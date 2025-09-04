DOCA Documentation v3.1.0
DOCA Framework

Introduction

The DOCA Framework provides a comprehensive software suite that includes drivers, libraries, tools, and low-level software for interacting with hardware devices and the default operating system installed with BlueField.

Rather than being a single installation package, the DOCA Framework is a collection of DOCA-related software components, distributed through two primary packages: DOCA-Host and BlueField-Bundle.

The framework consists of two main parts:

DOCA SDK

Enables developers to quickly build applications and services on NVIDIA® BlueField® networking platforms, leveraging industry-standard APIs and the power of NVIDIA BlueField DPUs and SuperNICs.

DOCA SDK documentation is available here.

BlueField Platform Software

Provides the essential components for booting and configuring BlueField devices, including bootloaders, firmware, and the official Ubuntu-based reference Linux distribution. It contains the ATF/UEFI, BMC firmware, and BlueField NIC firmware.

BlueField Platform Software documentation is available here.

DOCA Packages

To ensure an optimal installation of DOCA on your host and device, DOCA provides the installation packages presented in the following subsections.

DOCA-Host

DOCA-Host is the software package installed on the host server to support NVIDIA devices, including BlueField and ConnectX.

DOCA-Host offers multiple installation profiles, each tailored to specific use cases:

  • doca-all

  • doca-networking

  • doca-ofed

See details on installation profiles and supported host operating systems here.

BlueField-Bundle (BF-Bundle)

The BlueField software bundle (BF-Bundle) is installed on the BlueField Arm cores to provide a complete DOCA experience on the BlueField networking platform. BlueField devices are shipped with BF-Bundle preinstalled.

BF-Bundle includes:

  • DOCA SDK libraries, drivers, and tools

  • BlueField Platform Software

  • The default operating system for BlueField Arm cores (Ubuntu 22.04)

BlueField-Firmware Bundle (BF-FWBundle)

The BlueField Firmware Bundle (BF-FWBundle) is a minimal software package installed on the BlueField Arm cores. It provides only the management interface required for external provisioning and software loading.

BF-FWBundle includes:

  • ATF

  • UEFI

  • BlueField NIC Firmware

  • BMC Firmware

  • eROT Firmware

BF-FWBundle does not include:

  • DOCA SDK

  • An operating system for BlueField Arm cores

BlueField Devices

BlueField user manuals provide detailed instructions on installation, supported interfaces, specifications, and troubleshooting.
