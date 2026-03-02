DOCA-Host Installation and DKMS Management Guide

DOCA-Host is a host software stack that provides kernel drivers, user space libraries, and management tools for NVIDIA networking products, including ConnectX and BlueField adapters. It ensures high performance, scalability, and compatibility across various operating systems and applications.

The DOCA-Host stack utilizes DKMS (Dynamic Kernel Module Support) to build and install kernel modules directly from source on the host machine.

The changes in architecture include the following points: