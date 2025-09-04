DOCA Flow Tune Server has a configuration file that allows customizing various settings. The configuration file is divided into different sections so to ease its use.

If a configuration file was not provided, DOCA Flow Tune Server uses default values for its mandatory fields. List of all default values can be seen in section "Configuration File Example".

Instead of using the default configuration values, users may create a file of their own and provide a file path using the doca_flow_tune_server_cfg_set_cfg_file_path() API call.

Once used, DOCA Flow Tune Server loads all provided values directly from the file, while the rest of the fields (if any) use their respective default values.

flow_tune_cfg.json Collapse Source Copy Copied! { "network" : { "uds_path" : "/tmp/tune_server.sock" } }