Inspecting DPL Programs

The following sections describe specific commands and their outputs.

Note The DPL program hello_packet.p4 (referenced at the end of this section) was used to generate the examples below.

Tip Most commands support the --json argument to output data in JSON format, facilitating integration with automated scripts.

Copy Copied! dpl nspect system-info

Displays system information.

Example output:

Copy Copied! dpl nspect devices

Lists all configured DPL devices, displaying a table for each device.

Title: Contains program details only if a program is loaded.

Interface: The interface name as defined in the DP device configuration file.

ID: The port ID as defined in the DPL device configuration file.

IB: The physical InfiniBand port ID used for the DPL port ID.

Example output:

Copy Copied! dpl nspect tables [--json]

Lists all tables defined in the DPL program.

ID: The P4 runtime ID of the object as defined in the p4info.txt file.

Direct Externs: Lists the names of all direct extern instances defined for the table (e.g., direct counter, direct meter).

Output example:

The --json flag provides the output in JSON format. For example:

Collapse Source Copy Copied! [ { "title": { "Table ID": 40048916, "Table Name": "tbl_drop" }, "rows": [ { "Keys": { "title": {}, "rows": [] }, "Actions": { "title": {}, "rows": [ { "ID": "19510525", "Name": "hello_packet.drop", "Params": "" } ] }, "Direct Externs": [], "Entries Count": "1", "Source Location": "None", "Supports Timeout": "False" } ] }, { "title": { "Table ID": 50144908, "Table Name": "hello_packet.forward_table" }, "rows": [ { "Keys": { "title": {}, "rows": [ { "ID": "1", "Name": "headers.ethernet.src_addr", "Type": "exact" } ] }, "Actions": { "title": {}, "rows": [ { "ID": "19510525", "Name": "hello_packet.drop", "Params": "" }, { "ID": "19237259", "Name": "hello_packet.forward", "Params": { "title": {}, "rows": [ { "ID": "1", "Name": "port", "Size": "32" } ] } }, { "ID": "21257015", "Name": "NoAction", "Params": "" } ] }, "Direct Externs": [ "hello_packet.hello_direct_counter", "hello_packet.hello_direct_meter" ], "Entries Count": "6", "Source Location": "hello_packet.p4:46", "Supports Timeout": "False" } ] } ]





Copy Copied! dpl nspect query

Lists all entries currently contained in each table.

Entry ID: The runtime ID assigned to the entry at creation time (not a P4 context ID).

Keys: If no key is displayed, it indicates a default entry.

Extern entries: Displays data for extern entries associated with the table entry (result of an explicit extern call within the Action).

Example output:

Copy Copied! dpl nspect externs

Lists all externs in the DPL program (one table per extern instance???).

Indirect Externs: First column shows Index.

Direct Externs: First column shows Table Entry ID (corresponds to the ID seen in the query command).

The --types argument allows querying specific extern categories (counter, meter, tcp_state, memory) and/or scope (direct for table-bound, indirect for standalone).

Copy Copied! dpl nspect externs --types counter,meter,direct

Copy Copied! dpl nspect --low-level graph

Generates a DOT graph representing all potential packet paths within the pipeline.

Example output:

Collapse Source Copy Copied! digraph hello_packet_pipeline { graph [compound=true nodesep=0.1] node [height=0 width=0] // Legend subgraph cluster_legend { graph [fontsize="6pt" label=Legend] control [label=Control color=blue fontsize="6pt" id=control shape=rectangle] table [label=Table color=orange fontsize="6pt" id=table shape=rectangle] ll_table [label=<<B>Low Level Table ID</B><BR/>[Origin(s)]> fontsize="6pt" id=ll_table shape=diamond] legend_invis [height=0 id=legend_invis shape=point style=invis width=0] ll_root_table [label=<<B>Root LL Table</B>> color=green fontsize="6pt" id=ll_root_table shape=diamond] ll_unreachable_table [label=<<B>Unreachable LL Table</B>> color=red fontsize="6pt" id=ll_unreachable_table shape=diamond] default_rule_invis_tail [fontsize="6pt" height=0 id=default_rule_invis_tail shape=point style=invis width=0] default_rule_invis_head [fontsize="6pt" height=0 id=default_rule_invis_head shape=point style=invis width=0] default_rule_invis_tail -> default_rule_invis_head [label="Default Rule" arrowsize="0.5px" fontsize="6pt" id="default_rule_invis_tail-default_rule_invis_head" style=dashed] subgraph rank_0 { rank=same control [id=control] default_rule_invis_head [id=default_rule_invis_head] default_rule_invis_tail [id=default_rule_invis_tail] ll_root_table [id=ll_root_table] ll_table [id=ll_table] ll_unreachable_table [id=ll_unreachable_table] table [id=table] } } // Pipeline Stage: main subgraph cluster_hello_packet { graph [color=blue label=hello_packet shape=rectangle] legend_invis [height=0 id=legend_invis shape=point style=invis width=0] "51[4]" [label=<<B>51[4]</B><BR/>[hello_packet]> color=green id="51[4]" shape=diamond] "42[2]" [label=<<B>42[2]</B><BR/>[hello_packet, hello_packet.forward_table]> id="42[2]" shape=diamond] DROP [fontcolor=red id=DROP shape=box] "47[3]" [label=<<B>47[3]</B><BR/>[hello_packet]> id="47[3]" shape=diamond] legend_invis -> "51[4]" [id="legend_invis-51[4]" style=invis] "51[4]" -> "42[2]" [id="51[4]-42[2]"] "42[2]" -> DROP [id="42[2]-DROP"] "51[4]" -> "47[3]" [id="51[4]-47[3]" style=dashed] "47[3]" -> DROP [id="47[3]-DROP"] subgraph rank_0 { rank=same "51[4]" [id="51[4]"] } subgraph rank_1 { rank=same "42[2]" [id="42[2]"] "47[3]" [id="47[3]"] } subgraph rank_2 { rank=same DROP [id=DROP] } } }

Copy Copied! dpl nspect --low-level graph --url

The --url flag generates an HTTP URL link to render the graph using GraphvizOnline.

Legend:

Low Level Table (LL Table): Refers to the internal HWS Table object created from loading the DPL program.

Root LL Table: The starting point of the generated pipeline.

Starts a debug session. Packets sent during this session are traced and recorded to an output archive, which can be inspected using the DPL Debugger.

Copy Copied! dpl nspect debug -o hello_packet.tar.gz

Copy Copied! dpl nspect perf

Displays real-time performance statistics.

Example output:

The following sections breakdown the statistics provided in the example output.

Displays the real-time memory consumption of the DPL Runtime Service.

Metric Description Total Virtual Memory The total amount of virtual memory used by the service. Resident Set Size The amount of physical memory (RAM) currently being used (in KB).

Tracks operations for each DPL table (one row per table).

Category Column Description Notes Entry Add/Del OK Total number of successful additions or deletions Tracks all table entry operations. ERR Total number of failed additions or deletions Rate The difference in successful operations between the current and previous sample SHM Noops Count of entries where a delete was requested before the addition was fully processed Verbose mode only. Tracks entries. Only for SHM-enabled tables Pending Add Dels Count of delete operations received for entries that are still pending hardware confirmation Verbose mode only. Tracks operations Entry Add/Del Errs Total number of failed SHM entry additions or deletions Verbose mode only. Tracks operations Dest Action Add Entry Inserted Successful table entry additions triggered specifically by the Add Entry action Verbose mode only. Tracks table entries Reinjected Total number of failed reinjection attempts (ERR column). Verbose mode only. Tracks packets. The OK/Rate columns are always empty

Tracks packet flow through destination actions (one row per Port Interface ID).

Layer Row/Action Description Notes DPDK Dest Action N/A Packet flow statistics at the hardware (DPDK) layer RT Service Dest Action N/A Packet flow statistics at the application (RT Service) layer Action Types Controller Flow statistics for packets destined for the Controller Add Entry Flow statistics for packets destined for the Add Entry action Same metrics as the Tables section, but tracked per port Debugger Flow statistics for packets destined for the Debugger Only displays Packet Counts (no KB) Flow Direction RX / TX Packets received or transmitted in this layer/action Displays both Packet Counts and KB Dropped Packets dropped in this layer/action Only displays Packet Counts (no KB)