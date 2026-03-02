On This Page
Multi-PMD Configuration
Poll Mode Driver (PMD) threads are responsible for performing datapath processing of packets that traverse the software datapath (e.g., slow path) and for handling connection tracking (CT) offloads.
Scaling PMD threads can improve those on systems with multiple cores. The following configuration steps enable you to control how PMD threads are scheduled and how ports are assigned to RX queues.
Set the
pmd-cpu-mask in
other_config to specify which CPU cores are used by PMD threads. By default, Open vSwitch (OVS) assigns one core per NUMA node.
Changing the PMD CPU mask requires restarting the OVS daemon for the changes to take effect.
For ESW manager ports, configure multiple RX queues to allow parallel packet processing.
The following is an example command to configure
N RX queues for port
P:
ovs-vsctl set
interface <P> options:n_rxq=<N>
This change does not require an OVS restart. However, the port and its representors will be restarted, which flushes related flows and offloads. Representors inherit their configuration from the ESW manager.
OVS automatically schedules port-queue tuples across available PMD threads, using only cores from the card’s NUMA node by default.
You can customize this scheduling by setting the
pmd-rxq-affinity on the interface, using
<QUEUE>:<CORE> tuples:
ovs-vsctl set
interface <P> other_config:pmd-rxq-affinity=
"0:4,1:17"
In this example:
Queue 0 is scheduled on core 4
Queue 1 is scheduled on core 17
To view the current PMD thread-to-queue scheduling, run:
ovs-appctl dpif-doca/pmd-rxq-show
CT offload size is configured by hw-offload-ct-size (500,000 by default). This size is distributed among the number of PMDs, configured by
pmd-cpu-mask ) (default is by the number of NUMAs in the system).
Each port accesses to CT according to number of RX queue it use (n_rxq).
For example if n_rxq is set to 2 but pmd-cpu-mask has 3 PMDs, only 2/3 of the doca-ct size can be utilized.
To overcome it, either align n_rxq to the number of PMDs if applicable (single NUMA systems) or increase hw-offload-ct-size by this factor (3/2 in this case).
For more information, refer to the Open vSwitch DPDK Installation Guide.