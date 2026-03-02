DPA Application Security Attributes to Blob

The tool checks for duplicate fields, unknown fields, invalid boolean values, and malformed YAML structure.

Only one document and the specified nested structure are allowed in the YAML.

Sequences and aliases/anchors are not supported.

In blob-to-YAML mode, the tool validates that only valid feature bits are set in the binary blob.

Invalid bits can be treated as errors (default) or warnings (using --notification ).

The tool provides detailed error messages showing which specific bits are invalid in the binary blob.