Multi-PMD Configuration

CT offload size is configured by hw-offload-ct-size (500,000 by default). This size is distributed among the number of PMDs, configured by pmd-cpu-mask ) (default is by the number of NUMAs in the system).

Each port accesses to CT according to number of RX queue it use (n_rxq).

For example if n_rxq is set to 2 but pmd-cpu-mask has 3 PMDs, only 2/3 of the doca-ct size can be utilized.

To overcome it, either align n_rxq to the number of PMDs if applicable (single NUMA systems) or increase hw-offload-ct-size by this factor (3/2 in this case).