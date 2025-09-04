Docker Using SR-IOV

This setup enables Docker containers to operate with SR-IOV (Single Root I/O Virtualization) for high-performance RDMA networking. It supports both InfiniBand and Ethernet link layers and is compatible with ConnectX-4, ConnectX-5, and ConnectX-6 adapter cards.

To ensure proper isolation of virtual RDMA devices within containers, the docker_rdma_sriov tool must be used.

Resources: