DOCA Capabilities Print Tool
This document provides instruction on the usage of the DOCA Capabilities Print Tool.
This tool is used to print all the available DOCA libraries and devices. For each DOCA device, the tool prints its representor devices and the capabilities it supports in each DOCA library.
DOCA 2.6.0 and higher.
This tool can be executed on the host or Arm sides.
The following capabilities are supported by this tool:
DOCA device list – print the PCIe device of every available DOCA device and its attributes
DOCA representor device list – for every DOCA device, print the PCIe device of every available DOCA representor device and its attributes
DOCA library list – print the available DOCA libraries supported by the running OS and their availability for specific OSs
DOCA library capabilities – for every DOCA device, print the capabilities it supports in every DOCA library
To print all the available DOCA devices and their capabilities, run:
/opt/mellanox/doca/tools/doca_caps --list-devs
Printing the capabilities of a specific DOCA device can be done using the
--pci-addrflag.
Example output:
/opt/mellanox/doca/tools/doca_caps --list-devs PCI: 0000:08:00.0 ibdev_name mlx5_0 iface_name eth2 iface_index 4 pci_func_type PF uplink_ib_port 7 mac_addr e8:eb:d3:98:21:ec ipv4_addr 0.0.0.0 ipv6_addr fe80:0000:0000:0000:eaeb:d3ff:fe98:21ec PCI: 0000:08:00.1 ibdev_name mlx5_1 iface_name eth3 iface_index 5 pci_func_type PF uplink_ib_port 7 mac_addr e8:eb:d3:98:21:ed ipv4_addr 0.0.0.0 ipv6_addr fe80:0000:0000:0000:eaeb:d3ff:fe98:21ed PCI: 0000:08:00.2 ibdev_name mlx5_2 iface_name eth7 iface_index 10 pci_func_type VF uplink_ib_port 1 mac_addr 00:00:00:00:00:00 ipv4_addr 0.0.0.0 ipv6_addr fe80:0000:0000:0000:fcd2:6aff:fe2b:7620 PCI: 0000:08:00.3 ibdev_name mlx5_3 iface_name eth8 iface_index 11 pci_func_type VF uplink_ib_port 1 mac_addr 00:00:00:00:00:00 ipv4_addr 0.0.0.0 ipv6_addr fe80:0000:0000:0000:78a1:42ff:fe8b:a275 PCI: 0000:08:00.4 ibdev_name mlx5_4 iface_name eth9 iface_index 12 pci_func_type VF uplink_ib_port 1 mac_addr 00:00:00:00:00:00 ipv4_addr 0.0.0.0 ipv6_addr fe80:0000:0000:0000:1c75:c5ff:fe89:ef35 PCI: 0000:08:00.5 ibdev_name mlx5_5 iface_name eth12 iface_index 15 pci_func_type VF uplink_ib_port 1 mac_addr 00:00:00:00:00:00 ipv4_addr 0.0.0.0 ipv6_addr fe80:0000:0000:0000:70f9:c2ff:fe39:efec PCI: 0000:08:00.6 ibdev_name mlx5_6 iface_name eth13 iface_index 16 pci_func_type VF uplink_ib_port 1 mac_addr 00:00:00:00:00:00 ipv4_addr 0.0.0.0 ipv6_addr fe80:0000:0000:0000:00a7:37ff:feab:27d7 PCI: 0000:08:00.0 ibdev_name mlx5_7 iface_name enp8s0f0s5 iface_index 18 pci_func_type SF sf_index 7 uplink_ib_port 1 mac_addr 02:25:f2:8d:a2:4c ipv4_addr 0.0.0.0 ipv6_addr fe80:0000:0000:0000:0025:f2ff:fe8d:a24c PCI: 0000:08:00.1 ibdev_name mlx5_8 iface_name enp8s0f1s4 iface_index 20 pci_func_type SF sf_index 8 uplink_ib_port 1 mac_addr 02:25:f2:8d:a2:4d ipv4_addr 0.0.0.0 ipv6_addr fe80:0000:0000:0000:0025:f2ff:fe8d:a24d PCI: 0000:08:00.1 ibdev_name mlx5_9 iface_name enp8s0f1s8 iface_index 22 pci_func_type SF sf_index 9 uplink_ib_port 1 mac_addr 02:25:f2:8d:a2:4e ipv4_addr 0.0.0.0 ipv6_addr fe80:0000:0000:0000:0025:f2ff:fe8d:a24e
To print all the available DOCA representor devices and their capabilities, run:
/opt/mellanox/doca/tools/doca_caps --list-rep-devs
Printing the representor list of a specific DOCA device can be done using the
--pci-addrflag.
Example output:
/opt/mellanox/doca/tools/doca_caps --list-rep-devs PCI: 0000:08:00.0 representor-PCI: 0000:08:00.2 ib_port 2 host_index 0 pf_index 0 vf_index 0 pci_func_type VF hotplug no vuid MT2228X06397MLNXS0D0F0VF1 iface_name eth4 iface_index 7 representor-PCI: 0000:08:00.3 ib_port 3 host_index 0 pf_index 0 vf_index 1 pci_func_type VF hotplug no vuid MT2228X06397MLNXS0D0F0VF2 iface_name eth5 iface_index 8 representor-PCI: 0000:08:00.4 ib_port 4 host_index 0 pf_index 0 vf_index 2 pci_func_type VF hotplug no vuid MT2228X06397MLNXS0D0F0VF3 iface_name eth6 iface_index 9 representor-PCI: 0000:08:00.0 ib_port 5 host_index 0 pf_index 0 sf_index 5 pci_func_type SF hotplug no vuid MT2228X06397MLNXS0D0F0SF32768 iface_name en8f0pf0sf5 iface_index 17 PCI: 0000:08:00.1 representor-PCI: 0000:08:00.5 ib_port 2 host_index 0 pf_index 1 vf_index 0 pci_func_type VF hotplug no vuid MT2228X06397MLNXS0D0F1VF1 iface_name eth10 iface_index 13 representor-PCI: 0000:08:00.6 ib_port 3 host_index 0 pf_index 1 vf_index 1 pci_func_type VF hotplug no vuid MT2228X06397MLNXS0D0F1VF2 iface_name eth11 iface_index 14 representor-PCI: 0000:08:00.1 ib_port 5 host_index 0 pf_index 1 sf_index 4 pci_func_type SF hotplug no vuid MT2228X06397MLNXS0D0F1SF32768 iface_name en8f1pf1sf4 iface_index 19 representor-PCI: 0000:08:00.1 ib_port 6 host_index 0 pf_index 1 sf_index 8 pci_func_type SF hotplug no vuid MT2228X06397MLNXS0D0F1SF32769 iface_name en8f1pf1sf8 iface_index 21 PCI: 0000:08:00.2 PCI: 0000:08:00.3 PCI: 0000:08:00.4 PCI: 0000:08:00.5 PCI: 0000:08:00.6 PCI: 0000:08:00.0 PCI: 0000:08:00.1 PCI: 0000:08:00.1
To print all the supported DOCA libraries by the OS and their availability status, run:
/opt/mellanox/doca/tools/doca_caps --list-libs
Different OSs may support different DOCA libraries.
Example output:
/opt/mellanox/doca/tools/doca_caps --list-libs common installed aes_gcm installed apsh installed argp installed cc installed comm_channel installed compress installed dma installed dpa installed dpdk_bridge installed erasure_coding installed eth installed ipsec installed flow installed flow_ct installed pcc installed rdma installed sha installed telemetry installed
To print all the capabilities for all the available libraries, that have capabilities, for every DOCA device, run:
/opt/mellanox/doca/tools/doca_caps
Printing the capabilities of one specific DOCA device can be done using the
--pci-addr flag.
Printing the capabilities of one specific DOCA library can be done using the
--libflag.
Example output:
/opt/mellanox/doca/tools/doca_caps PCI: 0000:03:00.0 common mmap_export_pci supported mmap_create_from_export_pci supported hotplug_manager unsupported rep_filter_all supported rep_filter_net supported rep_filter_emulated unsupported aes_gcm task_encrypt supported task_encrypt_get_max_iv_len 12 task_encrypt_tag_96 supported task_encrypt_tag_128 supported task_encrypt_128b_key supported task_encrypt_256b_key supported task_encrypt_max_buf_size 2097152 task_encrypt_max_list_buf_num_elem 128 task_decrypt supported task_decrypt_get_max_iv_len 12 task_decrypt_tag_96 supported task_decrypt_tag_128 supported task_decrypt_128b_key supported task_decrypt_256b_key supported task_decrypt_max_buf_size 2097152 task_decrypt_max_list_buf_num_elem 128 max_num_tasks 65536 cc server supported client supported max_name_len 120 max_msg_size 4080 max_recv_queue_size 8192 max_send_tasks 8192 max_clients 512 consumer supported consumer_max_num_tasks 65536 consumer_max_buf_size 2097152 producer supported producer_max_num_tasks 65536 producer_max_buf_size 2097152 comm_channel max_service_name_len 120 max_message_size 4080 max_send_queue_size 8192 max_recv_queue_size 8192 service_max_num_connections 512 compress task_compress_deflate unsupported task_compress_deflate_get_max_buf_size 0 task_compress_deflate_get_max_buf_list_len 0 task_decompress_deflate supported task_decompress_deflate_get_max_buf_size 2097152 task_decompress_deflate_get_max_buf_list_len 128 task_decompress_lz4 supported task_decompress_lz4_get_max_buf_size 2097152 task_decompress_lz4_get_max_buf_list_len 128 max_num_tasks 65536 dma task_memcpy supported max_buf_size 2097152 max_buf_list_len 64 max_num_tasks 65536 dpa dpa supported max_threads_per_kernel 128 kernel_max_run_time 12 erasure_coding task_galois_mul supported task_create supported task_update supported task_recover supported max_block_size 1048576 max_buf_list_len 128 eth rxq_cyclic_cpu unsupported rxq_cyclic_gpu supported rxq_managed_mempool_cpu unsupported rxq_managed_mempool_gpu supported rxq_regular_cpu unsupported rxq_regular_gpu supported rxq_max_recv_buf_list_len 32 rxq_max_packet_size 16384 rxq_max_burst_size 32768 txq_regular_cpu unsupported txq_regular_gpu supported txq_max_send_buf_list_len 48 txq_max_lso_header_size 256 txq_txq_max_lso_msg_size 262144 txq_l3_chksum_offload supported txq_l4_chksum_offload supported txq_wait_on_time_type unsupported flow_ct flow_ct supported ipsec task_sa_create supported task_sa_destroy supported nvrd_transport task_write supported rc_max_src_buf_list_len 0 dc_max_src_buf_list_len 0 pcc pcc unsupported pcc_np unsupported min_num_threads 0 max_num_threads 0 rdma task_send supported task_send_imm supported task_read supported task_write supported task_write_imm supported task_atomic_cmp_swp supported task_atomic_fetch_add supported task_receive supported rc_transport_type supported dc_transport_type unsupported rc_task_receive_get_max_dst_buf_list_len 31 dc_task_receive_get_max_dst_buf_list_len 0 task_remote_net_sync_event_get supported task_remote_net_sync_event_notify_set supported task_remote_net_sync_event_notify_add supported max_send_queue_size 32768 max_recv_queue_size 32768 max_send_buf_list_len 13 max_message_size 1073741824 sha sha1 unsupported sha256 unsupported sha512 unsupported sha1_partial unsupported sha256_partial unsupported sha512_partial unsupported max_list_num_elem 0 max_src_buf_size 0 sha1_min_dst_buf_size 0 sha256_min_dst_buf_size 0 sha512_min_dst_buf_size 0 sha1_partial_hash_block_size 0 sha256_partial_hash_block_size 0 sha512_partial_hash_block_size 0 PCI: 0000:03:00.1 common mmap_export_pci supported mmap_create_from_export_pci supported hotplug_manager unsupported rep_filter_all supported rep_filter_net supported rep_filter_emulated unsupported aes_gcm task_encrypt supported task_encrypt_get_max_iv_len 12 task_encrypt_tag_96 supported task_encrypt_tag_128 supported task_encrypt_128b_key supported task_encrypt_256b_key supported task_encrypt_max_buf_size 2097152 task_encrypt_max_list_buf_num_elem 128 task_decrypt supported task_decrypt_get_max_iv_len 12 task_decrypt_tag_96 supported task_decrypt_tag_128 supported task_decrypt_128b_key supported task_decrypt_256b_key supported task_decrypt_max_buf_size 2097152 task_decrypt_max_list_buf_num_elem 128 max_num_tasks 65536 cc server supported client supported max_name_len 120 max_msg_size 4080 max_recv_queue_size 8192 max_send_tasks 8192 max_clients 512 consumer supported consumer_max_num_tasks 65536 consumer_max_buf_size 2097152 producer supported producer_max_num_tasks 65536 producer_max_buf_size 2097152 comm_channel max_service_name_len 120 max_message_size 4080 max_send_queue_size 8192 max_recv_queue_size 8192 service_max_num_connections 512 compress task_compress_deflate unsupported task_compress_deflate_get_max_buf_size 0 task_compress_deflate_get_max_buf_list_len 0 task_decompress_deflate supported task_decompress_deflate_get_max_buf_size 2097152 task_decompress_deflate_get_max_buf_list_len 128 task_decompress_lz4 supported task_decompress_lz4_get_max_buf_size 2097152 task_decompress_lz4_get_max_buf_list_len 128 max_num_tasks 65536 dma task_memcpy supported max_buf_size 2097152 max_buf_list_len 64 max_num_tasks 65536 dpa dpa supported max_threads_per_kernel 128 kernel_max_run_time 12 erasure_coding task_galois_mul supported task_create supported task_update supported task_recover supported max_block_size 1048576 max_buf_list_len 128 eth rxq_cyclic_cpu unsupported rxq_cyclic_gpu supported rxq_managed_mempool_cpu unsupported rxq_managed_mempool_gpu supported rxq_regular_cpu unsupported rxq_regular_gpu supported rxq_max_recv_buf_list_len 32 rxq_max_packet_size 16384 rxq_max_burst_size 32768 txq_regular_cpu unsupported txq_regular_gpu supported txq_max_send_buf_list_len 48 txq_max_lso_header_size 256 txq_txq_max_lso_msg_size 262144 txq_l3_chksum_offload supported txq_l4_chksum_offload supported txq_wait_on_time_type unsupported flow_ct flow_ct supported ipsec task_sa_create supported task_sa_destroy supported nvrd_transport task_write supported rc_max_src_buf_list_len 0 dc_max_src_buf_list_len 0 pcc pcc unsupported pcc_np unsupported min_num_threads 0 max_num_threads 0 rdma task_send supported task_send_imm supported task_read supported task_write supported task_write_imm supported task_atomic_cmp_swp supported task_atomic_fetch_add supported task_receive supported rc_transport_type supported dc_transport_type unsupported rc_task_receive_get_max_dst_buf_list_len 31 dc_task_receive_get_max_dst_buf_list_len 0 task_remote_net_sync_event_get supported task_remote_net_sync_event_notify_set supported task_remote_net_sync_event_notify_add supported max_send_queue_size 32768 max_recv_queue_size 32768 max_send_buf_list_len 13 max_message_size 1073741824 sha sha1 unsupported sha256 unsupported sha512 unsupported sha1_partial unsupported sha256_partial unsupported sha512_partial unsupported max_list_num_elem 0 max_src_buf_size 0 sha1_min_dst_buf_size 0 sha256_min_dst_buf_size 0 sha512_min_dst_buf_size 0 sha1_partial_hash_block_size 0 sha256_partial_hash_block_size 0 sha512_partial_hash_block_size 0 PCI: 0000:03:00.0 common mmap_export_pci supported mmap_create_from_export_pci supported hotplug_manager unsupported rep_filter_all unsupported rep_filter_net unsupported rep_filter_emulated unsupported aes_gcm task_encrypt supported task_encrypt_get_max_iv_len 12 task_encrypt_tag_96 supported task_encrypt_tag_128 supported task_encrypt_128b_key supported task_encrypt_256b_key supported task_encrypt_max_buf_size 2097152 task_encrypt_max_list_buf_num_elem 128 task_decrypt supported task_decrypt_get_max_iv_len 12 task_decrypt_tag_96 supported task_decrypt_tag_128 supported task_decrypt_128b_key supported task_decrypt_256b_key supported task_decrypt_max_buf_size 2097152 task_decrypt_max_list_buf_num_elem 128 max_num_tasks 65536 cc server unsupported client supported max_name_len 120 max_msg_size 4080 max_recv_queue_size 8192 max_send_tasks 8192 max_clients 0 consumer supported consumer_max_num_tasks 65536 consumer_max_buf_size 2097152 producer supported producer_max_num_tasks 65536 producer_max_buf_size 2097152 comm_channel max_service_name_len 120 max_message_size 4080 max_send_queue_size 8192 max_recv_queue_size 8192 service_max_num_connections 0 compress task_compress_deflate unsupported task_compress_deflate_get_max_buf_size 0 task_compress_deflate_get_max_buf_list_len 0 task_decompress_deflate supported task_decompress_deflate_get_max_buf_size 2097152 task_decompress_deflate_get_max_buf_list_len 128 task_decompress_lz4 supported task_decompress_lz4_get_max_buf_size 2097152 task_decompress_lz4_get_max_buf_list_len 128 max_num_tasks 65536 dma task_memcpy supported max_buf_size 2097152 max_buf_list_len 64 max_num_tasks 65536 dpa dpa supported max_threads_per_kernel 128 kernel_max_run_time 12 erasure_coding task_galois_mul supported task_create supported task_update supported task_recover supported max_block_size 1048576 max_buf_list_len 128 eth rxq_cyclic_cpu supported rxq_cyclic_gpu supported rxq_managed_mempool_cpu supported rxq_managed_mempool_gpu supported rxq_regular_cpu supported rxq_regular_gpu supported rxq_max_recv_buf_list_len 32 rxq_max_packet_size 16384 rxq_max_burst_size 32768 txq_regular_cpu supported txq_regular_gpu supported txq_max_send_buf_list_len 48 txq_max_lso_header_size 256 txq_txq_max_lso_msg_size 262144 txq_l3_chksum_offload supported txq_l4_chksum_offload supported txq_wait_on_time_type unsupported flow_ct flow_ct unsupported ipsec task_sa_create unsupported task_sa_destroy unsupported nvrd_transport task_write supported rc_max_src_buf_list_len 0 dc_max_src_buf_list_len 0 pcc pcc unsupported pcc_np unsupported min_num_threads 0 max_num_threads 0 rdma task_send supported task_send_imm supported task_read supported task_write supported task_write_imm supported task_atomic_cmp_swp supported task_atomic_fetch_add supported task_receive supported rc_transport_type supported dc_transport_type unsupported rc_task_receive_get_max_dst_buf_list_len 31 dc_task_receive_get_max_dst_buf_list_len 0 task_remote_net_sync_event_get supported task_remote_net_sync_event_notify_set supported task_remote_net_sync_event_notify_add supported max_send_queue_size 32768 max_recv_queue_size 32768 max_send_buf_list_len 13 max_message_size 1073741824 sha sha1 unsupported sha256 unsupported sha512 unsupported sha1_partial unsupported sha256_partial unsupported sha512_partial unsupported max_list_num_elem 0 max_src_buf_size 0 sha1_min_dst_buf_size 0 sha256_min_dst_buf_size 0 sha512_min_dst_buf_size 0 sha1_partial_hash_block_size 0 sha256_partial_hash_block_size 0 sha512_partial_hash_block_size 0 PCI: 0000:03:00.1 common mmap_export_pci supported mmap_create_from_export_pci supported hotplug_manager unsupported rep_filter_all unsupported rep_filter_net unsupported rep_filter_emulated unsupported aes_gcm task_encrypt supported task_encrypt_get_max_iv_len 12 task_encrypt_tag_96 supported task_encrypt_tag_128 supported task_encrypt_128b_key supported task_encrypt_256b_key supported task_encrypt_max_buf_size 2097152 task_encrypt_max_list_buf_num_elem 128 task_decrypt supported task_decrypt_get_max_iv_len 12 task_decrypt_tag_96 supported task_decrypt_tag_128 supported task_decrypt_128b_key supported task_decrypt_256b_key supported task_decrypt_max_buf_size 2097152 task_decrypt_max_list_buf_num_elem 128 max_num_tasks 65536 cc server unsupported client supported max_name_len 120 max_msg_size 4080 max_recv_queue_size 8192 max_send_tasks 8192 max_clients 0 consumer supported consumer_max_num_tasks 65536 consumer_max_buf_size 2097152 producer supported producer_max_num_tasks 65536 producer_max_buf_size 2097152 comm_channel max_service_name_len 120 max_message_size 4080 max_send_queue_size 8192 max_recv_queue_size 8192 service_max_num_connections 0 compress task_compress_deflate unsupported task_compress_deflate_get_max_buf_size 0 task_compress_deflate_get_max_buf_list_len 0 task_decompress_deflate supported task_decompress_deflate_get_max_buf_size 2097152 task_decompress_deflate_get_max_buf_list_len 128 task_decompress_lz4 supported task_decompress_lz4_get_max_buf_size 2097152 task_decompress_lz4_get_max_buf_list_len 128 max_num_tasks 65536 dma task_memcpy supported max_buf_size 2097152 max_buf_list_len 64 max_num_tasks 65536 dpa dpa supported max_threads_per_kernel 128 kernel_max_run_time 12 erasure_coding task_galois_mul supported task_create supported task_update supported task_recover supported max_block_size 1048576 max_buf_list_len 128 eth rxq_cyclic_cpu supported rxq_cyclic_gpu supported rxq_managed_mempool_cpu supported rxq_managed_mempool_gpu supported rxq_regular_cpu supported rxq_regular_gpu supported rxq_max_recv_buf_list_len 32 rxq_max_packet_size 16384 rxq_max_burst_size 32768 txq_regular_cpu supported txq_regular_gpu supported txq_max_send_buf_list_len 48 txq_max_lso_header_size 256 txq_txq_max_lso_msg_size 262144 txq_l3_chksum_offload supported txq_l4_chksum_offload supported txq_wait_on_time_type unsupported flow_ct flow_ct unsupported ipsec task_sa_create unsupported task_sa_destroy unsupported nvrd_transport task_write supported rc_max_src_buf_list_len 0 dc_max_src_buf_list_len 0 pcc pcc unsupported pcc_np unsupported min_num_threads 0 max_num_threads 0 rdma task_send supported task_send_imm supported task_read supported task_write supported task_write_imm supported task_atomic_cmp_swp supported task_atomic_fetch_add supported task_receive supported rc_transport_type supported dc_transport_type unsupported rc_task_receive_get_max_dst_buf_list_len 31 dc_task_receive_get_max_dst_buf_list_len 0 task_remote_net_sync_event_get supported task_remote_net_sync_event_notify_set supported task_remote_net_sync_event_notify_add supported max_send_queue_size 32768 max_recv_queue_size 32768 max_send_buf_list_len 13 max_message_size 1073741824 sha sha1 unsupported sha256 unsupported sha512 unsupported sha1_partial unsupported sha256_partial unsupported sha512_partial unsupported max_list_num_elem 0 max_src_buf_size 0 sha1_min_dst_buf_size 0 sha256_min_dst_buf_size 0 sha512_min_dst_buf_size 0 sha1_partial_hash_block_size 0 sha256_partial_hash_block_size 0 sha512_partial_hash_block_size 0