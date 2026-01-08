DOCA Documentation v3.2.1 (2025 LTS U1)
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  BlueField DPUs / SuperNICs & DOCA  DOCA Documentation v3.2.1 (2025 LTS U1)  DOCA Legal Notices and 3rd Party Licenses

DOCA Legal Notices and 3rd Party Licenses

BlueField Software ComponentsVersion3rd Party Components and Licenses
DOCA SDK3.2.1
SoC OS Linux Ubuntu 24.04 Distro6.8.0-1012-bluefield-64k
DOCA-Host3.2.1
Firmwarexx.47.1088
MFT4.34.1-10
MLNX_DPDK22.11.0-2510.1.0
BlueField ATF4.13.1
BlueField EDK24.13.1
BMC25.10-LTS-U1
HPC-X2.25.1
OpenSM5.25.1
DPCP1.1.55
VMA9.8.80
XLIO3.60.4
HCOLL2.25.1
SHARP2.25.1
Sosreport4.9.0
CollectX1.23.3
Open vSwitch3.2.0
ibutils22.24.0
mpitests2.25.1
Clusterkit2.25.1
UCX2.25.1
UCC2.25.1
OMPI2.25.1
LIBSNAP1.6.0-4
SNAP3.8.0-13
SPDK23.01.5-30
© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jan 8, 2026
content here