DPL Admin

Introduction

DPL Admin is a CLI tool used for managing and inspecting the DPL Runtime daemon. It provides the following functionalities:

  • Viewing the current configuration of the DPL Runtime daemon

  • Reading the DPL Runtime Service logs

  • Setting the log level for the DPL Runtime Service

  • Retrieving the hardware steering dump, capabilities, and NVConfig of the DPL Runtime Service

Options and Commands

Usage:

dpl_admin.sh help

usage: ./dpl_admin.sh [help] [-i <docker image>] [-a <host:port>] [--mount <path>]... <dpl_admin command> [args...]

Options:

Flag / Option

Description

-h, --help

Show help message and exit

-V, --version

Display the program’s version number and exit

-v, --verbose

Increase output verbosity (default: False)

-a HOST:PORT, --address HOST:PORT

Set the dpl_admin server socket address in the format [ipv4/6]:[address]:[port]IPv6 addresses with ports must be enclosed in square brackets. Examples:ipv6:[2607:f8b0:400e:c00::ef]:443ipv6:[::]:123410.1.1.1:9600If not specified, defaults to localhost:9600

-t [SEC], --timeout [SEC]

Set gRPC channel connectivity timeout in seconds (default: 60)

Authentication options (mutually inclusive for secure connection):

Flag / Option

Description

--cacert PATH_TO_CA_CERT

Path to CA certificate for secure connections

--cert PATH_TO_CERT

Path to client certificate for mutual authentication

--private_key PATH_TO_KEY

Path to client private key for mutual authentication

Available commands:

Info

Use dpl_admin <command> -h for more details on each.

Command

Description

config

Retrieve device configurations

set-counter-cache-timeout

Set counter cache timeout for the device

set-log-level

Configure the logging level

get-log-full

Fetch the full device log

get-log-recent

Retrieve recent log entries

hws-dump

Dump hardware steering data

hca-capabilities

Show HCA capabilities

nv-config

Access non-volatile configuration settings

set-idle-timeout-polling-interval

Set the idle timeout polling interval

Note

The -a flag is only required if the address and port are not configured in scripts_config.sh, as documented under section "Configuring Launch Scripts". The examples below assume scripts_config.sh has already been configured.

config

Displays the DPL Runtime Service configuration information, including servers, logging, devices and HAL configurations.

  • Usage:

    ./dpl_admin.sh -a <host:port> config

  • Options:

    • -h, - help – Displays command's help message and exit

  • Example:

    ./dpl_admin.sh config

  • Output:

    ╔═══════════════╦══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════╗
║ CONFIGURATION ║                                                                                                                                                      ║
╠═══════════════╬══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════╣
║    servers    ║                                                      ╔════════════╦════════════════╦══════════╗                                                      ║
║               ║                                                      ║            ║ server_address ║ tcp_port ║                                                      ║
║               ║                                                      ╠════════════╬════════════════╬══════════╣                                                      ║
║               ║                                                      ║   p4_rt    ║      [::]      ║   9559   ║                                                      ║
║               ║                                                      ║ dpl_nspect ║      [::]      ║   9560   ║                                                      ║
║               ║                                                      ║   admin    ║      [::]      ║   9600   ║                                                      ║
║               ║                                                      ╚════════════╩════════════════╩══════════╝                                                      ║
║      log      ║                                                ╔════════╦══════════════════════════════════════════╗                                                 ║
║               ║                                                ║  attr  ║                  value                   ║                                                 ║
║               ║                                                ╠════════╬══════════════════════════════════════════╣                                                 ║
║               ║                                                ║ name:  ║ /var/log/doca/dpl_rt_service/dpl_rtd.log ║                                                 ║
║               ║                                                ║ level: ║                   INFO                   ║                                                 ║
║               ║                                                ╚════════╩══════════════════════════════════════════╝                                                 ║
║    devices    ║ ┌──────┬──────────────────────────────┬─────────────────────────────────────┬──────────────────────┬───────────────────────────────────────────────┐ ║
║               ║ │  id  │ counter cache timeout [msec] │ idle timeout polling interval [sec] │   controller attr    │                   interfaces                  │ ║
║               ║ ├──────┼──────────────────────────────┼─────────────────────────────────────┼──────────────────────┼───────────────────────────────────────────────┤ ║
║               ║ │ 1000 │              0               │                  2                  │ ╔══════════╦═══════╗ │ ╔══════╦═════════╦══════╦═══════════════════╗ │ ║
║               ║ │      │                              │                                     │ ║   attr   ║ value ║ │ ║ name ║ port_id ║ mtu  ║        mac        ║ │ ║
║               ║ │      │                              │                                     │ ╠══════════╬═══════╣ │ ╠══════╬═════════╬══════╬═══════════════════╣ │ ║
║               ║ │      │                              │                                     │ ║ port_id: ║  9876 ║ │ ║ eth2 ║    0    ║ 1514 ║ 00:00:00:00:00:00 ║ │ ║
║               ║ │      │                              │                                     │ ╚══════════╩═══════╝ │ ║ eth4 ║    1    ║ 1514 ║ 00:00:00:00:00:00 ║ │ ║
║               ║ │      │                              │                                     │                      │ ║ eth5 ║    2    ║ 1514 ║ 00:00:00:00:00:00 ║ │ ║
║               ║ │      │                              │                                     │                      │ ║ eth6 ║    3    ║ 1514 ║ 00:00:00:00:00:00 ║ │ ║
║               ║ │      │                              │                                     │                      │ ║ eth7 ║    4    ║ 1514 ║ 00:00:00:00:00:00 ║ │ ║
║               ║ │      │                              │                                     │                      │ ╚══════╩═════════╩══════╩═══════════════════╝ │ ║
║               ║ └──────┴──────────────────────────────┴─────────────────────────────────────┴──────────────────────┴───────────────────────────────────────────────┘ ║
║      hal      ║                                                            ╔═══════════════════╦═══════╗                                                             ║
║               ║                                                            ║        attr       ║ value ║                                                             ║
║               ║                                                            ╠═══════════════════╬═══════╣                                                             ║
║               ║                                                            ║ number of queues: ║   1   ║                                                             ║
║               ║                                                            ║    queue size:    ║  1024 ║                                                             ║
║               ║                                                            ║    burst size:    ║   32  ║                                                             ║
║               ║                                                            ╚═══════════════════╩═══════╝                                                             ║
╚═══════════════╩══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════╝

set-counter-cache-timeout

Sets counter cache timeout for device.

  • Usage:

    ./dpl_admin.sh -a <host:port> set-counter-cache-timeout --device_id/-d <DEVICE_ID> --timeout_value/-t <TIMEOUT_VALUE>

  • Options:

    • -h, - help – Displays command's help message and exit.

    • --device_id, -d– Required; specifies device ID.

    • --timeout_value, -t – Required; specifies new counter cache time-out value.

  • Example:

    ./dpl_admin.sh set-counter-cache-timeout --device_id 1000 --timeout_value 3

  • Output:

    Device ID: 1000, new timeout: 3 msec

set-log-level

Sets DPL Runtime Service's log level.

  • Usage:

    dpl_admin.sh -a <host:port> set-log-level --level <LOG_LEVEL>

  • Options:

    • -h, - help – Displays command's help message and exit.

    • --level, -l – Required; new log level out of {DISABLE, CRITICAL, ERROR, WARNING, INFO, DEBUG, TRACE}

  • Example:

    ./dpl_admin.sh set-log-level --level DEBUG

  • Output:

    dpl_rtd log level set to: 'DEBUG'

Info

Setting log level is not persistent. DPL Admin restarts with log level according to config file.


get-log-full

Reads DPL Runtime Service's log into a file.

  • Usage:

    ./dpl_admin.sh -a <host:port> get-log-full

  • Options:

    • -h, - help – Displays command's help message and exit.

    • --outpath, -o – Optional; specifies output log file path. Defaults to current directory.

  • Example:

    ./dpl_admin.sh get-log-full --outpath '/tmp/dpl_agent.log'

  • Output:

    Find Log file at: '/tmp/dpl_agent.log'

get-log-recent

Displays recent DPL Runtime Service's log lines.

  • Usage:

    ./dpl_admin.sh -a <host:port> get-log-recent

  • Options:

    • -h, - help – Displays command's help message and exit.

    • --number_of_lines, -n – Optional; specifies number of recent log lines to read. Defaults to 10.

  • Example:

    ./dpl_admin.sh get-log-recent --number_of_lines 6

  • Output:

    [12:45:09:480451][73079][DOCA][INF][OnReadDone] New client connected to device 1000
[12:45:09:481295][73078][DOCA][INF] A program was previously loaded, clearing it before applying new one...
[12:45:09:481314][73078][DOCA][INF] [DPL Device 1000] Removing DPL program ...
[12:45:09:498476][73078][DOCA][INF] [DPL Device 1000] DPL program was removed.
[12:45:09:499432][73078][DOCA][INF] [DPL Device 1000] Loading DPL program ...
[12:45:09:522419][73078][DOCA][INF] [DPL Device 1000] DPL program was loaded successfully.

hws-dump

Dumps DPL Runtime Service's hardware steering rules into a file.

  • Usage:

    ./dpl_admin.sh -a <host:port> hws-dump --device_id/-d <DEVICE_ID>

  • Options:

    • -h, - help – Displays command's help message and exit.

    • --device_id, -d – Required; specifies device ID.

    • --parser_args, -a – Optional; specifies arguments to pass to HWS dump tool.

    • --outpath, -o – Optional; specifies output file path. Defaults to current directory.

  • Example:

    ./dpl_admin.sh hws-dump --device_id 1000 --parser_args '-vvv' --outpath '/tmp/dpl_hws_dump.txt'

  • Output:

    Find HWS dump file at: '/tmp/dpl_hws_dump.txt'

Info

Intended as a debugging aid for developers.

Warning

Passing multiple options for the --parser_args flag requires wrapping them with back-slash escaped quotation marks or apostrophe. For example:

./dpl_admin.sh hws-dump --device_id 1000 --parser_args \'-vvv --extra_hw_res all\' --outpath '/tmp/dpl_hws_dump.txt'


hca-capabilities

Dumps NIC HCA capabilities into a file.

  • Usage:

    ./dpl_admin.sh -a <host:port> hca-capabilities --device_id/-d <DEVICE_ID>

  • Options:

    • -h, - help – Displays command's help message and exit.

    • --device_id, -d– Required; specifies device ID.

    • --outpath, -o – Optional; specifies output file path. Defaults to current directory.

  • Example:

    ./dpl_admin.sh hca-capabilities --device_id 1000 --outpath '/tmp/dpl_hca_capabilities.json'

  • Output:

    Find HCA capabilities file at: '/tmp/dpl_hca_capabilities.json'

nv-config

Dumps DPL Runtime Service's NV config into a file.

  • Usage:

    ./dpl_admin.sh -a <host:port> nv-config --device_id/-d <DEVICE_ID>

  • Options:

    • -h, - help – Displays command's help message and exit.

    • --device_id, -d – Required; specifies device ID.

    • --outpath, -o – Optional; specifies output file path. Defaults to current directory.

  • Example:

    ./dpl_admin.sh nv-config --device_id 1000 --outpath '/tmp/dpl_nv_config.txt'

  • Output:

    Find NV config file at: '/tmp/dpl_nv_config.txt'

set-idle-timeout-polling-interval

Sets idle timeout polling interval [in seconds]

  • Usage:

    ./dpl_admin.sh -a <host:port> set-idle-timeout-polling-interval --device_id/-d <DEVICE_ID> --interval/-i <NEW_INTERVAL>

  • Options:

    • -h, - help – Displays command's help message and exit.

    • --device_id, -d – Required; specifies device ID.

    • --interval, -i– Required; New polling interval to be set [seconds].

  • Example:

    ./dpl_admin.sh set-idle-timeout-polling-interval --device_id 1000 --interval 3

  • Output:

    Device ID: 1000, new polling interval: 3 seconds                                  

