DOCA Backward Compatibility Policy

A key characteristic of an enterprise-grade SDK is backward compatibility, which allows application developers to upgrade SDK versions without breaking existing functionality. This preserves their investment by ensuring applications remain operational across updates.

DOCA SDK APIs progress through the following lifecycle stages:

Experimental – APIs marked as DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL are not guaranteed to be available in future releases.

Stable – APIs marked as DOCA_STABLE are supported throughout the lifecycle of the current major version.

Deprecated – APIs marked as DOCA_DEPRECATED will be removed in a future release. If previously marked as DOCA_STABLE , removal will occur in a major release.

Removed – APIs that were available in an older major version but are no longer supported. If previously DOCA_STABLE , the binary representation remains intact to maintain binary backward compatibility.

DOCA SDK APIs may go through the following lifecycle stages:

The following sections describe the types of backward compatibility and how they align with semantic versioning.

Source compatibility ensures that a program written and compiled using libraries of a given DOCA SDK version continues to compile successfully with a newer DOCA SDK version.

As outlined in section "DOCA SDK Versioning", DOCA SDK maintains source compatibility across minor and patch versions. However, major version updates may introduce API changes, deprecations, or removals (refer to "DOCA SDK API Backward Compatibility" for details on API lifecycle stages). As a result, an application that compiles successfully with an older major version may require modifications to compile against a newer major version.

Note The above definition is aimed at DOCA SDK libraries & the symbols they expose. Compilation tools, on the other hand, may include better error or warning detection, resulting in failure to compile. This is a desired result, and is not considered "a source compatibility breakage".





Binary compatibility ensures that a program dynamically linked to a given DOCA SDK library ( *.so ) can successfully link against a newer version of the same library.

Note Binary compatibility is only applicable for programs dynamically linked with DOCA SDK libraries.

DOCA SDK provides a versioned C-style application binary interface (ABI) that maintains binary compatibility across both minor and major versions. This guarantees that upgrading the installed DOCA SDK version does not break existing applications.

Behavioral (or semantic) compatibility ensures that a function or component produces the same output given the same input. Applications developed, compiled, linked, and tested with a given DOCA SDK version will function correctly with newer DOCA SDK versions, as long as they rely on defined behaviors. Bug fixes are the only exceptions.