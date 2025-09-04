DOCA Documentation v3.1.0
P4 Runtime Controller

DPL applications are deployed to the NVIDIA® BlueField® networking platform (DPU or SuperNIC) via the P4Runtime API.

Since DPL is derived from the P4-16 language, it is compatible with the P4Runtime specification, enabling standard runtime interaction with the compiled DPL pipeline.

Introduction

The P4 Runtime shell (p4runtime_sh) is an open-source CLI tool that provides an interface to the P4Runtime API. It is especially useful for:

  • Loading simple DPL programs

  • Testing match-action tables

  • Debugging pipeline behavior

The shell can be invoked using the launch script provided in the DPL Development container.

Info

For detailed instructions, refer to Loading DPL Applications.

p4runtime_sh Usage

The following are example commands for using the p4runtime_sh P4 Controller after loading a program.

P4 info

Operation

Command

Retrieves the content of p4info.txt of the currently loaded DPL program
p4info

P4 Table

Operation

Command

Lists all P4 tables
tables

Displays information about a specific P4 table
tables["<P4_TABLE_NAME>"]

Working with P4 Table Entries

Operation

Command

Default Entry

Reads P4 table's default entry without counter's value
te = table_entry["<P4_TABLE_NAME>"]
te.is_default = True
te.read(lambda te: print(te))

Reads P4 table's default entry with counter's value

Note

Supported only if a direct counter is enabled on the P4 table.
te = table_entry["<P4_TABLE_NAME>"]
te.is_default = True
te.counter_data.byte_count = 0
te.read(lambda te: print(te))

Modifies P4 table's default entry action

Note

A default entry cannot be removed or inserted. It can only be modified to perform a different P4 action.
te = table_entry["<P4_TABLE_NAME>"](action="<P4_ACTION_NAME>")
te.is_default = True
# Set value for all parameters required by desired action.
te.action["<PARAMETER NAME>"] = "<PARAMETER VALUE>"
te.modify()

Regular Entries

Note: In the following examples, some commands require specifying the match key of the desired regular P4 table key.

The syntax for specifying a match key varies according to the defined match method for each key (per the DPL source code where the keys are defined on the P4 table).

Match Method

Syntax for Specifying Match Key Value

exact
te.match["<MATCH_KEY_NAME>"] = "<MATCH_VALUE>"

ternary
te.match["<MATCH_KEY_NAME>"] = "<MATCH_VALUE>&&&<MASK_VALUE>"
te.priority = <PRIORITY VALUE>

Note that mask is provided in the match line, separated by &&& . If mask is not specified , a full match mask will be used.

lpm
te.match["<MATCH_KEY_NAME>"] = "<MATCH_VALUE>/<PREFIX_LENGTH_VALUE>"

Note that LPM prefix_len is provided in the match line, separated by / . If LPM prefix_len is not specified , a prefix_len with full field bitwidth is used.

For simplicity, the following examples are written using exact match syntax.

Reading Entries

Reads a specific regular P4 table entry
te = table_entry["<P4_TABLE_NAME>"]
try:
    pass
    # Comment out the next line to disable reading counters
    te.counter_data.byte_count = 0
except Exception as e:
    # Table does not have a Direct Counter
    pass
# Set value for all keys required by the P4 table.
te.match["<MATCH_KEY_NAME>"] = "<MATCH_VALUE>"
te.read(lambda te: print(te))

Reads all regular entries from a P4 table
num = 1
def hndlr(te):
    global num
    print(f">> Entry number {num}:")
    print(te)
    print("----------------------------------------------------")
    num += 1
 
te = table_entry["<P4_TABLE_NAME>"]
try:
    pass
    # Comment out the next line to disable reading counters
    te.counter_data.byte_count = 0
except Exception as e:
    # Table does not have a Direct Counter
    pass
 
# Read regular entries
te.is_default = False
te.read(lambda te: hndlr(te))

Reads all regular entries from all P4 tables in the P4 program
for tbl in tables:
    num = 1
    def hndlr(te):
        global num
        print(f">> Entry number {num}:")
        print(te)
        print("----------------------------------------------------")
        num += 1
 
    print(f"================= {tbl.name} =================")
    te = table_entry[tbl.name]
    try:
        pass
        # Comment out the next line to disable reading counters
        te.counter_data.byte_count = 0
    except Exception as e:
        # Table does not have a Direct Counter
        pass
 
    # Read regular entries
    te.is_default = False
    te.read(lambda te: hndlr(te))

Read the time since last hit value of an entry

Note

possible in any entry of a table that has idle-timeout enabled.

te = table_entry["<P4_TABLE_NAME>"]
try:
    pass
    # Comment out the next line to disable reading time_since_last_hit
    te.time_since_last_hit.elapsed_ns = 0
except Exception as e:
    # Table does not have Idle-Timeout
    pass
# Set value for all keys required by the P4 table.
te.match["<MATCH_KEY_NAME>"] = "<MATCH_VALUE>"
te.read(lambda te: print(te))

Adding Entries

Adds a regular P4 table entry
te = table_entry["<P4_TABLE_NAME>"](action="<P4_ACTION_NAME>")
# Set value for all keys required by the P4 table.
te.match["<MATCH_KEY_NAME>"] = "<MATCH_VALUE>"
# Set value for all parameters required by desired action.
te.action["<PARAMETER NAME>"] = "<PARAMETER VALUE>"
te.insert()

Adds a P4 table entry with Idle timeout enabled
te = table_entry["<P4_TABLE_NAME>"](action="<P4_ACTION_NAME>")
# Set value for all keys required by the P4 table.
te.match["<MATCH_KEY_NAME>"] = "<MATCH_VALUE>"
# Set value for all parameters required by desired action.
te.action["<PARAMETER NAME>"] = "<PARAMETER VALUE>"
# Set idle timeout nanaoseconds.
te.idle_timeout_ns = 3000000000 # 3 seconds
te.insert()

Deleting Entries

Deletes a specific regular P4 table entry
te = table_entry["<P4_TABLE_NAME>"]
# Set value for all keys required by the P4 table.
te.match["<MATCH_KEY_NAME>"] = "<MATCH_VALUE>"
te.delete()

Deletes all regular entries from a P4 table
te = table_entry["<P4_TABLE_NAME>"]
te.read(lambda te: te.delete())

Working with Direct Counters

This allows w orking with Direct Counter directly without getting the whole Table Entry info.

Operation

Command

Lists all defined Direct Counters
direct_counters

Default Entry

Reads counter data of a default entry in a Direct Counter
DirectCounterEntry("<P4_DIRECT_COUNTER_NAME>")
ce.table_entry.is_default = True
ce.read((lambda ce: print(ce)))

Clears counter data of a default entry in a Direct Counter
DirectCounterEntry("<P4_DIRECT_COUNTER_NAME>")
ce.table_entry.is_default = True
ce.packet_count = 0
ce.modify()

Regular Entries

Reads counter data of a a specific P4 table entry in a Direct Counter
ce = DirectCounterEntry("<P4_DIRECT_COUNTER_NAME>")
# Set value for all keys required by the P4 table.
ce.table_entry.match["<MATCH_KEY_NAME>"] = "<MATCH_VALUE>"
ce.read((lambda ce: print(ce)))

Reads all counter data of specific Direct Counter

Info

This will also read the default entry counter data.

ce = DirectCounterEntry("<P4_DIRECT_COUNTER_NAME>")
ce.read((lambda ce: print(ce)))

Clears counter data of a a specific P4 table entry in a Direct Counter
ce = DirectCounterEntry("<P4_DIRECT_COUNTER_NAME>")
# Set value for all keys required by the P4 table.
ce.table_entry.match["<MATCH_KEY_NAME>"] = "<MATCH_VALUE>"
ce.packet_count = 0
ce.modify()

Clears all counter data of specific Direct Counter

Note

This also clears the default entry counter data.

ce = DirectCounterEntry("<P4_DIRECT_COUNTER_NAME>")
ce.packet_count = 0
ce.modify()

Clears all direct counters from all table

for dc in direct_counters:
    ce = DirectCounterEntry(dc.name)
    ce.packet_count = 0
    ce.modify()

Working with Indirect Counters

Operation

Command

Lists all defined Indirect Counters
counters

Shows info about a specific Indirect Counter
counter_entry["<P4_INDIRECT_COUNTER_NAME>"]

Reads a specific value from a specific indirect counter
ce = counter_entry["<P4_INDIRECT_COUNTER_NAME>"]
ce.index = <COUNTER_CELL_INDEX>
ce.read((lambda ce: print(ce)))

Reads all values from a specific indirect counter
ce = counter_entry["<P4_INDIRECT_COUNTER_NAME>"]
ce.read((lambda ce: print(ce)))

Clears a specific value from a specific indirect counter
ce = counter_entry["<P4_INDIRECT_COUNTER_NAME>"]
ce.index = <COUNTER_CELL_INDEX>
ce.byte_count = 0
ce.packet_count = 0
ce.modify()

Clears all values from a specific indirect counter
ce = counter_entry["<P4_INDIRECT_COUNTER_NAME>"]
ce.byte_count = 0
ce.packet_count = 0
ce.modify()

P4 Actions

Operation

Command

Lists all defined P4 actions
actions

Shows info about a specific P4 actions

Info

This includes its parameters' names and sizes.

actions["<P4_ACTION_NAME>"]

Packet IO

To use packet IO, it must be enabled in the P4 program source code.

Operation

Command

Packet In – For receiving packets sent from the DPL Runtime daemon to the P4 Controller (according to defined rules in the DPL program)

Captures packets for 10 second, then displays them

packet_in.sniff(lambda m: print(m), timeout=10)

Captures packets for 10 second, then displays them parsed as well as their metadata info

This example command uses the impacket package for parsing the packets, so make sure that it is installed on your system prior to running the p4runtime_sh P4 Controller:

pip install impacket

Then, from the p4runtime_sh P4 Controller, run:

from impacket.ImpactDecoder import *
for msg in packet_in.sniff(timeout=10):
    print("----------------------------------------------------------")
    print(msg)
    print("+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++")
    print("Raw packet (hex):\n")
    print(msg.packet.payload.hex())
    print("+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++")
    print("Parsed packet:\n")
    print(EthDecoder().decode(msg.packet.payload))
    print("+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++")
    print("Metadata:\n")
    for md in msg.packet.metadata:
        val = int.from_bytes(md.value, "big")
        print("metadata ID (", md.metadata_id, "): ", hex(val))

Packet Out – For sending a packet from the p4runtime_sh P4 Controller to the DPL Runtime daemon (which will process it according to defined rules in the DPL program)

Syntax of sending a packet
my_pkt = b'<PACKET_BYTE_STRING_MESSAGE_GOES_HERE>'
packet_out(payload=my_pkt, <METADATA_NAME>="METADATA_VALUE_GOES_HERE").send()

Repeat the <METADATA_NAME>="METADATA_VALUE_GOES_HERE" parameter for each defined metadata in the P4 program.

Example of building and sending a packet

Using scapy tool, build the desired packet:

>>> p = Ether(src='00:11:11:11:11:11', dst='00:22:22:22:22:22') / IP(src="1.1.1.1", dst="2.2.2.2")
>>> print(p.build())
b'\x00"""""\x00\x11\x11\x11\x11\x11\x08\x00E\x00\x00\x14\x00\x01\x00\x00@\x00t\xe4\x01\x01\x01\x01\x02\x02\x02\x02'
>>>

Then send it using the p4runtime_sh P4 Controller:

my_pkt = b'\x00"""""\x00\x11\x11\x11\x11\x11\x08\x00E\x00\x00\x14\x00\x01\x00\x00@\x00t\xe4\x01\x01\x01\x01\x02\x02\x02\x02'
packet_out(payload=my_pkt, controller_metadata="0x123").send()


Idle Timeout Notifications

To receive idle timeout notifications in the controller, the DPL program must specify the table attribute nv_support_timeout in the source code.

Operation

Command

idle_timeout_notification – For receiving notifications sent from the DPL Runtime daemon to the P4 Controller (according to defined tables in the DPL program)

Captures notifications for 10 second, then displays them

idle_timeout_notification.sniff(lambda m: print(m), timeout=10)

