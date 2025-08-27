On This Page
DPL Release Notes
This section describes the changes and added features in this software release:
Added support for large table sizes up to 32M
Added support for comparison operators in expressions
Added runtime debugger support for both Rx and Tx packets
Added extern to statefully track TCP sequence and acknowledgement numbers
Added idle timeout support for high update rate tables
P4 Runtime
Table and Counter Object Size Constraints:
The size of any P4 table or counter object must be a power of 2, and smaller than 2²³.
A P4 table of size N allows for N-1 regular entries and 1 default entry.
P4 Controller Support:
Only one P4 Controller can be connected to the DPL Runtime daemon at a time.
RPC Message Support:
Supported RPC Messages:
Write RPC:
Only
CONTINUE_ON_ERRORatomicity is supported.
Batching is supported.
Supported entities:
TableEntry
CounterEntry
DirectCounterEntry
MeterEntry
DirectMeterEntry
INSERT Operation:
Supports regular entries only.
DELETE Operation:
Supports regular entries only.
MODIFY Operation:
Read RPC:
Batching is supported.
Supported entities:
TableEntry
CounterEntry
DirectCounterEntry
MeterEntry
DirectMeterEntry
SetForwardingPipelineConfig RPC
GetForwardingPipelineConfig RPC
StreamChannel RPC:
PacketIn
PacketOut
IdleTimeoutNotification
StreamError
Unsupported RPC Messages:
Capabilities RPC
Unsupported Entities:
ExternEntry
ActionProfileMember
ActionProfileGroup
PacketReplicationEngineEntry
ValueSetEntry
RegisterEntry
DigestEntry
Unsupported StreamChannel Request/Response Updates:
MasterArbitrationUpdate
DigestList / DigestListAck
google.protobuf.Any
DPL Nspect
CSV output is no longer supported; the
--csvargument has been removed.
JSON output is recommended for automated tools.
Limitation (P4DT-800): Programs using comparison operators are not supported and will result in an error.
DPL Debugger
Limitation (P4DT-800): Programs using comparison operators are not supported and will result in an error.
Reference
Issue
4280302
Description: Concurrent counter reads from multiple threads by a P4Runtime client could theoretically lead to race conditions and incorrect results.
Discovered in version: 1.1.0
4467130
Description: API
Discovered in version: 1.1.0
4467855
Description:
Direct counter data for some table entries may be missing from the output of the
Discovered in version: 1.1.0
4548630
Description: DPL RT Service erroneously allows inserting entries into keyless tables (tables defined without keys in the DPL program).
Discovered in version: 1.1.0
4552694
Description: DPL RT Service fails to correctly configure default actions for tables forwarding to High Update Rate tables, leading to packet drops when entries are missing.
Discovered in version: 1.1.0
The following are known limitations of the DPL Runtime daemon service.
Reference
Issue
4400696
Description: Counter resource is limited to 16M hardware counters, but a portion is reserved by the Kernel driver, reducing the available count for user applications. Exceeding this limit may cause counter allocation failures.
Workaround: N/A
Reported in version: 1.2.0
4417192
Description: Modify Header actions are limited to 16M hardware counters, but actual usable counters are fewer since some are reserved by the Kernel driver. Exceeding this limit may result in insertion failures.
Workaround: N/A
Reported in version: 1.2.0
4259599
Description: Packets with double VLAN tags (Dot1AD followed by Dot1Q) are received with reversed tag order.
Workaround: Disable RX VLAN offload on the VF using:
Reported in version: 1.2.0
4437411
Description: Packets with broadcast MAC ff:ff:ff:ff:ff:ff transmitted from VFs are not supported by DPL actions
Workaround: N/A
Reported in version: 1.2.0
4439323
Description: Modifying eSwitch multiport mode (enable/disable) while DPL RT Service is active causes system hang.
Workaround: Stop the DPL RT Service before changing
Reported in version: 1.2.0
4540834
Description: Entries insertion/deletion rate may degrade when using tables with idle timeout or delayed counters.
Workaround: A djust the polling interval to balance accuracy and performance on the DPL admin tool using:
Reported in version: 1.2.0
4548632
Description: 32M sized table is not supported.
Workaround: Use 2 16M tables.
Reported in version: 1.2.0
1141
Description: Debugging packets from the second wire port P1 is not supported.
Workaround: Use wire port P0 for debugging packets.
Reported in version: N/A