assigned queue, and one more as configuration MSIX. In summary, the best practice for queues/MSIX ratio configuration is: For NVMe – num_queues = vf_num_msix

For virtio – num_queues = vf_num_msix -1 Upon VF teardown, release MSIX back to the free pool: Copy Copied! snap_rpc.py nvme_controller_destroy_ --release_msix … Set SR-IOV on the host driver: Copy Copied! echo <N> > /sys/bus/pci/devices/<BDF>/sriov_numvfs Note It is highly advised to open all VF controllers in SNAP in advance before binding VFs to the host/guest driver. That way, for example in case of a configuration mistake which does not leave enough MSIX for all VFs, the configuration remains reversible as MSIX is still modifiable. Otherwise, the driver may try to use the already-configured VFs before all VF configuration has finished but will not be able to use all of them (due to lack of MSIX). The latter scenario may result in host deadlock which, at worst, can be recovered only with cold boot. Note There are several ways to configure dynamic MSIX safely (without VF binding): Disable kernel driver automatic VF binding to kernel driver: Copy Copied! # echo 0 > /sys/bus/pci/devices/sriov_driver_autoprobe After finishing MSIX configuration for all VFs, they can then be bound to VMs, or even back to the hypervisor: Copy Copied! echo "0000:01:00.0" > /sys/bus/pci/drivers/nvme/bind Use VFIO driver (instead of kernel driver) for SR-IOV configuration. For example: Copy Copied! # echo 0000:af:00.2 > /sys/bus/pci/drivers/vfio-pci/bind # Bind PF to VFIO driver # echo 1 > /sys/module/vfio_pci/parameters/enable_sriov # echo <N> > /sys/bus/pci/drivers/vfio-pci/0000:af:00.2/sriov_numvfs # Create VFs device for it

The recovery feature enables the restoration of controller state after the SNAP application terminates—either gracefully or unexpectedly (e.g., due to kill -9 ).

Note Recovery is only possible if the SNAP application is restarted with the exact same configuration that was active prior to the shutdown or crash.

NVMe recovery allows the NVMe controller to be recovered after a SNAP application is closed whether gracefully or after a crash (e.g., kill -9 ).

To use NVMe recovery, the controller must be re-created in a suspended state with the same configuration as before the crash (i.e., the same bdevs, num queues, and namespaces with the same uuid, etc).

Note The controller must be resumed only after all NSs are attached.

NVMe recovery uses files on the BlueField under /dev/shm to recover the internal state of the controller. Shared memory files are deleted when the BlueField is reset. For this reason, recovery is not supported after BF reset.

To use virtio-blk recovery, the controller must be re-created with the same configuration as before the crash (i.e. the same bdevs, num queues, etc).

The following options are available to enable virtio-blk crash recovery.

For virtio-blk crash recovery with --force_in_order , disable the VBLK_RECOVERY_SHM environment variable and create a controller with the --force_in_order argument.

In virtio-blk SNAP, the application is not guaranteed to recover correctly after a sudden crash (e.g., kill -9 ).

To enable the virtio-blk crash recovery, set the following:

Copy Copied! snap_rpc.py virtio_blk_controller_create --force_in_order …

Note Setting force_in_order to 1 may impact virtio-blk performance as it will serve the command in-order.

Note If --force_in_order is not used, any failure or unexpected teardown in SNAP or the driver may result in anomalous behavior because of limited support in the Linux kernel virtio-blk driver.





For virtio-blk crash recovery without --force_in_order , enable the VBLK_RECOVERY_SHM environment variable and create a controller without the --force_in_order argument.

Virtio-blk recovery allows the virtio-blk controller to be recovered after a SNAP application is closed whether gracefully or after a crash (e.g., kill -9 ).

To use virtio-blk recovery without --force_in_order flag. VBLK_RECOVERY_SHM must be enabled, the controller must be recreated with the same configuration as before the crash (i.e., same bdevs, num queues, etc).

When VBLK_RECOVERY_SHM is enabled, virtio-blk recovery uses files on the BlueField under /dev/shm to recover the internal state of the controller. Shared memory files are deleted when the BlueField is reset. For this reason, recovery is not supported after BlueField reset.

SNAP can save its configuration as defined by user RPCs, and upon SNAP restart it can use the config json file to recover the configuration that was set before SNAP was closed.

This is used to recover SNAP state and cannot be used to initially configure SNAP.

To use SNAP configuration recovery, set a dir path for env var SNAP_RPC_INIT_CONF_JSON . snap_config.json file in this path should be deleted if a new configuration (different than the one before SNAP closing) is set after SNAP is restarted.

Running this way ensures that your configuration is saved only after all changes in the script have been successfully performed.

When SNAP is restarted, there is no need to re-run snap rpcs or set rpcs in init files after initial configuration. SNAP will load the configuration set in SNAP_RPC_INIT_CONF_JSON file. This method is better for fast recovery.

Warning When changing ctrl/function configuration, driver must remain unloaded until configuration change is done. Otherwise, configuration recovery may fail if the configuration change has not finished successfully.

Hotplugged emulation functions are persistent between SNAP runs (not BF resets) and should be set once during SNAP's initial configuration. Only the ctrls created on these function are saved in the config state.

If the use case supports SNAP crash recovery after a reboot, the recommended file path inside the container is /etc/nvda_snap. If recovery is for an unsupported use case, store the file in a path such as /tmp/ or /dev/shm.





The following table outlines features designed to accelerate SNAP initialization and recovery processes following termination.

Feature Description How to? SPDK JSON-RPC configuration file An initial configuration can be specified for the SPDK configuration in SNAP. The configuration file is a JSON file containing all the SPDK JSON-RPC method invocations necessary for the desired configuration. Moving from posting RPCs to JSON file improves bring-up time. Info For more information check SPDK JSON-RPC documentation. To generate a JSON-RPC file based on the current configuration, run: Copy Copied! spdk_rpc.py save_config > config.json The config.json file can then be passed to a new SNAP deployment using the environment variable in the YAML SPDK_RPC_INIT_CONF_JSON . Note If SPDK encounters an error while processing the JSON configuration file, the initialization phase fails, causing SNAP to exit with an error code. Disable SPDK accel functionality The SPDK accel functionality is necessary when using NVMe TCP features. If NVMe TCP is not used, accel should be manually disabled to reduce the SPDK startup time, which can otherwise take few seconds. To disable all accel functionality edit the flags disable_signature , disable_crypto , and enable_module . Edit the config file as follows: Copy Copied! { "method" : "mlx5_scan_accel_module" , "params" : { "qp_size" : 64 , "cq_size" : 1024 , "num_requests" : 2048 , "enable_driver" : false , "split_mb_blocks" : 0 , "siglast" : false , "qp_per_domain" : false , "disable_signature" : true , "disable_crypto" : true , "enable_module" : false } Provide the emulation manager name If the SNAP_EMULATION_MANAGER environment variable is not defined (default), SNAP searches through all available devices to find the emulation manager which may slow down initialization process. Explicitly defining the device reduces the chance of initialization delays. Use SNAP_EMULATION_MANAGER to modify the the variable on the YAML. Refer to the "SNAP Environment Variables" page for more information. DPU mode for virtio-blk DPU mode is supported only with virtio-blk. DPU mode r educes SNAP downtime during crash recovery. Set VIRTIO_EMU_PROVIDER=dpu to modify the the variable on the YAML. Refer to the "SNAP Environment Variables" page for more information. SNAP configuration recovery for virtio-blk SNAP configuration recovery enables restoring the SNAP state without the need to re-post SNAP RPCs. By moving from posting individual RPCs to using a pre-saved JSON configuration file, the bring-up time is significantly improved. Set SNAP_RPC_INIT_CONF_JSON to a path where config file should be saved. Also use an SPDK JSON-RPC configuration file. Hugepages allocation SNAP allocates a mempool from hugepages. Reducing its size can impact the duration of SNAP’s crash recovery. SNAP_MEMPOOL_SIZE_MB is set to1024MB by default.

The Watchdog and Heartbeat Monitoring feature is an experimental reliability mechanism designed to enhance the robustness of the system by automatically detecting and recovering from application hangs, crashes, or unresponsive components. This mechanism minimizes service disruption by triggering recovery procedures without requiring manual intervention.

The heartbeat system functions as a periodic signal emitted by the SNAP service to indicate its operational status. These signals serve as an indicator that the service is active and functioning as expected.

A dedicated watchdog component monitors the presence and frequency of heartbeat signals. If the heartbeat is not received within a predefined timeout interval, the watchdog determines that the monitored component is unresponsive and initiates a predefined recovery action.

The typical sequence of operations is as follows:

A SNAP component becomes unresponsive due to a crash, hang, or other failure condition. The watchdog detects the absence of the expected heartbeat signal. A recovery action is automatically triggered. The SNAP service is restarted, and previously configured virtual disk states are restored. Normal operation resumes.

The entire recovery process is designed to complete within a few seconds, thereby minimizing downtime.

The behavior of the Watchdog and Heartbeat Monitoring system is configurable through environment variables. These variables allow the user to specify parameters such as heartbeat intervals, timeouts, and recovery policies without requiring changes to the application code.

Environment Variable Impact on Recovery Default value SNAP_HEARTBEAT_INTERVAL_MS Interval (in milliseconds) between heartbeat signals from SNAP 0 (disabled) SNAP_HEARTBEAT_THREAD_ID The ID of the thread responsible for processing heartbeat signals 1

Info For more configuration options, check the snap_watchdog.py script.

To initiate the watchdog service while the SNAP application is running, execute the following command:

Copy Copied! ./snap_watchdog.py --daemon

This command launches the watchdog in the background, where it continuously monitors the health of the SNAP service and initiates recovery procedures as necessary.

The I/O Core Multiplexer (MP) is a configurable mechanism that determines how I/O requests from a single source are distributed across the available DPU cores. This feature is critical for optimizing performance based on application-specific needs, particularly in scenarios involving high I/O workloads.

The multiplexer offers two policy modes:

None (Default) – All I/O operations originating from a single source are processed by a single DPU core. I/O sources are distributed across DPU cores in a balanced manner. Recommended for: Low-latency environments Optimization focus: I/O latency

(Weighted) Round Robin – I/O requests from a single source are distributed across multiple DPU cores in a round-robin sequence. If the backend supports per-core weight configuration (e.g., SPDK NVMe-oF bdev), the distribution follows those weights. Otherwise, the I/Os are spread evenly. Recommended for: Bandwidth-intensive environments or systems with low per-core backend throughput (e.g., TCP-based backends) Optimization focus: I/O bandwidth



To configure the IO/Core Multiplexer policy, users need to set the IO_CORE_DISTRIBUTION_POLICY environment variable. The available options are:

none – Refers to the default policy where all I/Os from a single source are handled by a single DPU core

weighted_rr – Refers to the (Weighted) Round Robin policy, distributing I/Os across multiple cores Note weighted_rr policy is not supported for virtio-blk.

The SNAP ML Optimizer is a performance-tuning utility that dynamically adjusts polling parameters within the SNAP I/O subsystem. It is designed to improve controller throughput by identifying the optimal configuration based on current hardware, workload patterns, and system constraints.

How it works:

During runtime, the optimizer iteratively modifies internal configuration parameters (referred to as "actions"). After each configuration change, it measures the resulting system performance (referred to as the "reward"). Using predictive modeling, the optimizer determines the most promising configuration to evaluate next, allowing it to converge on an optimal setup efficiently.

This approach eliminates the need to exhaustively test all possible combinations, significantly reducing tuning time while ensuring performance gains.

Info Currently, the tool supports "IOPS" as the reward metric, which it aims to maximize.

The device should be able to SSH to the BlueField:

Python 3.10 or above

At least 6 GB of free storage

To set up the SNAP ML optimizer:

Copy the snap_ml folder from the container to the shared nvda_snap folder and then to the requested machine: Copy Copied! crictl exec -it $(crictl ps -s running -q --name snap) cp -r /opt/nvidia/nvda_snap/bin/snap_ml /etc/nvda_snap/ Change directory to the snap_ml folder: Copy Copied! cd tools/snap_ml Create a virtual environment for the SNAP ML optimizer. Copy Copied! python3 -m venv snap_ml This ensures that the required dependencies are installed in an isolated environment. Activate the virtual environment to start working within this isolated environment: Copy Copied! source snap_ml/bin/activate Install the Python package requirements: Copy Copied! pip3 install --no-cache-dir -r requirements.txt This may take some time depending on your system's performance. Run the SNAP ML Optimizer. Copy Copied! python3 snap_ml.py --help Use the --help flag to see the available options and usage information: Copy Copied! --version Show the version and exit. -f, --framework <TEXT> Name of framework (Recommended: ax , supported: ax, pybo). -t, --total-trials <INTEGER> Number of optimization iterations. The recommended range is 25-60. --filename <TEXT> where to save the results (default: last_opt.json). --remote <TEXT> connect remotely to the BlueField card, format: <bf_name>:<username>:<password> --snap-rpc-path <TEXT> Snap RPC prefix (default: container path). --log-level <TEXT> CRITICAL | ERROR | WARN | WARNING | INFO | DEBUG --log-dir <TEXT> where to save the logs.

The snap_actions_set command is used to dynamically adjust SNAP parameters (known as "actions") that control polling behavior. This command is a core feature of SNAP-AI tools, enabling both automated optimization for specific environments and workloads, as well as manual adjustment of polling parameters.

Command parameters:

Parameter Mandatory? Type Description poll_size No Number Maximum number of IOs SNAP passes in a single polling cycle (integer; 1-256) poll_ratio No Number The rate in which SNAP poll cycles occur (float; 0< poll_ratio ≤1) max_inflights No Number Maximum number of in-flight IOs per core (integer; 1-65535) max_iog_batch No Number Maximum fairness batch size (integer; 1-4096) max_new_ios No Number Maximum number of new IOs to handle in a single poll cycle (integer; 1-4096)

The snap_reward_get command retrieves performance counters, specifically completion counters (or "reward"), which are used by the optimizer to monitor and enhance SNAP performance.

No parameters are required for this command.

To optimize SNAP’s parameters for your environment, use the following command:

Copy Copied! python3 snap_ml.py --framework ax --total-trials 40 --filename example.json --remote <bf_hostname>:<username>:<password> --log-dir <log_directory>

Once the optimization process is complete, the tool automatically applies the optimized parameters. These parameters are also saved in a example.json file in the following format:

Copy Copied! { "poll_size": 30, "poll_ratio": 0.6847347955107689, "max_inflights": 32768, "max_iog_batch": 512, "max_new_ios": 32 }

Additionally, the tool documents all iterations, including the actions taken and the rewards received, in a timestamped file named example_<timestamp>.json .

Users can apply the optimized parameters on fresh instances of SNAP service by explicitly calling the snap_actions_set RPC with the optimized parameters as follows:

Copy Copied! snap_rpc.py snap_actions_set –poll_size 30 –poll_ratio 0.6847 --max_inflights 32768 –max_iog_batch 512 –max_new_ios 32

Note It is only recommended to use the optimized parameters if the system is expected to behave similarly to the system on which the SNAP ML optimizer is used.





Once users are done using the SNAP ML Optimizer, they can deactivate the Python virtual environment by running:

Copy Copied! deactivate

Plugins are modular components or add-ons that enhance the functionality of the SNAP application. They integrate seamlessly with the main software, allowing additional features without requiring changes to the core codebase. Plugins are designed for use only with the source package, as it allows customization during the build process, such as enabling or disabling plugins as needed.

In containerized environments, the SNAP application is shipped as a pre-built binary with a fixed configuration. Since the binary in the container is precompiled, adding or removing plugins is not possible. The containerized software only supports the plugins included during its build. For environments requiring plugin flexibility, such as adding custom plugins, the source package must be used.

To build a SNAP source package with a plugin, perform the following instead of following the basic build steps :

Move to the sources folder. Run: Copy Copied! cd /opt/nvidia/nvda_snap/src/ Build the sources with plugin to be enabled. Run: Copy Copied! meson setup /tmp/build -Denable-bdev-null=true -Denable-bdev-malloc=true Compile the sources. Run: Copy Copied! meson compile -C /tmp/build Install the sources. Run: Copy Copied! meson install -C /tmp/build Configure the SNAP environment variables and run SNAP service as explained in sections "Configure SNAP Environment Variables" and "Run SNAP Service".

SNAP supports various types of block devices (bdev), offering flexibility and extensibility in interacting with storage backends. These bdev plugins provide different storage emulation options, allowing customization without requiring modifications to the core software.

SPDK is the default plugin used by SNAP. If no specific plugin is explicitly specified, SNAP will default to using SPDK for block device operations.

For more information, refer to spdk_bdev.

The Malloc plugin is intended for performance analysis and debugging purposes only; it is not suitable for production use

It creates a memory-backed block device by allocating a buffer in memory and exposing it as a block device

Since data is stored in memory, it is lost when the system shuts down

This plugin can be enabled using the enable-bdev-malloc build option

Malloc configuration example:

Create Malloc bdev and use it with an NVMe controller: Copy Copied! # snap_rpc.py snap_bdev_malloc_create --bdev test 64 512 # snap_rpc.py nvme_subsystem_create -s nqn.2020-12.mlnx.snap # snap_rpc.py nvme_namespace_create -s nqn.2020-12.mlnx.snap -t malloc -b test -n 1 # snap_rpc.py nvme_controller_create --pf_id=0 -s nqn.2020-12.mlnx.snap --mdts=7 # snap_rpc.py nvme_controller_attach_ns -c NVMeCtrl1 -n 1 Delete Malloc bdev: Copy Copied! # snap_rpc.py snap_bdev_malloc_destroy test Resize Malloc bdev: Copy Copied! # snap_rpc.py snap_bdev_malloc_resize test 32 This removes the existing bdev and creates a new one with the specified size. Data on the existing bdev will be lost.

The NULL plugin is designed for performance analysis and debugging purposes and is not intended for production use.

It acts as a dummy block device, accepting I/O requests and emulating a block device without performing actual I/O operations.

It is useful for testing or benchmarking scenarios that do not involve real storage devices.

The plugin consumes minimal system resources.

It can be enabled using the enable-bdev-null build option.

NULL configuration example: