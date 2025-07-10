Refer to DOCA Library APIs, for more detailed information on DOCA Telemetry Exporter API.

Note The pkg-config ( *.pc file) for the DOCA Telemetry Exporter library is doca-telemetry-exporter .

The following sections provide additional details about the library API.

Some attributes are optional as they are initialized with default values. Refer to the documentation of the setter functions of respective attributes for more information.

Buffer attributes are used to set the internal buffer size and data root used by all DOCA sources in the schema.

Configuring the attributes is optional as they are initialized with default values.

Copy Copied! doca_telemetry_exporter_schema_set_buffer_size(doca_schema, 16 * 1024 ); doca_telemetry_exporter_schema_set_buffer_data_root(doca_schema, "/opt/mellanox/doca/services/telemetry/data/" );

buffer_size [in] – the size of the internal buffer which accumulates the data before sending it to the outputs. Data is sent automatically once the internal buffer is full. Larger buffers mean fewer data transmissions and vice versa.

data_root [in] – the path to where data is stored (if file_write_enabled is set to true). See section "DOCA Telemetry Exporter File Write Attributes".

File write attributes are used to enable and configure data storage to the file system in binary format.

Configuring the attributes is optional as they are initialized with default values.

Copy Copied! doca_telemetry_exporter_schema_set_file_write_enabled(doca_schema); doca_telemetry_exporter_schema_set_file_write_max_size(doca_schema, 1 * 1024 * 1024 ); doca_telemetry_exporter_schema_set_file_write_max_age(doca_schema, 60 * 60 * 1000000L);

file_write_enable [in] – use this function to enable storage. Storage/FileWrite is disabled by default.

file_write_max_size [in] – maximum file size (in bytes) before a new file is created.

file_write_max_age [in] – maximum file age (in microseconds) before a new file is created.

IPC attributes are used to enable and configure IPC transport. IPC is disabled by default.

Configuring the attributes is optional as they are initialized with default values.

Note It is important to make sure that the IPC location matches the IPC location used by DTS, otherwise IPC communication will fail.

Copy Copied! doca_telemetry_exporter_schema_set_ipc_enabled(doca_schema); doca_telemetry_exporter_schema_set_ipc_sockets_dir(doca_schema, "/path/to/sockets/" ); doca_telemetry_exporter_schema_set_ipc_reconnect_time(doca_schema, 100 ); doca_telemetry_exporter_schema_set_ipc_reconnect_tries(doca_schema, 3 ); doca_telemetry_exporter_schema_set_ipc_socket_timeout(doca_schema, 3 * 1000 )

ipc_enabled [in] – use this function to enable communication. IPC is disabled by default.

ipc_sockets_dir [in] – a directory that contains UDS for IPC messages. Both the telemetry exporter program and DTS must use the same folder. DTS that runs on BlueField as a container has the default folder /opt/mellanox/doca/services/telemetry/ipc_sockets .

ipc_reconnect_time [in] – maximum reconnection time in milliseconds after which the client is considered disconnected.

ipc_reconnect_tries [in] – maximum reconnection attempts.

ipc_socket_timeout [in] – timeout for the IPC socket.

Source attributes are used to create proper folder structure. All the data collected from the same host is written to the source_id folder under data root.

Note Sources attributes are mandatory and must be configured before invoking doca_telemetry_exporter_source_start() .

Copy Copied! doca_telemetry_exporter_source_set_id(doca_source, "example_source" ); doca_telemetry_exporter_source_set_tag(doca_source, "example_tag" );

source_id [in] – describes the data's origin. It is recommended to set it to the hostname. In later dataflow steps, data is aggregated from multiple hosts/DPUs and source_id helps navigate in it.

source_tag [in] – a unique data identifier. It is recommended to set it to describe the data collected in the application. Several telemetry exporter apps can be deployed on a single node (host/DPU). In that case, each telemetry data would have a unique tag and all of them would share a single source_id .

DOCA Telemetry Exporter NetFlow API attributes are optional and should only be used for debugging purposes. They represent the NetFlow collector's address while working locally, effectively enabling the local NetFlow exporter.

Copy Copied! doca_telemetry_exporter_netflow_set_collector_addr( "127.0.0.1" ); doca_telemetry_exporter_netflow_set_collector_port( 6343 );

collector_addr [in] – NetFlow collector's address (IP or name). Default value is NULL .

collector_port [in] – NetFlow collector's port. Default value is DOCA_NETFLOW_DEFAULT_PORT (2055) .

The source report function is the heart of communication with the DTS. The report operation causes event data to be allocated to the internal buffer. Once the buffer is full, data is forwarded onward according to the set configuration.

Copy Copied! doca_error_t doca_telemetry_exporter_source_report(struct doca_telemetry_exporter_source *doca_source, doca_telemetry_exporter_type_index_t index, void *data, int count);

doca_source [in] – a pointer to the doca_telemetry_exporter_source which reports the event

index [in] – the event type index received when the schema was created

data [in] – a pointer to the data buffer that needs to be sent

count [in] – numbers of events to be written to the internal buffer

The function returns DOCA_SUCCESS if successful, or a doca_error_t if an error occurs. If a memory-related error occurs, try a larger buffer size that matches the event's size.

This function allows adding a reusable telemetry data struct, also known as a schema. The schema allows sending a predefined data structure to the telemetry service. Note that it is mandatory to define a schema for proper functionality of the library. After adding the schemas, one needs to invoke the schema start function.

Copy Copied! doca_error_t doca_telemetry_exporter_schema_add_type(struct doca_telemetry_exporter_schema *doca_schema, const char *new_type_name, struct doca_telemetry_exporter_type *type, doca_telemetry_exporter_type_index_t *type_index);

doca_schema [in] – a pointer to the schema to which the type is added

new_type_name [in] – name of the new type

fields [in] – user-defined fields to be used for the schema. Multiple fields can (and should) be added.

type_index [out] – type index for the created type is written to this output variable