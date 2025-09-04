DOCA Documentation v3.1.0
On Linux, Docker uses resource isolation of the Linux kernel, to allow independent "containers" to run within a single Linux kernel instance.

Docker containers are supported on MLNX_OFEDusing Docker runtime. Virtual RoCE and InfiniBand devices are supported using SR-IOV mode.

Currently, RDMA/RoCE devices are supported in the modes listed in the following table.

Orchestration and Clustering Tool

Version

Networking Mode

Link Layer

Virtualization Mode

Docker

Docker Engine

17.03 or higher

SR-IOV using SR-IOV plugin along with docker run wrapper tool

InfiniBand and Ethernet

SR-IOV

Kubernetes

Kubernetes

1.10.3 or higher

SR-IOV using device plugin, and using SR- IOV CNI plugin

InfiniBand and Ethernet

SR-IOV

VXLAN using IPoIB bridge

InfiniBand

Shared HCA
