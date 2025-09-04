Info More information is available on DOCA UROM API in the DOCA Library APIs.

Note The pkg-config ( *.pc file) for the UROM library is doca-urom .

The following sections provide additional details about the library API.

This environment variable sets the path to the UROM service file. When creating the UROM service object (see doca_urom_service_create ), UROM performs a look-up using this file, the hostname where an application is running, and the PCIe address of the associated DOCA device to identify the network address, and network devices associated with the UROM service.

This file contains one entry per line describing the location of each UROM service that may be used by UROM. The format of each line must be as follows:

Copy Copied! <app_hostname> <service_type> <dev_hostname> <dev_pci_addr> <net,devs>

Example:

Copy Copied! app_host1 dpu dpu_host1 03 : 00.0 dev1: 1 ,dev2: 1

Fields are described in the following table:

Field Description app_hostname Network hostname (or IP address) for the node that this line applies to service_type The UROM service type. Valid type is dpu (used for all DOCA devices). dev_hostname Network hostname (or IP address) for the associated DOCA device dev_pci_addr PCIe address of the associated DOCA device. This must match the PCIe address provided by DOCA. net,devs Comma-separated list of network devices shared between the host and DOCA device

An opaque structure that represents a DOCA UROM service.

Copy Copied! struct doca_urom_service;





DOCA UROM plugin info structure. UROM generates this structure for each plugin on the local DPU where the UROM service is running and the service returns an array of available plugins to the host application to pick which plugins to use.

Copy Copied! struct doca_urom_service_plugin_info { uint64_t id; uint64_t version; char plugin_name[DOCA_UROM_PLUGIN_NAME_MAX_LEN]; };

id – Unique ID to send commands to the plugin, UROM generates this ID

version – Plugin DPU version to verify that the plugin host interface has the same version

plugin_name – The .so plugin file name without " .so ". The name is used to find the desired plugin.

An opaque structure representing a DOCA service gets workers by group ID task.

Copy Copied! struct doca_urom_service_get_workers_by_gid_task;





Before performing any UROM service operation (spawn worker, destroy worker, etc.), it is essential to create a doca_urom_service object. A service object is created in state DOCA_CTX_STATE_IDLE . After creation, the user may configure the service using setter methods (e.g., doca_urom_service_set_dev() ).

Before use, a service object must be transitioned to state DOCA_CTX_STATE_RUNNING using the doca_ctx_start() interface. A typical invocation looks like doca_ctx_start(doca_urom_service_as_ctx(service_ctx)) .

Copy Copied! doca_error_t doca_urom_service_create(struct doca_urom_service **service_ctx);

service_ctx [in/out] – doca_urom_service object to be created

Returns – DOCA_SUCCESS on success, error code otherwise

Info Multiple application processes could create different service objects that represent/connect to the same worker on the DPU.





Destroy a doca_urom_service object.

Copy Copied! doca_error_t doca_urom_service_destroy(struct doca_urom_service *service_ctx);

service_ctx[in] – doca_urom_service object to be destroyed. It is created by doca_urom_service_create() .

Returns – DOCA_SUCCESS on success, error code otherwise

Set the maximum size for a message in the UROM communication channel. The default message size is 4096B.

Note It is important to ensure that the combined size of the plugins' commands and notifications and the UROM structure's size do not exceed this maximum size.

Once the service state is running, users cannot update the maximum size for the message.

Copy Copied! doca_error_t doca_urom_service_set_max_comm_msg_size(struct doca_urom_service *service_ctx, size_t msg_size);

service_ctx[in] – a pointer to doca_urom_service object to set new message size

msg_size[in] – new message size to set

Returns – DOCA_SUCCESS on success, error code otherwise

Convert a doca_urom_service object into a DOCA object.

Copy Copied! struct doca_ctx *doca_urom_service_as_ctx(struct doca_urom_service *service_ctx);

service_ctx[in] – a pointer to doca_urom_service object

Returns – a pointer to the doca_ctx object on success, NULL otherwise

Retrieve the list of supported plugins on the UROM service.

Copy Copied! doca_error_t doca_urom_service_get_plugins_list(struct doca_urom_service *service_ctx, const struct doca_urom_service_plugin_info **plugins, size_t *plugins_count);

service_ctx[in] – a pointer to doca_urom_service object

plugins[out] – an array of pointers to doca_urom_service_plugin_info object

plugins_count[out] – number of plugins

Returns – DOCA_SUCCESS on success, error code otherwise

Get the allowed CPU set for the UROM service on BlueField, which can be used when spawning workers to set processor affinity.

Copy Copied! doca_error_t doca_urom_service_get_cpuset(struct doca_urom_service *service_ctx, doca_cpu_set_t *cpuset);

service_ctx[in] – a pointer to doca_urom_service object

cpuset[out] – set of allowed CPUs

Returns – DOCA_SUCCESS on success, error code otherwise

Allocate a get-workers-by-GID service task and set task attributes.

Copy Copied! doca_error_t doca_urom_service_get_workers_by_gid_task_allocate_init(struct doca_urom_service *service_ctx, uint32_t gid, doca_urom_service_get_workers_by_gid_task_completion_cb_t cb, struct doca_urom_service_get_workers_by_gid_task **task);

service_ctx[in] – a pointer to doca_urom_service object

gid[in] – group ID to set

cb[in] – user task completion callback

task[out] – a new get-workers-by-GID service task

Returns – DOCA_SUCCESS on success, error code otherwise

Release a get-workers-by-GID service task and task resources.

Copy Copied! doca_error_t doca_urom_service_get_workers_by_gid_task_release(struct doca_urom_service_get_workers_by_gid_task *task);

task[in] – service task to release

Returns – DOCA_SUCCESS on success, error code otherwise

Convert a doca_urom_service_get_workers_by_gid_task object into a DOCA task object.

After creating a service task and configuring it using setter methods (e.g., doca_urom_service_get_workers_by_gid_task_set_gid() ) or as part of task allocation, the user should submit the task by calling doca_task_submit .

A typical invocation looks like doca_task_submit(doca_urom_service_get_workers_by_gid_task_as_task(task)) .

Copy Copied! struct doca_task *doca_urom_service_get_workers_by_gid_task_as_task(struct doca_urom_service_get_workers_by_gid_task *task);

task[in] – get-workers-by-GID service task

Returns – a pointer to the doca_task object on success, NULL otherwise

Get the number of workers returned for the requested GID.

Copy Copied! size_t doca_urom_service_get_workers_by_gid_task_get_workers_count(struct doca_urom_service_get_workers_by_gid_task *task);

task[in] – get-workers-by-GID service task

Returns – workers ID's array size

Get service get workers task IDs array.

Copy Copied! const uint64_t *doca_urom_service_get_workers_by_gid_task_get_worker_ids(struct doca_urom_service_get_workers_by_gid_task *task);

task[in] – get-workers-by-GID service task

Returns – workers ID's array, NULL otherwise

An opaque structure representing a DOCA UROM worker context.

Copy Copied! struct doca_urom_worker;





An opaque structure representing a DOCA UROM worker command task context.

Copy Copied! struct doca_urom_worker_cmd_task;





A worker command task completion callback type. It is called once the worker task is completed.

Copy Copied! typedef void (*doca_urom_worker_cmd_task_completion_cb_t)(struct doca_urom_worker_cmd_task *task, union doca_data task_user_data, union doca_data ctx_user_data);

task[in] – a pointer to worker command task

task_user_data[in] – user task data

ctx_user_data[in] – user worker context data

This method creates a UROM worker context.

A worker is created in a DOCA_CTX_STATE_IDLE state. After creation, a user may configure the worker using setter methods (e.g., doca_urom_worker_set_service() ). Before use, a worker must be transitioned to state DOCA_CTX_STATE_RUNNING using the doca_ctx_start() interface. A typical invocation looks like doca_ctx_start(doca_urom_worker_as_ctx(worker_ctx)) .

Copy Copied! doca_error_t doca_urom_worker_create(struct doca_urom_worker **worker_ctx);

worker_ctx [in/out] – doca_urom_worker object to be created

Returns – DOCA_SUCCESS on success, error code otherwise

Destroys a UROM worker context.

Copy Copied! doca_error_t doca_urom_worker_destroy(struct doca_urom_worker *worker_ctx);

worker_ctx [in] – doca_urom_worker object to be destroyed. It is created by doca_urom_worker_create() .

Returns – DOCA_SUCCESS on success, error code otherwise

Attaches a UROM service to the worker context. The worker is launched on the DOCA device managed by the provided service context.

Copy Copied! doca_error_t doca_urom_worker_set_service(struct doca_urom_worker *worker_ctx, struct doca_urom_service *service_ctx);

service_ctx [in] – s ervice context to set

Returns – DOCA_SUCCESS on success, error code otherwise

This method sets the worker context ID to be used to identify the worker. Worker IDs enable an application to establish multiple connections to the same worker process running on a DOCA device.

Worker ID must be unique to a UROM service.

If DOCA_UROM_WORKER_ID_ANY is specified, the service assigns a unique ID for the newly created worker.

If a specific ID is used, the service looks for an existing worker with matching ID. If one exists, the service establishes a new connection to the existing worker. If a matching worker does not exist, a new worker is created with the specified worker ID.

Copy Copied! doca_error_t doca_urom_worker_set_id(struct doca_urom_worker *worker_ctx, uint64_t worker_id);

worker_ctx [in] – doca_urom_worker object

worker_id [in] – worker ID

Returns – DOCA_SUCCESS on success, error code otherwise

Set worker group ID. This ID must be set before starting the worker context.

Through service get workers by GID task, the application can have the list of workers' IDs which are running on DOCA device and that belong to the same group ID.

Copy Copied! doca_error_t doca_urom_worker_set_gid(struct doca_urom_worker *worker_ctx, uint32_t gid);

worker_ctx [in] – doca_urom_worker object

gid [in] – worker group ID

Returns – DOCA_SUCCESS on success, error code otherwise

Adds a plugin mask for the supported plugins by the UROM worker on the DPU. The application can use up to 62 plugins.

Copy Copied! doca_error_t doca_urom_worker_set_plugins(struct doca_urom_worker *worker_ctx, uint64_t plugins);

worker_ctx[in] – doca_urom_worker object

plugins[in] – an ORing set of worker plugin IDs

Returns – DOCA_SUCCESS on success, error code otherwise

Set worker environment variables when spawning worker on DPU side by DOCA UROM service. They must be set before starting the worker context.

Info This call fails if the worker already spawned on the DPU.

Copy Copied! doca_error_t doca_urom_worker_set_env(struct doca_urom_worker *worker_ctx, char * const env[], size_t count);

worker_ctx [in] – doca_urom_worker object

env [in] – an array of environment variables

count [in] – array size

Returns – DOCA_SUCCESS on success, error code otherwise

Convert a doca_urom_worker object into a DOCA object.

Copy Copied! struct doca_ctx *doca_urom_worker_as_ctx(struct doca_urom_worker *worker_ctx);

worker_ctx[in] – a pointer to doca_urom_worker object

Returns – a pointer to the doca_ctx object on success, NULL otherwise

Allocate worker command task and set task attributes.

Copy Copied! doca_error_t doca_urom_worker_cmd_task_allocate_init(struct doca_urom_worker *worker_ctx, uint64_t plugin, struct doca_urom_worker_cmd_task **task);

worker_ctx [in] – a pointer to doca_urom_worker object

plugin [in] – task plugin ID

task [out] – set worker command new task

Returns – DOCA_SUCCESS on success, error code otherwise

Release worker command task.

Copy Copied! doca_error_t doca_urom_worker_cmd_task_release(struct doca_urom_worker_cmd_task *task);

task[in] – worker task to release

Returns – DOCA_SUCCESS on success, error code otherwise

Set worker command task plugin ID. The plugin ID is created by the UROM service and the plugin host interface should hold it to create UROM worker command tasks.

Copy Copied! void doca_urom_worker_cmd_task_set_plugin(struct doca_urom_worker_cmd_task *task, uint64_t plugin);

task [in] – worker task

plugin [in] – task plugin to set

Set worker command task completion callback.

Copy Copied! void doca_urom_worker_cmd_task_set_cb(struct doca_urom_worker_cmd_task *task, doca_urom_worker_cmd_task_completion_cb_t cb);

task[in] – worker task

plugin[in] – task callback to set

Get worker command task payload. The plugin interface populates this buffer by plugin command structure. The payload size is the maximum message size in the DOCA UROM communication channel (the user can configure the size by calling doca_urom_service_set_max_comm_msg_size() ). To update the payload buffer, the user should call doca_buf_set_data() .

Copy Copied! struct doca_buf *doca_urom_worker_cmd_task_get_payload(struct doca_urom_worker_cmd_task *task);

task [in] – worker task

Returns – a doca_buf that represents the task's payload

Get worker command task response. To get the response's buffer, the user should call doca_buf_get_data() .

Copy Copied! struct doca_buf *doca_urom_worker_cmd_task_get_response(struct doca_urom_worker_cmd_task *task);

task [in] – worker task

Returns – a doca_buf that represents the task's response

Get worker command user data to populate. The data refers to the reserved data inside the task that the user can get when calling the completion callback. The maximum data size is 32 bytes.

Copy Copied! void *doca_urom_worker_cmd_task_get_user_data(struct doca_urom_worker_cmd_task *task);

task [in] – worker task

Returns – a pointer to user data memory

Convert a doca_urom_worker_cmd_task object into a DOCA task object.

After creating a worker command task and configuring it using setter methods (e.g., doca_urom_worker_cmd_task_set_plugin() ) or as part of task allocation, the user should submit the task by calling doca_task_submit .

A typical invocation looks like doca_task_submit(doca_urom_worker_cmd_task_as_task(task)) .

Copy Copied! struct doca_task *doca_urom_worker_cmd_task_as_task(struct doca_urom_worker_cmd_task *task);

task[in] – worker command task

Returns – a pointer to the doca_task object on success, NULL otherwise

An opaque structure representing a DOCA UROM domain context.

Copy Copied! struct doca_urom_domain;





A callback for a non-blocking all-gather operation.

Copy Copied! typedef doca_error_t (*doca_urom_domain_allgather_cb_t)( void *sbuf, void *rbuf, size_t msglen, void *coll_info, void **req);

sbuf [in] – local buffer to send to other processes

rbuf [in] – global buffer to include other process's source buffer

msglen [in] – source buffer length

coll_info [in] – collection info

req [in] – allgather request data

Returns – DOCA_SUCCESS on success, error code otherwise

A callback to test the status of a non-blocking allgather request.

Copy Copied! typedef doca_error_t (*doca_urom_domain_req_test_cb_t)( void *req);

req [in] – allgather request data to check status

Returns – DOCA_SUCCESS on success, DOCA_ERROR_IN_PROGRESS otherwise

A callback to free a non-blocking allgather request.

Copy Copied! typedef doca_error_t (*doca_urom_domain_req_free_cb_t)( void *req);

req [in] – allgather request data to release.

Returns – DOCA_SUCCESS on success, error code otherwise

Out-of-band communication descriptor for domain creation.

Copy Copied! struct doca_urom_domain_oob_coll { doca_urom_domain_allgather_cb_t allgather; doca_urom_domain_req_test_cb_t req_test; doca_urom_domain_req_free_cb_t req_free; void *coll_info; uint32_t n_oob_indexes; uint32_t oob_index; };

allgather – non-blocking allgather callback

req_test – request test callback

req_free – request free callback

coll_info – context or metadata required by the OOB collective

n_oob_indexes – number of endpoints participating in the OOB operation (e.g., number of client processes representing domain workers)

oob_index – an integer value that represents the position of the calling processes in the given OOB operation. The data specified by src_buf is placed at the offset " oob_index *size" in the recv_buf . Note oob_index must be unique at every calling process and should be in the range [0: n_oob_indexes ).

Creates a UROM domain context. A domain is created in state DOCA_CTX_STATE_IDLE . After creation, a user may configure the domain using setter methods (e.g., doca_urom_domain_set_workers() ). Before use, a domain must be transitioned to state DOCA_CTX_STATE_RUNNING using the doca_ctx_start() interface. A typical invocation looks like doca_ctx_start(doca_urom_domain_as_ctx(worker_ctx)) .

Copy Copied! doca_error_t doca_urom_domain_create(struct doca_urom_domain **domain_ctx);

domain_ctx [in/out] – doca_urom_domain object to be created

Returns – DOCA_SUCCESS on success, error code otherwise

Destroys a UROM domain context.

Copy Copied! doca_error_t doca_urom_domain_destroy(struct doca_urom_domain *domain_ctx);

domain_ctx [in] – doca_urom_domain object to be destroyed; it is created by doca_urom_domain_create()

Returns – DOCA_SUCCESS on success, error code otherwise

Sets the list of workers in the domain.

Copy Copied! doca_error_t doca_urom_domain_set_workers(struct doca_urom_domain *domain_ctx, uint64_t *domain_worker_ids, struct doca_urom_worker **workers, size_t workers_cnt);

domain_ctx [in] – doca_urom_domain object

domain_worker_ids [in] – list of domain worker IDs

workers [in] – an array of UROM worker contexts that should be part of the domain

workers_cnt [in] – the number of workers in the given array

Returns – DOCA_SUCCESS on success, error code otherwise

Attaches local buffer attributes to the domain. It should be called after calling doca_urom_domain_set_buffers_count() .

The local buffer will be shared with all workers belonging to the domain.

Copy Copied! doca_error_t doca_urom_domain_add_buffer(struct doca_urom_domain *domain_ctx, void *buffer, size_t buf_len, void *memh, size_t memh_len, void *mkey, size_t mkey_len);

domain_ctx [in] – doca_urom_domain object

buffer [in] – buffer ready for remote access which is given to the domain

buf_len [in] – buffer length

memh [in] – memory handle for the exported buffer. (should be packed)

memh_len [in] – memory handle size

mkey [in] – memory key for the exported buffer. (should be packed)

mkey_len [in] – memory key size

Returns – DOCA_SUCCESS on success, error code otherwise

Sets OOB communication info to be used for domain initialization.

Copy Copied! doca_error_t doca_urom_domain_set_oob(struct doca_urom_domain *domain_ctx, struct doca_urom_domain_oob_coll *oob);

domain_ctx [in] – doca_urom_domain object

oob [in] – OOB communication info to set

Returns – DOCA_SUCCESS on success, error code otherwise

Convert a doca_urom_domain object into a DOCA object.

Copy Copied! struct doca_ctx *doca_urom_domain_as_ctx(struct doca_urom_domain *domain_ctx);