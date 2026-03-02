DPL Program Metrics

The metrics log is based on a "lowered" representation of the DPL program, mapping high-level P4 constructs to hardware-aligned blocks called matchers and rules.

Matcher: Generally correlates to a P4 Table.

Rule: Generally correlates to a P4 Action.

STE (Steering Table Entry): The fundamental hardware unit of work, consisting of a match phase and an action phase.

The log file contains three main sections:

This section summarizes resource usage and associated costs for matchers and rules. It begins with a summary of the total estimated memory usage and total unique STEs.

Column definitions:

Column Description ID A unique identifier generated by the compiler, corresponding to ID values found in the program_name.program.json file Table Name The P4 table from which the matcher was derived (blank for synthesized matchers) Domain The hardware domain the matcher resides in. Currently allowed domains: FDB , FDB_RX , and FDB_TX . Table Size The capacity of rules (entries) the table can hold. This is expected to be a power of two due to memory allocation constraints. Action Name The P4 action from which the rule was derived. Memory Matcher: Bytes allocated to implement the matcher (enough for worst-case rules). Rule: Bytes required for a single rule of that type. Packet Processing A unitless estimate of execution cost. Higher numbers indicate more processing time. Matcher: Cost of processing a table miss (search + branching). Rule: Cost to execute the rule. Insertion A unitless estimate of the cost to insert a rule into a given matcher. Complex rules with many STEs take longer to insert. Match STEs The number of STEs required to perform the match operation (typically 1 or 2 for BlueField targets). Action STEs The number of STEs required to perform all of a rule's actions. A value of 0 indicates actions are performed in the same STE as the match.

This section summarizes the worst-case execution paths through the DPL program based on two different criteria:

Steps: The path requiring the highest number of STE steps. Cost: The path with the highest cumulative packet processing cost.

Column definitions:

Column Description Step The step order of the execution path, at the granularity of a hardware rule. Table The matcher ID visited at this step (includes P4 table name when possible). Entry The rule ID visited at this step (includes P4 action name when possible. STEs The number of STEs executed to perform the rule. Pkt Processing A unitless estimate of the cost of exercising the rule at this specific step. Total The sum of STE count and Packet Processing cost for the entire execution path.

When a program uses static entry tables (tables that have constant entries known at compile-time), the metrics.log will output a section that shows the hashing properties of each table. This section shows how the static entries are distributed across the allocated hash table. An example is shown below.

Copy Copied! Static entry hash distribution: Table 101 : 0x00000000 : x 0x00000004 : x Table 102 : 0x00000001 : x 0x00000003 : x 0x00000178 : xxx 0x00000563 : x

In this example, two tables are implemented that have static entries, table 101 and table 102. For each table, a histogram of entries per (occupied) hash bucket is shown. For example, Table 102 has six entries (denoted by x's in the histogram). One entry is at bucket 0x1, one entry is at bucket 0x3, three entries are at bucket 0x178, and one entry is at bucket 0x563. We say that bucket 0x178 has hash collisions, because more than one entry is found within the hash bucket.

Hash collisions incur a cost in terms of performance, because more memory locations have to be examined to resolve the collision. The best performant table would have no hash collisions. While the compiler attempts to implement static entry tables to avoid hash collisions, it is not always possible. Refer to the Performance User Guide for tips on improving hashing performance.