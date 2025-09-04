NVIDIA DOCA-accelerated Open vSwitch (OVS) offers comprehensive observability through real-time performance and health metrics. These metrics provide deep visibility into packet processing paths—both software and hardware—and are critical for monitoring, debugging, and optimizing virtual network functions (VNFs) and cloud-native workloads.

Metrics are exported in Prometheus format, making them easy to integrate with popular observability stacks such as Prometheus and Grafana. DOCA Telemetry Services (DTS) can also aggregate and forward these metrics as part of a broader telemetry pipeline.

This page outlines the available tools for accessing OVS metrics, how to configure them, and how to integrate them with Prometheus and DTS for automated monitoring and alerting.