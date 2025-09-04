Running dpl_nspect.sh without arguments displays the basic usage information. For a more detailed usage guide, use the -h or --help arguments. These arguments also provide command-specific usage details (for example, dpl_nspect.sh [command] -h ).

dpl_nspect --help



Collapse Source Copy Copied! usage: dpl_nspect [-h] [-v] [-ll] [-nh] -a ADDRESS [-t TIMEOUT] [--cacert PATH_TO_CA_CERT] [--cert PATH_TO_CERT] [--private-key PATH_TO_KEY] {system-info,devices,tables,query,graph,config,counters,hw-steering,debug} ... options: -h, --help show this help message and exit -v, --version show program's version number and exit -ll, --low-level Display low level internal information. (default: False) -nh, --no-hints Disable hints for further information. You may set the DPL_NSPECT_DISABLE_HINTS environment variable instead of using this flag: "export DPL_NSPECT_DISABLE_HINTS=1" (default: False) -a ADDRESS, --address ADDRESS The dpl_nspect server socket address of the form IPv4/IPv6* [address][:port] IPv6*: To use with a port the address must be enclosed in literal square brackets. Example: ipv6:[2607:f8b0:400e:c00::ef]:443 or ipv6:[::]:1234 The address/port can be assigned to and read from the environment variable: DPL_NSPECT_SERVER_ADDRESS. (default: None) -t TIMEOUT, --timeout TIMEOUT [Optional] gRPC channel connectivity timeout. (default: 0) commands: For further info run dpl_nspect <command> -h {system-info,devices,tables,query,graph,config,counters,hw-steering,debug} system-info Display system information, e.g. HW Model, OS, OFED. devices List the configured virtual devices. tables List tables of programs loaded on the DPU. query List table entries, keys and actions. graph Display a graph of the Pipeline, using DOT language. This graph can be graphically rendered using DOT renderers, such as online DOT graphics visualizer websites config Get/Set the device configuration. counters Display counters details and values. hw-steering Display HW Steering rules dump. debug Start a debug recording session. Authentication: Mutually inclusive arguments for secure connection using SSL authentication --cacert PATH_TO_CA_CERT CA certificate path for secure connections (default: None) --cert PATH_TO_CERT Client certificate path for mutual authentication (default: None) --private-key PATH_TO_KEY Client private key path for mutual authentication (default: None) Data directory: /root/.local/share/dpl_devtools

DPL Nspect requires a connection to a local or remote host where the dpl_nspect_server is running. The host address and port can be configured using the environment variable. For example: DPL_NSPECT_SERVER_ADDRESS=127.0.0.1:9560 .