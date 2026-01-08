DOCA Legal Notices and 3rd Party Licenses
|BlueField Software Components
|Version
|3rd Party Components and Licenses
|DOCA SDK
|3.2.1
|SoC OS Linux Ubuntu 24.04 Distro
|6.8.0-1012-bluefield-64k
|DOCA-Host
|3.2.1
|Firmware
|xx.47.1088
|MFT
|4.34.1-10
|MLNX_DPDK
|22.11.0-2510.1.0
|BlueField ATF
|4.13.1
|BlueField EDK2
|4.13.1
|BMC
|25.10-LTS-U1
|HPC-X
|2.25.1
|OpenSM
|5.25.1
|DPCP
|1.1.55
|VMA
|9.8.80
|XLIO
|3.60.4
|HCOLL
|2.25.1
|SHARP
|2.25.1
|Sosreport
|4.9.0
|CollectX
|1.23.3
|Open vSwitch
|3.2.0
|ibutils2
|2.24.0
|mpitests
|2.25.1
|Clusterkit
|2.25.1
|UCX
|2.25.1
|UCC
|2.25.1
|OMPI
|2.25.1
|LIBSNAP
|1.6.0-4
|SNAP
|3.8.0-13
|SPDK
|23.01.5-30